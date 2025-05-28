SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 27

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Pardons Tax Cheat After Mother Attends $1 Million Fundraiser

What Happened: Trump granted a full pardon to Paul Walczak, a convicted tax fraudster, shortly after his mother, Elizabeth Fago—a top Trump fundraiser—attended a $1 million per head Mar-a-Lago dinner. Walczak’s application emphasized Fago’s political donations and her ties to the Ashley Biden diary theft plot.

Why It Matters: This is more blatant pay-to-play corruption. Trump spared a wealthy ally from prison and $4.4 million in restitution, overriding a judge’s ruling that “there is not a get-out-of-jail-free card” for the rich. Trump continues to use his pardon power as a reward for loyalty.

Trump to Pardon Reality Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

What Happened: Trump will issue pardons for reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted in 2022 for defrauding banks out of over $30 million and evading federal taxes. Trump called their treatment “harsh,” and their daughter, Savannah—an RNC speaker and Trump supporter—personally lobbied for clemency.

Why It Matters: Trump isn’t hiding his corruption this time—whether it’s crypto schemes or pardons, it’s all out in the open. The Chrisleys got a loyalty reward. Under Trump, the law doesn’t apply if you’re rich, famous, and most importantly, MAGA.

Trump Questions if US Gold is Missing—Allies Use Conspiracy to Sell Gold

What Happened: Trump revived a debunked conspiracy about missing gold at Fort Knox, contradicting past audits and his own Treasury secretary. The baseless claim is now echoing through MAGA media and being used to push gold investments.

Why It Matters: This is Trump turning conspiracy into currency—again. His lies aren’t just political but profitable, fueling fear to benefit allies selling gold.

Trump Pardons Former Virginia Sheriff Convicted of Bribery

What Happened: Trump issued a full pardon to Scott Jenkins, the ex-sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, who was convicted of taking $75,000 in bribes in exchange for handing out deputy badges. Jenkins had been sentenced to 10 years in prison, but Trump claimed the case was “politically motivated.”

Why It Matters: This is another clear abuse of presidential power. Trump once again shielded a loyalist convicted of serious crimes, overriding a jury’s verdict and bypassing DOJ guidelines.

Trump’s border czar earned consulting fees from immigrant detention firm

What Happened: Tom Homan, Trump’s “border czar,” received consulting payments from the Geo Group—one of the private prison giants profiting from immigrant detention—just before reentering government. Homan is now leading the charge to massively expand detention capacity and contracts benefiting Geo Group.

Why It Matters: This is textbook corruption. A top official shaping U.S. immigration policy was on the payroll of the very company set to rake in hundreds of millions from his policies.

Trump Media Turns to Bitcoin in $2.5 Billion Crypto Pivot

What Happened: Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent of Truth Social, confirmed plans to raise $2.5 billion—$1.5 billion in equity, $1 billion in debt, to build a massive bitcoin reserve. CEO Devin Nunes declared crypto a core “financial freedom” asset aligned with America First ideology.

Why It Matters: TMTG’s pivot to a bitcoin-holding company is a red flag. Trump is merging political clout with financial speculation, widening the door to self-dealing, market manipulation, and profiteering off the presidency. The Trump family is cashing in on crypto hype while rewriting the rules.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Bureau of Land Management ousts official who reportedly resisted DOGE

What Happened: Michael Nedd, a 30-year veteran at the Bureau of Land Management, was escorted out by security after reportedly telling staff to ignore an unauthorized DOGE-backed memo freezing internal job moves.

Why It Matters: Musk’s operatives are purging civil servants who resist illegal or extreme directives. Nedd’s removal mirrors other politically motivated purges, and dissent is being punished systemwide as Trump consolidates power.

Republican Attacks On GAO Escalate After Office Condemns DOGE Cuts

What Happened: Trump’s budget loyalist, Russ Vought (Project 2025), and MAGA lawmakers lashed out at the Government Accountability Office after it found Trump’s team illegally withheld EV infrastructure funds. GAO also reportedly blocked Elon Musk’s operatives from interfering with audits.

Why It Matters: This is another attack on independent oversight. MAGA leaders are trying to destroy the watchdog exposing abuse of power, discrediting an office tasked with keeping the president's actions in check.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Halts New Student Visas, Expands Social Media Surveillance

What Happened: The State Department has paused all new foreign student visa appointments as it prepares to implement stricter social media vetting. The move is part of Trump’s crackdown on international students, citing “antisemitism.”

Why It Matters: This is a dangerous escalation of political censorship. Trump is using “antisemitism” as a smokescreen to vet and ban students for their beliefs—turning visa policy into a tool for ideological control and academic purges.

