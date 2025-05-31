The seal of the United States Department of State is seen in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 29

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga

🔥 In Corruption News

SEC Dismisses Binance Lawsuit

What Happened: The SEC quietly dropped its 2023 lawsuit against Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao, who were accused of illegal operations and fund misuse.

Why It Matters: As Bitcoin surges and MAGA celebrates deregulation, Trump, his family, and allies are cashing in—while writing policy and stripping protections from everyday investors.

Justice Department Moves to Dismiss Boeing 737 MAX Fraud Case

What Happened: The DOJ dropped a criminal fraud charge against Boeing over the 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people, citing a new settlement. Boeing will pay $1.1 billion but won’t face a felony conviction or independent oversight.

Why It Matters: Families of crash victims and lawmakers call it a betrayal of justice, arguing Boeing avoids real accountability. Critics say the settlement prioritizes corporate protection over public safety and sets a dangerous precedent.

Doge employees hold stock in firms set to benefit from cuts, Democrats allege

What Happened: Senators Warren, Wyden, and Reed are urging the DOJ to investigate Elon Musk’s operatives for conflicts of interest. They allege that his operatives hold stock in companies like Tesla, Amazon, and JPMorgan that directly benefit from their dismantling of federal agencies.

Why It Matters: This violates federal law barring employees from working on matters tied to their financial interests. Also, a reminder that Musk’s operatives are unvetted and continue operating without oversight.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Picks Former Far-Right Podcaster to Lead Federal Ethics Office

What Happened: Trump nominated Paul Ingrassia, a 30-year-old ex-podcaster who once called for martial law, to lead the Office of Special Counsel, the federal agency that investigates public corruption and protects whistleblowers.

Why It Matters: Ingrassia has no investigative background and has openly supported January 6 insurrectionists and far-right extremists. His nomination to oversee ethics enforcement and whistleblower protections would put those very protections in danger—marking yet another critical oversight office that Trump will hijack and weaponize.

Hidden Provisions in Trump’s Tax Bill Reveal Massive Structural Changes

What Happened: Buried inside Trump’s tax bill are nine sweeping changes—limiting court powers, deregulating AI, gutting student aid, taxing immigrants, and creating "Trump Accounts" for babies—that reshape U.S. governance far beyond tax policy.

Why It Matters: These changes weaken judicial checks, burden the poor and immigrants, and entrench Trump’s agenda into law. Call your Senators to have these provisions stripped out.

Federal Job Seekers Will Be Quizzed on Trump’s Executive Orders

What Happened: Trump has added four required essay questions to federal job applications—asking about applicants’ favorite Trump executive orders, personal loyalty to constitutional principles, and how they would implement Trump’s policies. The changes also apply to lower-level positions like park rangers and VA dental hygienists.

Why It Matters: Trump continues turning federal hiring into an ideological loyalty test—screening applicants based on political alignment, not merit. Even low-level roles now require answer on Trump’s executive orders and loyalty to his agenda. It’s a step toward authoritarian control of the civil service, replacing expertise with allegiance.

Trump Stacks Oversight Roles with Loyalists and Scandal-Tainted Nominees

What Happened: Trump nominated a group of partisan loyalists and ethically compromised figures as inspectors general for key agencies. His picks include former Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (nepotism allegations), anti-abortion activist Thomas March Bell (with questionable finances), and Cheryl Mason—who is currently advising the agency she’s meant to oversee.

Why It Matters: After purging 19 watchdogs, Trump is trying to fill oversight roles with loyalists, which would dismantle corruption oversight, whistleblower protections, and government transparency.

Trump Criticizes the Fed in a Private Meeting With Powell

What Happened: In their first meeting since Trump returned to power, he criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates. Powell insisted that monetary policy would remain independent and based on nonpolitical analysis.

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed attacks on the Federal Reserve come as his chaotic tariff policies, volatile markets, and billionaire-friendly tax plan deepen economic uncertainty. His pressure campaign threatens the Fed’s independence—risking even greater instability as inflation and recession fears grow.

