📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 17-18

Welcome to this weekend’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I break down the key news from the weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

I’m truly saddened by the heartbreaking news of President Biden’s cancer diagnosis. Praying for his speedy recovery. He is a decent man and has been a fighter all his life, overcoming so many challenges. Wishing him and his family strength during this difficult time.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump meme coin dinner likely to include mostly non-Americans based on top $TRUMP holders

What Happened: Ahead of Trump’s private May 22 dinner for top $TRUMP memecoin holders, blockchain analysis shows that 19 of the top 25 wallets belong to foreign nationals—mostly through platforms like Binance and Singapore-based exchanges.

Why It Matters: Trump continues selling political access to foreigners through an unregulated memecoin. This isn’t just unethical—it’s a glaring national security risk. Trump is running a global pay-to-play racket, powered by crypto and zero oversight.

Breaking Down Trump’s Entanglements With Crypto

What Happened: Trump’s second term has turned crypto into a goldmine for his inner circle. His family is tied to multiple ventures—including the $TRUMP memecoin, secretive Binance investment talks, and World Liberty Financial’s UAE-backed stablecoin.

Why It Matters: This is textbook corruption. Trump is profiting from crypto while writing the rules for it—a blatant conflict of interest that erases any remaining ethical lines. He’s using the presidency as a personal business venture.

Trump the Grifter

What Happened: Trump is violating the Constitution’s emoluments clauses—taking bribes, crypto cash, and foreign favors without approval. From Qatar jets to pay-for-access dinners, the grift is nonstop.

Why It Matters: This is what the Founders tried to prevent—a president using the office to get rich. And the system’s failing to stop it.

‘Very disturbing’: Trump receipt of overseas gifts unprecedented, experts warn

What Happened: Trump is under fire for accepting lavish foreign bribes—including a $400 million jet from Qatar and a $2 billion crypto investment from the UAE—while his family profits from international deals.

Why It Matters: Trump is violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause, turning U.S. foreign policy into a pay-for-access scheme while national security is compromised by unchecked foreign influence.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s clash with the courts raises prospect of showdown over separation of powers

What Happened: Trump is defying court orders—including on disappearances under the Alien Enemies Act—while a new GOP budget bill guts enforcement of contempt rulings. Judges say the White House is ignoring the law, and Trump allies and officials are urging outright defiance.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on the judiciary. Trump is testing whether courts can be ignored—and he's getting away with it. If judges can't enforce rulings, the rule of law is broken.

How DOGE has tried to embed beyond the executive branch

What Happened: Musk tried to embed staffers in independent and legislative agencies like the GAO, Peace Corps, and NEH. The GAO rejected Musk’s request, saying it falls outside executive authority. Musk operatives have also approached nonprofits like CPB and the Vera Institute, often demanding budget data and staff purges.

Why It Matters: Musk’s operatives are invading agencies beyond executive control, triggering alarms over legality, power grabs, and the destruction of vital public services.

Trump orders the government to stop enforcing rules he doesn’t like

What Happened: Trump has ordered agencies to stop enforcing laws he doesn’t like—from anti-discrimination rules to pipeline safety and environmental protections. Key departments have been told to “cease and desist,” gutting enforcement across the board.

Why It Matters: This is an illegal power grab. Trump is sidelining Congress and rewriting the law by decree, dismantling regulatory oversight, and erasing the rule of law in real time.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

With Comey questioning, Trump again targets speech

What Happened: After James Comey posted “86 47” in seashells, Trump officials launched a criminal investigation, claiming it was a “threat.” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and DNI Tulsi Gabbard called for Comey’s arrest, while the Secret Service and FBI opened formal inquiries.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader pattern of using federal power to intimidate critics and punish dissent, criminalizing speech protected under the First Amendment. It’s a direct attack on free speech and just the beginning of his retribution.

Families Slam DOJ Deal Letting Boeing Dodge Prosecution for 737 MAX Crashes

What Happened: Families of victims killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes plan to formally object to a tentative nonprosecution deal that would let Boeing avoid being labeled a convicted felon. The deal would halt a scheduled fraud trial over Boeing’s alleged deception of regulators and instead impose a fine and victim compensation.

