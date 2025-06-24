Photo: KHOSHIRAN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 21-22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

‘This presidency is a brand-franchise’: Trump has taken the commercialization of politics to a new level

What Happened: Trump has fully fused the presidency with his business empire, hawking $499 gold phones, Trump sneakers, and a Trump-endorsed Bible. Since his reelection campaign, his net worth has doubled to $5.4 billion. From luxury products to crypto schemes to foreign real estate, Trump is openly monetizing political power.

Why It Matters: This is naked corruption, with the presidency up for sale. Trump has turned his second term into a for-profit empire, merging state power with private gain.

Key RFK Jr advisers stand to profit from a new federal health initiative

What Happened: RFK Jr. is launching a $10–$20 million “Make America Healthy Again” campaign to fight ultra-processed foods. But key advisers like Calley Means—who owns a company that promotes health wearables—stand to profit. His sister, Casey Means, Kennedy’s surgeon general nominee, runs a startup selling the very devices being promoted.

Why It Matters: This is textbook self-dealing. Kennedy’s campaign is pushing policies that will enrich his inner circle, with no divestments, oversight, or any ethics guardrails.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Democrats say they were left in dark about plans for US strikes on Iran

What Happened: Top Democrats say they were blindsided by Trump’s military strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, receiving no briefing before 125 aircraft and 75 Tomahawk missiles were deployed. Republicans were reportedly notified in advance, while Democrats learned from Trump’s social media.

Why It Matters: Trump is politicizing national security and blocking opposition from exercising constitutional oversight. By bypassing Congress to launch strikes on Iran, he’s eroding democratic checks and turning war powers into a campaign tool. Even Fox News knew about the strikes before Democrats.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Attacks Watergate Laws in Massive Shift of Ethics System

What Happened: Trump is systematically dismantling the post-Watergate legal framework that imposed checks on presidential power, including protections for civil servants, rules against impoundment, and the independence of inspectors general. He’s firing watchdogs, gutting agencies like USAID, and asserting total control over federal employees in defiance of bipartisan reforms enacted after Nixon’s abuses.

Why It Matters: This marks the collapse of Watergate-era ethics. Trump is erasing the very guardrails meant to prevent presidential abuse. With some courts backing him and Congress serving as a rubber stamp, the presidency is morphing into a vehicle for personal power and political vengeance.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

A $250 bill and ‘WMAGA’: GOP lawmakers push legislation honoring Trump

What Happened: Republican lawmakers have introduced at least 8 bills to honor Trump while he’s still in office—including renaming Dulles Airport, rebranding D.C.’s Metro system as “WMAGA,” and printing $250 bills with his face on them. The bills are unlikely to pass but serve as a loyalty signal to Trump.

Why It Matters: Congress isn’t acting as a coequal branch of government but performing loyalty theater. These bills don’t serve the public; they serve Trump, blurring the line between governance and authoritarian idolatry, just like in Russia.

‘Our era of violent populism’: the US has entered a new phase of political violence

What Happened: A surge of political violence—including a lawmaker’s assassination, protest clashes, and armed threats—signals a dangerous shift in American life. Fueled by deep polarization and democratic backsliding, targeted attacks are becoming disturbingly routine.

Why It Matters: This is the normalization of political violence. Trump continues to empower it, fueling a system now spiraling beyond control. With democratic norms collapsing and institutions unprepared, America is entering a perilous new era.

MAGA Influencers Fall in Line Behind Trump After U.S. Airstrikes Hit Iran

What Happened: After some hesitation, key MAGA influencers quickly endorsed Trump’s airstrikes on Iran. Vocal anti-interventionists like Jack Posobiec and Charlie Kirk called the attacks justified, while Steve Bannon, despite initial criticism, ultimately backed Trump.

Why It Matters: Despite fractures in the base, influencers fell in line fast, revealing how loyalty to Trump outweighs everything.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Masked men in U.S. Border Patrol vests take Santa Ana father after repeatedly hitting him

What Happened: In a viral video, masked men wearing U.S. Border Patrol vests violently beat and detained Narciso Barranco, a Santa Ana landscaper and father of three U.S. Marines, before forcing him into an unmarked SUV. Witnesses say he was pepper-sprayed and punched repeatedly. No agency has confirmed the men’s identities, and local police say they’re investigating.

