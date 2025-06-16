Law enforcement officers responding to people protesting against the detention of migrants by federal law enforcement in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.Credit...Philip Cheung for The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session #2

Google Meet: June 17, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ize2tO9wo7BCGqa0AGeK82sK_6DFVny5TRM4SQiRAD8/edit

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EST.

🔥 In Corruption News

Who’s the Businessman Who Set Up the New Private Trump Club in DC?

What Happened: A new private club called The Executive Branch opened in D.C., charging up to $500,000 for access to Trump insiders. It’s backed by David Sacks, the Winklevoss twins, Donald Trump Jr., and is legally run by Sacks’s longtime business partner, Glenn Gilmore.

Why It Matters: More blatant pay-to-play corruption. The Trump family and allies are selling elite access and using government positions to enrich themselves. The swamp is now a private club with a $500,000 price tag.

Trump touts $5 million "Trump card" on social media, says waitlist is open

What Happened: Trump launched a waitlist for the “Trump Card,” a $5 million residency scheme for the global elite. Promoted via Trumpcard.gov, it promises green card-style residency with Trump’s face on it and no Congressional approval required.

Why It Matters: Trump is selling U.S. residency like a luxury product. It’s a pay-to-play scheme that rewards the ultra-rich, sidelines democratic checks, endangers national security, and turns immigration policy into personal branding and profit.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump's Deployment of Troops to LA Prompts Legal Showdown With California

What Happened: Trump deployed Marines and National Guard troops to assist ICE in Los Angeles using a little-known law—Section 12406 of Title 10—sidestepping both the Insurrection Act and state consent. Governor Gavin Newsom is suing to block the move, calling it unconstitutional. Legal experts warn it dangerously skirts the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump continues testing the legal limits of military power on U.S. soil. If allowed to stand, this sets a chilling precedent, eroding the line between civilian protest and military force, and opening the door to control through armed federal intervention—as seen in Russia and other authoritarian countries.

Trump Calls Fed Chair ‘Numbskull,’ Threatens to ‘Force Something’ on Interest Rates

What Happened: At a bill signing event, Trump lashed out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him a “numbskull” and accusing him of stalling rate cuts. Trump claimed the U.S. could save hundreds of billions if Powell acted and hinted he might “force something” on the Fed, though he didn’t clarify what that meant.

Why It Matters: Trump’s repeated threats signal a dangerous move to erode the Federal Reserve’s independence, long seen as a cornerstone of U.S. economic stability. Undermining it would rattle global markets and mirror authoritarian regimes, where political leaders control monetary policy for personal or political gain.

Trump’s Use of National Guard in Limbo After Court Rulings

What Happened: A federal judge ruled Trump illegally seized control of California’s National Guard, ordering troops returned to Gov. Gavin Newsom. However, active-duty Marines deployed nearby remain under federal control for now. The Ninth Circuit temporarily blocked the ruling from taking effect pending appeal.

Why It Matters: The judge called it a dangerous overreach that threatens democracy and public safety. The fight is likely headed to the Supreme Court.

‘We’re gonna have troops everywhere’: Trump’s use of the military to quell protests is a shocking abuse of power

What Happened: Trump has federalized 4,000 National Guard troops and deployed 700 Marines to Los Angeles to suppress protests over immigration raids—the largest domestic military deployment in over half a century. He’s also hinting at broader crackdowns nationwide.

Why It Matters: Trump is militarizing dissent, testing authoritarian tools, and exploiting patriotic imagery to justify political control. It sets the stage for invoking the Insurrection Act and turning the U.S. into a police state.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Sen. Alex Padilla Handcuffed and Forcibly Removed from Noem’s Press Conference

What Happened: California Sen. Alex Padilla was violently restrained and handcuffed by Secret Service and FBI agents after attempting to question Kristi Noem at a press event in Los Angeles. Video shows Padilla identifying himself as a U.S. Senator and shouting “hands off!” as he was pinned to the ground and handcuffed. DHS lied that he failed to identify himself and posed a “threat.”

