People participate in a rally to call on Congress to protect funding for US public broadcasters, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), outside the NPR headquarters in Washington, DC, on March 26, 2025. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images/AFP

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga Session #2

Google Meet: June 10, 2025 @8:00 PM EST

Join Zev Shalev and me for a relaxed, interactive session breaking down the basics of authoritarian rule—how it works, how it spreads, and what we can do to fight back. This is the 2nd in a summer series of Google Meet conversations for our paid subscribers. Bring your questions and insights.

Paid subscribers to either Zev’s or my newsletter are invited.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ize2tO9wo7BCGqa0AGeK82sK_6DFVny5TRM4SQiRAD8/edit

Don’t forget to tune into Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with Zev Shalev—Monday through Friday at 2:00 PM EST.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Tax Bill Adds $2.4 Trillion to Deficit, Strips Health Coverage from 10.9 Million, CBO Says

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office released an analysis of Trump’s bill, projecting it will increase the federal deficit by $2.4 trillion over 10 years and leave 10.9 million more Americans uninsured. The bill slashes Medicaid and food aid while enacting sweeping tax cuts for the wealthy. Work requirements alone would remove 5.2 million people from Medicaid.

Why It Matters: The bill is a massive transfer of wealth upward—gutting essential programs for the poor and sick to fund tax cuts for the rich. It threatens rural hospitals, strips healthcare from millions, and worsens economic inequality.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Orders Mass Immigration Raids, Reshapes Federal Law Enforcement

What Happened: Trump launched "Operation At Large," his largest-ever immigration crackdown, with ICE aiming to arrest 3,000 undocumented immigrants per day. Over 5,000 personnel from federal agencies—including the FBI, DEA, IRS, and up to 21,000 National Guard troops—have been pulled in to prioritize immigration enforcement, at the expense of other national security and criminal investigations.

Why It Matters: Agencies are deprioritizing serious crimes, prosecutors are pressured to fixate on immigration status, and minor infractions are treated as national threats. The result is a politicized, expanding police-state that leaves Americans more exposed to real domestic dangers and a police state.

“The Intern in Charge”: Meet the 22-Year-Old Trump’s Team Picked to Lead Terrorism Prevention

What Happened: Thomas Fugate, a 22-year-old former Trump campaign worker with no counterterrorism background, has been appointed to lead CP3, the Department of Homeland Security’s central hub for preventing violent extremism. He now oversees an $18 million grant program despite the office being gutted and refocused on immigration.

Why It Matters: With CP3’s staff slashed by 75% and five extremist attacks in just seven weeks, putting an unqualified political loyalist in charge reiterates the reckless disregard for domestic terror threats—replacing expertise with ideology at the expense of public safety.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s Pardon Attorney Mulls Clemency for Fake Electors—Dead or Alive

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s new pardon attorney and a former “Stop the Steal” organizer, is advancing a plan to pardon fake electors who aided Trump’s 2020 coup attempt—even though none face federal charges. Martin also wants to grant posthumous clemency to others, in a bid to normalize the attempt to overthrow the U.S. election.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the Justice Department as a blunt political weapon—to rewrite the past, excuse criminal allies, and punish his enemies to legitimize an insurrection and erase accountability.

Trump Orders Investigation Into Biden’s Autopen Use, Alleges “Historic” Cover-Up

What Happened: Trump has launched an investigation into Joe Biden’s use of an autopen, alleging it was part of a cover-up to conceal Biden’s “cognitive decline.” House Republicans are backing the move, demanding interviews with former Biden aides and claiming a broader “scandal” over who was truly in charge.

Why It Matters: This is a clear escalation of Trump’s effort to delegitimize Biden’s presidency—weaponizing routine procedures to push conspiracy propaganda. It mirrors authoritarian tactics aimed at rewriting history, criminalizing opponents, and consolidating power.