Why It Matters: This is what authoritarianism looks like—masked men dragging people into unmarked cars with no ID, accountability, or explanation. It mirrors tactics used in dictatorships, not democracies. People in America should not be disappeared in the streets.

ICE Detention Numbers Have Reached a Record High

What Happened: ICE is detaining over 56,000 immigrants—the most since 2019—as the Trump regime escalates mass arrests. Driven by Stephen Miller’s push to meet daily quotas, agents are sweeping up non-criminal immigrants in workplaces and public areas, while reopening shuttered detention centers and expanding private prison deals.

Why It Matters: With Congress sidelined and oversight nonexistent, abuse is becoming the norm, and due process has disappeared.

Republican’s Life-Threatening Pregnancy Collided With Florida’s Abortion Politics

What Happened: Rep. Kat Cammack revealed that during a 2024 ectopic pregnancy, Florida doctors delayed care out of fear they’d violate the state’s abortion ban. Though her life was at risk, she had to argue with hospital staff to receive treatment allowed under the law.

Why It Matters: Even with exceptions, abortion bans create dangerous confusion. Cammack’s story highlights how fear of prosecution delays care, even for pro-life lawmakers, putting lives at risk and exposing the real costs of these repressive policies.

Thousands of Afghans face expulsion from US as Trump removes protections

What Happened: Trump has removed Afghanistan from the Temporary Protected Status list, setting up mass deportations starting July 14. Many affected are U.S. allies and partners who fled Taliban rule after 2021. DHS claims Afghanistan is now “safe”—despite Taliban violence and State Department warnings.

Why It Matters: This is a betrayal with deadly consequences. Deporting allies who helped us during the war back to Afghanistan is a moral disgrace and underscores the cruelty at the core of Trump’s immigration agenda. Afghans will be executed or jailed for helping the U.S.

Denied, Detained, Deported: Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Targets Students, Scientists, and U.S. Citizens

What Happened: Trump’s deportation dragnet is targeting more than undocumented migrants. Visa holders, asylum seekers, and green-card holders are being detained under vague “national security” claims. Some have been disappeared without hearings, while Americans aiding migrants are being surveilled or harassed.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing immigration law to silence critics, crush activism, and bypass due process. Today, it’s students and scholars—tomorrow it’s anyone who speaks out.

New Texas law requires 10 Commandments to be posted in every public school classroom

What Happened: Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every Texas public school classroom. It’s part of a broader Republican effort to inject religion into public education, echoing similar measures in other states already facing legal challenges.

Why It Matters: This defies long-standing church-state separation precedent. Mandating a specific religious text turns public schools into platforms for government-endorsed religion, violating constitutional protections. A similar law in Oklahoma was recently blocked by the courts.

The People Being Disappeared by ICE in Los Angeles

What Happened: ICE agents have intensified raids across Los Angeles, detaining undocumented immigrants in secretive operations that leave families searching for answers. One such case is Francisco Urizar, a tortilla delivery worker who vanished during a June 17 raid. His daughter only learned of his detention through a viral video after ICE refused to confirm his whereabouts.

Why It Matters: This is state-sponsored kidnapping. Under Trump, ICE is operating with zero transparency, denying due process, and disappearing people from their communities. These are classic tactics seen in Russia.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ for Americans After Attack on Iran

What Happened: The U.S. State Department issued a rare “Worldwide Caution” advisory following its strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. Americans abroad are warned to expect potential travel disruptions, anti-U.S. protests, and heightened risks in conflict zones, especially in the Middle East.

Why It Matters: A day after the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites, the government finally issued an alert amid airspace closures, suspended flights, and Tehran’s vow to respond “at a time and scale of its choosing.” The delay underscores how slowly it took Trump officials to warn the public.

Social Security Stops Reporting Call Wait Times and Other Metrics

What Happened: The Social Security Administration has quietly removed key performance metrics from its website, including live call wait times and benefit processing speeds, after Musk purged staff and degraded services. The agency is now pushing a “digital-first” model, even though millions of elderly and disabled Americans rely on phone and in-person help that has grown harder to access.

Why It Matters: By deleting real-time service data, Trump is concealing the chaos he caused with mass purges and budget cuts. Seniors are waiting weeks for help—now the public can’t even see how bad the system has gotten.

