California National Guard in Downtown Los Angeles. Photographer: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Extends TikTok Ban Deadline by 90 Days

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order granting ByteDance another 90-day extension—until September 17, 2025—to sell TikTok to a U.S.-based owner. This marks the third delay, despite the U.S. Supreme Court upholding a Biden-era law requiring the app’s divestment or ban over national security concerns.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly defying the law—and it barely registers in the news. He’s protecting a platform linked to China to court young voters, even as he claims to be tough on Beijing. Once again, he puts personal gain over national security, aiding a foreign adversary to boost his political standing.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Democrats Say Trump Is Weaponizing Law Enforcement to Silence Foes

What Happened: Congressional Democrats are accusing Trump of using federal law enforcement to intimidate and silence political opponents, activists, and critics. The accusations follow a string of high-profile arrests, raids, and investigations targeting progressive organizations, Democratic officials, and immigrant advocacy groups.

Why It Matters: This is textbook authoritarianism. Trump is weaponizing the justice system to try and crush dissent and punish his enemies. The rule of law is being twisted into a tool for revenge.

Trump using National Guard for deportation work could go into 'uncharted territory'

What Happened: Trump is weighing a plan to deploy 20,000 National Guard troops—under red-state control—for immigration crackdowns in blue states, even without their consent. The troops would operate under ICE’s 287(g) framework, reviving tactics previously ended due to racial profiling. Legal experts call this an unprecedented use of state militias across state lines.

Why It Matters: This would shatter the balance between state and federal power. Deploying red-state troops into blue states without consent is provocation. If Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, it would clear the path for a full-blown military police state.

Democrats Raise War Powers Concerns as Trump Mulls Iran Strike

What Happened: Senate Democrats warn Trump is preparing to launch military strikes on Iran without congressional approval or credible intelligence. Sen. Tim Kaine is pushing a resolution to block unilateral action, while only one House Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, has backed a similar measure.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Allowed to Keep Using National Guard in LA for Now

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump can continue using California National Guard troops in Los Angeles to suppress protests while the legal challenge from Governor Gavin Newsom proceeds. The panel, which includes two Trump-appointed judges, sided with Trump’s claim that he acted within his authority.

Why It Matters: This ruling gives Trump a blank check to send troops into states against their will. It shreds federalism, sidelines governors, and opens the door to military crackdowns on protests.

Trump Threatens Troop Expansion After Court Victory Over California

What Happened: After a federal appeals court sided with Trump, allowing him to keep National Guard troops deployed in Los Angeles, Trump warned he may deploy troops to other Democrat-led cities if local police “can’t get the job done.”

Why It Matters: The ruling reinforces Trump’s power to override state authority and militarize immigration enforcement. “BIG WIN,” he declared, turning the legal green light into a broader threat of federal force against dissent.

Outrage as DHS moves to restrict lawmaker visits to detention centers

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security issued new guidance requiring lawmakers to give 72 hours' notice before visiting immigration detention centers. Some ICE sites are now off-limits entirely, despite laws guaranteeing congressional access. Recent weeks have seen multiple Democratic lawmakers arrested, denied entry, or physically assaulted while attempting oversight visits.

Why It Matters: DHS is blocking lawmakers from doing their jobs and hiding what’s happening inside ICE detention centers. This is part of Trump’s broader effort to strip rights from Democrats, silence oversight, and punish political opposition.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Musk Calls Trump Adviser Sergio Gor a “Snake” Amid White House Feud

What Happened: Musk publicly attacked top Trump adviser Sergio Gor, calling him a “snake” for allegedly sabotaging Musk’s NASA nominee, Jared Isaacman. Musk’s tirade followed a New York Post report—almost certainly leaked by Musk—claiming Gor failed to complete his security clearance.

Why It Matters: This is Kremlin-style infighting, now unfolding in Trump’s White House. Musk’s attack on Gor exposes the fractures and dysfunction tearing through Trump’s inner circle. In Russia, some of the dirtiest secrets come out when Kremlin insiders and oligarchs turn on each other.

From yesterday’s tracker…

Powerful Trump aide who’s in charge of vetting thousands of staffers still hasn’t been fully vetted himself: sources

What Happened: Sergio Gor, Trump’s personnel director in charge of vetting over 4,000 executive branch staffers, has not submitted the mandatory SF-86 form required for permanent security clearance, sources say. Despite holding an interim clearance and immense influence over appointments, Gor has resisted the process, citing distrust of the “deep state” and the FBI.

