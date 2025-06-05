A view of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Elon Musk’s Reign of Corruption Chronicled in Elizabeth Warren Report

What Happened: A new report from Sen. Elizabeth Warren details 130 acts of corruption by Elon Musk during his 130 days in Trump’s government. It accuses him of using public power to enrich his companies, install loyalists, and dismantle oversight.

Why It Matters: Musk ran the government like a cartel—rewarding allies, crushing watchdogs, and cashing in. Warren calls it state-sponsored theft, not public service.

Some Dems Warn Colleagues: Crypto Bill Could Inject Some 19th Century Chaos Into US Economy

What Happened: The GENIUS Act, backed by most Senate Republicans and a few Democrats, would give stablecoins legal standing under a light-touch regulatory regime. Critics say the bill could unleash a financial contagion by allowing banks and tech giants to issue digital currencies with minimal safeguards.

Why It Matters: Experts and Democrats warn this bill revives 19th-century banking chaos—private currencies, bank runs, and no federal protections. If adopted widely, stablecoins could make Big Tech financial giants too big to fail, risking systemic collapse in a crisis.

The Tech Recruitment Ruse That Has Avoided Trump’s Crackdown on Immigration

What Happened: U.S. tech companies are exploiting the outdated PERM green card system to convert H-1B visa holders into permanent residents. Job ads required by law are often buried in obscure print classifieds and linked to fake offices, designed to ensure no qualified U.S. applicants are hired.

Why It Matters: This loophole keeps a steady flow of cheaper foreign labor, even as American tech workers face layoffs. Trump’s immigration crackdown has left this system untouched, benefiting allies like Oracle, Palantir, and Tesla while blocking reform

Some of Trump’s Biggest Inaugural Donors Benefit From Early Government Actions

What Happened: Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee raised a record-shattering $250 million—twice the previous high. Major donors like Pilgrim’s Pride and Ripple Labs quickly reaped rewards: Ripple settled a $2 billion SEC case for just $50 million and got a public Trump endorsement; JBS (Pilgrim’s parent) won USDA approvals and a long-sought NYSE listing. Other donors were awarded ambassadorships, tariff carveouts, and elite access.

Why It Matters: Trump is running a government-for-sale operation. From legal settlements to global market entries, the message is clear— write a big enough check, and policy will bend in your favor.

Trump-Tied ‘Truth Social Bitcoin ETF’ Edges Closer to Launch

What Happened: NYSE filed paperwork to list the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, backed by Yorkville America Digital and tied to Trump Media & Technology Group, which is majority-owned by Trump. The ETF would track Bitcoin prices, with Crypto.com serving as custodian.

Why It Matters: Trump’s business is plunging deeper into crypto just as he writes the rules—an open invitation for corruption. If approved, the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF would profit directly from Trump’s political clout, collapsing the boundary between public office and private enrichment. An emboldened Trump isn’t even bothering to hide it.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump seeks to reshape judiciary as first nominees face Senate

What Happened: Trump’s new judicial nominees include loyalists who defended abortion bans, attacked transgender rights, and helped him personally. He’s sidelining traditional conservative vetting groups like the Federalist Society in favor of MAGA-aligned picks.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to reshape the courts to serve his lawless agenda, installing loyalists over legal experts. It’s part of a power grab that threatens judicial independence.

Trump Moves to Fast-Track Federal Worker Firings

What Happened: Trump proposed a new rule letting the Office of Personnel Management fast-track the firing of federal employees, giving agencies just five days to act once OPM flags “misconduct,” including leaks or refusal to testify.

Why It Matters: This further guts civil service protections and paves the way for more mass, politically motivated purges. It’s a key step in Trump’s plan to dismantle a nonpartisan federal workforce and consolidate loyalty over competence.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

USDA Halts Demand for Food Stamp Recipient Data Amid Lawsuit

What Happened: The USDA has paused its demand for states to turn over five years of sensitive SNAP recipient data—including names, Social Security numbers, and citizenship status—after a lawsuit argued it violated federal privacy laws.