Trump Officials Target Columbia Accreditation Over Pro-Palestine Protests

What Happened: Trump officials notified Columbia University’s accreditor that the school may no longer meet federal standards due to its “handling” of pro-Palestine protests and alleged failure to protect Jewish students. The Education Department warned that Columbia could lose accreditation and access to federal aid.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s effort to punish elite universities viewed as political enemies and weaponizes accreditation to suppress dissent and academic freedom—echoing authoritarian tactics used to control institutions and silence opposition.

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of assembling ‘rogues’ gallery’ to attack NGOs

What Happened: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unauthorized DOGE subcommittee held a hearing attacking NGOs for alleged federal fund “misuse.” Speakers included representatives from hate-linked and conspiracy groups like CIS and climate denial organizations, drawing condemnation from watchdogs who called it a politicized stunt.

Why It Matters: The hearing highlights the hypocrisy of Greene’s crusade—vilifying liberal NGOs while her allies reap billions in government aid. It’s part of a broader playbook: smear dissent, discredit independent institutions, and funnel public money to loyalists.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Economists Raise Questions About Quality of U.S. Inflation Data

What Happened: Economists are raising concerns about the reliability of U.S. inflation data after the Bureau of Labor Statistics admitted it used imprecise methods in April due to “staffing shortages.”

Why It Matters: Inaccurate inflation data can warp Social Security payouts, bond markets, and Federal Reserve decisions. Undermining statistical integrity jeopardizes economic stability—and mirrors authoritarian tactics like those in Russia, where state data is manipulated to protect the regime.

Republicans Try to Discredit Experts Warning About the Cost of Tax Cuts

What Happened: After the CBO projected Trump’s tax plan would add $2.4 trillion to the national debt, Republicans launched a coordinated effort to discredit the agency and economists behind the warnings. Trump and his allies dismissed the findings as “biased,” ignoring consensus across multiple economic models.

Why It Matters: This assault on nonpartisan experts is a hallmark of authoritarian governance. As the U.S. debt surpasses $36 trillion, rejecting fiscal reality in favor of political narratives reiterates a dangerous shift away from evidence-based policymaking.

Why Are the Media So Afraid of Trump?

What Happened: David Frum warns that Trump’s second term brings a more coordinated assault on the press through lawsuits, regulatory threats, and corporate pressure. Former Washington Post editor Marty Baron says media outlets are buckling under fear, weakened finances, and direct retaliation.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weaponizing state power to intimidate the press and reshape the media landscape in his favor—a classic authoritarian strategy where truth is under siege.

Right-Wing Media Pushes “Able-Bodied” Myth as Senate GOP Advances Medicaid Cuts

What Happened: As Senate Republicans consider imposing work requirements on Medicaid recipients, right-wing media outlets are amplifying the lies that most recipients are “able-bodied” freeloaders. Trump insists the cuts aren’t real—just a redefinition of “eligibility.”

Why It Matters: Millions stand to lose health coverage under this plan, despite GOP claims to the contrary. It mirrors propaganda tactics used in authoritarian regimes like Russia—dehumanizing the vulnerable to justify slashing essential services and rebranding austerity as reform.

Partisan battle lines form over Trump's plan to defund NPR & PBS

What Happened: Trump is demanding Congress eliminate all federal funding for NPR and PBS via a $9.4B rescissions bill, including $1.1B targeting public broadcasting. GOP leaders support the move, calling NPR and PBS “biased,” while Senate Democrats warn the cuts would devastate rural stations.

Why It Matters: The loss of federal funding would shutter local stations critical for emergency alerts and community news—especially in rural areas. NPR and PBS have sued, calling Trump’s order unconstitutional. It’s yet another attack on the free press, aimed at silencing independent journalism and dismantling public media.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Signs Proclamation to Restrict Student Visas at Harvard

What Happened: Trump signed a presidential proclamation restricting foreign student visas at Harvard University, escalating his crackdown on elite academic institutions. The move follows a State Department directive instructing embassies worldwide to increase vetting of any visa applicants tied to Harvard.

Why It Matters: This move is part of Trump’s broader assault on higher education, academic freedom, and immigration. Targeting Harvard sends a chilling message to scholars worldwide, risks diplomatic fallout, and undermines America’s role as a global leader in education and research.

