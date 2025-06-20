A person waves an American flag as demonstrators gather at Metro Hall during a “No Kings” protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 13-15

Welcome to Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Reports Over $600 Million in Income from Crypto, Golf, and Licensing Ventures

What Happened: In a newly released financial disclosure, Trump reported more than $600 million in 2024 income from cryptocurrency deals, golf resorts, and global licensing fees. His ventures include $320 million from a meme coin, $57 million in token sales from World Liberty Financial, and at least $217 million from Florida golf properties. Trump’s total declared assets exceed $1.6 billion.

Why It Matters: The report shows Trump is cashing in on the presidency—using crypto deals and business interests that profit from his own policy decisions. It’s a staggering conflict of interest that blurs public service with personal enrichment and corrodes democratic governance.

Trump Disclosure Shows $57 Million in Earnings From Early Crypto Push

What Happened: Trump earned $57 million last year from a family-backed cryptocurrency firm, according to a new financial disclosure. The filing shows $1.7 billion in assets and growing involvement in token sales, stablecoins, bitcoin mining, NFTs, and branded merchandise.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalating crypto investments raise serious conflict-of-interest concerns, as he profits from digital assets while shaping U.S. policy. Corruption in plain sight…

‘Trump Inc.’: Filings Show Staff Profited From Being in the President’s Orbit

What Happened: Newly released financial disclosures reveal that many of Trump’s top aides—including Susie Wiles, Stephen Miller, and Dan Scavino—earned millions from Trump-aligned media, political groups, and consulting firms before taking official roles. Some were paid by organizations tied to pardoned allies, fake electors, and Trump’s legal defense operations.

Why It Matters: The disclosures highlight how Trump’s orbit has become a money-making machine, where loyalty is rewarded with cash and influence—like in Russia. The blurred lines between grift and governance reveal that Trump’s second term is run by loyalists cashing in on power.

Close Trump Allies Sponsored the Military Parade, Raising Ethical Concerns

What Happened: The Army’s 250th anniversary parade in Washington was sponsored by companies closely tied to Trump—UFC’s Dana White, Palantir, Coinbase, and Oracle. Several have received federal contracts or favors, using the national event to boost their brands.

Why It Matters: This merges state power with private gain, violating federal rules and turning patriotic events and Trump spectacles into showcases for Trump-aligned corporations.

ICE directed to pause immigration arrests at farms, hotels and restaurants, sources tell CBS News

What Happened: Trump has quietly paused ICE raids at farms, hotels, and restaurants after industry leaders warned the crackdown was gutting their workforce. The move follows soaring arrest rates and signals a reversal driven by economic fallout.

Why It Matters: The shift exposes Trump’s double standard—aggressively targeting immigrant communities while protecting business allies. It highlights how political loyalty and profit override consistency, justice, and due process.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Immigration P.R. Campaign Enters a New Militarized Phase

What Happened: Trump’s regime is using a propaganda blitz to promote its immigration crackdown, flooding social media with militarized videos of raids and arrests. Many clips come from far-right influencers and depict soldiers in U.S. streets to glorify mass deportations and deter protests.

Why It Matters: This is an authoritarian spectacle designed to normalize fear and condition Americans to accept military presence in civilian life. It dehumanizes immigrants and lays the groundwork for violent repression against Americans disguised as law enforcement.

Trump Says He Decides What ‘America First’ Means

What Happened: In an interview with The Atlantic, Trump declared that “America First” means whatever he says it means, dismissing critics like Tucker Carlson who oppose U.S. backing of Israel’s strikes on Iran. He defended his foreign policy record and claimed “success” in global conflicts—moments before abruptly ending the call to speak with Putin.

Why It Matters: Trump is making U.S. policy—at home and abroad—about himself. His dismissal of MAGA allies shows this isn’t about ideology, but about power. The message is clear: obey Trump, or be cast aside.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The Marines Are in Los Angeles

What Happened: Around 200 active-duty Marines were deployed to Los Angeles during protests against Trump’s immigration raids. Armed and trained for riot control, the Marines can detain civilians if they feel “threatened,” despite lacking clear legal authority. The deployment, carried out without invoking the Insurrection Act, has sparked backlash from state officials and constitutional scholars.

Why It Matters: This is the most aggressive domestic military deployment in decades and dangerously erodes the line between military and police. This mirrors authoritarian tactics, undermines constitutional norms, and sets the stage for violent clashes between American troops and civilians.

