📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

FBI Disbands D.C. Public Corruption Squad Targeting Federal Officials

What Happened: The FBI is shutting down a key public corruption squad in its Washington field office that investigated fraud by members of Congress and federal officials, part of a broader dismantling under Director Kash Patel.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader war on accountability. His regime is dismantling anti-corruption efforts—gutting DOJ units, freezing foreign bribery cases, and shifting FBI resources away from white-collar crime. This opens the door for political allies and powerful elites to act with impunity.

Trump Leaned on African Countries. The Goal: Get Business for Elon Musk.

What Happened: Trump officials pressured African governments, especially Gambia, to approve deals for Elon Musk’s Starlink, using U.S. aid as leverage. Diplomats worked hand-in-hand with Musk’s company to push approvals.

Why It Matters: It’s crony capitalism in action—Trump’s foreign policy used to enrich Musk. It sets a dangerous precedent, turning U.S. diplomacy into a tool for personal gain.

‘An Ethics Nightmare’: Trump’s Memecoin Dinner to Draw Crypto High Rollers

What Happened: Trump is hosting a May 22 gala for the top 220 holders of the $TRUMP memecoin, with VIP access granted to the top 25. The coin surged after the invite, attracting MAGA fans, crypto speculators—and foreign investors.

Why It Matters: Trump is selling access to the presidency through a crypto scheme tied to foreign money. More corruption, lawlessness, and a potential violation of federal rules and the Constitution’s emoluments clause

US set to cut capital requirements for banks

What Happened: U.S. regulators are preparing to cut the supplementary leverage ratio, a key rule requiring large banks to hold extra loss-absorbing capital. The move would ease requirements on holdings like U.S. Treasuries.

Why It Matters: These key protections were put in place after the 2008 crash. Critics warn it could weaken financial buffers as market volatility and debt levels climb.

U.S. AG Pam Bondi Sold More than $1 Million in Trump Media Stock the Day Trump Announced Sweeping Tariffs

What Happened: Pam Bondi sold between $1 million and $5.5 million in Trump Media shares on April 2—the same day Trump announced sweeping global tariffs and dubbed it “Liberation Day.”

Why It Matters: The sale’s timing—just before a sharp stock drop—points to her having insider info. Trump Media is losing money, yet top allies like Bondi are profiting while its valuation fluctuates wildly amid Trump’s policy announcements.

Donors Promised ‘VIP Experience’ at Military Events With Trump

What Happened: Donors to America250, a committee organizing America’s 250th birthday events, are being promised “dedicated VIP experience” access to Trump’s military events—including a June 14 parade on his birthday, a “readiness demonstration” at Fort Bragg, and a July 4 celebration in D.C.

Why It Matters: Turning a military parade into a VIP donor fest blurs the line between patriotism and propaganda. It mimics the authoritarian pageantry of Russia and North Korea while openly selling access and influence to wealthy donors.

Homeland Security looks to buy a new $50M jet for secretary and Coast Guard officials

What Happened: DHS requested $50 million from the Coast Guard’s 2025 budget to buy a new Gulfstream jet for Kristi Noem and top officials, despite already having a similar aircraft.

Why It Matters: Critics call it wasteful spending and a luxury perk for Trump allies, especially as Coast Guard resources remain stretched and Trump eyes a private jet bribe from Qatar.

Donald Trump Jr.'s transformation into Washington power broker

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. has rapidly transformed into a central figure in Washington, joining at least eight corporate boards and launching a $500,000-membership D.C. club called “Executive Branch,” frequented by Trump regime insiders. He’s also a key player in Trump-aligned crypto, drone, and healthcare ventures.

Why It Matters: Trump Jr.’s rise as MAGA power broker and corporate dealmaker reiterates Trump’s merger of politics and profit. It’s a textbook case of pay-to-play—where influence is for sale and self-enrichment drives policy.

Serbia’s Embattled Leader Looks to Leverage Trump Family Ties

What Happened: Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic is courting Trump’s inner circle—including Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr.—to shore up his regime. At the center: a $500 million Trump-Kushner hotel project on a former NATO bombing site in Belgrade. Trump ally Richard Grenell has been honored by Vucic, and Don Jr. has made multiple trips to pursue deals.

Why It Matters: It’s influence-peddling in plain sight. Vucic is trading state-backed projects for Trumpworld loyalty—blurring the line between foreign policy and personal profit. It reflects a broader authoritarian playbook: reward the Trump family to secure protection, favor, and power.

