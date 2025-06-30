Demonstrators hold a sign reading "Hands Off Birthright Citizenship!" outside the Supreme Court on June 27, 2025. The Supreme Court did not rule on President Trump's controversial executive order, but it did limit lower courts' ability to block executive actions with universal injunctions. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 27-29

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Planned Belgrade Trump Tower Slammed by Europe Heritage Watchdog

What Happened: Jared Kushner’s plan to build a Trump-branded luxury complex in central Belgrade is facing backlash from Europa Nostra, Europe’s top heritage watchdog. The group condemned Serbia’s decision to revoke historic protection from NATO-bombed defense buildings to make way for the project, calling demolition “not an option.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s project is at the center of a political and legal firestorm. It’s sparking mass protests against Serbian President Vučić, who supports the deal, and has already triggered a criminal forgery arrest in the heritage office. The scandal shows how authoritarian regimes twist public institutions to serve corrupt cronies and foreign interests.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

US supreme court limits federal judges’ power to block Trump orders

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 to limit federal judges from issuing nationwide injunctions, allowing Trump’s ban on birthright citizenship to proceed in part. Judges can now only block enforcement for those directly involved in lawsuits, weakening judicial checks on presidential orders.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court handed Trump another dangerous expansion of executive power. The ruling lets him sidestep the Constitution for anyone who hasn’t sued—shredding the 14th Amendment and opening the door to selective enforcement of citizenship.

Trump may name a ‘shadow’ Fed chair, an unprecedented development in American history

What Happened: Trump plans to name a “shadow” Federal Reserve chair nearly a year before Jerome Powell’s term ends, an unprecedented move meant to pressure the Fed into cutting interest rates. He’s publicly demanding a loyalist who will lower rates, despite market concerns and backlash from former Fed officials.

Why It Matters: This would politicize the Fed like never before—undermining its independence, fueling market instability, and risking internal revolt. Trump is trying to hijack monetary policy, destroying trust in one of the last institutions still viewed as apolitical.

Trump Eyes Cuts to Top Spy Agency as He Downplays Iran Intel

What Happened: Trump wants to gut the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, purging staff and sidelining Tulsi Gabbard after she didn’t echo his Iran claims strongly enough. Cuts have already hit 25%, with more on the table as Trump elevates CIA Director John Ratcliffe instead.

Why It Matters: This risks crippling the U.S. intelligence system. The DNI was created to prevent another 9/11, and Trump wants to dismantle it over personal grudges. With rising threats from Iran and elsewhere, the U.S. will be significantly and intentionally weakened.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Ex-DOGE Operative ‘Big Balls’ Lands New Job at Social Security Administration

What Happened: Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old former Musk operative known as “Big Balls,” has been hired by the Social Security Administration after resigning from unauthorized DOGE. Coristine, with a shady past and no vetting, will now help manage SSA tech infrastructure.

Why It Matters: Trump continues rewarding loyalty over competence, placing inexperienced, controversial figures in key agencies overseeing vital services. It’s a continued hostile takeover of the civil service, with ideologues and extremists replacing career experts.

Justice Department abruptly fires 3 prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 criminal cases

What Happened: The DOJ abruptly fired three more prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 prosecutions, including two supervisors and a line attorney, without explanation. The move follows earlier demotions and firings of dozens involved in Capitol riot cases, many of whom helped convict Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders for seditious conspiracy.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is purging career attorneys who pursued accountability for the Capitol insurrection—an attack Trump incited. By eliminating those tied to Jan. 6 prosecutions, he is rewriting history and dismantling the rule of law from within.

DOGE enters ATF with mandate to slash gun regulations

What Happened: Trump’s unauthorized DOGE is gutting over 50 gun regulations at the ATF and purging nearly 70% of its inspectors. Background check forms are being shortened, and detailed safety questions removed. Kash Patel briefly led the agency before being replaced by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling federal gun oversight, giving the gun lobby free rein. With inspections slashed and safeguards removed, gun traffickers and criminals will face fewer barriers—while Americans will be endangered.

