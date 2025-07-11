Federal agents wearing masks patrol the halls of the immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City on July 9.

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 7

Google Meet: July 15, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSct6eN0zD4V-eFBAJgR2zCiIIo4ycjZysrCYixcdDpNfm1c1Q/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Consumer agency sidelines top fair lending official, sources say

What Happened: Trump’s CFPB placed its top fair lending official on leave, days after he warned that mass purges would cripple anti-discrimination oversight. The move follows the early end of a Bank of America oversight deal and efforts to reverse a racial bias settlement.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to hollow out consumer protections, sideline watchdogs, and weaken enforcement against lending discrimination—at the expense of Americans.

Four senators bought AI stock while Senate considered deregulating AI

What Happened: 4 U.S. senators or their families bought AI-related stocks—Google, Nvidia, Meta, and Amazon—while the Senate weighed AI deregulation. Two bought Google shares the same day as a key Senate hearing with AI executives; three sit on the Commerce Committee.

Why It Matters: These trades highlight how lawmakers continue to profit while shaping policy. Investing in firms lobbying against AI rules raises serious ethical red flags. Without a ban on congressional stock trading, public trust will keep eroding.

Trump weighs new coal sales from public lands in Montana and Wyoming

What Happened: Trump’s Interior Department is reopening over 2,600 square miles of federal land in Montana and Wyoming for coal mining, undoing Biden-era climate policies. His new budget law slashes royalty rates and mandates expanded leasing in the Powder River Basin.

Why It Matters: This is a massive fossil fuel giveaway that puts profits over climate and public health. As the world moves away from coal, Trump is reversing clean energy progress and handing public lands to industry—fueling the very disasters scientists are warning against.

Trump Media seeks SEC approval for blue-chip crypto ETF

What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group has filed with the SEC to launch a cryptocurrency ETF that would invest in major tokens like bitcoin, ether, solana, and ripple. The move comes as Trump intensifies his push into digital assets.

Why It Matters: Trump is using his media company to cash in on crypto while dismantling safeguards meant to protect investors. It’s blatant corruption—blurring the line between public office and private gain as he continues using government power as a tool for personal profit.

Ex-NYPD chiefs allege corruption and cronyism in lawsuits against Mayor Adams and his allies

What Happened: Four ex-NYPD officials, including former Chief of Detectives James Essig, filed lawsuits accusing Mayor Eric Adams and allies of selling police promotions for up to $15,000. Whistleblowers say they were punished for speaking out.

Why It Matters: A reminder that federal prosecutors dropped a criminal case against Adams earlier this year, while Trump continues to shield him from accountability.

Bondi made changes to DOJ policy. Her former client Pfizer might have benefited

What Happened: Pam Bondi dismantled DOJ enforcement of foreign corruption laws shortly after taking office—just as Pfizer, her former client, stopped disclosing ongoing DOJ probes. Bondi previously earned over $200K from a firm representing Pfizer. Days into her tenure, Trump signed an order pausing new corruption cases, and several—including Pfizer’s—were dropped or stalled.

Why It Matters: Bondi’s actions directly benefited a former client while weakening global anti-bribery enforcement. It’s a glaring conflict of interest that raises serious concerns about influence peddling at the highest levels of justice.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

US supreme court clears way for Trump officials to resume mass government firings

What Happened: The Supreme Court lifted a lower court freeze on Trump’s mass federal purges, allowing him to move forward with cutting hundreds of thousands of civil service jobs. The ruling backs Trump’s executive order tied to Project 2025, his plan to remake the federal government and centralize control.

Why It Matters: The decision clears a path for Trump to purge career officials and gut federal agencies without Congress. It hands him sweeping power to politicize the government, dismantle oversight, and entrench loyalists—accelerating the collapse of nonpartisan governance.

