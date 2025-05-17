The Supreme Court is seen at dusk on January 18, 2025 in Washington, DC.Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Vietnam Approves $1.5 Billion Investment Plan by Trump Organization and Partner

What Happened: Vietnam approved a $1.5 billion project by the Trump Organization and local partner Kinhbac City to build golf courses, resorts, and residential properties.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself. As he negotiates tariffs with Vietnam, his business is simultaneously profiting from deals with the Vietnamese government. It's a blatant conflict of interest and another example of Trump monetizing foreign policy for personal gain.

Trump Memecoin Dinner Winners Are Dumping Their Coins

What Happened: Nearly half of the top crypto holders who secured exclusive dinner access with Trump by purchasing large amounts of his TRUMP memecoin have already sold off their positions. Despite organizers offering a rare NFT to incentivize holding, 17 of the 25 VIPs—including one who made $2.5 million—have dumped or transferred their tokens.

Why It Matters: The TRUMP coin was about buying access. The mass sell-off makes clear this was a pay-to-play scheme and exposes how Trump is selling off presidential influence to high bidders, opening the door to foreign money, corruption, and a total collapse of finance laws.

DOJ May Drop Criminal Case Against Boeing Over 737 Max Crashes, Sparking Outrage

What Happened: The Justice Department is considering letting Boeing avoid criminal prosecution for the two deadly 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people, instead offering a $444.5 million settlement for victims' families. The proposal follows a rejected plea deal and would scrap criminal charges entirely.

Why It Matters: Victims’ families are outraged, calling it a “backroom deal” that lets corporate giants evade accountability. The move signals that even after mass fatalities, wealthy corporations can buy impunity from the DOJ.

Latin American Leaders Spend Millions to Influence Trump’s White House

What Happened: Latin American leaders are spending millions on top U.S. lobbyists to curry favor with Trump, securing meetings, aid, and deals. El Salvador’s Bukele landed a nuclear deal and money for his gulag; Argentina’s Milei and Ecuador’s Noboa used lobbying to gain photo ops and policy wins.

Why It Matters: Trump’s transactional approach has opened the door to influence-for-access diplomacy, rewarding personal ties and lobbying over human rights and national security.

Sean Combs Allies Are Actively Working for a Trump Pardon

What Happened: As Sean Combs faces federal sex-trafficking and racketeering charges, his inner circle has begun discreetly lobbying Trump officials for a potential pardon or commutation. They’re framing the case as politically motivated and leaning on Trump’s ego and past ties to Combs to make their appeal.

Why It Matters: The outreach underscores how Trump’s pardon power continues to be courted by wealthy and influential figures seeking legal protection—because he has shown time and again that presidential favors are for sale.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

DOGE tried assigning a team to the Government Accountability Office. It refused

What Happened: Musk attempted to embed staff inside the Government Accountability Office, citing Trump’s executive order—but GAO, an independent legislative branch agency, firmly rejected the request, asserting it is not subject to executive authority.

Why It Matters: Musk’s attempted power grab continues to be a direct assault on the separation of powers. By trying to infiltrate Congress’s top watchdog, Trump and Musk are testing the limits of authoritarian control and actively undermining the very institutions meant to keep it in check.

Trump DOJ Moves to Merge ATF and DEA by October

What Happened: The Justice Department is advancing a plan to merge the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the Drug Enforcement Administration, with a target date as early as October. The merger would require congressional approval and changes to existing funding laws.

Why It Matters: This would cripple two already underfunded agencies with vastly different missions while Trump’s simultaneous budget cuts threaten to gut their core operations. It would also give Trump more centralized control over law enforcement tools he could weaponize for political ends.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Appointee Pressured Intel Analyst to Redo Report on Venezuelan Gang

What Happened: Joe Kent, a top adviser to Trump's intelligence director, told a senior analyst to "rethink" a report contradicting Trump’s claim that Venezuela directs the Tren de Aragua gang. Intelligence agencies, except the FBI, found no state control. The report was later reaffirmed.

Why It Matters: Trump officials tried to rewrite intelligence to justify the use of a wartime act for mass deportations by pressuring the analyst to alter the report. When he refused, they fired him.

James Comey Under Investigation for “86 47” Instagram Post

What Happened: Former FBI Director James Comey is under Secret Service investigation after posting an image of seashells spelling “86 47,” which Trump allies claim is coded language for assassinating the 47th president. Comey deleted the post, saying he didn’t intend violence and was unaware of that interpretation.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the government to punish enemies. Comey’s beach photo is twisted into a threat to justify political retaliation.