Why It Matters: Gor isn’t even his real name, and he refused basic vetting. A Russian-born operative holds major power in Trump’s government with no transparency or accountability. This is a massive national security failure.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Pregnant U.S. Citizen Detained by Border Patrol: 'We Didn’t Do Anything Wrong'

What Happened: Cary López Alvarado, a nine-month pregnant U.S. citizen, was violently arrested by Border Patrol in Hawthorne, CA, while defending her boyfriend and cousin—both Latino, one also a citizen. Agents chained her under her belly, reportedly assumed she was undocumented, and only released her after she complained of stomach pain. She gave birth days later. Her boyfriend, who has no criminal record, remains locked up in Texas.

Why It Matters: This is what Trump’s war on immigrants looks like—indiscriminate, racist, and cruel. A pregnant American citizen was shackled and humiliated. The regime is erasing rights, one brutal raid at a time.

Republicans’ Social Security Attacks Disproportionately Harm Retirees of Color

What Happened: Trump continues gutting Social Security—closing field offices, cutting phone verification, and prepping mass purges— as Musk spread false claims about noncitizen fraud. The result? Millions of seniors, especially in poor or rural areas, will be forced to verify their identities in person, even if the nearest office is hours away.

Why It Matters: Older Americans without internet, transportation, or savings will be pushed to the brink. One missed check can mean eviction, hunger, or worse. These barriers are a deliberate attack on the most vulnerable to dismantle the safety net piece by piece.

Hegseth Orders 'Passive Approach' to Juneteenth as Trump Kills DEI

What Happened: Pete Hegseth reportedly told Pentagon officials to take a “passive approach” to Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the end of slavery. The internal directive comes amid Trump’s broader war on DEI, which Hegseth declared “dead.”

Why It Matters: Erasing Juneteenth and gutting DEI is a deliberate attack on racial justice and historical truth. Trump is trying to rewrite what the military stands for, silencing progress and pushing a whitewashed agenda that distorts America’s past.

Tensions Flare as Agents Arrest Another U.S. Citizen for “Interfering” in Immigration Arrests

What Happened: Adrian Martinez, a 20-year-old U.S. citizen, was violently arrested by Border Patrol during an immigration raid in Pico Rivera. Video shows him defending a man being detained before agents tackled and dragged him into a truck. His arrest is one of several in L.A. where Latino U.S. citizens have been caught in sweeping federal raids.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation machine continues targeting American citizens—based on skin color and zip code. Racial profiling, constitutional abuse, and brute force are turning Latino neighborhoods into militarized zones.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Justice Dept. to Cut Two-Thirds of Inspectors Monitoring Gun Sales

What Happened: Trump is slashing 541 of the roughly 800 inspectors who monitor gun dealers, gutting the ATF’s oversight capacity as part of a broader plan to weaken the agency and possibly merge it with the DEA. This follows the rollback of multiple Biden-era gun control rules and comes amid rising pressure to cut the ATF’s budget by nearly a third.

Why It Matters: This guts protections that keep guns out of the wrong hands. Trump is siding with shady dealers and the gun lobby over basic public safety. By slashing inspections, he’s opening the floodgates for illegal sales—and more deadly violence in our communities and schools.

US Wildfire Response Crippled by Trump Cuts, Say Insiders

What Happened: As wildfire season ramps up, firefighters say the U.S. is dangerously exposed. Trump’s purges and agency dismantling have hollowed out support staff, delayed pay and healthcare, and left crews under-equipped. His chaotic plan to merge fire agencies under a new Interior Department unit has sown confusion, while critical science and prevention funding have been slashed or frozen.

Why It Matters: With record heat and dry conditions already fueling fires, the country is heading into crisis with weakened defenses. Trump’s war on science and government is putting lives, homes, and entire communities at risk.

New Report Highlights Air Traffic Control Staffing Woes

What Happened: A new Congressional report warns of dangerous staffing shortages in the FAA, blaming excessive overtime, burnout, and outdated training pipelines. While Trump’s FAA bill includes $12.5 billion to fix it, the funding comes with steep cuts to Medicaid, food assistance, and clean energy—sparking fierce opposition from Democrats.

Why It Matters: America’s air traffic system is on the edge. Near-misses are up, crashes are rising, and exhausted controllers are being stretched to the limit. Fixing it shouldn’t come at the cost of basic social safety nets.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

How Netanyahu Pushed Trump Toward War

What Happened: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu persuaded Trump to support a military strike on Iran after a failed diplomatic effort. Initially resistant, Trump changed course, and Israeli officials presented intelligence claiming Iran was secretly advancing its nuclear weapons program.

