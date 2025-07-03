The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 6

Google Meet: July 8, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSenbGI9WySx-YPLAwUeEbzPi7zfkZsU6BVihpGbAGJtQlmTTw/viewform?usp=header

🔥 In Corruption News

US Consumer Watchdog Scraps $95 Million 'Illegal Fees' Settlement with Navy Federal

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau voided a $95 million settlement with Navy Federal Credit Union over surprise overdraft fees—and dropped a separate case against Fay Servicing. These moves are part of a broader rollback that’s already canceled enforcement actions against Bank of America and Toyota.

Why It Matters: Trump’s CFPB is gutting consumer protections, letting banks off the hook for cheating customers—including military families. Scrapping these settlements allows corporate abuse, with no consequences and accountability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Buoyed by Supreme Court, Trump to Press Forward on Firings and Social Agenda

What Happened: After the Supreme Court limited nationwide injunctions, Trump is rushing to revive blocked policies—like federal worker purges, transgender healthcare cuts, and ending birthright citizenship.

Why It Matters: The ruling gives Trump a green light to fast-track his authoritarian agenda with fewer legal roadblocks. Immigration crackdowns, gender rollbacks, and civil service purges can now advance with limited judicial oversight—shifting even more power to the executive branch.

Trump Floats Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump for North Carolina Senate Run

What Happened: Trump named Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, as his pick to replace retiring Senator Thom Tillis—who angered Trump by voting against his spending bill.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Targets CNN Over Migration App Coverage

What Happened: Trump officials are exploring whether CNN can be prosecuted for reporting on ICEBlock, an iPhone app that alerts users to nearby immigration agents. Kristi Noem accused CNN of “interfering” with law enforcement and said she’s working with the DOJ to investigate. Trump endorsed the idea of prosecution, while CNN asserted that its reporting is protected and lawful.

Why It Matters: Trump continues testing the limits of the First Amendment by threatening to investigate and prosecute media outlets for journalism he doesn’t like—this time CNN. Going after reporters for covering public information is further escalation in his authoritarian assault on the free press.

Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Who Threatened Police Joins Justice Dept.

What Happened: Jared L. Wise, a former FBI agent and Jan. 6 insurrectionist who shouted “Kill ’em!” at Capitol police, has been appointed counselor to Ed Martin, head of Trump’s DOJ “Weaponization Working Group.” Pardoned by Trump mid-trial, Wise is now helping oversee retribution against those who prosecuted Jan. 6 cases.

Why It Matters: A man who incited violence against law enforcement is now helping weaponize the DOJ to punish Trump’s enemies. This is the justice system turned upside down—rewarding insurrectionists while targeting those who defended democracy.

DOGE Now Targeting SEC Policy, Eyes SPAC Rules, Sources Say

What Happened: Unauthorized DOGE is pressuring the SEC to weaken rules on SPACs and private funds. Musk operatives inside the agency are pushing rollbacks of Biden-era protections, prompting internal warnings about political interference.

Why It Matters: Trump continues dismantling regulatory independence to seize control over financial oversight. Scrapping these safeguards exposes investors to fraud and heightens systemic risk.

Trump raises possibility of stripping Mamdani of US citizenship

What Happened: Trump officials raised the possibility of revoking NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s citizenship. Mamdani, a naturalized U.S. citizen and pro-Palestinian advocate, was labeled a “communist” by Trump, who threatened him with arrest and deportation.

Why It Matters: Threatening to strip citizenship over political views is meant to silence critics and comes as Trump’s DOJ has made denaturalizing Americans a top priority.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

University of Pennsylvania Reaches Compliance Deal with Trump on Transgender Athletes

What Happened: UPenn struck a deal with Trump disavowing NCAA policies that allowed transgender women to compete in women’s sports. The university apologized to athletes who felt disadvantaged, will revise records, and endorsed Trump-era Title IX rules. The move came after a federal probe and $175M funding freeze tied to Lia Thomas’s 2022 NCAA win.

Why It Matters: This is a coerced surrender under financial threat, setting a dangerous precedent where civil rights are dictated by ideology, not law. Capitulating to authoritarians never works—they only come back with more demands and greater repression.

