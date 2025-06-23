DHS police and National Guard protect the outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session #4

Google Meet: June 24, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header

Town Hall Alert: Zoom Meeting on June 26 @ 7:00 PM EDT

Also, join our virtual town hall on June 17 for our paid subscribers for an urgent and important conversation. We’ll discuss the path forward, answer your questions, and continue building this strong, informed, and vibrant Pax Americana community.

This event is open to all paid subscribers—whether you’re with me or with Julie Roginsky, Salty Politics, you’re invited to join us. Please use the registration link below to sign up!

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1InLg53QPkQrTTJVEQxqgsaiLdgHocpF3s8D09iS-wkA/edit

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EDT.

🔥 In Corruption News

Barron Trump may have made millions from family’s lucrative crypto firm: report

What Happened: Barron Trump, 19, may have earned up to $40 million from World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto firm, according to Forbes. Barron is listed as a co-founder alongside Trump, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump. The firm reportedly sold $550 million in tokens, and ethics filings show Trump made $57 million from the venture.

Why It Matters: Trump and his family continue openly cashing in on crypto, using allies like Steve Witkoff to turn public office into a personal fortune. It’s blatant corruption—and Trump feels so untouchable, he’s not even trying to hide it.

Trump Floats Deal for Farmers Amid Ongoing ICE Raids

What Happened: Trump proposed letting “reputable farmers” take responsibility for undocumented workers they employ, amid backlash over sweeping ICE deportation raids. While raids briefly paused last week due to business disruption, they resumed after pressure from Stephen Miller to escalate arrests.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation push is colliding with economic realities—many farms and industries rely on undocumented labor. The policy whiplash reveals tensions between Trump's political promises and the needs of U.S. businesses.

In a scathing dissent, Justice Jackson says the Supreme Court gives the impression it favors 'moneyed interests'

What Happened: In a fiery dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson accused the Supreme Court of favoring corporate interests after it ruled 7–2 in favor of fuel producers challenging California’s emissions rules. Jackson criticized the court for granting standing to wealthy plaintiffs on legal grounds often denied to ordinary citizens, calling the decision a blow to the court’s credibility.

Why It Matters: Jackson’s dissent sounds the alarm: the Court is protecting the powerful and abandoning the rest. The damage to its credibility will be lasting.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump says "maybe" he'll try to fire Fed chief Jerome Powell

What Happened: Trump again lashed out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him a “Total and Complete Moron” and a “numbskull” for not cutting interest rates. He floated the idea of firing Powell—despite legal barriers—while demanding the Fed lower rates immediately.

Why It Matters: Trump is once again threatening the Fed’s independence, a cornerstone of economic stability. Firing Powell would tank global markets and erode investor confidence. Even the Supreme Court recently reaffirmed the Fed’s unique protections.

Trump Calls for Special Prosecutor to Investigate 2020 Election

What Happened: Trump posted on Truth Social, demanding the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 election, repeating lies that it was a "total FRAUD" and that he won in a "LANDSLIDE!"

Why It Matters: Trump is still lying about 2020—and now he’s using pardons and presidential power to rewrite history. There was no fraud, no stolen election—just a loser who is trying to lay the groundwork for the 2026 election. He’s weaponizing the government to prop up the lie that fuels his grip on power.

What Big Tech's Band of Execs Will Do in the Army

What Happened: Meta’s Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, OpenAI’s Kevin Weil, Palantir’s Shyam Sankar, and Bob McGrew were sworn in as lieutenant colonels in Detachment 201, a new Army Reserve unit called the Executive Innovation Corps. The unit’s mission is to modernize military operations using AI and emerging technologies. The tech execs will serve remotely and are exempt from basic training.

Why It Matters: This is a major step in merging Big Tech with the military. With ties to major defense contracts, these execs blur the line between service and profit, fueling concerns over ethics, data collection, and oversight.

Stephen Miller’s Fingerprints Are on Everything in Trump’s Second Term

What Happened: As Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller has quietly become one of the most powerful figures—writing executive orders, directing immigration raids, and issuing policy directives without cabinet input. His reach now extends into trade, tech, and national security, driving the regime’s most extreme policies despite repeated court challenges.

Why It Matters: Miller is running the show from the shadows. Unelected and unaccountable, he’s turning Trump’s authoritarian impulses into law. His power is unchecked, his agenda extreme, and he’s quietly remaking the government to reflect a hardline, anti-democratic vision.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Vance Defends National Guard in L.A., Accuses Newsom of “Undermining Law Enforcement”

What Happened: J.D. Vance said the National Guard presence in Los Angeles remains "absolutely necessary," accusing Governor Gavin Newsom of "endangering law enforcement" by opposing the federal deployment.

