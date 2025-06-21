City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested and accosted by masked federal agents at immigration court in Lower Manhattan. Photo by Dean Moses

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

‘This Is the Looting of America’: Trump and Co’s Extraordinary Conflicts of Interest in His Second Term

What Happened: Trump’s second term is awash in brazen pay-for-play schemes and mass corruption. He’s pumping Tesla stock while taking millions from Musk, launching crypto ventures as he guts regulations, and accepted a $400M jet from Qatar. Now he’s selling White House dinners for up to $5 million a seat.

Why It Matters: Trump’s presidency functions as a profit center for his family and allies, with policy driven by personal gain. “This is theft,” said one legal scholar. “This is the looting of America.”

Trump Pardons Cost Victims, Taxpayers $1.3 Billion, House Democrats’ Review Finds

What Happened: A House Democratic review found Trump’s pardons cost taxpayers and victims $1.3 billion in unpaid fines, fraud damages, and restitution. Many clemency grants went to political allies, donors, corporate criminals, and white-collar offenders.

Why It Matters: Trump uses pardons to reward loyalty and shield elites, turning a tool of justice into a weapon of corruption. It’s another example of how he bends the rule of law for personal and political gain.

Trump’s $499 smartphone will likely be made in China

What Happened: The Trump Organization unveiled the T1 smartphone, advertising it as “built in the United States.” But tech analysts say the phone will likely be produced by a Chinese original device manufacturer, with most key components sourced from Asia.

Why It Matters: Trump’s new phone is another con. While he touts “America First,” the T1’s likely foreign production exposes the lie—his branding profits off cheap overseas labor while peddling nationalist rhetoric at home.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Democrats Demand Answers from Palantir on Alleged IRS ‘Mega-Database’

What Happened: 10 Democratic lawmakers, led by Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, demanded answers from Palantir about its alleged role in creating a centralized IRS “mega-database” of taxpayer data. They warned the project could violate the Privacy Act and enable political targeting under Trump.

Why It Matters: Lawmakers fear Trump is building a surveillance weapon inside the IRS. This database would be used to punish enemies and violate privacy rights—further entrenching authoritarian control through unauthorized DOGE and Palantir’s tech. I’ve been warning since April that Musk and Palantir are fusing federal data systems to build a centralized surveillance state.

White House Eyes Rarely Used Power to Override Congress on Spending

What Happened: Trump is considering a rarely used tactic called "pocket rescission" to cancel billions in already-approved federal spending. By submitting cuts just before the fiscal year ends, the White House could freeze funds without a congressional vote—potentially letting the money expire unspent.

Why It Matters: This revives Trump’s first-term tactic of defying Congress’s control over federal spending—an approach already ruled illegal. Democrats warn it would gut funding for cancer research, disaster relief, and child care.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

NYC Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander Detained by ICE

What Happened: Brad Lander, New York City comptroller and Democratic mayoral candidate, was detained by masked ICE agents outside Manhattan immigration court after linking arms with a man facing deportation and requesting a judicial warrant. Witnesses, including Lander’s wife, said he was swarmed and taken without explanation.

Why It Matters: Dragging a sitting official into custody over immigration protests is authoritarian thuggery. Trump keeps targeting Democrats to criminalize dissent and send a message: speak out, and you will be next. Law enforcement is being weaponized for political retribution.

California Cops Investigate ‘Immigration Protest’ With AI-Camera System

What Happened: Police in California used Flock’s AI-powered license plate reader system to investigate an “immigration protest,” while illegally sharing access with out-of-state agencies working with ICE. Internal records obtained by 404 Media reveal local departments enabled ICE-linked searches in violation of California’s sanctuary state laws.

Why It Matters: This undermines California’s legal protections for immigrants and shows how mass surveillance tools like Flock can be exploited to bypass state restrictions. It raises serious civil liberties concerns about law enforcement using AI systems to monitor constitutionally protected protests.

Trump Resumes ICE Raids on Farms and Hotels After Brief Pause

What Happened: Trump reversed a short-lived pause on ICE workplace raids in agriculture and hospitality after pressure from immigration hardliners like Stephen Miller. Trump initially halted the raids, citing economic fallout, but soon announced plans for the “single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

Why It Matters: The flip-flop reveals deep dysfunction in Trump’s deportation agenda, with conflicting policy factions and erratic decisions disrupting industries dependent on immigrant labor.