Trump and Musk’s Feud Blows Up Again with Threats of DOGE and Deportation

What Happened: Trump and Musk’s alliance again erupted into a war over Trump’s tax bill. After Musk attacked the legislation and threatened to form a third party, Trump hit back—floating deportation and slashing subsidies to Tesla and SpaceX.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats echo Russia, where oligarchs who defy the Kremlin face retaliation, asset seizures, prison, or worse. No one is ever safe in an authoritarian state.

Trump again brings up the idea of deporting US citizens for crimes

What Happened: During a visit to Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center, Trump again floated deporting U.S. citizens convicted of crimes, saying, “Maybe that will be the next job.”

Why It Matters: Trump is once again pushing constitutional limits, revealing his lawless mindset. If he follows through, it would gut citizenship protections and turn deportation into a tool for political retribution.

Trump Drops Federal Lawsuit Against Iowa Pollster, Refiles in State Court

What Happened: Trump dropped his federal lawsuit against Iowa pollster Ann Selzer and The Des Moines Register, refiling in state court to avoid likely dismissal. The suit claims Selzer committed “fraud” by publishing a poll showing Kamala Harris ahead in Iowa—a state Trump later won.

Why It Matters: This is lawfare aimed at silencing critics. Trump is targeting pollsters to chill unfavorable polling and bypass free speech protections, part of his broader campaign to intimidate the press and control public discourse.

Columbia Receives Warning That Its Accreditation Is at Risk

What Happened: Columbia University was warned by its accreditor over concerns about campus climate, safety, and legal compliance, following federal scrutiny of its handling of antisemitism.

Why It Matters: While still accredited, Columbia risks losing federal aid. The warning reterates Trump’s planned use of accreditation to impose ideological control and reshape higher education by force.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A private prison firm wants to detain immigrants in this Kansas town. Its residents are pushing back

What Happened: CoreCivic is attempting to reopen a notorious detention center in Leavenworth, Kansas, for use in new ICE contracts. Locals—including ex-guards and religious groups—are pushing back, citing past abuses and deaths. A judge blocked the move, but CoreCivic is fighting the order.

Why It Matters: Even in a pro-Trump stronghold, residents are rejecting profit-driven mass detention tied to human rights violations. The backlash reflects growing bipartisan resistance to private prisons and the brutal cost of Trump’s lawless deportation agenda.

U.S. holding detainees from Asia, Africa and Europe at Guantanamo Bay immigration facilities

What Happened: Trump is now detaining immigrants from countries like China, Liberia, and the U.K. at Guantanamo Bay, internal records show. Previously used mostly for Latin American detainees, the base now holds both “high-risk” and “low-risk” immigrants.

Why It Matters: Using Guantanamo prison for migrants sidesteps U.S. legal protections and normalizes offshore detention for anyone Trump deems undesirable.

A “Striking” Trend: After Texas Banned Abortion, More Women Nearly Bled to Death During Miscarriage

What Happened: After Texas banned abortion in 2022, ER visits for first-trimester miscarriages rose 25%, and blood transfusions jumped 54%, per ProPublica. Doctors fear prosecution for performing standard care like D&Cs, forcing women to return sicker or nearly die.

Why It Matters: Abortion bans are turning routine miscarriages into medical crises. Women are hemorrhaging at home while doctors delay care to avoid prison—putting lives at risk under cruel, vague laws.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

National Climate Report Website Goes Dark

What Happened: The federal climate science site globalchange.gov went offline, just months after Trump cut funding for future National Climate Assessments and fired the 2028 report’s authors. The site was a key hub for climate data used by governments, businesses, and researchers.

Why It Matters: By wiping access to critical climate data and halting future reports, Trump is dismantling federal climate science—leaving the public in the dark as the climate crisis accelerates.

Rubio hails end of USAID as study says its elimination could contribute to 14 million deaths in next 5 years

What Happened: Marco Rubio praised the closure of USAID, calling it an end to “inefficiency” as foreign aid is centralized under the State Department. But a Lancet study warns the cuts could lead to over 14 million deaths by 2030—many of them children—due to halted HIV, malaria, and maternal health programs.

Why It Matters: Trump, Musk, and Rubio’s purge is a betrayal of American leadership and a global human rights crisis. By dismantling health lifelines, they’ve turned “America First” into a death sentence for the world’s most vulnerable. USAID saved millions of lives and strengthened U.S. soft power—its destruction is a tragedy all Americans should mourn.

