Trump Tyranny Tracker

Michael's avatar
Michael
5h

The appointment of Charles Kushner is a quite deliberate slap to the face of France. Even considering Emil Bove for a court seat is a slap to the face of the judiciary. Patel investigating James is obvious reprisal tactics. It's too bad for the once excellent CBS news division to collapse under Trump's pressure as is the collapse of the Cuvil Rghts division. Most frightening is the possibility of Russia defeating the Ukraine this freeing up battle hardened divisions to NATO borders. The West must, at all costs, continue to militarily and economically support the Ukrainian peoples fight for survival.

Wayne S. Michals
2h

Your work will be vital to historians.