ICE Breaks Arrest Record, Detains 2,200—Including Hundreds at Routine Check-Ins

What Happened: ICE arrested over 2,200 undocumented immigrants in a single day—the agency’s largest sweep ever. Many were detained during scheduled check-ins under the Alternatives to Detention program, despite being low-risk and compliant. Some were lured by mass texts and arrested on-site.

Why It Matters: Under Trump’s arrest quotas, ICE is targeting cooperative, non-criminal immigrants to inflate numbers. Legal experts warn that this tactic instills fear, undermines trust in the due process, and transforms routine check-ins into a form of political theater masquerading as enforcement.

Dismissed by DEI: Trump’s Purge Targets Black Women in Federal Workforce

What Happened: Following Trump’s executive order dismantling DEI programs, dozens of longtime Black female federal employees have been abruptly fired—many with no formal DEI ties. Veterans like Quay Crowner and Ronicsa Chambers, with decades of service, were among the only ones removed from their teams.

Why It Matters: Civil rights lawyers say the firings violate Title VII and the First Amendment, with early data showing a disproportionate impact on women of color. The purge is a direct attack on civil rights and decades of hard-won progress.

Big Cuts at Education Department Stall Civil-Rights Investigations

What Happened: Trump has closed half of the Education Department’s civil rights offices and purged hundreds of staff, halting thousands of active discrimination and harassment cases. Education Secretary Linda McMahon framed the cuts as a “corporate-style shake-up.”

Why It Matters: With investigations into sexual harassment, disability discrimination, and antisemitism frozen, civil rights protections in schools are collapsing. A federal court has blocked the closures—for now—but the regime is appealing, deepening fears of a systemic rollback.

Trump bans travel from 12 nations, partially restricts entry from seven others

What Happened: Trump signed a new proclamation banning entry from 12 countries and imposing partial restrictions on seven more. The move echoes Trump’s earlier Muslim ban and is expected to face legal challenges.

Why It Matters: Trump is exploiting isolated violence—while notably excluding Egypt from the ban—to justify sweeping anti-immigrant actions. The policy disproportionately targets Muslim-majority nations, revives previously rejected discriminatory measures, and erodes civil rights under the false pretense of national security.

Months after detaining 47 people accused of being Tren de Aragua in Austin, authorities offer no evidence of gang ties

What Happened: In March, Texas and federal agents raided a birthday party in Austin, detaining 47 mostly Venezuelan immigrants on vague accusations of gang ties. Months later, no evidence has been provided. Many now face deportation based solely on suspicion and tattoos.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to sidestep due process and carry out mass deportations—based on accusation, not evidence. This authoritarian tactic will expand beyond immigrants.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon Unsure if Teaching Black History Violates Trump’s Anti-DEI Orders

What Happened: During congressional testimony, Education Secretary Linda McMahon was unable to say whether teaching the Tulsa race massacre or Ruby Bridges’ story violates Trump’s DEI ban. Admitting that she wasn’t familiar with either, she said she would “look into” the matter.

Why It Matters: The exchange underscores the chilling effect of Trump’s anti-DEI crackdown on classrooms. McMahon’s evasiveness makes clear that even foundational Black history may now be legally threatened—undermining educational integrity, silencing truth, and weakening civil rights education nationwide.

Trump is working on a plan for time limits on rental aid

What Happened: Trump is drafting a rule to impose time limits and work requirements on federal rental aid, potentially without congressional approval. While elderly and disabled recipients would be exempt, millions of others could lose housing support.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the plan will deepen the affordable housing crisis, disrupt public housing markets, and increase homelessness. HUD’s own data shows most recipients who can work already do.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Millions of U.S. Children Could Lose Child Tax Credit Under GOP Bill

What Happened: The GOP-backed budget bill would require both parents to have Social Security numbers to qualify for the Child Tax Credit, potentially stripping the benefit from 4.5 million U.S. citizen children in mixed-status families. Currently, only the child needs a Social Security number.

