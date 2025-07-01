An information packet and an American flag on a chair ahead of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office on August 17, 2018. Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 30

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Secret Service detail to pay $600K for golf carts and port-a-potties to use at his New Jersey club

What Happened: The Secret Service is spending over $600,000 on golf carts and luxury portable toilet rentals to support Trump’s frequent visits to his Bedminster club. The contracts—funded by taxpayers—include $550,930 for golf carts and $80,385 for portable restrooms, with options to renew for three years.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using the presidency to enrich his lifestyle at public expense. While pushing spending cuts, stripping healthcare for millions, and mass deportations, he’s racking up millions in taxpayer-funded golf perks—funneling federal money into his own properties.

Kristi Noem Secretly Took a Cut of Political Donations

What Happened: While serving as South Dakota governor, Kristi Noem secretly funneled $80,000 to herself through her Delaware LLC from a dark money group backing her political career. The group paid her a 10% “fundraising fee” on $800,000 raised—income she failed to disclose on federal ethics forms after becoming Trump’s DHS Secretary.

Why It Matters: More corruption. Noem personally profited from political donations, evaded disclosure laws, and used her personal company to hide it.

Trump Vowed to Dismantle MS-13. His Deal With Bukele Undermines That Effort

What Happened: Trump struck a deal with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to deport MS-13 leaders from U.S. custody back to El Salvador, despite their central role in ongoing U.S. terrorism and corruption investigations. Prosecutors had built cases alleging Bukele’s government struck a secret pact with MS-13, exchanging political support and reduced violence for prison perks.

Why It Matters: The deportations risk collapsing years of work by U.S. law enforcement to prosecute MS-13 leadership, shielding a corrupt foreign government. Trump is helping silence key witnesses and unraveling his own task force’s effort to dismantle the gang.

Source: New York Times and 5 Takeaways from NYT Investigation

‘How Is This Legal?’: Trump’s $249 Fragrance Line Sparks Outrage

What Happened: Trump launched a high-priced fragrance line called “Victory 45-47,” selling for $249 a bottle in gold-colored statuettes of himself. Critics slammed it as another blatant grift, with discounts for bulk purchases and over-the-top marketing on Truth Social.

Why It Matters: Trump continues openly profiting from the presidency while in office, turning his brand into a commercial empire and blurring the line between governance and self-enrichment.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump officials create searchable national citizenship database

What Happened: Trump officials have merged immigration, Social Security, and other federal data into a centralized citizenship database—developed by DHS and unauthorized DOGE, with plans to add DMV records. Marketed as a “voter fraud” tool, the system allows instant checks of citizenship status. It was created without public input and is already facing lawsuits over privacy violations.

Why It Matters: Trump is fusing government databases into a powerful tracking tool under the guise of “efficiency”—but in practice, it could be used to target immigrants, suppress votes, and can be weaponized against Americans.

DOGE has the keys to sensitive data that could help Elon Musk

What Happened: While leading unauthorized DOGE, Musk gained sweeping access to sensitive federal data across at least seven agencies—including trade secrets, contract files, and whistleblower info—despite still running his private companies. Now that he’s stepped back, watchdogs warn that data could give Musk an unfair edge in finance, AI, and aerospace.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented data breach, and Musk’s companies will benefit from insider knowledge of rivals and federal decisions, threatening fair competition and exposing whistleblowers to retaliation.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ announces plans to prioritize cases to revoke citizenship

What Happened: DOJ is prioritizing denaturalization cases—stripping U.S. citizenship from naturalized Americans—under new guidance issued June 11. The criteria now include a wide range of offenses, and U.S. attorneys can use civil cases that bypass public defenders and weaken due process protections.

Why It Matters: Millions born abroad can now be targeted, stripped of rights, and silenced—without a fair trial. It’s a roadmap for mass revocations and political retribution.

ICE will require lawmakers to give a week’s notice before detention visits.

What Happened: ICE now requires members of Congress to give at least 7 days’ notice before visiting detention centers—despite a federal law allowing unannounced oversight visits.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on Congress’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight. Trump officials are blocking lawmakers from exposing abuse, stripping them of their watchdog role, and shielding detention centers from accountability.

Trump sues Los Angeles over its 'sanctuary city' policies

What Happened: Trump officials have sued the city of Los Angeles, accusing it of obstructing federal immigration enforcement through its sanctuary city laws. The lawsuit targets Mayor Karen Bass and city leaders, claiming their policies discriminate against federal agents and fuel unrest. Attorney General Pam Bondi called sanctuary policies the root cause of “violence and chaos” in L.A.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader war on Democratic cities. By suing L.A., he’s using the courts to punish resistance to his mass deportation agenda—blaming local leaders for federal failures while escalating tensions with states that defy him.