Why It Matters: Families call it “a step backward” that denies accountability for what a judge called “the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history.” The DOJ is shielding a powerful corporation from real consequences.

Nonprofit leaders brace for possible targeting by Trump after tax measure advances in Congress

What Happened: A House GOP measure backed by Trump would let the Treasury revoke tax-exempt status from nonprofits deemed “terrorist supporting.” The rule lacks due process and will be weaponized to punish political opponents. It comes as Trump’s DOJ investigates universities and groups using DEI policies and antisemitism as cover.

Why It Matters: Nonprofit leaders fear this will trigger a crackdown on dissent, weaponizing federal power to silence opposition. Legal experts warn it could chill civil society, with major groups already preparing for audits and politically driven investigations. The move echoes Russia’s foreign agent law, which was used to shut down the last independent voices.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Threatens Walmart Over Tariff Price Hikes

What Happened: Trump publicly threatened Walmart on Truth Social, demanding it absorb the costs of his new tariffs rather than raise consumer prices. Ignoring economists’ warnings about inflation, Trump insisted Walmart “EAT THE TARIFFS” and warned, “I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to coerce private companies into aligning with his agenda, making threats for noncompliance. State intimidation undermines free market principles.

Oklahoma Injects 2020 Election Conspiracies Into High School Curriculum

What Happened: Oklahoma’s new K-12 social studies standards, pushed by pro-Trump Superintendent Ryan Walters, require students to “identify discrepancies” in the 2020 election—promoting conspiracy theories and lies about ballot dumps and mail-in voting.

Why It Matters: Oklahoma is institutionalizing election disinformation in public education, turning classrooms into political battlegrounds. It’s part of a wider MAGA effort to rewrite history and indoctrinate youth with MAGA propaganda.

Trump Threatens ABC Over Qatar Jet Reporting, Issues ‘Fair Warning’

What Happened: Trump lashed out at ABC News on Truth Social over coverage of the $400 million jet bribe by Qatar, accusing the network of falsely suggesting the “gift” was for him personally. He threatened Chairman Bob Iger and called the journalists “SleazeBags.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats against media outlets for fact-based reporting reiterate his authoritarian impulse to intimidate the free press and control public narratives, mirroring tactics used by autocrats to suppress accountability.

Trump peddles false conspiracy theories tying Clintons to several deaths

What Happened: Trump spread conspiracy theories and lies on Truth Social, claiming the Clintons were linked to multiple suspicious deaths. The video, labeled “THE VIDEO HILLARY CLINTON DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE,” was widely shared by Trump and his political operatives.

Why It Matters: Spreading baseless criminal accusations, especially murder, against political opponents is a classic authoritarian tactic—used to dehumanize opposition, incite fear, and justify future crackdowns.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Federal Courts’ Emerging Bottom Line: Due Process Rights for Immigrants

What Happened: The Supreme Court and other federal courts have ruled that immigrants must be given due process before deportation, rejecting Trump’s attempt to remove migrants with as little as 24 hours' notice. Judges have also blocked disappearances to third countries like El Salvador and Libya without proper warning or legal recourse.

Why It Matters: Courts are resisting Trump’s attempts to erode constitutional protections, but his open defiance of due process is a direct assault on the rule of law. Safeguards remain—for now—but the system is under sustained threat.

Vietnamese Man Nearly Deported to Libya After Routine ICE Check-In

What Happened: A Vietnamese construction worker from Los Angeles was among 13 immigrants abruptly pulled from a Texas detention center and nearly disappeared to Libya, despite having no ties to the country. Lawyers said the men were shackled at 2:30 a.m. and denied due process.

Why It Matters: This case reiterates Trump’s chaotic and unlawful tactics, where due process is routinely bypassed. Mistaken identities and illegal transfers are becoming alarmingly common as the regime prioritizes mass disappearances over Constitutional protections.

ICE Adopts New Tactic: Deport Before Trial

What Happened: ICE is deporting suspects, witnesses, and defendants before their trials, derailing cases involving assault, attempted murder, and fraud in cities like Denver and Boston. Prosecutors say critical proceedings are collapsing mid-investigation due to sudden removals.

Why It Matters: This undermines justice, erodes due process, and endangers public safety when suspects return and reoffend. Legal experts warn it reflects a politicized abuse of immigration powers to override the legal system itself.

ICE Officials Just Admitted to Another Major Deportation Error

What Happened: ICE admitted it wrongly deported a Guatemalan asylum seeker, O.C.G., to Mexico under Trump’s “third country” policy based on a false claim he wasn’t afraid to return. The government now says no ICE agent verified that claim, blaming a faulty data entry system.

Why It Matters: The error undermines the government’s legal defense in a major class-action suit and highlights a growing pattern of rushed, rights-violating disappearances. O.C.G.—a gay man who says he was raped and held for ransom in Mexico—remains stranded despite a judge previously granting protection.

17 family members of notorious cartel leader enter U.S. in deal with Trump administration, Mexico says

What Happened: Mexico’s security chief confirmed that 17 family members of Sinaloa cartel leader Ovidio Guzmán López, including El Chapo’s ex-wife and daughter, entered the U.S. last week under a secret deal with Trump officials. The crossing follows rumors that Guzmán is cooperating with U.S. prosecutors to avoid trial.

Why It Matters: Trump’s backdoor deal with cartel leaders raises explosive questions about transparency, justice, and U.S. negotiations with narco-terrorists.

U.S. funding halted Africa’s HIV crisis. Trump’s cuts have forced a reckoning.

What Happened: Trump gutted funding for PEPFAR, the U.S. program that helped turn the tide on the HIV/AIDS crisis in Eswatini, once the global epicenter of the epidemic. The withdrawal has left the country scrambling to sustain care at the U.S.-backed Miracle Campus and forced health officials to confront a future without American support.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aid cuts dismantle a 20-year success story in global health, risking a resurgence of preventable deaths and having devastating consequences for vulnerable communities.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

After Cuts, a Kentucky Weather Office Scrambles for Staffing as Severe Storms Bear Down

What Happened: Devastating storms swept through the central U.S., killing at least 28 people, including 19 in Kentucky, just as the National Weather Service office in Jackson operated without overnight staff due to Musk’s purges. Nearly 600 NWS employees have been purged nationwide, leaving several offices unable to provide round-the-clock forecasting.

Why It Matters: As deadly tornadoes hit, Trump’s cuts to federal weather services are leaving Americans vulnerable. Experts say dismantling the National Weather Service during escalating climate crises risks turning natural disasters into mass-casualty events.

Trump budget would cut ocean data and leave boaters, anglers and forecasters scrambling for info

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 budget would eliminate all $43.5 million in federal support for NOAA’s Integrated Ocean Observing System, a critical source of real-time data for harbor pilots, weather forecasters, and military operations.

Why It Matters: Slashing this vital ocean monitoring system endangers maritime safety and disaster response. Experts say the move is like “turning off the headlights in a storm”—reckless, shortsighted, and a direct threat to lives and national security.

Trump Cuts Library Grants, E-Books and Jobs Slashed Nationwide

What Happened: Libraries nationwide are slashing staff and services after Trump suspended federal funding by targeting the Institute of Museum and Library Services. States like Maine and Mississippi have already laid off workers and paused key programs, even as judges temporarily block further cuts.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on free access to information. Defunding libraries cripples public education and digital access—especially for rural, low-income, and underserved communities. It’s a coordinated assault on America’s free speech and knowledge infrastructure.

Energized by Kennedy, Texas ‘Mad Moms’ Are Chipping Away at Vaccine Mandates

What Happened: With measles spreading in Texas, anti-vaccine activists known as the “Mad Moms” are pushing over 60 bills to weaken mandates. Recent Texas legislation advances opt-outs, bans vaccine ads, and “protects” unvaccinated patients from medical discrimination.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr.’s appointment has supercharged the anti-vaccine movement, threatening decades of public health gains. As outbreaks rise, aligning federal policy with vaccine denialism will erode national immunization standards and put millions at risk.

Cooking the books? Fears Trump could target statisticians if data disappoints

What Happened: Trump’s proposed rule would let him fire civil servants, including economists and statisticians, who are seen as defying his agenda—raising alarm that agencies like the Bureau of Labor Statistics and BEA could be purged if data contradicts his narrative. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has suggested altering GDP calculations to favor Trump.

Why It Matters: This would gut the credibility of U.S. economic data, undermining Fed policy and investor confidence. The move mirrors tactics used in Russia—manipulating facts to serve power, not the public.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

What Happened: Russian authorities detained the Greek-owned Green Admire oil tanker on Sunday after it departed Estonia’s Sillamäe port, despite using a previously agreed safe passage through Russian waters. The move follows Estonia’s recent attempt to stop a Russian shadow fleet vessel, escalating regional tensions.

Why It Matters: Estonia says this is retaliation for its crackdown on Russia’s illegal shadow fleet, which helps Moscow dodge sanctions with unflagged, decrepit oil tankers. As Baltic states step up enforcement, Russia is raising the risk of confrontations inside NATO territory.

Pope Leo Meets Zelenskyy After Inaugural Mass

What Happened: Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, met privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his inaugural Mass. The meeting came just before Zelenskyy’s first exchange with Vance since he ambushed Zelenskyy in February at the White House.

Centrist Dan Defeats Pro-Trump Simion in Romanian Presidential Upset

What Happened: Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan won Romania’s presidency with 54% of the vote, defeating hard-right, Trump-aligned Kremlin loyalist George Simion, who had campaigned to cut Ukraine aid and mimic MAGA policies.

Why It Matters: Dan’s victory blocks a pro-Russia, anti-EU shift and signals voter backlash against Trump-style extremism in Europe. It preserves Romania’s support for Ukraine and commitment to NATO, dealing a blow to Kremlin influence and rejection of Trumpism.

A Liberal Takes the Lead in the Critical Vote for Poland’s President

What Happened: Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski leads the first round of Poland’s presidential election with 30.8%, narrowly ahead of far-right candidate Karol Nowrocki at 29.1%. A runoff is set for June 1.

Why It Matters: The presidency holds veto power, and Trzaskowski’s win would aid PM Donald Tusk’s agenda. The second-round election is scheduled for June 1.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia launches war's largest drone attack ahead of Putin-Trump call

What Happened: Russia launched the largest drone attack, sending 273 drones into Ukraine, killing a woman and injuring civilians just one day before Trump’s planned call with Putin. Talks stalled Friday after Russia demanded Ukraine surrender territory and halt Western arms.

Why It Matters: The drone assault is a power move, a reminder that Putin holds the upper hand as Trump pressures Kyiv into surrendering on Moscow’s terms.

Russia Plans ICBM Launch to Intimidate West, Says Ukraine

What Happened: Ukraine’s military intelligence reported that Russia intends to launch an RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile from Sverdlovsk in a "training and combat" exercise. The move, with a range of over 10,000 km, is seen as a threat aimed at Ukraine, NATO, and EU countries ahead of talks.

Why It Matters: Russia’s saber-rattling is nothing new—it’s an old, tired tactic meant to stir panic and gain leverage while trying to put pressure on Europe.

Combat sport clubs used to boost recruitment for white nationalist hate group, report says

What Happened: Active Clubs, inspired by white supremacist Robert Rundo, have spread to at least 34 states since 2023. Posing as fitness groups, they promote male supremacy, train for conflict, and serve as feeder networks for groups like Patriot Front.

Why It Matters: “White nationalism 3.0” is expanding through decentralized, leaderless cells like Active Clubs, which operate under the radar while grooming new recruits. As Patriot Front faces lawsuits and scrutiny, these clubs are filling the void—just as Trump’s FBI has intentionally deprioritized domestic terror monitoring, allowing extremist groups to grow with little oversight or accountability.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Pressures Fed for Rate Cuts, Slams Powell

What Happened: Trump publicly urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates “sooner, rather than later” and again pressured Fed Chair Jerome Powell on social media. He claimed there is “widespread agreement” on the need for rate cuts to boost the economy.

Why It Matters: Trump’s direct pressure on the Fed threatens the central bank’s independence, and undermining Powell will destabilize investor confidence.

Moody's downgrade intensifies investor worry about US fiscal path

What Happened: Moody’s downgraded the U.S. credit rating by one notch, citing rising deficits and a $36 trillion national debt. The move has rattled investors, especially as Trump pushes a tax package tied to a debt ceiling hike, with bond markets already flashing warning signs.

Why It Matters: The downgrade underscores growing alarm over U.S. fiscal instability under Trump’s economic agenda. Investor anxiety could drive up borrowing costs, shrink confidence, and fuel a financial reckoning.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite

Springsteen, Undeterred by Trump, Keeps Up War of Words From Foreign Stage

What Happened: Bruce Springsteen fired back at Trump during a concert in Manchester, U.K., after Trump warned him to “keep his mouth shut” overseas. He blasted Trump’s authoritarianism, dedicating a song to “Dear Leader” and warning of democracy’s erosion.

Small-Business Owner Sues Trump Over Tariffs That Threaten Her Company

What Happened: Emily Ley, a Florida entrepreneur and former Trump voter, has joined a lawsuit against Trump after escalating tariffs on Chinese imports threatened her company, Simplified. The paper goods business, which sells planners and office products, relies on China for cost-effective manufacturing. Ley says the tariffs are “killing businesses.”

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$400 million — Value of jet bribe offered by Qatar to Trump

$2 billion — Crypto investment from UAE into Trump-linked stablecoin venture

19 of 25 — Top $TRUMP coin holders believed to be non-U.S. citizens

$43.5 million — Annual funding for NOAA’s Integrated Ocean Observing System proposed to be eliminated

273 — Drones launched by Russia in its largest attack of the war ahead of Trump–Putin call

34 — States where white nationalist Active Clubs are operating

600+ — National Weather Service employees purged by Musk and Trump

$3 billion+ — Estimated increase in Trump family wealth through international dealings in office

17 — Cartel family members allowed to enter the U.S. under secret Trump deal

$36 trillion — Current U.S. national debt, cited in Moody’s credit downgrade

28 — Deaths in central U.S. storms, including 19 in Kentucky, amid underfunded NWS

75% — Staff Trump officials tried to eliminate from the National Endowment for the Humanities

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicaid — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Musk’s operatives are trying to hijack the government beyond the executive branch — Will rogue operatives keep infiltrating agencies and triggering legal chaos?

Foreign cash is flooding Trump’s crypto empire — Will anyone investigate the national security risks behind $TRUMP coin and UAE stablecoin deals?

The GOP is turning tax law into a political weapon — Can Democrats in Congress stop the targeting of nonprofits based on ideology?

Trump wants to purge federal data agencies and rewrite economic facts — How long before economists and civil servants are purged for reporting facts?

The courts are the last firewall against authoritarianism — Will the Supreme Court stop Trump’s unlawful overreach?

America’s public health under attack — How long before RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine rhetoric and actions fuel the next public health crisis?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Crypto Corruption at the Core — Trump is personally profiting off memecoins and UAE-backed stablecoins while shaping federal crypto policy, blurring the line between public power and private gain.

Authoritarianism in Plain Sight — Whether it’s DOJ probes into nonprofits, court-defying disappearances, or media intimidation campaigns, Trump is preparing to use the machinery of government to punish dissent.

Public Services Under Siege — From libraries to weather offices, Trump’s regime is gutting infrastructure that serves Americans, leaving them exposed as disasters, storms, and outbreaks surge.

Justice Is Being Undermined at Every Level — From ICE deporting trial witnesses to the DOJ shielding corporations from accountability, Trump’s regime is rewriting the rules to protect allies and punish opponents.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