Why It Matters: Netanyahu’s maneuvering marks a pivotal shift in U.S. foreign policy, with Trump now backing war against Iran. Despite U.S. intelligence doubting Iran’s political intent to build a bomb, Israel’s influence set the stage for a regional war with unpredictable consequences.

In Crisis With Iran, U.S. Military Officials Focus on Strait of Hormuz

What Happened: As Trump considers entering Israel’s war with Iran, the Pentagon is preparing for Tehran to mine the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for 25% of global oil. Iran has done it before and retains the missiles, drones, and regional proxies to strike. Military officials warn U.S. forces could be directly targeted.

Why It Matters: Blocking the strait would detonate a global energy crisis and drag the U.S. into another endless war. Trump is playing with fire with no strategy or plan.

Spain Rejects Trump’s NATO Spending Demands Ahead of Summit

What Happened: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pushed back against Trump’s demand that NATO countries rapidly meet higher defense spending targets, calling the request “unreasonable” and warning it could harm economic growth. The rejection has disrupted careful diplomatic planning ahead of the NATO summit.

Why It Matters: Trump’s bullying is straining NATO from within. As Russia’s genocidal war grinds on and Europe is under threat from further Russian aggression, his demands are straining unity and pushing allies like Spain to push back.

Trying to Satisfy Trump, NATO Is Running Into Difficulties

What Happened: In a rush to placate Trump before next week’s NATO summit, allies are inflating defense spending to hit his arbitrary 5% of GDP demand. NATO chief Mark Rutte is proposing creative accounting—counting infrastructure, health spending, and Ukraine aid as “military-adjacent”—to make the numbers work, though there’s no clear timeline or enforcement plan.

Why It Matters: Trump is bullying NATO into flashy metrics while ignoring the alliance’s actual defense needs. It’s a dangerous charade that leaves Europe vulnerable—and puts collective security at the mercy of Trump’s ego.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. Pushing Allies to Limit Focus on Ukraine in NATO Summit Communique

What Happened: The U.S. is pressuring NATO allies to downplay Ukraine in next week’s summit communique, pushing for only a brief mention of Kyiv’s defense capabilities and excluding any broad statement of support. The current draft marks a sharp break from past summits, where NATO strongly backed Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weakening NATO and betraying Ukraine while cozying up to Putin. European officials see it for what it is: a gift to Moscow. Trump continues doing Russia’s work for them.

Rogue states Russia and Iran attempting to destroy MAGA movement with disinformation bot army

What Happened: Russia and Iran are running tens of thousands of bots impersonating MAGA supporters to destabilize the movement from within, according to a new report. The bot network amplifies conspiracy narratives within right-wing spaces to spread confusion, attack Trump, and discredit U.S. institutions.

Why It Matters: This information warfare operation mirrors identical tactics previously used against Democrats. “It destroyed the Democratic party, and now they are going after MAGA,” one NCRI analyst warned.

Argentina Uncovers Russian Disinformation Network

What Happened: Argentine authorities say they’ve exposed a covert Russian spy operation known as “The Company,” linked to Kremlin-run Project Lakhta. Led by Russian nationals Lev Andriashvili and Irina Yakovenko, the network allegedly funneled money, ran focus groups, and spread disinformation through civic groups and social media to manipulate public opinion and influence politics in Argentina.

Why It Matters: Russia always does this—it’s baked into the Kremlin’s playbook. For every influence operation exposed, hundreds more are already in motion. The goal is division, confusion, and chaos. By flooding democracies with disinformation, Russia destroys trust, tears societies apart, and buries the truth under a mountain of lies.

Trump’s Base in Uproar Over His Openness to Joining Iran Fight

What Happened: Trump’s openness to military action against Iran has triggered fierce backlash among his base. Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others accuse Trump of betraying his isolationist “America First” promise, while GOP hawks like Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham push for full support of Israel’s war, including U.S. bombers and joint strikes.

Why It Matters: The MAGA base is fracturing. Trump is caught between his anti-war brand and the push for war with Iran. If he caves to hawks, he risks losing his core supporters. If he resists, he faces rebellion inside the GOP.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

China Learned a Valuable Lesson in U.S. Trade Talks: The Value of Its Leverage

What Happened: Despite Trump claiming victory in a new U.S.-China trade deal, Beijing emerged emboldened. The agreement mostly restores a prior truce, while leaving Trump’s tariffs in place. China, however, has gained key concessions—like access to U.S. markets for rare earths—after strategically throttling exports and exploiting Trump’s eagerness for a deal.

