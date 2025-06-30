A uranium conversion facility in Isfahan, Iran, in 2004.Credit...Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Moves to Count Crypto as Federal Mortgage Asset

What Happened: The Federal Housing Finance Agency will now let Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac treat cryptocurrency held on U.S.-regulated exchanges as an asset in mortgage applications, without requiring conversion to cash.

Why It Matters: Trump is forcing crypto into the housing market, putting millions at risk by tying home financing to a wildly unstable and barely regulated asset.

Trump’s Name Could Adorn Tel Aviv Hotel, Becoming a Symbol or a Target

What Happened: The Trump Organization held preliminary talks this spring to brand and manage the under-construction Sarona Hotel in Tel Aviv—just steps from where an Iranian missile landed last week. The deal, discussed by Eric Trump, would mark the family’s first major real estate venture in Israel.

Why It Matters: Trump continues turning U.S. foreign policy into a vehicle for personal gain, tying American interests to his real estate—and crypto—deals in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

White House moves to limit sharing of some classified info with Congress after Iran leak

What Happened: Trump is restricting classified intel access to Congress after a leak showed U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites had minimal long-term impact. A DIA assessment contradicted Trump’s public claims of success. Democrats called the move an abuse of power.

Why It Matters: This is how authoritarian regimes operate—by censoring intelligence to protect political narratives. Blocking Congress from oversight turns national security into propaganda and erodes democratic checks on executive power.

Trump Considers Naming Next Fed Chair Early in Bid to Undermine Powell

What Happened: Trump is considering naming Jerome Powell’s replacement months before his term ends, aiming to sway Fed policy toward aggressive rate cuts. Top selections include Kevin Warsh, Scott Bessent, and David Malpass—figures seen as subservient to Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: An early pick will undermine the central bank’s independence and destabilizing markets, echoing Nixon-era pressure tactics.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Rep. LaMonica McIver pleads not guilty to charges stemming from ICE detention facility incident

What Happened: Rep. LaMonica McIver pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing her of “assaulting” law enforcement during a May 9 oversight visit to an ICE facility in Newark. Prosecutors claim she “struck and grabbed officers” after tensions rose over the attempted arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Why It Matters: This is political retaliation—an attempt by Trump to intimidate officials who oppose his agenda and conduct oversight. Led by his former lawyer Alina Habba, the prosecution has triggered Democratic outrage and renewed demands to shut down Delaney Hall.

Gabbard: ‘New intelligence’ confirms Iranian nuclear facilities destroyed

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard now claims “new intelligence” confirms that Iran’s nuclear sites were destroyed and would take years to rebuild. Her statement came after Trump lashed out over reports that U.S. strikes only delayed Iran’s program by a few months. Gabbard accused the media of selectively leaking “low confidence” intel to undermine Trump.

Why It Matters: The timing of Gabbard’s claim—just after Trump’s public outrage—raises red flags about the politicization of intelligence. Shaping official conclusions to match presidential messaging is a hallmark of authoritarian rule and erodes trust with our allies while jeopardizing national security.

In New Assessment, C.I.A. Chief Says U.S. Strikes ‘Severely Damaged’ Iranian Program

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe claimed new intelligence shows U.S. strikes “severely damaged” Iran’s nuclear program, contradicting earlier Defense Intelligence Agency assessments of only moderate setbacks. Trump insists key facilities were “obliterated,” though no intelligence official has publicly echoed that language.

Why It Matters: The timing of Ratcliffe’s statement—just after Trump’s exaggerated claims and outrage—raises red flags about the politicization of intelligence. Shaping official conclusions to match presidential messaging is a hallmark of authoritarian rule and erodes trust with our allies while jeopardizing national security.

Veterans' Advocates Warn of Low Morale Amid LA Deployment: 'This Is Not What We Signed Up For'

What Happened: Morale among National Guard troops in Los Angeles is plummeting as thousands of soldiers, deployed by Trump against immigrant communities and protestors, report fear, legal confusion, and a sense of betrayal. Veterans’ groups say this federal takeover of the California Guard has sparked a flood of calls from distressed troops questioning their orders. Meanwhile, key wildfire response units are now understaffed, raising public safety concerns.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deployment pits troops against civilians, undermines recruitment, strains readiness, and severs the military’s bond with the public. Sending combat units like the 2/7 War Dogs to occupy American streets is authoritarian overreach.

