An MQ-9 Reaper drone with Customs and Border Protection awaits the next mission over the US-Mexico border on November 4, 2022, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session #2

Google Meet: June 17, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefgGSBQSNgZEoVyn2C3ZwRC1vEsktwe_3Li72CziHh0UiBog/viewform?usp=header

Town Hall Alert: Zoom Meeting on June 26 @ 7:00 PM EDT

Also, join our virtual town hall on June 17 for our paid subscribers for an urgent and important conversation. We’ll discuss the path forward, answer your questions, and continue building this strong, informed, and vibrant Pax Americana community.

This event is open to all paid subscribers—whether you’re with me or with Julie Roginsky, Salty Politics, you’re invited to join us. Please use the registration link below to sign up!

Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1InLg53QPkQrTTJVEQxqgsaiLdgHocpF3s8D09iS-wkA/edit

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EST.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Organization unveils mobile phone service

What Happened: Trump’s sons unveiled Trump Mobile, a new phone service offering gold-colored smartphones and a $47-a-month plan, run by a company licensing the Trump name. The phones are marketed as “U.S.-made,” though experts doubt the feasibility, citing a lack of supply chain clarity.

Why It Matters: This expands Trump’s self-enrichment while in office and opens the door to surveillance or influence over users. With control of a phone service, Trump could access call data and weaponize federal agencies against competitors. It’s another corrupt step in turning the presidency into a profit center.

The Trumps Promote a New Crypto Venture: Bitcoin Mining

What Happened: Eric and Donald Trump Jr. launched American Bitcoin, a mining firm they claim will benefit from their father’s pro-crypto, low-cost energy policies. The company controls millions in Bitcoin and plans to go public, while relying on Chinese mining hardware despite Trump’s previous tariff threats.

Why It Matters: The venture tightens the Trump family’s grip on industries influenced by White House policy. It shows how Trump’s tariff threats and deregulation aren’t just political moves—they’re business strategies that will funnel money back into his pocket.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Justice Department’s early moves on voting and elections signal a shift from its traditional role

What Happened: The DOJ launched investigations and legal actions in states like North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Colorado, focusing on voter registration records and technical election procedures, while quietly dropping key voting rights cases and seeing longtime civil rights attorneys depart.

Why It Matters: This marks a stark shift from protecting ballot access to pursuing conspiracies, signaling a weaponization of the DOJ to cast doubt on elections and lay the groundwork to challenge unfavorable results in 2026 and 2028.

‘Golden Share’ in U.S. Steel Gives Trump Extraordinary Control

What Happened: To secure Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel, Trump forced the creation of a “golden share” that gives the president permanent veto power over key decisions like outsourcing, plant closures, and board appointments—marking an unprecedented federal stake in a private company.

Why It Matters: This breaks with U.S. free-market tradition and mirrors practices in authoritarian regimes like Russia and China, where state control over companies is routine. The deal sets a dangerous precedent for future foreign investment and expands presidential power over the private sector.

Trump Promises Expanded Immigration Crackdown After ‘No Kings’ Protests

What Happened: In response to nationwide "No Kings" protests, Trump vowed to escalate mass deportations in Democratic-led cities like Los Angeles and New York. Despite ICE being $1 billion over budget, Trump pledged to redirect federal funds if Congress blocks his immigration spending bill.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning federal law enforcement into a political weapon, punishing blue cities while protecting allies. His embrace of far-right extremist language like “remigration” and calls for mass deportation shows how authoritarian ideology is now driving state policy.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

‘Extremely disturbing and unethical’: new rules allow VA doctors to refuse to treat Democrats, unmarried veterans

What Happened: Following a Trump executive order, new VA rules allow doctors and staff to deny care based on marital status or political affiliation. Protections for political party, national origin, and union activity were stripped from staff and patient bylaws.

Why It Matters: This paves the way for political interference in veteran healthcare, enabling discrimination and threatening access to critical services for those who served.

Trump directs immigration authorities to prioritize deportations in Democratic-run cities

What Happened: Trump ordered ICE to prioritize deportations in Democratic-run cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, claiming they are “power centers” for “illegal voting and welfare fraud.” The directive follows large-scale anti-ICE protests and contradicts his earlier pause on workplace raids after industry backlash.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass raids in Democratic cities mark an authoritarian use of federal power to punish political enemies, inflame division, and destabilize democratic institutions—while trampling on state sovereignty.

Inside DOGE’s Chaotic Takeover of Social Security

What Happened: A New York Times investigation reveals that Musk’s unauthorized DOGE team spread false fraud claims at the Social Security Administration to justify mass firings and gain access to Americans’ data. Backed by Trump, they ignored court orders, forced leadership changes, and politicized operations.