Republicans Launch Investigation Into Newsom and Bass Over LA Protests

What Happened: House Republicans have opened a probe into California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, accusing them of “obstructing” federal efforts to control recent protests. Oversight Chair James Comer claims they “defended violent rioters” and undermined Trump’s deployment of the National Guard.

Why It Matters: This is another Trump-led assault on Democratic leaders and sanctuary cities—using Congress, the DOJ, and other agencies to punish political enemies, criminalize protest, and send a warning to other blue states that they need to obey or will be targeted.

White House Reviews SpaceX Contracts

What Happened: Trump ordered the Pentagon and NASA to review SpaceX’s $22 billion in contracts after Musk publicly criticized him.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using the federal government to target critics. It threatens stable governance and weaponizes government partnerships for personal payback.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘No Kings’ Protests, Citizen-Run ICE Trackers Trigger Intelligence Warnings

What Happened: Army and fusion center analysts are tracking civilians who use digital tools to monitor ICE raids, labeling crowd-sourced protest maps a “strategic threat.” Internal bulletins, obtained by WIRED, admit most users are nonviolent—but still treat them as surveillance targets amid growing unrest.

Why It Matters: Civilians using transparency tools are now framed as threats, while the government deploys military surveillance on U.S. soil. This mirrors authoritarian regimes where public dissent is criminalized and met with state repression.

How a Pentagon account on X became Pete Hegseth’s personal cheerleader

What Happened: The Pentagon’s “rapid response team” has morphed into a hyper-partisan X account that attacks journalists, mocks opponents, and promotes Hegseth with Christian nationalist and authoritarian rhetoric—cheering troop deployments and smearing critics as “fake news.”

Why It Matters: Turning an official military communications arm into a political weapon collapses longstanding civil-military boundaries. It mirrors tactics used in authoritarian states, where agencies are hijacked to spread propaganda and enforce loyalty.

Director of National Portrait Gallery Resigns After Trump’s Attempted Firing

What Happened: Kim Sajet, longtime director of the National Portrait Gallery, resigned just weeks after Trump tried to fire her for supporting DEI and rejecting a pro-Trump painting. The Smithsonian Institution initially rebuffed Trump’s move, defending its independence, but Sajet ultimately stepped down to protect the museum.

Why It Matters: Sajet’s ousting shows how Trump’s loyalty tests and ideological purges continue reaching into cultural institutions. The move threatens the independence of America’s most respected public arts organizations.

Australian Deported From US Says He Was Targeted for Writing on Pro-Palestine Protests

What Happened: Alistair Kitchen, an Australian writer and former Columbia student, was detained at LAX, questioned about his political views, and deported over blog posts supporting Gaza protests. U.S. officials linked his ESTA application to his online activity, raising concerns of surveillance.

Why It Matters: Kitchen’s deportation shows how Trump’s border policies are being used to target dissent, even among foreign visitors. Surveillance and ideological vetting are being weaponized to punish political speech and chill academic freedom.

Democratic Minnesota Politician Killed in ‘Politically Motivated Assassination’

What Happened: Vance Boelter assassinated Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and separately opened fire on Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Posing as law enforcement, Boelter left behind a hit list of pro-choice lawmakers. Authorities say the attacks were politically motivated.

Why It Matters: This is a targeted political assassination—part of a dangerous escalation in lone-wolf violence fueled by radicalized ideologies. Trump and MAGA Republicans are worsening the crisis through rhetoric that normalizes violence and demonizes political opponents. The U.S. is veering down a perilous path where democratic participation becomes life-threatening.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Pregnant U.S. Citizen Says DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Led ICE Raid on Her Home

What Happened: Sabrina Medina, a pregnant U.S. citizen, says ICE agents stormed her Huntington Park home looking for her undocumented husband—with Kristi Noem herself leading the raid. Surveillance footage shows Noem outside as agents entered. Medina, pulled from the shower, said: “I feel like a criminal now.”

Why It Matters: Noem’s continued participation in immigration raids—with cameras in tow—highlights the use of immigration enforcement as a political spectacle. This weaponizes fear, humiliates citizens, and erodes due process in favor of propaganda and optics.

