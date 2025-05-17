Trump Tyranny Tracker

Megan Rothery
6h

Use this spreadsheet to call/email/write members of Congress. Reach out to your own, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit

Meg M
1h

Thank you Olga!