Trump suggests taking over New York City and Washington

What Happened: Trump suggested a federal takeover of New York City and Washington, D.C., claiming the White House has “tremendous power” to intervene if local leaders don’t comply. He mocked NYC mayoral candidates and said his team is “testing” cooperation with D.C.’s mayor.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly threatening to override local control in major U.S. cities—an authoritarian move cloaked in “law and order.” It would be a dangerous test of executive power that echoes thuggish tactics—seen in Russia—used to crush democratic self-rule.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI launches probes into former FBI, CIA directors, Fox News reports

What Happened: The FBI has opened criminal investigations into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. The probes reportedly focus on their roles in the 2016 investigation into Russia’s attack on the U.S. election. Brennan and Comey have long been targets of Trump and his allies.

Why It Matters: This underscores Trump’s weaponization of the Justice Department for personal revenge. Those who investigated Russia’s attack on U.S. elections to help him are now facing politicized probes—part of his broader authoritarian strategy to capture agencies and crush dissent.

Democratic senators introduce bill to prohibit Ice agents from wearing masks

What Happened: Senators Alex Padilla and Cory Booker introduced the “VISIBLE Act” to ban ICE and DHS agents from wearing masks or hiding badge numbers during immigration enforcement. The bill responds to reports of masked, unidentified agents detaining people without warrants and abducting individuals off the streets without due process.

Why It Matters: Masked raids have spread fear and confusion, especially in immigrant communities. This bill seeks to restore transparency and accountability as Trump’s tactics grow increasingly authoritarian. In democracies, masked men don’t disappear people off the street—these are hallmarks of Russia and other authoritarian regimes.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

JD Vance: Some Americans Are More American Than Others

What Happened: JD Vance told the far-right Claremont Institute that Americans with deep ancestral roots have a stronger claim to the country than immigrants or those who embrace American values. He rejected the idea of America as a nation built on ideals, attacking birthright citizenship and elevating heritage over principle.

Why It Matters: Vance is pushing a bloodline-based extremist white nationalist ideology of citizenship. It’s dangerous, fascist, and lays the groundwork for denaturalization, mass deportation, and a two-tier system of who counts as “truly” American.

‘They have promised retribution and retaliation’: the Washington lawyer Trump is targeting

What Happened: National security lawyer Mark Zaid, who represented the whistleblower in Trump’s first impeachment over withholding aid to Ukraine, is suing the Trump regime after his security clearance was revoked in March. The CIA barred him from accessing classified information, crippling his legal practice. Zaid says it’s unconstitutional retaliation for holding Trump accountable.

Why It Matters: By stripping clearance from critics like Zaid, Trump is weaponizing the intelligence system to punish dissent and intimidate watchdogs. It’s a direct assault on the rule of law.

Trump Ominously Threatens the ‘Corrupt Media’: ‘I Think Changes Are Going to be Made’

What Happened: Trump lashed out at CNN and The New York Times over reports challenging his Iran strike narrative, demanding reporters be fired and warning that “changes are going to be made” to the media. He accused the press of harming military morale and labeled them “crooked” and “corrupt,” hinting at retaliation.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian-style attack on press freedom. Trump is escalating efforts to intimidate journalists and delegitimize independent reporting—paving the way to weaponize federal agencies for censorship, prosecutions, and even state-controlled media.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Kristi Noem Guts ICE Oversight as Detainee Deaths Surge

What Happened: Kristi Noem shut down key oversight offices at DHS, including the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, while deaths in ICE custody surged. Her 2026 budget slashed funding, leaving just one staffer to monitor three departments amid at least 12 reported deaths this year.

Why It Matters: As Trump escalates detentions, Noem is gutting the oversight meant to prevent abuse. The agency is being stripped of accountability, allowing human suffering and human rights violations to go unchecked.

Trump administration using Guantanamo to detain foreigners from 26 countries, including criminal detainees

What Happened: Trump is detaining dozens of migrants from 26 countries at Guantanamo Bay. DHS confirmed the site is now being used to hold both high- and low-risk immigration detainees as part of expanded deportation operations.

Why It Matters: Using Guantanamo for civil immigration detention revives a symbol of past abuses and erodes legal norms. Critics warn it’s an unlawful, punitive stunt that violates human rights and international standards—turning a military prison into a gulag.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

U.S. Botched a Deal to Swap Venezuelans Held in El Salvador for Americans

What Happened: A deal to free 11 Americans and dozens of Venezuelan political prisoners collapsed after Marco Rubio and Trump envoy Richard Grenell pushed competing plans. Rubio’s migrant swap was nearly finalized when Grenell offered a Chevron oil concession instead—causing confusion and prompting Venezuela to walk away. No Americans were released.