Trump finds Harvard in ‘violent violation’ of Civil Rights Act, threatens further loss of federal resources

What Happened: Trump officials concluded that Harvard is in “violent violation” of the Civil Rights Act for allegedly ignoring antisemitic harassment. A federal letter accused the university of indifference and warned that failure to make immediate changes could cost Harvard all federal funding. Harvard pushed back, citing extensive reforms and ongoing efforts to combat antisemitism.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader war on elite universities—using civil rights claims to dismantle DEI programs, restrict academic freedom, and assert political control over higher education.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump to visit new Florida immigration detention facility

What Happened: Trump will visit a new migrant detention facility deep in the Florida Everglades, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” Designed to house 5,000 detainees, the remote camp is surrounded by swamps, pythons, and alligators, with only one road in or out.

Why It Matters: Trump continues the normalization of human rights abuses. Migrants will be held in 100+ degree heat with no climate control, in a site opposed by environmentalists, Native leaders, and civil rights advocates. Trump is setting up internment camps on U.S. soil, and there is barely any coverage of this.

Pilots who flew Iran mission will be at the White House with Trump for July 4 event

What Happened: Trump will host the pilots who bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities at the White House for July 4, hijacking the holiday to “celebrate” his recent military strike. The event will feature B-2 bombers—the same aircraft used in the attack—alongside F-22s and F-35s in a high-profile flyover.

Why It Matters: This is more political theater. Trump is exploiting Independence Day to boost his strikes on Iran. Trump’s shameless spectacle has nothing to do with honoring the pilots.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Two more Ice deaths put US on track for one of deadliest years in immigration detention

What Happened: Two more migrant deaths—of a 75-year-old Cuban and a Canadian man—bring the 2025 ICE detention death toll to 13, putting the U.S. on track for its deadliest year ever in immigration custody. The system is operating at 140% capacity, with over 56,000 detainees.

Why It Matters: Migrants are dying in overcrowded, unsafe facilities. This is systemic neglect and a human rights crisis unfolding in real time.

Ice arrests of US military veterans and their relatives are on the rise: ‘a country that I fought for’

What Happened: Trump’s deportation surge is ensnaring U.S. military veterans and their families. ICE is arresting parents, children, and even wounded vets—like Jermaine Thomas, deported to Jamaica despite being stateless and born on a U.S. base, and Sae Joon Park, a Purple Heart recipient exiled for decades-old charges.

Why It Matters: Families who sacrificed for the U.S. are being ripped apart, deported, and detained in record numbers. Trump’s crusade is criminalizing service, rewriting who belongs in America—even if they fought for it.

Republican Senator Mullin says babies born in US should be deported if parents are

What Happened: Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants should be deported alongside their parents, following a Supreme Court ruling allowing Trump’s birthright citizenship order to move forward in some states. Mullin defended the stance on Meet the Press, saying children “should go where their parents are.”

Why It Matters: This marks a direct challenge to the 14th Amendment and reiterates a growing GOP push to erase birthright citizenship. Trump’s allies are laying the groundwork for mass family deportations—even of American citizens.

Afghan Ally Who Was Detained by ICE Now Facing Fast-Tracked Deportation

What Happened: Sayed Naser Noori, an Afghan who worked with U.S. forces for a decade, is being fast-tracked for deportation after his asylum claim was denied. ICE arrested him at a courthouse, despite his legal entry and parole status.

Why It Matters: This is a shameful betrayal. Noori stood by American forces for a decade, yet Trump’s regime is sending him back to face possible death. The message to anyone assisting the U.S. is clear: you’ll be abandoned. This will cost lives and cripple U.S. intelligence by deterring allies and informants.

ICE detentions of non-criminal immigrants spike; about 8% have violent convictions, analysis of new data shows

What Happened: A CBS News analysis found that since Trump’s daily deportation target jumped to 3,000 in May, ICE arrests of immigrants with no criminal record have surged by over 250%. Nearly half of those currently detained have no convictions, and only 8% of all detainees have been convicted of violent crimes.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s claims to target “dangerous criminals,” the data shows mass detentions are sweeping up mostly non-criminal immigrants. It’s a system built for a propaganda show, not safety, fueled by Stephen Miller’s hardline agenda and enforced through fear.

