Classmates of Marcelo Gomes da Silva, who was reportedly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, join members of the community at a rally in support of da Silva after their high school graduation in Milford, Massachusetts, U.S., June 1, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 30- June 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Pardons Fuel Lucrative Lobbying Boom

What Happened: Trump's rolling pardon system has created a booming industry for lobbyists, with wealthy clients offering up to $5 million to get clemency requests in front of the president. Most pardons bypass DOJ review and often go to allies and donors.

Why It Matters: This "Wild West" pardon economy deepens a two-tier justice system where wealth buys freedom. This erodes public trust and turns presidential clemency into a transactional favor.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans

What Happened: Trump expanded Palantir’s role across federal agencies to merge data on Americans into a centralized system. The company’s Foundry platform is being used at DHS, HHS, and the IRS, with talks underway at the SSA and the Education Department.

Why It Matters: The centralized system could be weaponized to build target lists, punish dissent, and cement authoritarian control—mirroring tactics used in Russia.

I covered this in more depth in a recent article.

Trump's sweeping tax-cut bill includes provision to weaken court powers

What Happened: Trump’s new tax-and-spending bill includes a buried provision blocking courts from enforcing contempt orders against the government unless plaintiffs post a monetary bond—an unusual requirement in public interest cases. The rule applies retroactively, threatening to void existing court orders that limit Trump’s executive power.

Why It Matters: Legal experts say this strips courts of the power to hold the government accountable. It would allow Trump officials to ignore court rulings with no consequences, undermining judicial authority and leaving Americans defenseless when federal agencies break the law. Call your Senators to stop this…

DOGE Is Busier Than Ever—and Trump Says Elon Musk Is ‘Really Not Leaving’

What Happened: Despite claims he’s stepping back, Musk remains deeply tied to unauthorized DOGE. Federal employees across at least six agencies say DOGE activity is ramping up, with new operatives, surprise purges, and aggressive contract cuts.

Why It Matters: Musk is dismantling federal programs while building a surveillance machine. Loyalists are embedded, workers are purged, and DOGE is screening new hires for allegiance.

White House budget office rebukes watchdog over ‘invasive’ probes

What Happened: The Trump White House budget office attacked the Government Accountability Office for its investigations into unilateral spending cuts, including the cancellation of a $5 billion EV program. OMB’s top lawyer called the probes “invasive” and said the office would limit cooperation moving forward.

Why It Matters: This escalates a constitutional showdown. The GAO says only Congress controls the purse—but Trump is defying that, grabbing power, and ignoring the law.

Trump says he fired museum director as his budget targets Smithsonian

What Happened: Trump announced he fired National Portrait Gallery director Kim Sajet for being “highly partisan” and backing DEI initiatives. He also proposed a 12% budget cut to the Smithsonian and defunded its Anacostia and Latino museums. But legal experts say he likely doesn’t have the authority to fire Sajet, as staffing is controlled by the Smithsonian, not the White House.

Why It Matters: This is another attack on cultural institutions under the banner of “anti-woke” politics. Trump’s executive order to purge “divisive narratives” threatens the independence of the Smithsonian and targets efforts to diversify U.S. history and art.

Trump nominates former podcast host with history of inflammatory comments for top ethics job

What Happened: Trump nominated Paul Ingrassia—a far-right former podcaster who praised Andrew Tate and called Jan. 6 a “national holiday”—to lead the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, the federal agency meant to protect whistleblowers and enforce ethics laws.

Why It Matters: Ingrassia’s far-right views and loyalty to Trump will turn a neutral oversight office into a partisan weapon. His nomination, after Trump purged the previous watchdog, is part of an aggressive dismantling of oversight and accountability across the government.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The State Department Published A Substack Manifesto On ‘Western Civilizational Heritage’

What Happened: A top Trump State Department official posted a manifesto on Substack urging the U.S. and Europe to defend “Western heritage” from “mass migration” and “digital censorship.” The essay echoed white nationalist rhetoric and praised far-right parties like AfD and Le Pen’s National Rally.