Why It Matters: Musk and Trump used disinformation to destabilize a key agency serving 74 million Americans. The episode shows how DOGE is being weaponized to dismantle public institutions and seize control of federal data systems.

The High-Flying Escalation of CBP’s Predator Drone Flights Over LA

What Happened: U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed it is flying Predator B military drones over Los Angeles alongside 700 Marines and 4,000 federalized National Guard troops, aiding ICE and federal law enforcement during mass protests—without state consent.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of war-zone surveillance tech on U.S. soil signals a dangerous escalation in domestic militarization, erodes civil liberties, and lays the groundwork for a police and surveillance state.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

UN Rights Chief Warns U.S. Against Using Military on Anti-Trump Protesters

What Happened: UN human rights chief Volker Türk urged U.S. authorities to respect peaceful protest rights and avoid deploying military force during mass demonstrations against Trump’s actions. His remarks came during a broad address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Why It Matters: The warning follows reports of militarized crackdowns on dissent. Türk’s statement highlights rising international alarm over U.S. civil liberties violations.

Press Groups Sue L.A. Over Police Violence Against Journalists at ICE Protests

What Happened: The Los Angeles Press Club and Status Coup sued LAPD and federal agencies, alleging journalists covering anti-ICE protests were assaulted and intimidated. At least 36 incidents detail reporters being shot, shoved, detained, and targeted despite visible press credentials.

Why It Matters: This highlights the erosion of press freedom amid Trump’s militarized immigration crackdown. Escalating violence against journalists threatens transparency, accountability, and core democratic rights.

The Rise of Political Violence and Targeting of Lawmakers in the U.S.

What Happened: Two Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota were shot in targeted attacks. Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed; Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded. The shooter, impersonating a police officer, left a manifesto naming more targets.

Why It Matters: This attack is a stark escalation in America’s growing political violence crisis—fueled by dangerous rhetoric from Trump and other politicians targeting their opponents. With threats against officials doubling since January 6, experts warn the U.S. is entering its most dangerous era of political violence since the 1970s.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Justice Department Moves to Dismiss Naval Academy Affirmative Action Lawsuit

What Happened: The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit over race-conscious admissions at the Naval Academy after the school dropped the policy under Trump’s directive. Both the DOJ and the suing group agreed that the case is now moot.

Why It Matters: This marks the end of affirmative action at U.S. military academies. Civil rights advocates warn it will slash diversity in officer ranks and entrench inequality in military leadership.

Emails Reveal Casual Surveillance Alliance Between ICE and Local Oregon Police

What Happened: Internal emails reveal Oregon police analysts offered surveillance assistance to federal agents, including ICE, through an informal “Southern Oregon Analyst Group.” They shared license plate data, social media tactics, and surveillance tools—bypassing legal oversight and violating state sanctuary laws.

Why It Matters: The revelations show how local police are acting as surveillance proxies for federal agencies, undermining civil liberties and enabling mass monitoring of protests and immigrants. These informal networks exploit state protections, creating loopholes ripe for abuse.

ICE Raids Spark Protests, Fear, and Family Separations Across Los Angeles

What Happened: A surge of aggressive ICE raids in Los Angeles, including arrests at routine check-ins, triggered mass protests, curfews, and the first-ever deployment of U.S. troops to the city. Dozens of immigrant families were detained or separated, fueling nationwide demonstrations.

Why It Matters: The raids reveal the devastating impact of Trump’s immigration crackdown—tearing apart families and targeting longtime residents. With military force used against protestors and ICE operating in secrecy, civil liberties and public trust are under siege. Cruelty is the point.

ICE Arrests of Migrants With No Criminal History Surging Under Trump

What Happened: A Guardian analysis reveals an 807% increase in arrests of immigrants with no criminal record since Trump’s return to office, contradicting his claims that ICE is only targeting “criminals.” Internal memos show ICE agents are being pushed to hit mass arrest quotas—sweeping up bystanders and asylum seekers at court, while overcrowded detention facilities reach record levels.

Why It Matters: The data exposes Trump’s deceptive narrative and signals a dangerous escalation of mass deportation tactics, criminalizing undocumented status and overwhelming the immigration system with no regard for human rights, due process, or public safety priorities.

The Army Was the Only Life She Knew. Trump’s Trans Ban Cast Her Out.

What Happened: Maj. Erica Vandal, a decorated transgender Army officer and combat veteran, was expelled after the Supreme Court upheld Trump’s ban on trans service members. Vandal had served for 14 years and was in line for battalion command before the reversal of Obama-era protections.

Why It Matters: Her removal reflects the impact of Trump’s anti-trans policies—purging qualified troops based on identity, not ability. It’s part of a broader attack on LGBTQ+ rights.

Trump weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban, memo says

What Happened: Trump is weighing a ban on entry from 36 additional countries, citing weak passport systems, terrorism concerns, and deportation noncompliance. A State Department cable signed by Marco Rubio gives these nations 60 days to meet U.S. demands or face restrictions on entry.