FBI Director Kash Patel Fuels 2020 Election Conspiracies with Dubious China Tip

What Happened: Kash Patel “declassified” and shared a baseless 2020 tip with Sen. Grassley, claiming China mass-produced fake driver’s licenses to rig mail-in voting. The allegation, promoted by Russia ally John Solomon, lacks any supporting evidence and was long dismissed by election officials.

Why It Matters: Patel is abusing his position to give MAGA conspiracy theories the veneer of official legitimacy. This further fuels distrust in elections, plays into foreign propaganda, and marks another step in the political weaponization of U.S. agencies to undermine U.S. elections ahead of midterms.

U.S. Revokes Visas of Panamanian Politicians Who Opposed Trump Deals

What Happened: The U.S. revoked the travel visas of former Panamanian President Martín Torrijos and recent presidential candidate Ricardo Lombana after they criticized new agreements between Panama and Trump. The deals included accepting migrants, increasing U.S. troop presence, and waiving canal fees.

Why It Matters: The visa cancellations to punish dissent raise alarms about U.S. retaliation against foreign critics and erode democratic norms in international diplomacy.

Top House Democrat asks Microsoft about DOGE code allegedly tied to NLRB data removal

What Happened: House Democrats are probing whether Trump’s unvetted DOGE operatives installed backdoors in NLRB systems to extract union-related data, after a whistleblower revealed code hosted on GitHub and deleted logs. Microsoft is being asked to release the records as fears grow of political retaliation against workers.

Why It Matters: If true, this is a targeted attack on labor rights using federal tech infrastructure. It suggests Trump’s team is weaponizing unauthorized DOGE, among other things, to sabotage independent agencies and suppress unions.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Senators Call for More Funds for Member Safety Following Minnesota Shootings

What Happened: After the political assassination of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and a hit list targeting multiple Democrats was discovered, Senators held a security briefing and called for increased funding to protect members of Congress.

Why It Matters: The deadly assassination highlights the alarming rise in political violence and growing threats to elected officials. Lawmakers warn that incendiary rhetoric—especially from politicians—is fueling this crisis. This is a dangerous path for America.

Trump and GOP Allies Mock Democrats After Minnesota Lawmaker Killings

What Happened: While some Republicans condemned the assassination of Minnesota Democrat Melissa Hortman and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman, Trump and his allies spread conspiracies and mocked Democrats. Trump attacked Gov. Tim Walz, Elon Musk blamed the “far left,” and Sen. Mike Lee posted and deleted memes accusing “Marxists.”

Why It Matters: The shift from grief to mockery reveals how Trump and MAGA leaders continue normalizing political violence. By deflecting blame and fueling disinformation, they’re creating a dangerous climate where attacks on opponents are excused and encouraged.

Trump says he won’t call Minnesota Gov. Walz after lawmaker shootings because it would ‘waste time’

What Happened: After the targeted shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers—one killed, one wounded—Trump refused to call Gov. Tim Walz, calling him “whacked out” and a “waste of time.” The shooter, who surrendered, had attended Trump rallies and had ties to evangelical groups.

Why It Matters: Trump’s refusal to offer condolences fuels political violence. The shooter had a list of prominent Democratic targets. This highlights the deadly consequences of Trump’s rhetoric and the rising wave of political violence in the U.S.

Spanish-language journalist who documents immigration raids detained for ICE after protest arrest

What Happened: Mario Guevara, a Salvadoran journalist known for documenting immigration raids, was arrested while covering a protest near Atlanta and is now being held for ICE despite having legal authorization to live and work in the U.S. Video shows Guevara identifying himself as press and wearing a “PRESS” vest when he was detained.

Why It Matters: Guevara’s detention reiterates political retaliation against journalists and the growing press suppression under Trump. His viral coverage of ICE raids made him a prominent voice—and now critics warn he’s being silenced for exposing abuses.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘A Time of Bitter Celebrations’: ICE Raids Cast Shadow Over L.A. Graduations

What Happened: Amid ongoing ICE raids, many immigrant families in Los Angeles skipped high school graduation ceremonies out of fear. Students gave emotional speeches honoring undocumented parents who stayed away, while some events deployed extra security to guard against potential federal agent interference.