At least 17 million Americans would lose insurance under Trump plan

What Happened: The GOP’s spending bill slashes over $1 trillion from Medicaid and ends ACA subsidies, a move that would strip health coverage from at least 17 million Americans, with rural and low-income communities hit hardest.

Why It Matters: This is the biggest health care rollback in a generation. The Republican bill will trigger mass coverage losses and hospital closures—especially in red states. All to provide more tax cuts to the wealthy.

Despite Last-Minute Changes, Senate Bill Deals Blow to Renewable Energy

What Happened: The Senate passed Trump’s spending bill that phases out wind and solar tax credits after 2026, stalls thousands of clean energy projects, and adds subsidies for coal used in steelmaking.

Why It Matters: This bill guts U.S. clean energy progress just as electricity demand spikes. It threatens climate goals, raises energy costs, and hands new lifelines to fossil fuels—derailing the transition when it matters most.

‘Agonizing': How Alaska’s pivotal Republican senator decided to vote for Donald Trump’s bill

What Happened: Sen. Lisa Murkowski cast the deciding vote to pass Trump’s brutal bill slashing Medicaid, SNAP, and taxes—after securing carveouts for Alaska. She admitted the bill would hurt vulnerable Americans but claimed blocking it would have harmed her state more.

Why It Matters: Murkowski sold out millions to protect her political career. She called the choice “agonizing”—then voted to rip health care from 17 million and slash food aid. It is cowardice, selfishness, and a betrayal of the vulnerable.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran-linked hackers threaten to release Trump aides’ emails: Report

What Happened: An Iranian hacking group claims to possess 100GB of emails from top Trump officials, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan. Emails involving Roger Stone and Stormy Daniels were also reportedly accessed. The group previously tried to share Trump campaign data during the 2024 election.

Iran Shuts Out Nuclear Monitors in Tactics Echoing Cold War

What Happened: Iran has ended all cooperation with UN nuclear inspectors and stopped sharing information about its nuclear activities following Israeli and U.S. airstrikes. The IAEA can no longer verify the status or location of 409kg of near-weapons-grade uranium, raising fears Tehran may have moved it to a secret site—despite Trump claims the nuclear program was “obliterated.”

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Pentagon halting some promised munitions for Ukraine

What Happened: The Pentagon, under Trump appointee Elbridge Colby, has frozen delivery of critical air defense systems and munitions to Ukraine, citing “low stockpiles”—even though the aid was already approved by Congress and some weapons in Poland. The pause comes as Russia unleashes its heaviest aerial assault yet, with over 5,400 drones and hundreds of missiles fired in June.

Why It Matters: This guts Ukraine’s defenses as Russia escalates against all Ukrainain cities and mirrors Trump’s 2019 illegal aid freeze which led to his impeachment. Trump and Republicans continue aiding Russia’s genocidal war by starving Ukraine of weapons

A Pro-Russia Disinformation Network Is Using Free AI to Flood the Internet with Fakes

What Happened: A Kremlin-backed disinformation campaign called Operation Overload is flooding the internet with fake content generated by free AI tools. Researchers found over 587 AI-generated images, videos, and websites impersonating real media and pushing racist, anti-immigrant narratives between September 2024 and May 2025.

Why It Matters: Russia continues mass-producing propaganda and disinformation using off-the-shelf AI. It’s overwhelming social media with fakes designed to rig elections, incite hatred, and subvert democracies, while social media platforms allow these. operations to run rampant.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Republican Bill Puts Nation on New, More Perilous Fiscal Path

What Happened: Senate Republicans passed a bill making Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent and adding new ones. Using budget gimmicks, they claim the $3.8 trillion cost is zero, despite estimates that it will ultimately cost over $5.3 trillion. The bill passed through reconciliation, bypassing bipartisan support or debt safeguards.

Why It Matters: This bill gives huge tax cuts for the wealthy, fuels long-term deficits, and makes a future debt crisis far more likely, while putting programs like Social Security at risk.

US Private Payrolls Post First Drop in Over Two Years; Layoffs Remain Low

What Happened: U.S. private payrolls fell by 33,000 in June, marking the first decline since March 2023, according to ADP. Sectors like professional services and healthcare lost jobs, while leisure, manufacturing, and construction added jobs.

Why It Matters: The unexpected drop highlights growing economic uncertainty, but steady layoff levels suggest the labor market remains resilient, for now.

