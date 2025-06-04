ICE agents near an immigrant detention center in New Jersey on May 7. | Source: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 2

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The Trump Organization Has Expanded Globally Since the 2024 Election. See Where

What Happened: Since Trump’s re-election, the Trump Organization has announced 12 new overseas projects—more than double from before. These include government-backed deals in Qatar, UAE, India, and Serbia, such as a $500 million hotel on Serbian government land and a $2 billion crypto venture with the UAE.

Why It Matters: Trump continues selling access and America. Foreign governments are buying influence while Trump and his family profit. It’s the most blatant corruption.

Crypto Bros Celebrate Themselves at Bitcoin’s Most MAGA Convention Yet

What Happened: The Bitcoin 2025 convention in Las Vegas became a MAGA celebration, with crypto billionaires flaunting their role in reelecting Trump. J.D. Vance headlined the event, bragging about firing SEC Chair Gary Gensler and dismantling crypto oversight.

Why It Matters: The crypto industry has fused with Trump’s agenda, trading deregulation for loyalty. With Pepe memes and Trump merch everywhere, Bitcoin 2025 marked the full capture of crypto by the far right.

Budget bill would add trillions to U.S. debt and increase inequality, Nobel laureate economists say

What Happened: 6 Nobel Prize-winning economists warned that Trump’s budget bill would gut Medicaid and food stamps, increase debt by over $3 trillion, and fuel inflation and inequality, despite GOP lies that it would boost growth.

Why It Matters: The plan redistributes wealth upward through deep safety-net cuts and tax breaks for the rich. Economists say it threatens economic stability and would burden millions of low-income Americans.

Trump’s $5 Million “Gold Card” Offers Wealthy Fast-Track to U.S. Residency

What Happened: Trump’s “Gold Card” program offers permanent U.S. residency to foreigners who pay $5 million. Marketed as a red-carpet fast lane for the ultra-rich, the card includes VIP perks and lighter tax obligations—but offers no investment returns.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration scheme is a blueprint for corruption—legalizing pay-to-play favoritism that rewards oligarchs. It mirrors foreign “Golden Visa” programs scrapped for abuse, turning U.S. immigration into a marketplace for the rich.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Gabbard Eyes Fox News-Style Briefings to Appease Trump

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard is exploring turning the President’s Daily Brief into a Fox News-style video with flashy graphics and possibly even a network personality presenter. Trump has taken the brief less than once a week and is known to avoid reading long reports.

Why It Matters: Warping intelligence to fit Trump’s media obsessions—while purging analysts who tell the truth—is not just dangerous, it’s insane. This guts the integrity of U.S. intelligence and replaces national security with propaganda.

Top U.S. Cyber Agency Faces Staff and Funding Cuts in New Budget

What Happened: Trump’s fiscal 2026 budget proposes cutting $495 million from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and purging 1,000 jobs—nearly a third of its staff. Programs tied to election security and disinformation monitoring will be gutted or shut down entirely.

Why It Matters: The move drastically weakens U.S. cyber defenses amid rising global threats. Dismantling CISA’s election programs opens the door to foreign interference, especially with the 2026 midterms approaching.

Trump to prioritize ‘patriotic Americans’ for federal jobs

What Happened: Trump will require job applicants for most federal positions to submit essays explaining how they will advance Trump’s policy agenda. The move is part of an overhaul to prioritize “patriotic Americans” and replace career officials with loyalists.

Why It Matters: The move guts merit-based hiring and rigs the civil service for MAGA loyalists—banning demographic data, blacklisting top universities, and favoring recruits from conservative, religious, and military institutions as part of Trump’s broader takeover of federal agencies.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Unease at F.B.I. Intensifies as Patel Ousts Top Officials

What Happened: Kash Patel is forcing out senior officials, demoting others, and using polygraph tests to root out leaks and enforce loyalty. Patel and Dan Bongino are rapidly reshaping the bureau, targeting agents tied to past Trump investigations and prioritizing immigration and conservative grievances.

Why It Matters: Trump is purging experts and stacking the FBI with loyalists, turning it into a political tool. Agents are pushed out, polygraphs are used to root out dissent, and decades of expertise are wiped out. It’s a classic authoritarian tactic.

FTC Targets Ad Watchdogs for Alleged Boycott Collusion Against Musk’s X

What Happened: The Federal Trade Commission is investigating a dozen advocacy and ad groups—including Media Matters and Ad Fontes Media—for allegedly coordinating advertiser boycotts of Elon Musk’s X platform and other right-wing sites. The probe, led by new Trump-appointed FTC chair Andrew Ferguson, focuses on potential “antitrust violations.”

