An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent wearing a mask in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on May 7, 2025. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Fossil Fuel Donors Reap Rewards as ‘Liquid Gold’ Agenda Advances

What Happened: Kelcy Warren, a top Trump donor and chair of Energy Transfer Partners, is already seeing major gains from Trump’s second-term policies. From ending Biden’s LNG pause to gutting climate rules, Trump has supercharged the fossil fuel industry’s profits while dismantling environmental safeguards.

Why It Matters: This is a textbook case of pay-to-play politics. Trump’s energy policies are enriching his biggest donors while slashing renewable energy investments, environmental protections, and climate oversight. Deregulation, tax loopholes, and fossil fuel-friendly appointments are transforming the federal government into a vehicle for oil and gas profiteering.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Retired General Slams Trump’s Military Deployment in L.A. as “Madness”

What Happened: Retired Brig. Gen. Greg Smith condemned Trump’s decision to deploy Marines and federalize the California National Guard during immigration protests in Los Angeles—without Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval. Smith, a 35-year Guard veteran, called it “madness” and warned the military is being politicized to enforce a partisan agenda.

Why It Matters: Smith warns this is a dangerous abuse of executive power that bypasses state authority and risks violating the Posse Comitatus Act. He calls for urgent reform of the Insurrection Act to prevent future presidents from unilaterally using military force against civilians under vague pretexts.

The Trump Crackdown on Elected Officials

What Happened: Trump’s DHS and ICE are arresting Democratic lawmakers and staffers tied to immigration protests and oversight. Targets include Sen. Padilla, Rep. McIver, Brad Lander, and a Nadler aide— on flimsy charges contradicted by video.

Why It Matters: More political retaliation and an authoritarian crackdown on dissent and opposition. Trump is weaponizing law enforcement to silence critics as he pushes a $75 billion mass deportation plan.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Imposes New Restrictions on Lawmakers Visiting ICE Facilities

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security issued new guidelines requiring a 72-hour notice for congressional visits to ICE detention centers and barring access to ICE field offices entirely. The policy also limits lawmakers' contact with detainees and bans photography, citing “operational concerns and privacy.”

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on congressional oversight and transparency. Democrats say Trump is trying to hide the true impact of his immigration crackdown and silence scrutiny. Congress’s job is oversight—and they must be free to do it.

Trump Tightens Social Media Vetting for Foreign Students Applying for U.S. Visas

What Happened: Trump has ordered U.S. missions abroad to resume student visa appointments with strict new vetting rules requiring applicants to make their social media profiles public and undergo broad online background checks. Officers are instructed to flag political activism—especially criticism of U.S. policy or support for Palestine—as grounds for denial.

Why It Matters: The policy targets international students for surveillance and punishes political expression, raising major free speech concerns. This is part of Trump’s wider assault on dissent, freedom of speech, and academic freedom.

The U.S. Elected Officials Who Have Been Arrested or Approached by Authorities While Protesting Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: Democratic officials—including Sen. Padilla, NYC Comptroller Lander, Newark Mayor Baraka, and Rep. McIver—have been arrested, assaulted, or indicted for protesting Trump’s immigration crackdown. Even Judge Hannah Dugan faces charges for allegedly aiding an undocumented defendant.

Why It Matters: Trump is targeting elected officials who oppose him, turning dissent into a punishable offense. This is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes—used in Russia to silence opposition—and now unfolding in the U.S. as lawmakers face state retaliation.

2,000 More National Guard Troops Deployed

What Happened: The Pentagon deployed an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles under Trump’s orders, bringing the total to over 4,800 personnel. The move, made under Title 10 authority typically reserved for rebellion or invasion, comes amid ongoing protests and legal battles over Trump’s ability to deploy federal troops without state consent.

Why It Matters: The deployment is political theater and a direct attack on state sovereignty. California officials warn it guts disaster response and sets a dangerous precedent. LA is the test case—Trump is conditioning Americans to accept military in the streets as law enforcement. This is how police states begin.

ICE seeks proprietary data and tech to monitor up to a million people

What Happened: ICE is hiring a private firm to surveil up to 1 million people or entities using tools like social media tracking, blockchain analysis, license plate readers, and dark web monitoring—all to flag potential “threats” before crimes occur.