Star witness against Kilmar Abrego Garcia won’t be deported, court records show

What Happened: Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, a felon and key witness in a smuggling case, was granted a one-year reprieve to stay in the U.S. in exchange for his testimony. Despite past deportations and a conviction, he was released early from prison to “aid” the federal case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are shielding criminals when politically useful, while others are denied due process.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Democrats Struggle to Conduct Oversight Amid Trump Crackdown

What Happened: Trump is targeting Democratic lawmakers over routine oversight efforts. Rep. LaMonica McIver was charged for visiting an ICE facility, Sen. Alex Padilla was detained and forcibly removed from a DHS event, and House Democrats have been denied access to detention centers and had staffers detained. Facing arrests, surveillance, and legal threats, many Democrats are seeking legal counsel and security escorts for official visits.

Why It Matters: Oversight is being criminalized, as Trump uses federal power to silence dissent and block investigations, turning basic constitutional duties into acts of defiance.

Prominent L.A. politico detained upon return from international trip, report says

What Happened: Rick Taylor, a veteran California political consultant who once helped elect Senator Alex Padilla, was detained for secondary screening by CBP at Miami airport after a family vacation. Unlike his wife and daughter, he was flagged for being from California and held in a room largely filled with Latino families, with no explanation.

Why It Matters: This further shows how Trump’s politicized federal agencies are using geography and perceived political leanings to justify detentions. It mirrors authoritarian tactics—intimidating dissenters and punishing residents of blue states through surveillance and arbitrary targeting.

‘No right is safe’: Justice Sotomayor dissents on birthright ruling

What Happened: Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a rare dissent from the bench after the Supreme Court let Trump’s order curbing birthright citizenship take effect in states that haven’t sued. She blasted the decision as a threat to the 14th Amendment and judicial oversight of illegal executive actions.

Why It Matters: This ruling guts constitutional safeguards by making rights contingent on lawsuits. If birthright citizenship can be bypassed until someone sues, so can any right.

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Warn of Crisis as Conservative Bloc Expands Trump’s Power

What Happened: In a string of 6–3 rulings, the Supreme Court’s conservative bloc sided with Trump on key issues—limiting judicial power to block executive orders and upholding policies on immigration, LGBTQ+ censorship in schools, and social media regulation. Liberal justices issued urgent dissents, warning that the Court is enabling unchecked executive power.

Why It Matters: The Court is gutting judicial oversight and turning constitutional rights into privileges only enforceable through individual or class action lawsuits. Justice Jackson called it an “existential threat to the rule of law”—a warning that nationwide protections are vanishing under the weight of unchecked executive power.

UVA President Resigns Under Trump Pressure on DEI

What Happened: University of Virginia president James Ryan resigned after Trump officials demanded his ouster over the school’s DEI policies. Ryan said staying would risk funding, jobs, student visas, and aid. DOJ warned UVA over “widespread” race-based practices.

Why It Matters: Trump continues forcing ideological purges at universities, threatening academic freedom and civil rights. DEI programs are being dismantled nationwide under political pressure, with UVA another high-profile casualty.

Trump Threatens to Find Tillis Challenger for Key Senate Seat

What Happened: After Sen. Thom Tillis opposed Trump’s tax bill over cuts to Medicaid and clean energy, Trump threatened to back a primary challenger. He posted on Truth Social about meeting potential replacements. Shortly after, under pressure, Tillis announced he wouldn’t run for reelection in 2026.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to purge the disloyal and reward obedience. He is reshaping the GOP through fear and retribution, turning policy disagreement into political extinction.

Eric Trump suggests he could run for president when his father’s term ends

What Happened: Eric Trump said in a Financial Times interview that he or another Trump family member might run for president after his father, calling it “an easy path” and claiming he could do the job “very effectively.” He also denied the family profited from politics, despite massive earnings from Trump Media, crypto, real estate, and branded merchandise.

