📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

SEC, Ripple wants to settle crypto lawsuit, but US judge rebuffs them

What Happened: A federal judge rejected a joint effort by Ripple Labs and the SEC to settle their long-running crypto lawsuit with a reduced $50 million fine. Judge Analisa Torres rebuked both parties for attempting to bypass a permanent injunction she had issued after finding Ripple sold $728 million in XRP tokens as unregistered securities to institutional investors.

Why It Matters: The ruling blocks a rare mutual resolution and reaffirms the court’s authority. It’s a blow to Ripple, a major Trump donor, which had hoped political influence would end the case. The judge saw through it—sending a clear message against favoritism and corruption.

Trumps drop ‘Made in the USA’ label for new phone and a debate ensues: How to define ‘made’?

What Happened: The Trump family quietly swapped “Made in the USA” labels on its new T-1 phone with vague phrases like “Proudly American” after concerns it violated FTC origin rules. Experts say a truly U.S.-made phone is nearly impossible due to global supply chains.

Why It Matters: The move exposes another Trump family con—claiming it's American-made for their MAGA base while it’s made in China, just like their hats, Bibles, and more. It also reveals a glaring conflict of interest: Trump is regulating rivals while cashing in on his tech venture.

FCC chief had no discussions with White House on Trump Mobile phone

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr said he had no discussions with the White House about the launch of Trump Mobile, the new MAGA-branded phone and mobile service. Carr claimed he learned of the project through press reports and “promised” standard regulatory handling.

Why It Matters: Carr’s denial raises alarms as Trump uses federal agencies to boost his business. With Trump overseeing the FCC while targeting tech rivals, watchdogs warn that the line between governance and profiteering is vanishing. Carr has already shown his subservience by going after media organizations at Trump’s command.

Elizabeth Warren presses oil companies on tax break lobbying for Senate bill

What Happened: Elizabeth Warren and Senate Democrats are demanding answers from ConocoPhillips and Ovintiv over lobbying for a fossil fuel tax loophole buried in Trump’s new “reconciliation” bill. The provision would slash or eliminate federal taxes for major oil firms by exempting drilling costs from the corporate minimum tax.

Why It Matters: As Republicans gut clean energy programs, this backroom deal would reward Big Oil with billions in giveaways while raising utility bills and killing green jobs. It’s a windfall for fossil fuel giants, paid for by working Americans.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s latest rejection of intelligence assessments reflects a long distrust of spy agencies

What Happened: Trump is rejecting intelligence assessments that Iran’s nuclear program was only modestly disrupted by recent U.S. airstrikes, insisting it was “completely obliterated.” Trump’s actions mirror his first term, when he openly sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing intelligence for political gain—discarding facts, silencing analysts, and demanding loyalty over truth. This is a dangerous shift that puts propaganda above national security amid rising global threats.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Is Using a New Facial Recognition App to Identify People, Leaked Emails Show

What Happened: ICE is using a new facial recognition app called Mobile Fortify to identify people on the street using facial images or fingerprints captured by agents' smartphones. The app taps into biometric systems originally meant for U.S. border entry and exit, repurposing them for domestic field operations—without Congressional authorization or oversight.

Why It Matters: This marks another escalation in Trump’s surveillance regime. It paves the way for mass misidentification, wrongful arrests, and unchecked government spying—first targeting immigrants, then expanding to all Americans.

Airline-Owned Data Broker Selling Your Flight Info to DHS Finally Registers as a Data Broker

What Happened: ARC, a data broker owned by major airlines like Delta and United, has been selling travelers' flight records to U.S. government agencies—including ICE and CBP—without registering as required by California law. After being contacted by Senator Ron Wyden’s office, ARC quietly registered with the state.

Why It Matters: ARC has secretly sold over a billion sensitive travel records to the government while hiding its role. This revelation exposes how deeply airline data is embedded in surveillance networks—and how little oversight exists. Without state action, Americans’ travel privacy would remain entirely unprotected.

State Department gears up for imminent layoffs, despite federal judge’s order

What Happened: The State Department is set to send nearly 1,900 layoff notices, despite a court injunction blocking Trump’s order to purge the federal workforce. Most targets are domestic staff and Foreign Service officers stuck stateside due to a personnel freeze.