Why It Matters: The change targets undocumented immigrants but disproportionately harms U.S.-born children, especially in states like California, Texas, and Florida. Critics warn it treats children differently based on their parents' immigration status, pushing many back into poverty.

State Department Cables Reveal the Harrowing Consequences of Elon Musk’s USAID Demolition

What Happened: State Department cables reveal deadly consequences from Elon Musk’s dismantling of USAID under Trump. Lifesaving HIV programs in Lesotho and food aid in Malawi were cut, despite Musk’s public denials. Diplomats warned of rising deaths, hunger, and trafficking.

Why It Matters: Musk’s actions undermined critical global health and food programs, with officials warning of mass suffering. His claims that “zero people have died” are contradicted by his records.

Trump Budget Eliminates Funding for Crucial Global Vaccination Programs

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 budget proposal eliminates the CDC’s global health unit and cuts $230 million in vaccine programs, including funding for polio, measles, and the Gavi vaccine alliance. Trump officials claim the cuts support an “America First” agenda by ending programs that “do not make Americans safer.”

Why It Matters: Public health experts warn the cuts will fuel global disease outbreaks and heighten the risk of dangerous pathogens reaching the U.S. It reflects Trump’s disdain for global cooperation, sacrificing long-term safety for a nationalist agenda.

Trump’s Foreign Student Crackdown Risks Cutting Off America’s Innovation Pipeline

What Happened: Trump escalated his purge of international students—revoking visas, banning admissions from dozens of countries, and threatening to eliminate post-graduation work programs like OPT. The move targets top institutions like Harvard and is part of a broader attack on campuses.

Why It Matters: International students have driven U.S. innovation, founding half of all billion-dollar startups and contributing to major inventions like the USB. Trump’s crackdown will sever a vital talent pipeline, undermining America’s tech leadership and echoing anti-expertise purges seen in regimes in authoritarian countries.

Some federal workers lost health coverage they had paid for. A Democrat wants answers

What Happened: Hundreds of federal workers fired by Trump’s Commerce Department were stripped of health insurance without notice—despite paying premiums and being legally entitled to a 31-day grace period. Some were briefly reinstated by court order, only to be retroactively re-fired, leaving them uninsured.

Why It Matters: One worker now faces a $15,000 medical bill for surgery she thought was covered. Rep. Stephen Lynch is demanding answers from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and calling for full reimbursement, slamming the move as cruel and legally dubious.

Trump Moves to Shut Down Job Corps, Putting Thousands of Students at Risk

What Happened: Trump abruptly paused operations at 99 Job Corps centers, impacting over 25,000 low-income youth. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the shutdown after contractors sued, arguing the White House lacks the authority to dismantle a congressionally funded program.

Why It Matters: The closures would upend the lives of thousands of students, many of them homeless, parents, or caregivers, just months from graduation. It’s a stark example of Trump’s broader push to gut social support programs, regardless of the devastating, life-altering consequences.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Germany’s Merz ventures into Trump’s lion’s den

What Happened: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Trump in the Oval Office amid rising tensions over NATO spending, military aid to Ukraine, car export tariffs, and growing ties between Trump allies and Germany’s far-right AfD party.

Why It Matters: With Trump allies openly backing Germany’s far-right AfD and transatlantic ties increasingly fragile, the meeting comes at a critical moment. It highlights the growing ideological rift between the U.S. and Europe—and the high stakes for NATO unity, democratic values, and global stability.

Germans Are Buying More Electric Cars — Just Not Teslas

What Happened: Tesla’s sales in Germany fell over 30% in May, marking five straight months of decline. Similar drops were seen in France and Spain, even as overall EV demand rose and rivals like BYD and Volkswagen gained market share. Only Norway showed growth for Tesla.

Why It Matters: The slump highlights growing European backlash against Elon Musk’s alignment with Trump and far-right politics. Despite Musk blaming a “weak” EU market, data shows EV demand is rising—just not for Tesla.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. Is Redirecting Critical Antidrone Technology From Ukraine to U.S. Forces

What Happened: Trump officials are diverting anti-drone rocket fuzes—originally purchased for Ukraine—to U.S. Air Force units in the Middle East, citing “urgent threats” from Iran and Houthi forces. The Pentagon quietly notified Congress and skipped a NATO meeting on Ukraine aid.