Why It Matters: The Trump machine is laying the groundwork to stay in power beyond 2029. Eric’s remarks show how Trump has turned the GOP into a family business, while using public office for private gain.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Detains 6-Year-Old with Leukemia After L.A. Court Hearing; Mother Sues for Release

What Happened: A Honduran asylum-seeker and her two children—including a 6-year-old boy with leukemia—were detained by ICE after attending an immigration hearing in Los Angeles. The mother is now suing ICE and Trump, arguing the arrest violates due process.

Why It Matters: Cruelty is the policy. Trump’s ICE is targeting families and sick children—using a courthouse arrest to detain a mother and her dying son with leukemia. It’s a blatant abuse of power designed to terrorize immigrants and meet quotas.

Mother and Children Caught in Violent Federal Raid; Suspect Not Home

What Happened: Federal agents used explosives to raid a Huntington Park home searching for Jorge Sierra-Hernandez, accused of “ramming” a CBP vehicle during a protest. Instead, they found his girlfriend and young children inside. This marks the second such botched raid this month in the area.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is endangering innocent families. Armed raids with explosives are being deployed in residential neighborhoods spreading fear and trauma among Latino communities.

Florida Plan for ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Migrant Jail Sparks Chorus of Outrage

What Happened: Florida officials, backed by Trump, are constructing a mass outdoor migrant detention camp in the Everglades dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” The swamp-surrounded site—set to hold up to 5,000 people in tents—is being built without environmental review. Native tribes, environmentalists, and immigrant rights groups have condemned the project as dangerous and inhumane.

Why It Matters: Trump and DeSantis are using state power and FEMA funds to normalize horrid conditions. It’s a political stunt built on suffering, meant to terrify immigrants and throw red meat to the base.

Canadian Citizen Dies at ICE Detention Center in Florida

What Happened: Johnny Noviello, a 49-year-old Canadian citizen and legal U.S. resident, died in ICE custody at a Miami detention center on June 24. He was found unresponsive and declared dead shortly after. Noviello had been detained following a drug conviction and was awaiting removal proceedings.

Why It Matters: Noviello’s death marks the 10th in ICE custody this year—evidence of the human rights violations from Trump’s immigration crackdown. As arrests surge, oversight and humanitarian concerns inside detention centers are intensifying.

Immigration officers arrest Iranian asylum-seekers in Los Angeles

What Happened: Federal immigration agents in Los Angeles arrested two Iranian asylum-seekers from a Farsi-speaking Christian church. One woman suffered a panic attack during the raid. The arrests followed U.S. airstrikes on Iran and were part of a wider sweep that detained 11 Iranians over the weekend. Congregants are now too afraid to return to church.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s war spilling into American cities. Iranian refugees fleeing persecution are being hunted in their homes and churches—treated as enemies without trial.

New Army Shaving Policy Will Allow Soldiers with Skin Condition that Affects Mostly Black Men to Be Kicked Out

What Happened: The Army is rolling out a policy that could expel soldiers with chronic shaving-related skin conditions, like pseudofolliculitis barbae, which disproportionately affects Black men. The policy ends permanent shaving waivers and threatens discharge for those needing more than 12 months of exemption in two years.

Why It Matters: This move targets Black soldiers under the guise of grooming standards, despite no tactical necessity. Critics call it racially motivated and note it could worsen the Army’s recruitment crisis, especially as the Pentagon slashes diversity efforts and pushes out medically impacted troops.

Hegseth Renames USNS Harvey Milk, Sparks Backlash

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, stripping the gay rights pioneer’s name during Pride Month and rebranding the ship after WWII Medal of Honor recipient Oscar V. Peterson.

Why It Matters: Critics call the move a politically charged erasure of LGBTQ history. Stuart Milk, Harvey’s nephew, condemned it as “a big step back.” Advocates say Hegseth is pushing a culture war agenda under the guise of depoliticization, while ignoring the power of diversity in the armed forces.

