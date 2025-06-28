Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session 5

Google Meet: July 1, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EDT.

🔥Corruption News

Republican Move to Mask $3.8 Trillion Tax-Cut Cost Rings Alarms

What Happened: Senate Republicans are using a budget gimmick to make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent without counting the $3.8 trillion cost—by assuming the cuts would have stayed anyway. This breaks precedent, allowing them to erase the impact from federal deficit projections and pass the extension through reconciliation with no Democratic support.

Why It Matters: Republicans are erasing trillions from the books to lock in giveaways for the rich—gutting fiscal safeguards and setting the stage for deeper cuts to programs like Medicare and other safety net programs.

Elizabeth Warren Blasts Regulators’ Potential Bank Leverage-Rule Changes

What Happened: Senator Elizabeth Warren blasted regulators over plans to weaken the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio, calling the move “irresponsible” amid Trump’s chaotic economic climate. The proposed reforms would lower bank capital requirements, allowing firms to take on more leverage—especially on Treasury holdings.

Why It Matters: Warren warns that the real motive is boosting shareholder and executive payouts, not economic resilience. Slashing this key safeguard during a period of economic volatility will destabilize the financial system and increase the risk of another banking crisis.

🛡️In Power Consolidation News

A New Trump Plan Gives DHS and the White House Greater Influence in the Fight Against Organized Crime

What Happened: Trump is dismantling a decades-old DOJ program to fight organized crime and replacing it with White House- and DHS-led task forces steered by Stephen Miller. Prosecutors will lose control over investigations, giving political appointees power to decide which cases to pursue.

Why It Matters: This is a massive power grab. Trump and Miller are bypassing legal norms to centralize law enforcement in the executive branch—undermining independent prosecutors, sidelining federal agencies, and politicizing criminal cases. It opens the door for allies to pay to shut down investigations while opponents face sham probes.

Trump is making an unprecedented reach for data held by states

What Happened: Trump officials are demanding unprecedented access to state-held databases containing sensitive personal data—ranging from Medicaid and SNAP recipients to voter rolls and DMV records. Under a sweeping executive order, agencies like the unauthorized DOGE and DHS are consolidating this data to target immigrants, detect “fraud,” and build vast surveillance capabilities.

Why It Matters: Trump is centralizing data control under the executive branch, bypassing safeguards meant to protect privacy and civil liberties. By turning public benefit systems into surveillance tools, his regime is laying the groundwork to punish immigrants, monitor dissent, and have control over people—mirroring tactics used by authoritarian governments.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Dept. Leader Suggested Violating Court Orders, Whistle-Blower Says

What Happened: A whistle-blower complaint from longtime DOJ attorney Erez Reuveni accuses senior Trump official Emil Bove III of urging subordinates to ignore court orders to speed up deportations. Reuveni alleges Bove used an expletive to emphasize his intent and described a March 14 meeting where officials discussed disobeying federal judges. Reuveni, who raised concerns in court about an unlawful deportation, was quickly fired. Bove is now a federal appeals court nominee.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ is accused of trying to defy the courts and weaponize the law to carry out mass deportations—crossing a line into outright lawlessness. The allegations paint a chilling picture: top officials willing to lie to and ignore judges and flout the Constitution to serve Trump’s agenda.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Narrated the Iran Strikes on Truth Social—In Real Time

What Happened: During the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump live-posted the war on Truth Social—claiming success, announcing a ceasefire, mocking regime change, and even naming the conflict “The 12 Day War.” He exaggerated damage reports, attacked critics like Rep. Thomas Massie, and declared “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED”-style victory—all before military assessments were complete.

Why It Matters: Trump ran a war like a PR campaign, using propaganda to craft a narrative before facts emerged. His impulsive online declarations risk confusion, escalation, and echo the Iraq war’s premature triumphalism—this time with nuclear consequences.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Marine Vet Says He Feels ‘Betrayed’ After ICE Beats and Arrests His Father

What Happened: U.S. Marine veteran Alejandro Barranco says his undocumented father was violently arrested by ICE agents while doing landscaping in California. The arrest, captured on video, shows officers in tactical gear beating Narciso Barranco, who has no criminal record, as they force him into an unmarked vehicle.

Why It Matters: Trump continues lying about prioritizing deporting criminals, but ICE is targeting law-abiding family members of U.S. service members. This betrayal of military families shows how the immigration crackdown has abandoned basic decency and weaponized fear.

ACLU Sues Tennessee Over Law Criminalizing Pro-Sanctuary Votes

What Happened: The ACLU of Tennessee filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that makes it a felony for elected officials to vote in favor of sanctuary policies. Seven Metro Nashville Council members joined the suit, arguing the law violates their First Amendment rights. The statute mandates removal from office and up to six years in prison for any official supporting such measures.

Why It Matters: This law criminalizes political expression, punishing local officials for aligning with community values on immigration. It sets a dangerous precedent by turning legislative votes into potential felonies, threatening democratic governance and free speech in Tennessee and beyond.

What to know about 'Alligator Alcatraz,' Florida migrant detention center in progress

What Happened: Florida officials are converting an airfield deep in the Everglades into a 10,000-bed migrant detention center nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” Backed by Trump’s DHS and funded largely through FEMA, the facility is designed to detain immigrants in remote, militarized conditions surrounded by alligators and extreme heat. Construction began days after state approval, with National Guard presence and deportation flights expected.

Why It Matters: Trump and DeSantis are turning a fragile ecosystem into a prison camp to bypass oversight and intimidate immigrants. It’s a $450 million human rights crisis in the making—combining cruelty, environmental destruction, and authoritarian spectacle in one grotesque facility.

ICE holding a record 59,000 immigrant detainees, nearly half with no criminal record, internal data show

What Happened: ICE is detaining a record 59,000 immigrants—nearly half of whom have no criminal record—as Trump’s deportation ramps up. The number exceeds congressional limits by 40%, and arrests have nearly doubled in recent weeks, with ICE now averaging over 1,200 detentions a day.

Why It Matters: Trump’s expansion of ICE is sweeping up longtime residents and non-criminal immigrants, overwhelming capacity, bypassing due process, and turning civil detention into de facto incarceration.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s Cuts Leave U.S. Vulnerable to Iranian Retaliation

What Happened: After bombing Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump warned of possible retaliation—but had already slashed key national security and cybersecurity programs. The FBI and DHS have redirected resources toward immigration enforcement, cutting staffing at CISA and disbanding offices meant to counter chemical and nuclear threats.

Why It Matters: Trump gutted the very defenses the U.S. needs in a moment of elevated threat. Experts warn that the hollowed-out federal workforce, loss of institutional knowledge, and redirection of counterterrorism resources toward deportations will leave the U.S. dangerously exposed to cyberattacks and terrorist attacks.

Former U.S. Nuclear Officials Slam Trump for Politicizing NRC

What Happened: Nearly 30 former officials condemned Trump’s firing of Nuclear Regulatory Commission member Chris Hanson, warning the move endangers public safety by injecting politics into nuclear oversight. Hanson’s ouster followed executive orders to fast-track reactor approvals amid rising energy demand from AI and data centers.

Why It Matters: Trump is undermining the NRC’s independence and jeopardizing nuclear safety to serve political and industry interests. Experts warn this could raise the risk of nuclear accidents and damage global trust in U.S. regulation.

Exclusive: US CDC vaccine presentation cites study that does not exist, author says

What Happened: A presentation slated for the CDC's vaccine advisory panel cited a non-existent study misattributed to a UC Davis professor. The presenter, Lyn Redwood, a former anti-vaccine group leader, used the false citation to support claims about vaccine preservative thimerosal. The CDC later removed the slide after Reuters flagged the error.

Why It Matters: This is a dangerous breach of scientific integrity. Under RFK Jr., who recently purged the CDC panel and installed vaccine skeptics, disinformation is now shaping public health policy. The panel’s credibility is in crisis, and so is public trust in vaccine oversight.

RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Panel Loses Member Before First Meeting

What Happened: After firing all 17 experts on the federal vaccine advisory panel, RFK Jr. installed eight new members, several with anti-vaccine ties. Now, one has already withdrawn, leaving just seven members ahead of the panel’s first meeting, where they’ll vote on controversial items like thimerosal use.

Why It Matters: Kennedy is dismantling the U.S. vaccine infrastructure and replacing science-backed public health policy with conspiracy-driven ideology. This is how disinformation becomes federal health guidance—posing direct risks to children and immunocompromised Americans.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Nuclear Program Only Set Back by Months, U.S. Intelligence Finds

What Happened: A classified preliminary Pentagon report shows Trump’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites may have only delayed the program by months, not years. Some key infrastructure may have survived, and Iran potentially moved much of its uranium. Briefings to lawmakers were suddenly postponed.

Why It Matters: The strikes may have failed to stop Iran’s nuclear program—and instead pushed Tehran to speed it up. Now, Trump is likely to manipulate intelligence to save face, putting Americans at risk and shattering trust with our allies.

Trump lashes out at Israel and Iran: 'They don't know what the f--- they're doing'

What Happened: Trump lashed out at both Israel and Iran after the ceasefire he claimed to broker collapsed within hours. He blamed both sides for violating the agreement, criticized Israel’s retaliatory strike, and demanded Netanyahu call back fighter jets, saying, “they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing.”

UK to Deploy Nuclear-Capable Jets Amid NATO Uncertainty

What Happened: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the purchase of 12 U.S.-made F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying American B-61 tactical nuclear bombs. The move marks the largest expansion of Britain’s nuclear deterrent since the Cold War. For the first time since 2008, U.S. nuclear weapons may be stored on British soil. Starmer made the announcement as Trump arrived at the NATO summit.