Why It Matters: Trump’s State Department is now a platform for extremist alt-right and white nationalist ideology. Racist, anti-immigrant agendas are being pushed through official channels, with a reorganization underway to hardwire these views into U.S. foreign policy.

Homeland Security Cops Invade NY Congressman’s Office, Handcuff Aide

What Happened: DHS agents stormed Rep. Jerry Nadler’s Manhattan office, handcuffed a staffer, and accused them of “harboring rioters” after immigration advocates were let in to escape ICE threats. The confrontation, caught on video, follows the arrest of Newark’s mayor and highlights an escalation of federal intimidation tactics.

Why It Matters: DHS agents storming a congressman’s office is authoritarian thuggery—something you expect in Russia, not the U.S. It’s part of Trump’s broader campaign to crush dissent, intimidate opponents, and normalize police-state tactics.

Trump intensifies vetting for all visas linked to Harvard

What Happened: Trump ordered intense visa vetting for anyone affiliated with Harvard—students, staff, speakers, even tourists. The policy includes full social media checks and flags private accounts as suspicious.

Why It Matters: This is more political revenge, as Trump continues to punish Harvard for challenging him in court. It’s a direct attack on academic freedom that threatens to gut international education, intimidate other universities, and turn visas into weapons of control.

State Dept. Launches “Remigration” Office to Advance Trump Deportation Agenda

What Happened: The State Department is replacing its refugee bureau with an “Office of Remigration” to carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda. The plan slashes 300 offices and purges over 3,400 jobs, gutting refugee support in favor of expulsion.

Why It Matters: This is yet another sign that Trump is embedding white nationalist ideology into official policy. Extremist far-right groups use the term “remigration” as coded language for ethnic cleansing. Now, Trump wants to institutionalize it through a federal office that will work with DHS to carry it out.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US veterans agency orders scientists not to publish in journals without clearance

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs directed its doctors and scientists not to publish in medical journals or speak publicly without clearance from Trump officials. The order came after VA doctors warned in The New England Journal of Medicine that staff purges threatened care for veterans exposed to toxins. Internal emails reveal political aides quickly moved to clamp down, citing potential “negative national exposure.”

Why It Matters: This is another attack on science and free speech, and a classic authoritarian tactic. By censoring medical experts, Trump is putting veterans at risk and turning the VA into a propaganda arm.

Unions representing Harvard workers fear Trump’s ‘authoritarian turn’

What Happened: Trump is trying to block Harvard from enrolling international students, also putting scholars and workers at risk. A judge has temporarily halted the move, but the chilling effect is already being felt.

Why It Matters: This is another crackdown on immigrants, labor, and academic freedom. Visas are disappearing, scientists are silencing themselves, and the message is clear that dissent will be punished.

PBS Sues Trump Over Defunding Order, Days After NPR

What Happened: PBS filed a federal lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of “viewpoint discrimination” for cutting public funding over perceived bias. The move follows NPR’s legal challenge earlier this week. PBS says that the cuts endanger educational shows, rural journalism, and vital emergency broadcasts.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing executive power to silence independent media, threatening trusted public services that millions rely on, especially in rural and underserved communities.

As Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger retires, he's concerned about spike in threats against lawmakers

What Happened: Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger retired Friday, warning that threats against lawmakers have surged to 10,000 a year—ten times higher than in 2017. He said the force is now stretched thin investigating threats nationwide. His final ask was a $1 billion budget for 2026.

Why It Matters: Political violence is surging—fueled by MAGA rhetoric and extremism—and lawmakers and their families are in the crosshairs. Manger’s warning is stark: the threat is national and accelerating. If Congress fails to act, it becomes complicit in the danger.