How Trump Upended 60 Years of Civil Rights in Two Months

What Happened: Trump has gutted decades of civil rights enforcement—shuttering agencies, halting anti-discrimination investigations, and slashing protections in housing, education, labor, and the environment. He revoked Lyndon Johnson’s executive order, ended “disparate impact” liability, and is using civil rights law to attack DEI programs instead of racism.

Why It Matters: This is a full-scale assault on civil rights. Trump is weaponizing federal power to punish inclusion efforts and elevate white grievance—reversing decades of hard-won progress. The message is clear: discrimination won’t just be tolerated, it will be protected and enforced.

Man Born on Army Base to US Soldier Deported to Jamaica

What Happened: Jermaine Thomas, born on a U.S. Army base in Germany to a naturalized American soldier, was deported to Jamaica—despite not being a citizen there. Trump officials deemed him deportable due to unresolved citizenship paperwork and past criminal charges, rendering him effectively stateless.

Why It Matters: Thomas’s deportation exposes the chaos in Trump’s mass removal agenda, which now targets even those born into military families. With the Supreme Court clearing the way for state-level restrictions on birthright citizenship, more stateless deportations will follow.

DHS terminates temporary protected status for Haitians in the US

What Happened: Kristi Noem announced the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, effective Sept. 2, putting up to 500,000 people at risk of deportation despite rampant gang violence in Haiti. DHS claims conditions have improved, even as the U.S. State Department warns Americans not to travel there.

Why It Matters: The move is part of Trump’s broader anti-immigration crackdown and singles out a population he’s long vilified. Ending TPS for Haitians defies U.S. security warnings and paves the way for mass expulsions—disregarding safety, stability, and basic human rights.

Trump’s "divide and conquer" approach to LGBTQ rights

What Happened: Trump’s second term is targeting transgender Americans and gutting broader LGBTQ protections. His regime banned gender identity on documents, cut LGBTQ program funding, erased trans references from federal sites, shut down suicide lines, and banned LGBTQ books in military schools—following the Project 2025 playbook.

Why It Matters: Trump is scapegoating trans people to divide the LGBTQ community and lay the groundwork to roll back rights like marriage equality. Visibility is vanishing, protections are collapsing, and the rhetoric from the top is fueling a dangerous climate.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US sees spate of arrests of civilians impersonating Ice officers

What Happened: Arrests of civilians impersonating ICE agents are spiking nationwide, from California to North Carolina. Recent cases involve armed suspects using fake DHS documents, threatening immigrants, and even committing sexual assault—enabled by Trump’s policy of sending masked, plainclothes federal agents to conduct raids and arrests in unmarked vehicles.

Why It Matters: When the state blurs the line between legal and illegal force, chaos follows. Trump’s secretive, masked deportation squads are making it easier for vigilantes and criminals to mimic law enforcement, putting immigrants and all of us at risk.

G.O.P. Bill Has $1.1 Trillion in Health Cuts and 11.8 Million Losing Care, C.B.O. Says

What Happened: A new Congressional Budget Office report shows the Senate GOP’s health care bill would cut coverage for 11.8 million Americans by 2034 and slash $1.1 trillion—mainly from Medicaid. The bill adds work requirements, curbs provider support, and weakens rural health funding.

Why It Matters: This is the biggest assault on Medicaid in its history. Millions—especially low-income families, seniors, disabled, and rural Americans—will lose coverage. All to implement tax breaks for the wealthy.

‘You open the fridge – nothing’: renewed threat of US hunger as Trump seeks to cut food aid

What Happened: Trump’s domestic policy bill slashes up to $300 billion from SNAP, America’s largest food assistance program, to help fund tax breaks for the wealthy. The cuts would impose strict new work requirements on parents of children as young as 7 and older adults aged 55–64, threatening aid for up to 8 million people.