ICE Arrests Louisiana Mother of 9-Week-Old, Wife of Marine at Immigration Hearing

What Happened: ICE agents arrested Paola Clouatre, a Baton Rouge mother of two and wife of a U.S. Marine veteran, during a routine immigration check-in in New Orleans. Despite breastfeeding her 9-week-old daughter, she remains detained in a Louisiana facility as her family awaits a judge’s ruling on her deportation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown has veered into a new direction, targeting women and families at court dates and ICE check-ins—places once considered safe to encourage legal compliance. Arresting a Marine’s wife sends a chilling message that under this regime, even nursing mothers married to U.S. veterans are fair game.

Marines detain civilian in Los Angeles, in first such case

What Happened: U.S. Marines in Los Angeles detained a civilian, veteran Marcos Leao, after he crossed caution tape near a federal building on his way to a VA appointment. He was zip-tied and held for over two hours with no charges. This appears to be the first time active-duty Marines have detained a U.S. citizen on American soil.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented detention by active-duty Marines signals a dangerous erosion of the Posse Comitatus Act and a step toward military policing of civilians. It’s a warning sign of a growing police state—where the lines between armed forces and law enforcement are vanishing.

Video Shows ICE Detaining Afghan Interpreter Who Aided U.S. Troops

What Happened: A viral video showed ICE agents detaining an Afghan man inside a San Diego courthouse as he calmly stated he served as a U.S. military interpreter. His lawyer says he entered legally via the CBP One app and is seeking a Special Immigrant Visa. Despite his service, he now faces expedited deportation.

Why It Matters: This betrayal of a wartime ally—who now faces jail or execution in Afghanistan for helping the U.S.—sends a chilling message to future interpreters and informants. It erodes trust, endangers lives, and shatters America’s moral and strategic credibility.

Padilla warns about what happens "when cameras are not there" after removal from Noem event

What Happened: Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from a DHS news conference in Los Angeles after questioning Kristi Noem about immigration raids. He warned that if a senator can be silenced like this, the public should fear what happens “when the cameras are not there.”

Why It Matters: The removal of a sitting senator underscores Trump’s escalating hostility toward opposition, oversight, and transparency. Padilla's warning raises alarms about unchecked abuses happening behind closed doors during California’s militarized immigration crackdown.

Trump’s ICE Arrests Non-Criminals Despite Crime-Focused Message

What Happened: ICE arrests of immigrants without criminal convictions have surged over 800% under Trump, from 860 in January to 7,800 this month. Internal data shows most were detained for civil immigration violations—not serious crimes.

Why It Matters: The surge reveals a politically driven crackdown prioritizing numbers over safety, sweeping up law-abiding immigrants to meet quotas. It’s fueling protests and alarm over due process and human rights violations.

LA protester charged with assaulting officer says he was the one attacked: ‘I thought I was going to die’

What Happened: Jose Mojica, a U.S. citizen and father of four, was charged with assaulting a federal officer during an immigration protest in LA. He says he was choked, slammed to the ground, and injured while trying to de-escalate tensions. Cellphone footage supports parts of his account.

Why It Matters: Trump's DOJ is charging injured protesters with federal crimes while unleashing Marines and Border Patrol on civilians. Defense lawyers say it's racial profiling and an attack on free speech—turning protest into a crime.

Trump Weighs Adding 36 Countries to Travel Ban, Memo Says

What Happened: A leaked State Department cable shows Trump is weighing a major expansion of his travel ban to include citizens from 36 more countries—such as Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Venezuela—unless those nations meet new U.S. security requirements within 60 days. This follows earlier restrictions on 19 other countries.

Why It Matters: The move signals a sweeping escalation of Trump’s immigration agenda, echoing his first-term “Muslim Ban.” Critics warn it weaponizes vague security standards to enact discriminatory and politically motivated exclusions, targeting African, Middle Eastern, and Latin American nations and risking diplomatic fallout.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Head of FEMA's storm response center leaving agency amid leadership exodus

What Happened: Jeremy Greenberg, head of FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center, resigned just two weeks into hurricane season, following the exits of other top disaster-response officials. The departures come as Trump pushes to reduce FEMA’s role, saying states should “wean” off federal disaster aid.

Why It Matters: The collapse of FEMA’s leadership threatens the nation’s ability to respond to crises. With hurricane season underway, Trump’s dismantling of federal emergency infrastructure puts millions of Americans at risk.

New GOP bill would protect AI companies from lawsuits if they offer transparency

What Happened: Sen. Cynthia Lummis introduced legislation shielding AI developers from civil liability if they meet transparency standards, while affirming that professionals remain accountable for decisions made using AI.

