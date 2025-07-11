Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tour the migrant detention center state officials have called "Alligator Alcatraz" in Ochopee on July 1. Andres Caballero-Reynolds / AFP-Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 7

Google Meet: July 15, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSct6eN0zD4V-eFBAJgR2zCiIIo4ycjZysrCYixcdDpNfm1c1Q/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump appointees have ties to companies that stand to benefit from privatizing weather forecasts

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trump’s NOAA picks have ties to companies that could profit from privatizing federal weather services. Lutnick’s former firm owns a major stake in Satellogic, while Trump’s NOAA nominees have worked for or lobbied on behalf of private weather data firms. Meanwhile, Trump is slashing NOAA budgets and pushing to commercialize forecasting.

Why It Matters: Critical weather data could become paywalled, threatening public safety during disasters. Trump’s plan shifts lifesaving services into private hands—with his allies positioned to cash in.

The ‘Trump Pump’: How Crypto Lobbying Won Over a President

What Happened: A year-long crypto lobbying blitz turned Trump from a Bitcoin skeptic into the industry’s loudest cheerleader. After executives pitched him at Mar-a-Lago and pledged $100 million in donations, Trump echoed their messaging, gutted regulations, and launched his own ventures—4 Trump-branded coins and a crypto mining firm.

Why It Matters: This is pay-to-play on a massive scale. Crypto insiders drive federal policy, enrich Trump and his circle, and bankroll his campaign—all while reshaping the U.S. financial system for profit. It’s one of the most brazen operations in modern history.

Trump to attend Club World Cup final, FIFA opens office in Trump Tower

What Happened: Trump will attend Sunday’s Club World Cup final in New Jersey, as FIFA opens a new office in New York’s Trump Tower—where the trophy is now displayed. FIFA’s president praised Trump’s support ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Why It Matters: The cozy ties between FIFA and Trump spotlight more corruption and conflicts of interest. At the same time, Trump’s sweeping immigration bans threaten to block players and fans from attending the 2026 tournament.

SpaceX wins OK to build plant that creates liquid oxygen for rockets near South Texas beach

What Happened: Cameron County commissioners approved SpaceX’s plan to build a liquid oxygen and nitrogen plant just 280 feet from protected dunes near Boca Chica Beach.

Why It Matters: Environmental groups warn the plant threatens fragile coastal ecosystems. Critics say the rushed approval favors Musk’s agenda over community input and environmental protection—another case of public resources being bent to serve private interests.

Trump Sneaked Huge Gift for Peter Thiel–Backed Company Into Budget

What Happened: Trump’s new budget steers a $6 billion border tech contract to Peter Thiel’s firm, Anduril, by mandating “autonomous capabilities” that Anduril currently offers—shutting out competitors like Elbit and General Dynamics.

Why It Matters: Trump is channeling billions in public funds to enrich political allies like Peter Thiel, turning immigration enforcement into a MAGA profit machine. Thiel, in turn, has bankrolled Trump loyalists like JD Vance—tightening the grip of oligarchs over U.S. policy.

Lobbyists Revel in Trump Bonanza but Ask How Long It Can Last

What Happened: A $500,000-per-member club launched by Trump insiders highlights the influence-buying frenzy in Washington. Lobbyists tied to Trump are cashing in through secretive deals, foreign clients, and pardon-linked contracts—all while dodging oversight.

Why It Matters: Trump’s presidency has become a cash machine for allies and insiders. Ethics are collapsing as access is sold to the highest bidder—and with 2027 midterms approaching, they are racing to profit before potential investigations begin.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Treats Tariffs More as a Form of Power Than as a Trade Tool

What Happened: Trump continues imposing sweeping tariffs—like a sudden 50% copper tariff—without a strategic trade plan. He uses tariffs as tools of dominance, often conflating them with taxes and offering vague, shifting reasons for their implementation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariff decisions destabilize markets, strain alliances, and invite retaliation—with no coherent strategy, just raw displays of control. They double as tools for insider enrichment, giving allies advance knowledge to profit off the chaos.

Miami city officials cancelled an election. Outraged voters call it a power grab

What Happened: In a 3–2 vote, Miami’s city commission unilaterally delayed local elections until 2026, giving themselves an extra year in office. Officials cited cost savings and higher voter turnout in presidential years, without public input—despite other referendums still scheduled for 2025.

