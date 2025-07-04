Demonstrators hold a banner outside Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' office in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, protesting her decision to vote in favor of the Republican budget bill on May 29. Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 2

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s $620 Million of Quick Crypto Riches Reshapes His Fortune

What Happened: Trump has made $620 million in months from crypto ventures like World Liberty Financial and a Trump-themed memecoin, far outpacing his real estate earnings. These projects, backed by foreign investors and tied to his political brand, now make up a growing share of his $6.4B fortune.

Why It Matters: Trump continues monetizing the presidency through influence-driven crypto deals. It’s a new era of kleptocracy—where political power fuels fast digital profits with no oversight.

Trump’s Finances Were Shaky. Then He Began to Capitalize on His Comeback.

What Happened: Facing plummeting cash reserves, underperforming properties, and mounting legal judgments, Trump quietly scrambled to save his empire in 2023. After securing the GOP nomination, he pivoted to influence-based deals—especially in crypto and licensing—shifting away from real estate toward monetizing his name and office.

Why It Matters: Trump’s corrupt presidency is deeply entangled with his personal financial survival. His business relies on political power to attract opaque foreign investments and untraceable cash flows.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Justice Dept. Weighs Seeking Criminal Charges as It Presses States for Election Data

What Happened: The Justice Department is weighing criminal charges against state and local election officials it deems negligent in securing voting systems, despite no evidence of wrongdoing. Prosecutors have already begun pressuring states like Wisconsin and Colorado for detailed election data, citing a March executive order to review systems and block noncitizen access.

Why It Matters: This is a blatant power grab. Trump’s DOJ is using threats and fake conspiracy theories to criminalize election workers and try to rig the system in his favor. It’s a purge of anyone who won’t help him steal the next election.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump sued for giving Medicaid data to deportation officials

What Happened: 20 states are suing Trump for violating federal privacy laws by releasing Medicaid data on millions of non-citizen enrollees to DHS. The move, pushed by HHS and tied to immigration enforcement, has sparked fears it will deter people from seeking emergency medical care.

Why It Matters: By weaponizing health data, the regime is creating a climate of fear that threatens public health, violates HIPAA, and sets a dangerous precedent for government misuse of confidential information that will expand to all Americans.

Pentagon Again Expanding Military Border Zones, This Time in Arizona

What Happened: The Pentagon is transferring 140 more miles of federal land in Arizona to military control, expanding Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. It’s part of Trump’s plan that now places over 600 miles of the southern border under Department of Defense oversight, with military zones also tied to Fort Bliss, Fort Huachuca, and Joint Base San Antonio.

Why It Matters: This is a continued dangerous shift toward military rule. Trump is replacing civilian immigration enforcement with soldiers and bases, turning the U.S.-Mexico line into a militarized zone. It erodes constitutional norms and sets the stage for further domestic use of the military against civilians.

Kristi Noem Looks to Fire Homeland Security Workers ‘Who Don’t Like Us’

What Happened: Kristi Noem said she’s seeking ways to fire DHS employees who “don’t support what we’re doing,” criticizing the workforce as lazy under past leadership. She’s using polygraphs to root out dissent and has slashed departments like FEMA, CISA, and Civil Rights.

Why It Matters: Purging career officials for ideology is straight out of the authoritarian playbook. Trump’s allies—Giuliani, Lewandowski, and others—are reshaping DHS into a loyalist weapon, gutting its independence and turning it into an enforcement arm of Trump’s political agenda.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Paramount Settles with Trump for $16M Over 60 Minutes Interview

What Happened: Paramount has agreed to pay $16 million to a cause of Trump’s choosing—either his future library or a charity—to settle his lawsuit over “deceptive editing” of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. The company made no apology but reached the deal as it seeks FCC approval for an $8.4 billion merger.

Why It Matters: This was a sham lawsuit, and yet another major media company just caved to Trump under legal and political pressure. Experts warn the massive payout could violate bribery laws—especially with Trump loyalists controlling key regulatory approvals. It’s a chilling sign of how media organizations are bending to authoritarian threats as Trump escalates his attacks on the free press.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Blasts Paramount Settlement with Trump as 'Desperate Move'

What Happened: FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez condemned Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump over a 60 Minutes interview featuring Kamala Harris, calling it a "desperate move" to secure approval for its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. Gomez warned that the deal sets a dangerous precedent for press freedom and urged the full commission to vote on the merger rather than allowing quiet approval.

Why It Matters: Paramount’s payout to Trump to secure a merger approval sets a dangerous precedent for press freedom. It sends a clear message: caving to an authoritarian leader’s demands is the new price of staying in business, even if it means sacrificing journalistic integrity.