Why It Matters: Vance is pushing a fake narrative to justify Trump’s militarized crackdown. His statement is about defying California and spinning protest suppression as law and order. It’s pure political theater designed to back Trump’s power grab.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘No Secret Police’: California Bill Aims to Ban Masked Arrests by Federal Agents

What Happened: California lawmakers introduced the “No Secret Police Act” to ban law enforcement from covering their faces during arrests, in response to ICE agents in plainclothes and masks refusing to identify themselves during immigration sweeps. The bill would mandate identification on uniforms, with exceptions for SWAT and emergencies.

Why It Matters: Masked men dragging people into unmarked cars happens in Russia and other authoritarian regimes—not democracies. The use of anonymous, unidentifiable agents in U.S. streets erodes public trust and undermines the rule of law. This bill is a response to tactics that have no place in a free society.

Voice of America Gutted by Trump Adviser Kari Lake

What Happened: Kari Lake purged 639 staffers, gutting 85% of the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, and other pro-democracy outlets are being wiped out as Trump pushes MAGA messaging instead.

Why It Matters: This is the end of Voice of America as a democratic force. Trump continues dismantling U.S. influence abroad, killing off pro-democracy journalism while propping up MAGA propaganda at home. It's a strategic win for Russia, China, and every regime that fears the truth—and a catastrophic loss for global press freedom.

Man Arrested After GOP Rep. Max Miller Says He Was Threatened in Road Rage Incident

What Happened: Rep. Max Miller says a man waving a Palestinian flag tried to run him off the road and threatened to kill him and his daughter. The suspect, Feras Hamdan, was arrested and charged with hate crimes. Miller, who is Jewish, says the man shouted antisemitic threats. Federal agencies are now investigating.

Why It Matters: Political violence in the U.S. continues to surge. Over the past decade, Trump’s rhetoric and the MAGA movement’s embrace of threats, intimidation, and conspiracies have laid the groundwork for violence to become dangerously normalized. This is a clear warning sign of democratic collapse as extremism spreads. We must push back—before political violence becomes the norm.

US elected officials face wave of violent threats prompting calls for security

What Happened: Elected officials across the U.S. faced a spate of violent threats this week. The spike follows the assassination of a Minnesota state legislator and the discovery of a hit list linked to a pro-Trump extremist.

Why It Matters: Political violence in the U.S. continues surging. Elected officials are being hunted, threatened, and killed—yet prosecutions remain rare. If this goes unchecked, fear will become the currency of power, and democracy will collapse into rule by intimidation.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. citizen detained in Hollywood immigration raid speaks out

What Happened: Job Garcia, a U.S. citizen and PhD student, was violently arrested by ICE agents while filming a raid outside a Hollywood Home Depot. Agents allegedly kneed him, held him by the neck, and debated charges after realizing he was a citizen. Garcia was detained for 24 hours and heard agents boasting about “getting 31 bodies.”

Why It Matters: ICE’s indiscriminate raids are sweeping up U.S. citizens, violating civil rights, and creating a climate of fear. Garcia’s arrest highlights how racial profiling and unchecked brutality are being normalized, and celebrated, under Trump’s regime.

How Trump Treats Black History Differently Than Other Parts of America’s Past

What Happened: On Juneteenth, Trump downplayed the holiday, calling it “another non-working holiday.” His regime has erased references to racism from federal websites, dismantled DEI programs, banned Black authors from schools, and are renaming bases. He’s mocked Juneteenth while promoting white-centered “heritage” days.

Why It Matters: This is a systematic whitewashing of American history. By erasing Black oppression and glorifying white supremacy, Trump is building a state rooted in denial, exclusion, and revisionism.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US evacuates 79 staff and family from embassy in Israel as more Americans ask how to leave

What Happened: The U.S. evacuated 79 embassy staff and family members from Israel as the Iran-Israel conflict escalates. Over 6,400 Americans in Israel requested evacuation information in a single day, and nearly 200 U.S. citizens and green card holders are still trying to leave Iran.

Why It Matters: With war spreading, thousands of Americans are trapped in a volatile region. Trump is failing at the most basic duty: keeping Americans safe as evacuation plans are nonexistent.