Why It Matters: This marks a sweeping expansion of domestic surveillance. Civil liberties experts warn it could bypass constitutional protections and target people for their politics, not crimes. It’s pre-crime policing—run by private intelligence firms with zero accountability.

Democratic lawmakers press USDA for answers on sensitive data collection

What Happened: 35 Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from USDA over a Trump-ordered plan to collect personal data—names, SSNs, addresses, and citizenship—on millions of SNAP recipients, a move pushed by Musk’s operatives to flag “fraud.”

Why It Matters: Surveillance disguised as reform and is part of Trump’s broader plan to monitor and intimidate poor and immigrant communities, while shredding privacy protections and turning safety net programs into tools of control.

Hegseth Suggests He’d Ignore Court Ruling on LA Troop Deployment

What Happened: Pete Hegseth told senators he may not follow a federal court order blocking Trump’s use of troops in Los Angeles, saying only the Supreme Court matters. He sparred with Democrats over protester arrests, military base renamings, and his defense of a press secretary who spread antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s comments show open defiance of judicial authority, deepening fears of a constitutional crisis as Trump’s Pentagon prioritizes loyalty over law.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

VA Removes Anti-Discrimination Protections for Politics and Marital Status

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs revised hospital rules to eliminate protections against discrimination based on political views, marital status, and union activity, citing compliance with Trump’s executive order on “biological truth.” The changes took effect without consulting VA doctors.

Why It Matters: This paves the way for denying care to LGBTQ+ vets and politically outspoken staff. It’s part of Trump’s push to politicize healthcare, purge dissent, and control medical decisions—just like he did with science agencies.

Authorities Probe Anonymous Pizza Deliveries to Lawmakers, Capitol Police Leaders

What Happened: Federal authorities are investigating anonymous pizza deliveries sent to the homes of U.S. lawmakers from both parties and U.S. Capitol Police leadership. Officials believe the deliveries may be intended to intimidate recipients by signaling knowledge of their home addresses.

Why It Matters: The incidents come amid a rise in political violence and threats, including a recent shooting that assassinated a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband. Lawmakers and security officials fear the pizzas may be a warning tactic echoing past violent attacks on public officials.

Obama warns US 'dangerously close' to losing democracy

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge Strikes Down Biden-Era Rule Protecting Abortion Privacy

What Happened: Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk voided a Biden-era rule that barred healthcare providers from sharing abortion and gender care records with law enforcement, claiming HHS exceeded its authority. The rule had been designed to shield patients from prosecution in states with strict abortion bans.

Why It Matters: The ruling delivers a major blow to medical privacy protections in the post-Roe era, giving conservative states broader power to criminalize reproductive and gender-affirming care.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: U.S. Citizen Detained During ICE Traffic Stop

What Happened: Jose Castro, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was forcibly removed from his truck by ICE and CBP agents in Rochester, NY, during a raid caught on video. Castro repeatedly asserted his citizenship and asked to see a warrant, which agents failed to present before smashing his window. He was later released without explanation.

Why It Matters: This is yet another disturbing example of American citizens being swept up in Trump’s aggressive deportation dragnet. Constitutional rights are being trampled in broad daylight as federal agents escalate warrantless searches and racial profiling in immigrant communities.

Ice agents detain US citizen as LA immigration raids continue: ‘It’s racial profiling’

What Happened: ICE agents raided a Santa Fe Springs swap meet, detaining two people and questioning others based on appearance. In Montebello, they harassed and detained two U.S. citizens, demanding proof of birth. Community leaders say this is blatant racial profiling.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown continues sweeping up American citizens, using race-based raids that ignore warrants and civil rights. Immigrant communities are living in fear as LA turns into a militarized zone.

Trump Will End L.G.B.T.Q. Suicide Prevention Service

What Happened: Trump abruptly shut down the 988 suicide hotline’s LGBTQ+ support line, effective July 17. The Trevor Project confirmed it was ordered to stop work, ending specialized help for hundreds of thousands of at-risk callers.

Why It Matters: This is a cruel and calculated move targeting a vulnerable group. Amid rising anti-LGBTQ+ laws, cutting life-saving support puts lives at risk.