Why It Matters: The breakdown exposes deep dysfunction in Trump’s foreign policy. Clashing egos and rogue diplomacy are putting American lives at risk and destroying U.S. credibility on the world stage.

Deadly floods could be new normal as Trump guts federal agencies, experts warn

What Happened: Over 100 people died in Texas Hill Country after sudden flash floods hit homes and camps. The disaster was worsened by mass layoffs and budget cuts to FEMA and the National Weather Service, driven by Trump and Musk. Two top meteorologists were recently ousted, and FEMA leadership is in chaos as Trump moves to dismantle the agency.

Why It Matters: As climate disasters intensify, Trump is gutting the institutions meant to save lives. With forecasting systems failing and FEMA in disarray, preventable deaths will rise.

How Trump's tax cuts affect federal student aid

What Happened: Trump’s new tax-and-spending law guts federal financial aid by eliminating Grad PLUS loans, capping graduate borrowing, tightening Parent PLUS eligibility, and limiting deferment and forbearance. It also reclassifies Pell Grants as “last dollar” aid and penalizes colleges whose graduates earn less than non-college workers.

Why It Matters: The law slams the door on college access for millions, especially low-income students. It shifts blame from rising costs to struggling schools and borrowers, punishing the poor while making higher education harder to afford.

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to stop DOJ grant cancellations

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the DOJ’s decision to revoke $800 million in grants for violence prevention and victim support programs. While calling the move “shameful,” the judge ruled the court lacked jurisdiction and said no constitutional violations were proven.

Why It Matters: This gives Trump a green light to slash funding for victim support, diversion programs, and community safety, while pouring resources into building a police state. Dozens of services have already shut down, leaving vulnerable communities without protection or recourse.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Germany accuses China of laser targeting aircraft in EU mission

What Happened: Germany summoned China’s ambassador after a Chinese warship allegedly targeted a German reconnaissance aircraft with a laser during an EU mission in the Red Sea. The incident, involving the EU’s ASPIDES operation, forced the plane to abort its mission and land in Djibouti.

Why It Matters: A NATO ally was targeted in international airspace by China’s military, threatening personnel and sparking fresh concerns over China’s growing aggression and influence near EU operations.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian Drone Documents Draw Line From China to Ukraine’s Skies

What Happened: Internal documents show Russian drone maker Aero-HIT is working with Chinese suppliers, including engineers from Autel Robotics, to mass-produce combat drones. The plan includes localizing production of the Autel EVO Max 4T in Russia, aiming for 30,000 units annually.

Why It Matters: This latest case reiterates China’s role in arming Russia to carry out its genocidal war. By helping Russia scale drone warfare and bypass sanctions, Chinese firms are complicit in the murder of Ukrainian civilians.

The Wild Russian Plot to Burn a London Restaurant and Kidnap Its Owner

What Happened: A London jury convicted a British gang of a Russian-directed arson attack and a plot to kidnap Russian exile Yevgeny Chichvarkin. Linked to Wagner-affiliated Telegram handlers, the gang targeted a Ukrainian warehouse and planned to abduct Chichvarkin for extradition to Russia.

Why It Matters: Russia continues weaponizing criminal gangs in NATO countries to wage hybrid warfare—silencing exiles, spreading terror, and carrying out sabotage. The case reveals another Kremlin operation on Western soil using an old tactic.

Rightwing influencers indignant over FBI claim that Jeffrey Epstein’s client list doesn’t exist

What Happened: A leaked DOJ-FBI memo states no Epstein “client list” was ever found, contradicting years of rightwing claims. Trump allies erupted, accusing the government of a cover-up and demanding that Pam Bondi be fired for misleading the public.

Why It Matters: The memo shatters a central MAGA conspiracy theory and has triggered infighting within Trump’s base. It highlights the fractures and contradictions now roiling the far-right coalition.