Why It Matters: Trump’s continued data grab, backed by Musk, could have exposed tens of millions of low-income Americans. Privacy advocates call it a dangerous overreach designed to punish the poor and immigrants under the guise of fraud prevention.

Trump Guts DOJ Anti-Corruption Infrastructure, Paving Way for Political and Corporate Abuse

What Happened: In just four months, Trump’s DOJ has gutted key anti-corruption measures—purging oversight units, halting foreign bribery enforcement, and pardoning nearly every convicted GOP lawmaker from the past 15 years. Prosecutors were pressured to drop major cases, including one against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Why It Matters: Oversight has collapsed. Trump is using the DOJ to shield allies and punish enemies, turning law enforcement into a political weapon. This is institutionalized corruption—and a direct assault on the rule of law.

Justice Department Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Adviser Peter Navarro

What Happened: The DOJ quietly dropped its 2022 civil lawsuit against Peter Navarro, who was accused of using a private email for official business and withholding presidential records. Navarro recently completed a prison sentence related to Jan. 6 contempt charges.

Why It Matters: The unexplained dismissal underscores Trump’s pattern of selective enforcement—protecting loyalists while dismantling oversight. It signals growing impunity and further erodes mechanisms for accountability and transparency in government.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

An authoritarian came for my university. His objective was clear.

What Happened: Michael Ignatieff, former president of Central European University, warns that Trump is following Viktor Orbán’s authoritarian playbook by targeting U.S. universities. Just as Orbán forced CEU out of Hungary, Trump is using funding freezes, visa threats, and political interference to attack academic freedom.

Why It Matters: This is about control. What began with universities in Hungary is now happening in America—just as in Russia, where academic freedom was crushed to silence dissent and enforce loyalty. Trump’s crackdown is a test run for broader authoritarian consolidation, where no institution is safe from political capture.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US Navy to rename oil tanker named after gay rights activist Harvey Milk

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has ordered a review of Navy ships named after civil rights icons—including Harvey Milk, Thurgood Marshall, Harriet Tubman, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The move, revealed just days into Pride Month, is widely seen as a political rebuke of LGBTQ+ inclusion and broader diversity achievements in the military.

Why It Matters: This is a calculated erasure of civil rights history from military honors, driven by Trump’s agenda to dismantle DEI initiatives. Stripping Harvey Milk’s name is about rewriting which Americans are deemed worthy of recognition.

ICE Detains Massachusetts Student Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, Sparks High School Walkouts

What Happened: ICE agents detained 18-year-old Milford High student Marcelo Gomes Da Silva on May 31 while he was driving to volleyball practice. Though not the intended target—his father was—Gomes was arrested as a “collateral” immigrant despite having no criminal record and an active asylum claim.

Why It Matters: The arrest ignited outrage across Massachusetts, prompting school walkouts and rallies. Trump’s aggressive “Operation Patriot” tactics continue sweeping up students and non-criminal immigrants, creating fear in communities and schools.

Trump Rescinds Biden-Era Guidance Requiring Emergency Abortions

What Happened: Trump revoked a 2022 Biden-era directive requiring hospitals to perform emergency abortions under the EMTALA law, even in states where abortion is banned. The original guidance mandated care in life-threatening pregnancy complications such as ectopic pregnancies or preeclampsia.

Why It Matters: The reversal strips federal protection for emergency abortion care, giving anti-abortion states more power to deny lifesaving treatment. Women will die as hospitals reject care—and Trump breaks yet another promise not to interfere with abortion access.

Millions of legal immigrants’ lives upended after social security freeze

What Happened: Trump quietly paused the “Enumeration Beyond Entry” program in March 2025, which allowed legal immigrants to automatically receive Social Security numbers with work authorization. Now, millions face delays starting jobs, getting licenses, or accessing basic services—despite being legally authorized to work.