Army says Trump's military parade could cause $16 million in damage to Washington streets

What Happened: Trump’s military parade is scheduled for June 14—his 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary. It will include tanks, helicopters, and 9,000 troops, with a projected cost of $45 million and up to $16 million for street damage.

Why It Matters: It’s an authoritarian-style spectacle that misuses military power for Trump’s personal glorification. The event’s cost and infrastructure damage come as federal programs face deep cuts, grants are gutted, and federal workers are purged.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Immigration arrests in courthouses have become the new deportation tool, stripping migrants of a legal process

What Happened: ICE agents have shifted to a new tactic and are arresting immigrants in courthouses—often after their cases are dismissed—bypassing due process.

Why It Matters: DHS is carrying out mass deportation dragnets targeting immigrants who are complying with the legal system. These courthouse arrests undermine the legal system and strip migrants of basic rights. Advocates say this transforms legal pathways into traps, endangering families and weaponizing the courts for mass removals.

Trump Officials Knew Vast Majority of Venezuelans Sent to Salvadoran Prison Had Not Been Convicted of U.S. Crimes

What Happened: Trump disappeared 238 Venezuelan men to a Salvadoran gulag using the Alien Enemies Act, labeling them “gang members” or “terrorists.” But DHS data shows only 32 had U.S. convictions, mostly minor, and over 130 had no criminal record. Many were asylum seekers targeted for tattoos.

Why It Matters: This is more evidence that due process was erased and asylum cases ignored. With no real ties to gangs or Maduro, advocates say the disappearances were illegal and abusive.

A Missouri Town Was Solidly Behind Trump. Then Carol Was Detained.

What Happened: Ming Li Hui—known as Carol to residents of Kennett, Missouri—was detained by ICE on April 30 and faces deportation to Hong Kong after 20 years in the U.S. Carol had no criminal record, worked multiple jobs, raised a family, and was embraced by her conservative community.

Why It Matters: Trump won 80% of the vote in Kennett. Now, his deportation policy is directly impacting the neighbors whom many locals love and support. The community is divided—some rally for Carol’s release, while others back Trump’s hardline approach. Her detention reveals the real-life consequences of Trump’s cruel deportation push.

Flock Backs Off Using Hacked Data in People Search Tool After Backlash

What Happened: After backlash from employees and reporting by 404 Media, surveillance firm Flock dropped plans to use hacked data in its new tool, Nova, which links license plate scans to public records. Earlier drafts considered breached data like the Park Mobile hack.

Why It Matters: This rare reversal shows growing resistance to unchecked surveillance. Public pressure forced Flock to walk back its most dystopian features, though the company still fuels expansive police data-sharing nationwide.

Supreme Court allows Trump to begin removing 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump, allowing it to end humanitarian parole for over 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The move clears the way for mass deportations, despite ongoing legal challenges.

Why It Matters: This accelerates one of Trump’s largest deportation efforts—targeting migrants fleeing authoritarian regimes. Critics say it violates due process and humanitarian norms. Justices Jackson and Sotomayor dissented, warning of devastating harm.

Army document outlines plans for expelling transgender troops from military

What Happened: The Army ordered transgender troops to leave by June 6 or face forced removal, using Trump’s executive order to justify expulsion under “national security” grounds. Soldiers will be misgendered, flagged in records, and discharged with codes that may block future security clearances.

Why It Matters: This is a targeted purge of transgender troops under the false guise of “national security.” It strips them of dignity, ends their service, and brands them in ways that threaten future jobs, safety, and basic civil rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch



Deep cuts erode the foundations of US public health system, end progress, threaten worse to come

What Happened: Trump cut $11 billion in public health funding, purged 20,000 federal workers, and ended key programs for vaccinations, outbreak tracking, and mobile clinics. The move has gutted local health departments nationwide.

Why It Matters: As measles, whooping cough, and bird flu threats rise, the U.S. is dismantling the infrastructure meant to prevent outbreaks. Experts warn these cuts risk lives and are an intentional war on public health.