A Veteran Was Detained by Marines. It Highlights Concerns over the Military's Growing Ties to Law Enforcement

What Happened: Army veteran Marcos Leao was zip-tied and detained by U.S. Marines in Los Angeles after crossing caution tape near a federal building while trying to reach a VA office. Legal experts say the incident likely violated the Posse Comitatus Act, which bars military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump’s first known Marine detention on U.S. soil was an Army veteran trying to get to a VA appointment. That says everything about the reckless and dangerous use of a marine battalion in LA.

‘Abducted by Ice’: the haunting missing-person posters plastered across LA

What Happened: Hand-drawn “Missing” posters have appeared across Los Angeles, spotlighting immigrants disappeared by ICE raids. Created by local artists, they name deported residents and accuse ICE of abductions without due process, amid a militarized federal crackdown.

Why It Matters: These haunting posters expose the human cost of Trump’s mass deportation. While the regime floods LA with troops and propaganda, communities are fighting back with art, grief, and defiance.

Supreme Court Upholds State Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth

What Happened: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a state law banning certain gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, allowing restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy to stand.

Why It Matters: The decision marks a major setback for trans rights and sets a national precedent allowing states to restrict access to gender-affirming care for youth. It opens the door for further legislative crackdowns and limits legal avenues for challenging such bans.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Navigating Iran crisis, Trump relies on experience over star power

What Happened: Trump is weighing U.S. strikes on Iran and ignoring Hegseth and Gabbard, who’ve fallen out of favor. Instead, he’s relying on a tighter group—Vance, Rubio, Ratcliffe, and Gen. Caine.

Why It Matters: Trump is making war decisions with almost no guardrails. As he purged experts and the NSC, a shrinking inner circle of loyalists is steering the U.S. through its most dangerous Middle East crisis in decades.

State Dept. has "no announcement" about helping Americans evacuate Israel after embassy said it was organizing flights

What Happened: The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem announced evacuation plans for Americans trapped in Israel, but the State Department quickly walked it back, saying there were no such plans yet. Meanwhile, Trump hinted at striking Iran as war escalates.

Why It Matters: This is a total failure of the U.S. government to protect its own citizens. While Trump plays war games, Americans are stranded in a war zone with no clear plan for evacuation or support.

Social Security Trust Fund to Run Dry by 2033 Without Congressional Action

What Happened: A new report warns Social Security’s trust fund will run dry by 2033 triggering a 23% benefit cut for over 60 million Americans unless Congress acts. The drop is tied to expanded benefits and declining birth and wage trends. Meanwhile, Trump conitnues to purge the agency’s staff.

Why It Matters: America’s top safety net is hurtling toward crisis while Republicans gut the agency and block new revenue.

Trump Travel Restrictions Bar Residents Needed at U.S. Hospitals

What Happened: Trump’s expanded travel bans and visa delays have blocked at least 1,000 foreign medical residents from entering the U.S., jeopardizing care at safety-net hospitals that rely on international doctors. The suspension of J-1 visa interviews and new “enhanced vetting” has left residency programs scrambling weeks before the July 1 start date.

Why It Matters: Hospitals across the country are bracing for staff shortages that will hit poor and rural communities the hardest. Trump’s crackdown is gutting the frontline medical workforce and turning a public health lifeline into collateral damage.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Considers U.S. Attack on Iran, Demands ‘Unconditional Surrender’

What Happened: Trump is weighing whether to launch U.S. strikes on Iran as the Israel-Iran war enters its second week. Trump shifted his tone, warning Tehran of “unconditional surrender” and claiming U.S. forces have “complete control of the skies over Iran.”

Trump Privately Approved of Iran Strike Plans, Withholds Final Order

What Happened: Trump has approved plans for a military strike on Iran but is withholding the final order, hoping pressure will force Tehran to abandon its nuclear program. Israel’s air campaign has hit over 1,100 targets, and the U.S. has deployed F-22s, warships, and tankers in preparation. A potential strike on Iran’s fortified Fordow site is under consideration.

Why It Matters: Trump is gambling with war. An attack would trigger massive retaliation in the region and potentially in the U.S., endanger 40,000 U.S. troops in the region, and destabilize global energy markets.

Iran Is Preparing Missiles for Possible Retaliatory Strikes on U.S. Bases, Officials Say

What Happened: Iran has readied missiles and warned it will strike U.S. bases in the Middle East if America joins Israel’s assault on Iranian nuclear sites. U.S. forces are now on high alert across the region, with military leaders bracing for attacks from Iran’s proxies in Iraq, Syria, and the Red Sea.