Source : Bloomberg

Trump-Kushner Serbia Hotel Project Stalls After Forgery Scandal

What Happened: A top Serbian official admitted to forging a government document that allowed a bombed-out defense complex in Belgrade to be demolished for a $500 million Trump-Kushner luxury hotel project. The fake document stripped the site of protected status, clearing the way for the controversial real estate deal backed by Trump’s family.

Why It Matters: Foreign governments are rewriting laws and faking records to funnel cash and assets to the Trump family in exchange for influence. This isn’t just corruption—it’s international bribery in plain sight.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Stephen Miller re-emerges as an ‘untouchable’ force in Trump’s White House

What Happened: Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser, has emerged as the most powerful unelected figure in Trump’s second term, authoring sweeping executive orders and driving extreme and, in some cases, unlawful policies on immigration, civil rights, and national security. Viewed by Trump as his ideological enforcer, Miller is shaping domestic and foreign agendas from behind closed doors.

Why It Matters: Miller, like Trump, is running an authoritarian agenda from inside the White House. With no public mandate, he’s driving extremist and unconstitutional policies like ending birthright citizenship and suspending habeas corpus, while dismantling civil rights protections. Even cabinet members fall in line behind him.

Trump’s Military Buildup at the Border Expands

What Happened: Trump has deployed more than 8,600 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border—up from 2,500 under Biden—alongside armored vehicles, U-2 spy planes, drones, helicopters, and even Navy warships. The Pentagon has created military-controlled zones along the border, where migrants can be detained for trespassing.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented militarization of the southern border—turning immigration enforcement into a long-term combat mission, despite arrests being down. This blurs the line between national defense and domestic policing— and is normalizing military deployment on U.S. soil.

Law Firms Fighting Back Against Trump Report Security Clearance Suspensions

What Happened: The law firms WilmerHale and Jenner & Block told federal courts this week that Trump revoked security clearances for several of their attorneys, despite a judge’s temporary block on the move. The revocations come amid Trump’s executive orders targeting firms that refused to align with his legal agenda.

Why It Matters: The clearance suspensions cripple the firms’ ability to represent clients in national security cases and are political retaliation. It’s an authoritarian attack on the independence of the legal profession, the rule of law, and the constitutional right to counsel—and another example of Trump defying court orders.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Requests 20,000 National Guard Troops for Domestic Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security has asked the Pentagon to deploy over 20,000 National Guard troops for domestic "interior immigration enforcement"—a significant escalation from past border support roles. Pentagon lawyers are currently reviewing the legality of the request.

Why It Matters: This is an unprecedented deployment of force on U.S. soil, blurring the line between defense and domestic policing. By shifting from border security to interior enforcement, Trump is laying the foundation for a mass domestic force—fueling an authoritarian agenda that threatens civil liberties and expands unchecked federal power.

James Comey Investigated Over Seashell Photo Republicans Call ‘Threat’ Against Trump

What Happened: Former FBI director James Comey posted an Instagram photo of seashells arranged as “8647” — interpreted by Trump allies as coded language for “kill 47.” Comey deleted the post and said he was unaware of the possible violent interpretation, insisting he opposes violence. The Secret Service confirmed it is investigating.

Why It Matters: Trump officials, including Kristi Noem and Kash Patel, are weaponizing federal agencies to target political enemies—while senior officials are calling for James Comey’s arrest over a seashell photo with no legal basis. This reiterates their intent to criminalize dissent and use federal power for retribution.

Trump Escalates Harvard Feud With New Justice Dept. Investigation

What Happened: Trump has launched a Justice Department investigation into Harvard’s admissions under the False Claims Act, a law usually reserved for government contractor fraud. It accuses the university of potentially “defrauding” the government by violating the Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action.

Why It Matters: This is another political hit job. Trump is using obscure fraud laws to punish Harvard and intimidate other universities. The goal isn’t justice—it’s to remake higher education in his image and crush dissenting institutions.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka says officials fingerprinting him second time tried to ‘humiliate’ him

What Happened: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, charged with trespassing at an immigration detention center during a protest, was ordered to be fingerprinted and photographed a second time after a court hearing—despite claiming he had already been processed. He accused federal prosecutors of attempting to “humiliate and degrade” him for political reasons.

Why It Matters: Baraka says the charges are retaliation for defending immigrant rights—and he’s not alone. The case exposes how Trump’s DOJ is using prosecution as a political weapon against local leaders who challenge his agenda.