Why It Matters: Hunger is being legislated back into American life. In one of the richest countries, Trump’s cuts will force working families back into food insecurity. The Trump plan will feed billionaires and starve the poor.

No One Is in Charge at the U.S. Copyright Office

What Happened: The U.S. Copyright Office is leaderless during one of the most critical moments in its history. Trump fired Register Shira Perlmutter and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden by email in May, replacing them with loyalists who never showed up to work. Perlmutter is suing, arguing only the Librarian can remove her, while chaos reigns inside the office—copyright certificates are being issued unsigned, sparking legal concerns, and major AI rulings remain in limbo.

Why It Matters: Trump’s takeover of the Copyright Office is creating chaos. With unsigned certificates, halted rulings, and unqualified loyalists in charge, the legal backbone of music, film, publishing, and AI innovation is cracking.

States Fear Critical Funding From FEMA May Be Drying Up

What Happened: Trump has stalled billions in FEMA grant funding, blown past legal deadlines, and begun dismantling core programs critical to emergency preparedness. Kristi Noem now personally reviews any FEMA grants over $100,000, slowing operations to a crawl. Trump has signaled plans to gut FEMA entirely after hurricane season, even as states rely on it for up to 99% of their emergency budgets.

Why It Matters: FEMA is the backbone of disaster response, and starving it of funding leaves millions vulnerable to floods, fires, and hurricanes. Without it, rural and poor counties will be defenseless, and future catastrophes will become mass-casualty failures.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

UN nuclear watchdog chief says Iran could again begin enriching uranium in ‘matter of months’

What Happened: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi contradicted Trump’s claims that U.S. strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, stating Iran retains the capacity to resume uranium enrichment within months. His comments align with a Pentagon assessment that the strikes caused serious—but not total—damage.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump boasting about ending Iran’s nuclear threat, evidence shows Tehran’s program is weakened but not broken—and could rebound quickly. As Iran moves to cut off international oversight, the risk of nuclear escalation is rising.

Trump Suggests Billions in U.S. Aid to Israel Tied to Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial

What Happened: Trump lashed out at Israeli prosecutors, calling Netanyahu’s corruption trial a “witch hunt” and implying that continued U.S. aid to Israel could depend on dropping the charges. He praised Netanyahu as a “war hero” and said America “is not going to stand for this,” referencing billions in U.S. support.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly tying foreign aid to personal loyalty—pressuring an allied democracy’s legal system to protect his political ally. It’s a brazen abuse of power and a return to extortion tactics, echoing his first impeachment.

‘Putin Cannot Stop’: Estonian FM Says Ukraine War Is Existential for Kremlin

What Happened: Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told The Kyiv Independent that Putin views the war in Ukraine as existential and cannot back down without risking his grip on power. Speaking from the NATO summit in The Hague, Tsahkna called for tougher EU sanctions, $47 billion in European military aid, and the seizure of $240 billion in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Tsahkna’s blunt warning underscores a stark truth: Putin will continue to escalate until stopped. The West’s failure to decisively back Ukraine risks emboldening future Russian aggression, especially against NATO countries. With Trump weakening U.S. commitment, Europe must step up or risk repeating history.

Iran Carries Out String of Executions and Arrests Amid Fears of Infiltration of Israeli Spies

What Happened: Iran executed three Kurdish men accused of aiding Israel in the 2020 killing of a nuclear scientist and arrested over 700 others amid fears of espionage following the recent Iran-Israel war. Human rights groups warn more executions are imminent, including Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who was moved to an undisclosed location.

Trump exploring $30 billion civilian nuclear deal for Iran

What Happened: Trump is quietly considering a proposal to offer Iran up to $30 billion in civilian nuclear assistance and unlock frozen assets in exchange for halting uranium enrichment. While Trump publicly called the idea a “hoax,” he also confirmed he was exploring sanctions relief and said Tehran “wants to meet” to make a deal.