Why It Matters: A sitting U.S. senator was manhandled and silenced for demanding accountability, while Congresswoman McIver was recently indicted, a mayor arrested, and judges hauled away. This is how authoritarian regimes operate. If they can do this to a Senator, no one is safe.

Trump Deploys IRS to Hunt Protest Funders in Los Angeles

What Happened: Trump and Kristi Noem have ordered the IRS to assist in Los Angeles by identifying “financial backers” of protests. The move is being framed as a crackdown on “outside agitators,” possibly by “foreign adversaries.” Trump baselessly claimed California officials paid protesters, then later walked back the statement.

Why It Matters: More abuse of power and weaponizing of agencies—using the IRS to hunt political enemies and intimidate dissenters. It weaponizes financial surveillance against protest movements and mirrors tactics used by authoritarian regimes to crush opposition. These actions mimic Russia’s tactics.

DOJ Orders Prosecutors to Publicize Charges Against Trump Immigration Protesters

What Happened: The Justice Department reportedly prepared guidance for all 93 U.S. attorney offices and its criminal division to be on standby this weekend, ready to swiftly file federal charges against protesters. The draft directive outlines over a dozen potential charges, including statutes previously used against January 6 insurrectionists, and encourages publicizing arrests with press releases. Attorney General Pam Bondi has signaled “zero tolerance” for protest-related offenses.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ continues laying the groundwork to equate peaceful protest with “insurrection” and “rebellion,” using legal threats to intimidate dissent. This threatens First Amendment rights and reiterates a growing embrace of authoritarian tactics and the ongoing weaponization of federal agencies.

U.S. Immigration Agency Using Drones Capable of Surveillance During L.A. Protests

What Happened: DHS confirmed it is flying Predator drones over Los Angeles to support federal law enforcement during protests against Trump’s immigration raids. The drones are capturing aerial footage—some of which DHS has posted online with inflammatory captions. Officials insist it’s for “situational awareness,” but this amounts to militarized surveillance of civilians.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing the use of wartime surveillance tech against Americans. Deploying military-grade drones to monitor protests pushes the U.S. toward authoritarian territory.

Hegseth Won’t Commit to Following Court Order on LA Troop Deployment

What Happened: Pete Hegseth refused to say whether he would comply with a federal court order if it rules that Trump’s deployment of troops to Los Angeles is illegal. Pressed by lawmakers, Hegseth dodged questions and dismissed district court authority over “national security decisions.”

Why It Matters: When the Defense Secretary won’t commit to obeying court orders, it signals a dangerous erosion of civilian oversight and the rule of law. Defying the judiciary is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes—and under Trump, it’s policy.

House Republicans vote to claw back $9.4 billion in funding for foreign aid, NPR and PBS

What Happened: House Republicans passed a $9.4 billion rescissions package targeting public broadcasting and foreign aid. The cuts slash $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and nearly $1 billion from global health, HIV, and refugee programs.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting public media and humanitarian aid to weaken institutions that inform, support, and connect communities at home and abroad. It's also an attack on independent journalism—silencing nonpartisan sources of information.

House Votes to Nullify D.C.’s Sanctuary City Law, Forcing Cooperation with ICE

What Happened: The House passed a bill overriding D.C.’s “sanctuary city” policy, which would force local officials to comply with federal immigration enforcement, including ICE detainer requests. 11 Democrats joined Republicans in the vote, the third GOP override of D.C. policy this week.

Why It Matters: Trump is using Congress to punish sanctuary cities and force federal control over local law enforcement. It erodes D.C. self-governance and targets immigrant communities, making public safety a casualty of political retribution.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

How MAGA Took Over America’s 250th Birthday

What Happened: Trump’s America250 military parade—marking the U.S. Army’s 250th and Trump’s birthday—is being organized by January 6 figures, MAGA operatives, and crypto financiers. Sponsors include Palantir, Coinbase, UFC, and Tron, whose founder, Justin Sun, is a major Trump donor and recently had an SEC investigation dropped. What was once a bipartisan celebration is now a Trump spectacle, complete with tanks and campaign branding.