Why It Matters: This reiterates Trump’s fealty to Moscow. It weakens U.S. support for Ukraine just as Russian drone strikes escalate—leaving Ukraine more vulnerable and emboldening Russia.

US Said to Deny Air Cover to Europe Force in Postwar Ukraine

What Happened: The U.S. has declined to support a UK-French "reassurance force" in postwar Ukraine, rejecting calls from allies to provide air defense or a formal security guarantee against future Russian aggression.

Why It Matters: The move widens the transatlantic rift on Ukraine and leaves Europe to deal with security alone. It weakens deterrence, raises the risk of renewed Russian attacks, and underscores Trump’s ongoing retreat from NATO commitments and betrayal of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Drone Strike Damages Dozens of Russian Bombers, Satellite Images Confirm

What Happened: Satellite images and drone footage verify the success of Ukraine’s long-range drone strike on four Russian airbases. At least 12 strategic bombers were damaged or destroyed, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M aircraft at 2 of the bases— Olenya and Belaya.

Why It Matters: These Soviet-era aircraft are irreplaceable, and their destruction significantly weakens Russia’s strategic bombing capacity. The attack, reportedly planned over 18 months, shows Ukraine’s growing reach deep inside Russian territory—nearly 3,000 km from the border.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Tariffs Trigger Rapid Price Hikes, Fed Study Finds

What Happened: A New York Fed survey shows that about 75% of businesses passed on Trump’s tariff costs to consumers, many raising prices within days or weeks. Some hiked prices even on goods not directly affected, citing rising wages and insurance.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are driving up inflation, discouraging business investment, and hitting consumers with higher prices. Nearly half of surveyed companies report shrinking profits, and layoffs have begun—clear signs of the wider economic damage from Trump’s escalating trade war.

US services sector contracts in May; businesses face higher prices

What Happened: The U.S. services sector contracted in May for the first time since June 2024, with the ISM non-manufacturing index falling to 49.9. Businesses reported higher input costs and cited confusion over Trump’s erratic trade and tariff policies.

Why It Matters: The data signals growing economic instability, with fears of stagnation and inflation mounting. Uncertainty from Trump’s erratic tariffs is leaving companies unable to plan or invest confidently, compounding pressure on the broader economy.

Private sector hiring rose by just 37,000 in May, the lowest in more than two years, ADP says

What Happened: Private sector hiring in May rose by just 37,000 jobs—the weakest showing in over two years, per ADP. The report fell below expectations and follows a downwardly revised 60,000 in April.

Why It Matters: The disappointing jobs report adds to concerns of a cooling economy and bolsters Trump’s push for politically favorable monetary easing—raising fresh alarms about the Fed’s independence.

Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell to Slash Interest Rates After Weak Jobs Report

What Happened: Trump demanded that Fed Chair Jerome Powell lower interest rates, citing disappointing private payroll numbers from ADP showing just 37,000 new jobs in May. He slammed Powell on Truth Social, calling him “unbelievable,” and pointed to Europe’s multiple recent rate cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attacks on Powell—amid signs of economic slowing—are escalating concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence. Markets remain jittery as Trump pushes for politically timed rate cuts ahead of the 2026 midterms.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge says migrants sent to El Salvador prison must get a chance to challenge their removals

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that more than 100 migrants deported by Trump to El Salvador’s gulag must be given a chance to contest their removal. They were accused of gang ties without evidence and denied due process. Judge James Boasberg blasted Trump officials for violating constitutional protections and ordered immediate remedies.

Trump Blocked from Dismantling Education Department, Court Rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court rejected Trump’s request to proceed with dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and upheld a lower-court order requiring the reinstatement of over 1,300 laid-off employees. Trump had hoped for a swift ruling to escalate the case to the Supreme Court.