GOP Food Stamp Cuts Blocked by Senate Rules

What Happened: The Senate parliamentarian ruled that Republicans’ plan to shift food stamp costs to states violates Senate rules, derailing a major savings strategy in Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax-and-cuts bill. The proposal would have cut aid to millions and saved an estimated $128 billion.

Why It Matters: The plan would have gutted food aid for millions to help fund massive tax cuts. It’s a rare procedural win for the vulnerable in a bill built to reward the rich.

Why tariffs are already driving some healthcare premiums higher

What Happened: Health insurers are raising 2026 premiums in anticipation of Trump’s proposed pharmaceutical tariffs. One insurer, IHBC, filed for a 38.4% increase, 3% of which is directly attributed to expected drug tariff impacts. Hospitals warn tariffs on imported medical supplies will drive up costs, worsen shortages, and jeopardize patient care.

Why It Matters: Tariffs are beginning to inflate healthcare costs. Trump’s trade policies threaten to make medical care more expensive and less accessible, especially as ACA subsidies face expiration.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Terrorism advisory bulletin warns of "heightened threat environment" in U.S. after strikes on Iran

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism advisory warning of a “heightened threat environment” in the U.S. after Trump’s strikes on Iran. The bulletin cites risks of Iranian-backed cyberattacks, hate crimes, and retaliatory violence. While no specific threats were identified, authorities are ramping up security nationwide.

Why It Matters: With Trump gutting counterterrorism and cyber efforts and purging national security experts, the burden of defense now falls to under-resourced local officials.

Officials Concede They Don’t Know the Fate of Iran’s Uranium Stockpile

What Happened: A day after Trump claimed Iran’s nuclear program was “obliterated,” top U.S. officials, including JD Vance and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, said Iran likely moved up to 880 pounds of 60% enriched uranium before the strike. Intelligence indicates key material and equipment may have been relocated from Fordow and Isfahan in advance, despite the bombings.

Why It Matters: The missing uranium could be hidden, used as leverage, or weaponized. Expect Trump to order intelligence agencies to bury doubts and sell a false win.

Trump floats Iran ‘regime change’ even as the true impact of US strikes is far from clear

What Happened: After ordering U.S. strikes on Iran, Trump hinted at regime change—even as officials admit they don’t know if Iran’s nuclear materials were actually destroyed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s post calling for regime change mirrors Israel’s goal of toppling the Iranian government. With no clear plan and nuclear materials possibly still intact, the U.S. would be dragged into another endless war.

Russia’s Medvedev Claims Nations Ready to Arm Iran With Nuclear Warheads After U.S. Strikes

What Happened: Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev claimed multiple countries are prepared to supply Iran with nuclear warheads following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. He said the attacks on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan backfired, strengthened Iran’s regime, and accelerated its nuclear ambitions.

Why It Matters: Medvedev’s threat reiterates Russia’s deep ties to Iran, including its role in Iran’s nuclear program. Yet Trump keeps showing loyalty to Putin—even as Russia backs America's enemies.

Trump announces air strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran

What Happened: Trump announced U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—via a Truth Social post. He called the mission a “success,” said all U.S. planes exited safely, and ended with, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Why It Matters: Trump launched a major military strike without congressional approval and announced it on his social media platform. Insanity.

Sheltering in a Bunker, Iran’s Supreme Leader Picks Successors Amid Escalating War

What Happened: As Israeli strikes devastate Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has gone underground, suspending electronic communication and appointing emergency successors, including three clerics to replace him if killed.

Early assessments raise questions over whether US destroyed bulk of enriched Iranian nuclear material

What Happened: Trump claimed Iran’s nuclear sites were “obliterated,” but the key facility at Isfahan—housing nearly 60% of enriched uranium—was not hit with bunker-buster bombs. Experts say only aboveground structures were damaged, raising doubts about whether Iran’s nuclear threat has truly been neutralized.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

NATO cancels Ukraine meeting at Hague summit

What Happened: NATO leaders are preparing to pledge a dramatic defense spending boost—up to 5% of GDP—to hand Trump a symbolic win. But the summit has been gutted: Ukraine is off the agenda, Zelenskyy was only invited to a dinner, and a Ukraine council meeting was canceled, despite Russia’s ongoing genocidal war.

Why It Matters: This summit is built to appease Trump, not confront real threats. By sidelining Ukraine, NATO signals that stroking Trump’s ego now matters more than standing against Putin’s aggression. Ukraine’s survival is being treated as secondary.

Putin Claims “All of Ukraine Is Ours” as Russia Eyes New Offensive

What Happened: Putin declared at a forum in St. Petersburg that “the whole of Ukraine is ours,” signaled plans to seize more territory like Sumy, and dismissed Ukraine’s sovereignty by calling Russians and Ukrainians “one people.”

Why It Matters: Putin’s words reiterate Russia’s true goals of imperial conquest and the erasure of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Trump is blocking U.S. aid and helping shield Russia’s genocidal war from consequences.

Putin: “Wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that’s ours”

What Happened: Putin declared that “Russians and Ukrainians are one people,” adding, “Wherever a Russian soldier sets foot, that’s ours.” He said Russia may seize Sumy to build a “security zone” along the border. While claiming there are no current plans to take Sumy, he added, “I do not rule it out.”

Why It Matters: Putin reaffirmed that this war was never about NATO or security—it’s about conquest and erasing Ukraine. His words reiterate Russia’s goal, which is the total subjugation of Ukraine and the elimination of its sovereignty.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Republicans express concern about lack of Trump trade deals

What Happened: With just weeks before a July 8 tariff deadline, Republicans are growing alarmed over Trump’s failure to secure new trade deals. Only China and the UK have reached “agreements” so far. GOP lawmakers say Trump appears overwhelmed and disorganized, with no clear point person on trade, raising concerns about economic uncertainty, stalled investments, and redirected business abroad.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic tariff strategy is even being questioned by Republicans. Confusion inside the White House and a lack of deals will rattle markets and stall growth.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge blocks Trump’s National Science Foundation research funding cuts

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s National Science Foundation policy capping indirect research costs at 15%, ruling it unlawful and “arbitrary and capricious.” The cut would have slashed funding to universities by tens of millions, threatening key work in AI, semiconductors, and cybersecurity.

Anti-war protests around the world against Trump's Iran strikes

What Happened: Demonstrators rallied in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, and around the globe on June 22 to protest Trump’s surprise airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The U.S. joined Israel’s ongoing bombing campaign inside Iran, prompting retaliatory missile attacks from Tehran and escalating fears of a broader regional war.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$128 billion — Amount GOP hoped to cut from food aid before Senate parliamentarian blocked it

56,000+ — Immigrants currently detained by ICE, the highest since 2019

880 lbs — Estimated amount of 60% enriched uranium Iran is suspected of moving before Trump’s strike

5.4 billion — Trump’s net worth post-reelection, nearly double from 2023

38.4% — 2026 premium hike requested by IHBC, with 3% attributed to Trump’s drug tariffs

8 — Pro-Trump bills introduced by GOP lawmakers to rename Dulles, print $250 Trump bills, and rebrand D.C.’s Metro as “WMAGA”

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Iran may still have bomb-grade uranium — Will Trump pressure intelligence agencies to bury the truth and declare a fake victory?

NATO is sidelining Ukraine at the summit to appease Trump — How long before Russia exploits the division to launch an offensive against a NATO country?

Trump purged experts and gutted counterterrorism — Can underfunded local officials prevent a homeland attack amid rising threats?

RFK Jr.’s health crusade is enriching his inner circle — Will media and regulators call out this textbook self-dealing?

Republicans are turning Congress into a Trump fan club — Will Democrats call out this authoritarian worship that serves no interest to the public?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

The Presidency Is a Business — Trump continues monetizing the Oval Office with gold phones, real estate deals, and crypto scams—all while he regulates those very industries.

Authoritarian Tactics Are Going Mainstream — From ICE disappearances to gag orders on agencies, Trump is normalizing tactics seen in dictatorships.

Congress Is a Loyalty Parade — Republicans aren’t legislating—they’re performing for power. Bills to print Trump’s face on money and rename airports show how far the cult has gone.

Ukraine Is Being Abandoned for Trump’s Ego — NATO’s sidelining of Ukraine during the upcoming summit to placate Trump sends a dangerous signal to Putin and demoralizes those fighting for democracy.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.