Trump Says Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard Is "Wrong" on Iran’s Nuclear Program

What Happened: Trump again publicly contradicted Tulsi Gabbard, saying she is "wrong" in her assessment that Iran is not actively building a nuclear weapon. Gabbard had briefed Congress, stating intelligence showed Iran was enriching uranium but had not sought weaponization.

Why It Matters: Trump’s continued public rebuke of his own intelligence chief exposes cracks in his regime during a high-stakes conflict. Discrediting assessments to justify war politicizes intelligence, undermines trust, and signals chaos to allies and adversaries. Meanwhile, Russian state media is expressing concern about this fued.

Tulsi Gabbard now backs Trump claim that Iran could have nuclear weapon ‘within weeks’

What Happened: After Trump contradicted her, Tulsi Gabbard reversed course, now backing his claim that Iran is close to building a bomb. She previously told Congress the opposite, but now blames the “dishonest media” for twisting her words.

Why It Matters: Gabbard’s flip-flop shows how Trump is bending intelligence to fit his war narrative.

White House moves to keep costly, dirty, unneeded Michigan coal plants open

What Happened: Trump is forcing two major Michigan coal plants to stay open under a “national energy emergency,” overriding state clean energy plans. The JH Campbell and Monroe plants—among the dirtiest in the U.S.—were slated for closure, but now face extended operation despite protests from utilities, regulators, and environmental advocates.

Why It Matters: The plants emit nearly half of Michigan’s greenhouse gases and pollute local water with arsenic and heavy metals. Critics call the move ideological, costly, and unnecessary, warning it undermines climate targets.

Trump Suspends Biden-Era Farmworker Protection Rule

What Happened: Trump officials announced they will no longer enforce a 2024 rule that granted labor organizing protections to foreign farmworkers on H-2A visas. The Labor Department cited legal challenges and said the move offers clarity for farmers amid rising uncertainty.

Why It Matters: Suspending the rule strips key workplace protections from a vulnerable labor force, many of whom fuel U.S. agriculture. The decision aligns with Trump’s broader crackdown on immigration, even as his policies risk destabilizing sectors reliant on migrant labor.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Europe Fears Trump Will Weaponize U.S. Tech Against Allies

What Happened: After a Trump executive order targeting the International Criminal Court, Microsoft suspended the email account of prosecutor Karim Khan, who was investigating Israel for war crimes. The move, though quickly reversed for other ICC officials, sparked panic across Europe over U.S. control of critical digital infrastructure.

Why It Matters: European officials now fear Trump will use American tech dominance as a geopolitical weapon, punishing allies who defy his foreign policy. The episode has accelerated efforts to build EU-based cloud and AI systems to regain digital sovereignty.

China Sends Scores of Planes Across Central Line in Taiwan Strait

What Happened: China sent 74 warplanes toward Taiwan, with 61 crossing the Taiwan Strait’s central line in one of the largest recent incursions. The action followed the transit of Britain’s HMS Spey through the Strait, which China condemned as a “provocation.”

Why It Matters: China is testing red lines. Its latest incursion into Taiwan’s airspace is part of a broader campaign to exhaust defenses, intimidate civilians, and challenge the U.S. and allies in the region.

Russia Pulls Scientists from Iranian Nuclear Plant Amid Israeli Strikes

What Happened: Russia began evacuating personnel from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant—built and run by Moscow—after nearby Israeli strikes raised safety concerns. Rosatom confirmed “tens” have already left, though Putin stated that 600 specialists remain. Notably, Israel has avoided targeting the plant itself.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

'All of Ukraine is ours' — Putin on Russia's territorial ambitions in Ukraine

What Happened: Putin declared at an economic forum that all of Ukraine belongs to Russia, reiterating his bloody imperialist ambitions. He hinted at further aggressions, including into Sumy, and demanded Ukraine surrender territories.

Why It Matters: Trump is blocking Ukraine aid and shielding Putin’s genocidal war. As Russia ramps up its imperial conquest, Western delays are enabling Russia’s slaughter.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US weekly jobless claims, housing data point to softening economic activity

What Happened: Weekly jobless claims dipped slightly to 245,000, but layoffs across multiple sectors remain elevated, and housing permits for single-family homes fell to a two-year low. Manufacturing, construction, and food services were among the industries hit, while builders face rising material costs from Trump’s tariffs and immigration-related labor shortages.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariffs and economic policies are straining both the labor and housing markets. The slowdown in home construction and the rise in continuing unemployment claims suggest mounting economic uncertainty, fueling fears of stagflation and weakening consumer confidence.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Sunrise Movement Launches Campaign to “Villainize Big Oil”

What Happened: The Sunrise Movement has kicked off a new nationwide campaign called “End the Oligarchy, Save Our Futures,” aiming to make fossil fuel companies pay for the climate crisis. The youth-led climate group will push “climate superfund” legislation in all 50 states and require political candidates to reject oil money and support polluter-pay laws.