Trump Fires Hundreds of Voice of America Employees

What Happened: Trump purged nearly 600 contractors—more than a third of Voice of America’s workforce. Most of those fired were journalists, including some whose U.S. immigration status was tied to their jobs. Simultaneously, the government put the network’s D.C. headquarters up for sale.

Why It Matters: This is a purge of independent journalists and a blatant power grab. Trump’s team is gutting Voice of America and replacing real reporting with pro-Trump propaganda from outlets like OAN. State media in the making.

Trump Presses Apple to Build iPhones in U.S., Wall Street Shrugs

What Happened: Trump criticized Apple CEO Tim Cook for shifting iPhone assembly to India and pushed for full U.S.-based manufacturing. Trump claimed he told Cook, “We want you to build in the U.S., not India.”

Why It Matters: Trump is using the presidency to strong-arm a private company into reshaping its global supply chain—an authoritarian overreach into the free market. Apple isn’t budging, and Wall Street isn’t buying the pressure.

Price tag for Trump’s military festival could reach $45 million

What Happened: Trump is staging a massive military parade on June 14—the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and his birthday. The $25–$45 million event will include tanks, warplanes, fireworks, and 6,600 troops, with thousands housed in federal buildings across D.C.

Why It Matters: The spectacle mirrors authoritarian displays in Russia, North Korea, and China—using military force for personal glorification. This is propaganda disguised as patriotism, especially as Trump slashes veterans’ services.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Military commanders will be told to send transgender troops to medical checks to oust them

What Happened: Under new Pentagon guidance, military commanders are instructed to identify transgender service members or those with gender dysphoria and send them for medical evaluations aimed at discharging them, following Trump’s directive to purge transgender troops from the armed forces.

Why It Matters: The policy forces troops to out themselves or face being kicked out. Critics say it’s a targeted purge, using medical checks as a weapon to discriminate and push marginalized service members out of the military.

Red States Join Trump’s War on DEI as “Anti-Woke” Legislation Spreads

What Happened: Republican-led states are accelerating efforts to dismantle DEI programs, echoing Trump’s federal crackdown. West Virginia, Arkansas, and Indiana are among 9 states enacting laws to ban DEI in state agencies, with 25 states pushing over 100 anti-DEI bills in 2025.

Why It Matters: Backed by Trump loyalists like Stephen Miller and Russell Vought, the anti-DEI crusade aims to dismantle civil rights protections under the guise of “equality.” It’s a political assault that hijacks identity politics to erase decades of anti-discrimination progress.

How Trump Is Weakening the Enforcement of Fair Housing Laws

What Happened: Trump has effectively gutted the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Housing Office. Over 115 civil rights cases have been closed or stalled, a third of the office's staff are being purged, and key protections for LGBTQ+ people, non-English speakers, and disabled tenants are no longer being enforced.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on civil rights enforcement. By gutting HUD’s fair housing work, Trump is giving a green light to discrimination—especially against the LGBTQ+ community, disabled, and minority renters. With no charges filed and settlements collapsing, justice is vanishing.

Pregnant US Woman Declared Brain Dead Kept Alive Under Georgia Abortion Law

What Happened: Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old Georgia nurse, was declared brain dead in February after a medical emergency. Doctors are keeping her on life support to sustain her 21-week pregnancy, citing Georgia’s strict six-week abortion ban, which prohibits terminating pregnancies after fetal cardiac activity is detected.

Why It Matters: Smith is legally dead, but Georgia law prevents doctors from removing life support. Her family says the fetus has health complications, and they are unable to make end-of-life decisions. The case underscores the harsh human impact of post-Roe abortion bans.

DHS Weighs Reality Show Where Immigrants Compete for Citizenship

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is reviewing a reality TV proposal where immigrants would compete in challenges like U.S. history or science for a shot at citizenship. The show is pitched by Duck Dynasty producer Rob Worsoff and is in early vetting stages.

Why It Matters: The show would turn immigration into a ridiculous spectacle, trivializing a life-altering process for entertainment. Though DHS claims no one would be deported for losing, the proposal, now gaining traction under Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem, raises serious ethical red flags.

Supreme Court Weighs Trump’s Bid to Restrict Birthright Citizenship

What Happened: The Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump’s executive order denying citizenship to U.S.-born children of non-citizen or non–green card–holding parents. Trump seeks to lift nationwide injunctions blocking the policy, without a full ruling on its legality.

Why It Matters: If upheld, the order could strip citizenship from over 150,000 newborns annually and reverse over a century of constitutional precedent under the 14th Amendment. The case also threatens to limit the power of lower courts to block unconstitutional policies nationwide.

