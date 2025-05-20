Representative LaMonica McIver demanded the release of Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark after his arrest while protesting outside an ICE detention prison on May 9.Credit...Angelina Katsanis/Associated Press

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: MAY 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Senator Probes JBS Over $5M Trump Inaugural Donation

What Happened: Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanded answers from Brazilian meat giant JBS over a $5 million donation to Trump’s inaugural fund—the largest single contribution—amid ongoing DOJ investigations and recent approval for a U.S. stock listing.

Why It Matters: The timing raises red flags about a possible quid pro quo between Trump officials and a company under federal scrutiny, just as JBS gained access to Wall Street markets.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Dumped Stocks Right Before Trump’s Tariff Shock

What Happened: Two days before Trump announced his market-shaking “reciprocal” tariffs, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy offloaded stock in nearly three dozen companies—just ahead of a 19% market drop. The trades totaled as much as $650,000.

Why It Matters: Duffy dumped stocks just days before Trump’s tariff plan crashed the market—while the public was still in the dark. The timing reeks of insider trading, and he's not alone: multiple Trump loyalists made suspicious market moves, all while Trump’s agencies dismantle the watchdogs who could hold them accountable.

Political Committees Spent $675K at Trump Properties Since His Reelection

What Happened: In the six months since the 2024 election, political groups have spent $676,457 at Trump properties, with the Republican National Committee alone accounting for over $372,000. Trump’s own PAC, Never Surrender, Inc., spent $119,249, while more than 50 House Republicans also chipped in, led by Reps. Dan Meuser and Steve Scalise.

Why It Matters: The spending underscores how Trump continues to turn his properties into hubs of political influence and personal enrichment. With 75 visits this term, his allies are paying the loyalty tax—while Trump pockets the profits.

Charles Kushner Confirmed as Ambassador to France

What Happened: The Senate confirmed Charles Kushner, father of Jared Kushner and a convicted felon pardoned by Trump, as U.S. ambassador to France.

Why It Matters: The appointment highlights Trump’s habit of rewarding loyalists—no matter their criminal history—with prestigious posts. This is an international embarrassment, with the U.S. now sending convicted criminals abroad as diplomats.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Targets Ballot Barcodes

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order banning ballots with QR or barcodes, a move tied to 2020 election lies. These systems are used in 19 states and are deemed secure by experts.

Why It Matters: This fuels voter mistrust and imposes costly, unnecessary changes without evidence of fraud—another deliberate attack on election systems for political gain. Trump is laying the groundwork to disrupt the 2026 midterms.

Bove, Top Justice Dept. Official, Is Considered for Circuit Court Nomination

What Happened: Trump is considering Emil Bove III—his former defense lawyer and current top DOJ official—for a lifetime seat on the federal appeals court covering PA, NJ, and DE. Bove is known for ordering purges of prosecutors, dropping corruption charges against NYC’s mayor, and enforcing Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.

Why It Matters: Bove’s nomination would elevate a loyal enforcer of Trump’s politicized justice agenda to the judiciary. It’s part of a broader effort to stack the courts with allies who’ve undermined legal norms, independence, and due process.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Rep. McIver Charged With “Assault Over Clash” Outside Newark ICE Center

What Happened: The DOJ charged Rep. LaMonica McIver with “assaulting” ICE agents during a May 9 protest outside a Newark detention center, while dropping a trespassing charge against Mayor Ras Baraka. McIver denies wrongdoing, calling the charges politically motivated.

Why It Matters: Rep. McIver was simply performing her Congressional oversight duties—Trump is weaponizing federal agencies to criminalize dissent, a common tactic in Russia. It’s a warning that checks and balances are treated as crimes.

Justice Department to investigate Chicago after mayor's remarks about hiring Black officials

What Happened: Trump’s DOJ has opened a civil rights investigation into the city of Chicago after Mayor Brandon Johnson praised his administration’s hiring of Black officials. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon claimed the remarks raise concerns about racial discrimination in hiring.

Why It Matters: This politically charged probe fits a broader pattern of the Trump regime targeting cities and officials who promote racial equity—while dismantling DEI programs and punishing perceived opponents of Trump’s agenda. Trump’s attacks on Democrats are only the beginning—and will escalate as he tightens his grip on power.

FBI director confirms federal probe into New York attorney general

What Happened: Kash Patel confirmed a federal investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James over alleged “mortgage fraud.”

Why It Matters: James led several high-profile cases against Trump and won. Now, Trump’s DOJ is carrying out his promised retribution—launching a politically motivated investigation aimed at prosecuting her on the taxpayers’ dime.

Trump Justice Dept. Considers Removing Key Check on Lawmaker Prosecutions

What Happened: Trump is weighing a proposal to strip the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section of its oversight role in prosecuting elected officials. This would allow U.S. attorneys, many politically appointed, to pursue indictments without review from the department’s internal experts.

Why It Matters: Created post-Watergate to prevent political prosecutions, the Public Integrity Section ensures cases are legally sound and evenly applied. This change opens the door to partisan abuse, as Pam Bondi carries out Trump’s political agenda.

Trump to Pay $5M Settlement to Ashli Babbitt’s Family

What Happened: Trump has agreed to a $5 million settlement with the family of Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol insurrectionist fatally shot on Jan. 6, resolving a lawsuit alleging “negligence” by the officer who shot her. Multiple investigations had cleared the officer of wrongdoing.

Why It Matters: The payout, driven by Trump-aligned Judicial Watch, overturns prior legal findings and undermines law enforcement who defended the Capitol. It’s a reprehensible act of political theater—rewarding violent insurrection and helping Trump rewrite Jan. 6 as “heroism” instead of a violent attack on Congress and insurrection.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Head of CBS News Is Forced Out Amid Tensions With Trump

What Happened: CBS News president Wendy McMahon was ousted amid mounting tensions with Trump, a looming $20 billion defamation lawsuit, and corporate interference in “60 Minutes” reporting. The shake-up follows the recent resignation of the show’s longtime executive producer, Bill Owens.

Why It Matters: Trump's legal and political pressure is reshaping mainstream media, with CBS leadership bowing to demands that undermine journalistic independence. This emboldens state-backed retaliation against critical reporting—moving the U.S. closer to an authoritarian media environment.

Trump Demands Probe Into Harris Endorsements

What Happened: Trump called for a "major investigation" into Kamala Harris’ celebrity endorsements from Oprah, Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen, claiming without evidence that they were illegally paid. Experts and campaign records confirm the payments were for event production, not personal fees, and are legal under FEC rules.

Why It Matters: This is another baseless Trump attack meant to smear political opponents and delegitimize lawful campaign practices. The real danger is a hijacked DOJ, following orders to open investigations into Harris.

Trump Berates Companies for Tariff Price Warnings

What Happened: Trump lashed out at Walmart and other major companies for saying they may raise prices due to his steep tariffs, demanding they “eat the tariffs” instead of passing costs to consumers. He’s also threatened firms like Mattel and Ford for similar warnings, claiming companies, not customers, should absorb the hit.

Why It Matters: Trump’s stance pressures companies to quietly absorb the damage from his trade war, ignoring clear evidence that tariffs raise consumer prices. It’s authoritarian meddling in private companies, seen in countries like Russia and China.

Trump Terminates $60M in Harvard Grants Over Alleged “Antisemitism”

What Happened: The Department of Health and Human Services cut $60 million in federal grants to Harvard, accusing the university of “failing to address antisemitic harassment” tied to pro-Palestinian protests. It follows a broader Trump effort that has frozen or revoked nearly $3 billion in funding to Harvard.

Why It Matters: The move is part of Trump’s sweeping campaign to defund and punish elite universities he labels “radical left.” Harvard has filed suit, calling the cuts politically driven and warning that the losses threaten critical research and academic freedom.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Supreme Court Lets Trump Strip Protections from 350,000 Venezuelans

What Happened: The Supreme Court allowed Trump to revoke Temporary Protected Status from 350,000 Venezuelans, exposing them to deportation. The ruling overrides a lower court’s block without explanation, with only one justice dissenting.

Why It Matters: This is the largest rollback of immigrant protections in modern U.S. history—upending decades of asylum policy and forcing vulnerable families into danger. It marks another brutal step in Trump’s mass deportation operation.

At Least 50 Migrants Sent to El Salvador Prison Entered US Legally, Report Finds

What Happened: A new report from the Cato Institute found that at least 50 of the Venezuelan men disappeared by Trump to a gulag in El Salvador had entered the U.S. legally—through refugee resettlement, parole programs, or official ports of entry. The report reviewed immigration records for 174 of the over 200 men sent to El Salvador’s supermax facility.

Why It Matters: The findings contradict Trump’s claim that only “illegal aliens” were disappeared. Legal immigrants—including refugees and parolees—were stripped of protections and sent to a foreign gulag, often based on nothing more than tattoos. Civil rights groups call it a grave breach of due process and international law.

70% of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division lawyers are leaving because of Trump's reshaping

What Happened: Nearly 250 attorneys — about 70% of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division — have resigned or will leave by the end of May, as Trump repurposes the division to enforce his executive orders. Under new leadership from Harmeet Dhillon, its priorities now include targeting “gender ideology extremism” and “anti-Christian bias” rather than systemic discrimination.

Why It Matters: Long a guardian of voting rights, fair housing, and equal opportunity, the division is being hollowed out and turned into a political weapon. Civil rights veterans warn that the transformation abandons America’s most vulnerable communities and signals a dangerous erosion of the DOJ’s core mission.

US Closes Palestinian Affairs Office, Ending Direct Diplomatic Channel

What Happened: Trump has shut down the Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem, officially ending the Palestinians’ only direct diplomatic channel to Washington. The move folds Palestinian affairs into the US embassy under Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who has previously denied Palestinian identity.

Why It Matters: This marks a major rollback of U.S.-Palestinian engagement as Israel escalates military operations in Gaza. By shuttering the dedicated diplomatic channel, the U.S. eliminates a critical conduit for Palestinian voices and signals that future policy will be filtered entirely through Israel’s lens.

Police Secretly Monitored New Orleans With Facial Recognition Cameras

What Happened: New Orleans police covertly ran the first known live facial recognition surveillance program in a major U.S. city, using over 200 private cameras to track suspects in real time. This operation, active since early 2023, violated a 2022 city ordinance restricting facial recognition to specific, post-crime investigations.

Why It Matters: The system automatically alerted officers when matches were detected but lacked proper oversight, transparency, or reporting. Experts warn this creates a dangerous precedent for unchecked mass surveillance, risking wrongful arrests.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FAA Probes Newark Air Traffic Outage

What Happened: Newark’s air traffic control briefly lost radio contact for two seconds Monday, part of a string of recent telecom failures affecting flight safety and reliability.

Why It Matters: The incident underscores crumbling FAA infrastructure and controller shortages, as officials warn more outages are likely without urgent modernization.

Tornado Devastation Highlights Dangerous Impact of DOGE Cuts

What Happened: This weekend’s tornadoes killed 42 across Missouri, Kentucky, and Virginia—raising alarms about major staffing cuts to the National Weather Service and NOAA. Nearly 40% of local forecasting offices are understaffed, with key weather tools and experts eliminated.

Why It Matters: With hurricane season nearing, the U.S. faces mounting climate threats with weakened defenses. Musk’s deep staff cuts to emergency infrastructure are already costing lives—and the worst is ahead.

DOGE Cuts Leave U.S. Nuclear Weapons Agency Critically Understaffed

What Happened: Trump and Musk purged federal staffing at the National Nuclear Security Administration, derailing years of hiring progress and triggering new safety concerns at nuclear facilities like Los Alamos, Y-12, and Pantex.

Why It Matters: With key safety roles unfilled, experts warn that chronic understaffing and disruption by Musk at the nuclear weapons agency is a “recipe for disaster.” As the U.S. races to modernize its $1.7 trillion arsenal, oversight is collapsing at the most dangerous possible moment.

Housing, nutrition in peril as Trump pulls back Medicaid social services

What Happened: Trump has reversed previous policies allowing states to use Medicaid funds for housing, food, and other social services, despite early successes in states like North Carolina. CMS rescinded guidance supporting these benefits, arguing they stray from Medicaid’s core mission.

Why It Matters: The rollback threatens vital support for millions of low-income and disabled Americans, even as Trump also proposes cuts to food stamps and housing aid—deepening the crisis for those most vulnerable.

Local Food Banks Have Lost 1.4 Million Meals to Trump’s Cuts

What Happened: After Trump paused $500 million in USDA food assistance in March 2025, food banks in Virginia, D.C., and Maryland lost over 1.4 million meals. Additional cuts to programs for local food purchases and senior nutrition compounded the damage.

Why It Matters: The cuts come as hunger surges nationwide despite low unemployment, with rural regions like Virginia’s Blue Ridge seeing record need. Anti-hunger groups warn that Trump’s proposed SNAP rollbacks will force millions off food assistance, leaving food banks unable to fill the gap.

Workers at top US consumer watchdog sound warning as Trump bids to gut agency

What Happened: Workers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are sounding the alarm as Trump moves to dismantle the agency. Interim director Russ Vought, a Project 2025 architect, is overseeing mass purges and regulatory rollbacks, though a federal judge has temporarily blocked the firing of 1,500 out of 1,700 employees.

Why It Matters: Established after the 2008 crash, the CFPB has recovered over $21 billion for Americans. Staff warn that gutting it amid growing economic instability will leave millions—especially veterans, military families, and low-income Americans—exposed to fraud and predatory lenders, just as a potential recession nears.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Finland to Send Ammo to Ukraine Using Frozen Russian Funds

What Happened: Finland will send €90 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine, funded by proceeds from frozen Russian central bank assets held in the EU since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion.

Why It Matters: It’s one of the first direct uses of seized Russian funds to arm Ukraine and long overdue—boosting Kyiv’s defense and signaling a major shift by Europe.

Poland Seizes Jet Tyres Bound for Russia in Sanctions Bust

What Happened: Polish authorities intercepted 5 tons of Boeing aircraft tyres disguised as car parts en route to Russia via Belarus, violating EU sanctions. The shipment originated in Spain and was headed to Azerbaijan.

Why It Matters: The bust exposes Russia’s continued efforts to circumvent sanctions, especially in critical sectors like aviation and defense, as Moscow scrambles to increase its war machine.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Donald Trump leaves Russia and Ukraine to settle war in talks

What Happened: European leaders were "stunned" by Trump’s call with Putin, where he endorsed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine but failed to mention new sanctions or pressure on Moscow. Trump instead emphasized boosting U.S.-Russia trade and praised Putin.

Why It Matters: Not sure why Europe is “stunned”—Trump never wanted to end the war, only force Ukraine to surrender. Now that didn’t work, he’s giving Putin cover to stall, knowing Russia has no intention of ending its genocidal invasion.

Trump Backs Off Ukraine Cease-Fire Demand, Embraces Putin’s Terms

What Happened: Trump dropped his demand for an immediate Russian “ceasefire” in Ukraine after a two-hour call with Putin, endorsing direct Russia-Ukraine talks and floating the Vatican as mediator. He framed “peace” as a trade opportunity.

Why It Matters: Trump isn’t pushing for Russia to end its war—he’s helping Putin stall. By echoing Kremlin language and pushing fake “negotiations,” he’s giving Russia time to regroup, not Ukraine a path to victory.

Western intelligence: Putin will transfer hundreds of thousands of soldiers to NATO borders if war in Ukraine ends

What Happened: Western intelligence warns that if Russia’s war in Ukraine ends, Moscow plans to redeploy up to 800,000 troops to NATO’s borders, including Finland, the Baltics, and Poland. Russia is already expanding military infrastructure and could use the Zapad-2025 exercises as a smokescreen for further aggression.

Why It Matters: A ceasefire on Russia’s terms would allow Putin to redeploy his forces toward NATO’s borders—something European intelligence agencies have warned for over a year is likely. The war in Ukraine is the last barrier holding back a direct Russian assault on NATO, which is why Ukraine must be armed to defeat Russia, not just survive.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says markets are too complacent on tariffs, expects S&P 500 earnings growth to collapse

What Happened: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that Wall Street is underestimating the economic damage from Trump’s tariffs, record deficits, and rising geopolitical tensions. He projected S&P 500 earnings growth will fall to zero, leading to lower stock prices and raising the threat of stagflation.

Why It Matters: Dimon’s alarm underscores growing unease in the financial sector that Trump’s economic agenda is unsustainable. Markets may be sleepwalking into a downturn as investors overlook mounting risks.

Ray Dalio: U.S. Debt Risk Worse Than Moody’s Warns

What Happened: Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio criticized Moody’s downgrade of U.S. credit, warning the real threat is the government printing money to cover debt—eroding the value of Treasury payouts. He said bondholders face hidden losses through inflation, not just default risk.

Why It Matters: Dalio’s warning highlights growing investor fear that deficits and monetary policies could trigger long-term damage to U.S. credit and currency stability, beyond what credit ratings reflect.

Subaru of America increases vehicle prices, citing market conditions

What Happened: Subaru of America is raising vehicle prices by up to $2,055, citing “market conditions.” The move comes as Trump’s 25% tariffs on auto imports from Canada and Mexico hit the industry, with Subaru importing 45% of its U.S. vehicles.