Why It Matters: This dramatic expansion echoes Trump’s first-term travel ban, targeting mostly African and low-income nations. Critics warn it enshrines discrimination into immigration policy and uses national security as a pretext for sweeping xenophobic measures.

Report: New Hampshire Could Ban Funding for Programs for Disabled People

What Happened: New Hampshire’s GOP-led Senate added language to the state budget that could ban public funding for programs supporting disabled people, casting it as part of an anti-DEI push.

Why It Matters: Disability advocates warn this would slash vital services, inclusion efforts, and education programs, jeopardizing funding for schools that promote neurodiversity or support disabled students. The move signals how Trump’s anti-DEI agenda is expanding to target disability rights.

“A Direct Attack on Women”: Lawmakers Demand Labor Secretary Preserve the Women’s Bureau

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers are urging Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer to stop Trump’s plan to shut down the 105-year-old Women’s Bureau, following revelations that grants supporting women in trades were already cut by Musk.

Why It Matters: The bureau, once central to advancing women’s labor rights, has been gutted—losing half its staff and freezing programs. Lawmakers call it “a direct attack on women,” warning it could undo decades of progress on gender equity in the workforce.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

CDC official in charge of Covid data resigns ahead of vaccine meeting

What Happened: Dr. Fiona Havers, who led CDC surveillance on Covid and RSV hospitalizations, resigned ahead of a key vaccine meeting, citing concerns that data would no longer be used with scientific rigor. Her departure follows RFK Jr.’s purging of the CDC’s entire vaccine advisory panel and appointment of vaccine skeptics.

Why It Matters: Havers’ resignation exposes the CDC’s collapse into political control, with vaccine policy now shaped by ideology, not science. Experts warn this endangers public trust and risks deadly outbreaks.

Fired members say Kennedy's vaccine panel shake-up weakens US immunization program

What Happened: RFK Jr. fired all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with eight new appointees, some of whom oppose vaccines. The ousted members say the abrupt overhaul, along with CDC staff cuts, endangers public access to lifesaving immunizations.

Why It Matters: Kennedy is dismantling decades of vaccine progress, politicizing public health, and fueling distrust in immunization. His actions risk deadly disease outbreaks and show how anti-science extremism is now federal policy.

‘No Way to Invest in a Career Here’: Trump’s Crackdown Fuels Academic Exodus

What Happened: Faced with federal research cuts, anti-science policies, and political repression under Trump, young academics and international scholars are fleeing the U.S. for safer, better-funded institutions abroad. Visa suspensions, grant revocations, ICE targeting, and censorship have sparked a growing exodus.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is hemorrhaging talent once drawn by its academic freedom, resulting in long-term damage to science, innovation, and global leadership. Trump’s war on research is triggering a historic brain drain.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump to Leave G7 Early to Monitor Israel-Iran Crisis

What Happened: Trump is leaving the G7 summit early to oversee the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, warning Iranians to evacuate Tehran and pushing for urgent talks.

Why It Matters: Calling for the evacuation of Tehran—a city of 10 million—and broadcasting war threats on his social media platform is reckless and dangerous. His push to cast Putin as a mediator, despite Russia’s ongoing genocidal invasion of Ukraine, further isolates the U.S. and undermines global trust.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Renews Embrace of Putin Amid Rift With Allies

What Happened: At the G7 summit, Trump opened by defending Russia’s 2014 expulsion from the group, falsely blaming Obama and Trudeau (who wasn’t PM at the time), and absurdly claiming Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if it hadn’t been kicked out—despite being expelled for invading Ukraine. He called for Putin’s return, claimed Putin only speaks to him, criticized Ukraine’s president, downplayed European sanctions, and suggested Putin could mediate the Middle East conflict.

Why It Matters: Trump acts as a lobbyist for Russia, using every opportunity to normalize Putin on the global stage—even as Russia wages a genocidal war in Ukraine. His G7 remarks further isolate the U.S., undermine NATO cohesion, and reiterate a dangerous alignment with authoritarian power over democratic alliances.

Trump disbands group focused on pressuring Russia

What Happened: Trump quietly disbanded a high-level interagency working group tasked with developing strategies to pressure Russia into talks with Ukraine. The group, formed earlier in 2025, lost momentum after Trump showed little interest in confronting the Kremlin and purged the National Security Council team working on Ukraine policy.

Why It Matters: The move shows that Trump’s goal was to force Ukraine’s surrender while shoring up loyalty to Putin. Disbanding the Russia pressure group weakens NATO unity, erodes U.S. deterrence, and emboldens Moscow.