State Department to Purge 3,400 Jobs

What Happened: Trump is eliminating nearly 3,400 State Department jobs and merging or closing 45% of its domestic offices. Democracy and human rights bureaus will be gutted or repurposed, with some replaced by a new “Democracy & Western Values” office aligned with Trump’s ideology.

Why It Matters: This guts America’s diplomatic infrastructure—erasing programs for civil society, human rights, and Afghan allies—while consolidating control under a politicized, loyalty-first State Department. It weakens U.S. influence abroad and hands strategic openings to Russia and China.

WIRED Talked to a Fired DOGE Staffer About Who Was Really in Charge

What Happened: Sahil Lavingia, a former Musk operative inside the Department of Veterans Affairs, revealed the group operated chaotically through Signal chats. Major decisions were made by Steve Davis, Musk’s close associate, who lacked formal authority, while foreign nationals allegedly helped recruit staff.

Why It Matters: Lavingia’s account confirms that Musk’s operatives, not official Trump appointees, were driving decisions behind the scenes. This violates transparency laws and endangers national security, especially since foreign nationals like Baris Akis allegedly helped recruit.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Kristi Noem said a migrant threatened to kill Trump. Investigators think he was set up

What Happened: Kristi Noem publicly accused an undocumented migrant of threatening to assassinate Trump. But law enforcement believe the letter was fake and part of a scheme to get the man deported before he could testify in an unrelated trial. The handwriting didn’t match, and jail calls point to another person trying to frame him.

Why It Matters: Noem amplified a lie for political gain—even after investigators found no credible threat. It’s a dangerous example of disinformation being used to justify harsh immigration crackdowns, undermine due process, and stoke fear.

Trump Wants to Create an ‘Office of Remigration’

What Happened: Trump is establishing an Office of Remigration, part of a radical reorganization of the State Department aimed at facilitating mass deportations. The office adopts the white nationalist concept of “remigration,” long pushed by European extremists, which seek the removal of migrants, including naturalized citizens deemed “non-assimilated.”

Why It Matters: This is yet another sign that Trump is embedding white nationalist ideology into official policy. Extremist far-right groups use the term “remigration” as coded language for ethnic cleansing. Now, Trump wants to institutionalize it through a federal office that will work with DHS to carry it out.

Top ICE Deportation Officials Exit Amid Push for Mass Arrests

What Happened: ICE’s top deportation official, Kenneth Genalo, is retiring, and two other senior leaders are stepping down or shifting roles. The shakeup comes as Trump pushes for 3,000 arrests per day—an escalation in immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: These leadership changes signal a push to align ICE with Trump’s mass deportation agenda. Officials admit current arrest rates fall short, and internal pressure is mounting to deliver on extreme targets despite logistical and legal hurdles.

Trump Is Weaponizing the Justice Department to Advance His Voter Suppression Plans

What Happened: The Justice Department has filed its first major voting-related lawsuit—targeting North Carolina for alleged voter roll violations. The suit revives debunked lies from a failed GOP judicial candidate and demands voter roll purges.

Why It Matters: DOJ’s Civil Rights Division—once a key defender of voting access—is now weaponized to suppress votes. With staffing gutted and leadership loyal to Trump’s anti-voting agenda, the DOJ is poised to launch a nationwide assault on voting rights, especially in swing states.

Trump Targets 500+ ‘Sanctuary Jurisdictions’ with Public List, Threatens Funding Cuts

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security published a list of over 500 so-called “sanctuary jurisdictions” it deems obstructive to federal immigration enforcement. Under a recent executive order, these cities and states could face defunded federal grants and legal action unless they comply with Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s campaign to punish cities that protect immigrants—turning federal funding into a weapon of political coercion.

Trump’s DOJ Leaves Abortion Clinics Exposed to Threats

What Happened: Trump has gutted enforcement of the FACE Act, a federal law that protects abortion clinics from threats and obstruction. Clinics report rising harassment, including bomb threats and arson attempts, while the DOJ now only responds in “extraordinary” cases. Trump also pardoned 23 convicted anti-abortion activists.

Why It Matters: This rollback has emboldened extremists. Abortion providers warn that without federal protection, they face escalating violence, and local law enforcement may not step in.

Trump took action against China due to frustration on trade talks, officials say

What Happened: After China refused to ease rare earth export restrictions, Trump announced plans to revoke Chinese student visas and block tech exports. Marco Rubio warned that more crackdowns are coming, linking them to national security.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive retaliation is fueling instability in U.S.–China relations. Visa bans and tech blacklists deepen economic decoupling and risk derailing future negotiations.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Officials Escalate Attacks on Judges as Legal Setbacks Grow

What Happened: After a trade court ruled against Trump’s tariff policy, White House officials—including Stephen Miller—lashed out, calling the ruling a “judicial coup.” They intensified attacks on the judiciary as court losses on immigration, education, and labor policy mount.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attacks on the judiciary are part of a broader push to the last check on his power. By framing court rulings as illegitimate, he’s undermining trust in legal institutions and laying the groundwork to justify ignoring them. A direct assault on the rule of law continues.

Sharp spike in threats to judges prompts calls for more security

What Happened: The U.S. Marshals Service has investigated 373 threats to federal judges in just the first five months of 2025, on pace to break records, as Trump’s rhetoric escalates and lawsuits mount. Threats include doxxing, swatting, and ominous pizza deliveries to judges’ homes.

Why It Matters: Judges overseeing Trump-related cases are increasingly targeted, while funding for their protection remains stagnant. Officials and lawmakers are demanding urgent security upgrades, warning that judicial independence is at risk as Trump’s allies label rulings against him “tyranny” and “coups.”

‘Trump Train’ the Latest in GOP’s Renaming Spree

What Happened: Florida Rep. Greg Steube introduced a bill to rename Washington, D.C.’s Metro system the “Trump Train” and rebrand its operator as WMAGA—tying federal transit funding to the change. It’s part of a growing Republican campaign to rename infrastructure in Trump’s honor, from airports to highways.

Why It Matters: These symbolic moves aim to embed Trump into America’s physical and cultural landscape—mirroring Russia, where leaders build personality cults to dominate public life. It’s about control and loyalty.

Trump Rejects $15M Settlement Offer in ‘60 Minutes’ Lawsuit

What Happened: Trump turned down a $15 million offer from Paramount to settle his lawsuit over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris. He’s demanding $25 million and a public apology, alleging the segment was “deceptively” edited to favor Harris.

Why It Matters: Trump’s legal attack comes as Paramount eyes a major merger—fueling fears of political interference to settle personal scores. His threats to strip CBS of its license are mafia-style tactics, using state power to intimidate and crush the independent press.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Bans Use of Race and Sex Data in Federal Hiring

What Happened: Trump ordered all federal agencies to stop using race, sex, ethnicity, or national origin data in hiring, under a January executive order to “restore merit.” The directive also bans sharing demographic data or using the concept of “underrepresentation” in recruitment.

Why It Matters: This will bury vital data that exposes systemic discrimination—making bias harder to track, prove, or fix.

State Department to Shut Down Afghan Refugee Support Office

What Happened: The State Department is closing the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, which helped resettle Afghans who supported U.S. forces. Its responsibilities will be absorbed into the Afghanistan Affairs Office as part of Trump’s reorganization plan.

Why It Matters: This dismantles a key support structure for America’s Afghan allies, many of whom still face Taliban threats. With refugee funding already slashed and relocation efforts stalled, the closure signals a betrayal of wartime promises and puts thousands of lives in further danger. Shawn VanDiver, a veteran and president of AfghanEvac, a nonprofit organization that helps resettle Afghan allies, said in a statement. “Eliminating it — without public explanation, transition planning, or reaffirmation of mission — is a profound betrayal of American values and promises.”

The White House is sued over lack of sign language interpreters at press briefings

What Happened: The National Association of the Deaf filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump White House for failing to provide American Sign Language interpreters during press briefings and public events. The suit names Trump, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, alleging violations of federal disability laws.

Why It Matters: Cutting ASL access blocks hundreds of thousands of deaf Americans from essential government information. It’s part of Trump’s wider rollback of accessibility and civil rights—dismantling DEIA programs and gutting protections for marginalized communities.

How Trump Twisted the Law to Protect White Men From Discrimination

What Happened: Trump’s EEOC sent warning letters to top law firms, claiming their DEI policies “discriminate” against male and white candidates—arguing that race and sex protections under Title VII now apply to them. The move sidesteps normal procedures and marks a radical reinterpretation of civil rights law.

Why It Matters: This is a sharp reversal of the EEOC’s founding purpose—to defend the rights of marginalized groups. By twisting civil rights law into a tool of white grievance politics, Trump’s EEOC is dismantling anti-discrimination protections and erasing decades of hard-won progress on equality.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

“The Federal Government Is Gone”: Under Trump, the Fight Against Extremist Violence Is Left Up to the States

What Happened: Trump shut down federal programs meant to prevent domestic extremism. DHS prevention offices were dismantled, hate-crime hotlines defunded, and extremist threat tracking stopped. States like Michigan are trying to fill the gap, but many are unprepared or inactive.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling the federal response to domestic extremism—defunding prevention, killing data collection, and leaving states to fend for themselves. As he pardons violent insurrectionists, far-right threats grow unchecked.

The MAHA Report Cites Studies That Don’t Exist

What Happened: RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” report included at least seven fake studies and misrepresented numerous others, according to researchers interviewed by NOTUS. Citations in the report linked to broken URLs, fabricated articles, or data that contradicted the report’s claims.

Why It Matters: The MAHA report appears to have relied on AI junk citations and fake studies to push a political agenda. As Trump and RFK Jr. gut public health funding and attack evidence-based medicine, they’re replacing it with sloppy propaganda.

Major USDA cuts cripple food banks, school food programs in North Carolina

What Happened: Trump slashed over $1 billion in USDA funding for school districts and food banks, including $660M from the Local Food for Schools program and $420M from local food aid programs.

Why It Matters: In North Carolina, schools and farms are losing critical funding, forcing layoffs and cutting fresh produce access for students. Food banks are bracing for a spike in hunger amid a worsening food crisis.

Woman’s Life-Saving Cancer Trial Delayed by Trump Cuts to NIH

What Happened: Natalie Phelps, a mother with stage 4 colorectal cancer, has had her experimental immunotherapy treatment delayed due to staffing purges at the NIH. The trial, once slated to begin in mid-June, is now pushed to late July, with her condition worsening rapidly in the interim.

Why It Matters: Phelps’s case shows the dangerous consequences of hollowing out public health infrastructure. Despite RFK Jr.’s false claims that she was ineligible, NIH confirmed she qualified for the trial. This sparked a Senate confrontation, exposing the lies and damage from Trump’s agenda.

AFRICOM asks for help deterring terrorism, after Trump pulls aid to allied countries

What Happened: AFRICOM Commander Gen. Michael Langley warned that Trump’s aid cuts are crippling U.S. counterterrorism operations in Africa, allowing al-Shabaab and ISIS to grow stronger—with the potential to strike the U.S. China is filling the vacuum, training and arming African militaries as American influence recedes.

Why It Matters: The Sahel is now the “epicenter of terrorism,” and without U.S. support, extremists are gaining ground. Trump’s policy shift risks global security and cedes strategic influence in Africa to China and Russia.

American doctors look to relocate to Canada to avoid the Trump administration

What Happened: Since Trump’s return to power, American doctors are increasingly moving to Canada, citing moral concerns and fear of reprisal. One ER doctor who relocated says the U.S. is now punishing the vulnerable. Canada has seen a 750% spike in U.S. doctors applying for licenses, with many stating outright they’re leaving due to Trump.

Why It Matters: This wave of medical emigration signals a profound collapse of trust in the U.S. government by frontline health professionals. America is losing expertise as Trump carries out his war on science and endangers public health.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

The West Is Still Funding Russia’s War Through Fossil Fuel Imports

What Happened: Since Russia’s full-scale 2022 invasion of Ukraine, it has earned over €883 billion from fossil fuel exports—three times more than all aid sent to Ukraine. The EU alone paid €209 billion, and while some bans exist, Russian oil is still flowing through “laundromat” routes via Turkey and India, where it's rebranded and sold legally.

Why It Matters: The West is funding both sides of the war—arming Ukraine while sending billions to Russia via fossil fuel loopholes. Weak sanctions, energy fears, and rebranded oil from Turkey and India are allowing Russia to carry out its genocidal war.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

North Korea Sends Missiles, Troops to Aid Russia in Ukraine War

What Happened: A new multilateral report reveals North Korea has sent over 100 ballistic missiles and 11,000 troops to support Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine. The missiles have been used to attack civilian targets, while North Korean troops—wearing Russian uniforms—are fighting alongside Russian forces.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is fighting a coalition—Russia and North Korea, with weapons flowing from China and Iran— on its own. As Russia enables North Korea’s military buildup and evades sanctions, Trump provides cover to Russia.

Steve Bannon and his guest agree: Trump should suspend habeas corpus if the Supreme Court doesn't end nationwide injunctions

What Happened: Steve Bannon endorsed a proposal on his War Room podcast that Trump should suspend habeas corpus if the Supreme Court doesn’t restrict nationwide injunctions.

Why It Matters: Suspending habeas corpus is dictatorship territory. It would shred a core constitutional protection and let the government detain people without charges. Bannon, among others, has been laying the groundwork for Trump to ignore the courts, disappear opponents, and rule without checks.

Trump administration emerges as a staunch defender of Germany's far-right AfD

What Happened: JD Vance and Marco Rubio are openly backing Germany’s far-right AfD, which German intelligence classifies as an extremist group. They’ve condemned investigations into the party as “anti-democratic.” Meanwhile, Elon Musk campaigned with AfD, calling them “the only ones who can save Germany.”

Why It Matters: The Trump White House is legitimizing and empowering a party tied to Nazi rhetoric, Russian funding and logisitical support, and an anti-democratic agenda—undermining Europe’s institutions from within. This further reiterates a dangerous global alignment between the American government and far-right extremist movements across the globe.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Tariffs Reinstated After Court Grants Temporary Stay

What Happened: A federal appeals court temporarily restored Trump’s tariffs after a trade court ruled he had exceeded his authority. The stay allows tariffs on imports from most U.S. trading partners—including Canada, Mexico, and China—to remain in place pending further legal arguments in early June.

Why It Matters: Trump’s use of emergency powers to bypass Congress for trade decisions is under intense legal scrutiny. The back-and-forth has rattled markets and is creating more global uncertainty.

Tariff Rulings Inject New Uncertainty Into Trump Trade Strategy

What Happened: A federal court struck down Trump’s tariffs imposed under emergency powers, ruling he exceeded legal authority. Hours later, an appeals court paused that decision, leaving the tariffs in place for now and injecting deep uncertainty into U.S. trade policy.

Why It Matters: The conflicting rulings cast doubt on Trump’s legal ability to impose global tariffs. His trade strategy, built on threats and economic pressure, faces major legal obstacles, as businesses, allies, and global markets remain in limbo.

U.S. Ports Grapple With On-Again, Off-Again Tariffs

What Happened: Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach are facing chaos as Trump’s tariffs were struck down by one court—then reinstated hours later by another. Port officials say this on-again, off-again cycle is paralyzing trade flows.

Why It Matters: With tariffs rising and falling unpredictably, businesses and port operators face massive uncertainty. Import volumes are down sharply, and leaders warn the constant policy shifts are “unprecedented” and damaging to the economy.

US corporate profits decrease sharply in first quarter

What Happened: U.S. corporate profits plunged by $118 billion in Q1 2025, the sharpest drop since the pandemic. The fall follows Trump’s tariffs, which have disrupted supply chains and triggered economic uncertainty.

Why It Matters: The tariff chaos is undermining economic growth, eroding business confidence, and prompting companies to withhold 2025 financial guidance. The Commerce Department confirms GDP shrank 0.2%—signaling a weakening economy with rising risks.

U.S.–China Trade Talks Stall, May Require Trump–Xi Call

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says trade negotiations between the U.S. and China have stalled. He suggests progress may depend on a direct call between Trump and China’s Xi Jinping.

Why It Matters: The delay fuels more global economic instability. As courts assess the legality of Trump’s tariffs, markets brace for prolonged uncertainty.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Oklahoma parents fight new curriculum on 2020 election ‘discrepancies’

What Happened: A group of Oklahoma parents and teachers sued the state after Superintendent Ryan Walters quietly added 2020 election lies to new public school curriculum standards—without informing some board members before the vote.

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Ban on Harvard’s Foreign Students

What Happened: A federal judge has extended Harvard’s ability to enroll international students while the university fights Trump’s attempts to revoke its certification.

House Democrat Launches Investigation into Trump’s Meme Coin Dinner

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) opened an ethics probe into a private dinner hosted by Trump for investors in his meme coin, demanding a guest list and details on the sources of funds used to buy into the crypto scheme. Raskin warned that some money may have come from foreign actors seeking influence.

Trump Reverses Course on Mine Safety Office Closures After Backlash

What Happened: Trump announced that it will no longer proceed with plans to shut down 34 Mine Safety and Health Administration offices—moves initially pushed by Musk. The closures, which would have affected mine inspections across the country, faced fierce opposition from mine safety advocates and labor groups. Pressure works…

22 Young Americans Sue Trump Over Climate Orders: ‘A Death Sentence for My Generation’

What Happened: A group of youth plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in Montana challenging Trump’s recent executive orders declaring a “National Energy Emergency.” They argue the orders will worsen climate change and violate their constitutional rights.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

3,400 — Jobs to be purged in the State Department

373 — Threats to federal judges so far in 2025, on pace to break records

$118 billion — Drop in U.S. corporate profits in Q1 2025, the steepest since the pandemic

€883 billion — Total revenue Russia earned from fossil fuel exports since launching its full-scale invasion in Ukraine

750% — Increase in U.S. doctors applying to work in Canada since Trump returned to power

$1.1 billion — Boeing settlement amount to avoid criminal conviction over 737 MAX crashes

7 — Fake studies cited in RFK Jr.’s MAHA health report, according to researchers

500+ — “Sanctuary jurisdictions” now publicly targeted by Trump’s DHS for defunding

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is turning federal hiring into a loyalty test — With expertise sidelined, how long before government services collapse and national security is in danger?

DOJ continues targeting voting rights — Can courts stop the use of federal law to suppress votes and dismantle election infrastructure?

Trump loyalists are replacing agency watchdogs — Will any independent oversight survive a second term?

Trump’s chaotic tariffs are destabilizing the economy — How long can businesses function under constant economic whiplash?

Trump is slashing food aid, NIH trials, and school programs — How many lives will be endangered by the collapse of these programs?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Hiring Mandates — By replacing civil service merit with ideological loyalty tests, Trump is gutting government expertise and accelerating the collapse of functional governance.

USAID Cuts Are Fueling Chaos Abroad — Starvation, violence, and terror are rising across Africa and the Middle East as Trump guts humanitarian aid—destabilizing regions and endangering U.S. troops.

White Nationalism in Policy — From “remigration” offices to attacks on DEI, Trump is embedding white supremacist ideology into law.

Health Propaganda Replaces Science — RFK Jr.’s MAHA report relied on fabricated studies and AI-generated junk citations—reiterating the dangerous replacement of public health expertise with political fiction.