Why It Matters: Trump hijacked a national celebration to glorify himself and project authoritarian power. With Jan. 6 insiders at the helm and crypto elites funding the show, Trump is using the military, symbols of national unity, and patriotic events to stage a propaganda spectacle.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DHS Ends Parole for Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela Migrants; Urges Self-Deportation

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security has terminated the CHNV parole program, revoking legal status and work permits for over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Migrants are being urged to self-deport via an app and are being offered $1,000 if they comply.

Why It Matters: Terminating a key humanitarian program risks mass destabilization, family separation, and deportation to unsafe countries—while normalizing a digital infrastructure designed to expedite deportations and erode due process.

‘Snatching Off the Streets’: ICE Raids Churches, Workplaces, and Homes

What Happened: In the latest escalation of Trump’s immigration crackdown, ICE agents have conducted aggressive raids across California, arresting people at churches, car washes, parking lots, playgrounds, homes, and near schools.

Why It Matters: ICE is rounding people up without warrants, backed by the military, and ignoring basic rights and due process. Trump’s immigration crackdown is spreading fear, separating families, and terrorizing communities.

Raids in Southern California rattle immigrant communities — including those in the US legally

What Happened: ICE raids in Los Angeles swept up over 100 immigrant workers, many with no criminal records, during aggressive operations at garment warehouses and Home Depot lots. Families report being left in the dark about their loved ones’ whereabouts. Even legal residents fear being targeted.

Why It Matters: These raids aren’t about deporting violent criminals—they’re about spreading fear. Trump is using mass arrests, military deployments, and disregard for basic rights to terrorize immigrant communities and create chaos.

Florida Sheriff Threatens Protesters: “We Will Kill You, Graveyard Dead”

What Happened: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issued a violent warning ahead of national “No Kings” protests, saying deputies would kill anyone who attacks them. In a press conference, Ivey stated, “We will kill you, graveyard dead,” if protesters throw bricks or firebombs and threatened severe physical retaliation for even spitting on law enforcement.

Why It Matters: The sheriff’s insane threats normalize the use of violent rhetoric and mark a dangerous turn toward authoritarian policing. When officials threaten protesters with lethal force, it erodes the rule of law and trust. We have courts, not firing squads, for a reason.

“Delay, Interfere, Undermine”

What Happened: Despite praising El Salvador’s crackdown on MS-13, President Bukele secretly blocked extraditions of key gang leaders wanted by the U.S.—leaders who were reportedly tied to a federal investigation into diverted USAID funds. Prosecutors suspected Bukele’s allies cut deals with MS-13 for political gain. Now aligned with Bukele on mass deportations, Trump has deprioritized the case, and two MS-13 indictments are being dismissed.

Why It Matters: Trump is protecting an authoritarian ally by derailing a major terrorism and corruption case. This undermines U.S. prosecutors, shields foreign criminals, and signals to the world that autocrats can cut deals with Trump if they play to Trump’s agenda.

Inside a Courthouse, Chaos and Tears as Trump Accelerates Deportations

What Happened: ICE agents are now conducting arrests inside New York City immigration courts, ambushing immigrants during routine check-ins and hearings. At 26 Federal Plaza, fear is spreading: missed appearances, overcrowded holding cells, and abrupt family separations have turned the courthouse into a flashpoint of chaos.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned legal compliance into a trap. By targeting people who show up to court, his regime is eroding trust in the justice system, bypassing due process, and weaponizing fear to accelerate deportations and silence vulnerable communities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

GOP Megabill Boosts Wealthy Households While Hurting Poor, CBO Says

What Happened: A new Congressional Budget Office analysis shows that Republicans’ tax-and-spending bill would overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy, granting the top 10% an average gain of $12,000, while slashing Medicaid and food aid for the poorest Americans, who would lose about $1,600 on average. Middle-income families see only modest relief.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic plan doubles down on inequality, extending tax breaks for the rich while gutting support for those most in need. The poorest Americans are being sacrificed for tax cuts for the wealthy.