Why It Matters: This is bureaucratic weaponization of immigration policy—creating chaos, job losses, and confusion for legal immigrants. With downsized Social Security offices overwhelmed, experts say this is deliberate sabotage aimed at deterring lawful immigration under the guise of “efficiency.”

Trump Wants to Cut Tribal College Funding by Nearly 90%, Putting Them at Risk of Closing

What Happened: Trump’s budget proposal would slash federal funding for tribal colleges by nearly 90%, dropping postsecondary support from over $182 million to just $22 million. Education leaders say the move would force most tribal colleges to shut down, gutting institutions created to serve Indigenous students and preserve Native culture.

Why It Matters: Tribal colleges are already underfunded by $250 million annually. Instead of fixing this, Trump’s cuts would break trust obligations to Native communities, strip educational opportunities, and devastate economic lifelines in some of the country’s poorest regions.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FEMA staff baffled after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

What Happened: FEMA Administrator David Richardson stunned agency staff by saying he didn’t know the U.S. had a hurricane season—on the second day of it. The remark, whether a joke or not, comes as Trump purges FEMA staff, cancels hurricane prep plans, and weakens federal disaster response infrastructure.

Why It Matters: Trump installed a FEMA chief with no disaster response experience while gutting the agency. As hurricane risks mount, FEMA is unprepared, the leadership is dangerously out of touch, and Americans will suffer as a result.

Social security employees warn of delays: What the new priorities means for your benefits

What Happened: Social Security employees are raising alarms that routine services—like address updates, direct deposit changes, and Medicaid billing corrections—are being sidelined as they’re ordered to prioritize nearly 900,000 complex cases tied to the new Social Security Fairness Act.

Why It Matters: The agency is under pressure to finish the manual processing of retroactive payments to public workers by July 1, but insiders warn it’s coming at the cost of basic services. Beneficiaries may see delays or interruptions in checks, as understaffed processing centers scramble to meet politically driven deadlines.

Trump officials crafting rule to prevent asylum-seekers from getting work permits

What Happened: Trump officials are drafting a rule to block most asylum-seekers from obtaining work permits, pausing a decades-old policy. The plan would require cases to be resolved within 180 days — a near-impossible standard — and increase the waiting period to one year.

Why It Matters: The move would leave thousands unable to support themselves, pushing them into the underground economy. It’s part of Trump’s broader crackdown to make the U.S. inhospitable to asylum-seekers.

COVID vaccine changes confuse and upset some parents and families

What Happened: The CDC and FDA have dropped recommendations for routine COVID vaccinations for healthy pregnant women, children, and adults under 65 without underlying conditions. Insurers may now refuse coverage, and future boosters will only be approved for high-risk groups.

Why It Matters: Public health experts warn the move undermines trust, reduces protection for vulnerable family members, and may worsen health outcomes—especially for those at indirect risk like newborns and immunocompromised relatives.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump sparks Europe’s 'new Enlightenment'

What Happened: Trump’s crackdown on U.S. higher education—cutting funding, attacking DEI, and suppressing academic freedom—has sparked global concern. In response, the EU launched a €500 million “Choose Europe for Science” initiative to attract affected American scholars, offering fast-track visas, major research grants, and long-term support. Universities in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands are actively recruiting academics pushed out by Trump’s ideological purge.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s extremist agenda drives scholars into silence or exile, Europe is seizing the moment to become the world’s academic hub. A transatlantic brain drain is underway, with U.S. researchers fleeing censorship and fear. Europe is betting on freedom of thought—while America burns its intellectual legacy.

Gazprom Abandons Idea of Turkish Backdoor to Europe’s Gas Market

What Happened: Gazprom has quietly scrapped its plan to build a gas hub in Turkey—an initiative pushed by the Kremlin to reenter European markets after losing Nord Stream and Ukrainian transit routes. The project collapsed due to limited Turkish pipeline capacity and Ankara’s refusal to let Gazprom control gas marketing.