Trump Moves to Fully Cut Off Harvard’s Federal Contracts

What Happened: Trump has ordered all federal agencies to terminate their remaining contracts with Harvard University, worth roughly $100 million, citing unproven claims of “antisemitism and racial discrimination.” Agencies must submit cancellation plans by June 6 and find alternative vendors.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal power to punish academic dissent, using antisemitism as cover. International students are a test case for a wider authoritarian takeover of education and the silencing of all students.

ICE Taps into Nationwide AI-Enabled Camera Network, Data Shows

What Happened: ICE is quietly using Flock Safety’s nationwide license plate camera network by leaning on local police “favors” and joint probes—despite having no official contract. Internal logs show thousands of post-inauguration lookups tied to “ICE WARRANT” and “illegal immigration.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s team is using private surveillance tools like Flock to quietly build a mass tracking system—starting with immigration enforcement, but will be expanded for wider targeting. This is how authoritarian infrastructure takes root.

Trump’s New Pardon Attorney Is Eager to Target Biden-Era Cases

What Happened: Trump appointed loyalist Ed Martin as pardon attorney, who is now fast-tracking clemency for MAGA allies convicted under the Biden administration—starting with Scott Jenkins, a former sheriff convicted of bribery. Martin is also preparing to restore gun rights for felons under newly transferred authority from the DOJ.

Why It Matters: The pardon office is no longer about justice. Martin is using clemency to reward Trump’s loyalists and convicted criminals, turning retribution into federal policy while Trump targets opposition.

Trump's pardon attorney discussed pardoning final Jan. 6 defendants — including Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes, lawyer says

What Happened: Trump’s pardon attorney Ed Martin met with legal allies seeking full pardons for high-profile Jan. 6 insurrectionists—including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and multiple Proud Boys leaders.

Why It Matters: Trump’s team tried to whitewash sedition by pardoning convicted insurrectionists; they’re not just rewriting history—they’re greenlighting future political violence and elevating January 6 insurrectionists as patriotic martyrs of the regime. And, no amount of whitewashing will make us forget the attack on January 6.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The New Dark Age

What Happened: Trump has launched a sweeping attack on education, science, and historical memory—purging scientists, defunding universities, and purging public-health data. Federal grants are being revoked from institutions that refuse to align with MAGA ideology.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate effort to destroy America’s systems of knowledge and truth. If successful, it will plunge the country into a new Dark Age—where facts are criminalized, research halted, and power preserved through ignorance.

Threats Against Federal Judges Spike Amid Trump’s Attacks on Judiciary

What Happened: New U.S. Marshals data reveals a staggering rise in threats against federal judges since Trump’s return to power. From March 1 to April 14 alone, 162 judges were targeted—more than double the number in the five months prior. The surge aligns with Trump’s escalating attacks on judges blocking his executive actions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s public attacks on the judiciary are fueling real-world threats, undermining the rule of law, and putting judges’ lives at risk. Nearly a third of federal judges have faced threats this year.

Trump Is Getting the Military Parade He Wanted in His First Term

What Happened: Trump will stage a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14—his 79th birthday—featuring 28 Abrams tanks, 6,700 troops, helicopters, paratroopers, and vintage uniforms.

Why It Matters: This is authoritarian theater straight out of the Russia and North Korea playbook. Trump is hijacking the military for a personal spectacle—turning soldiers, tanks, and taxpayer dollars into a propaganda show to glorify himself.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Detains NYC High School Student in Courthouse Sting

What Happened: ICE agents arrested 20-year-old Dylan, a Venezuelan student at a Bronx high school, inside a Manhattan immigration courthouse during what was supposed to be a routine hearing. He had no criminal record and was part of a Biden-era asylum program.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation tactics are now targeting migrant students during court appearances and bypassing due process. Dylan is now in detention, and his family fears for his life if deported.

Texas Nears Law Requiring Ten Commandments in Public School Classrooms

What Happened: Texas is set to pass a bill requiring all public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments, affecting over 5 million students. Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign it into law, echoing similar actions in Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Why It Matters: Mandating religious texts in public schools is a violation of church–state separation, amounts to government-backed coercion, and marginalizes non-Christian and secular students.

Corporate America's retreat from DEI has eliminated thousands of jobs

What Happened: U.S. companies have cut over 2,600 DEI-related jobs, retreating from diversity programs amid Trump’s executive orders and political backlash. Major firms like Verizon and Walmart are dropping or rebranding DEI initiatives.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on workplace equity and civil rights. The purge of DEI professionals reflects a coordinated rollback of progress toward inclusion.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

At Veterans Affairs, plan for sweeping cuts tanks morale

What Happened: Trump plans to purge 83,000 jobs—15% of the Department of Veterans Affairs workforce—sparking mass early retirements and panic. Morale is collapsing as staff and veterans fear massive disruptions to care and benefits.

