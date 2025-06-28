Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KTB's avatar
KTB
5h

Under document everything, let me suggest adding "document NAMES," too. We need to be calling out Trump's little minions - whether ICE agents or some dude in a cubicle - who turn Trump's rants into actual policy and action. Without those functionaries, Trump will still be an angry buffoon - but an ineffectual angry buffoon, unable to have any meaningful impact. Document their names; that will enable us to impose (legal, non-violent) consequences on them for serving Trump, and ensure that their appalling actions will not be forgotten when the history of this era is written.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture