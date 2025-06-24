People gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

DOGE’s Big Illusion: The Heavy Costs of Trump’s So-Called Efficiency

What Happened: Trump’s unauthorized DOGE has purged thousands of jobs and gutted key agencies. Cuts have hit consumer protection, public health, tax enforcement, education, and global aid, purging over 50,000 jobs, slashing billions in economic activity, and dismantling programs with proven returns for taxpayers.

Why It Matters: Trump has dismantled oversight, purged experts, and killed programs that return more than they cost, all while funneling power into loyalist hands. The results are fewer protections, more fraud, and massive economic self-harm.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Militarized LA: troops here to stay as Trump doubles down on deployments

What Happened: Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles, claiming they’re needed to support ICE raids and “protect” federal buildings. Despite court challenges and protests, the regime says the troops will stay for at least 60 days.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning troops into domestic enforcers. Using the military this way shreds democratic norms and ushers in authoritarian rule.

‘Perpetual crisis mode’: how Trump uses emergency declarations to push radical agenda

What Happened: Trump has relied on dubious national emergency declarations to enact his immigration, trade, and energy agenda—using obscure laws and exaggerated crises to sidestep Congress and justify authoritarian actions, including military deployments and sweeping deportation orders.

Why It Matters: Trump continues abusing emergency powers to rule by decree. These manufactured crises let him bypass Congress, weaponize the military, and push authoritarian policies—all under the guise of law.

Supreme Court Lets Trump Resume Secretive Third-Country Deportations

What Happened: The Supreme Court lifted a block on Trump’s policy allowing migrants to be disappeared to third countries without hearings. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissented, calling it “flagrantly unlawful” and warning of due process collapse.

Why It Matters: Trump can now disappear migrants to dangerous countries within 24 hours—no hearings or warnings. Due process is dead, and the U.S. government can vanish people with no accountability.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Florida to receive federal funds to build immigration detention sites, including "Alligator Alcatraz," Noem says

What Happened: Kristi Noem announced that FEMA will help fund new immigration detention centers in Florida, including “Alligator Alcatraz,” a remote Everglades site surrounded by swamps and predators. State officials say it will house up to 5,000 detainees with “no way in, no way out.”

Why It Matters: This dystopian facility, approved by the federal government, marks a dangerous escalation in Trump’s mass deportation agenda—weaponizing FEMA funds for detention and turning natural landscapes into prison traps for immigrants.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump's team launches group to unseat GOP Rep. Thomas Massie

What Happened: Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio are launching a super PAC to oust Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a critic of Trump’s war powers and sweeping legislation. Massie opposed Trump’s Iran strikes and co-authored a resolution to curb executive military action. Trump labeled him “not MAGA” and a “grandstander.”

Why It Matters: Trump is purging dissent—even within his own party. Massie’s constitutional objections have made him a target. This is authoritarian behavior: punish and eliminate anyone, even allies, who defy the regime.

Donald Trump and Sean Hannity Set Off a Wave of Disinformation After Iran Bombing

What Happened: After the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites, Trump falsely declared total victory using a fake OSINT post and old footage. Sean Hannity echoed the same disinfo with a mislabeled explosion video. Trump’s military contradicted his claims, and MAGA influencers scrambled to justify or walk back his regime change push.

Why It Matters: This is how dictators operate. Trump and his cronies are flooding the zone with propaganda and disinformation to spin the likely failure to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program into a victory. The goal is to obscure reality, and this is dangerous and reckless, especially if the mission didn’t achieve its objective.

Trump Cuts Threaten Rural NPR Station: “Without It, People Would Die”

What Happened: Red River Radio in Shreveport, Louisiana, faces extinction as Trump pushes to eliminate funding for NPR and PBS. The station serves news deserts across Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas, where many lack internet or TV access and rely on public radio for vital alerts, especially during hurricanes.

Why It Matters: These cuts are life-threatening. In rural America, where federal support keeps emergency broadcasts alive, losing NPR means losing a lifeline. The move guts trusted news in Trump-leaning areas while barely denting the federal budget. This is part of Trump’s broader attack on independent media.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Detains Veteran’s Wife While She Was Still Breastfeeding

What Happened: ICE detained the wife of Marine veteran Adrian Clouatre at a green card appointment, despite her still breastfeeding their infant daughter. Paola Clouatre, who came to the U.S. as a child seeking asylum, was unaware of a deportation order tied to her estranged mother’s missed court date in 2018.

Why It Matters: Trump has removed discretion even for military families, escalating deportations to 3,000 arrests per day. Recruiting ads promise protection, but veterans now watch loved ones ripped away at immigration interviews, as “making America safe again” overrides basic decency.

‘Handcuffed like we’re criminals’: Ohio teen soccer star recounts deportation

What Happened: Emerson Colindres, a 19-year-old Ohio high school graduate and soccer star, was deported to Honduras just days after graduation. Brought to the U.S. at age eight and with no criminal record, he was detained during a routine ICE check-in and handcuffed for the entire flight. He described the ordeal as “mentally draining,” noting that others on board had no criminal history either.

Why It Matters: This case further exposes the lie behind Trump’s deportation rhetoric. Law-abiding teens like Colindres are being torn from their lives and families. Cruelty is the policy.

‘I’m scared to death to leave my house’: immigrants are disappearing from the streets – can US cities survive?

What Happened: Trump’s immigration crackdown has turned cities like Santa Ana into ghost towns. Businesses are empty, workers are staying home, and even U.S. citizens fear ICE. A brief pause on raids in agriculture and hospitality was quickly reversed, deepening panic.

Why It Matters: The crackdown is tearing apart families, crippling local economies, and threatening food supplies. Fear is replacing daily life in immigrant communities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Republican senators’ proposed Medicaid cuts threaten to send red states ‘backwards’

What Happened: Senate Republicans introduced a harsher version of Trump’s budget bill, slashing Medicaid and ACA funding to extend tax cuts for the wealthy. The plan would gut long-standing financing tools used by states, impose work requirements, and potentially strip millions of healthcare coverage, especially in red states that expanded Medicaid.

Why It Matters: This would be a massive transfer of wealth—gutting healthcare for low-income Americans to reward corporations and the rich. Even those with private insurance will feel the pain as rates increase, and red states will suffer the most. It’s more proof that Trump and Republicans are willing to betray their own base for the benefit of billionaires.

As U.S. braces for Iranian attack, a 'brain drain' weakens its defenses, former officials say

What Happened: As the U.S. braces for Iranian retaliation, former DOJ and FBI officials warn that Trump’s political purges have gutted key national security and counterterrorism units. Staffing in vital DOJ divisions has plummeted, FBI experts have resigned, and top figures were reassigned or ousted after being labeled disloyal.

Why It Matters: Trump gutted national security units and experts, and then led us to a crisis. By purging experts and politicizing law enforcement, he’s leaving Americans exposed to foreign attacks.

Trump to rescind policy protecting undeveloped forests

What Happened: The USDA announced it will rescind the 2001 Roadless Rule, a Clinton-era policy that banned logging, mining, and road construction in undeveloped forests. The decision, announced by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, opens 59 million acres of federal land to industrial activity, citing fire management concerns.

Why It Matters: This is a massive environmental rollback. Trump’s team is handing untouched forests to industry under the pretext of fire control—fueling climate destruction and threatening ecosystems that have remained intact for generations.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says Iran gave "early notice" about counterstrikes on U.S. base in Qatar

What Happened: Trump claimed Iran gave advance notice before launching missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, allowing the U.S. to avoid casualties. He downplayed the attack as “very weak” and announced an unconfirmed ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Why It Matters: While Trump and his loyalists take a victory lap, Iran’s restrained response was theater—giving the regime time to regroup and plan asymmetric attacks. Trump’s propaganda may be headline news, but the real danger is far from over.

Putin Meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

What Happened: Putin met with Iran’s Foreign Minister in Moscow for consultations. During the meeting, Iran’s envoy delivered a letter from Supreme Leader Khamenei requesting more assistance. Russia followed by introducing a UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Why It Matters: After October 7th, Russia welcomed a Hamas delegation, and now it’s welcoming Iran’s delegation. Trump continues showing fealty to Putin—even as Russia aligns and assists all of America’s enemies.

Iranian-Aligned Hackers Claim Responsibility for Truth Social Cyberattack

What Happened: An Iranian-linked group called 313 Team launched a DDoS attack on Trump’s Truth Social shortly after U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. The platform went down after Trump posted about the “very successful” attacks on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Terrorism Advisory Bulletin Warns of “Heightened Threat Environment” in U.S. After Iran Strikes

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism advisory warning of potential cyberattacks, hate crimes, and extremist violence following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. While no specific threats were identified, officials cite increased risk tied to the Israel-Iran conflict and potential retaliation against U.S. interests.

Why It Matters: With Trump gutting counterterrorism and cyber efforts and purging national security experts, the burden of defense now falls to under-resourced local officials.

International Nuclear Watchdog Issues Stark Warning After US Strikes Iran

What Happened: The IAEA convened an emergency meeting after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, warning that the conflict risks collapsing the global nonproliferation regime. Inspectors have been blocked from accessing sites like Fordow. The IAEA confirmed localized environmental risks but no widespread radiation threat.

Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

What Happened: Iran’s parliament security committee approved a bill to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, halting inspections and reporting until it deems its nuclear facilities secure. Full parliamentary approval is still pending.

Why It Matters: Without IAEA oversight, Iran’s nuclear program could advance unchecked, raising the risk of further danger in the region.

Canada and EU sign defence pact amid strained US relations and global instability

What Happened: Canada and the EU signed a landmark defence pact in Brussels, pledging closer security cooperation, joint arms procurement, and more support for Ukraine. The move comes as Trump pushes NATO members to spend 5% of GDP on defence and snubs longtime allies.

Why It Matters: Because of Trump’s hostile behavior, traditional allies are forming parallel security ties. The Canada-EU pact signals a shift in global alliances—and a rejection of Trump's isolationist, transactional approach to diplomacy.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 14 civilians as Zelenskyy travels to UK

What Happened: Russia launched a major overnight missile barrage on Kyiv, killing at least 14 people—including an 11-year-old girl—and injuring 33. A residential building collapsed in the Shevchenkivskyi district, with children among those pulled from the rubble.

Why It Matters: This was one of Russia’s most brutal strikes on Kyiv in months—just days after another killed 28. The use of terror tactics, including cluster munitions, reiterates Russia’s total disregard for civilian life. Ukraine’s capital is under siege again, families are shattered, and neighborhoods lie in ruins. Russia continues its genocidal war with no end in sight or repercussions.

NATO cancels Ukraine meeting at Hague summit

What Happened: NATO leaders are preparing to pledge a dramatic defense spending boost—up to 5% of GDP—to hand Trump a symbolic win. But the summit has been gutted: Ukraine is off the agenda, Zelenskyy was only invited to a dinner, and a Ukraine council meeting was canceled, despite Russia’s ongoing genocidal war.

Why It Matters: This summit is built to appease Trump, not confront real threats. By sidelining Ukraine, NATO signals that stroking Trump’s ego now matters more than standing against Putin’s aggression. Ukraine’s survival is being treated as secondary.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Business Activity Slows, Tariffs Drive Inflation Fears

What Happened: U.S. business growth eased in June as Trump’s tariffs pushed input costs to their highest since 2022. Manufacturers are passing those costs to consumers, fueling inflation. Home sales remain weak, and signs of stagflation are emerging amid global instability and the Middle East conflict.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic policies are hurting demand, raising prices, and threatening a broader economic slowdown. The Fed is stuck, inflation is set to spike, and Americans are paying the price.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Oregon Dems Vote to Prevent Trump from Deploying Oregon National Guard, as He Did in California

What Happened: Oregon’s House passed a bill to prevent Trump and future presidents from using the Oregon National Guard for domestic law enforcement or immigration raids without the governor’s consent. The move responds to Trump’s recent federal takeover of California’s Guard to suppress protests.

Media Matters files suit in federal court to block retaliatory FTC investigation and protect its First Amendment rights

What Happened: Media Matters filed a federal lawsuit to stop an FTC investigation it calls retaliatory and unconstitutional, arguing it was launched to punish the group for reporting on Musk’s X platform. The suit claims that Trump, working in concert with Musk and GOP state AGs, is using the FTC to silence dissent and chill protected speech.

Judge Blocks Trump’s Ban on International Students at Harvard

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s attempt to bar foreign students from Harvard, issuing an injunction against a proclamation citing national security concerns. The order follows Trump’s broader campaign to punish the university—freezing funds, probing its operations, and threatening visas for nearly 7,000 international students.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

50,000+ — Federal jobs purged by Trump and Musk, decimating public health, tax enforcement, and consumer protection

3,000 — Daily ICE arrests under Trump’s escalated deportation campaign

59 million — Acres of untouched forestland opened to industry after repeal of Roadless Rule

5,000 — Detainee capacity at Florida’s new “Alligator Alcatraz” site, to be built with FEMA funds

14 — Civilians killed in Russia’s latest terrorist attack in Ukraine

5% — NATO defense spending goal pushed by Trump, now displacing Ukraine from the summit agenda

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is flooding the public with propaganda after the Iran strikes — Will anyone in government push back before disinformation drives U.S. policy?

Trump’s loyalty purge dismantled national security defenses — Can America withstand a crisis with experts replaced by loyalists?

Trump’s pulled federal funding from NPR and PBS is silencing trusted voices — Can public broadcasting survive politically motivated defunding—and what happens if it doesn’t?

Trump is using FEMA funds for a prison — Can Congress stop disaster relief funds from being weaponized against immigrants?

Trump’s deregulation spree is wrecking the environment — How much irreversible damage will be done before the courts intervene?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Propaganda Blitz — Trump and his loyalists declared victory after the Iran strikes using disinformation and doctored footage—before the results of the operation had been verified—drowning out the truth through loyalist media.

Government by Purge — Trump has replaced expertise with fealty, gutting oversight and purging dissenters across agencies, leaving America less secure at home and abroad.

Betrayal of the Vulnerable — From Medicaid cuts to deporting teens, Trump’s policies punish the poor, immigrants, and working families while enriching the elite.

Independent Media Is in Jeopardy — Trump’s defunding of NPR, PBS, and attacks on press institutions are choking off trusted information sources—especially in rural and underserved areas.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.