Why It Matters: By canceling an election and extending their own terms without voter approval, Miami officials have trampled democratic norms. Legal challenges are underway, but the damage to public trust—and the dangerous precedent—may already be done. Once again, Florida is serving as a laboratory for testing the most outrageous and anti-democratic Republican tactics.

Trump threatens to slap Brazil with 50 percent tariffs over treatment of Bolsonaro, other disagreements

What Happened: Trump threatened to slap a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports unless the country halts its prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro, calling the investigation into the far-right ex-president a “Witch Hunt.” He also accused Brazil of censoring American speech. Brazil’s President Lula da Silva responded defiantly, vowing to resist U.S. pressure.

Just a reminder: Jair Bolsonaro is being prosecuted for allegedly orchestrating a military-backed coup to overturn his 2022 election loss. The charges include leading a criminal organization, attempting to dismantle democratic institutions, and plotting the assassination or poisoning of President Lula and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Source: Associated Press

Why It Matters: Trump is twisting U.S. trade policy to reward foreign criminals. By putting personal allegiances ahead of national interests, Trump is jeopardizing key strategic alliances. The result is a reckless, petty, and profoundly dangerous approach to foreign policy.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Is Searching a Massive Insurance and Medical Bill Database to Find Deportation Targets

What Happened: ICE is using a massive database called ISO ClaimSearch—originally built for insurance fraud detection—to track immigrants for deportation. The system holds over 1.8 billion records, including names, addresses, tax IDs, license plates, and 58 million medical bills. It’s now being secretly repurposed to target undocumented individuals.

Why It Matters: By mining private health and insurance data without consent or oversight, the government is turning mass data collection into a weapon of authoritarian control—eroding privacy and civil liberties in the name of “enforcement.”

Comey Tracked by Secret Service After Post Critical of Trump

What Happened: After James Comey posted a beach photo with shells arranged as “86 47,” Secret Service tracked his phone and followed his car across two states. Though he deleted the post and denied violent intent, he was interrogated twice and accused of inciting assassination.

Why It Matters: Using federal surveillance to target a Trump critic, and former FBI Director, over a misinterpreted post is an abuse of power, a waste of resources, and shows how dissent is being criminalized and law enforcement is being weaponized to punish enemies.

DoJ subpoenas clinics and doctors who offer gender-affirming care to minors

What Happened: The Justice Department has issued over 20 subpoenas to clinics and doctors providing gender-affirming care to minors, following an April memo likening such care to “female genital mutilation” and threatening prosecution. The scope of the subpoenas remains unclear.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated attempt to criminalize gender-affirming care and intimidate medical providers—while testing powers that will be expanded further. Even without charges, the subpoenas create a chilling effect, undermining science-based medicine and endangering the health and safety of trans youth nationwide.

A surprise IRS move on political endorsements leaves faith leaders and legal experts divided

What Happened: The IRS now says pastors can endorse political candidates from the pulpit without risking their church’s tax-exempt status, so long as it’s done in “good faith” as part of religious messaging. This shift reinterprets the Johnson Amendment, a 1954 rule barring nonprofit political campaigning, though rarely enforced.

Why It Matters: Conservatives hail it as a First Amendment win, while legal experts warn it creates a “political tax shelter” for churches. Critics fear blurred church-state lines, campaign finance abuse, and rising political pressure on religious leaders.

Pro-Israel website was used to find names of student protesters to investigate, senior ICE official says

What Happened: A senior ICE official testified that “most” of the names targeted in Trump’s deportation crackdown came from Canary Mission, a pro-Israel site that doxes pro-Palestinian students. DHS’s “Tiger Team” reviewed the list of 5,000+ names and redirected counterterror analysts to monitor campus dissent.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using an anonymous political blacklist to surveil and investigate students for their beliefs. This weaponizes federal agencies against free speech and sets the stage for a new era of ideological purges in America.

Trump says it will subpoena Harvard for info on foreign students

What Happened: Trump officials plan to issue subpoenas to Harvard for more data on its foreign students, accusing the university of enabling visa abuse and “advocating violence.” Harvard, already suing over attempts to revoke its student visa certification, now faces renewed threats to its accreditation and federal funding.

Why It Matters: This is a full-scale assault on academic independence. Trump is weaponizing immigration and education policy to punish politically unfriendly institutions and intimidate those with global ties—chilling higher education and free inquiry nationwide.