Why It Matters: Britain is ramping up nuclear readiness, and the UK’s shift signals growing fear that Europe must prepare to defend itself against Russian aggression as U.S. leadership becomes unreliable.

Trump Baffles With Sudden U-Turn on China Buying Iranian Oil

What Happened: Just days after bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump declared China is now free to purchase Iranian oil—reversing years of U.S. sanctions policy. The announcement stunned U.S. officials, traders, and allies—and comes as Trump seeks a new trade deal with Beijing.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic shift undermines the “maximum pressure” strategy meant to starve Iran’s regime of revenue. It signals potential backroom diplomacy with both China and Iran, while blindsiding U.S. enforcement agencies and further eroding global trust in American foreign policy.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Doge Employee ‘Big Balls’ Resigns After Musk’s Exit

What Happened: Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old Musk operative known as “Big Balls,” has resigned from his government post, a month after Musk’s White House departure. Coristine had worked across multiple agencies despite being unvetted and tied to hackers, leaked data, and a cybercrime gang.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump says US interest rates should be at least two to three points lower

What Happened: Trump called for a drastic interest rate cut of 2–3 percentage points ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress. In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Powell of “refusing” to lower rates, despite inflation warnings tied to his tariffs.

Why It Matters: Trump is attempting to strong-arm the Fed into artificially boosting the economy before midterms, regardless of inflation risks. It’s a political power play that threatens the independence of the central bank and would destabilize markets.

Local economies under pressure as ICE crackdowns create climate of fear

What Happened: Local economies are reeling from Trump’s ICE raids, as fear of deportation keeps immigrant shoppers and workers home. In Latino communities, retail traffic is plummeting—grocers, restaurants, and even big-box stores report major drop-offs, with many businesses seeing declining sales and empty shelves as consumer behavior shifts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation drive is strangling local economies. With nearly half of all ICE detainees lacking criminal records, the campaign is terrorizing entire communities, crippling businesses, and threatening economic stability.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge Orders Trump to ‘Facilitate’ Return of Another Deported Immigrant

What Happened: A federal appeals court ordered Trump to return Jordin Melgar-Salmeron, a Salvadoran man deported just 28 minutes after a court issued a stay on his removal. It’s the fourth time in recent months that judges have demanded the return of immigrants expelled in violation of court orders. Justice Department lawyers admitted to a “perfect storm of errors,” but similar incidents have occurred repeatedly under Trump’s aggressive deportation agenda.

Judge blocks Trump from withholding EV charger funds awarded to 14 states

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from withholding $5 billion in electric vehicle charger funds awarded to 14 states under Biden’s NEVI program. The court ruled the Trump DOT likely violated the law by suspending the program without justification.

Democratic States Sue Trump Over Grant Funding Cuts

What Happened: Attorneys general from 20 states and D.C. sued Trump over a rule used to slash billions in federal grants. The 2020 regulation allows agencies to cancel funding if it no longer aligns with their priorities—a tool now wielded to defund programs tied to climate action, diversity, and public health.

📊 By the Numbers

$3.8 trillion — Cost of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts that Republicans are trying to erase from budget calculations

59,000 — Number of immigrants currently detained by ICE—nearly half of whom have no criminal record

40% — Amount ICE has exceeded its congressional detention cap

6 years — Prison sentence local officials could face under Tennessee’s anti-sanctuary law

$450 million — Estimated cost of building the Everglades detention facility

10,000 — Planned bed capacity at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center

30 — Former officials that condemned Trump’s firing of Nuclear Regulatory Commission member Chris Hanson

2–3% — Interest rate cut Trump is demanding from the Fed

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Intelligence around Iran is being shaped to fit a narrative — Will Trump manipulate classified assessments to justify his actions?

Federal data control is being centralized under the White House — Can Congress or courts stop this weaponization of state databases?

Civil service is being purged of non-loyalists at every level — How long can basic government functions survive without expertise?

Trump is pressuring the Fed to cut rates for political gain — Will central bank independence collapse under Trump’s demands?

Tennessee is criminalizing votes on immigration policy — Will more red states turn dissent into a felony?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Data as a Weapon — Trump is using public benefit systems to build surveillance infrastructure—turning safety nets into tools of oppression.

Public Health in Crisis — RFK Jr.’s purge of vaccine experts is replacing science with conspiracy, threatening lives and eroding trust.

Democracy Criminalized — Tennessee’s felony law for pro-sanctuary votes shows how dissent is being redefined as a crime.

Iran Intel Is Being Twisted to Fit Trump’s Narrative — Despite internal assessments showing limited impact, Trump is selling the strikes as a total success—risking war escalation based on manipulated intelligence.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.