Why It Matters: As AI reshapes industries from healthcare to finance, this bill aims to encourage development while preserving guardrails. But paired with Trump’s push to preempt state AI rules for a decade, critics warn it could create a regulatory vacuum, benefiting Big Tech at the public’s expense.

Trump Medicaid Cuts Could Devastate Rural Health Services, Hospitals Warn

What Happened: Trump’s tax proposal includes $785 billion in Medicaid cuts over 10 years, endangering rural hospitals already struggling to stay afloat. Healthcare leaders warn of widespread closures and reduced care in poor, high-need areas.

Why It Matters: Nearly half of rural hospitals are losing money, and Medicaid is a lifeline for millions. The proposed cuts risk triggering a healthcare collapse in small-town America, putting pressure on GOP senators to act before the July 4 deadline.

The Department of Energy Is Quietly Slashing Disability Rights

What Happened: The Department of Energy is repealing a decades-old rule mandating disability access in new federally funded buildings, effective July 15. The rollback was quietly announced in the Federal Register with no public input.

Why It Matters: Disability advocates see this as a trial balloon for wider civil rights dismantling.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Returns to G-7 He Once Loathed as Iran Crisis Intensifies

What Happened: Trump arrived at the G-7 summit in Canada just days after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, while conflict in the region intensifies. As Trump promotes American energy and AI, other leaders are downplaying divisive issues like Ukraine and climate, hoping to avoid confrontation. Trump has already sparked backlash for consulting Putin—not allies—about the Iran crisis.

Why It Matters: Trump’s return to the world stage highlights the G-7’s fraying unity. His embrace of authoritarian figures, disdain for collective action, and disruptive diplomacy erode trust among allies and threaten the group’s role as a bulwark for democracy.

Nato drafts one-page communiqué to suit Trump’s attention span

What Happened: NATO leaders plan to issue a one-page communiqué at the upcoming summit in The Hague, designed to align with Trump’s short attention span and minimize friction. The document reportedly endorses Trump’s demand for member states to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Why It Matters: NATO’s decision to adapt its core messaging for Trump signals a troubling shift—placing alliance cohesion at risk to appease one leader. This weakens the alliance’s strategic clarity and provides Russia with another opportunity to exploit divisions and erode collective defense commitments.

Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic, Poland says

What Happened: A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft crossed two kilometers into Polish airspace over the Baltic Sea, prompting a scramble from two British fighter jets stationed in Poland. The aircraft was intercepted and identified before exiting the airspace.

Why It Matters: This is the latest in a string of provocative Russian actions testing NATO’s eastern defenses. With tensions already high, each airspace breach risks escalation and underscores the alliance’s need for constant vigilance.

Iran and Israel Trade Airstrikes for Third Day as Nuclear Talks Collapse

What Happened: Israel and Iran continued exchanging deadly airstrikes after Israel’s surprise attack on Iranian nuclear sites. Over 400 are reported dead in Iran, 13 in Israel, and talks between the U.S. and Iran in Oman have collapsed. Iran accused the U.S. of complicity, while Trump warned Tehran and claimed he could broker peace.

Trump Says 'It's Possible' US Gets Involved in Israel-Iran Conflict

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. isn’t currently involved in Israel’s strikes on Iran but admitted “it’s possible we could get involved.” He confirmed a long call with Putin and floated Russia as a mediator, while Iran canceled nuclear talks and blamed the U.S. for backing Israel.

Macron visits Greenland in show of support for territory coveted by Trump

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron visited Greenland ahead of the G-7 summit to affirm EU support after Trump renewed threats to "get" the island for the U.S. Macron met local leaders aboard a Danish naval frigate and urged respect for Greenland’s territorial integrity.

Why It Matters: The visit rebukes Trump’s imperial posturing and threats to illegally annex Greenland. Macron’s show of solidarity underscores Europe’s alarm over U.S. aggression.

From Day 144 tracker

Hegseth testifies Pentagon has "plans for any contingency" when asked about taking over Greenland by force

What Happened: Pete Hegseth told Congress that the Pentagon has "plans for any contingency," including military takeovers of Greenland and Panama. Pressed by Rep. Adam Smith on whether this included invading Denmark, Hegseth didn’t deny it, saying planners prepare for “whatever’s needed.” A Republican lawmaker later tried to walk back the comments, but Hegseth held firm on the Pentagon’s broad planning mandate. Trump has previously said, “We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%.”

Why It Matters: The acknowledgment underscores how Trump’s second term has normalized military contingency planning for seizing foreign territory—echoing imperial ambitions and raising alarms about U.S. global credibility, diplomacy, and respect for sovereignty.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump sees peace between Iran and Israel soon, eyes Putin role

What Happened: As Iran-Israel tensions escalate, Trump claimed peace is “coming soon” and floated Putin as a potential “mediator.” He offered no specifics but confirmed he spoke to Putin about the Middle East.

Why It Matters: The idea of Russia “mediating” while waging a genocidal war and aiding Iran’s nuclear program is absurd. But Trump seizes every opportunity to normalize Putin and rehabilitate Russia on the global stage.

US Opposes European Push to Lower G-7’s Russia Oil Price Cap

What Happened: The U.S. is blocking EU and UK efforts to lower the G7’s Russian oil price cap from $60 to $45, despite pressure to tighten restrictions. Trump’s refusal undercuts momentum for a unified move to slash Moscow’s war profits.

Why It Matters: Trump continues aiding Russia—this time by blocking tougher oil sanctions—undermining the West’s ability to cut off Moscow’s war funds. His obstruction fractures allied unity, as he uses U.S. policy to protect Russian interests.

Without a hint of irony, Putin offers condolences for 'civilian casualties' in Iran, condemns Israel's 'violations' of UN Charter

What Happened: Putin offered condolences to Iran over civilian casualties from Israeli strikes and condemned Israel’s actions as violations of international law—just hours after Russia killed Ukrainian civilians in a massive missile assault.

Why It Matters: The hypocrisy is staggering. Putin has the nerve to pose as a “defender of international norms,” while Russia is actively committing genocide and war crimes.

White House and DHS Amplify White Nationalist Propaganda Poster

What Happened: The White House and Department of Homeland Security shared an image urging Americans to report “foreign invaders” via an ICE tip line—a graphic originally created by a white nationalist user who praises Hitler and uses slurs online. The user celebrated the repost, saying, “Our efforts are coming out of the White House!”

Why It Matters: Trump and his officials continue openly echoing white supremacist messaging—on official government channels. This is how extremist ideology becomes normalized, disguised as policy.

Right-Wingers Sound Like They WANT Anti-Trump Protests To Turn Violent

What Happened: As millions were preparing to march nationwide against Trump’s authoritarianism, right-wing leaders ramped up violent rhetoric and activated National Guard units. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis implied protesters hit by cars would be at fault, while sheriffs in Alabama and Florida threatened harsh crackdowns, framing protests as potential “riots.”

Why It Matters: The inflammatory stance reveals a calculated effort to criminalize dissent and stage a show of state power. With Trump militarizing streets and targeting democratic institutions, the right wants to bait protesters.

Far-Right Threats Surged Ahead of ‘No Kings’ Protests

What Happened: Extremist groups tied to the Proud Boys are spreading violent threats ahead of Saturday’s national “No Kings” protests against Trump. Online posts call for shooting protesters, doxxing organizers, and circulating state-backed anti-immigrant propaganda through far-right channels.

Why It Matters: This fusion of government messaging with extremist intimidation tactics mirrors authoritarian regimes. It signals a dangerous shift toward normalizing political violence in America, targeting dissenters with stochastic terrorism.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil Prices Surge as Israel Strikes Iranian Energy Facilities

What Happened: Oil prices jumped over 3% after Israeli strikes hit Iran’s South Pars gas field and a key oil depot near Tehran. Iran responded with missile attacks on Haifa and is now threatening to shut the Strait of Hormuz, escalating the conflict into a global energy flashpoint.

Why It Matters: With oil already up 13% this week, markets are on edge. A blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could send prices soaring past $100 a barrel, reigniting inflation and destabilizing fragile global economies.

US-China trade truce leaves military-use rare earth issue unresolved, sources say

What Happened: The U.S. and China reached a temporary trade truce in London, but Beijing refused to lift restrictions on rare earth exports vital to American weapons systems. China tied any mineral access to the rollback of U.S. AI chip export bans, keeping the standoff alive.

Why It Matters: China’s grip on rare earths gives it major leverage over U.S. defense capabilities. Trump’s trade tactics risk backfiring by leaving critical military supply chains exposed to geopolitical blackmail.