Trump to end DHS program designed to thwart terrorist attacks

What Happened: Trump is eliminating the Department of Homeland Security’s $18 million terrorism prevention grant program, which experts say has helped thwart mass casualty attacks by identifying radicalized individuals early. The program supported local efforts like school-based threat assessments and mental health interventions.

Why It Matters: This will leave the U.S. more vulnerable to domestic terrorism, especially lone-wolf violence, which has surged in recent years. The move reflects a shift away from prevention, despite growing threats and recent deadly attacks in Boulder, D.C., New Orleans, and New York.

Trump Orders Wildland Firefighter Merger Despite Warnings of Chaos

What Happened: Trump ordered the consolidation of federal wildland firefighting forces into a single program under the Interior Department, shifting thousands of firefighters from the Forest Service in the middle of peak wildfire season. Experts say the move is costly, disruptive, and could worsen fire risks.

Why It Matters: This is reckless and dangerous. Trump is reshaping wildfire response during fire season with no plan, no budget, and no mention of climate change, risking more destruction.

GOP Backs Deep Job Cuts at VA and Pentagon

What Happened: House Republicans advanced spending bills that would purge up to 45,000 civilian Pentagon jobs and 83,000 VA positions. The plan, backed by Musk’s initiative, targets career staff for mass removal. A Democratic effort to block the VA firings was voted down.

Why It Matters: These cuts would gut veterans’ healthcare and hollow out national defense. Behind the rhetoric of reform, Trump’s team is executing a systematic purge—crippling public institutions while consolidating control.

Shattered Science: The Research Lost as Trump Targets NIH Funding

What Happened: Trump has terminated more than 1,450 NIH biomedical research grants worth over $750 million, targeting studies related to HIV, cancer, maternal health, mental illness, and LGBTQ+ care. Officials claim the projects were “duplicative” or misaligned with agency priorities, while bypassing the NIH’s normal review process.

Why It Matters: The cuts have devastated scientific progress, with researchers forced to abandon clinical trials, lay off staff, and leave studies unfinished. Experts warn the politically motivated purge will delay medical breakthroughs, deepen health disparities, and cost lives.

Head of FEMA’s Storm Response Center Resigns Amid Mass Exodus and Trump Policy Shift

What Happened: Jeremy Greenberg, head of FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center, is resigning just weeks into hurricane season, joining a growing wave of senior officials leaving the agency. The resignations come as Trump calls to "wean" states off FEMA and push disaster response to the state level.

Why It Matters: The loss of top leadership at FEMA, coupled with Trump's push to weaken federal disaster aid, threatens the nation’s ability to respond to hurricanes, wildfires, and other crises. This will leave millions vulnerable amid escalating climate disasters and during hurricane season.

Trump Withdraws From Tribal Salmon Agreement

What Happened: Trump has unilaterally canceled a Biden-era agreement with Native American tribes aimed at restoring salmon in the Pacific Northwest. The deal had paused decades of litigation over dams blocking fish migration in the Columbia River Basin and provided $360 million in restoration and clean energy funds.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move revives a bitter legal fight and severs a rare federal-tribal compromise. Tribes say this is yet another broken promise and betrayal of treaty obligations. The White House falsely framed the issue as a climate hoax, ignoring treaty rights, ecological warnings, and tribal sovereignty.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Czech Leader Calls on Trump to Give Europe More Time to Rearm

What Happened: Czech President Petr Pavel called on the U.S. to give Europe more time and realistic goals to boost defense spending and prepare for a future with less American security support. While supporting higher NATO spending, he cautioned Trump not to pressure allies too aggressively ahead of the NATO summit. Pavel also criticized Trump’s unwillingness to confront Russia or increase pressure on the Kremlin.

Why It Matters: As Trump flirts with abandoning NATO commitments, European leaders are rushing to close the defense gap. Pavel’s remarks reflect growing concern that Trump is weakening Western unity against Russia while laying the groundwork for postwar deals with the Kremlin—as Europe sounds the alarm that Russia is preparing an attack on a NATO country.