Harvard Threatened by US Over Accreditation, Student Data

What Happened: Trump officials are threatening Harvard’s accreditation and issuing subpoenas over alleged antisemitism and noncompliance with immigration data requests. The Departments of Education, HHS, and DHS accuse the university of “violating” anti-discrimination laws and obstructing oversight of its foreign student program. Billions in research funds remain frozen amid legal battles.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing accreditation and federal funding to punish elite universities and reshape higher education into a tool of ideological conformity. This is dangerous overreach that threatens academic freedom and due process, with Harvard calling it “unfounded retribution” by the government.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump’s social media company strikes deal with friendly news outlet

What Happened: Trump’s media company, Truth Social, is partnering with Newsmax to launch a global streaming service called Truth+. Trump remains the largest shareholder, with his sons managing the company, and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy is a longtime ally.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between journalism and state-aligned propaganda. A sitting president profiting from—and influencing—a media outlet that covers him poses grave ethical and democratic risks.

Experts Question the Legality of Deploying National Guard Officers as Immigration Judges

What Happened: Trump approved Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s plan to use National Guard JAG officers as immigration judges to accelerate deportations. Legal experts say this violates the Posse Comitatus Act and lacks any legal basis unless Trump invokes the Insurrection Act or Congress intervenes.

Why It Matters: This is another dangerous authoritarian leap. Using military officers to judge civilian immigration cases would undermine judicial independence, dismantle constitutional safeguards. and set a chilling precedent for military-run courts—hallmarks of martial law.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Giant bugs, heat and a hospital visit: Inside Alligator Alcatraz’s first days

What Happened: Migrants are being detained at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz,” marked by blackout tents, extreme temperatures, constant lighting, broken toilets, and no access to confidential legal counsel. One man was hospitalized—officials denied it. Lawmakers are blocked from visiting, families can’t get answers, and it’s unclear if detainees are in ICE or state custody. DHS says Florida is solely responsible.

Why It Matters: This is a human rights crisis unfolding on U.S. soil. Migrants are being disappeared into internment camps with no oversight or legal recourse, and held in harsh conditions.

Green Card Holder Detained in Alligator Alcatraz Speaks Out

What Happened: Cuban reggaeton artist and U.S. permanent resident Leamsy Izquierdo said he’s been subjected to freezing temperatures, filthy conditions, and round-the-clock lighting at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” internment camp. He was transferred there after a July 2 arrest despite posting bail, due to an ICE hold.

Why It Matters: The facility, praised by Trump and Kristi Noem, has become a flashpoint for alleged human rights abuses. With reports of human rights violations and oversight gutted, “Alligator Alcatraz” symbolizes the brutality of Trump’s new deportation regime—and serves as a stark warning to green card holders that no one is safe.

Undocumented builders face unchecked exploitation amid Trump raids: ‘It’s more work, less pay’

What Happened: Undocumented construction workers across the U.S. are facing rising wage theft, abuse, and threats as Trump’s immigration raids intensify. Employers are exploiting fear of deportation to underpay workers and silence complaints, while ICE is reportedly targeting those who speak out or try to organize.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned immigration enforcement into a tool to shield abusive employers and crush worker rights. Millions of undocumented laborers keep the housing industry afloat—yet now live in fear, exploited with impunity as the government looks the other way.

Women's rights face 'full-on assault' due to UN and aid funding cuts

What Happened: 4 key UN reports on women’s rights—covering domestic violence, discrimination, and policy improvements—have been delayed or scrapped due to funding cuts. The U.S. has slashed foreign aid and withheld contributions, wiping out $60 million from the UN’s human rights office.

Why It Matters: This is a full-scale rollback of global gender equality oversight. At a time when one in four countries is experiencing a backlash against women’s rights, dismantling reporting and accountability systems leaves millions more vulnerable to violence, discrimination, and exploitation—just as vital protections are vanishing.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s FEMA Proposals and Feud With Gavin Newsom Could Devastate California’s Disaster Response

What Happened: Trump is slashing FEMA funding as California seeks $40 billion to recover from deadly wildfires. His feud with Gov. Newsom and proposals to raise aid thresholds, cut preparedness grants, and politicize relief threaten the state’s ability to respond.

Why It Matters: With disasters worsening, Trump’s FEMA rollback will cripple the emergency response of California and other states. No state can fill the gap if federal support disappears.

After Texas floods, questions about FEMA's future loom large

What Happened: As floods killed over 120 people in Texas, Trump is accelerating efforts to dismantle FEMA. 16 senior officials have quit, and Trump has floated eliminating the agency entirely.

