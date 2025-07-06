Demonstrators protesting against President Donald Trump and his policies march toward the White House on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 6

Google Meet: July 8, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

Elon Musk Hired a Dozen Texas Lobbyists This Year. State Law Keeps the Extent of Their Influence Under Wraps.

What Happened: Elon Musk hired a dozen lobbyists in Texas this year—more than ever before—to push legislation benefiting Tesla, SpaceX, and X Corp. Despite spending over $46,000 on lawmakers, state law shields who was wined and dined, what was discussed, and how policy wins were secured. Disclosure thresholds are so lax that lobbyists can treat officials nightly without ever naming them.

Why It Matters: Musk is shaping Texas law behind closed doors. This is a billionaire blueprint for buying policy with no transparency, accountability, or way for voters to trace the influence.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Congress Throws More Money at Removing Immigrants than Most Countries Spend on Their Armies

What Happened: Trump’s new bill allocates $170 billion through 2029 for immigration enforcement—tripling ICE’s deportation budget and outpacing funding for the FBI and Marine Corps. It also includes $45 billion for detention and $46.5 billion for border walls but adds just 100 immigration judges.

Why It Matters: This is the foundation for a mass deportation police state that will be expanded. Trump is flooding ICE with resources to round up immigrants, sidelining justice in favor of brute force.

DHS to cut 75% of staff in its intelligence office amid heightened threat environment

What Happened: DHS is purging 75% of its Office of Intelligence & Analysis staff—cutting 1,000 employees down to 275. The office is the only U.S. intel agency required to share threat data with local law enforcement. The cuts come amid rising threats from extremists and foreign actors.

Why It Matters: Gutting I&A cripples intelligence coordination and leaves police blind to active threats. National security experts warn the move is reckless and endangers public safety across the country.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Unusual Social Security email touts Trump bill

What Happened: The Social Security Administration sent a mass email praising Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” as “landmark” tax relief for seniors—an unusual move that may violate the Hatch Act.

Why It Matters: This politicizes a nonpartisan agency to promote Trump’s agenda. While some seniors gain modest relief, the funding cuts accelerate Social Security’s collapse—risking a 24% benefit cut by 2032.

Democratic lawmakers denied entry to ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

What Happened: 5 Florida Democratic lawmakers were blocked from entering the newly opened “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center (internment camp)—just one day after it began detaining people. The remote site, backed by Trump and DeSantis, is plagued by dangerous conditions.

Why It Matters: Blocking lawmakers from inspecting detention sites is a warning sign. Trump is institutionalizing cruelty and shielding the abuses from scrutiny. This is about erasing oversight and making abuse the norm.

Patel and Ratcliffe try to bolster claims that FBI and CIA conspired against Trump

What Happened: Trump loyalists Kash Patel and John Ratcliffe released cherry-picked FBI and CIA documents to push the narrative that intelligence agencies conspired against Trump during the 2016 election. The files include unverified tips and internal process critiques, but no evidence of wrongdoing or political targeting.

Why It Matters: This is a disinformation campaign to rewrite Russia’s 2016 election attack to install Trump. By twisting intelligence, Trump cronies are justifying past election lies and setting the stage to dismantle oversight and punish the very agencies that exposed foreign interference.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Law used to kick out Nazis could be used to strip citizenship from many more Americans

What Happened: Trump officials plan to use a Cold War-era denaturalization law—once used against Nazi collaborators—to target immigrants labeled as national security threats. A new DOJ memo urges prosecutors to seek denaturalization wherever possible, highlighting that it will be weaponized against legal immigrants and political opponents.

Why It Matters: By reviving this rarely used law, Trump is opening the door to mass denaturalization—turning citizenship into a weapon to punish dissent. Legal immigrants and political critics will be at risk of being stripped of their rights for opposing the regime.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

LA school district demands inquiry after Ice officers filmed urinating on campus

What Happened: ICE agents gathered at a Los Angeles high school on June 17 before a nearby immigration raid, trespassed on campus without a warrant, and were caught on surveillance footage urinating in public—just yards from children attending summer school. The El Rancho school district has demanded a federal investigation.

Why It Matters: Federal agents acted with impunity near children, potentially committing sex offenses under state law. It underscores the Trump regime’s escalating disregard for civil boundaries and community safety.