Trump attorneys draw judge's ire by saying 'state secrets' keep them from sharing details on Abrego Garcia's return

What Happened: Federal Judge Paula Xinis sharply criticized Trump attorneys for stonewalling court-ordered disclosures in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Government lawyers invoked “state secrets” to avoid explaining why they haven’t complied with orders to bring him back.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are defying the Supreme Court and hiding behind “national security” to justify disappearances—another sign of his regime’s disregard for judicial authority, due process, and transparency.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Asked EPA Employees to Snitch on Colleagues Working on DEI Initiatives. They Declined.

What Happened: The EPA has urged employees to report colleagues involved in DEI programs. Despite the demand, not a single employee complied, according to records obtained by ProPublica.

Why It Matters: The failed snitch line shows federal workers are quietly resisting Trump’s purge. This echoes tactics seen in Russia and other autocratic regimes.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Rush of contracts on migrant crackdown exposes issues, contractors and experts say

What Happened: ICE has rushed out massive contracts to enforce Trump’s deportation agenda—some awarded without bids and others revoked after ethics complaints. A $73 million deal went to a firm run by a former Trump ICE official. Another $62 million contract went to a GOP-linked company just 13 days old.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deportation surge is fueling a corrupt gold rush. His cronies are cashing in through shady contracts, bypassing oversight and competition, while emergency powers are exploited to reward political insiders.

Why U.S. Citizen Children Sent with Deported Moms Can’t Easily Return

What Happened: U.S.-born children are being deported alongside their undocumented parents. Though Trump officials claim families “chose” to bring their kids, attorneys argue many were misled or never given a choice, and now face legal and logistical barriers to return.

Why It Matters: U.S. citizen children may have the right to return, but without passports, guardians, or resources, that right is hollow. Trump’s coercive deportation tactics are stranding American kids abroad, in what advocates now call “forced expatriation.”

Venezuelans Deported by Trump Are Victims of ‘Torture’, Lawyers Allege

What Happened: Lawyers hired by Venezuela say 252 disappeared Venezuelan migrants imprisoned in El Salvador’s gulag are victims of physical and psychological torture. They’ve filed habeas corpus petitions and requested proof of life but have been denied access by Bukele’s government.

Why It Matters: Trump is using emergency powers to disappear migrants without charges or hearings, mirroring authoritarian tactics. Accusations of gang ties are unproven, detentions are indefinite, and the UN warns of serious human rights violations.

ICE Used False ‘Harboring’ Claims to Target Columbia Students, Lawyers Say

What Happened: ICE used a search warrant alleging Columbia University was “harboring aliens” to raid student residences—but lawyers say this was a pretext to arrest two students over their pro-Palestinian activism. One student, a green card holder, sued after learning ICE entered her residence under false pretenses.

Why It Matters: Attorneys warn this is a dangerous escalation of Trump’s immigration crackdown. DHS and Rubio are allegedly revoking visas and green cards from student activists using false claims, bypassing due process. The ACLU says it’s a direct threat to civil rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Legalizes Machine Gun–Like Devices in Controversial Settlement

What Happened: Trump officials settled a lawsuit with a gun rights group, effectively legalizing forced reset triggers—devices that let semiautomatic guns fire like machine guns. The DOJ will return thousands of seized units and stop enforcing the machine gun ban against them.

Why It Matters: This is a deadly backroom deal that will flood the market with more rapid-fire weapons and dismantle decades of some progress in gun safety laws. The move shows how far Trump will go to appease the gun lobby.

GOP Congressman Confirms Hegseth Ordered Cyber Pause Against Russia, Contradicting Pentagon

What Happened: Rep. Don Bacon publicly confirmed that U.S. cyber operations against Russia were paused for one day in February during Trump’s push for a Russia deal, directly contradicting Pentagon denials. The order reportedly came from Pete Hegseth but was kept vague and downplayed by Trump officials.

Why It Matters: This admission exposes another Trump cover-up and reiterates that national security tools are being compromised to appease Russia. It shows how Trump’s fealty to Putin is quietly shaping U.S. defense policy.

Federal Reserve to Cut Staff by 10%, Powell Confirms in Memo

What Happened: Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced plans to reduce the central bank’s workforce by 10% over the next few years, citing the need to “modernize” and “right-size” operations.

Why It Matters: Though Powell didn’t name Musk, the move aligns with Trump’s agenda to gut civil service. The Fed, long a target of Trump and Musk, is now joining other agencies under pressure to shrink.

"I Feel Very Scared": Americans Fear Trump’s Medicaid Cuts Could Strip Vital Coverage

What Happened: Trump’s proposed 2026 budget includes $163 billion in Medicaid cuts and new work requirements, sparking fear among millions of vulnerable Americans. The Congressional Budget Office warns the plan could leave at least 8.6 million uninsured by 2034.

Why It Matters: People depend on Medicaid for life-saving care and Trump’s cuts threaten their health, dignity, and survival, offering tax breaks to the rich while making the poor choose between their health and food.

Trump Defunds Autism Research in DEI and 'Gender Ideology' Purge

What Happened: The National Institutes of Health has so far cut autism research funding by $31 million, in 2025, a 26% drop from the previous four-year average. Multiple projects were canceled for involving diverse populations, studying gender differences, or being housed at universities under Trump’s scrutiny.

Why It Matters: Autism researchers warn the cuts will delay vital progress, especially for underserved groups. While slashing proven science, RFK Jr. is redirecting funds to controversial theories like vaccine links—replacing science with ideology.

Trump’s Push to Defund Harvard Prompts Clash Over Veteran Suicide Research

What Happened: Trump is canceling multiple Department of Veterans Affairs research contracts with Harvard University, part of a broader political crackdown on the school. Among the targeted programs is a suicide-prevention tool for emergency room doctors. V.A. officials have warned that the cuts could lead to preventable veteran deaths.

Why It Matters: The cancellations are drawing internal dissent within the V.A. and raising alarms that critical research on veteran health, including mental health, cancer care, toxic exposure, and nutrition, is being gutted.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump working on plan to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya

What Happened: Trump is reportedly exploring an insane and illegal plan to permanently move up to 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya, in exchange for unfreezing billions in Libyan assets. Discussions have occurred with Libyan leadership, though no final deal is in place.

Why It Matters: This would be ethnic cleansing. Forcibly relocating Palestinians would deepen regional instability and violate international law, while enabling Trump’s stated goal of “owning” and building resorts in Gaza.

U.S. to Begin Talks on European Troop Reductions Later This Year, NATO Ambassador Says

What Happened: U.S. NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker confirmed that Trump will begin formal discussions on reducing American troop presence in Europe after the June NATO summit. While claiming the U.S. isn’t withdrawing from NATO, Whitaker said Trump has “run out of patience” with allies and wants immediate action.

Why It Matters: This shift would weaken NATO’s eastern defenses and sends a green light to Russia to invade. Coupled with Trump’s anti-ally rhetoric, fealty to Putin, and Ukraine aid cuts, he’s preparing to dismantle the transatlantic alliance.

US-Iran Nuclear Deal Could Fund Terrorism, Republicans Warn

What Happened: Trump announced the U.S. is nearing a nuclear deal with Iran, involving sanctions relief in exchange for curbing uranium enrichment. But over 300 GOP lawmakers have pushed back, warning the deal could free up funds for terrorism and embolden Iran’s military and proxy forces.

Why It Matters: The intra-party clash exposes deep Republican skepticism of diplomacy with Tehran, amid fears the deal would fail to restrain Iran’s ambitions and destabilize the Middle East. Critics say the proposed agreement lacks enforceable limits and could increase human rights abuses and terrorism.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump’s Ukraine Policy Pressured ‘the Victim,’ Former Ambassador Says

What Happened: Bridget A. Brink, who resigned last month as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, published an op-ed condemning Trump’s Ukraine policy. She accused the White House of appeasing Russia and pressuring Ukraine, writing: “Peace at any price is not peace at all — it is appeasement.”

Why It Matters: Brink’s resignation and public criticism highlight growing dissent within the U.S. diplomatic corps over Trump’s approach to Russia and alliance with Moscow. Her warning that Trump is pressuring the victim instead of the aggressor underscores that U.S. policy is enabling Russia’s continued genocidal invasion.

EU Eyes Sanctions Targeting Nord Stream and Banking Sector to Pressure Putin

What Happened: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the EU is preparing tougher sanctions on Russia, including targeting the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian banks, and Moscow’s shadow oil fleet. The plan includes lowering the oil price cap and will be discussed at a summit in Albania.

Why It Matters: The EU is preparing harsher sanctions—but Trump hasn’t backed them, insisting no “deal” can happen without direct talks with Putin. As von der Leyen works with Senator Lindsey Graham on sanctions, Trump’s provides cover to Putin to stall and dodge accountability.

Trump’s ‘Weaponization’ Lawyer Raised Cash for Violent Jan. 6 Militia Members

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s new pardon attorney and head of the DOJ’s “Weaponization Working Group,” previously raised money for violent Jan. 6 insurrectionists through the Patriot Freedom Project. As interim U.S. Attorney for D.C., he fired key prosecutors.

Why It Matters: A top Trump loyalist who raised cash for insurrectionists has been using federal power to punish their prosecutors. It’s a reprehensible abuse of justice—rewriting history, protecting violent insurrectionists, and turning the DOJ into a tool of authoritarian revenge — as Congress remains silent.

'Lost Tourists' in the Forest Might Be Russian Spies, Latvia Warns

What Happened: Latvia’s intelligence agency issued a public warning that individuals posing as lost tourists near military or infrastructure sites could be Russian saboteurs. The annual security report outlines tactics used by Russian operatives, including disguises, fake humanitarian roles, and efforts to incite unrest or conduct assassinations.

Why It Matters: This alert reflects growing regional concern over covert Russian sabotage and terrorist operations aimed at destabilizing NATO’s eastern front.

The Visionary of Trump 2.0: Russell Vought’s Radical Mission to Remake America

What Happened: While Musk dismantles agencies, Trump’s OMB chief, Russell Vought, is quietly enacting a sweeping plan to concentrate executive power. As a lead architect of Project 2025, he’s targeting independent agencies, purging civil servants, and pushing a “unitary executive” doctrine that defies Congress and the courts.

Why It Matters: Vought is building an authoritarian presidency behind the scenes. His methodical assault on checks and balances is as dangerous as Musk’s chaos, replacing constitutional governance with raw executive control.

⚖️ Supreme Court Watch

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to Resume Quick Deportations of Venezuelans Under 18th-Century Law

What Happened: The Supreme Court blocked Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite disappearances of Venezuelan men labeled as “gang members.” In a 7–2 decision, the justices said due process was lacking and sent the case back to the 5th Circuit.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a temporary blow to Trump’s efforts to fast-track disappearances by abusing outdated laws.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Says U.S. Will Unilaterally Set Tariff Rates for Dozens of Countries

What Happened: Trump announced the U.S. will soon send letters to many nations unilaterally imposing new tariff rates, citing a lack of capacity to negotiate individual trade deals. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will handle the rollout.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move to unilaterally dictate tariffs marks a shift from negotiation to coercion, escalating global trade tensions. Walmart and others warn of rising prices, as their “liberation day” tariffs wreak havoc on supply chains and consumer costs.

Moody’s Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating, Citing Soaring Debt and Deficits

What Happened: Moody’s downgraded the U.S. credit rating from Aaa to Aa1, citing unsustainable debt levels, rising interest costs, and a lack of political will to reverse massive federal deficits.

Why It Matters: The downgrade is a major blow to Trump’s economic credibility. It signals rising risk, surging interest costs, and weakening global trust in U.S. debt—just as Republicans push a tax plan for the wealthy that will add trillions more to the deficit.

US consumer sentiment slumps, households brace for inflation surge

What Happened: U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest level since mid-2022 amid soaring inflation expectations and growing concerns about Trump’s tariffs. The University of Michigan’s May index fell to 50.8, with inflation expectations jumping to 7.3%—a level not seen since 1981.

Why It Matters: Even Republican sentiment declined, signaling unease within Trump’s base. The slump highlights a pullback in consumer spending, raising fears the economy will slide into recession as businesses warn of shortages and price hikes.

U.S. Companies Surge Shipments from China Following Trump’s Tariff Pause

What Happened: After Trump announced a 90-day pause on heightened tariffs, U.S. freight bookings from China spiked nearly 300%—the highest of the year. Businesses are rushing to import goods before tariffs potentially return to 145%, taking advantage of the temporary 30% rate.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic trade moves are destabilizing supply chains and inflating shipping costs. Big corporations can absorb the chaos—small businesses can’t, leaving them crushed by sudden tariff swings and logistical turmoil.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Valor Media Network: Veterans Unite

Humanities Groups Sue Trump to Reverse Local Funding Cuts

What Happened: The Federation of State Humanities Councils and Oregon Council for the Humanities filed a federal lawsuit against Trump’s unauthorized DOGE and the NEH, accusing them of unlawfully cutting congressionally mandated local humanities funding.

Labor Watchdog Launches Investigation into DOGE After Whistleblower Alleges Data Theft

What Happened: The National Labor Relations Board inspector general has opened an investigation into claims that Musk operatives accessed and exfiltrated sensitive labor data from NLRB systems. The move follows whistleblower Daniel Berulis’ disclosure and NPR reporting, which detailed suspicious activity tied to DOGE staff, including disabled tracking measures and unusual network traffic spikes.

Judge Extends Block on Public Health Cuts for More Than 20 States

What Happened: A federal judge has indefinitely barred the Department of Health and Human Services from cutting off $11 billion in public health grants that had been allocated to 23 states and the District of Columbia. The grants fund critical programs like mental health treatment, vaccine distribution, and infectious disease research.

Democrats Move to Block $3B Weapons Sales to Qatar and U.A.E.

What Happened: Senate Democrats introduced resolutions to block arms deals with Qatar and the UAE over Trump family business ties. Qatar offered Trump a $400 million bribe in the form of a jet and is backing a Trump-branded real estate project. The UAE was linked to a Trump-connected crypto firm and accused of aiding Sudanese militias.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1.5 billion — Value of the Trump Organization’s newly approved real estate project in Vietnam.

17 of 25 — VIP TRUMP coin holders who dumped or transferred their tokens after cashing in access to Trump.

346 — Number of people killed in Boeing 737 Max crashes; DOJ may drop criminal case.

$444.5 million — Proposed Boeing settlement to avoid criminal charges.

$1.9 billion — Value of arms deal with Qatar Democrats are trying to block.

$1.6 billion — Value of proposed arms sale to the United Arab Emirates.

252 — Venezuelan migrants deported by Trump and now allegedly tortured in El Salvador.

$73 million — No-bid ICE contract awarded to firm run by ex-Trump official, later revoked.

$62 million — ICE contract awarded to a GOP-linked company just 13 days after its creation.

$11 billion — Public health grants preserved after federal judge blocked Trump’s cuts.

$31 million — NIH cuts to autism research in 2025 alone.

10% — Workforce purge announced by the Federal Reserve.

$163 billion — Medicaid cuts proposed in Trump’s 2026 budget.

$2.7 billion — Research grants canceled by Trump targeting Harvard.

$1 billion — Additional Harvard research funds currently frozen.

$300 billion — U.S. consumer imports rushed in ahead of Trump tariff hikes.

7.3% — Inflation expectations, highest since 1981, per University of Michigan.

50.8 — May consumer sentiment index, lowest since June 2022.

90 days — Length of Trump’s tariff pause with China.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump continues purging oversight agencies and watchdogs — Will anyone put checks on his executive power?

Trump is flooding federal contracts to cronies through no-bid deals — Will Congress investigate the corruption behind the deportation machine?

Trump’s pardon power is being openly courted by elites facing prosecution — How far will legal immunity go for those with access and cash?

Trump’s economic chaos is crushing small businesses — How many can survive the whiplash of tariff shifts and rising costs?

Trump is defying court rulings under the guise of ‘state secrets’ — Will the judiciary hold the line against executive defiance?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Presidential Influence for Sale — From TRUMP coin dinners to foreign real estate deals, Trump continues monetizing access, collapsing safeguards, and inviting foreign influence.

Authoritarian Power Grabs Accelerate — Whether embedding Musk operatives in Congress’s watchdog or planning to merge key law enforcement agencies, Trump continues dismantling checks and centralizing control.

Human Rights Violations Escalate — Mass disappearances, secret prisons, and forced expatriations of U.S. citizen children show how Trump is using state power to target the vulnerable and evade the law.

The Justice Department Is Being Weaponized — Loyalists like Ed Martin have been firing prosecutors, rewriting legal standards, and turning the DOJ into a shield for insurrectionists and a sword for retaliation.

Science and Public Health Under Siege — From defunding autism research to shutting down veteran suicide prevention programs, Trump is replacing evidence-based policy with ideological agendas.

U.S. Alliances Are Cracking Under Trump — Planned cuts to NATO troop presence and appeasement of Putin are weakening the West’s united front and emboldening authoritarian regimes abroad.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.