Why It Matters: Trump’s bluster is masking a strategic loss. China is turning the trade war into a geopolitical advantage, weaponizing critical minerals and exposing Trump’s volatility. Instead of weakening Beijing, this deal strengthens its hand.

US Consumers Grow More Pessimistic Amid Tariff-Driven Price Fears

What Happened: A TransUnion survey found that 27% of Americans feel pessimistic about their finances, up from 21% last quarter. The spike in concern is closely tied to Trump’s erratic tariffs, which are fueling fears of rising costs and economic instability.

Why It Matters: Consumers are cutting back on spending and turning to credit, with inflation and recession fears reaching two-year highs. The findings signal weakening confidence and growing financial stress under Trump’s economic policies.

Trump Is Driving Off Investors and Threatening the Dollar’s Reign

What Happened: Since Trump’s return to power, the U.S. dollar has plunged over 10% against major currencies. Soaring deficits, tariff chaos, and Trump’s pressure campaign on the Fed have spooked investors. Foreign creditors are taking hits, and hedge funds have stacked up $16 billion in bets against the dollar. Analysts warn the freefall isn’t over.

Why It Matters: The dollar is no longer the world’s safe bet and is becoming a liability. Trump’s erratic economic moves are driving the U.S. toward a self-inflicted debt crisis with global consequences.

Swiss Exports to U.S. Collapse as Shippers Wait for Tariff Deal

What Happened: Swiss exports to the U.S. plunged 42% in May as companies paused shipments, waiting for a new trade deal with Trump. The sharp drop pushed Switzerland’s trade surplus to a five-year low, while U.S. exports to Switzerland rose 6.5%.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariff war is shaking global markets and straining relationships with key allies. The Swiss export collapse is a red flag—proof that even stable, high-end economies are scrambling to shield themselves. If this continues, Trump’s trade tactics could tip the world into a recession.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Dodgers Deny ICE Entry Amid Immigration Protests at Stadium

What Happened: The Los Angeles Dodgers blocked federal immigration agents from accessing stadium grounds during an anti-ICE protest. ICE denied involvement, but sources say agents arrived in government vehicles with detainees and were turned away. The Dodgers postponed a planned announcement supporting immigrant communities, while LAPD later cleared protesters from stadium entrances.

US judge blocks Trump plan to tie states' transportation funds to immigration enforcement

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s plan to cut transportation funding from 20 Democratic-led states unless they cooperated with ICE. Judge John McConnell ruled that Trump had no legal authority to impose immigration enforcement conditions on funds meant for highways and bridges.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

42% — Collapse in Swiss exports to the U.S. amid Trump tariff delays

90 days — TikTok ban deadline extension granted by Trump

$16 billion — Hedge fund short positions against the U.S. dollar since Trump’s return

10%+ — Drop in U.S. dollar value under Trump

541 out of 800 — Number of gun inspectors Trump plans to purge from ATF

25% — Share of global oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz, threatened by Iran

5% — Trump’s NATO spending demand as a share of GDP

20,000 — National Guard troops Trump may deploy for interior immigration enforcement

4,000 — Federal appointees overseen by Trump aide Sergio Gor, who refused to undergo vetting

72 hours — Advance notice lawmakers must now give to visit ICE detention centers

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump wants to deploy red-state National Guard troops into blue states — Will the courts intervene before immigration enforcement turns into a constitutional crisis?

Trump is threatening military strikes on Iran without congressional approval — Will Congress assert its war powers or be sidelined again?

Trump is gutting Social Security offices — How many vulnerable seniors will be affected before the public pushes back?

Trump is pressuring NATO to inflate defense spending metrics — Will the alliance hold as Trump turns security into a loyalty test?

Trump is blocking lawmakers from ICE oversight visits — How long before democratic accountability is fully dismantled?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights Are Under Siege — From ICE raids on American citizens to arrests of pregnant women and racial profiling, Trump’s regime is erasing basic protections and turning law enforcement into a weapon.

Authoritarianism Is Now Policy — The proposed use of federal troops in blue states, attacks on oversight, and the weaponization of law enforcement all follow a familiar playbook: consolidate power, silence dissent, and bypass the Constitution.

Allies Are Pushed to the Brink — Trump’s bullying of NATO, his sabotage of Ukraine support, and his trade chaos are straining global alliances and empowering adversaries like Russia and China.

Government Institutions Are Being Hollowed Out — From the FAA to wildfire response to Social Security, Trump is gutting essential services, crippling agencies, and leaving Americans at risk.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.