Iran Announces New Nuclear Enrichment Site After UN Censure

What Happened: Just hours after being censured by the IAEA for failing to meet nuclear commitments, Iran announced a third uranium enrichment site and plans to upgrade centrifuges to boost production. The move came shortly before Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian nuclear targets. While the U.S. has pushed for negotiations, it is also preparing for possible escalation.

Why It Matters: Iran is edging closer to a nuclear breakout while U.S. strategy veers between diplomacy and crisis control. With Israeli airstrikes escalating and Tehran accelerating enrichment, the region is moving toward war, while the U.S. has no coherent policy to prevent it.

What’s at Stake If Trump Scraps Security Pact With UK, Australia

What Happened: Trump is reconsidering U.S. support for the AUKUS pact with Australia and the UK, which includes helping Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines to counter China. Officials argue the deal may conflict with Trump’s “America First” agenda and are demanding major increases in allied defense spending. The review has alarmed Australian leaders who have already committed billions based on the agreement.

Why It Matters: Scrapping AUKUS would gut a key Indo-Pacific alliance and betray America’s closest partners, just as China grows more aggressive. It would deal a blow to regional stability, weaken deterrence, and signal to allies that U.S. security commitments can’t be trusted.

Hegseth testifies Pentagon has "plans for any contingency" when asked about taking over Greenland by force

What Happened: Pete Hegseth told Congress that the Pentagon has “plans for any contingency,” including potential military takeovers of Greenland and Panama. When Rep. Adam Smith asked if this meant invading Denmark, Hegseth did not deny it, saying planners prepare for “whatever’s needed.” A Republican lawmaker attempted to walk back the remarks, but Hegseth stood by the broad scope of Pentagon planning. Trump has previously declared, “We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%.”

Why It Matters: This stunning admission reveals how Trump is carrying out military planning to illegally seize foreign territory, evoking imperial ambitions and undermining U.S. credibility and respect for sovereignty.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US Marks Russia Day for First Time Since Invasion of Ukraine

What Happened: The State Department congratulated Russia on its national holiday, breaking from past policy since Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The statement expressed support for the Russian people and called for “constructive engagement.”

Why It Matters: As Russia escalates its genocidal assault on civilians in Ukraine, the U.S. is congratulating Moscow—rewarding war crimes with diplomacy. It’s grotesque, highlights complicity, and abandons any claim to moral leadership on the world stage.

Russia is amplifying conspiracy theories about the L.A. protests

What Happened: Russian state media and pro-Kremlin accounts are flooding social media with disinformation about the Los Angeles protests, echoing U.S. far-right conspiracy theories. Fabricated claims include that Mexico is orchestrating the protests, the CIA and Democrats are staging unrest, and the demonstrations are part of a socialist “coup attempt” against Trump.

Why It Matters: This is hybrid warfare in action—Russia continues weaponizing unrest to deepen divisions and legitimize Trump’s crackdowns. By framing dissent as foreign sabotage, Moscow aids Trump’s narrative, undermines U.S. civil society, and sows chaos.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US household wealth dropped in first quarter as tariff concerns hit stocks

What Happened: U.S. household wealth fell by $1.6 trillion in Q1 2025, the first decline in over a year, driven by a $2.3 trillion plunge in stock holdings and a dip in real estate value. The drop was fueled by investor fears that Trump’s tariffs would spark inflation or recession.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic trade policies are destabilizing markets and eroding American wealth. Economists warn this may be a preview of deeper financial volatility.

Dollar Slides to Three-Year Low While FTSE 100 Hits Record High

What Happened: The U.S. dollar fell to its weakest level in over three years following Trump’s renewed tariff threats and signs of a slowing economy, while the UK’s FTSE 100 closed at a record high. Currency traders shifted to the yen and euro, and investors began looking outside the U.S. amid market uncertainty.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic trade policies and weakening economic indicators are eroding global confidence in the U.S. economy, driving capital toward more stable markets. The dollar’s sharp decline and growing investor flight reiterates diminishing faith in American leadership.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

50501 Events

Check out the link for other local events…

Protesters in Chicago return to the streets.

