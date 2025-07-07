A general view of a U.S. State Department sign in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 5-6

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Please keep Texas in your thoughts—especially for the families mourning loved ones and those still waiting for news of the missing.

What a devastating and heartbreaking tragedy…

Some links to help those impacted: USA Today

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 6

Google Meet: July 8, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

The Advertisers Spending Big in West Palm Beach Just to Reach Trump

What Happened: Since Trump’s return to office, over a dozen interest groups have spent $2 million airing targeted TV ads in West Palm Beach—many seemingly meant for his eyes only. Ads from automakers, pharma, DHS, and others praise Trump before urging action on tariffs, drug prices, or immigration.

Why It Matters: Everyone knows Trump is so corrupt and for sale that lobbyists no longer bother with policy channels—they buy TV ads to speak directly to him.

Alina Habba Has Been Under an Ethics Investigation for Over a Year

What Happened: Alina Habba, Trump’s interim U.S. attorney pick for New Jersey, has been under state ethics investigation since 2024 for allegedly coercing a harassment victim at Trump’s golf club into a hush money deal—then using it to gain Trump’s favor. She quietly settled the case, but the probe remains open.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to install an appointee accused of exploiting a victim to climb his inner circle—while she weaponizes her office to target political opponents.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump and GOP target ballots arriving after Election Day that delay counts and feed conspiracy fears

What Happened: Trump’s March executive order, currently paused by lawsuits, aims to ban counting mail ballots received after Election Day. He lied that such ballots are illegal and uses delayed counts to stoke fraud narratives. GOP-led states like Kansas and North Dakota are now advancing laws to cut grace periods for mail voting.

Why It Matters: This is targeted voter suppression. Trump continues undermining trust in elections by weaponizing routine vote counting, laying the groundwork to dispute results and delegitimize future elections in 2026 and 2028.

‘He likes the game too much’: Why Trump isn’t sweating his lack of trade deals

What Happened: With his July 9 tariff deadline looming, Trump has secured just a handful of vague trade deals, yet shows little concern. Officials say he’s more focused on wielding tariffs as leverage than finalizing agreements, often threatening countries with new duties even mid-negotiation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade policy is spectacle rather than strategy—fueled by ego and control. As allies scramble and markets remain volatile, the real cost lands on American consumers, exporters, and long-term stability.

GOP eyes redistricting in Ohio and Texas as it looks to bolster slim majority

What Happened: Republicans, holding a slim 220–212 House majority, are eyeing redistricting in Ohio and Texas to protect vulnerable seats. Ohio is legally required to redraw its map by 2026, while Texas may do so in a special session reportedly urged by the Trump White House.

Why It Matters: The GOP continues rigging the map to lock in power. Redrawing districts to favor one party undermines fair representation and threatens to entrench minority rule before the 2026 midterms.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Goodbye to All That

What Happened: Veteran FBI special agent Michael Feinberg published his resignation letter after being forced out due to a personal friendship with Pete Strzok, a former FBI official targeted by Trump allies. He says the decision came at Dan Bongino’s direction and was enforced by leadership loyal to Kash Patel.

Why It Matters: Feinberg’s ouster shows how Trump loyalists are gutting the FBI to install political enforcers. This purge erodes national security, replaces expertise with MAGA subservience, and turns federal law enforcement into a tool of partisan control.

Incoming DHS Intelligence Lead Promotes Unlawful Activities

What Happened: Matthew Kozma, Trump’s pick to lead DHS intelligence, told Congress that officers may use fake identities to access private communications—despite legal bans. He downplayed rules restricting collection to public info, sparking fears of activist surveillance.

Why It Matters: Kozma’s position signals a dangerous expansion of domestic spying—as Trump builds a surveillence state. With safeguards gutted, Trump’s DHS is poised to weaponize surveillance to monitor and silence dissent under the cover of national security.

‘Blatant misinformation’: Social Security Administration email praising Trump’s tax bill blasted as a ‘lie’

What Happened: The Social Security Administration sent a misleading mass email claiming Trump’s spending bill eliminates income taxes on Social Security. In truth, it offers only a limited, temporary deduction. Legal experts condemned the email as deceptive and partisan.

Why It Matters: A once-neutral agency is now echoing Trump’s propaganda, eroding public trust. This marks another step in the authoritarian politicization of federal institutions.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Why some fear government data on the U.S. economy is losing integrity

What Happened: Budget cuts, retirements, and political interference are crippling agencies like the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trump officials are pushing to alter key economic benchmarks while slashing funding, making inflation and job reports less reliable.

Why It Matters: Discrediting and reshaping official data is a classic authoritarian tactic. Without trusted stats, the public loses its compass—and the truth becomes whatever the regime says it is. This is how it works in Russia, where data serves the Kremlin.