Why It Matters: This would defy a federal court and gut U.S. diplomacy. Trump is purging career diplomats, crippling global operations, and politicizing the Foreign Service—undermining national security for decades to come.

Justice Dept. Opens Inquiry Into University of California Hiring Practices

What Happened: The DOJ opened a civil rights investigation into the University of California’s 2030 diversity hiring plan, alleging it may involve “illegal” racial quotas. This comes one day after the Trump officials attacked California’s transgender sports policy.

Why It Matters: It’s part of Trump’s escalating war on diversity and universities. By targeting public education systems like UC, the regime aims to force universities to adopt its anti-inclusion ideology.

DOJ Coordinated with Texas AG to Kill Texas Dream Act, Trump Official Says

What Happened: A top Trump DOJ official admitted that the DOJ coordinated with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to kill the state’s 24-year-old Dream Act in just six hours. The DOJ filed a lawsuit, Paxton’s office didn’t defend the law, and a judge issued a consent judgment the same day.

Why It Matters: This is a textbook abuse of power. DOJ is weaponizing the courts to dismantle immigrant protections through fake lawsuits and one-party settlements—erasing laws without debate, defense, or accountability.

House Panel Subpoenas Harvard in Tuition-Pricing Inquiry

What Happened: Rep. Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Harvard over its tuition and financial aid policies, claiming the university is stonewalling an antitrust probe into Ivy League price coordination. Harvard called the subpoena “unwarranted,” noting it has already handed over thousands of pages.

Why It Matters: More political retribution. Trump is weaponizing Congress to punish Harvard for defying his anti-academic crusade, escalating a broader assault on elite institutions seen as ideological threats.

Trump Justice Dept. Pressuring University of Virginia President to Resign

What Happened: DOJ is pressuring the University of Virginia to oust President James E. Ryan as part of a civil rights probe into its diversity programs. Officials accuse Ryan of failing to dismantle DEI efforts and misrepresenting compliance, threatening to withhold federal funds unless he steps down.

Why It Matters: This is ideological cleansing disguised as enforcement. Trump is using the DOJ to purge public universities of diversity-supporting leaders, demanding political obedience in exchange for funding.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Mediator Proposes $20 Million Settlement in Trump’s CBS Suit

What Happened: A mediator suggested Paramount settle Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris for $20 million—most of which would go to Trump’s foundation and legal fees. Trump claims CBS deceptively edited the segment to sway the election. Negotiations are ongoing.

Why It Matters: Trump is monetizing lawsuits against the press, using legal threats to extract payouts that benefit his political machine. This blurs the line between justice and extortion, chilling press freedom and normalizing financial settlements as tools of political coercion.

Former Supreme Court Justice Kennedy Says ‘Democracy Is at Risk’

What Happened: Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy warned that political extremism and attacks on judges are threatening U.S. democracy. Without naming Trump, he criticized divisive rhetoric and identity-based politics as harmful to civil discourse and the judiciary’s integrity.

Why It Matters: A Reagan-appointed justice sounding the alarm shows how dire things are. Trump’s attacks on the courts are eroding the rule of law, turning judges into targets, and undermining a key pillar of democracy just as authoritarianism gains ground.

Trump Threatens to Sue The Times and CNN Over Iran Reporting

What Happened: Trump threatened to sue The New York Times and CNN for reporting that contradicted his claims about destroying Iran’s nuclear program. His lawyer demanded retractions, calling the stories “defamatory,” but both outlets stood by their reporting.

Why It Matters: This is a classic authoritarian move to silence the press. Trump is using legal threats to suppress truth and enforce loyalty—rewriting facts to fit his narrative and punishing those who refuse to comply.

Republicans Call for Zohran Mamdani’s Deportation After NYC Mayoral Win

What Happened: After Zohran Mamdani beat Andrew Cuomo in the NYC mayoral primary, some Republicans called for his citizenship to be revoked and demanded his deportation. Trump allies labeled him a “communist” and used extremist rhetoric to justify the attack.

