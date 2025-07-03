Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

There is so much going on that it is hard to keep one's head from spinning off. I would like to point out that all of these moves to strip people of their citizenship is also a move to stop us from having our voting rights. My Democrats Abroad book club and I were discussing the stripping of naturalized citizens of their citizenship under who knows what pretenses opens the gates for more and more such actions. We know he has said he wants to do this to all US citizens that he does not like. People should be really wary. I wrote this piece about our discussion of the situation the other day.

https://lindaweide.substack.com/p/losing-your-us-citizenship?r=f0qfn