Trump is waging war against the media – and winning

What Happened: Trump’s war on the press is intensifying—suing networks, threatening CNN with prosecution, banning the AP from the White House, and coercing CBS and ABC into $16M settlements. Media outlets, fearing retaliation, are caving.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian playbook 101: intimidate and control the press. As journalism weakens, Trump is erasing one of democracy’s last lines of defense.

Elon Musk’s ‘America’ party could focus on a few pivotal congressional seats

What Happened: Elon Musk launched the “America Party” to flip key Senate and House seats. Despite spending $277 million to back Trump in 2024, Musk now vows to punish lawmakers who supported the bill and “disrupt the uniparty.”

Why It Matters: This mirrors a controlled opposition strategy—splintering anti-Trump momentum while reinforcing MAGA dominance. It’s a tactic seen in Russia, where the Kremlin creates fake opposition parties to give the illusion of choice. This is something to watch closely.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE detained a mother who was still breastfeeding. Her Marine veteran husband fights for her freedom

What Happened: Paola Clouatre, a 25-year-old mom and wife of a Marine veteran, was detained by ICE at her green card hearing in May—despite breastfeeding her baby and having no criminal record. A missed court notice from her teens triggered a deportation order the couple only learned about days before.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation push is sweeping up even breastfeeding moms and military families. Paola’s case shows a system with no compassion—where service to the country and family mean nothing.

‘I want my vote back’: Trump-voting family stunned after Canadian mother detained over immigration status

What Happened: Cynthia Olivera, a Canadian mother of three U.S.-born kids, was detained by ICE at her green card interview in California—despite living, working, and paying taxes in the U.S. for decades. Her Trump-supporting husband now says he regrets his vote after watching his family torn apart.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation machine spares no one—not even longtime residents or his own supporters. Families are being shattered, and the false promise that “good immigrants” would be safe is being brutally exposed.

How Trump's policies are reshaping immigration enforcement in Puerto Rico

What Happened: Immigration raids have surged across Puerto Rico, with over 700 people—mostly Dominicans—arrested since January. Without local detention centers, detainees are flown to the mainland, severing them from their families and legal aid. Civil rights groups cite racial profiling and mounting fear in immigrant communities.

Why It Matters: Trump’s dragnet is transforming Puerto Rico from refuge to battleground, isolating immigrants through deportations and systemic discrimination. Vulnerable communities now face legal limbo and growing hostility in a U.S. territory once seen as safe.

ICE Raids Derail Los Angeles Economy as Workers Go Into Hiding

What Happened: Trump’s ICE raids in Los Angeles have led to over 1,600 arrests, forcing immigrant workers vital to post-wildfire rebuilding into hiding. Construction sites and businesses are shutting down, protests have erupted, and the National Guard was deployed. Mayor Karen Bass warned the raids are inflicting “severe economic damage.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown is destabilizing communities and gutting LA’s ability to recover, showing how immigration policy is being weaponized to break cities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

As Floods Hit, Key Roles Were Vacant at Weather Service Offices in Texas

What Happened: As flash floods hit Central Texas, key Weather Service offices lacked senior staff due to Trump’s workforce purge, hampering coordination with local officials. Despite timely warnings, officials blamed forecasts for underestimating rainfall, though experts said the storm escalated too quickly to predict.

Why It Matters: Federal staffing purges are weakening the U.S. response to extreme weather. Without full teams in place, local communities face greater risks during disasters.

‘Tears My Heart to Pieces’: North Carolina Braces for Medicaid Cuts

What Happened: Trump’s new law slashes Medicaid funding to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy, threatening North Carolina’s expansion and plans to reopen a rural hospital in Martin County. Over 660,000 low-income residents could lose coverage as work requirements and funding cuts take effect.

Why It Matters: The law risks mass uninsured rates and more rural hospital closures. Communities like Martin County could lose their only access to care—putting lives at risk.

Trump Promised ‘No Tax on Tips.’ Then Came the Fine Print.

What Happened: Trump’s new tax law offers a deduction of up to $25,000 in tips—but it doesn’t eliminate taxes. Payroll taxes remain, undocumented workers are excluded, and low-income earners may see little benefit. The deduction phases out for higher incomes and expires in 2028.

Why It Matters: Despite the bold promise, the fine print limits who gains—and by how much. Many service workers expecting full tax relief will be left disappointed.

Millions more Americans could turn to food banks soon. Food banks are simply not ready.

What Happened: Trump and GOP lawmakers passed $1 trillion in cuts to SNAP and Medicaid, gutting food and healthcare support for low-income Americans. Food banks warn they can’t meet demand, with SNAP cuts alone slashing up to 9 billion meals a year. Some changes start this year, including harsher work rules and reduced nutrition funding.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is hurtling toward a hunger crisis. Trump’s war on the social safety net will leave families with no food, healthcare, and lifeline—especially in rural and red-state communities that helped elect him.