Why It Matters: This would be a stunning reversal of Trump’s 2018 decision to scrap Obama’s Iran nuclear deal. The same man who once denounced Obama for giving Iran “cash for terror” is now flirting with doing exactly that.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Amasses 50,000 Troops Around Sumy, Putting Ukraine in Precarious Position

What Happened: Russia has massed 50,000 troops near Sumy, just 12 miles from the city, opening a new front. Outnumbered 3-to-1, Ukraine is depending on elite units like the Timur Special Forces to hold the line.

Why It Matters: With U.S. support gone, Russia is increasing its genocidal war on all fronts.

Russia Launches Largest Air Assault of War, Expands Strikes Across Ukraine

What Happened: Russia launched its largest overnight aerial assault of the war, firing 537 drones and missiles across Ukraine, including into the western region. Most were decoys, but only one of seven ballistic missiles was shot down.

Why It Matters: Russia is overwhelming Ukraine’s defenses with mass decoy attacks to drain interceptors before striking hard. As Russia murders more Ukrainians, Zelenskyy is pleading for more Patriot systems—while Trump continues to provide cover for Russia and stall U.S. aid, giving Moscow a deadly advantage.

Germany Scrambles Jets to Intercept Russian Spy Plane Near NATO Airspace

What Happened: Last week, German Eurofighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft flying from Kaliningrad toward NATO airspace with its transponder off. The spy plane came within 40 km of German territory before veering north. It marked Germany’s ninth such interception this year.

Why It Matters: Russia continues escalating its aerial provocations near NATO borders, testing alliance readiness and monitoring Western military positions.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump says he wants interest rate cut to 1%, would 'love' if Powell resigned

What Happened: Trump said he wants interest rates slashed to 1% and called Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “stupid,” saying he’d “love” if Powell resigned. He accused Powell of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and promised to name a successor who will cut rates.

Why It Matters: Trump continues pressuring the Fed to serve his political goals, undermining the central bank’s independence. His attacks on Powell risk inflation and long-term economic instability.

Trump Says U.S. Ending Trade Talks With Canada

What Happened: Trump cut off trade talks with Canada over its digital services tax on U.S. tech giants, calling it a “blatant attack.” He threatened tariffs and said the U.S. has total leverage. The tax is expected to collect $2.7 billion retroactively from firms like Google and Amazon.

Deep inside U.S. economy, more sticker prices start going up due to tariffs, and inventory is headed down

What Happened: Inflation is rising faster than expected, with companies like Nike blaming tariffs for higher costs. Distribution centers across the U.S. are re-ticketing millions of products—especially apparel and consumer goods—with prices increasing 8–15%. Footwear prices are expected to rise 6–10% in Q2 alone.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is driving up prices across retail while inventory shrinks. Retailers now carry just three months’ supply—half the pre-tariff norm—creating inflationary pressure and a sluggish outlook for back-to-school and holiday shopping.

US consumer spending falls; tariff-related boost to inflation awaited

What Happened: Consumer spending fell 0.1% in May, marking the second decline this year. The drop follows a surge in preemptive purchases ahead of Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Core inflation rose 0.2%, with year-over-year rates hitting 2.7%, while incomes dipped 0.4%.

Why It Matters: The spending slowdown and rising prices point to mounting economic uncertainty. Trump’s tariffs are expected to drive inflation higher, leaving households squeezed by both falling income and looming cost hikes.

Nike says its tariff bill is $1 billion

What Happened: Nike says it will take a $1 billion hit from Trump’s tariffs, with CFO Matthew Friend calling it a “new and meaningful cost headwind.” The company plans to pass the cost to customers through higher prices. Q4 net income fell 86% from a year earlier.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff war is slamming major U.S. companies and fueling inflation. Nike’s decision to hike prices and move production echoes a broader trend of economic strain trickling down to consumers.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

US law firm Susman Godfrey defeats Trump executive order

What Happened: A federal judge permanently struck down Trump’s executive order targeting the law firm Susman Godfrey, ruling it unconstitutional. The order had stripped the firm’s lawyers of security clearances and barred them from government work due to their defense of the 2020 election and DEI commitments.