Rubio Fleshes Out Trump’s Case That Iran Nuclear Capacity Was Eliminated

What Happened: At the NATO summit, Marco Rubio claimed U.S. airstrikes wiped out Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon, citing a destroyed fuel conversion facility. Trump called the strike “flawless” and dismissed a U.S. intelligence report that found the damage was significant but not decisive. Despite declaring victory, Trump left open whether he’d pursue further diplomacy.

Why It Matters: The White House is spinning a narrative of total success while sidelining intelligence and diplomacy. Trump’s erratic posture and Rubio’s saber-rattling risk deeper escalation with Iran—and conceal the real status of its nuclear threat.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Norwegian Tourist Says He Was Denied U.S. Entry Over J.D. Vance Meme

What Happened: A 21-year-old Norwegian tourist says ICE barred him from entering the U.S. after agents found a meme mocking J.D. Vance on his phone. DHS denies that it was the reason, but it follows similar reports of travelers turned away over online posts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s digital border surveillance is expanding beyond security into political vetting. Banning travelers over speech sends a chilling message—entry to the U.S. now hinges on ideological alignment.

Trump Calls for Firing of CNN Reporter Over Iran Nuclear Damage Report

What Happened: Trump demanded that CNN’s Natasha Bertrand be fired after she reported that U.S. intelligence believes recent Iran strikes will only delay its nuclear program by months. Calling her “Fake News,” he claimed she insulted “Patriot Pilots” and said she should be “thrown out like a dog.”

Why It Matters: This is yet another attempt by Trump to silence journalists who contradict his propaganda. Attacking the press for reporting verified intelligence weakens national security discourse and undermines the public’s right to know.

Flock Removes States From National Lookup Tool After ICE and Abortion Searches Revealed

What Happened: License plate reader company Flock blocked police access in California, Illinois, and Virginia after it was revealed officers used the tech to help ICE and track a woman who self-managed an abortion—violating state laws and privacy protections.

Why It Matters: Flock’s decision confirms its system was weaponized for immigration and reproductive surveillance. It highlights how vulnerable Americans are to misuse of private surveillance tech—and the urgent need for stronger legal safeguards.

US military expected to announce two new zones where service members can detain migrants on southern border, officials say

What Happened: The Pentagon will designate two new “National Defense Areas” along the southern border, allowing U.S. troops to detain migrants near Joint Base San Antonio and MCAS Yuma. This brings the total to four military-controlled zones spanning hundreds of miles, enabling detentions without invoking the Insurrection Act.

Why It Matters: Trump continues militarizing the border and sidestepping civilian law. By turning military bases into detention zones, he’s bypassing the Posse Comitatus Act and due process—an authoritarian move legal experts warn is “unprecedented” and built on legal fiction.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Despite promise to remove 'worst of the worst,' ICE has arrested only 6% of known immigrant murderers

What Happened: Internal ICE data reveals that just 6% of over 13,000 undocumented immigrants with homicide convictions have been arrested, despite Trump’s vow to target violent criminals. Of the 185,000 people ICE booked between October and May, nearly half had no criminal charges, and most convictions were for immigration or traffic offenses.

Why It Matters: While promising to go after violent offenders, ICE has instead prioritized mass arrests of non-criminals, undermining public safety and exposing the policy as more political theater than crime control, while committing mass human rights violations.

Los Angeles' immigration detention facilities a "ticking time bomb," immigration lawyer says

What Happened: Immigration lawyers and families are sounding the alarm over inhumane conditions in Los Angeles detention centers after Trump’s mass deportation raids. Detainees report freezing cells, medical neglect, and being denied food, phones, and legal counsel. One family was deported to Peru despite a pending asylum hearing.

Why It Matters: ICE is operating at 140% capacity under lawless conditions. With oversight blocked and legal rights ignored, the system is breaking down—turning detention into punishment and endangering lives in the process.

Promise of Victory Over H.I.V. Fades as U.S. Withdraws Support

What Happened: A revolutionary HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir, was set for rollout across Africa this year, offering nearly total protection. But Trump’s massive cuts to global health funding—including PEPFAR and the Global Fund—have gutted the plan. Clinics are closing, trials are canceled, and key prevention programs are collapsing just as infection rates risk surging again.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aid cuts are destroying decades of progress, putting millions—especially young women in Africa—at renewed risk in the name of isolationism.