What Happened: Hundreds gathered in downtown Chicago to protest Trump’s immigration policies. Chanting “Chicago is an immigrant town,” demonstrators demanded an end to deportations.

At least 22 states join California in its effort to block Trump’s troop deployment

What Happened: At least 22 states have joined California’s legal effort to stop Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and Marines in Los Angeles. The lawsuit argues Trump’s move, made without the governor’s consent, violates constitutional limits and escalates fear.

Russian Scientist Released After Four Months in U.S. Custody

What Happened: Kseniia Petrova, a Russian researcher at Harvard, was released on bail after spending four months in U.S. detention for failing to declare frog embryo samples at customs. Despite admitting the mistake, she faces deportation and federal smuggling charges carrying up to 20 years in prison. Judges have questioned the legal basis of the case, calling the samples harmless.

California and 10 States Sue Trump Over 2035 EV Rollback

What Happened: California and ten other states filed a lawsuit against Trump after he signed resolutions repealing EPA waivers that allowed California to ban gas-only vehicle sales by 2035. The suit argues the move was illegal and undermines clean air protections.

Protests against immigration raids spring up in cities across U.S.

What Happened: Protests against Trump’s ICE raids and militarized response in Los Angeles have spread across the U.S., from New York and Chicago to Austin, Denver, and San Francisco. Protesters are denouncing the deployment of the National Guard and Marines without state consent, as well as immigration sweeps.

📊 By the Numbers

$500,000 — Cost for access to “The Executive Branch,” a private Trump insider club in D.C.

$5 million — Price of Trump’s new “Trump Card” luxury residency scheme

4,000 — National Guard troops federalized by Trump to quell immigration protests

700 — Marines deployed to Los Angeles

45,000 — Civilian Pentagon jobs, House Republicans aim to purge

83,000 — VA positions on the chopping block under Trump’s plan.

$1.6 trillion — Drop in U.S. household wealth in Q1 2025

$2.3 trillion — Loss in U.S. stock holdings fueling the above decline

22 — States joining California’s lawsuit to block Trump’s troop deployment

1,450+ — NIH biomedical research grants terminated by Trump

$750 million+ — Value of slashed NIH funding

500,000+ — Migrants losing legal status as DHS ends CHNV parole

$9.4 billion — House-passed rescissions targeting public broadcasting and foreign aid

$1.1 billion — Cut from NPR and PBS alone

$12,000 — Average gain for top 10% under GOP tax bill

$1,600 — Average loss for poorest Americans from Medicaid and food aid cuts

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicaid — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Military crackdowns are expanding under Trump’s orders — How many other cities will face military deployment like Los Angeles?

Federal agencies are being purged of independent staff — Can legal safeguards stop Trump’s complete takeover of government?

Trump is dismantling U.S. support for Ukraine and NATO — Will Republicans stop Trump’s fealty to Moscow and complicity in Russia’s war crimes?

Trump is weaponizing the IRS and DOJ against protesters — How long until political opposition is criminalized entirely?

Authoritarian allies are being shielded from justice — Will anyone stop Trump from obstructing federal investigations to protect his cronies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Civil Rights Continue To Be Dismantled — From immigration raids to mass purges, Trump is using federal power to criminalize dissent, target vulnerable communities, and purge government agencies.

Authoritarian Tactics Are Escalating — With drone surveillance, military deployments, and IRS investigations into protests, the Trump regime continues using independent agencies as instruments of political control and repression.

The Rule of Law Is Under Siege — From ignoring court rulings to arresting elected officials, Trump’s inner circle is demonstrating open defiance of democratic checks and balances.

U.S. Global Credibility Is Collapsing — Congratulating Russia, threatening to scrap NATO and AUKUS, and embracing dictators is alienating allies and emboldening adversaries.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.