Why It Matters: This is another political crackdown on watchdogs that expose hate speech and disinformation. The FTC’s shift reframes boycotts—a core First Amendment tool—as antitrust threats, turning decades of free speech precedent on its head.

Trump Threatens Tariffs on Apple and Mattel Over CEO Comments

What Happened: Trump threatened Apple and Mattel with tariffs—25% on iPhones and 100% on toys after their CEOs announced plans that conflict with Trump’s domestic manufacturing agenda. Apple plans to move production to India; Mattel warned that tariffs will increase toy prices.

Why It Matters: Trump is using tariffs to strong-arm U.S. companies—an authoritarian overreach into the private sector with no legal basis. It’s more about demanding public loyalty than sound policy, and the fallout will chill investment and shake confidence in doing business in the U.S.

Justice Dept. Capitol Siege Section head Greg Rosen resigns, says Trump Jan. 6 pardons sent "terrible message"

What Happened: Greg Rosen, head of the DOJ’s Capitol Siege Section, resigned and condemned Trump’s mass pardons of January 6 insurrectionists, calling them a “terrible message” that condones political violence. He also criticized the demotions and firings of prosecutors who secured convictions.

Why It Matters: Rosen’s exit highlights the collapse of the rule of law under Trump. Pardoning insurrectionists and gutting the DOJ team that held them accountable politicizes justice and greenlights political violence.

Homeland Security stonewalling info on noncitizen DNA collection operation, lawsuit alleges

What Happened: Three advocacy groups sued the Department of Homeland Security for withholding records on its massive DNA collection program targeting noncitizens. Under Trump’s 2020 order, DHS contributions to the FBI’s DNA database have surged 5,000%, including data from individuals accused of no crime.

Why It Matters: Advocates warn the program enables a sweeping, unchecked surveillance dragnet that could expand beyond immigrants, normalizing biometric targeting without transparency or oversight.

Trump Orders California to End Trans Athlete Rule

What Happened: The DOJ, under Civil Rights Division head Harmeet Dhillon, ordered California’s high school sports authority to bar transgender girls from girls’ teams, calling the policy unconstitutional. This came after a trans athlete won two state titles and Trump threatened to cut funding.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing civil rights law to justify exclusion—redefining equal protection to strip away protections and permit state-sanctioned discrimination.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ICE chief defends agents' use of masks, decries sanctuary jurisdictions

What Happened: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons defended the use of masks and flash-bangs during immigration raids, citing “agent safety” after a controversial San Diego restaurant operation sparked protests. Arrests have surged to 1,600 a day, with Stephen Miller pushing for 3,000 daily.

Why It Matters: ICE is operating with growing secrecy and force, echoing authoritarian crackdowns. Shielding identities and blocking transparency erodes the democratic oversight vital to civil liberties and essential to a functioning democracy.

Pro-Trump Reporter Fired After Criticizing Hegseth

What Happened: Gabrielle Cuccia, Pentagon propagandist for pro-Trump outlet OAN, says she was fired after criticizing Pete Hegseth’s press restrictions. She accused his team of hypocrisy, leaking selectively while tightening access.

Why It Matters: Cuccia’s ouster reveals deepening media suppression under Trump—even among loyalist outlets. Dissent from the far right is no longer tolerated, signaling growing authoritarian control over messaging.

Red states tell colleges: Race and gender classes are out, civics in

What Happened: Lawmakers in Utah, Ohio, and Florida passed laws mandating civics and Western civilization courses in colleges while eliminating race and gender studies from general education. The new rules require state-approved readings and ban diversity and inclusion programs.

Why It Matters: This is a political takeover of public education. Faculty say it's gutting academic freedom and rewriting history to fit a narrow, state-imposed ideology—another classic tactic in authoritarian regimes.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE arrest of H.S. student sends shockwaves through a Massachusetts town

What Happened: Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, an 18-year-old student-athlete who’s lived in Milford, MA since age 6, was arrested by ICE during a traffic stop just before his graduation. Though not the original target, agents detained him after learning of his immigration status.

Why It Matters: The arrest sparked community outrage, with protests from students, teachers, and local officials. Critics, including the governor, called it a cruel and unnecessary disruption of a young man’s future. Gomes Da Silva remains in ICE custody as legal efforts continue.

Pastors Arrested for Capitol Prayer Protest Against Trump Medicaid Cuts

What Happened: Rev. William Barber and several clergy were arrested in the Capitol Rotunda after holding a prayer protest against Medicaid cuts in Trump’s bill.

Why It Matters: The GOP’s proposed bill will strip healthcare from millions, and this marks the second time Rev. Barber’s group has been arrested for opposing similar policies.

Trump Disappeared Them to El Salvador. Now, They’re Being Erased by Immigration Courts.

What Happened: At least 14 Venezuelan asylum seekers, disappeared without due process to El Salvador’s gulag, have had their U.S. immigration cases dismissed. Many were accused of “gang ties” based on tattoos but had no criminal history or final removal orders.

Why It Matters: Judges are terminating their cases, making it nearly impossible to return or challenge their unlawful disappearance and lack of due process.

Discrimination cases unravel as Trump scraps core civil rights tenet

What Happened: Trump declared “disparate impact” analysis unconstitutional, prompting the DOJ and Education Department to dismiss dozens of civil rights cases across housing, policing, lending, and education. Existing agreements tied to George Floyd’s death, Native student mistreatment, and bank redlining are being torn up.

Why It Matters: Disparate impact has been a cornerstone of civil rights enforcement for decades. Eliminating it dismantles protections against systemic discrimination, erases legal tools that hold institutions accountable, and guts civil rights infrastructure from within.

Border Officials Told Not to Attend Events Tied to Diversity in Law Enforcement

What Happened: A March 2025 Trump memo barred Border Patrol and Customs officers from attending law enforcement events centered on race, gender, or culture—targeting organizations like NOBLE and Women in Federal Law Enforcement. The order cited Trump’s broader executive ban on federal diversity programs.

Why It Matters: Critics, including a senior CBP official who resigned in protest, say the policy is discriminatory and undermines public trust.

At least 20 Planned Parenthood clinics shutter amid political turbulence

What Happened: At least 20 Planned Parenthood clinics across seven states have closed or announced closures in 2025 due to massive funding losses. Trump froze Title X funds, escalated Medicaid defunding efforts, and pushed a tax bill targeting abortion providers.

Why It Matters: These closures slash access to reproductive care, STI testing, contraception, and cancer screenings, especially for low-income patients. With Medicaid cuts looming and SCOTUS reviewing state bans, more shutdowns are expected.

Mass Deportation Effort Sweeps Up U.S. Citizen Children with Deported Parents

What Happened: Trump is deporting U.S. citizen children alongside their undocumented parents, often without legal counsel and under coercive conditions. Parents report being pressured into signing removal orders, with some families forced to leave behind critically ill children.

Why It Matters: These deportations violate ICE’s own protocols and endanger vulnerable kids—including a 4-year-old with cancer and a 10-year-old post-brain surgery. Legal experts and lawmakers warn that the policy deprives U.S. citizens of due process and abandons families in unsafe conditions.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Insurers, states warn of Obamacare chaos due to GOP megabill

What Happened: A hidden clause in House Republicans’ megabill ties federal payments to insurers to abortion exclusions, clashing with mandates in 12 states and D.C. Insurers warn this could destabilize the ACA market and drive premiums higher.

Why It Matters: Combined with subsidy cuts and new eligibility rules, the move could trigger a 2026 coverage collapse, hitting blue states hardest and pushing premiums up by as much as 40%.

DOGE took over the US Institute of Peace. Now, the inside looks like a zombie movie, security chief reveals

What Happened: Elon Musk’s operatives seized the U.S. Institute of Peace in March, ejecting staff and abandoning the building. After a federal judge ruled the takeover illegal, officials returned to find severe vandalism, rodent infestations, and water damage.

Why It Matters: A pillar of U.S. diplomacy was trashed in the name of Trump’s so-called “efficiency.” The gutted, $500 million institute now stands as a symbol of political vengeance—its mission derailed, its legacy defaced, and its future uncertain.

Acting FEMA Head Sparks Outrage After Saying He Didn’t Know About Hurricane Season

What Happened: Acting FEMA head David Richardson reportedly told staff he didn’t know the U.S. has a hurricane season. Many employees took him seriously, deepening panic inside an agency already rocked by purges and low morale.

Why It Matters: With hurricane season approaching, FEMA is being hollowed out. Richardson’s comment highlights the danger of Trump’s unqualified appointments and the collapse of expertise in life-and-death agencies.

RFK Jr. is struggling to keep his promise to protect Native Americans from health cuts

What Happened: Despite promises to protect Native health, HHS has made major cuts to non-IHS federal health programs—slashing grants, firing support staff, and canceling initiatives for Native youth and chronic disease prevention.

Why It Matters: While IHS was spared, vital programs that tribes rely on for public health, housing, overdose prevention, and data access were gutted—jeopardizing care for thousands and risking lives in already underserved communities.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Pentagon to redraw command map to more closely “align” Greenland with the US

What Happened: The Pentagon will move Greenland from European Command to U.S. Northern Command, “aligning” the island more closely with U.S. territory amid Trump’s escalating annexation threats to take control of the Danish territory. The shift is expected to happen this week.

Why It Matters: Trump is shredding decades-old alliances with hostile acts and threats to illegally annex sovereign territory. His Greenland threats undermine NATO and treat partners like enemies.

Iran Expected to Reject U.S. Nuclear Proposal

What Happened: Iran is preparing to reject a new U.S. nuclear proposal, calling it “one-sided” and a “non-starter.” The U.S. plan demands that Tehran end uranium enrichment and ship out its stockpile, while Iran insists on its right to enrichment and guarantees the U.S. won’t withdraw from a future deal.

'We Face War in Europe': U.K. Announces Major Defense Spending Surge Amid Russian Threat

What Happened: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a major defense buildup, warning of war, cyberattacks, nuclear threats, and Russian aggression. The U.K. will expand weapons production, military spending, and its nuclear deterrent—including 12 new submarines and munitions factories.

Why It Matters: This is Britain’s biggest military shift since the Cold War. Starmer’s move signals growing fear that a Russian attack on NATO’s eastern flank is coming—and that Europe must be ready for it.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

After talks with Zelenskyy and Macron, US senators warn: Putin ‘is preparing for more war’

What Happened: After meeting with Zelenskyy and Macron, Senators Graham and Blumenthal warned that Putin is stalling with fake “peace” talks while planning a major new offensive. They’re pushing a bipartisan bill to sanction Russia’s oil trade with China and India.

Why It Matters: With Trump betraying Ukraine, Congress may try to act. Senators warned that if Russia isn't stopped now in Ukraine, a wider war could follow—and U.S. troops may be dragged in if Russia targets a NATO country.

Russia sets out punitive terms at talks with Ukraine

What Happened: At a meeting in Istanbul, Russia demanded Ukraine surrender more land, abandon NATO ambitions, slash its military, and make Russian an official language. Ukraine called it a farce and refused. The meeting ended quickly, with only minor agreements on POW exchanges and returning soldiers’ remains.

Why It Matters: Russia continues using “talks” to push surrender terms and stall for time. It has no intention of ending its genocidal war—Ukrainians see through the charade.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Dimon Predicts ‘Tough Time’ for U.S. Bond Market Amid GOP Debt Surge

What Happened: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the bond market is facing a rough period as Republicans push a tax and spending bill that could add over $3 trillion to the national debt. The bill also threatens cuts to healthcare and food assistance while raising taxes on foreign investors.

Why It Matters: Bond yields are trading at their highest range since 2007, and experts warn that the GOP’s plan could spook foreign investors, weaken the dollar, and force even higher interest rates, deepening economic instability.

US pushes countries for best offers by Wednesday as tariff deadline looms

What Happened: Trump is demanding final trade offers from countries by Wednesday ahead of a July 8 tariff deadline. The U.S. is seeking commitments on tariffs, U.S. exports, and digital trade. So far, only a partial deal with the UK has been reached.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressuring allies into rushed trade concessions. Critics warn it’s a coercive tactic that risks trade instability and global retaliation.

Tariff gloom weighs on US manufacturing; delivery times lengthening

What Happened: U.S. manufacturing contracted for the third month in a row, with factories blaming Trump’s erratic tariffs. The ISM report shows rising input costs, delayed deliveries, and job cuts as tariffs strain supply chains and squeeze suppliers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is slowing the economy—raising prices, slashing production, and triggering layoffs. Experts warn consumers will feel the impact soon as inventories dwindle and costs rise.

EU readying 'countermeasures' if tariffs deal with US crumbles

What Happened: The European Union warned it will impose retaliatory tariffs if trade talks with the U.S. collapse, after Trump unexpectedly announced a 50% tariff on steel imports. Brussels is finalizing an expanded list of countermeasures set to take effect by July 14 if no deal is reached.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariff policy is straining transatlantic ties and threatening a trade war with the EU. With global markets already rattled, higher prices on everything from cars to canned goods will hit consumers hard.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Protests Against Avelo Airlines Over Deportation Flights

What Happened: Demonstrators rallied at nearly 50 airports—including Medford, Oregon—to protest Avelo Airlines’ $150 million deal with ICE to operate deportation flights. Protesters called for a boycott, warning airlines that helping Trump’s deportation agenda will come at a financial cost.