Why It Matters: Gutting FEMA amid record climate disasters leaves millions in danger. With states overwhelmed and relief efforts stalled, the U.S. will face catastrophic failures as weather events intensify.

Kerrville mayor says he wasn’t aware of state resources that Gov. Abbott said were in place ahead of flooding

What Happened: Governor Greg Abbott claimed Texas had pre-positioned emergency resources ahead of the July 4 floods that killed over 120 people, including 36 children. But Kerrville’s mayor said he received no such aid and only became aware of the flooding once it was already severe.

Why It Matters: The conflicting accounts raise serious concerns about Texas’s emergency preparedness and communication. With over 160 people still missing and public outrage mounting, Governor Abbott and other officials are refusing to provide clear answers.

A decade of missed opportunities: Texas couldn’t find $1M for flood warning system near camps

What Happened: For over a decade, Texas officials failed to fund a $1 million flood monitoring system in Kerr County, despite repeated warnings and prior deadly floods.

Why It Matters: State and local leaders chose budget excuses over basic safety, ignoring the risks. As extreme weather worsens, the disaster highlights the deadly consequences of political inaction and neglected infrastructure.

US measles cases at highest level since disease was declared eliminated

What Happened: The CDC confirmed 1,288 measles cases so far in 2025—the highest number since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. Major outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico are being driven by collapsing childhood vaccination rates and widespread vaccine disinformation.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is on the verge of losing its measles elimination status. As herd immunity crumbles, a preventable disease is resurging—fueled by politicized anti-vaccine conspiracies led by RFK Jr.

EPA employees sweat through workplace discomfort that some worry may be more than disrepair

What Happened: EPA employees have reported weeks of unsafe conditions—broken elevators, extreme heat, and relocation near an active firing range—raising concerns about health and safety. While Trump officials blame deferred maintenance, staff suspect the conditions are meant to drive resignations.

Why It Matters: This is deliberate sabotage—an effort to force out experts by degrading their working conditions. It’s part of a broader purge of civil servants that’s crippling the EPA’s ability to protect public health, enforce environmental laws, and respond to growing climate threats.

Trump reportedly planning to cut 2,145 Nasa employees

What Happened: Trump is planning to purge over 2,100 NASA employees, including 1,818 in core science and human spaceflight roles. This follows a proposed 47% cut to NASA’s science programs in the 2026 budget, drawing public condemnation from seven former NASA science chiefs.

Why It Matters: These cuts would cripple U.S. space leadership and cede the future of exploration to China. Trump’s war on science is dismantling innovation, weakening storm forecasting, and gutting missions that inspire and protect.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Tensions rise as Brazil summons US envoy over remarks on Bolsonaro

What Happened: Brazil summoned the top U.S. diplomat after Trump publicly defended Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for trying to violently overthrow Brazil’s democracy. At the same time, Trump threatened new tariffs and condemned the upcoming BRICS summit in Rio as “anti-American.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s defense of an authoritarian criminal undercuts democratic norms and has triggered a diplomatic crisis with Brazil. By mixing loyalty politics with economic threats, Trump is souring key alliances and weaponizing U.S. foreign policy to protect allies.

To study in the U.S. under Trump, international students scrub their accounts

What Happened: International students are scrubbing their social media—deleting posts, unfollowing accounts, and using data-wiping tools—to avoid visa denial under Trump’s expanded vetting rules. A leaked State Department cable directs officers to flag “hostility” toward U.S. “founding principles,” sparking global fear over rejected applications based on past online activity.

Why It Matters: Trump’s undemocratic policy turns free speech into a visa risk, forcing students worldwide to self-censor. It punishes political expression, silences dissent, and undermines America’s standing as a beacon of academic freedom.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia launches huge attack on Ukraine as Kremlin says it's "quite calm" about Trump's mounting criticism

What Happened: Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles in a single night, killing 8 civilians in Ukraine’s largest drone strike of the war. The attack came just after Trump criticized Putin and “pledged” more weapons to Ukraine, despite ending shipments the week prior. Targets included airfields near Poland’s border and civilian areas.

Why It Matters: As Zelenskyy meets European leaders and the Pope, Russia is escalating its genocidal war—highlighting the urgent need for tougher sanctions and faster military aid to stop this genocidal daily assault.

Dutch and Norwegian F-35s to patrol Eastern European skies to deter threats from Russia

What Happened: Beginning September 1, Dutch F-35s will deploy to Poland to join Norwegian forces in a NATO mission securing airspace and protecting military aid routes to Ukraine. The jets will operate under NATO’s Quick Reaction Alert to intercept Russian incursions and safeguard supply corridors.