Trump’s Lawfare Against the Free Press

What Happened: Trump threatened to prosecute CNN over its coverage of the ICEBlock app and a leaked intel report on Iran, while Kristi Noem backed the move. Meanwhile, CBS parent Paramount paid Trump $16 million to settle a baseless lawsuit.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the law to punish the press. This is a textbook authoritarian tactic—using legal threats, investigations, and financial pressure to control public information, intimidate journalists, and silence independent media.

Trump suggests he could demand journalists reveal source of Iran intel leak

What Happened: Trump said journalists may be forced to reveal sources behind leaked intel showing U.S. strikes on Iran only delayed, not obliterated, its nuclear program. He blamed Democrats and vowed prosecutions, calling for reporters to disclose leaks tied to national security.

Why It Matters: It’s a direct threat to press freedom. Trump is using national security as a pretext to punish accurate reporting and intimidate journalists.

Trump’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ tour was a calculated celebration of the dystopian

What Happened: Trump toured his new ICE detention center in Florida, “Alligator Alcatraz,” alongside Kristi Noem and Ron DeSantis. The facility, seized from Miami-Dade County and surrounded by marshland full of alligators and pythons, will hold 5,000 migrants in extreme heat.

Why It Matters: This was a state-sponsored theater of cruelty. Trump used the spectacle to glorify mass detention, internment camps and to further dehumanize migrants. It was a gross show of force—and a preview of the dystopian policies he plans to expand.

Staunch Election Denier Appointed to Georgia County’s Elections Board

What Happened: Gail Lee, a known election denier who has challenged hundreds of voter registrations since 2020, was appointed to DeKalb County’s Board of Registration and Elections. Her nomination by the local GOP follows failed efforts to appoint another extremist, William Henderson, who was rejected by a judge due to a conflict of interest and public backlash.

Why It Matters: Placing a 2020 election denier in a key election oversight role in a Democratic stronghold like DeKalb County is a clear threat to voting rights and election integrity. It signals the GOP’s ongoing effort to undermine trust in elections from within.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US Tells Court It Can’t Locate Man Wrongly Sent to El Salvador

What Happened: Trump officials told a federal appeals court it couldn’t locate Jordin Alexander Melgar-Salmeron, wrongfully disappeared to El Salvador, despite a court order to bring him back. The DOJ said diplomatic efforts are underway, but did not commit to returning him.

Why It Matters: This is more lawless behavior. Trump officials continue ignoring court orders after disappearing people without due process. Legal rights are meaningless when power goes unchecked.

ICEBlock App Lets Users Report ICE Sightings Amid Crackdown

What Happened: ICEBlock, a new iOS app, allows users to anonymously report ICE activity within five miles of their location. Launched in April, the app now has 20,000 users, mainly in Los Angeles, and was created in response to Trump’s immigration crackdown.

U.S. citizen seeks $1 million after arrest, detention for recording immigration raid

What Happened: Job Garcia, a U.S. citizen and Ph.D. student, was arrested and detained for over 24 hours after filming an immigration raid at a Los Angeles Home Depot. MALDEF is suing ICE, CBP, and DHS for $1 million, alleging Garcia was tackled, restrained, and arrested without cause for advising a truck driver of his rights.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit highlights growing concerns over free speech, racial profiling, and civil rights. DHS claims Garcia “assaulted” an agent, but civil rights lawyers argue his arrest was unlawful and meant to silence dissent.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Freezes $6 Billion for After-School and Summer Programs

What Happened: Trump is withholding over $6 billion in federal education grants, including funding for after-school care, summer camps, English learner programs, and adult literacy. The freeze, part of a review to align with Trump’s agenda, has left states scrambling as the money was expected on July 1. No timeline has been given for disbursement.

Why It Matters: This funding freeze targets vulnerable children, guts support for working families, and undermines programs Congress already approved. Shutting down Head Start centers and child care services in migrant and rural areas is another calculated attack on the poor to advance an extremist agenda.

Insurers Aren’t Saying Whether They’ll Cover Vaccines for Kids if Government Stops Recommending Them

What Happened: After RFK Jr. replaced the CDC’s vaccine board with anti-vaccine allies, the new panel may drop some childhood vaccines from the recommended schedule. Only one major insurer has pledged continued coverage; most are staying quiet.

Why It Matters: If ACIP removes vaccines and insurers follow, millions of children could lose access to free, life-saving immunizations—risking public health and fueling preventable outbreaks.

Trump’s First EPA Promised to Crack Down on Forever Chemicals. His Second EPA Is Pulling Back.

What Happened: EPA is delaying enforcement of drinking water limits on PFAS chemicals until 2031, reversing earlier progress made under both his first term and Biden’s. The agency also canceled $15 million in PFAS research funding, slowed pollution tracking efforts, and requested court delays on holding polluters accountable under Superfund.

Why It Matters: PFAS are toxic, cancer-linked chemicals that contaminate water across the U.S. While Trump officials claim to be “following the science,” they’re dismantling the very standards and research needed to protect public health, leaving communities exposed to long-term harm.