Why It Matters: Subaru joins other automakers like Ford in passing Trump’s tariff costs onto consumers, undermining affordability and exposing the real-world impact of protectionist trade policies.

Treasuries Fall After Moody’s Downgrade Despite Late Recovery

What Happened: U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday after Moody’s downgraded the U.S. credit rating to Aa1, citing soaring debt and interest payments. While bond prices recovered from early lows, the 10-year yield closed higher at 4.475%.

Why It Matters: The downgrade rattled markets, highlighting growing concerns about U.S. fiscal stability. Even with a resilient economy, investor confidence is slipping as debt risks mount.

Judge: Trump Illegally Ousted Peace Institute Board

What Happened: A federal judge ruled Trump unlawfully removed board members of the U.S. Institute of Peace, calling it a “gross usurpation of power” after Musk agents used force to take control.

Appeals Court Orders Return of Venezuelan Man Deported Under Trump’s Alien Enemies Act

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled 2–1 that Trump must allow a Venezuelan man, “Cristian,” to return to the U.S. after being unlawfully disappeared to El Salvador. The court found the deportation violated a class-action settlement protecting unaccompanied asylum-seekers.

Judge orders Trump to allow attorneys access to Venezuelan man in Salvadoran prison

What Happened: A federal judge in Texas ordered Trump to restore attorney access to Widmer Josneyder Agelviz Sanguino, a Venezuelan refugee disappeared without a hearing to El Salvador’s gulag. The court gave officials 48 hours to comply.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$676,457 — Political spending at Trump properties since the 2024 election

$372,215 — Amount spent by the Republican National Committee at Trump businesses

$119,249 — Trump PAC Never Surrender, Inc. spending at Trump properties

$650,000 — Maximum value of stocks Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy dumped before Trump’s tariff shock

$5 million — Trump’s reported settlement to the family of Ashli Babbitt

$60 million — Federal grants cut from Harvard by HHS

$3 billion — Total Harvard funding frozen or revoked by Trump

70% — Civil Rights Division attorneys who have quit or will leave DOJ

1.4 million — Meals lost by local food banks due to USDA funding cuts

$21 billion — Total amount returned to Americans by the CFPB since its founding

$500 million — USDA food program funding paused in March 2025

$1.7 trillion — Cost of U.S. nuclear weapons modernization plan

800,000 — Russian troops Western intelligence expects Putin to move to NATO borders if Russia ends its war in Ukraine

$90 million — Ammunition Finland will send to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets

2 seconds — Length of Newark air traffic radio outage during safety probe

42 — Tornado-related deaths in Missouri, Kentucky, and Virginia over the weekend

45% — Percentage of Subaru’s U.S. cars that are imported and impacted by Trump’s tariffs

4.475% — Closing yield on 10-year Treasury note after Moody’s downgrade

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump's DOJ is gutting civil rights enforcement — Will anyone stop the weaponization of law against Black, brown, LGBTQ+, and immigrant communities?

Trump is stacking the courts with loyalists — How far will the judiciary shift toward rubber-stamping his agenda?

Trump’s purge of agencies is crippling disaster response — Will Americans pay the price when the next natural disaster hits?

Multiple officials sold ahead of market crashes triggered by Trump’s tariffs —Will anyone investigate Trump’s Cabinet stock trades?

As CBS folds under pressure, more outlets may self-censor or be punished — Can journalists survive Trump’s crackdown on the press?

With attacks on Chicago, New York, and Newark underway, local leadership is in the crosshairs — How far will Trump be allowed to go in punishing cities that defy him?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Tactics of a Dictator — From attacking election systems to criminalizing oversight, Trump is methodically dismantling democratic checks and balances and targeting his political opponents.

The Surveillance State Continues Growing — Musk operatives and secretive law enforcement programs are enabling mass surveillance without transparency or oversight, putting civil liberties in grave danger.

Civil Rights Rollback Is Accelerating — With 70% of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division gone, legal protections for marginalized communities are collapsing.

Trump Is Redefining Corruption as Governance — From Cabinet stock trades to PAC spending at his properties, public office is a profit center—and no one’s stopping it.

Retribution Is Accelerating — Trump’s DOJ is now targeting Democratic officials, from Letitia James to Rep. McIver, fulfilling his public threats and using the justice system as a weapon of political vengeance.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.