'Antagonized for being Hispanic': Growing claims of racial profiling in LA raids

What Happened: ACLU and civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit alleging widespread racial profiling by ICE and Border Patrol during Trump’s daily deportation raids in Los Angeles. U.S. citizens like Javier Ramirez were detained without cause, and undocumented vendors like Emma de Paz were arrested without questions or warrants—targeted solely for being Latino.

Why It Matters: Trump has codified racial profiling into federal policy. Under his deportation mandate, Latino communities are being hunted—citizens and immigrants—stripped of rights, dignity, and safety in public spaces.

Trump Uses Antisemitic Slur While Promoting ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ in Iowa Speech

What Happened: During a July 4 rally in Iowa, Trump referred to exploitative bankers as “shylocks”—a well-known antisemitic slur rooted in Shakespeare’s portrayal of Jews as greedy moneylenders. When questioned, Trump claimed ignorance of the term’s hateful connotations, saying he thought it meant “a money lender at high rates.”

Why It Matters: Trump has a long history of invoking antisemitic tropes. His use of the slur during a patriotic event underscores how he continues to mainstream bigotry and normalize dangerous rhetoric.

Inside the CIA’s Secret Afghan Army

What Happened: Thousands of Afghan soldiers from CIA-backed Zero Units—elite forces who fought Al Qaeda and ISIS—were evacuated to the U.S. after Kabul fell in 2021. Many now live in exile, battling trauma, broken promises, and delays in securing legal status.

Why It Matters: These soldiers risked everything for the U.S., but now face limbo and potential deportation.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s $7 Billion Education Funding Freeze Blindsides Schools

What Happened: Trump abruptly froze nearly $7 billion in education funds approved by Congress, halting grants for teacher training, after-school programs, and English learner support just weeks before the school year begins.

Why It Matters: The freeze blindsides schools nationwide, forcing districts to consider cuts and layoffs. It’s a calculated attack on public education, targeting programs Trump labels “radical” while punishing millions of students and educators.

Trump’s Medicaid cuts are coming for rural Americans: ‘It’s going to have to hit them first’

What Happened: Trump’s tax and spending law slashes over $1 trillion from Medicaid, triggering automatic cuts in states like North Carolina and threatening healthcare access for 17 million Americans. Rural areas in Kentucky, Arizona, and Idaho face hospital shutdowns, job losses, and collapsing health programs.

Why It Matters: This is another attack on the working poor and rural voters. Medicaid is being gutted to fund tax breaks for the wealthy.

Rural hospitals brace for financial hits or even closure under Republicans’ $1 trillion Medicaid cut

What Happened: Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax and spending law includes $1.2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and safety net programs, putting over 300 rural hospitals at risk of closure. Hospitals in states like Nebraska and Kentucky warn they may shut down or reduce services, even as they remain lifelines in remote areas.

Why It Matters: Rural Americans face a healthcare crisis. The bill threatens to wipe out essential hospitals in struggling regions—jeopardizing lives to fund tax cuts for the wealthy.

States Brace for Added Burdens of Trump’s Tax and Spending Law

What Happened: Trump’s tax and spending law shifts the burden of Medicaid, SNAP, and ACA subsidy cuts to the states. Democratic governors warn that emergency funds are inadequate as they scramble to cover budget holes, set up new systems, and consider tax hikes or cuts to schools and services.

Why It Matters: The law guts the federal safety net and puts the burden on states. Millions will lose healthcare or food aid, while budget crises deepen and inequality worsens across the country.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Russia Becomes First Country to Recognize Taliban Rule in Afghanistan

What Happened: Russia officially recognized the Taliban government, removing the group from its list of outlawed organizations and accepting credentials from its Afghan ambassador. This makes Russia the first country to formally legitimize the Taliban since their 2021 takeover.

Why It Matters: Moscow is embracing a terrorist regime that represses women and bans girls from school. The move reflects Russia’s broader strategy to expand its influence in Central Asia while rejecting Western norms on human rights and international legitimacy.