Why It Matters: The celebrations offered both joy and defiance as Latino families navigated fear, separation, and state-sanctioned targeting. With nearly 75% of LAUSD students being Latino, the moment became a powerful symbol of resistance—and a stark warning about America’s direction.

CNN: Less Than 10% of Immigrants Taken by ICE Had Serious Criminal Convictions

What Happened: Internal data obtained by CNN reveals that fewer than 1 in 10 immigrants detained by ICE since October were convicted of serious crimes like murder or assault. Over 75% had no criminal convictions beyond immigration or traffic violations—undermining Trump officials’ claims they’re only targeting “the worst of the worst.”

Why It Matters: Despite claims of targeting criminals, ICE data shows most arrested in mass raids had no criminal history. The cruel crackdown is spreading fear, with even some Republicans now demanding answers.

ICE Accused of Deceptive Mass Arrests at Chicago Check-In Site

What Happened: At least ten immigrants, including community organizer Gladis Yolanda Chavez Pineda, were arrested without warning at a June 4 check-in at Chicago’s ISAP office—despite complying with ICE’s surveillance requirements. Lawyers were blocked from assisting, and those detained were quickly transported in unmarked vans. A court-ordered stay of removal for Chavez Pineda was ignored as ICE claimed local agents no longer had discretion.

Why It Matters: The arrests show ICE entrapping law-abiding immigrants. Officials are ignoring court orders and blocking legal aid—breaking down due process while using dictator-style tactics like masks and unmarked vans to disappear people and instill fear.

‘He’s a U.S. citizen!’ Feds seen in violent arrest of L.A. County man

What Happened: Federal agents tackled and detained 20-year-old Adrian Andrew Martinez in Pico Rivera after he allegedly intervened in an immigration stop targeting another man. Martinez, a U.S. citizen, was violently restrained by multiple agents in a parking lot, prompting protests outside City Hall. His family still does not know where he was taken.

Why It Matters: The incident spotlights Trump’s cruel immigration tactics, with growing evidence of mistaken arrests and excessive force, even against U.S. citizens. Trump’s regime disappearing people without informing families is exactly what happens in Russia.

California Bill Would Bar Officers From Wearing Masks

What Happened: California lawmakers introduced the “No Secret Police Act” to ban officers from wearing masks while interacting with the public. The move follows a wave of immigration raids carried out by masked agents in military-style gear. The bill allows exceptions for SWAT, health, or safety reasons, but aims to increase transparency and accountability.

Why It Matters: The legislation is a direct response to growing public alarm over secretive, anonymous federal forces detaining people. The use of masks fuels fear, violates democratic norms, and endangers both the public and officers in chaotic arrests.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump fires a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

What Happened: Trump abruptly fired Nuclear Regulatory Commissioner Christopher T. Hanson, a bipartisan appointee whose term was to run through 2029. Hanson says he was removed “without cause” as Trump accelerates his campaign to overhaul the independent agency’s safety standards and slash its workforce.

Why It Matters: Hanson’s removal undermines the independence of the nuclear safety watchdog and signals a broader push to weaken oversight. Experts warn this opens the door to deregulation, putting public safety at risk and handing more power to industry insiders.

Inside the clashes between Trump and Gabbard

What Happened: Tensions have erupted between Trump and Tulsi Gabbard after she posted a video warning of nuclear war just days before Israel’s strikes on Iran. Trump, reportedly furious at what he saw as a challenge to his authority, is now reconsidering her role. Also, was Gabbard’s timing a signal to adversaries, as her post came shortly after Israeli officials held high-level security briefings?

Why It Matters: Trump’s public feud with Gabbard is endangering national security by exposing internal chaos at the highest levels of intelligence, as he draws the U.S. closer to war. The unraveling of trust inside critical agencies signals dysfunction—and broadcasts instability to allies and adversaries.

A shrinking FEMA puts lake town's rebuilding plans in limbo

What Happened: Lake Lure, NC, is struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Helene devastated its dam and tourism economy, but Trump’s plans to slash FEMA funding have stalled recovery. Federal aid once promised under Biden is now uncertain, and Trump has already rejected hazard mitigation requests from six states, including those with Republican governors.

Why It Matters: Trump’s dismantling of FEMA puts vulnerable communities at risk and shifts disaster costs to states. “There’s got to be some federal help, right?” a local business owner pleaded, as tourism and safety infrastructure hang in limbo.