Trump can't require states to cooperate with ICE to get transportation funding, judge says

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump cannot condition Department of Transportation funding on state cooperation with ICE. The court found the policy unconstitutional and a violation of states’ rights.

Appeals court blocks Louisiana law requiring public schools to display Ten Commandments

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Louisiana’s law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms is unconstitutional. The court found the law violated the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause, which bars government endorsement of religion.

Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Released After Three Months in ICE Detention

What Happened: Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate, was released from ICE detention in Louisiana after more than three months. A federal judge found no grounds to hold him, citing due process violations and rejecting Trump’s claim that his presence threatened national interests.

Court Denies Trump Bid to Delay Appeal in $83M E. Jean Carroll Case

What Happened: A federal appeals court rejected Trump’s request—backed by the Justice Department—to delay oral arguments in his appeal of the $83 million defamation verdict awarded to E. Jean Carroll. Trump sought to substitute the U.S. government as the defendant, arguing his defamatory statements were made while president. The court disagreed, and arguments will proceed on June 24.

Judge again blocks Trump from halting Harvard’s enrolling international students

What Happened: A federal judge again blocked Trump’s effort to strip Harvard of its ability to enroll international students, calling the action unlawful and ordering the government to reverse course within 72 hours. The ruling halts a broader campaign to revoke Harvard’s student visa authority and cut federal ties.

LA Dodgers Pledge $1 Million to Immigrant Families Amid ICE Raids

What Happened: The Los Angeles Dodgers committed $1 million to support immigrant families affected by recent ICE raids in the city. The team will work with local government and community groups to distribute funds, following public pressure from fans and immigrant advocates. The Dodgers also denied ICE use of their stadium parking lot.

Judge Blocks Trump-Era Cuts to University Research Funding from NSF

What Happened: A federal judge struck down a Trump policy that capped reimbursement for indirect research costs at 15% for universities receiving National Science Foundation grants. The ruling came after top schools sued, arguing the NSF lacked authority to impose the cuts.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$40 million — Estimated earnings Barron Trump may have made from World Liberty Financial

$57 million — Reported earnings Trump made from the same crypto firm

$2.4 trillion — Estimated increase in national debt from Trump’s tax and spending bill

85% — Portion of U.S. Agency for Global Media staff purged by Kari Lake

6,400+ — Americans in Israel requesting evacuation info in one day

245,000 — Weekly jobless claims reported this week

3 million+ — People projected to lose food stamps under GOP bill

10.9 million — People projected to lose health coverage under Trump’s plan

600 — Russian scientists reportedly still stationed at Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran

74 — Chinese warplanes sent toward Taiwan in latest incursion

$1 million — Amount pledged by LA Dodgers to support immigrant families amid ICE raids

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump continues purging the intelligence community — Will top analysts be forced to bend intelligence assessments to suit Trump’s agenda?

Mass deportations are collapsing key industries — How long until food prices skyrocket and businesses revolt?

Trump’s allies are rewriting the Constitution through the courts — Will the Supreme Court greenlight a dictatorship?

Crypto corruption inside the White House — Will Congress or anyone investigate and stop Trump’s pay-to-play digital schemes?

Big Tech is embedding deeper into the military — How soon before AI-driven surveillance becomes permanent and widespread?

Stephen Miller is shaping U.S. policy unchecked — Will anyone stop one unelected extremist ideologue from reshaping immigration, trade, and national security?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Intelligence Is Being Politicized — Trump has purged independent analysts and is silencing his own appointees to force intelligence that fits his narrative. This warps decision-making, endangers U.S. credibility, and raises the risk of catastrophic miscalculation.

Democracy Is Under Siege — With rising political violence, disinformation, and the gutting of institutions, Trump is normalizing chaos as governance—and fear as strategy.

MAGA Continues Rewriting U.S. History — Juneteenth is mocked, DEI is dismantled, and Black authors are banned. This is just an effort to erase truth and glorify white supremacy.

Corruption Is the Operating Model — From crypto windfalls to foreign jet bribes, Trump is blurring the lines between public service and personal fortune.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.