Why It Matters: With Poland a key logistics hub for Ukraine, NATO is strengthening its eastern defenses. This move sends a clear message: any threat to NATO territory or Ukraine’s aid routes will be met with a swift and coordinated response.

Far-right conspiracy theories spread online in aftermath of the Texas floods

What Happened: After flash floods killed over 120 in Texas, far-right figures like Mike Flynn and Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed conspiracy theories blaming the U.S. government for weather manipulation. Greene even proposed a bill to criminalize “chemical” weather control. Viral posts targeted a cloud-seeding firm and spread false rescue claims, deflecting from FEMA’s failures.

Why It Matters: Rather than confront the disaster mismanagement, MAGA influencers are flooding the one with lies—undermining trust, deflecting blame, and fueling extremism when truth and accountability are urgently needed.

Elon Musk Consulted Curtis Yarvin, Right-Wing Thinker, on Third Party

What Happened: Elon Musk consulted Curtis Yarvin—a fringe blogger who promotes replacing democracy with a tech-run monarchy—for guidance on launching his “America Party,” despite having no campaign experience. Yarvin is known for extremist conspiracies and openly anti-democratic views.

Why It Matters: Musk’s continued embrace of authoritarian ideologues exposes the dark undercurrents of his third-party plans.

Appeals court overturns right-wing influencer’s conviction for spreading 2016 election falsehoods

What Happened: A federal appeals court overturned Douglass Mackey’s conviction for a 2016 meme campaign falsely telling Democrats to vote by text. The court ruled prosecutors failed to prove he conspired with others to suppress votes, despite claims that 5,000 people interacted with the fake posts.

Why It Matters: The ruling weakens federal efforts to hold election disinformation operatives accountable. Even with intent to deceive, the court said posting false election info alone doesn’t meet the legal bar for conspiracy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s trade blitz produces few deals but lots of uncertainty

What Happened: Trump’s “90 deals in 90 days” pledge has unraveled, with only the UK and Vietnam signing trade pacts. Most nations rejected his tariff-heavy approach, while businesses face shifting rules and delays.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic trade policy continues to destabilize the global economy without producing real results. Investment is stalling, the dollar is weakening, norms are collapsing, and fears of a global slowdown are mounting as tariffs become a tool to bankroll his tax cuts.

How Trump's trade war is upending the global economy

What Happened: Since returning to office, Trump has launched sweeping tariffs—up to 145% on Chinese goods and 50% on metals—sparking market chaos, legal fights, and strained alliances. Key industries like semiconductors, autos, and pharma are now in the crosshairs.

Why It Matters: This is economic warfare. Trump’s erratic trade policies are inflating prices, disrupting supply chains, and isolating the U.S. as global rivals like China and BRICS nations grow closer.

US farm secretary says 'no amnesty' for farmworkers from deportation

What Happened: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins vowed “no amnesty” for undocumented farmworkers, backing Trump’s push for an all-American workforce despite industry warnings. She also pledged to block—and potentially seize—farmland owned by “foreign adversaries” like China.

Why It Matters: Mass deportations are wreaking havoc on the U.S. food supply chain. Replacing essential labor with automation or Medicaid recipients is unrealistic.

Trump says U.S. interest rate is at least 3 points too high

What Happened: Trump demanded the Federal Reserve slash interest rates by at least 3 percentage points, arguing current rates cost the U.S. $360 billion per point in debt servicing. He dismissed inflation concerns and claimed lower rates would boost business investment.

Why It Matters: Trump continues pressuring the Fed to serve his political and economic agenda. Such a drastic cut could fuel asset bubbles, further weaken the dollar, and undermine the Fed’s independence—threatening long-term U.S. economic stability and credibility.

The GOP blew past debt warnings. The markets have noticed.

What Happened: Congressional Republicans passed Trump’s spending and tax cut bill, slashing taxes while abandoning spending cuts—despite warnings from Wall Street. Treasury yields spiked, and economists fear it will worsen the $36 trillion debt. GOP leaders ignored pleas from figures like Ray Dalio and Jamie Dimon to rein in deficits.

Why It Matters: The bill confirms that fiscal discipline is dead. Trump’s political agenda took priority over economic stability, and Wall Street is sounding alarms. With rising borrowing costs and inflation risks mounting, a financial crisis is looming.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

NYC lawmakers take on masked ICE agents with MELT Act. Here's what the legislation would do.