‘We’ve been ghosted by FEMA’: Officials across country say they can’t get answers on critical funding

What Happened: FEMA officials say they’re being blocked from communicating with Congress and local agencies. Internal memos reveal that all inquiries must go through political appointees as Kristi Noem tightens control, and Trump plans to shut down FEMA after hurricane season.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are gutting disaster response in real-time. As storms intensify, critical funding is delayed and experienced staff are muzzled—leaving millions vulnerable.

Republican budget bill dismantles climate law passed by Democrats

What Happened: Senate Republicans passed their bill that dismantles key parts of the 2022 climate law, ending most wind and solar tax credits and eliminating EV subsidies. While a proposed tax on renewable energy was dropped, the bill accelerates the rollback of clean energy incentives. It also expands oil, gas, and coal leasing and blocks methane emissions penalties.

Why It Matters: This bill hands billions to Big Oil, guts support for renewables, and blocks progress on America’s clean energy future. As wildfires rage and temperatures soar, Trump is dooming the country to a dirtier, deadlier, and more expensive energy system that benefits polluters while we all pay the price.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA

What Happened: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered an immediate halt to cooperation with the IAEA after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes struck key nuclear sites, including Fordow. The move, based on a parliamentary law, heightens fears over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, as international inspectors remain in the dark about the fate of the missing highly enriched uranium.

Why It Matters: With inspectors shut out and monitoring suspended, Iran is now free to escalate its program without transparency, risking a new crisis in the Middle East and undermining years of nonproliferation efforts.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump allies caught off guard by Pentagon’s Ukraine weapons freeze

Why It Matters: This wasn’t a routine review—it was an excuse to aid Russia’s genocidal war, just as Moscow unleashes its most intense and brutal attacks since the full-scale invasion began. The freeze is a betrayal of Ukraine, a gift to Putin, and a warning to allies.

Lack of New U.S. Sanctions Allows Restricted Goods and Funds Into Russia

What Happened: Trump has issued no new sanctions on Russia in 2025 and has quietly eased some, including lifting restrictions on Karina Rotenberg. This pause has allowed shell companies in China and Hong Kong to funnel military components to Russia, bypassing U.S. controls. Meanwhile, the DOJ’s KleptoCapture task force was disbanded as one of Trump’s first actions.

Why It Matters: With no new enforcement, Russia is freely rebuilding its wartime supply chains. Trump’s loyalty to Moscow is gutting Western pressure and reiterating that the U.S. will aid in Russia’s continued aggression, occupation, and genocide in Ukraine.

North Korea to Send 30,000 Troops to Fight for Russia in Ukraine

What Happened: North Korea plans to deploy up to 30,000 troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian and Western intelligence. This follows a prior secret deployment of 11,000 North Korean soldiers in late 2024, which Moscow later confirmed. Satellite imagery, flight data, and military logistics indicate preparations are underway, with Russian forces integrating North Korean units into active combat roles and front-line operations.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is battling Russia and a coalition of authoritarian regimes—North Korean troops/weapons, Iranian and Chinese weapons—while the U.S. abandons its ally. By freezing key arms shipments, Trump continues providing cover for Russia’s genocidal war and signals to other dictators that America no longer stands by its commitments.

Ukraine Fears Increased Russian Aggression After U.S. Halts Weapons Shipments

What Happened: Trump officials abruptly paused key weapons deliveries to Ukraine, citing “concerns” over U.S. stockpiles. Kyiv warned the move will embolden Russia to prolong its genocidal war, which just saw one of its largest aerial attacks in June—over 5,400 drones and hundreds of missiles. The suspension includes Patriot interceptors, Howitzer shells, and other vital munitions already staged in Poland and approved by Congress during the Biden administration.

Why It Matters: This guts Ukraine’s defenses as Russia escalates against all Ukrainian cities and mirrors Trump’s 2019 illegal aid freeze, which led to his impeachment. Trump and Republicans continue aiding Russia’s genocidal war by starving Ukraine of weapons

Trans Pilot Falsely Blamed for DC Crash Sues Right-Wing Influencer

What Happened: Jo Ellis, a Virginia National Guard pilot, was falsely accused online of causing a deadly Blackhawk airliner crash in DC that killed 67. The conspiracy, fueled by Trump allies like Matt Wallace and QAnon figures, spread rapidly after Trump’s military transgender ban. Ellis, who wasn't involved in the crash, has filed a defamation lawsuit and released a “proof of life” video to stop the harassment.