Tired of military aid delays, Ukraine has designed its own ballistic missile — and it’s already in mass-production

What Happened: Ukraine has begun mass production of its domestically developed short-range ballistic missile, the Sapsan, after successful combat testing. With a range of at least 300 kilometers and a warhead exceeding 480 kilograms, it marks a major leap in Ukraine's independent defense capability amid inconsistent Western military support.

Why It Matters: This marks a major step in Ukraine’s military self-reliance—filling the gap left by delayed Western aid. As the first European country since the Cold War to produce conventional ballistic missiles, Ukraine is outpacing its allies and reshaping the war on its own terms.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s ‘revenge tax’ could threaten foreign investment into US, analysts say

What Happened: Trump’s bill includes section 899, which would impose escalating taxes on entities from countries with “unfair” tax policies targeting U.S. companies. The tax could reach 20% and target jurisdictions with digital services and diverted profits taxes.

Why It Matters: Analysts warn it could deter foreign investment and push companies to move listings to the U.S. It may also undermine the dollar’s safe-haven status and provoke global tax disputes.

Trump’s Trade and Tax Policies Start to Stall U.S. Battery Boom

What Happened: Battery companies are halting or scaling back U.S. projects due to Trump’s China tariffs and GOP efforts to block tax credits tied to Chinese technology. Factories in Michigan, South Carolina, and Washington are pausing construction or redirecting production overseas.

Why It Matters: The shift threatens to stall America’s battery boom, undermine EV manufacturing, and slow climate innovation. Experts warn the policies could cripple U.S. competitiveness in a sector still reliant on Chinese supply chains.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

7/17- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Harvard Wins Temporary Extension Blocking Trump’s Ban on International Students

What Happened: A federal judge extended a temporary order blocking Trump’s proclamation that bars foreign students from attending Harvard, citing potential First Amendment violations and harm to the university. The ruling comes amid broader attacks by Trump, including frozen funding and revoked certifications.

American Bar Association sues to block Trump's attacks on law firms

What Happened: The American Bar Association filed a federal lawsuit accusing Trump of targeting law firms with executive orders that revoked security clearances and restricted government access based on past clients and legal work. The ABA argues these actions violate constitutional protections and chill legal advocacy.

Judge Rules Trump’s NIH Grant Cuts Illegal

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s termination of NIH research grants tied to diversity and LGBTQ topics was “void and illegal,” accusing it of racial and anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Judge William Young, a Reagan appointee, reinstated over $1 billion in grants and said he may expand the order further.

Watchdog Finds Trump Broke Law by Withholding Library Funds

What Happened: The Government Accountability Office ruled that Trump illegally withheld funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, violating anti-impoundment laws meant to stop presidents from overriding congressional spending decisions.

📊 By the Numbers

7/17 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

807% — Increase in ICE arrests of non-criminal immigrants since Trump’s return

74 million — Americans served by Social Security Administration targeted by Musk’s unauthorized DOGE

36 — Countries Trump is considering adding to travel ban

4,000 — National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles without state consent

105 — Years the Women’s Bureau existed before Trump’s plan to shut it down

14 — Years Maj. Erica Vandal served before being expelled under Trump’s trans ban

20% — Potential “revenge tax” on entities from countries with “unfair” tax policies

300 km+ — Range of Ukraine’s new domestically produced Sapsan ballistic missile

36+ — Verified assaults on journalists covering anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

1 billion+ — NIH research grant funding reinstated after court blocked Trump’s cuts

20% — U.S. farmworkers currently in the H-2A visa program

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s purge of public institutions is accelerating — Which vital agencies will unauthorized DOGE dismantle next under the guise of “efficiency”?

Trump is a lobbyist for Russia — Will Congress stop U.S. foreign policy from becoming a tool to whitewash Russian genocide and war crimes?

The DOJ is abandoning its voting rights mission — Will courts intervene to secure the 2026 and 2028 elections?

The shutdown of the Women’s Bureau is just the beginning — Will Trump eliminate other offices protecting marginalized groups?

Trump is rewriting vaccine policy through Kennedy’s purges — How deadly could the collapse of immunization infrastructure become?

Trump is expanding the travel ban again — How many families will be separated, and which communities will be targeted next?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Public Institutions Under Siege — From Social Security to the CDC, Trump is politicizing and purging agencies to consolidate control and dismantle democratic governance.

Surveillance State Rising — Military drones over Los Angeles, Predator tech turned inward, and DOGE’s unauthorized data grabs signal a dangerous shift toward surveillance.

Weaponizing the Presidency for Profit — Trump Mobile and crypto mining ventures show how Trump continues monetizing executive power while shaping federal policy to enrich himself and his family.

Authoritarian Use of Federal Power — Targeting Democratic cities with mass raids, deportations, and service cutbacks reveals how Trump is weaponizing institutions to punish opponents and override state sovereignty.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.