‘Carol,’ Whose Detention Rattled Her Small Missouri Town, Is Released

What Happened: Ming Li Hui, known as “Carol” in her rural Missouri town, was released after more than a month in ICE detention. Her arrest in April under Trump’s mass deportation crackdown prompted protests across Kennett, MO—a conservative town that voted heavily for Trump. Hui, a Hong Kong native and mother of three, had overstayed her visa 20 years ago but was released under a temporary humanitarian program.

Judge Forces Trump to Return Deported Gay Asylum Seeker After Due Process Violation

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to fly a Guatemalan asylum seeker, identified as OCG, back to the U.S. after ruling his deportation to Mexico violated due process. The man, who is gay, had been assaulted in Guatemala and feared further persecution but was deported anyway—a violation admitted by DOJ lawyers.

Judge Blocks Trump Move to Eliminate Job Corps Program

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s attempt to dismantle Job Corps, a vital job training program for low-income youth. The ruling came after contractors sued, arguing the shutdown violated federal law. The Labor Department had claimed the program was ineffective and unsafe.

Defying Trump, National Portrait Gallery Director Refuses to Step Down

What Happened: Kim Sajet, director of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, is still on the job despite Trump’s public claim that he had fired her for being “partisan” and supporting DEI initiatives. Trump has offered no legal basis for the firing, and Sajet continues her duties as normal.

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$2.4 trillion — Projected increase to the federal deficit from Trump’s tax bill, according to the CBO

10.9 million — Americans projected to lose health insurance under the same bill

5.2 million — Medicaid recipients who would lose coverage due to new work requirements

4.5 million — U.S. children at risk of losing Child Tax Credit under GOP bill

$36 trillion — Current U.S. national debt, amid attacks on fiscal oversight

3,000 — Daily immigration arrests targeted under Trump’s "Operation At Large"

2,200 — Undocumented immigrants arrested in a single day

75% — Share of businesses that passed Trump’s tariff costs to consumers

$230 million — Funding cut from global vaccine programs under Trump’s 2026 budget

22 — Age of Thomas Fugate, now running DHS’s main terror prevention office

64 million — Trump memecoins recently unlocked, worth an estimated $475 million

$90 million — Annual earnings World Liberty could make from Trump’s stablecoin reserves

$1.2 billion — Trump’s estimated crypto earnings so far

1,300+ — Education Dept. employees ordered reinstated by federal appeals court

$1.1 billion — Proposed rescissions targeting public media like NPR and PBS

30%+ — Drop in Tesla sales in Germany in May

37,000 — Private sector jobs added in May, the weakest in over two years

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The DOJ continues to be primed for political revenge — Will anyone stop Trump’s use of prosecutions to target his enemies?

The federal workforce is being purged of dissent and diversity — Can the courts stop Trump’s mass purges, or will legal protections vanish?

U.S. aid to Ukraine continues collapsing — Will Russia exploit America’s retreat to expand its aggression against a NATO country?

Higher education is under coordinated assault — Will Congress stop Trump’s defunding of elite universities, or will academic freedom fall?

Federal agencies are being hollowed out and politicized — With expertise replaced by loyalty tests, can vital services survive the purge?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

The Purge of Expertise Is Accelerating — Trump is replacing qualified professionals with loyalists across agencies, undermining institutional knowledge and threatening everything from public health to national security.

Civil Rights Protections Are Crumbling — Through mass purges, office closures, and executive orders, Trump is systematically dismantling decades of civil rights progress across education, employment, and housing.

Authoritarian Tactics Are Escalating — Coordinated attacks on the press, nonpartisan institutions, immigrants, and universities reflect a broader playbook: consolidate power, discredit watchdogs, and criminalize opposition.

Propaganda Is Replacing Policy — Disinformation operations are being used to justify cuts to healthcare, education, and housing, rebranding austerity and cruelty as “reform.”

The Constitution Is Being Treated as Optional — From using 18th-century laws to bypass due process to defying court rulings and attempting to dismantle entire departments, the Trump regime is testing how far it can go in dismantling legal norms.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.