Why It Matters: This is part of a dangerous trend of weaponizing disinformation to scapegoat trans-Americans and others Trump targets. Right-wing influencers are turning entire communities into national punching bags—fueling harassment, violence, and policy rollbacks that strip away rights and dignity.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump says U.S. struck trade deal with Vietnam that imposes 20% tariff on its imports

What Happened: Trump announced a trade agreement with Vietnam that imposes a 20% tariff on Vietnamese goods and a 40% tariff on transshipped products, mainly aimed at cracking down on Chinese rerouting. In exchange, the U.S. will reportedly gain full tariff-free access to Vietnam’s markets.

Why It Matters: The deal hikes import costs for U.S. businesses and will drive up prices for consumers, despite Trump's claim that Vietnam will “pay” the tariffs. Critics warn the move destabilizes trade and injects more economic uncertainty, while Trump frames it as a win for U.S. manufacturers and revenue.

US private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June, missing expectations for an increase of 115,000

What Happened: In a surprising turn, the U.S. private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June, the first monthly decline in over two years, missing forecasts of a 115,000 gain. Hiring stalled across industries, with companies reluctant to fill vacancies amid uncertainty driven by Trump’s tariffs, federal cuts, and immigration crackdowns.

Why It Matters: The job loss signals growing economic fragility. While layoffs remain low, businesses are freezing hiring, reflecting deep unease over policy-driven volatility. The labor market may be softening—slowly, then all at once.

Microsoft laying off about 9,000 employees in latest round of cuts

What Happened: Microsoft is cutting about 9,000 jobs across departments and regions. The layoffs follow previous rounds in May and June and are part of a broader effort to streamline management and increase agility.

Why It Matters: Despite massive profits and record stock performance, Microsoft continues to shrink its workforce amid shifting business priorities and internal restructuring. The move reflects ongoing tech industry volatility.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Mayors Sue Over Trump’s Efforts to Restrict Obamacare Signups

What Happened: The mayors of Baltimore, Chicago, and Columbus are suing Trump over new rules that shorten Obamacare enrollment, tighten income checks, and allow insurers to deny coverage for unpaid premiums. The rules are expected to strip coverage from up to 2 million people and bar certain immigrants from enrolling.

L.A. Legal Groups Sue to Stop ‘Unconstitutional’ Immigration Actions

What Happened: Civil rights groups in Los Angeles filed a federal lawsuit accusing Trump of racial profiling, warrantless arrests, and detaining immigrants in “dungeonlike” conditions as part of aggressive new ICE and Border Patrol raids. The suit describes indiscriminate sweeps targeting Latino workers at bus stops, swap meets, and job sites, often carried out by masked agents in unmarked cars.

Judge blocks order barring asylum access at border and gives Trump officials two weeks to appeal

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border is unlawful, stating the president cannot override laws passed by Congress. The judge stayed the ruling until July 16 to give the Trump officials time to appeal. The order, issued in January, cited an “invasion” and suspended asylum rights indefinitely.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$620 million — Trump’s earnings from crypto ventures like World Liberty Financial and a Trump-themed memecoin in just months,

$6.4 billion — Trump’s estimated total fortune, now heavily reliant on influence-based crypto deals

$16 million — Paramount’s payout to Trump in a merger-linked settlement over a “60 Minutes” interview, raising legal and press freedom concerns.

30,000 — North Korean troops being deployed to fight for Russia in Ukraine, in addition to 11,000 sent earlier.

5,400 — Number of drones used by Russia in one of its largest air assaults on Ukraine in June.

$6 billion — Federal education funds frozen by Trump, affecting after-school and summer programs.

33,000 — Private-sector jobs lost in June—the first monthly decline in over two years.

9,000 — Microsoft jobs cut in the latest wave of layoffs amid tech sector volatility.

$15 million — Slashed funding for PFAS chemical research by Trump’s EPA, delaying pollution safeguards until 2031.

20% tariff — New tax on Vietnamese imports under Trump’s trade deal, raising costs for U.S. consumers.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

DOJ is threatening election workers with criminal charges — Will anyone stop this threat to state officials and election workers before the 2026 elections?

Trump’s purge of civil servants is accelerating — Can the courts stop him from turning federal agencies into loyalty-based enforcement arms?

Trump is punishing children and families by freezing education grants — Will public outrage force Congress to intervene before school programs shut down?

FCC is being used to silence media and reward allies — How many more outlets will cave to stay in business?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Trump Continues Using the Presidency for Personal Profit — Crypto scams, sham lawsuits, and influence-based licensing deals are reshaping his fortune while gutting ethical boundaries.

Trump Is Turning the Southern Border Into a Military Occupation Zone — Civilian oversight is vanishing as soldiers join immigration agents, expanding control and setting the stage for domestic military use far beyond the border.

Trump Is Undermining Ukraine to Benefit Russia — From freezing weapons to lifting sanctions, his policies are directly aiding Russia’s genocide and betraying American allies.

Trump’s Attacks on the Press Are Escalating — Bribery-linked settlements, legal threats, and FCC pressure show a full-scale assault on journalism and democratic accountability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.