Over 100 former senior officials warn against planned staff cuts at US State Department

What Happened: Over 130 former U.S. diplomats and officials, including Susan Rice, condemned Marco Rubio’s plan to purge thousands at the State Department. The move is temporarily blocked by court order.

Why It Matters: Gutting the State Department during global crises cripples U.S. diplomacy and hands leverage to adversaries like China and Russia. Trump’s “America First” purge is hollowing out America’s global influence when it’s needed most.

Nurse on new CDC vaccine panel said to have been ‘anti-vax longer than RFK’

What Happened: Vicky Pebsworth, a nurse who’s claimed for decades that vaccines caused her son’s autism, has been appointed to the CDC’s vaccine panel by RFK Jr. She replaces one of 17 experts purged last month and has ties to anti-vaccine groups funded by disinformation peddlers.

Why It Matters: Trump has handed vaccine policy to RFK Jr., who is purging career experts and filling HHS with anti-vaxx conspiracy theorists. This endangers public health and marks a wider assault on science and evidence-based medicine.

US Measles Cases at an All-Time High After Disease 'Eliminated'

What Happened: The U.S. has recorded 1,277 measles cases in 2025—its worst outbreak since eradication in 2000—with 155 hospitalizations and 3 deaths. The outbreak centers on an unvaccinated Mennonite community in West Texas and has spread to 39 states.

Why It Matters: This is what happens when an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, RFK Jr., is in charge. His attacks on science have shattered public health defenses. Measles is now surging across 39 states, endangering herd immunity and overwhelming hospitals nationwide.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Russia's Lavrov meets Iran's Araqchi, renews offer to help solve conflict

What Happened: At the BRICS summit, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov met with Iran’s Abbas Araqchi and condemned U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s offer to “mediate” and store Iranian uranium.

Xi Has Spent Decades Preparing for a Cold War With the U.S.

What Happened: Xi Jinping has spent years preparing China for a long-term Cold War-style standoff with the U.S., avoiding direct conflict while building economic self-reliance, strengthening party control, and undermining American alliances. Inspired by the Soviet collapse, Xi aims to buy time and gradually shift the global balance of power in China’s favor.

Why It Matters: While Trump lashes out with chaotic tariffs, Xi is playing the long game—fortifying China’s economy and quietly undermining U.S. influence. His strategy is clear: outlast and outmaneuver a distracted America.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia seeks to involve Laos in war against Ukraine, military intelligence claims

What Happened: Ukraine’s military intelligence reports that Russia is deploying up to 50 Laotian military engineers to Kursk Oblast under the pretense of demining. Laos is also offering rehabilitation to wounded Russian soldiers—part of a broader Kremlin strategy to normalize foreign troop involvement.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is fighting against a growing axis of authoritarian regimes backing Russia’s genocidal war—North Korean troops and weapons, Iranian and Chinese weapons, and now Laotian support.

The Warning Signs for Russia’s Economy Are Flashing Red

What Happened: Russia’s economy, propped up by record military spending and redirected oil exports, is now slowing sharply. Manufacturing is contracting, inflation is high, and budget deficits persist as officials warn of a looming recession.

Why It Matters: As Russia’s economy falters, Trump is bailing Putin out—blocking new sanctions and cutting aid to Ukraine just when pressure on the Kremlin should be highest.

Säpo Reports Increase in Hybrid Threat Incidents in Sweden

What Happened: Sweden’s Security Service (Säpo) reports a sharp increase in hybrid threat incidents, including sabotage of telecom masts, GPS disruptions, and cable breaks. While officials urge caution in blaming foreign actors, military intelligence warns Russia is growing bolder in exploiting instability and spreading propaganda to sow public distrust.

Why It Matters: Sweden faces mounting pressure from suspected Russian hybrid warfare. Even without clear attribution, Russia’s objective is clear: carry out terrorist and sabotage operations to destabilize society, spread fear, and undermine democratic resilience across Europe.

Revealed: the far-right, antisemitic men’s club network spreading across US

What Happened: The Old Glory Club, a far-right, antisemitic men’s group, has spread to 26 chapters in 20 states. Members include military, police, lawyers, and civil servants—some with security clearances—who promote fascist, racist, and antisemitic views, hold in-person events, and use apps to target minority-owned businesses.

Why It Matters: This is a national security threat hiding in plain sight. As Trump dismantles safeguards against extremism inside government, hate groups like the OGC are embedding themselves deeper into law enforcement, the military, and civil society—preparing for something far more dangerous than online rhetoric.