CDC removes language that says healthy kids and pregnant women should get COVID shots

What Happened: The CDC quietly downgraded its COVID vaccine guidance, now saying healthy children and pregnant women may get vaccinated—no longer recommending it. The change came after RFK Jr. announced the shift, sidestepping the CDC scientific review.

Why It Matters: Experts warn it will sow confusion, lower vaccination rates, erode trust in public health, and endanger lives.

Trump cuts threaten safety training for America’s most dangerous jobs

What Happened: Trump’s deep cuts to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health are forcing safety programs for fishermen, farmers, and loggers to shut down. Nearly 900 NIOSH staff were purged in April, and key training centers say they’ll run out of funds by summer or fall.

Why It Matters: These industries have fatality rates seven times the national average. Without federally funded safety training, workers in high-risk, rural jobs will be more vulnerable to deadly accidents, addiction, and mental health issues.

Short-staffed NWS enters hurricane season in "uncharted territory." Meteorologists share their concerns.

What Happened: The National Weather Service has purged over 10% of its workforce—about 550 staff— just as the 2025 hurricane season begins. Key forecast offices and the National Hurricane Center are critically understaffed.

Why It Matters: With a busier-than-normal hurricane season expected, experts warn these cuts will put lives at risk. Forecasts may be inaccurate, and staff shortages are straining the system nationwide, leaving parts of the country dangerously exposed.

The Department of Energy axes $3.7 billion in clean energy project grants

What Happened: Energy Secretary Chris Wright cut $3.7 billion in clean energy grants, gutting 24 major projects focused on carbon capture, cleaner cement, and low-emission tech. Most were awarded under Biden’s final months and funded by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

Why It Matters: This is another Trump assault on U.S. climate progress, domestic manufacturing, and clean tech jobs. It will raise energy costs, kill union jobs, and hand global clean energy leadership to China—all to appease Big Oil.

Medicaid Cuts Could Force More Kids Into Caregiver Roles

What Happened: As Trump pushes deep Medicaid cuts, experts warn millions more children may be forced to become unpaid caregivers. Programs that fund in-home care are on the chopping block, and without that support, students are left juggling caregiving, school, and work.

Why It Matters: Cuts to home and community-based services mean kids will have to step in. Studies show young caregivers suffer academically and emotionally. The cuts will disproportionately affect Black, Hispanic, and Asian students.

Trump ending multiple HIV vaccine studies, scientists and officials say

What Happened: Trump has cut funding for key HIV vaccine programs, including efforts at Duke and Scripps, saying current treatments are sufficient. NIH officials confirmed the shutdown will halt most new research, citing a budget rule change that blocks multi-year grants.

Why It Matters: Scientists warn this will delay HIV vaccine progress by a decade. While prevention drugs like lenacapavir show promise, researchers say a vaccine is still essential to end the global epidemic.

‘Going to increase prices on everybody’: US energy department workers sound alarm over cuts

What Happened: Department of Energy workers say Trump’s $19.3 billion in budget cuts and deregulation will spike household energy costs, slash innovation, and dismantle efficiency programs. Thousands have already left or been forced out, and 47 energy standards are being eliminated.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the rollback will cost families and cripple U.S. competitiveness. Internal morale has plummeted amid purges, and clean energy research is collapsing just as demand surges.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Under Trump, State Department questions Europe’s commitment to “democracy”

What Happened: Trump is accusing key European allies of “free speech backsliding” and plans to impose visa bans on officials tied to online content moderation. A new “Office of Natural Rights” is being created to push this line, while Trump praises far-right leaders like Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orbán.