California ICE Agents Surrounded by Protesters Chanting 'Shame'

What Happened: ICE agents raided two San Diego restaurants on May 30, detaining workers and triggering a swift backlash. Over 250 protesters surrounded agents, chanting “Shame” and blocking exits. Flashbangs were deployed to disperse the crowd.

Democratic Sen. Schiff again asks White House officials to disclose financial transactions

What Happened: Sen. Adam Schiff again pressed Trump’s White House for transparency on financial transactions of senior officials, warning of potential insider trading tied to the sudden April tariff pause. No required disclosures have been released, despite legal deadlines.

Democrat Enters Iowa Senate Race After Ernst's 'We're All Going to Die' Remark

What Happened: Iowa state Rep. J.D. Scholten announced a 2026 Senate run after GOP Sen. Joni Ernst dismissed concerns about Medicaid cuts by saying, “Well, we’re all going to die.” Scholten slammed her remark as out of touch and pledged to offer serious leadership.

Trump-Appointed Judge Blocks Alien Enemies Act Deportations in L.A.

What Happened: Judge John Holcomb, a Trump appointee, blocked the use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan migrants in the Los Angeles area, citing a lack of due process in a case involving asylum-seeker Darwin Arevalo.

Mass Protests After ICE Detains High School Student Marcelo Gomes da Silva

What Happened: Protests erupted after ICE agents arrested 18-year-old Milford High School student Marcelo Gomes da Silva, a Brazilian national, while he was driving to volleyball practice. Though not the target of the operation, Gomes was taken in a “collateral arrest.” He has no criminal record and is currently seeking asylum.

Judge orders 72-hour stay for Boston teen arrested by Ice on way to volleyball practice

What Happened: A federal judge ordered a 72-hour stay to keep 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes Da Silva in Massachusetts after ICE detained him while he was driving to volleyball practice.

US Marine Veteran Protests Trump: “He’s Tearing the Country Apart”

What Happened: Morgan Akin, an 84-year-old Marine veteran in deep-red northern California, joined protests against Trump’s policies, citing cuts to veterans’ care, immigrant crackdowns, and rising authoritarianism. Once quiet about politics, he now speaks out publicly—even in a conservative stronghold.

Nadler demands congressional investigation into DHS detention of staffer

What Happened: Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) is calling for a congressional investigation after DHS officers forcibly entered his office and detained a staffer without a warrant.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

12 — New overseas Trump Organization projects announced since the 2024 election, including deals in Qatar, UAE, India, and Serbia

$2 billion — Value of Trump’s crypto venture with the UAE

$3 trillion+ — Estimated increase in U.S. debt under Trump’s budget plan, according to Nobel economists

1,600 — Average daily immigration arrests under Trump’s ramped-up deportation push

3,000 — Daily arrest goal pushed by Trump adviser Stephen Miller

20+ — Planned Parenthood clinics closed or set to close in 2025 due to Trump-era funding cuts

40% — Projected premium hike in ACA plans due to abortion exclusion clause in the GOP megabill

5,000% — Surge in DHS DNA contributions to the FBI’s database since Trump’s 2020 order

6 — Nobel Prize-winning economists warn that Trump’s economic plan fuels inflation and inequality

$5 million — Price of Trump’s “Gold Card” for fast-tracked U.S. residency

72 hours — Stay granted by federal judge to keep Marcelo Gomes Da Silva in Massachusetts

$150 million — Value of Avelo Airlines’ deportation flight deal with ICE

50% — Tariff on EU steel imposed by Trump, triggering threats of countermeasures

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s purge of federal agencies continues accelerating — Will critical services collapse as loyalty replaces expertise?

Trump is politicizing civil rights law — Will anyone stop Trump’s legalization of discrimination?

FEMA leadership collapses amid hurricane season — Will the agency be able to protect lives during hurricane and wildfire season?

U.S. manufacturing downturn deepens — Are we headed into a Trump-induced recession?

Planned Parenthood clinics shutter — How far will attacks on reproductive health go as more states lose basic care access?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Agencies Hollowed Out — FEMA, CISA, and other federal institutions are being destroyed from within—eroding America’s ability to respond to disaster, defend against foreign attacks, and protect rights.

Trump’s Corruption Continues to Expand Abroad — The Trump Organization is cashing in on foreign deals again, mixing personal profit with presidential power.

Mass Surveillance Grows — DHS and ICE are expanding biometric tracking with no oversight, targeting immigrants and Americans.

Healthcare Is Being Sabotaged — Projected Medicaid cuts, emergency abortion restrictions, and ACA sabotage are poised to leave millions without coverage and in danger.

Capture of Institutions — Civil servants continue being replaced by MAGA loyalists, purging expertise and consolidating power across institutions.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.