China: We Can’t Afford for Russia to Lose Ukraine War

What Happened: In a closed-door meeting with EU officials, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi admitted Beijing doesn’t want Russia to lose in Ukraine—fearing a U.S. strategic pivot toward China if Russia is defeated. The unusually blunt comments reflect China’s deeper alignment with Moscow despite public claims of neutrality.

Why It Matters: China has finally admitted publicly what’s long been known. Quietly, China has been supplying Russia with weapons, technology, and logistics to sustain its genocidal war in Ukraine.

U.N. Pulls Nuclear Inspectors Out of Iran for Safety Reasons

What Happened: The IAEA pulled its inspectors from Iran after Tehran suspended cooperation, and threats were made against the agency’s chief. Inspectors had been stranded since Israel’s June 13 strikes, and their exit leaves Iran’s nuclear program unmonitored.

Why It Matters: With no international oversight, Iran can now advance its nuclear program in secret, heightening fears of weapons development.

Germany in Talks With US to Get Patriot Air Defense for Kyiv

What Happened: Germany is in talks with the U.S. to acquire at least two more Patriot air-defense systems for Ukraine, offering to cover the full cost. Chancellor Merz discussed the deal with Trump, but is waiting for final approval.

Why It Matters: As Trump stalls U.S. weapons deliveries, Germany is trying to step up to plug vital gaps in Ukraine’s air defenses. The move reflects growing European fears that Trump’s unreliability is emboldening Russia.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia ramps up use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, including WWI-era poison gas, 3 European intel services say

What Happened: Intelligence agencies from the Netherlands and Germany report that Russia is increasingly using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, including chloropicrin—a WWI-era poison gas—and CS gas. These weapons are being dropped by drones into trenches, forcing Ukrainian soldiers into the open where they are then shot.

Why It Matters: Russia has been repeatedly using chemical weapons in Ukraine for years, and the lack of attention and accountability is mind-blowing. The normalization of chemical warfare shreds international law and threatens global security. Dutch officials are now urging tougher sanctions and sustained military aid to stop Russia’s escalating genocide and war crimes.

Kyiv Hit by Record Drone Strikes After Putin Rejects Trump’s Ceasefire Plea

What Happened: Russia launched a record-breaking 539 drones and 11 missiles in a massive assault on Kyiv, killing one and injuring 26. The attack came just hours after Trump’s call with Putin, in which Putin vowed to continue Russia’s genocidal war.

Why It Matters: The timing of the strikes underscores Putin’s intent to escalate. Ukraine is warning that paused U.S. weapons shipments are crippling its defenses just as Russian attacks intensify.

Hegseth halted weapons for Ukraine despite military analysis that the aid wouldn’t jeopardize U.S. readiness

What Happened: Pete Hegseth blocked a U.S. weapons shipment to Ukraine—including key air defenses sitting in Poland—despite Pentagon approval. It’s the third such pause, with no notice to allies or Ukraine.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s decision, laundered through Hegseth to dodge accountability, and reminds me of how the Kremlin operates when enacting an unpopular policy. Trump’s actions weaken Ukraine at a critical moment, fracture Western unity, and hand Russia another win.

Putin Plots Summer of Relentless Attacks on Ukraine

What Happened: As Trump halts key U.S. weapons deliveries, Putin escalates his military campaign, unleashing intensified air and ground assaults across Ukraine. Following a call with Trump, Putin reaffirmed his goal to dominate Ukraine—then launched one of the largest strikes on Kyiv to date.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is under siege while U.S. support ends and Trump provides cover for Russia. With air defenses weakened, civilian casualties are mounting, as Trump’s freeze emboldens Russia and endangers Ukraine’s survival.

The church by the airport: Inside Russia’s suspected spy activities in Sweden

What Happened: A Russian Orthodox church near Sweden’s VST airport is suspected by Swedish intelligence of being a front for Kremlin espionage. The church, linked to the Moscow Patriarchate and a priest convicted of fraud, sits just 300 meters from a strategic NATO-linked runway.