Why It Matters: Trump continues turning U.S. policy against liberal democracies while aligning with autocrats. By threatening visa bans over content moderation and praising far-right extremist leaders, he’s again undermining allies and promoting an authoritarian agenda.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

'Russian Bombers Are Burning En Masse' — Ukraine Hits 41 Planes in Deep Strike

What Happened: Ukraine’s SBU carried out a long-range drone strike deep into Russia—codenamed Spiderweb—hitting five airbases and disabling or destroying 41 strategic bombers, including A-50s, Tu-95s, and Tu-22M3s. "The SBU first transported FPV drones to Russia, and later, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of mobile wooden cabins, already placed on trucks.”

Why It Matters: The strike cripples 34% of Russia’s cruise missile fleet and inflicts $7 billion in damage. It destroys the myth that Russia is untouchable—and rewrites the rules of modern long-range warfare.

CPAC Expands to Europe as Trump Aligns with Far-Right Leaders

What Happened: MAGA leaders and far-right politicians gathered at CPAC events in Poland and Hungary, strengthening ties between Trump’s White House and Europe’s authoritarian right. Trump praised Viktor Orbán in a video address, while Kristi Noem campaigned for Poland’s far-right presidential candidate. Orbán called Trump’s return a “tsunami” for global conservatism.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly aligning with authoritarian regimes and meddling in European elections. CPAC’s global push continues exporting MAGA politics abroad—undermining democratic norms and threatening the transatlantic alliance.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

A New ‘Revenge Tax’ Aimed at Foreign Investors Is Rattling Wall Street

What Happened: Trump’s tax bill includes a new “Section 899” provision allowing the U.S. to impose retaliatory taxes of up to 20% on foreign investors, governments, and companies if their countries are deemed to be taxing U.S. firms unfairly, especially in tech.

Why It Matters: Analysts warn the tax could spark a “capital war,” discourage foreign investment, and further shake U.S. markets. Critics argue it risks long-term damage to America's financial standing.

Wall Street Warns Trump Tax Plan Could Rattle Bond Markets

What Happened: Top bankers have privately warned Trump aides that the GOP’s $2.3 trillion tax bill—set to extend 2017 cuts and boost military and immigration spending—could destabilize the bond market and spike interest rates. Treasury yields have already jumped past 5%, and fears are mounting that U.S. debt will become harder and costlier to finance.

Why It Matters: As deficits soar and borrowing costs rise, investor confidence in U.S. fiscal stability is wavering.

Trump says he plans to double steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%

What Happened: Trump announced a 50% tariff on imported steel and aluminum, up from 25%, set to take effect June 4.

Why It Matters: This escalation deepens Trump’s global trade war and threatens cross-border supply chains. Allies like Canada, the EU, and Australia condemned the hike and warned of retaliation. Experts say the tariffs will raise prices, disrupt industries, and fuel more global economic instability.

U.S. Consumer Spending Slows as Tariff Chaos and Uncertainty Take Hold

What Happened: Consumer spending rose just 0.2% in April as Americans pulled back and saved more amid growing economic uncertainty. Personal income rose 0.8%, with core PCE up just 2.5% year-over-year—the slowest pace in four years. Trump’s erratic tariffs and trade policy shifts are distorting the economy, complicating forecasts, and delaying Fed rate cuts.

Why It Matters: Consumers are tightening their wallets and imports are slowing down under Trump’s tariff regime. But experts warn it’s the “calm before the storm,” with delayed inflation and reduced inventories likely to shake the economy later this year.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite on June 6th in D.C.

‘We All Are Going to Die’: Sen. Ernst Defends Medicaid Cuts Amid Boos

What Happened: At a heated Iowa town hall, Sen. Joni Ernst dismissed concerns that Trump’s Medicaid cuts would cost lives by quipping, “Well, we all are going to die.” Audience members slammed the GOP’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” for gutting healthcare and food aid while extending tax breaks for the wealthy. Ernst insisted the bill targets “fraud,” not vulnerable people—but was repeatedly booed.

List of ‘Sanctuary Jurisdictions’ Removed After Backlash

What Happened: After intense criticism, the Department of Homeland Security quietly removed its “sanctuary jurisdictions” list from its website. The list was meant to shame localities deemed uncooperative with Trump’s immigration agenda. The page now shows a “404 Not Found” error.

Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s Federal Workforce Purge—for Now

What Happened: A federal appeals court rejected Trump’s request to restart his sweeping purge of the federal workforce, keeping a lower court’s injunction in place. The court cited potential harm to critical services like food safety and veterans' healthcare.

Nationwide Protests Target Avelo Airlines for Deportation Flights

What Happened: Houston-based Avelo Airlines is facing backlash after signing a $150 million deal with ICE to operate deportation flights. Since May 12, the airline has flown deportees from 26 cities across the U.S. Protests erupted nationwide—including at Avelo’s Houston HQ—as activists condemned the company for profiting off disappearances and bypassing due process for immigrants.

More than 130 retired judges urge federal court to drop charges against Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan

What Happened: Over 130 retired judges filed a brief calling for federal charges against Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan to be dropped, arguing she has judicial immunity. Dugan was indicted for allegedly blocking an ICE arrest in her courtroom.

📊 By the Numbers

$45 million — Estimated cost of Trump’s authoritarian June 14 military parade, with $16 million more in projected street repairs

9,000 — Troops expected to participate in Trump’s military parade

$5 million — Price wealthy clients are offering lobbyists for Trump pardons

10,000 — Annual threats against lawmakers in 2024, a tenfold increase since 2017

$150 million — ICE contract signed with Avelo Airlines for deportation flights

$3.7 billion — Clean energy grants canceled by the Department of Energy

$11 billion — Public health funding slashed by Trump, gutting local health departments

20,000 — Federal public health workers purged

300 — State Department refugee offices slated for closure

41 — Russian military aircraft hit or disabled by Ukraine’s drone strikes

$7 billion — Damage inflicted by Ukraine’s strike on Russian bombers

530,000+ — Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela facing deportation after the Supreme Court ruling

238 — Venezuelan men disappeared to a Salvadoran gulag

130+ — Deported Venezuelans with no criminal record

550 — National Weather Service staff purged before hurricane season

47 — Energy efficiency standards targeted for elimination

130+ — Retired judges urging charges dropped against Judge Hannah Dugan

0.2% — U.S. consumer spending increase in April amid tariff-driven uncertainty

2.5% — Core PCE inflation rate, slowest in 4 years

50% — Tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports announced by Trump

20% — Potential retaliatory tax on foreign investors under Trump’s “revenge tax”

6/6 — Next National Day of Action

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is gutting vaccine guidance and public health infrastructure — How many lives will be lost because the system is deliberately being dismantled?

Trump’s mass deportation machine is ramping up — How many families will be torn apart before backlash builds?

Trump’s loyalty test for federal workers is expanding — How long until expertise is fully replaced by Trump loyalists?

Trump’s revenge on universities continues escalating — Will academic freedom survive under blacklist-style visa bans and funding cuts?

Trump’s White House is escalating censorship of science and media — How far will the regime be allowed to go to silence truth and rewrite reality?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Federal Watchdogs Are Under Siege — From the GAO to the VA, oversight bodies are being sidelined, purged, or repurposed to serve Trump’s agenda.

Surveillance Infrastructure Is Expanding — Trump and Musk are building a centralized database. Meanwhile, federal hiring is now a loyalty test.

Foreign Policy Is Being Radicalized — Trump continues aligning with far-right authoritarians in Europe, dismantling refugee systems, and using the State Department to spread white nationalist ideology.

Opposition Under Attack — DHS agents stormed Rep. Jerry Nadler’s office, handcuffed a staffer, and accused them of “harboring rioters.” This isn’t law enforcement—it’s authoritarian thuggery against political opponents.

Authoritarian Tactics Are Being Normalized — From federal purges to academic censorship and media defunding, Trump’s regime continues laying the groundwork to consolidate unchecked power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.