4,000 Justice Department Employees Take ‘Fork in the Road’ Offer, More Cuts Coming

What Happened: Trump stated that over 4,000 Justice Department employees accepted voluntary departure packages under the so-called “Fork in the Road” initiative, part of a broader plan to reshape federal agencies. Officials say more rounds of workforce purges are expected.

Why It Matters: This mass exodus cripples the Justice Department’s ability to uphold civil rights and fight corruption. It’s a clear sign of Trump’s loyalty purge—gutting institutional independence to install loyalists and complete his takeover of the agency.

South Africa Built a Medical Research Powerhouse. Trump Cuts Have Demolished It

What Happened: Trump abruptly halted hundreds of millions in U.S. government funding for South African medical research, gutting one of the world’s most vital scientific ecosystems. NIH, CDC, and USAID grants supporting breakthroughs on HIV, TB, and vaccines were slashed via executive order.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts decimate a global lifeline in public health. By severing ties with South African labs, he’s undermining vaccine trials, HIV and TB breakthroughs, and U.S. drug innovation—and endangering millions worldwide.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Mobile pulls coverage map after ‘Gulf of Mexico’ label sparks chatter online

What Happened: Trump Mobile removed its coverage map after users noticed it labeled the southern U.S. coastline as bordering the "Gulf of Mexico," contradicting Trump’s executive order renaming it the "Gulf of America." The label, inherited from T-Mobile’s data, triggered ridicule online and renewed attention to Trump’s culture war tactics.

Why It Matters: This exposes how even basic facts like geography are politicized. Scrubbing a standard map reflects the regime’s obsession with branding over truth.

Trump Calls for Iran’s ‘Unconditional Surrender’ and Threatens Its Supreme Leader

What Happened: Trump declared U.S. “control” of Iranian airspace and demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” while threatening Ayatollah Khamenei and hinting at possible military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. The Pentagon has moved bombers and refueling aircraft into position, and Congress is debating whether Trump needs approval to go to war.

Trump's claim about "control of the skies over Iran" raises questions about U.S. involvement in conflict

What Happened: During a G7 speech, Trump declared the U.S. now has “full control of the skies over Iran,” a claim not confirmed by the Pentagon. The announcement stunned foreign leaders and sparked alarm in Washington, as defense officials scrambled to clarify whether any such operation exists.

How Trump Shifted on Iran Under Pressure From Israel

What Happened: After months of resisting Israeli pressure, Trump reversed course and backed Netanyahu’s major strike on Iran’s nuclear sites. He approved U.S. intelligence support and is now considering direct military involvement, including bunker-buster strikes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shift under pressure risks dragging the U.S. into another Middle East war. His actions could trigger regional chaos and regime change efforts without a clear plan.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

How the Right Spread Cruel Disinformation After Minnesota Lawmaker Killings

What Happened: After the assassination of Minnesota Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and the shooting of Senator John Hoffman, rightwing media and figures—including Elon Musk, Laura Loomer, and Sen. Mike Lee—spread lies blaming leftists and conspiracies linking the shooter to Gov. Tim Walz. In reality, the attacker was a Trump supporter with anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-abortion views.

Why It Matters: The right is using disinformation to whitewash political violence. By shifting blame and denying facts, they continue normalizing extremism, inflaming divisions, and fueling a dangerous climate of conspiracies and threats.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US manufacturing output barely rises in May

What Happened: U.S. manufacturing output rose just 0.1% in May, with gains in auto and aircraft production offset by declines in other sectors like metals and machinery. Economists warn that Trump's tariffs, including 50% duties on steel and aluminum, are weighing on production and capacity utilization.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump's claims of reviving U.S. industry, the data shows continued stagnation in factory output and underused production capacity, signaling that Trump’s erratic tariffs are backfiring.

Weak Retail Sales and Manufacturing Signal Economic Slowdown

What Happened: U.S. retail sales dropped 0.9% in May—marking a second straight monthly decline—while non-auto manufacturing output also slipped. Analysts cite falling auto demand, rising tariffs, and Middle East tensions for weakening consumer and business activity.