Harvard Scientist Kseniia Petrova to Be Transferred to Massachusetts on Smuggling Charge

What Happened: Kseniia Petrova, a Russian researcher at Harvard Medical School, is being transferred from a Louisiana jail to Massachusetts after being charged with felony “smuggling” for bringing non-living lab samples from Paris. The charge came just hours after she filed a lawsuit against Trump over her three-month detention.

Why It Matters: The charge came after Trump tried to deport her to Russia for opposing Putin. This is retaliation—and it feels like the Kremlin is dictating this. If convicted, Petrova could get 20 years.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FEMA to Shift More Disaster Recovery to States Ahead of Hurricane Season

What Happened: FEMA’s acting chief, David Richardson, announced the agency will shift more disaster response responsibilities to state governments for the 2025 hurricane season.

Why It Matters: With major storms looming and Trump threatening to eliminate FEMA, critics warn the U.S. could be abandoning disaster response just as climate risks intensify—leaving vulnerable communities exposed and unprotected.

FAA Using eBay and 3D Printers for Parts as Aging Systems Strain Safety

What Happened: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Congress that the FAA has resorted to buying parts on eBay and using 3D printers to maintain outdated air traffic systems, some over 40 years old. The agency faces major staffing shortages and equipment failures amid a Trump-backed push to privatize and overhaul air control.

Why It Matters: The revelations expose a fragile aviation system under strain. Trump’s purges of air traffic controllers and short-term infrastructure fixes are putting public safety in serious danger.

Air Traffic Controller Averts Midair Collision, Speaks Out on FAA Crisis

What Happened: Jonathan Stewart, an air traffic controller overseeing Newark airspace, averted a midair collision and is now speaking out. He’s taken trauma leave, citing unsafe conditions, outdated FAA systems, and understaffing as mounting risks to public safety.

Why It Matters: Stewart’s warnings expose deep cracks in the FAA’s infrastructure and workforce. As flight disruptions and tech failures escalate, his rare public testimony highlights the toll on controllers’ mental health and rebuts airline execs blaming staff, pointing instead to systemic neglect.

FEMA Staffing Crisis and Low Morale Undermine Hurricane Preparedness

What Happened: An internal FEMA document reveals that massive staff purges and morale issues have derailed disaster planning ahead of the June 1 hurricane season. One-third of FEMA's workforce—around 2,000 employees—has been purged.

Why It Matters: With a severe hurricane season looming, Trump’s push to downsize or eliminate FEMA has left the agency under-resourced and disorganized. This will leave states overwhelmed and put millions at risk during climate-fueled disasters.

Denver Air Traffic Lost Communications for Two Minutes Monday

What Happened: On May 12, Denver’s air traffic control briefly lost its main and backup radio frequencies for about two minutes. Controllers managed to re-establish contact via an emergency frequency, with no loss of aircraft separation. The FAA is investigating.

Why It Matters: This comes after multiple outages in Newark. A GAO report found 51 of the FAA’s 138 systems unsustainable, with full modernization not expected for a decade, despite calls for urgent action.

New N.I.H. Policy Threatens Global Science Collaborations

What Happened: NIH has banned U.S. researchers from sending federal grant funds to foreign partners, citing tracking and oversight concerns. The move halts sub-awards to international collaborators and could shutter thousands of research projects.

Why It Matters: This sweeping policy change threatens to derail global research partnerships, including vital breast cancer studies using unique Danish data and tissue samples. Scientists warn it will stall medical breakthroughs and harm U.S. patients by cutting off access to critical international resources.

US would assess nuclear waste, plutonium for reactor fuel under draft order

What Happened: A draft executive order would assess reprocessing nuclear waste and using plutonium as reactor fuel, reviving controversial Cold War-era practices. The plan also seeks to shift control of nuclear approvals from the independent Nuclear Regulatory Commission to the regime.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the move increases nuclear proliferation risks, as reprocessing creates materials that could be used in weapons. Critics say it prioritizes energy dominance over safety, potentially making the U.S. and the world less secure.

Older people in crosshairs as government restarts Social Security garnishment on student loans

What Happened: Trump has restarted garnishing Social Security checks to collect on defaulted federal student loans, impacting over 450,000 older Americans, many of whom are already living below the poverty line or on fixed incomes.

