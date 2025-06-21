Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
2h

I have called on Iran for regime change. They can help us. Trump needs to go. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/iran-2-weeks?r=3m1bs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture