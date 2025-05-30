The Washington headquarters for Voice of America is shown on May 5, 2025. | Gene J. Puskar/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Authoritarianism 101: How It Happens — And How We Fight Back with Zev and Olga

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Pardons Ex-GOP Rep. Michael Grimm for Tax Fraud

What Happened: Trump pardoned Michael Grimm, the former Staten Island congressman and ex-FBI agent who served time for tax fraud tied to his Manhattan restaurant. Grimm had also threatened a TV reporter and faced accusations of hiring undocumented workers.

Why It Matters: Trump continues rehabilitating corrupt political allies—prioritizing loyalty over law, and further normalizing criminal behavior among MAGA loyalists.

The Trump Presidency’s World-Historical Heist

What Happened: Trump is using his second term to enrich himself on a staggering scale—raking in billions through shady foreign deals, crypto pay-for-access schemes, and influence peddling. From Middle Eastern state investments to secret dinners with memecoin holders, money is flowing directly into Trump’s pockets.

Why It Matters: This is what Russia’s kleptocracy looks like. Trump is dismantling the checks and balances of American democracy, transforming the presidency into a personal revenue stream, and institutionalizing corruption, erasing the line between public duty and private gain.

Who Won a Seat at Trump’s Crypto Dinner?

What Happened: Trump held a private dinner and White House tour for top investors in his $TRUMP memecoin, granting VIP access to foreign nationals, right-wing influencers, antisemites, and crypto moguls—including individuals facing SEC lawsuits and figures tied to the Supreme Court.

Why It Matters: Trump continues openly auctioning influence and the U.S. to crypto elites and shady foreign actors, collapsing the line between state power and personal enrichment. It’s a textbook case of pay-to-play corruption—with national security in danger.

Trump Grants Clemency to Over Two Dozen, Including Loyalists, Reality Stars, and Gang Leader

What Happened: Trump issued over two dozen pardons and commutations—bypassing the Justice Department review process—to reward political allies, MAGA loyalists, convicted Gangster Disciples leader Larry Hoover, and reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing clemency to reward cronies, donors, and loyalists—turning justice into a transactional tool for the powerful and connected. This abuse of presidential power guts the rule of law and sends a very clear message: in Trump’s America, loyalty is currency and freedom is for sale.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Says He’ll Nominate Bove to Federal Appeals Court

What Happened: Trump nominated Emil Bove, his former defense lawyer and current DOJ enforcer, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Bove has led internal purges and pressured prosecutors to drop corruption cases, including one against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to stack the courts with lawless loyalists, as part of his broader plan to turn the judiciary into a weapon to protect allies, punish enemies, and enforce his political will.

Hegseth Slashes Pentagon Testing Office Critical to Weapon Oversight

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered deep cuts to the Pentagon’s independent weapons testing office, purging its staff by half to “save” $300 million annually. The office reviews military equipment for safety and effectiveness before deployment.

Why It Matters: The cuts endanger troops and national security by gutting oversight of flawed weapons. It’s part of Trump’s wider push to kill transparency, silence dissent, and rush risky programs like “Golden Dome” without oversight.

Judge Grants DOGE Access to Treasury Data

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Musk’s unauthorized, unvetted DOGE operatives at the Treasury Department can access systems containing sensitive financial data on millions of Americans. This follows earlier bans amid fears of privacy breaches and misuse.

Why It Matters: The decision legalizes the unchecked and dangerous expansion of FAKE DOGE—Trump’s surveillance and data-mining tool—and paves the way for centralized control over vast amounts of our data. With no oversight, safeguards, and accountability, it mirrors the foundation of Russia’s surveillance state, where personal data is weaponized to track, target, and silence dissent.

Trump Shuts Down State Department’s Academic Outreach Office

What Happened: The Office of Analytic Outreach—linking government analysts with universities, think tanks, and researchers—was permanently closed on May 22, part of a broader State Department reorganization led by Marco Rubio. The closure cuts off a key pipeline of outside expertise informing U.S. foreign policy.

Why It Matters: This is another blow to academic engagement in government, as Trump’s regime purges programs deemed “radical” or politically inconvenient. It follows RFK Jr.'s vow to block federal scientists from publishing in leading journals—part of a broader war on independent expertise, truth, and scientific freedom.

RFK Jr. says he may bar scientists from publishing in top medical journals

What Happened: RFK Jr. said he may bar federal scientists from publishing in leading journals like The Lancet and NEJM, calling them “corrupt” and proposing new “in-house” government-run publications. He also accused agencies like the CDC and FDA of being controlled by Big Pharma.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on scientific independence and peer-reviewed research. Replacing respected journals with state-controlled outlets would turn science into propaganda, isolate U.S. researchers from global collaboration, and serve RFK Jr.’s extremist anti-vaccine, anti-science agenda.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

‘No MAGA Left Behind’: Trump’s Pardons Get Even More Political

What Happened: Trump issued a wave of politically charged pardons—clearing MAGA loyalists, corrupt officials, January 6 rioters, and is even considering clemency for men who plotted to kidnap (and execute) Michigan’s governor. His pardon attorney, Ed Martin, made the agenda clear: “No MAGA left behind.”

Why It Matters: Trump is wielding the pardon power as a weapon of loyalty and retribution—undermining the rule of law and making clear that allegiance to him excuses even violent extremism and execution plots. His defense of domestic extremists—again—reiterates an executive endorsement of political violence as a tool of power.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Moves to Eliminate Voice of America, All Remaining Staff to Be Terminated

What Happened: All remaining Voice of America employees are expected to receive termination notices this week, effectively shutting down the 80-year-old news agency. This follows Trump’s March executive order to dismantle VOA and the earlier purge of 600 contractors.

Why It Matters: Founded to fight Nazi and authoritarian propaganda, VOA is being dismantled by the very kind of regime it was built to resist. Trump’s rebranding of it as “The Voice of Radical America” and its replacement with right-wing OANN content is a direct assault on global press freedom. It’s a move toward state-run media—and one Russia and China applaud. Silencing VOA means silencing truth on the world stage.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

South Korean Students Warned Over Social Media Amid Trump Crackdown

What Happened: Trump has ramped up surveillance of South Korean students’ social media, leading to paused visa interviews and warnings from study-abroad agencies. Students are being advised to scrub political posts to avoid delays or denials.

Why It Matters: Another escalation of Trump’s authoritarian surveillance machine—punishing young foreigners for political expression. It sends a clear message: dissent, even online and abroad, can now cost you your future under his regime.

Donald Trump’s Longstanding Eugenics Obsession Exposed

What Happened: A new Mother Jones report outlines Trump’s decades-long fixation on eugenics, including praise for “good genes,” open hostility toward disabled people, and reported comments that those with intellectual disabilities should “just die.”

Why It Matters: This isn’t just offensive rhetoric but reveals a deep-seated extremist worldview. Trump’s glorification of genetic superiority and his targeting of vulnerable groups are driving forces behind his policies and inner circle.

Trump Agrees to “Facilitate” Return of Guatemalan Man to U.S.

What Happened: Trump agreed to “facilitate” the return of O.C.G., a Guatemalan man deported despite court orders and fears of anti-gay persecution. A federal judge ruled his removal likely violated due process.

Why It Matters: This supposed concession is no guarantee of compliance, as Trump officials have repeatedly ignored court orders while they unlawfully disappear people in the U.S.

Trump Pledged to “Make America Healthy Again,” Then Cut Key Tribal Nutrition Program

What Happened: While RFK Jr. called processed food “genocide” for Native communities, he quietly killed the USDA’s $500 million Local Food Purchase Assistance program, cutting off tribal food banks from buying fresh, culturally relevant foods from local farmers.

Why It Matters: This guts a rare success story in tribal self-sufficiency, worsening food insecurity, and erasing community control over nutrition. Trump’s actions sacrifice Native health and sovereignty for political gain.

Death, Sexual Violence and Human Trafficking: Fallout From U.S. Aid Withdrawal Hits the World’s Most Fragile Locations

What Happened: ProPublica obtained internal State Department cables showing that Trump’s dismantling of USAID has caused deadly fallout across Africa and the Middle East. U.S. embassies in Kenya, Malawi, Somalia, and Nigeria report starvation, sexual violence, and rising refugee unrest as food aid collapses. In Kenya, rations have dropped to just 28% of daily needs.

Why It Matters: The cuts are fueling terrorism, mass suffering, and regional collapse, while endangering U.S. troops and global stability. This will endanger all Americans at home and abroad.

This Ethiopian Woman Was Tortured by Her Government. The US is Sending Her Home Anyway

What Happened: A woman who was tortured in Ethiopia sought U.S. protection under the UN Convention Against Torture. But under Trump’s new executive order labeling migrants as “invaders,” her rights were erased—no lawyer, no appeal. Though deemed credible, one officer denied her claim, and she now faces deportation.

Why It Matters: This is Trump’s asylum system: no due process or oversight. Legal experts say it’s a “farce”—a system built to quietly disappear the vulnerable.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Cancels Moderna Bird Flu Vaccine Contract, Fires FDA Staff

What Happened: Trump canceled a $750+ million contract with Moderna for a bird flu vaccine and purged FDA officials overseeing the outbreak response. The move halts late-stage development and federal purchase of the H5N1 mRNA vaccine.

Why It Matters: With bird flu spreading in U.S. farms and infecting humans, scrapping vaccine efforts and gutting public health oversight risks a wider health crisis—and signals Trump’s continued dismantling of science-based pandemic preparedness.

Trump Denies Full Hurricane Relief to North Carolina, Reversing Biden Policy

What Happened: Trump denied North Carolina’s request for 100% federal disaster cost coverage for Hurricane Helene, despite a Biden-era precedent. The Category 4 storm killed over 230 people and caused catastrophic flooding in western North Carolina.

Why It Matters: Trump’s reversal leaves the state with hundreds of millions in unreimbursed damage, jeopardizing recovery efforts and reiterating Trump’s plans to roll back disaster aid just as his regime considers dismantling FEMA entirely.

Students Regret U.S. Applications Amid Trump Visa Crackdown

What Happened: Trump has paused student visa appointments and ramped up social media vetting, part of a wider crackdown on elite universities like Harvard. Students worldwide are now stranded in limbo, fearing lost scholarships and deportation.

Why It Matters: This policy is weaponizing immigration and surveillance to target international students—turning higher education into a political weapon. Trump’s assault on academia is driving global talent out and testing authoritarian tools on the most vulnerable first. Make no mistake: international students are the test case before this expands to all of us.

SSA to Add AI to Phone System Amid Cuts

What Happened: Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano says AI will soon handle calls for the agency, which receives nearly 400,000 calls daily. Wait times remain extremely long, even as the agency continues major staffing purges and cuts.

Why It Matters: As field offices close and staff are purged, reliance on AI will leave seniors and disabled Americans without adequate support—especially in rural areas.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump to Ban Foreign Officials Over 'Flagrant Censorship' of U.S. Speech

What Happened: Marco Rubio announced a new policy to impose U.S. visa bans on foreign officials accused of “censoring” American speech online. The move targets those enforcing global content moderation laws—particularly EU regulators under the Digital Services Act.

Why It Matters: This is another escalation in Trump’s war on democratic allies. As Europe fights to combat Russian disinformation that is destabilizing societies and fueling polarization, Trump is using U.S. powers to punish those efforts, framing basic content regulation as censorship. Once again, he’s running cover for the Kremlin’s information warfare. It’s reprehensible.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

NATO Army Chief Warns: “The Threat Is Real” as Russia Eyes Future Attack

What Happened: British Army Chief General Sir Roly Walker warned that NATO faces a narrowing window to prepare for a likely Russian assault. With a potential Ukraine “ceasefire” freeing up Russian forces and military build-up near NATO’s borders, officials fear a major war could erupt within years.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats to abandon NATO allies and gut U.S. troop presence in Europe are emboldening Russia. As Europe scrambles to ramp up defense spending, the alliance is on edge—facing hybrid warfare, covert operations, sabotage, and terrorist attacks, and a possible attack on a NATO country.

Trump Downplays New Sanctions on Russia

What Happened: Trump again said he’ll decide “in about two weeks” if Putin is serious about ending his genocidal war in Ukraine—he’s not.

Why It Matters: Trump continues providing cover for Putin with his endless “two weeks” delay—allowing Russia to kill more Ukrainians and prepare its next offensive. As Russian troops mass along Ukraine’s border, Trump continues to assist Russia in its stall tactics.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Fed saw inflation, jobless, stability risks at May meeting, minutes show

What Happened: At its May 6–7 meeting, the Federal Reserve flagged rising risks of both inflation and unemployment—an unusual combo signaling a potential recession. Officials cited market instability and policy uncertainty, noting Trump’s tariffs.

Why It Matters: The Fed fears a destabilizing economic spiral from Trump’s extreme tariffs. His unpredictable trade war is putting U.S. economic stability at risk—and forcing the Fed into a high-stakes balancing act.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

16 States Sue Trump Over STEM Diversity Cuts, Science Funding Slashes

What Happened: New York, California, and 14 other states filed suit to block Trump’s cuts to science research and STEM diversity programs, arguing the White House lacks authority to gut National Science Foundation budgets and bypass Congress.

Judge Orders Release of Russian Harvard Scientist

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that ICE must release Kseniia Petrova, a Russian scientist at Harvard, detained since February for failing to declare frog embryo samples at U.S. customs. The DOJ then filed felony charges to keep her in custody.

Federal Court Blocks Trump Tariffs

What Happened: A federal court struck down Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs, undermining the centerpiece of his economic strategy. The ruling halts key revenue streams and complicates pending trade deals, while the regime scrambles to appeal and seek workarounds.

Iowa Congresswoman Booed Over Trump Support at Town Hall

What Happened: Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) was loudly booed by constituents in Decorah after praising Trump’s tax bill and Musk. Crowd anger surged when Hinson defended Trump’s mass deportation funding, social safety net cuts, and his acceptance of a jet from Qatar.

Judge Says Trump’s Bid to Deport Columbia Activist Is Unconstitutional

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s attempt to deport Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, based solely on his political views, was likely unconstitutional. Judge Michael Farbiarz criticized the use of a vague law that allows deportation if a non-citizen is “adverse” to U.S. foreign policy interests. However, he did not order Khalil’s release due to an unresolved charge about omissions on his residency application.

Scott Pelley Warns Graduates About the Threats to American Democracy

What Happened: At Wake Forest’s commencement, 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley gave a pointed speech defending democracy, press freedom, and diversity—without naming Trump. His call to resist fear and protect democratic institutions triggered outrage from MAGA figures who saw it as an “attack.”

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$750 million+ — Moderna contract canceled by Trump amid bird flu outbreak

28% — Daily food ration level in Kenyan refugee camps after USAID cuts

230+ — Deaths from Hurricane Helene as Trump denies full federal aid to NC

400,000 — Daily calls to Social Security as AI set to replace staff amid cuts

$500 million — Slashed tribal food program that enabled fresh food for Native communities

2 dozen+ — Pardons and commutations issued in latest Trump clemency spree

19 — State attorneys general warning about unchecked, unauthorized DOGE surveillance

16 — States suing Trump over STEM and science funding cuts

80 — Years of Voice of America journalism erased under Trump’s media purge

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s war on higher ed is accelerating — How long before mass surveillance and political purges in academia of international students expand?

Trump is purging the FDA and canceling pandemic plans — How vulnerable are we to a new outbreak without vaccines or oversight?

Trump’s crypto is selling access to foreign actors — How much national security risk is Congress willing to tolerate before stepping in?

Trump’s courts are greenlighting mass surveillance — Will anyone step in to block FAKE DOGE from turning federal agencies into tools of unchecked data collection and surveillance?

Trump continues erasing scientific independence — How long before banning top journals isolates U.S. scientists from global breakthroughs and turns research into state-controlled propaganda?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Presidency for Sale — From crypto dinners to foreign deals, Trump is auctioning access and turning the White House into a personal ATM.

Scientific Gag Orders — By threatening to ban top journals and purging outreach programs, Trump is isolating U.S. science from the world and replacing expertise with propaganda.

FAKE DOGE Is Mass Surveillance — With no oversight, Trump’s data-mining empire is expanding, centralizing control and turning federal systems into partisan weapons.

Trump’s Pardon Machine Is in Overdrive — Loyalty and money to Trump now determine who walks free. Violent extremists, corrupt allies, and MAGA insiders are being rewarded, while the rule of law is shredded in plain sight.

USAID Cuts Are Fueling Chaos Abroad — Starvation, violence, and terror are rising across Africa and the Middle East as Trump guts humanitarian aid—destabilizing regions and endangering U.S. troops.

Trump Is Dismantling Global Journalism — From silencing Voice of America to replacing it with extremist OANN, Trump continues waging war on press freedom and building the framework for state-run media.

Asylum System Erased — Trump’s new rules allow credible torture survivors to be deported without lawyers, appeals, or oversight—transforming asylum into a conveyor belt for disappearances.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.