Why It Matters: Slashing student debt protections will push elderly Americans into crisis—many now face skipped meals or homelessness over decades-old loans they’ve often already repaid many times over. With the Education Department gutted, help is harder to find, and financial ruin will spread.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Targets Europe’s Digital Laws as Threat to U.S. Interests

What Happened: Trump is escalating attacks on the European Union’s Digital Services Act, claiming it endangers free speech and “unfairly burdens” American tech companies. The State Department has launched a diplomatic campaign framing the law as a tool of censorship and warning that its content moderation standards could spill into U.S. platforms.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are attacking EU digital rules meant to curb disinformation, claiming they threaten U.S. free speech, while ignoring operations from Russia and the threat it poses. It’s a gift to Big Tech and a dangerous reversal: dismantling anti-propaganda efforts and turning on allies who are trying to protect online users.

Greenland Dangles Rare Earth Deal with EU Amid Trump Threats

Why It Matters: Greenland is leveraging its rare earths to align with the EU as Trump continues his threats to seize the island. The move signals Europe is moving to counter U.S. aggression with strategic partnerships.

Why It Matters: Greenland holds key minerals essential to global tech and defense. As Trump escalates threats to seize the island, Greenland is pivoting to the EU—seeking partnerships that respect its sovereignty.

Keep Calm (But Delete Your Nudes): The New Rules for Travelling to and from Trump’s America

What Happened: Travelers to the U.S. face increased scrutiny over political views, social media, and past records. Border agents are empowered to search phones, deny entry, or detain visitors, especially those with pro-Palestinian views or minor visa infractions.

Why It Matters: These policies are chilling dissent and deterring international travel. Immigration lawyers warn that ideological targeting and warrantless searches blur the line between security and repression.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin Delays Ceasefire by Snubbing Peace Talks With Zelensky, Says Starmer

What Happened: U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized Putin for refusing to attend face-to-face talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey. Despite Ukraine’s offer of an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting May 12, Putin declined and sent aide Medinsky in his place.

Why It Matters: Starmer’s accusation highlights Putin’s strategy of weaponized delay—pretending to negotiate while continuing to kill Ukrainians. It reiterates that Russia has no intention of ending its genocidal war and is using “ceasefire” talks as a stalling tactic while Trump continues to provide cover for Putin.

A Christian Nationalist TheoBro Church Is Coming to DC

What Happened: Pastor Doug Wilson, a leading figure in the Christian nationalist movement, is opening a new church in Washington, DC, just blocks from the Capitol. Wilson, known for extreme views on slavery, gender roles, and biblical law, says the church is a strategic effort to engage Trump-aligned evangelicals in the heart of U.S. power.

Why It Matters: This is a major leap in the Christian nationalist drive to impose hardline theocratic rule. With allies like Speaker Mike Johnson, Russ Vought, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, the movement now holds real power—and a platform inside the federal government to entrench it.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Walmart says it will hike some prices due to tariffs

What Happened: Walmart announced it will raise prices on some items—like bananas, avocados, roses, toys, and electronics—due to steep Trump tariffs on imports from countries like China, Peru, and Vietnam. CFO John David Rainey said price increases will start in late May and ramp up in June.

Why It Matters: As the U.S. imposes wide-reaching tariffs, even discount giants like Walmart can’t shield consumers entirely. The hikes will hit groceries and back-to-school goods, strain household budgets, and reflect broader inflationary pressure from Trump’s aggressive trade policy.

Jamie Dimon Warns Recession Still Possible Despite US–China Tariff Relief

What Happened: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned that a U.S. recession remains on the table, even after a new deal with China reduced tariffs. Under the agreement, U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods dropped from 145% to 30%, while China lowered its tariffs on American imports to 10%.

Why It Matters: While economists cut recession odds to below 50%, Dimon remains concerned about long-term economic volatility. He also questioned assumptions about America’s enduring market dominance, warning, “You do not have a divine right to success.”

Fed Chair Powell Warns of Higher Long-Term Rates Amid Supply Shocks

What Happened: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will likely remain higher over the long term due to ongoing supply shocks and economic volatility. Powell emphasized that the era of near-zero rates is over and that inflation may remain more volatile than in past decades.

Why It Matters: With tariffs, geopolitical disruptions, and climate events fueling instability, Powell signaled the Fed may not ease rates soon—despite pressure from Trump. Higher borrowing costs could persist, affecting everything from mortgages to business investment.

Kid Rock’s Restaurant Struggles as Undocumented Workers Flee Rumored ICE Raids

What Happened: Staff at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Steakhouse and other Nashville eateries owned by Trump donor Steve Smith were told to leave mid-shift if undocumented, triggering chaos during a busy weekend. The warning followed intensified ICE sweeps that led to nearly 200 arrests.