USAID cuts could lead to 14 million deaths over the next five years, researchers say

What Happened: A new Lancet analysis projects that Trump’s gutting of USAID—slashing 83% of its programs—could lead to over 14 million deaths by 2030, including 4.5 million children under 5. Cuts have halted clinics, food distribution, and access to HIV, malaria, and TB treatment in 133 countries. Marco Rubio claimed the programs didn’t serve U.S. “core interests.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s abrupt dismantling of global aid will kill millions, destabilize regions, and cripple America’s moral standing. It’s a humanitarian catastrophe in the making.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

How Trump’s big bill could leave states scrambling to cover federal funding cuts

What Happened: Trump’s tax cut and spending bill, expected to slash federal funding for programs like Medicaid and SNAP, has blindsided many states that already finalized their budgets. With new fiscal years starting, states are scrambling to prepare for major cost shifts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s bill threatens the financial backbone of social safety nets nationwide. States could be forced to cut health care, food aid, and infrastructure spending or raise taxes to fill the gap. The chaos underscores the destabilizing impact of Trump’s fiscal agenda.

Iranian cyberattacks remain a threat despite ceasefire, US officials warn

What Happened: The FBI and cybersecurity officials warned that Iranian-linked hackers may still target U.S. infrastructure despite the ceasefire with Israel. Hackers could strike utilities, defense contractors, and companies with Israeli ties.

Why It Matters: The threat remains high, yet Trump has dismantled key U.S. cyber defense structures—slashing funding, purging cybersecurity leadership, and folding operations into partisan oversight. America is more vulnerable now, as adversaries pose a national security threat.

A Georgia town that solidly backed Trump could fall victim to his tax bill’s green energy cuts

What Happened: Cartersville, Georgia—where Trump won 75% of the vote—will face economic fallout from his tax bill, which would slash green energy subsidies. The town is home to $7.3 billion in solar and battery factories that rely on those incentives. Local officials warn the cuts will jeopardize jobs and growth.

Why It Matters: By gutting green energy investments, it risks stalling economic revival in GOP strongholds and undercuts U.S. manufacturing expansion.

HHS eliminates CDC staff who made sure birth control is safe for women at risk

What Happened: HHS purged the CDC staff responsible for national contraception safety guidelines for women with serious health conditions. Two-thirds of the CDC’s reproductive health division was cut, including experts tracking risks tied to birth control for women with heart failure, lupus, sickle cell, and more.

Why It Matters: The purge guts the only federal team monitoring the safety of contraception for millions of at-risk women, leaving doctors without up-to-date guidance—and patients vulnerable to life-threatening complications.

GOP senator warns Trump and Republicans about bill’s impacts

North Carolina family fears Medicaid cuts would force them to ration treatments for 6-year-old

What Happened: Six-year-old Kennedy Beaver, who has Noonan syndrome, relies on Medicaid in North Carolina to access vital treatments. Her family fears they’ll have to ration care if Trump’s $700 billion in proposed Medicaid cuts are passed. State officials warn that 600,000 residents could lose coverage, with programs like CAP/C for medically fragile children on the chopping block.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts would gut care for vulnerable kids, forcing families to choose between going bankrupt or denying their children essential treatment—and all to give tax cuts to the wealthy.

Bush and Obama Slam Trump for Shutting Down USAID

What Happened: On USAID’s final day as an independent agency, former Presidents Obama and Bush condemned Trump for dismantling it, calling the move a “tragedy” and “colossal mistake.” Staff were purged en masse, and the agency’s work was absorbed into a new “America First” office.

Why It Matters: Trump erased one of America’s most effective humanitarian and soft power tools. The move endangers millions and marks a dramatic retreat from U.S. global leadership and moral responsibility.

Meet the First ‘Scientific Refugees’ Fleeing The US for France

What Happened: Aix-Marseille University welcomed the first wave of U.S. academics fleeing Trump’s cuts to research and education. Its new “Safe Place for Science” program offers sanctuary to researchers fearing political interference, defunding, or persecution. Nearly 300 scientists from elite U.S. institutions applied, with many citing attacks on climate science, democracy research, and academic freedom.

Why It Matters: U.S. scholars are now seeking refuge in Europe due to repression at home. Trump’s war on education is hollowing out America’s research capacity, while foreign governments step in to offer a safe harbor.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Moves to Restore Hard-line Policies on Cuba

What Happened: Trump signed a memorandum reversing Biden’s Cuba policy, reinstating travel bans, tightening the embargo, and blacklisting more Cuban officials. The order also revives efforts to block remittances and restricts humanitarian visits, with strict audits and new oversight on travel.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Smashing previous monthly record, Russia launches 5,337 kamikaze drones against Ukraine during June

What Happened: Russia launched 5,337 Shahed-type kamikaze drones against Ukraine in June—surpassing all previous monthly records, including March’s 4,198. The deadliest strike came on June 17, when a nine-hour aerial assault on Kyiv killed 30 and injured 172.