Why It Matters: This is a catastrophic assault on millions of veterans, as Trump plans to gut the agency that delivers health care, disability assistance, and support services, while demanding silence from employees via NDAs.

US Drops COVID Vaccine Recommendation for Healthy Kids, Pregnant Women

What Happened: The CDC removed COVID-19 vaccines from its guidance for healthy kids and pregnant women, under orders from RFK Jr., without consulting its scientific advisory panel. This breaks from global health standards and mounting safety data.

Why It Matters: It’s a dangerous, politically driven rollback of science-based policy. Ignoring expert advice puts lives at risk, threatens vaccine access, and reiterates Trump’s assault on public health infrastructure.

A big Trump administration cutback went nearly unnoticed

What Happened: In April, Trump abruptly purged over 32,000 AmeriCorps members by canceling $400 million in grants—without public notice or legal process. The cuts, driven by Musk, dismantled national service programs in education, food security, mental health, and disaster response.

Why It Matters: Another targeted attack on a civic support system. Gutting AmeriCorps cripples services for vulnerable communities and leaves millions without basic support.

Trump’s Safety Cuts Leave Workers Exposed

What Happened: Trump purged 85% of staff at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, gutting core workplace safety research. Only a fraction were reinstated after public backlash.

Why It Matters: Experts warn this will lead to more injuries, lost research, and weakened emergency readiness, sacrificing worker safety for politics.

White House stunned as Hegseth inquiry brings up illegal wiretap claims

What Happened: Trump advisers are losing faith in a Pentagon leak investigation used by Pete Hegseth to justify firing three top aides. The fallout began after Hegseth’s lawyer floated an explosive and unverified claim that the NSA used an illegal, warrantless wiretap to identify the leaker(s).

Why It Matters: The allegation stunned Trump’s inner circle and exposed chaos inside the Pentagon. With no evidence and infighting at the top, national security is being sacrificed.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

King Charles Defends Canada’s Sovereignty Amid Trump’s Annexation Threats

What Happened: In a rare address to Canada’s parliament, King Charles III strongly reaffirmed Canadian sovereignty in response to Trump’s threats to annex Canada. He backed a new defense investment plan and emphasized ties with Europe.

Why It Matters: The address was a direct rejection of Trump’s imperialist rhetoric. Canada is drawing a clear line—militarily and diplomatically—against U.S. threats, while turning toward Europe as Trump destabilizes North American security.

How U.S. cuts in Somalia could imperil the fight against al-Shabab

What Happened: Trump has slashed foreign aid and security support in Africa, pulling back U.S. assistance to Somali special forces and questioning the value of fighting al-Shabab. As militants regain territory, Somalia is turning to Turkey for military backing.

Why It Matters: The U.S. withdrawal risks a dangerous power vacuum. Al-Shabab—al-Qaeda’s strongest affiliate—is resurging, and America’s disengagement is paving the way for Turkish military influence to grow. This will destabilize the Horn of Africa and shift regional alliances away from the U.S.

Noem blasts 'weak' European leaders, stumps for conservative candidate in Poland

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stunned diplomats by endorsing far-right Polish candidate Karol Nawrocki at CPAC Warsaw, slamming his opponent as “a train wreck” and attacking Biden over immigration and terrorism.

Why It Matters: A sitting U.S. Cabinet official interfering in a foreign election is a diplomatic breach and an embarrassment for the U.S. Noem’s speech exported Trumpism abroad, insulted NATO allies, and risked further fracturing the transatlantic alliance.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin Has Retooled Russia’s Economy to Focus Only on War

What Happened: Russia’s economy is now fully dependent on war, driven by nonstop arms production, military salaries, and enlistment bonuses. There’s no plan for Russia to end its genocidal war.

Why It Matters: Ending the war would crash Russia’s economy and endanger Putin’s grip on power. As I’ve been saying all along, Russia has no intention of stopping its genocidal war, and over the centuries, no Russian autocrat has survived power after failure in their bloody imperial conquests. The only way this ends is by arming Ukraine to win (not survive) and a total Russian defeat in Ukraine.

Wall Street Journal Urges GOP Senate Revolt on Russia

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal editorial board slammed Trump’s weak stance on Putin and called on Senate Republicans to push back. The board accused Trump of enabling Russia’s war in Ukraine through “naivete” and inaction.

Why It Matters: With Trump downplaying Russia’s genocidal war, the Journal is now urging a GOP rebellion to force a tougher U.S. posture—warning that appeasement will only prolong bloodshed and embolden Moscow.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Business Spending on Equipment Slumps Amid Tariff Uncertainty

What Happened: Orders for core capital goods—a key measure of business investment—fell 1.3% in April, the biggest drop in six months. Trump’s erratic tariff policy is fueling uncertainty, delaying equipment purchases, and weakening business confidence. Durable goods orders overall plunged 6.3%.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade chaos is dragging down business investment, long seen as a pillar of economic growth. Companies are stalling on capital spending due to tariff volatility, which threatens to undermine the broader economy just as consumer confidence rebounds.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite on June 6th in D.C.

NPR Sues Trump Over Order to Cut Off Public Media Funding

What Happened: NPR and other public radio stations are suing Trump over an executive order that ends federal funding for public media. The lawsuit argues the order violates the First Amendment and the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, calling it political retaliation.

US Judge Allows States' Lawsuit Against DOGE to Proceed

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that 14 states can proceed with their lawsuit challenging Elon Musk’s role as head of the DOGE agency. The court found that the states made a plausible claim that Musk's cost-cutting activities were "unauthorized by any law."

Judge Blocks Trump from Killing NYC Congestion Program—for Now

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from cutting transportation funding to New York over its Manhattan congestion pricing plan. The ruling halts Trump’s effort to revoke approval of the program, which charges drivers to reduce traffic and fund transit upgrades.

Trump’s Order Targeting Mueller-Linked Law Firm Struck Down by Federal Judge

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s executive order targeting WilmerHale, the law firm where Robert Mueller worked, calling it an unconstitutional attack on legal independence. The order had barred firm attorneys from federal buildings and stripped security clearances in retaliation for Mueller’s role in the Russia investigation.

Rep. Mike Flood Grilled at Town Hall

What Happened: Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood admitted during a tense town hall that he didn’t read a key provision in the House GOP’s bill before voting for it—specifically one that weakens judges’ ability to enforce contempt orders. The crowd erupted in protest as Flood, a lawyer, insisted he supports the courts and only later learned of the provision.

From Trump Tyranny Tracker Day 123 —Call the Senate to stop this provision…

Republican Bill Would Limit Judges’ Contempt Power

What Happened: House Republicans passed a sweeping bill that would limit federal judges’ power to hold officials in contempt—especially in cases where plaintiffs were not required to post bond for injunctions. The bill arrives as multiple Trump officials face contempt threats for defying deportation-related court orders.

Why It Matters: The measure would shield Trump allies from legal consequences, undermine judicial authority, and retroactively interfere with active court cases. It’s another dangerous step toward dismantling checks on executive overreach.

Source : New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

162 — Federal judges threatened from March 1–April 14, more than double the previous five months

83,000 — VA jobs, Trump plans to purge—15% of the department’s workforce

2,600+ — DEI professionals laid off across U.S. corporations

$1 million — Price per head at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago fundraiser attended by Paul Walczak’s mother

$4.4 million — Restitution waived by Trump in Paul Walczak pardon

$2.5 billion — Trump Media’s planned crypto raise—$1.5B equity, $1B debt

6,700 — Troops mobilized for Trump’s June 14 military parade

28 — Abrams tanks to appear in parade

32,000+ — AmeriCorps members purged via canceled grants

$100 million — Total value of federal contracts with Harvard that will be terminated

1.3% — Drop in core capital goods orders in April—largest in 6 months

6.3% — Plunge in overall durable goods orders in April

14 — States suing to block Musk’s role in DOGE

5 million+ — Students impacted by Texas law mandating the Ten Commandments in classrooms

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Federal judges are under siege — Can the judiciary maintain independence amid unprecedented threats and political attacks?

Trump is hijacking the military for political spectacle — Will Trump face political backlash over his authoritarian style glorification parade?

Trump is purging oversight agencies at alarming speed — Can the courts stop the dismantling of independent watchdogs, or will judicial oversight fall next?

Trump is targeting public media to silence dissent — Will NPR’s lawsuit be enough to stop Trump from defunding independent journalism?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

MAGA Pardons — Trump’s loyalist-led clemency office is fast-tracking rewards for insiders while preparing to restore gun rights to convicted felons, turning justice into a political weapon.

Academic Purges Underway — Visa freezes, surveillance mandates, and mass contract terminations show Trump’s escalating campaign to ideologically cleanse higher education—and students are just the test run.

Surveillance Infrastructure Is Expanding — ICE’s covert use of private AI-powered camera networks to monitor immigrants signals a dangerous expansion of mass surveillance, sidestepping legal safeguards and oversight.

Civil Service Purge Escalates — Long-serving officials resisting unlawful directives are being removed across agencies, reiterating plans for a MAGA takeover of the federal workforce.