Maga influencer and de facto national security adviser Laura Loomer holds outsized sway on Trump

What Happened: MAGA extremist Laura Loomer, with no formal government role, has become a powerful force in Trump’s national security orbit. She’s orchestrated internal purges at the National Security Council and played a role in ousting NSA chief Gen. Timothy Haugh. Loomer is now publicly backing Trump’s Iran escalation and attacking dissenters—while remaining personally close to Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump has empowered far-right conspiracy theorists like Loomer to shape foreign and domestic policy, replacing seasoned professionals with MAGA extremists.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Confirms July 9 Trade Deadline, Bessent Says Tariffs Will Snap Back August 1

What Happened: Trump says countries must have “a letter or a deal” by July 9 or face steep tariffs by August 1—reverting to April 2 levels. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that 100 countries will get formal tariff letters this week, warning of 10%–70% rates. So far, Trump has announced only a few vague deals, despite claiming he made 200.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shifting deadlines, threats, and made-for-TV theatrics are fueling chaos in global trade. With few real deals and tariffs set to spike, consumers and businesses will soon feel more pain.

U.S. seeks limited trade deal with E.U. as Trump’s deadline approaches

What Happened: With Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looming, talks between the U.S. and the E.U. are ongoing to avert harsh tariffs. Trump’s go-it-alone approach bypasses global trade norms, discards WTO principles, and has yielded only 2 vague deals so far.

Why It Matters: Trump is remaking global trade into a game of personal pressure and favoritism. The fallout: soaring prices for Americans, eroding legal predictability, and strained alliances with key partners like the European Union.

From lumber to lighting: How Trump's tariffs drive up home construction costs

What Happened: An NBC News analysis found Trump’s tariffs on materials from China, Canada, and Mexico are raising the cost of building a typical U.S. home by over $4,000—potentially up to $10,900, according to industry estimates. Lumber, appliances, and electrical goods are among the most impacted.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are worsening the housing crisis, making new homes even less affordable. Builders face soaring costs, and buyers are left footing the bill.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Soldiers Are Taking a Stand Against Trump’s Abuses

What Happened: On July 4, the veterans group About Face launched a campaign urging Congress to protect service members who refuse unlawful or immoral orders under Trump. Troops are increasingly alarmed by recent deployments against civilians, including Marines in Los Angeles, and fear being used as tools in Trump’s authoritarian crackdown.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$2 million — Spent on Trump-targeted TV ads in West Palm Beach since his return to office

1,277 — Measles cases in 2025, highest since U.S. eradication in 2000

39 — States affected by measles outbreak

700+ — Arrests in Puerto Rico immigration raids since January

$4,000–$10,900 — Added cost to build a home due to Trump tariffs

$1 trillion — In SNAP and Medicaid cuts passed by Trump and GOP

660,000 — North Carolinians at risk of losing Medicaid coverage

26 — OGC chapters now operating across 20 states

100 — Countries receiving Trump tariff warning letters this week

10%–70% — Tariff rates threatened by Trump beginning August 1

130+ — Former diplomats opposing State Department purge

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The State Department is being gutted in real time — Will Congress stop the mass purge before U.S. diplomacy collapses?

RFK Jr. is purging science from public health — How far will HHS be allowed to go in replacing experts with conspiracy theorists?

MAGA extremists are embedding in national security roles — Will anyone stop the far-right takeover of law enforcement and intelligence?

Musk’s “America Party” may fracture anti-Trump resistance while propping up MAGA power — Is this a Kremlin-style controlled opposition party designed to manipulate the illusion of choice?

Government data on the U.S. economy is losing integrity — How will the public know what to believe without trusted facts?

Trump’s war on the press is escalating — As networks cave under lawsuits and bans, how long will they be able to hold the line?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Surveillance Continues Escalating — Trump’s DHS is pushing illegal spying tactics, targeting activists, and purging oversight. This is a direct assault on civil liberties.

The Deportation Machine Has No Mercy — Even breastfeeding moms and veterans’ spouses are being swept up as Trump lies that he’s targeting criminals.

Propaganda Is Now Policy — Federal agencies like SSA are echoing Trump’s lies, erasing the line between governance and political campaigning.

The Electoral Field Is Being Reshaped — From redistricting schemes to mail voting crackdowns, Trump’s GOP is actively working to undermine fair elections and entrench long-term power.

Data Is Being Weaponized — Economic and health statistics are being manipulated or suppressed, echoing tactics used by authoritarian regimes like Russia to control public perception.

Public Health Is Under Siege — With RFK Jr. leading HHS, anti-vaccine conspiracists are purging experts and dismantling science-based policy—fueling deadly outbreaks and endangering all of us.

Trump’s Power Is Fueled by Fear and Chaos — Immigration raids, economic shocks, and media crackdowns are part of a deliberate strategy to destabilize society and consolidate control.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.