Why It Matters: Russia continues unleashing terrorist attacks night after night, targeting civilians in a relentless campaign of genocidal destruction. With Iranian, North Korean, and Chinese help, its war machine is accelerating—while the West drags its feet on support.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Treasury's Bessent warns countries face higher tariff rates after July 9 deadline

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that U.S. tariffs on imports from multiple countries could spike to 11–50% after July 9, even if trade partners are negotiating. Extensions will be at Trump’s discretion, and Bessent expects a last-minute scramble to strike deals.

Why It Matters: Trump's erratic tariff policy will continue to raise prices, disrupt supply chains, and punish allies. The uncertainty gives Trump unchecked power to dictate economic terms for each country.

Rising government debt poses greatest risk to US market standing, says BlackRock

What Happened: BlackRock cautioned that ballooning U.S. government debt—set to rise by another $5 trillion under Trump’s tax and spending plan—poses the greatest risk to America’s financial standing. Trump’s tariffs and borrowing spree are shaking global confidence in Treasuries and the dollar.

Why It Matters: As foreign investors pull back and debt issuance skyrockets, America’s borrowing costs could soar, threatening its reserve currency status and economic dominance.

Trump plans to slap Japan with new tariffs amid stalled negotiations

What Happened: Trump is threatening to impose new tariffs on Japan after trade talks stalled, accusing the country of refusing to increase U.S. rice imports. He also reiterated his 25% tariff threat on Japanese cars and demanded more defense spending. Despite ongoing negotiations, Trump said the U.S. would be “sending them a letter” to move forward with punitive trade action.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating trade tensions with a key U.S. ally, using tariffs as leverage to force economic and military concessions. His confrontational approach risks further straining U.S.-Japan relations.

Trump intensifies attacks on Fed’s Powell

What Happened: Trump intensified his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, criticizing him for not slashing interest rates and hinting he’ll replace him with someone who will. In a handwritten note, Trump accused Powell of being “too late” and said rates should drop to 1–2%, far below the current 4.25–4.5%.

Why It Matters: Trump continues politicizing the Fed, threatening its independence to force lower rates that could boost short-term economic optics. This raises alarm over market instability and the long-term credibility of U.S. monetary policy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

EPA employees put names to ‘declaration of dissent’ over agency moves under Trump

What Happened: Over 170 EPA employees, backed by 20 Nobel laureates, publicly denounced Trump’s rollback of environmental protections, citing attacks on science, pollution rules, and vulnerable communities. Many signed anonymously, fearing retaliation.

Trump tried to fire them. But these Democratic appointees are still on the job.

What Happened: Trump has tried to purge dozens of Democratic appointees from independent agencies like the CPB, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission. While most were forced out, a handful have resisted, remaining in their posts thanks to court rulings, internal agency protections, or refusal to comply with White House directives.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is building a national citizenship database to target immigrants — How long before it's used against all Americans, and will anyone stop it?

Musk’s operatives accessed sensitive federal data — Will Elon use it to rig AI, aerospace, and financial markets?

Trump is accelerating mass denaturalization — Who decides which Americans get stripped of their citizenship?

Congress is being blocked from ICE detention sites — Will lawmakers reclaim their oversight powers?

Trump is normalizing internment camps on U.S. soil — Will anyone investigate the human rights abuses before it's too late?

Trump is using lawsuits to punish sanctuary cities — Will the courts stop his campaign of retribution against local governments?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

The U.S. Is Abandoning Its Allies — Deporting Afghan interpreters and military families sends a clear message: loyalty to America will not be returned.

ICE Is Operating Without Oversight — Blocking Congress from detention visits, while deaths in custody surge, shows a system spiraling into lawless abuse.

Surveillance State Expansion — Trump is fusing immigration, Social Security, DMV, and citizenship data into a centralized database, laying the foundation for mass voter suppression and political targeting.

Corruption Is the Point — From golf cart rentals to fragrance grifts, Trump and his allies are normalizing self-enrichment at public expense—dismantling ethics and accountability with impunity.

Weaponized Bureaucracy — ICE, DOJ, and unauthorized DOGE have been transformed into tools of political enforcement, blocking oversight, revoking citizenship, and accelerating deportations with no legal safeguards.