What Happened: New York City officials unveiled the MELT Act, a bill that would ban ICE agents from wearing masks while conducting enforcement in the city. Officials argue that masked raids are meant to instill fear in communities and violate legal norms. The move follows a surge in ICE arrests under Trump and growing reports of masked agents detaining immigrants outside courtrooms.

Los Angeles Joins ACLU Lawsuit Against Trump’s Immigration Raids

What Happened: Los Angeles and several nearby cities joined an ACLU lawsuit challenging Trump’s immigration raids, accusing federal agents of racial profiling, illegal arrests, and denying detainees legal counsel. The lawsuit follows Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to aid ICE operations in L.A., including recent sweeps in MacArthur Park.

Congressional Democrats push for new watchdog to oversee Trump's White House

What Happened: Senate Democrats are introducing a bill to create an inspector general for the Executive Office of the President. The proposal, led by Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, would bring independent oversight to the White House for the first time, amid concerns about unchecked presidential power.

Supreme Court refuses to allow Florida to enforce new immigration law

What Happened: The Supreme Court refused to let Florida enforce its harsh new immigration law, which criminalizes undocumented migrants for entering the state and mandates prison sentences. The law, championed by Gov. DeSantis, was blocked by lower courts for overstepping federal immigration authority. The high court’s unsigned order leaves the law on hold as litigation continues.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$6 billion — Value of a budget-mandated border contract funneled to Peter Thiel’s firm, Anduril, locking out competitors.

2,145 — Number of NASA employees Trump plans to purge, including 1,818 in science and spaceflight roles.

$360 billion — Annual U.S. cost per point of interest rate, according to Trump’s justification for demanding drastic Fed cuts.

1,288 — Confirmed U.S. measles cases in 2025—the highest since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000 .

728 — Drones launched by Russia in a single night, alongside 13 missiles, in its largest drone assault since Russia began the war.

$100 million — Donations pledged by crypto executives to Trump after private Mar-a-Lago meetings.

$500,000 — Membership fee to join Trump insiders’ influence-buying club in Washington, DC.

50% — Tariff Trump threatened on Brazil over Bolsonaro’s prosecution; also the new import duty on copper.

47% — Proposed cut to NASA’s science programs in the 2026 budget.

$1 million — Cost of a flood warning system Texas failed to fund for over a decade, despite known flood risks.

1.8 billion — Records stored in the ISO ClaimSearch database ICE is using to track deportation targets.

5,000+ — Names of pro-Palestinian student protesters reportedly used by ICE for surveillance.

$60 million — U.S. funding cut from the UN’s human rights office, derailing key reports on women’s rights.

3–2 — Vote by which Miami commissioners canceled the city’s election and extended their own terms.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is turning federal agencies into tools of political revenge — How long before dissenters and whistleblowers are completely silenced?

Trump is criminalizing political expression for foreign students — Will academic freedom survive his new loyalty tests?

Trump is gutting the government from within — How many civil servants will be purged before America’s institutions collapse?

Trump is using tariffs as weapons of loyalty and punishment — Will allies abandon the U.S. as economic threats escalate?

Trump is normalizing internment camps and human rights abuses on U.S. soil — Will anyone be held accountable for the human rights abuses unfolding at “Alligator Alcatraz” and increased deaths at ICE facilities?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Propaganda and Profit Are Colliding — Trump’s media ventures, from Truth Social to Truth+, blur the line between news and state-run propaganda, creating a dangerous feedback loop of disinformation and personal enrichment.

The Deportation Machine Is Supercharged — From ICE data mining to military judges and internment camps, Trump’s immigration crackdown is bypassing courts, targeting legal residents, and operating without oversight.

Civil Service Under Siege — Unsafe conditions, forced resignations, and loyalty tests are gutting key agencies, replacing expertise with political operatives and weakening the government’s ability to function.

Theocracy Is Creeping In — Trump’s IRS reinterpretation allows pastors to endorse candidates, turning churches into political tax shelters and further eroding church-state separation.

Academic Freedom Is in the Crosshairs — Trump’s policies are silencing campuses, threatening universities with loss of accreditation, and using immigration tools to punish speech and inquiry.

Disasters Are Being Politicized — From FEMA’s delayed response to conspiracies about weather control, MAGA leaders are deflecting blame and eroding trust in emergency response, just as climate catastrophes grow deadlier.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.