Why It Matters: A wider war looms as Trump weighs joining the war against Iran. Any U.S. entry would escalate conflict, with officials warning that once America joins, “it’s really hard to step back.”

North Korea's Kim Met Russia's Top Security Official, State Media Says

What Happened: Kim Jong Un met with Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang to cement North Korea’s role in aiding Russia’s war. North Korea will send 5,000 construction troops and 1,000 sappers to Russian territory—violating U.N. sanctions—and plans to honor North Korean fighters who aided Russia were announced.

Why It Matters: This deepens the military alliance between two authoritarian regimes. North Korea’s direct support for Russia’s war—including combat roles—is illegal under international law. In return, Kim is likely gaining weapons tech, assistance with the nuclear program, and economic survival.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Powerful Trump aide who’s in charge of vetting thousands of staffers still hasn’t been fully vetted himself: sources

What Happened: Sergio Gor, Trump’s personnel director in charge of vetting over 4,000 executive branch staffers, has not submitted the mandatory SF-86 form required for permanent security clearance, sources say. Despite holding an interim clearance and immense influence over appointments, Gor has resisted the process, citing distrust of the “deep state” and the FBI.

Why It Matters: Gor isn’t even his real name and he refused basic vetting. A Russian-born operative holds major power in Trump’s government with no transparency or accountability. This is a mass national security failure.

Russia Launches Deadliest Attack on Kyiv in Months, Killing 28

What Happened: Russia struck Kyiv with 440 drones and 32 missiles, destroying a Kyiv apartment block and hitting 27 sites. At least 28 people, including a U.S. citizen, were killed and over 100 were injured. Odesa was also attacked, with 2 more deaths reported.

Why It Matters: This was one of the most intense bombardments since Russia began its genocidal assault, with Russia launching a missile into a residential building and using cluster munitions. President Zelenskyy called it “pure terrorism.” The Kremlin continues targeting civilians in their sleep—carrying out daily terrorist attacks across Ukraine while the U.S. provides cover for war criminal Putin.

Tucker Carlson clashes with Sen. Ted Cruz: 'You don't know anything about Iran'

What Happened: A viral interview showed Tucker Carlson grilling Sen. Ted Cruz over his calls for regime change in Iran—revealing Cruz didn’t know basic facts like Iran’s population or ethnic makeup. Carlson accused Cruz of warmongering.

Why It Matters: The division exposes a growing civil war on the right over U.S. involvement in Israel’s war with Iran. With Trump wavering, MAGA is fracturing. Carlson and others are leading an anti-war charge are disseminating Russian propaganda—highlighting how Russia is now turning its influence machine on Trump to protect its close ally, Iran.

Trump’s Saber-Rattling Over Iran Splits MAGA Movement

What Happened: As Trump signals possible military action against Iran, leading MAGA figures warn it could betray his anti-war promises and fracture his base. Carlson called intervention “Orwellian,” while Bannon said war would derail Trump’s deportation agenda. Meanwhile, hawkish Republicans like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell are pushing for full support of Israel’s strikes.

Why It Matters: Foreign policy divisions are tearing at the core of Trump’s America First coalition. While some MAGA leaders demand restraint, others champion aggressive military support for Israel.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

CBO: Trump’s House Tax Bill Would Add $2.8 Trillion to Deficit

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office estimates Trump’s House-passed tax and spending bill would raise the deficit by $2.8 trillion over ten years—even after accounting for modest economic growth. With interest payments, the cost could hit $3.4 trillion.

Why It Matters: The projection undercuts GOP lies that tax cuts will pay for themselves. As Senate Republicans revise the bill, the deficit impact could rise even higher—up to $5 trillion.

Fed Holds Rates Steady, Warns Tariffs Will Drive ‘Meaningful’ Inflation

What Happened: The Fed held rates steady but warned Trump’s tariff surge will likely drive inflation back up. Slower growth and higher unemployment are now expected. Powell said rate cuts might’ve started if not for Trump’s trade war—but Trump demanded deep cuts and hinted at taking over the Fed himself.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic chaos is sabotaging the economy. His threats to central bank independence echo authoritarian playbooks—turning monetary policy into a political weapon and risking long-term financial instability.