Trump’s Tariffs Blocked Rate Cuts, Fed Chair Says

What Happened: Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would have cut interest rates if not for Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which raised inflation forecasts and introduced global economic uncertainty. Despite Trump’s insults and pressure, Powell defended the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady and reaffirmed its independence.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic trade policies are directly interfering with monetary policy, forcing the Fed to delay rate cuts that could ease financial pressure on Americans.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

US Judge Blocks Trump’s Move to Overhaul Health Agencies

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s plan to restructure the Department of Health and Human Services, blocking mass purges and agency consolidations that would have eliminated 10,000 jobs. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit from 19 Democratic-led states, which argued that RFK Jr.'s plan was unlawful and risked dismantling vital public health functions.

US Judge Blocks Trump from Ending Temporary Protected Status for Haitians

What Happened: A federal judge has blocked Trump’s attempt to end Temporary Protected Status for over 500,000 Haitians before its scheduled 2026 expiration. The judge ruled Kristi Noem acted unlawfully by bypassing the legal process required to review country conditions.

Environmental Groups Sue to Halt Construction of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

What Happened: Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit to stop construction of Trump’s 5,000-bed immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades, arguing it violates federal environmental law and threatens endangered species habitats. The site, on protected land, began construction without public input or required environmental reviews.

Federal Judge Blocks DOGE Takeover of African Aid Agency

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s takeover of the U.S. African Development Foundation was likely illegal. Trump appointee Pete Marocco had stormed the agency with federal marshals, cut staff, and canceled grants, despite lacking Senate confirmation. The court found this violated federal law and temporarily restored the agency’s independence.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$95 million — Settlement with Navy Federal Credit Union voided by Trump’s CFPB

2.3 million — Clean energy jobs expected to be lost due to Republican bill phasing out wind and solar credits

17 million — Americans projected to lose health coverage under GOP spending bill

$5.3 trillion — Estimated long-term cost of Republican bill making Trump’s tax cuts permanent

14 million — Projected deaths by 2030 due to Trump’s dismantling of USAID global health programs

409kg — Amount of near-weapons-grade uranium unaccounted for in Iran

5,400+ — Drones fired by Russia in June as Pentagon freezes Ukrainian defense aid

587+ — AI-generated fake media pieces produced by Russia’s “Operation Overload” disinfo campaign

33,000 — Private payroll jobs lost in June—the first drop in over two years

500,000+ — Haitians whose protected status was preserved by a court ruling blocking Trump

54% — Increase in blood transfusions during first-trimester miscarriage ER visits post-Texas abortion ban

25% — Surge in ER visits for miscarriages after Texas abortion ban

$175 million — UPenn funding freeze used to coerce transgender athlete policy change

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump wants to deport U.S. citizens and denaturalize immigrants — Will the courts stop this assault on constitutional rights?

Trump is turning college accreditation into an ideological weapon — How long before dissenting universities are defunded into submission?

DOJ adds a Jan. 6 insurrectionist — Who will stop DOJ from punishing Trump’s enemies and protecting his allies?

Trump is weaponizing federal funding to enforce his ideology — Will any institutions resist the pressure to comply with his agenda?

Trump is normalizing offshore detention of immigrants at Guantanamo Bay — How long before these tactics expand?

Trump is using the threat of prosecution to silence the press — Will journalists face prison time for doing their jobs?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Health Care Carnage — Trump’s plan to slash Medicaid and ACA subsidies would rip health coverage from at least 17 million Americans, hitting red states and rural hospitals hardest.

Judicial Greenlight for Authoritarianism — The Supreme Court’s limit on nationwide injunctions has opened the door for Trump to revive purged policies—from birthright citizenship rollbacks to mass federal purges—with fewer legal checks.

Guantanamo for Migrants — Trump is detaining immigrants from across the globe at Guantanamo Bay, sidestepping U.S. law and normalizing offshore detention.

Fake News by Design — Russia continues flooding the internet with AI-generated disinformation to sow chaos and stir hate—while U.S. platforms do nothing to stop it.

USAID’s Demise is Global Disaster — Trump’s shutdown of USAID could lead to 14 million preventable deaths and erase decades of American global goodwill.

Ukraine Left to Fight Alone — Trump’s Pentagon is freezing critical military aid just as Russia escalates its largest aerial assault of its genocidal war. Despite Congressional approval, the aid is being blocked, as Trump continues aiding Putin.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.