Democrats Force Full Reading of Trump’s 940-Page Megabill

Why It Matters: Democrats are using every tool left to stall Trump’s agenda. Forcing a 17-hour reading was both protest and alarm bell—calling attention to a massive bill written in the shadows that reshapes the economy, healthcare, and land policy with no public input.

Protesters Rally Against ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detention Center in Florida Everglades

What Happened: Hundreds of environmentalists, Indigenous leaders, and human rights advocates protested the construction of a new immigrant detention center—dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”—at a remote airstrip in the Florida Everglades. Demonstrators lined U.S. Highway 41, decrying the facility’s environmental impact and its threat to Native lands and migrant rights.

Defying a ban, Hungarians saved Budapest Pride and rebuked a prime minister

What Happened: Thousands marched in defiance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s unprecedented ban on Budapest Pride, transforming a state-suppressed celebration into a mass act of civil resistance. Despite police threats, facial recognition surveillance, and revoked permits, the march went forward with overwhelming public support.

Blue States Consider Withholding Federal Payments to Counter Trump’s Funding Cuts

What Happened: In response to Trump’s funding freezes targeting blue states, Democratic lawmakers in Maryland, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin are proposing a novel tactic: withholding payments owed to the federal government. These bills would apply if Washington unlawfully withholds congressionally appropriated funds for health care, food aid, or disaster programs.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$3.3 trillion — Estimated addition to U.S. debt from Trump’s tax-and-spending plan

$1.1 trillion — Projected cuts to healthcare in GOP bill, per CBO

11.8 million — Americans projected to lose health coverage under Trump’s plan

70% — Reduction in ATF inspectors under DOGE gun deregulation effort

99% — Share of some state emergency budgets dependent on FEMA grants

10 — Deaths in ICE custody this year, including one Canadian citizen

$300 billion — Proposed SNAP cuts in Trump’s budget

8 million — People who could lose food assistance under new SNAP rules

537 — Missiles and drones launched by Russia in largest air assault of the war

700+ — Arrests in Iran

$30 billion — Civilian nuclear deal Trump is exploring with Iran

$240 billion — Frozen Russian assets Estonia says should fund Ukraine

17 hours — Length of time Senate clerks spent reading Trump’s 940-page megabill aloud

940 pages — Length of Trump’s tax and spending bill

500,000 — Haitians at risk of deportation following end of TPS

25% — Staffing purge already made to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

86% — Drop in Nike’s Q4 net income due to tariff impacts

$1 billion — Estimated cost to Nike from Trump’s tariffs

1% — Interest rate Trump wants the Fed to adopt

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Federal oversight is being stripped from civil rights enforcement — Will any agency remain capable of protecting Americans from discrimination?

Trump is politicizing intelligence and dismantling national security infrastructure — What happens when the next crisis hits and key agencies have been gutted?

The Supreme Court is greenlighting executive overreach — Will Congress do anything to restore checks and balances?

States are preparing to defy Trump’s cuts and mandates — Will blue states form a constitutional firewall or be forced to comply?

Trump is tying foreign aid to political favors — How long until U.S. diplomacy becomes fully transactional and corrupt?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights Being Dismantled — Trump is using federal power to erase decades of progress, turning anti-discrimination laws into tools of oppression and chilling any inclusion efforts.

End of the Rule of Law — From purging Jan. 6 prosecutors to gutting birthright citizenship, Trump is hollowing out constitutional safeguards and replacing legal accountability with loyalty tests.

Deportation as Political Theater — Trump’s immigration crackdowns are targeting asylum-seekers, legal residents, and even sick children—to incite fear and score political points.

Surveillance Creep Is Now Policy — From facial recognition at protests to targeting blue-state residents at airports, Trump’s regime is normalizing domestic spying.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