Why It Matters: The fact that Republicans are targeting naturalized citizens for their beliefs is chilling. Threats of denaturalization are being weaponized to silence dissent, while conditioning Americans to accept the idea that the government can strip citizenship from those who disagree.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

White House wants deep cut in US funding for war crimes investigations, sources say

What Happened: The White House has moved to terminate U.S. funding for nearly two dozen war crimes and justice programs worldwide, including efforts documenting Russian atrocities in Ukraine. The Office of Management and Budget’s recommendation targets initiatives in Ukraine, Myanmar, Syria, Sudan, and elsewhere.

Why It Matters: This is a sharp departure from decades of bipartisan support for global justice. Gutting these programs will derail prosecutions of Russian war crimes and genocide, and reiterates Trump’s retreat from human rights as a U.S. foreign policy priority.

Purple Heart Army Veteran Self-Deports After 50 Years in U.S.

What Happened: Sae Joon Park, a 55-year-old South Korean-born Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, left the U.S. under threat of deportation by ICE. Despite decades of legal residency, service in Panama, and raising a family in Hawaii, past drug convictions barred him from citizenship and made him a Trump target.

Why It Matters: A combat-wounded veteran who served honorably was forced out of the country he defended, underscoring the cruelty and reach of Trump’s immigration crackdown, even against America’s military members.

US Citizen Detained in ICE Raid, Family Calls It a ‘Kidnapping’

What Happened: Andrea Velez, a 32-year-old US citizen, was violently detained by ICE agents during an immigration raid in Los Angeles. Witnesses say she was never asked for ID, and her family described the arrest as racially motivated. She was held incommunicado for over a day before attorneys located her.

Why It Matters: The Trump regime is blurring the line between citizen and non-citizen, disappearing people based on skin color, and enabling unlawful detentions by federal agents with no accountability. Constitutional protections are being shredded in broad daylight.

Supreme Court sides with South Carolina in effort to cut Planned Parenthood funding

What Happened: In a 6–3 ruling, the Supreme Court sided with South Carolina’s effort to block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds, arguing that Medicaid recipients cannot sue to enforce their right to choose their provider. The decision overturns a lower court ruling and will embolden other GOP-led states to cut off funding for the reproductive health provider.

Why It Matters: This ruling guts a key legal safeguard for low-income patients and opens the door to nationwide defunding of Planned Parenthood. With over 200 clinics at risk, access to cancer screenings, birth control, and STI treatment for millions is now under threat.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US State Department told to end nearly all its overseas pro-democracy programs

What Happened: Nearly all U.S. State Department democracy and human rights programs—totaling $1.3 billion—are being eliminated under a Trump directive. Only two grants will survive as the DRL bureau faces a mass purge. A senior adviser also tried funneling funds to white nationalist causes like Afrikaner resettlement and to support the legal defense of pro-Kremlin French politician Le Pen.

Why It Matters: This is a full-scale attack on U.S. human rights leadership. Trump is gutting pro-democracy aid, empowering dictators, abandoning dissidents, and redirecting foreign policy to boost global far-right movements.

As Political Violence Surges, Trump Shuts Down a Top Prevention Program

What Happened: Trump has shut down DHS’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), purging staff and halting grants that supported states in stopping terrorism and targeted violence. This comes amid a surge in political violence, including an ISIS-inspired massacre and antisemitic killings.

Why It Matters: CP3 was a vital tool to prevent mass violence through mental health and community support. Dismantling it cripples proven, nonpartisan prevention efforts—just as MAGA extremism and foreign threats grow—replacing smart policy with dangerous indifference.

Senators Demand Investigation Into Canceled VA Contracts, Citing “Damning Reporting From ProPublica”

What Happened: Senators Blumenthal and King are calling for a federal probe after nearly 600 VA contracts were abruptly canceled by Trump officials. A ProPublica report revealed the cuts were based on a flawed AI tool from unauthorized DOGE that labeled contracts “munchable.” Terminated services include cancer treatment and blood analysis.

Why It Matters: Veterans are paying the price for Trump’s data-driven purge. Life-saving care was cut by untested algorithms pushed by unqualified and unvetted staff from an unauthorized agency, and will have deadly consequences for those who served.