Laura Loomer, Trump’s Blunt Instrument

What Happened: Far-right extremist Laura Loomer is gaining influence in Trump’s White House. After giving Trump a list of “disloyal” officials, six were fired. Though barred from a VIP event, she still has direct access and uses public shaming to push conspiracies and enforce loyalty.

Why It Matters: Loomer’s rise shows how extremist voices are steering Trump’s agenda and national security. Her purges, Islamophobia, and online intimidation tactics reflect a government driven by fringe ideology and fear.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump says Fed's Powell should resign immediately

What Happened: Trump called for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign “immediately,” reigniting tensions with the central bank. Trump originally nominated Powell in 2017 but turned on him, repeatedly attacking him for economic slowdowns and opposing rate hikes.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to threaten the Federal Reserve’s independence and risks turning economic policy into a political weapon. Undermining a nonpartisan central bank could rattle markets, weaken the dollar, and signal to global investors that U.S. economic decisions are now driven by loyalty tests.

US used car prices surge as tariffs drive market volatility

What Happened: U.S. used car prices jumped 6.3% year-over-year in June—the biggest spike since 2022—according to the Manheim Index. The surge is tied to Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported autos, which triggered a rush in new car buying followed by sharp drops, creating volatility that’s now hitting the used car market.

Why It Matters: The tariffs are distorting vehicle supply chains and stoking inflation fears. With fewer leased cars entering the used market and elevated demand, prices are climbing again, just as the Fed hesitates to cut rates.

‘Essential isn’t a strong enough word’: Loss of foreign workers begins to bite US economy

What Happened: Trump’s immigration policies are gutting the U.S. labor force, hitting farms, factories, and corporations. Mass revocations of legal work permits and ICE raids have disrupted industries dependent on immigrant labor. Businesses warn they can’t function without these workers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown is backfiring economically. Labor shortages are driving up food prices, threatening supply chains, and could lead to long-term inflation and stagnation.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge temporarily blocks Trump from cutting off Planned Parenthood funding

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily halted Trump’s attempt to cut off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood under the GOP’s new tax and spending law. The provision bans funding to providers primarily engaged in reproductive health services. Planned Parenthood sued, arguing the law is unconstitutional and retaliatory.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

2,600+ — Square miles of public land reopened for coal mining

$200,000+ — Paid to Pam Bondi by firm representing Pfizer

$800 million — DOJ grants for victim support and violence prevention gutted

12 — Known deaths in ICE custody this year, with oversight gutted

11 — Americans left behind after failed Venezuela prisoner swap

30,000 — Combat drones per year planned in Russia with Chinese support

4 — Senators who bought AI stock during deregulation talks

26 — Countries represented among migrants now detained at Guantanamo

6.3% — Year-over-year jump in U.S. used car prices in June, the biggest spike since 2022

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is purging civil servants across the federal government — How many agencies will be hollowed out before Congress acts?

Trump is threatening to take over U.S. cities like New York and D.C. — Will local leaders resist?

Trump’s allies are targeting journalists and whistleblowers — How far will the crackdown on dissent go?

Senators push to unmask ICE agents — Will the VISIBLE Act pass before masked raids become the new normal?

Trump is turning Guantanamo into an immigration prison — How long before civil detention becomes indefinite and invisible?

Trump and his allies are cashing in on deregulation — Will Congress or anyone act on stock trading and crypto corruption inside the regime?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Climate Collapse by Design — Trump and Musk gutted FEMA, the Weather Service, and clean energy policy—turning natural disasters into mass-casualty events while Trump denies the climate crisis and rewards fossil fuel industries.

Authoritarian Capture Is Accelerating — From purging watchdogs to weaponizing the DOJ, Trump continues to consolidate power through purges, political prosecutions, and control of federal agencies.

Education Is Under Siege — Trump’s budget guts financial aid, punishes poor students, and shifts the burden onto families—making higher education harder to access for millions.

Foreign Policy Chaos Is the Norm — Competing Trump loyalists are bungling hostage negotiations, destabilizing alliances, and putting American lives at risk.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy, human rights, and civil liberties.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.