Trump Calls Fed Chair Jerome Powell ‘a Stupid Person’ Ahead of Rate Decision

What Happened: Ahead of a key Fed meeting, Trump lashed out at Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “not a smart person” and “a stupid person” for resisting interest rate cuts. Trump, who appointed Powell in 2018, accused him of playing politics and joked about appointing himself to lead the Federal Reserve.

Why It Matters: Theses continued attacks undermine the Fed’s independence and raises ethical red flags, as Trump continues pressuring central bankers to align monetary policy with his political agenda. His remarks risk destabilizing markets and further politicizing U.S. economic institutions.

Industry Leaders Plead with White House on Relief from Raids After Setback

What Happened: Business and agriculture leaders are scrambling after Trump abruptly reversed a short-lived pause on workplace immigration raids, resuming sweeps at farms, hotels, and meatpacking plants. Despite Trump’s earlier hints at protecting farm labor, ICE raids are accelerating, with pressure to hit 3,000 arrests daily.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation drive is colliding with the economic reality that key U.S. industries depend on undocumented workers. Even Trump-aligned businesses are alarmed. The crackdown threatens to devastate farms, food supply chains, hospitality industry, elder care, and much more.

Trump’s Tariff Clock Ticking After G-7 Yields No Deals

What Happened: Trump left the G-7 summit without securing any new trade agreements, despite meetings with leaders from Japan, the EU, and Canada. He reaffirmed his commitment to tariffs, calling them a source of revenue, and threatened to impose sweeping new duties by July 9 if no deals are reached.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using global trade as a shakedown operation. By treating tariffs as cash grabs, he’s isolating allies and risking economic fallout.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Inside the Scrappy Network of Volunteers Protecting Their Neighbors From ICE

What Happened: In Waltham, Massachusetts, a rapid-response group called Fuerza—founded by former city councilor Jonathan Paz—documents ICE raids and supports immigrant families during arrests. Volunteers film detentions, comfort children, and connect families with lawyers and social services while tracking a surge in detentions under Trump’s crackdown.

US judge blocks Trump passport policy targeting transgender people

What Happened: A federal judge in Boston halted Trump’s passport policy that barred transgender, nonbinary, and intersex Americans from obtaining documents reflecting their gender identity. Judge Julia Kobick expanded a prior injunction, granting class-action status and ruling the policy likely violates the Fifth Amendment’s equal protection guarantees.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$75 billion — Estimated cost of Trump’s mass deportation plan

4,800+ — Troops deployed to Los Angeles

1,000+ — Foreign medical residents blocked from U.S. hospitals due to Trump’s visa restrictions

1 million — People targeted for surveillance in ICE’s new private monitoring contract

$2.8 trillion — Estimated deficit increase from Trump’s House tax bill, per CBO

2033 — Projected year Social Security trust fund will be depleted without action

230,000+ — LGBTQ+ calls served by the now-defunded 988 suicide line in the past year

440 drones + 32 missiles — Used by Russia in its deadliest strike on Ukraine

28 — People killed by Russia’s terrorist attack in Ukraine, including one U.S. citizen

5,000 — North Korean construction troops to aid Russia’s war efforts

2,000 — Additional National Guard troops deployed to LA, bypassing Governor’s consent

3,000 — Daily ICE arrests Trump’s cronies are targeting

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s military deployments are conditioning the public — Will Americans accept troops patrolling cities as the new normal?

Trump continues purging government oversight — What happens when watchdogs, inspectors general, and whistleblowers are all silenced?

Congressional oversight is being gutted — How will lawmakers investigate abuses when access to ICE facilities and data is being blocked?

Unauthorized DOGE surveillance is expanding rapidly — How soon before mass data collection turns into mass repression?

State violence is being normalized — Are we already past the point of no return in militarized immigration raids?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Civil Rights Are Being Shredded — LGBTQ+ services are being slashed, citizens are detained in ICE raids, and immigrants are hunted in militarized operations. The regime is targeting the vulnerable and criminalizing identity.

Authoritarianism Is Now Policy — Trump is using the military to police cities, silencing elected officials, and threatening judges. These are not isolated events—they’re part of a deliberate effort to end democratic norms.

The Surveillance State Is Here — From unauthorized DOGE to ICE’s new spy tech, Trump is building an unaccountable regime of mass data collection targeting political opponents, immigrants, and the poor.