Why It Matters: This exposes MAGA’s hypocrisy—relying on undocumented workers while championing anti-immigrant crackdowns and spewing propaganda. If Democrats did the same, there would be investigations and outrage. But for Trump’s friends, anything goes.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Democrats look to block UAE arms sales, as Trump announces new deals

What Happened: Congressional Democrats introduced resolutions to block three arms sales to the UAE, citing its alleged role in Sudan’s civil war and its financial ties to Trump’s crypto ventures. The move came the same day Trump announced $200 billion in new deals with the Gulf state.

Alina Habba taunted with boos and shouts of ‘shame’ as she arrives at hearing for arrested Newark mayor

What Happened: Protesters shouted “shame” at Trump’s interim U.S. attorney Alina Habba as she arrived at a court hearing for Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Baraka, arrested while accompanying members of Congress on an oversight visit to a New Jersey ICE facility, says the charges are politically motivated retaliation by Trump officials.

Judge Dismisses Trespassing Charges Against Migrants in New Military Zone

What Happened: A federal judge in New Mexico threw out trespassing charges against dozens of immigrants who unknowingly entered a newly declared U.S. military zone at the border. Judge Gregory Wormuth ruled there was no probable cause to believe they knew they were in a restricted area.

Springsteen, in England, Blasts Trump as ‘Treasonous’

What Happened: Bruce Springsteen launched his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour in Manchester with a blistering critique of Trump, calling him “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.” He accused Trump of harming American workers, gutting civil rights, abandoning allies, and aligning with dictators.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$45 million — Estimated cost of Trump’s June 14 authoritarian-style military parade featuring tanks, jets, and 6,600 troops.

6,600 — Number of service members that will be deployed for the D.C. military propaganda spectacle, with many housed in federal buildings.

150 vehicles, 50 aircraft — Expected military hardware featured in Trump’s June 14 parade.

$500 million — Estimated value of the stalled Trump-Kushner hotel project in Serbia.

220 — Crypto holders invited to Trump’s $TRUMP coin gala dinner; 25 will attend a VIP reception.

$17.9 million — Value of $TRUMP coin in the wallet suspected to belong to Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun.

$75 million — Justin Sun’s investment in World Liberty Financial, a Trump-aligned crypto venture.

$10 billion — Estimated value of $TRUMP coin held by insiders linked to Trump Organization.

$1M–$5.5 million — Value of Trump Media stock sold by Pam Bondi on the day tariffs were announced.

$50 million — DHS request to purchase a new private jet for Kristi Noem and other officials.

8,600 — Active-duty troops now deployed at the southern border under Trump.

20,000 — National Guard troops, requested by DHS, for domestic immigration enforcement operations.

600 — Voice of America journalists and staff purged.

51 of 138 — FAA systems deemed unsustainable due to aging infrastructure.

2,000+ — FEMA staff purged, which will paralyze hurricane response.

115 — Civil rights cases purged or frozen at HUD, halting housing discrimination enforcement.

450,000+ — Older Americans facing Social Security garnishment to repay student loans.

$500 billion — Claimed U.S. investment by Apple under pressure from Trump to manufacture domestically.

$25 billion — Estimated size of Trump’s newly announced arms deals with the UAE.

30% — Current tariff rate on most Chinese goods.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is turning the military into a domestic police force — How far will interior immigration raids and military deployments on U.S. soil go?

Trump is rewriting the rules to purge civil rights protections — Will LGBTQ+ and minority communities be left defenseless as enforcement collapses?

Trump is using crypto to sell access to power — How long before foreign money through memecoins triggers a constitutional crisis?

Trump’s attacks on universities are escalating — Can higher education remain independent under his authoritarian grip?

Trump is criminalizing protest and dissent — After Mayor Ras Baraka's arrest, who will be the next target under Trump’s regime?

Trump’s allies are dismantling the free press — With Voice of America gutted, how long before independent media is replaced by full-blown state propaganda?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Trump’s Authoritarian Playbook — From militarizing the border to purging journalists and civil servants, Trump is building a regime where loyalty is rewarded and dissent is punished.

A Government for Sale — From crypto dinners to real estate deals in Serbia, access to Trump and policy influence are openly transactional— and tied to lots of foreign money.

The Collapse of Oversight — Watchdog units dismantled, court orders ignored, and legal safeguards stripped—Trump is turning the rule of law into a weapon.

The Civil Rights Rollback — From housing to education to the military, Trump’s policies are erasing protections for marginalized Americans, reversing decades of progress.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

