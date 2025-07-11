Trump Tyranny Tracker

Tee Ree
13m

It’s a fire hose of fascism, isn’t it? Jim Pattiz, More than Just Parks just put out a piece here about what slipped under the radar in the Beautiful Billionaire Bill: Forced mandatory logging on public lands. Excerpt from bill:

“For each of fiscal years 2026 through 2034, the Secretary shall sell timber annually on National Forest System land in a total quantity that is not less than 250,000,000 board-feet greater than the quantity of board-feet sold in the previous fiscal year.”

This maybe outside your wheelhouse but it is just another piece of the corruption picture. Who gets these sweetheart deals to rape and pillage our public lands? You can bet it won’t be the public.

Thank you for your exhaustive work, don’t know how you do it.