Cancer experts alarmed over ‘gut-wrenching’ Trump plan to cut research spending by billions

What Happened: Trump is slashing the National Cancer Institute’s budget by 37%, cutting $2.7 billion and canceling over $180 million in grants. Hundreds have already been purged, and key programs for prevention, trials, and community research are being dismantled.

Why It Matters: These cuts will cost lives. Scientists warn that the damage will stall breakthroughs, drive talent away, and deny patients critical treatments. It’s another attack on science, medicine, and every family fighting cancer.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Why Iran’s Unaccounted for Uranium Worries Nuclear Experts

What Happened: Iran moved 409 kilograms of near-weapons-grade uranium to a secret site just before inspections halted. The IAEA has lost visibility on the stockpile, and new Iranian laws have suspended cooperation with nuclear monitors.

Why It Matters: Iran could now fast-track a nuclear weapon without detection. With oversight frozen and key sites bombed, the missing uranium raises fears of a secret breakout—risking a regional war with no deal to stop it. Meanwhile, Trump falsely claims he “obliterated” Iran’s program and is politicizing intelligence to hide the failure.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Why Ukraine Fell Down the Agenda at the NATO Summit

What Happened: At this year’s NATO summit in The Hague, Ukraine was sidelined as leaders focused on appeasing Trump. The official declaration omitted any reference to Ukraine’s NATO membership, and Trump offered no new aid or clear plan. Meanwhile, Russia continues escalating attacks against civilians, while U.S. military support has stalled since Trump’s return to office.

Why It Matters: Ukraine’s fight for survival is being sacrificed to placate Trump’s agenda and ego. The summit’s silence signals a dangerous shift away from defending democracy and toward enabling authoritarianism. With no new aid and no path to NATO, Ukraine is being abandoned in its darkest hour while Trump continues to provide cover for Russia.

Tired of military aid delays, Ukraine has designed its own ballistic missile — and it’s already in mass-production

What Happened: Ukraine has launched mass production of its Sapsan ballistic missile after successful tests, marking a major leap toward military self-reliance. With a 480+ kg warhead and 300+ km range, Sapsan fills the gap left by dwindling Western supplies and blocked U.S. aid.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is no longer waiting for help. As Trump stalls aid and provides cover to Russia while it escalates, Kyiv is trying to arm itself, becoming the first European country since the Cold War to produce conventional ballistic missiles.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Labor Market Softens as Unemployment Rolls Grow

What Happened: Weekly jobless claims dipped to 236,000, but continuing claims hit a 3.5-year high at 1.97 million—signaling weaker hiring. Trump’s sweeping tariffs are fueling business uncertainty, stalling workforce growth.

Why It Matters: With more workers stuck on unemployment and trade disruptions weighing on spending, the economy is losing steam.

China Is Still Choking Exports of Rare Earths Despite Pact With U.S.

What Happened: Weeks after pledging to ease restrictions, China is still blocking rare-earth magnet exports critical to U.S. industry. Companies face delays, denials, and demands for sensitive data—despite Trump’s claim China would “fully supply” the materials. Exports have plunged, forcing shutdowns at factories like Ford’s.

Why It Matters: China is choking off vital supplies while pretending to negotiate. The move shows how easily Beijing can weaponize trade—and how hollow Trump’s so-called deals really are. U.S. supply chains remain dangerously exposed.

US goods trade deficit widens in May as exports fall

What Happened: The U.S. goods trade deficit jumped 11.1% in May to $96.6 billion as exports dropped sharply by $9.7 billion. Imports remained mostly flat. The earlier import surge—driven by companies racing to beat Trump’s new tariffs—had already pushed the Q1 trade gap to record levels.

Why It Matters: The widening deficit reflects weakening global demand for U.S. goods and lingering trade distortions from Trump’s erratic tariff policy. While trade may temporarily boost GDP in Q2, economists warn it’s not a sign of lasting economic strength.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Federal judge orders US Labor Department to keep Job Corps running during lawsuit

What Happened: A federal judge issued an injunction preventing the Department of Labor from halting the Job Corps program, a long-standing training initiative for low-income youth, until a lawsuit is resolved. The court ruled that Trump’s attempt to “pause” operations is effectively a shutdown, violating congressional authority.