‘They're Not Breathing’: Inside the Chaos of ICE Detention Center 911 Calls

What Happened: A WIRED investigation revealed hundreds of 911 calls from ICE detention centers, exposing a surge in medical emergencies, suicide attempts, and alleged assaults—many involving delayed or denied care. Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center, the deadliest in the U.S. since 2017, tripled its emergency calls this year amid reports of fatal staff negligence.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to detain 100,000 people is collapsing the system. With oversight dismantled and private contractors cashing in, detention centers have become deadly camps of abuse, neglect, and suffering—with no accountability or oversight.

Inside the Global Deal-Making Behind Trump’s Mass Deportations

What Happened: Trump is pressuring over 50 countries—including unstable and authoritarian regimes—to accept deported migrants, even when they aren’t citizens. Some, like Rwanda and Kosovo, agreed in return for cash or favors. Deportations to South Sudan and Libya have already occurred before courts stepped in.

Why It Matters: This is a dangerous outsourcing of deportation that tramples asylum rights and due process. By sending people to war zones and dictatorships, Trump is shredding America’s human rights legacy and putting lives at risk.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Revised GOP Plan Would Sell Off 1.2M Acres of Public Lands

What Happened: Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Mike Lee, are advancing a plan to sell up to 1.2 million acres of Bureau of Land Management land as part of Trump’s legislative megabill. Targeted lands near population centers would be designated for housing or infrastructure, excluding national forests and protected areas.

Why It Matters: This would hand over national resources to developers with little oversight, bypassing debate through reconciliation to bankroll tax cuts for the rich.

Trump’s Bill Slashes the Safety Net That Many Republican Voters Rely on

What Happened: Trump’s tax-and-spending bill would cut nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid and $300 billion from food stamps, stripping healthcare from 11 million people and slashing benefits for millions more. The bill offers major tax breaks for the wealthy while imposing work requirements and shifting SNAP costs to states—hurting low-income Americans, including many Trump voters.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting safety net programs to fund tax cuts for the rich—at the expense of the working class and the vulnerable. Republicans are banking on culture wars to distract from the economic pain, but backlash is growing as core programs face collapse.

White House to limit intelligence sharing, skip Gabbard at Senate Iran briefing

What Happened: The White House will limit classified intel sharing with Congress after leaks contradicted Trump’s claim that U.S. strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Trump excluded DNI Tulsi Gabbard from a key Senate briefing, replacing her with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who is now backing the revised line that Iran was “severely damaged.”

Why It Matters: Trump is politicizing intelligence to protect his narrative. By sidelining dissenters and restricting oversight, he’s defying Congress and undermining accountability on war powers.

Kennedy’s vaccine panel to review childhood immunization schedule

What Happened: RFK Jr.’s CDC’s vaccine advisory panel will review the full childhood and adolescent vaccine schedule—including shots like hepatitis B and MMR. New work groups will study cumulative effects and timing, echoing Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism.

Why It Matters: This paves the way for political interference in vaccine policy. Experts warn it could erode trust, fuel more disinformation, and reverse decades of disease prevention—endangering the health and safety of millions of children.

Kennedy Withdraws U.S. Funding Pledge to International Vaccine Agency

What Happened: RFK Jr. announced the U.S. will withdraw a $1.2 billion pledge to Gavi, the international vaccine alliance, accusing it of “ignoring the science” on vaccine safety. The move stunned global health leaders and will derail U.S. support for immunizing children in low-income countries.

Why It Matters: This marks an official U.S. rejection of global childhood vaccination efforts. Gavi estimates its work has saved 17 million lives. RFK Jr.'s decision, rooted in anti-vaccine ideology, threatens to reverse decades of public health progress and leaves Gavi with a massive funding gap as preventable diseases surge.

CDC Hires Ex-Leader of RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vaccine Group

What Happened: The CDC is hiring Lyn Redwood, former head of RFK Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense, to advise its vaccine safety office. Redwood has long promoted debunked conspiracies linking thimerosal in vaccines to autism and will present to the CDC’s new vaccine advisory panel, now filled with Kennedy appointees.

Why It Matters: Redwood’s hiring cements Trump and RFK’s takeover of vaccine oversight with anti-vaccine extremists inside the CDC. Public health experts warn this undermines science-based policy and spreads dangerous disinformation, threatening vaccine confidence and safety.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Royal Pomp and Political Flattery Help Sway Trump on NATO Unity

What Happened: At the NATO summit, Dutch leaders staged a charm offensive—lavish dinners, royal praise, and strategic seating—to keep Trump from blowing up the alliance. He threatened Spain with tariffs, leaked private texts, and only backed NATO after being flattered.