Why It Matters: This is a sharp defeat for Putin’s energy leverage campaign. With Europe once generating $8 billion a month for Gazprom and an EU-wide Russian gas ban looming by 2027, another Kremlin strategy to regain dominance has unraveled.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Hegseth will skip a meeting on organizing military aid to Ukraine in a first for the US

What Happened: For the first time since its creation, the U.S. defense secretary will not attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. Pete Hegseth won’t appear in person or virtually as over 50 nations gather to coordinate military support for Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The move is no surprise—Hegseth’s refusal to attend is part of a broader pattern as Trump shields Russia and sidelines Ukraine. With military aid frozen and pressure mounting on Kyiv to surrender, the message is clear: the U.S. is retreating.

Ukraine Hits Key Crimean Bridge with Underwater Blast

What Happened: Ukraine’s SBU security service used underwater explosives to damage the base of the illegal Kerch bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea. The strike follows a major drone attack on Russia’s bomber fleet.

Why It Matters: The illegal bridge is a critical supply route for Russian forces and a major symbol of Russia’s occupation. Ukraine’s bold strikes defy the narrative of Ukrainian weakness and come ahead of Zelenskyy’s NATO summit attendance—later this month.

Official Involved in Withholding Ukraine Aid Confirmed for Defense Role

What Happened: The Senate confirmed Michael Duffey—who infamously ordered the freeze on Ukraine military aid in Trump’s first term—to serve as undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

Why It Matters: Duffey helped orchestrate Trump’s Ukraine extortion plot that got him impeached. Now he’s in charge of Pentagon weapons.

Trump Official Who Dismantled Russia Disinfo Unit Tied to Kremlin via Wife’s Family

What Happened: Darren Beattie, the Trump appointee who shut down the State Department’s U.S. State Department’s Russia disinformation agency, is married to Yulia Kirillova—whose uncle has been thanked by Putin and held Kremlin posts. Beattie, previously ousted for white nationalist ties, is known for disseminating pro-Kremlin and anti-NATO propaganda.

Why It Matters: A Trump official with direct family links to the Kremlin dismantled the U.S.’s primary Russia disinformation watchdog while echoing Putin’s worldview. More infiltration by Kremlin assets into the U.S. agencies—undermining national security from within.

Far Right Expands Cultural War Through Publishing Industry

What Happened: A network of far-right publishers—Passage Press, Ark Press, and Foundation Publishing Group—is using books, homeschooling content, and exclusive events to legitimize extremist ideology. Led by Jonathan Keeperman and Daniel Lisi, they promote authors like Curtis Yarvin and Steve Sailer, blending reactionary politics with elite cultural packaging.

Why It Matters: This is the Trump-aligned far right’s cultural front—an effort to normalize white nationalism, patriarchy, and authoritarianism through literature and education. By sidestepping traditional media and academia, they’re building a long-term ideological foundation to influence youth and reshape society.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump tariffs stoke supply chain worries for US businesses, survey shows

What Happened: A new survey shows 90% of U.S. business owners fear Trump’s tariffs will disrupt supply chains, raise costs, and destabilize operations. The trade war has already cost companies over $34 billion in losses.

Why It Matters: Business leaders are bracing for chaos. Trump’s tariffs are piling onto already strained supply chains, threatening economic stability just as global risks mount.

OECD Warns Trump Tariffs Will Slow U.S. Economy, Spike Inflation

What Happened: The OECD slashed U.S. growth forecasts due to Trump’s sweeping tariffs, predicting GDP will drop to 1.6% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026. The effective tariff rate has surged to its highest since 1938, triggering inflation concerns.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are expected to raise prices for consumers, drag down investment, and shake business confidence. Inflation could hit 3.9% by year’s end, and the economic outlook is “skewed to the downside,” the OECD said.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite on June 6th in D.C.

