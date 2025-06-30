Trump Tyranny Tracker

Julie
3h

“Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy warned that political extremism and attacks on judges are threatening U.S. democracy.”

Well Justice Kennedy, you helped make this happen. You saw what we saw back in 2018 and you retired so Trump could choose your successor and consolidate power. Too little too late.

L.D.Michaels
5hEdited

Trump has opened a new chapter in international thuggery. Given his proclamation that he not only rules the country but he also rules the world, he is now exporting his wielding of extortion and blackmail and deploying it into not only the local politics of Israel but into their criminal justice system.

One hand washes the other. Netanyahu handed Trump on a silver platter not merely the opportunity to bask in glory by having our military perform the coup de grace on Iran’s nuclear program but to extricate himself, in doing so, from his blatantly humiliating stunt to hold a military parade for his birthday.

So this is now payback time for Trump to return the favor - which is precisely what Trump is doing by threatening Israel with the consequences of his wrath unless they drop the corruption charges against Netanyahu.

The world will now have the opportunity to witness to what extent Israel may shine as heroes in their struggle against Iran and Hamas but display themselves as cowardly victims in submitting to the will of Donald J. Trump.