‘Stay Below the Radar’: Corporate America Falls Silent Under Trump’s Second Term

What Happened: Since Trump’s return, major U.S. companies have gone silent on social issues, pulling back diversity efforts and public stances to avoid retaliation. Despite big pledges, firms face threats, tariffs, or public shaming if they challenge the regime.

Why It Matters: Trump’s authoritarian tactics have cowed corporate America into compliance, gutting its role as a check on power. The MAGA loyalty test is reshaping business behavior—and accelerating the collapse of civic courage.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Millions Across US Turn Out for ‘No Kings’ Protests Against Donald Trump

What Happened: On the day of Trump’s military parade in Washington, 5-7 million joined “No Kings” protests in all 50 states and abroad, denouncing Trump’s authoritarianism, immigration crackdowns, and politicized troop deployments.

Second Judge Blocks Trump Order Requiring Proof of Citizenship to Vote

What Happened: A federal judge in Massachusetts issued an injunction against parts of Trump’s executive order mandating proof of citizenship to vote, ruling that the plaintiffs—Democratic state attorneys general—were likely to succeed in their challenge. This follows a previous court ruling in Washington, DC, also blocking the order.

Veterans Speak Out Against Trump’s Military Parade: ‘It Feels Gross’

What Happened: Dozens of veterans and military family members were arrested protesting Trump’s lavish military parade in Washington, D.C., timed with his 79th birthday and the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. Critics condemned the $45 million spectacle as a distraction from Trump’s deployment of troops against protesters in Los Angeles and his cuts to veterans’ support programs like VASP.

Top Lawyers Leaving Willkie Farr After Law Firm’s Deal With Trump

What Happened: At least 7 partners and up to 20 lawyers are leaving Willkie Farr & Gallagher following its controversial $100 million pro bono deal with Trump. The exodus, centered in the San Francisco office, comes amid backlash over law firms cooperating with White House demands to avoid punitive executive orders targeting perceived political opponents.

US judge blocks State Department's planned overhaul, mass layoffs

What Happened: A federal judge blocked the State Department from proceeding with a sweeping reorganization and nearly 2,000 layoffs, ruling the plan falls under Trump’s illegal executive order mandating mass downsizing across federal agencies. The ruling extends a prior injunction halting Trump’s broader federal purge, rejecting State Department claims that its plan was independent of White House directives.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$600 million+ — Trump’s 2024 income from crypto, golf resorts, and licensing deals

$320 million — Earnings from a single meme coin

$57 million — Trump’s profits from World Liberty Financial token sales

$1.7 billion — Total declared assets in Trump’s latest financial disclosure

800% — Surge in ICE arrests of immigrants with no criminal records

36 — Countries Trump plans to add to the expanded travel ban

200 — Active-duty Marines deployed to Los Angeles protests

5–7 million — Protesters who joined “No Kings” demonstrations across all 50 states and abroad

2,000 — Planned State Department layoffs blocked by a federal judge

7 partners and up to 20 lawyers — Leaving Willkie Farr & Gallagher following its controversial $100 million pro bono deal with Trump.

$785 billion — Trump’s proposed Medicaid cuts over 10 years

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Loyalty tests continue replacing expertise across federal agencies — How will government function when competence is purged in favor of obedience?

Trump is preparing to expand the travel ban to 36 more countries — Will this sweeping crackdown trigger global backlash and humanitarian crises?

The military is being weaponized against civilians on U.S. soil — Will Congress or courts stop Trump from using troops to police Americans?

Civil rights protections continue being dismantled from within — Will the courts intervene before disability and civil rights safeguards are erased?

Blue states and sanctuary cities are in Trump’s crosshairs — How long before the attacks on Newsom and Bass turn into a broader campaign of political retribution?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Militarization of Civil Life — Deploying Marines in U.S. cities and using propaganda to normalize raids is authoritarian.

Corruption Is the Policy — Trump is cashing in on crypto, golf, and licensing deals that directly benefit from his presidential decisions.

Allies Are Being Betrayed — Trump’s actions— blocking sanctions, floating Putin as a “mediator,” and rounding up Afghan allies— undermine trust and strategic credibility.

Americans Are Rising Up — Millions turned out for the No Kings protests, sending a clear message: Trump’s authoritarian power grab will be met with mass resistance. From veterans to students, the overwhelming participation shows Americans are not backing down—and are ready to fight for democracy.