Why It Matters: Allies had to treat Trump like a monarch—flattering him to avoid disaster—as he abandons Ukraine, shields Russia. The whole display was reprehensible to watch.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Europe wants Trump to sanction Russia. Rubio says not yet.

What Happened: Marco Rubio said that Trump is holding off on new sanctions against Russia, arguing they would shut down chances for a “ceasefire” in Ukraine. European leaders and President Zelenskyy have urged Trump to act, but Rubio insists sanctions would signal that diplomacy has failed.

Why It Matters: Trump continues providing cover for Russia as it continues its genocidal attacks on Ukraine. Blocking sanctions under the guise of “diplomacy” rewards aggression, fractures NATO unity, and helps Putin entrench his occupation while Russia murders Ukrainians every single day.

Nato Softens Stance on Russia

What Happened: Nato leaders agreed to dilute language condemning Russia in their final communique at the Hague summit, omitting any direct reference to Russia’s genocidal invasion of Ukraine. The shift reportedly came after pressure from Trump.

Why It Matters: This is another win for Russia. Trump’s push to soften NATO’s stance hands the Kremlin a propaganda victory and signals fading Western unity, just as Ukraine needs unwavering support to survive.

Ukraine, Council of Europe Sign Historic Agreement to Establish Tribunal on Russian Aggression

What Happened: Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed a landmark agreement to create a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, aimed at prosecuting senior Russian leaders—including Vladimir Putin—for launching the 2022 full-scale invasion. The tribunal will fill a critical legal gap by addressing crimes the International Criminal Court cannot prosecute due to jurisdictional limits.

Why It Matters: This is a landmark step for global justice. By targeting Kremlin leadership, the tribunal affirms that state aggression will carry legal consequences and strengthens Ukraine’s case for accountability. It also reinforces the global norm that launching wars of conquest is a punishable crime.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Powell says Fed needs to manage against risk that tariff inflation proves persistent

What Happened: Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that Trump’s aggressive new tariffs could trigger lasting inflation, making the central bank hesitant to cut rates despite recent cooling in price data. Powell pushed back on Republican pressure for immediate cuts, stressing the Fed must “manage the risk” of prolonged price increases.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff-fueled trade chaos is colliding with the Fed’s mandate. As he pressures the central bank to slash rates for political gain, it underscores the growing erosion of Fed independence—and the risk of economic fallout from politicized monetary policy.

New home sales fall to seven-month low in May; supply increases

What Happened: U.S. new home sales dropped 13.7% in May—the steepest fall since 2022—driven by high mortgage rates and rising costs from Trump’s tariffs on imported materials like lumber and steel. Inventory surged to its highest level since 2007, while builders slashed prices and paused new projects.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade policies are choking the housing market. With construction permits falling and builder sentiment at a multi-year low, housing is likely to drag down GDP this quarter and deepen affordability concerns for American families.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Trump cannot end union bargaining for federal workers, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s executive order that would have ended collective bargaining rights for hundreds of thousands of federal workers. The judge ruled the order likely violated First Amendment protections and appeared to target unions hostile to Trump’s agenda.

Protesters rally at US sheriffs meeting to oppose partnerships with immigration authorities

What Happened: Activists rallied outside a national sheriffs' conference in Florida, demanding an end to ICE partnerships that deputize local officers under Trump’s deportation agenda. A petition with 12,000+ signatures was delivered. Protests also erupted in Oregon outside an ICE facility.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights Continue Being Erased — From ICE raids to DHS surveillance, Trump’s policies are stripping rights from immigrants, protesters, and vulnerable communities, turning basic protections into political targets.

Surveillance Continues Quietly Expanding — License plate readers, digital border vetting, unauthorized DOGE sensitive information grab, and Palantir databases are turning the U.S. into a surveillance state—without consent or accountability.

Human Rights Are Being Shredded — Detention centers are overcrowded, dangerous, and deadly—while deportations to war zones continue unchecked.

The Safety Net Is Being Torn Apart — Massive cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, and global health programs are putting millions at risk, while billionaires get tax breaks.

Public Health Is Under Siege — Vaccine policy is now run by anti-vaccine extremists, threatening a collapse in trust and a surge in preventable diseases.