Why It Matters: Built near key military sites, the church is viewed as a front for Russia’s hybrid warfare. Swedish authorities suspect it doubles as an intelligence outpost—part of a broader Kremlin strategy to use the Russian Orthodox Church as cover for espionage. This reiterates what I have long warned: the Russian Church is an arm of Russian intelligence.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Threatens 17% Tariffs on European Food Exports, EU Warns of Retaliation

What Happened: Trump threatened to impose 17% tariffs on European food and farm goods. The warning came during tense trade talks with EU officials in Washington. Trump also plans to issue tariff threats of up to 70% to over 60 countries in the coming days.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating his global trade war, with Europe warning of retaliatory tariffs on American goods. His aggressive demands risk rupturing transatlantic trade and will drive up consumer prices domestically and worldwide.

Why some economists say the deficit increase in Trump’s bill is dangerous

What Happened: Trump’s latest tax and spending bill is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Trump insists growth and tariffs will pay for it, but economists warn the U.S. is on an “exploding debt path.”

Why It Matters: With record-high debt, this bill risks triggering higher interest rates, reduced investment, and less capacity to respond to future crises. Economists call it reckless and a recipe for long-term economic turmoil.

American Companies Had Lowest Job Growth in Eight Months

What Happened: The U.S. added 147,000 jobs in June, but nearly half were government hires. Private-sector job growth slumped to just 74,000—the weakest since October 2024—with most industries cutting positions. While healthcare and construction saw modest gains, sectors like manufacturing and professional services declined.

Why It Matters: The private economy is losing steam under the weight of high interest rates, trade chaos, and Trump’s crackdown on immigration. With layoffs rising and hiring slowing, the labor market is flashing warning signs of a broader economic downturn.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

6-Year-Old Honduran Boy With Leukemia Released After ICE Seizure Sparks Outcry

What Happened: A 6-year-old Honduran boy with leukemia was released with his mother and sister after ICE arrested the family following a May asylum hearing in Los Angeles. They were held for a month in a Texas detention center, missing critical medical care. ICE freed them after a lawsuit and growing public backlash. Pushback works!

‘Free America’ Anti-Trump Protests Expand Nationwide on July 4

What Happened: Hundreds of “Free America” demonstrations against Trump erupted across the U.S. this Independence Day, organized by the same coalition behind the Women’s March. With 264 events in all 50 states, protesters rallied against the erosion of rights, federal mass layoffs, and Trump’s authoritarian policies.

Texas may not enforce migrant arrest law, US appeals court rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Texas cannot enforce its SB4 law allowing state officials to arrest and deport migrants, saying it’s preempted by federal immigration authority. The decision upholds a prior injunction.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$170 billion — Funding allocated for immigration enforcement through 2029 under Trump’s new bill, outpacing the FBI and Marine Corps.

75% — Staff purge planned for DHS’s Office of Intelligence & Analysis.

264 — Anti-Trump “Free America” protests held across all 50 states on July 4.

300+ — Rural hospitals at risk of closure from Trump’s over $1 trillion Medicaid cuts.

$3.4 trillion — Projected 10-year deficit increase from Trump’s tax and spending law.

$7 billion — Education funds frozen weeks before the school year begins.

17% — Trump’s tariff threat on European food and farm goods.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is weaponizing the DOJ to punish critics and launder intelligence disinformation — Will Congress act before independent agencies are dismantled?

The U.S. is gutting its intelligence-sharing infrastructure amid active threats — How many attacks will go undetected before I&A’s collapse is reversed?

Trump wants to revive Cold War laws to strip citizenship from immigrants and dissenters — Who will be the first to lose their rights under this authoritarian doctrine?

Trump is erasing safeguards to funnel public money into his allies’ pockets — How long until the line between government and grift disappears entirely?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

The Immigration Police State Is Expanding — From ICE budget surges to internment camps and racial profiling, Trump’s agenda is criminalizing communities and eviscerating civil rights.

Denaturalization Is the New Suppression — Trump is threatening to enact old laws to purge immigrants and intimidate/silence critics.

Surveillance Cuts Are Creating Security Blind Spots — Slashing DHS intelligence staff during global unrest and domestic threats is reckless and leaves law enforcement flying blind.

Trump’s Authoritarian Blueprint Is Advancing — From politicizing Social Security to muzzling oversight of detention sites, federal institutions are being repurposed to enforce loyalty and punish dissent.

The Safety Net Is Disintegrating — Medicaid, SNAP, and education programs will be gutted, shifting burdens to the states and threatening millions of lives.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.