Judge Blocks Trump Plan to Revoke COVID School Aid

What Happened: A federal judge extended an injunction blocking Trump from canceling over $1.1 billion in unspent Covid relief funds meant for schools in 16 states and D.C. The court ordered the Education Department to process aid requests “without delay.”

Judge Blocks Trump Effort to End Transgender Inmate Care

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s ban on hormone therapy and gender-affirming accommodations for transgender inmates. The ruling allows treatment to continue while a class-action lawsuit representing over 1,000 inmates proceeds.

Newark Mayor Sues Trump Officials Over Arrest at ICE Facility

What Happened: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka filed a lawsuit against Trump officials after his May 9 arrest at a New Jersey immigration detention center during an oversight visit with members of Congress. Baraka, now running for governor, says the trespassing charge, later dropped, was politically motivated. Named in the suit: DHS official Ricky Patel and acting U.S. attorney Alina Habba, a former Trump lawyer.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

130 — acts of corruption detailed in Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s report on Elon Musk’s 130-day government tenure

$250 million — Raised by Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee—twice the previous record

$2 billion — Original SEC fine as Ripple Labs settled for just $50 million after donating to Trump

90% — Reduction in tribal college funding proposed in Trump’s budget

$182 million to $22 million — Federal support for tribal colleges before and after proposed cuts

1.93 million — Extra in-person visits expected at Social Security offices due to SSN program freeze

€500 million — EU’s “Choose Europe for Science” fund to attract displaced U.S. academics

90% — U.S. business owners fearing Trump tariffs will disrupt supply chains

3.9% — Projected inflation spike by year’s end due to Trump tariffs

1.6% — Forecasted U.S. GDP growth in 2025, down from previous estimates

$34 billion — Estimated corporate losses so far from Trump’s trade war

5 days — Time agencies would have to fire federal workers under Trump’s OPM rule

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump continues purging the federal workforce — Will anyone stop his new rule to fast-track mass political purges across agencies?

Trump’s crypto empire is expanding — Will the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF get approved, cementing the merger of public power and private profit?

Trump continues gutting DOJ anti-corruption efforts — How far will political prosecutions and legal favoritism go before institutional collapse?

Trump is using immigration bureaucracy as a weapon — Will delays and denials for legal immigrants escalate into a full-blown sabotage campaign?

Trump’s education purge is triggering global flight — Will Europe permanently claim the intellectual leadership the U.S. is now abandoning?

Trump’s allies are rewriting U.S. history — Will erasing civil rights heroes from military honors be normalized by Americans?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Corruption is the Point — From Musk’s federal grift to inaugural donors getting SEC settlements and ambassadorships, Trump’s regime is openly auctioning off policy to the highest bidder.

Civil Service Under Siege — With rules allowing mass firings in days, Trump is eroding federal protections to install loyalists and dismantle institutional independence.

America’s Brain Drain Has Begun — Trump’s attack on higher education is driving top researchers out of the U.S., and Europe is welcoming them with funding, visas, and support.

Institutions Are Being Hollowed Out — From FEMA’s hurricane denial to the dismantling of Russia disinfo watchdogs, key agencies are spiraling under unqualified leadership and political sabotage.

Crypto and Corruption Converge — Trump’s crypto deals and ETF push show how public office is being used to inflate personal profits, collapsing boundaries between government and business.

Human Rights Are Under Assault — From rescinding emergency abortion protections to targeting tribal colleges and jailing immigrant students, Trump is weaponizing bureaucracy against the vulnerable.

Kremlin Assets Inside Government — Kremlin-linked officials and propaganda enablers have infiltrated top national security roles, dismantling U.S. defenses from the inside.

Accountability Has Collapsed — The DOJ is a shield for loyalists and a sword against critics—prosecutorial discretion replaced by political vengeance.

Civil Rights Under Attack — From erasing LGBTQ+ military honors and Black heroes to revoking abortion emergency care, Trump’s policies are systematically dismantling decades of civil rights progress.