Why It Matters: The numbers signal economic slowdown despite wage growth. Experts warn Trump’s tariff war is eating into household budgets and could tip the economy into recession by year’s end.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Sen. Mike Lee Deletes Controversial Minnesota Shootings Posts Amid Backlash

What Happened: After posting inflammatory comments blaming Democrats for the Minnesota shootings—including “This is what happens when Marxists don't get their way”—Sen. Mike Lee deleted the posts following public outrage and a private conversation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Pushback works.

Trump Officials Cutting $1B in NIH Grants Is ‘Void and Illegal’, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s termination of over $1 billion in NIH research grants, ruling the cuts “void and illegal” and rooted in unlawful racial and anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. The grants had targeted studies linked to DEI, gender identity, and vaccine equity.

NAACP won’t invite Trump to convention, breaking a 116-year tradition

What Happened: The NAACP announced it will not invite Trump to its July convention, breaking a longstanding tradition of welcoming every sitting president since 1909. Citing attacks on civil rights, voting protections, and democracy, the group declared that Trump’s actions disqualify him from participation.

Toy Companies Urge Supreme Court to Hear Trump Tariff Case

What Happened: Major toy manufacturers have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to expedite a legal challenge against Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods. The companies argue that the tariffs, reimposed and expanded during Trump’s second term, are unconstitutional and causing severe economic harm.

Judge Blocks Trump-Era Cuts to Pentagon Research Funding

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s plan to cap indirect cost reimbursements at 15% for Pentagon-funded university research. The policy, challenged by MIT, Johns Hopkins, and others, aimed to slash $900 million annually from Defense Department research spending.

📊 By the Numbers

$5 million — Price of a single seat at Trump’s White House dinner-for-sale events

$1.3 billion — Cost to taxpayers and victims from Trump’s pardons, per House Democrats

$400 million — Value of luxury jet Trump accepted from Qatar

$499 — Price of Trump’s “T1” phone likely built in China

4000+ — Justice Department employees who took “Fork in the Road” exit offer

75% — Immigrants arrested by ICE with no serious criminal record

<10% — Immigrants detained by ICE convicted of serious crimes

10,000+ — Signatures on petition to release ICE detainee Chavez Pineda

$1 billion — NIH research grants ruled “void and illegal” after Trump’s cuts

$900 million — Annual research cuts blocked by judge in Pentagon funding case

116 years — NAACP tradition broken by refusing to invite Trump

6 — States whose hazard mitigation requests were rejected by Trump

10 — Democratic lawmakers demanding answers from Palantir on IRS mega-database

50% — Tariff Trump reimposed on steel and aluminum imports

2nd — Month in a row of declining U.S. retail sales in May

0.1% — Growth in U.S. manufacturing output in May

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s loyalty purge continues hollowing out federal agencies — How long can government function with expertise replaced by political obedience?

Trump continues targeting blue states for retribution — How far will he be allowed to go in punishing sanctuary cities and political opponents?

A centralized surveillance state in the U.S. — How long before Palantir and unauthorized DOGE are used to target journalists, activists, and political foes?

Trump and MAGA Republicans are normalizing political violence — Will more leaders fall silent or complicit as threats turn to assassinations?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights Protections Are Crumbling — From education to employment, Trump is dismantling decades of civil rights progress through mass firings, office closures, and executive orders.

Authoritarian Tactics Are Escalating — Attacks on independent media, nonpartisan agencies, immigrant communities, and universities follow a clear pattern: consolidate power, discredit oversight, and criminalize dissent.

Democracy Is Being Dismantled from Within — As political violence rises and disinformation spreads, Trump is systematically tearing down the institutions meant to safeguard American democracy.

Mass Surveillance Is Expanding — Tools like Palantir’s IRS mega-database and Flock’s AI cameras are being deployed to monitor, intimidate, and suppress political opposition under the guise of efficiency.

Dissent Is Being Criminalized — Protesters, journalists, and elected officials are being targeted with arrests, ICE detentions, and threats.

Trump Is Governing for His Business — From foreign jets to crypto deals and $5 million dinners, Trump’s presidency operates like a personal business empire—where public power is wielded to maximize private profit.

Federal Agencies Are Being Hollowed Out — Loyalty tests and purges continue replacing career experts with political operatives, paralyzing key institutions from the DOJ to FEMA.

War Will Be Used as a Distraction — With chaos mounting at home, Trump’s escalations with Iran will serve as a rallying point to distract from domestic failures and further consolidate power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.