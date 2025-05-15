While Republicans touted savings under their Medicaid plan, Democrats charged that the savings would come from people losing their health coverage. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk Adviser May Make as Much as $1 Million a Year While Helping to Dismantle Agency that Regulates Tesla and X

What Happened: Chris Young, a Musk adviser, is being paid up to $1 million a year by a Musk-linked firm while working inside unauthorized DOGE. He’s led the charge to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau—an agency that regulates Musk’s companies like Tesla and X. Records show he purged staff, canceled contracts, and diverted enforcement funds.

Why It Matters: This is a textbook case of corrupt self-dealing. A Musk-paid adviser is embedded in the government to destroy a watchdog agency overseeing Musk’s businesses.

Trump’s Middle East Visit Overlaps with Family’s Expanding Business and Crypto Deals

What Happened: While Trump tours Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, his sons are locking in major real estate, crypto, and luxury deals with Gulf state-backed firms. The Trump Organization is securing new resorts, towers, and a $2 billion crypto investment tied to Trump’s coin.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the presidency to expand his family’s business empire. Gulf dictators are bankrolling Trump-branded deals while influencing U.S. policy, and foreign policy is being twisted for Trump’s profit, not America’s interests. This is global-scale corruption.

With Trump Visit, Qatar’s Image Makeover Scores Another Success

What Happened: Trump’s red-carpet visit to Qatar — including praise for its emir and a possible $400 million luxury jet bribe — marks a flip from his 2017 claim that Qatar funds terrorism. The Gulf state spent millions on image rehab, hiring lobbyists like Pam Bondi and Kash Patel, and is now positioned as a key U.S. partner.

Why It Matters: For personal profit, Trump is helping Qatar whitewash its image. He once called it a terror funder, but now he’s accepting bribes while showering them with praise. Even some MAGA allies say he’s selling out.

Trump Kills Biden-Era Plan to Limit Sale of Americans' Personal Data

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, led by Russell Vought, has scrapped a Biden-era rule that would have regulated data brokers under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The rule aimed to stop the unchecked sale of Americans’ personal data.

Why It Matters: This rollback leaves Americans exposed to scams, surveillance, and identity theft. It’s part of a wider Trump effort to gut the CFPB, kill enforcement, and let corporations profit off your private data without accountability.

Trump-Kushner Serbia Hotel Project Stalls After Forgery Scandal

What Happened: A top Serbian official admitted to forging a government document that allowed a bombed-out defense complex in Belgrade to be demolished for a $500 million Trump-Kushner luxury hotel project. The fake document stripped the site of protected status, clearing the way for the controversial real estate deal backed by Trump’s family.

Why It Matters: Foreign governments are rewriting laws and faking records to funnel cash and assets to the Trump family in exchange for influence. This isn’t just corruption—it’s international bribery in plain sight.

Trump Commerce Chief Tied to Controversial Crypto Firm in El Salvador

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, holds a 5% stake in crypto giant Tether, manages its U.S. assets, and helped broker a $775M investment in MAGA-aligned video platform Rumble. Both Tether and Rumble are now deeply tied to El Salvador’s authoritarian government.

Why It Matters: Tether has a history of fraud and money laundering probes. Now it’s hiding out in El Salvador, enjoying tax breaks and zero oversight. Meanwhile, Trump’s commerce chief Howard Lutnick is profiting from it while helping write U.S. crypto policy—an ethical and national security nightmare.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

The End of Rule of Law in America

What Happened: Former federal judge J. Michael Luttig warns that Trump’s second term has marked the collapse of the rule of law. Trump has pardoned insurrectionists, arrested judges, ignored court orders, and weaponized the DOJ to target enemies—all while defying the Constitution.

Why It Matters: Luttig argues the U.S. is no longer a government of laws. With Trump dismantling judicial independence and centralizing power, American democracy is in existential danger.

Republicans Slide “Nonprofit Killer” Law Into Tax Bill

What Happened: Republicans have revived the “Stop Terror Financing” bill by quietly inserting it into their new tax package. The bill lets the Treasury Department revoke tax-exempt status from any nonprofit it suspects of “terrorism” ties—without due process. Trump’s White House defines what counts as terrorism.

Why It Matters: This would give Trump unchecked power to silence opposition groups, from disability advocates to universities, by branding them terrorist-adjacent, and will be used to intimidate nonprofits and chill protest nationwide.

Rubio to Restructure National Security Council

What Happened: Marco Rubio is spearheading a drastic overhaul of the National Security Council, planning to slash staff from over 150 to as few as 50 and refocus the NSC from a policy advisory body into one that executes Trump’s orders.

Why It Matters: Trump’s overhaul of the National Security Council guts its traditional role of expert coordination. Instead of informing decisions, the NSC will simply carry out Trump’s orders—no dissent, no debate. It’s a move straight from an authoritarian playbook: purge the professionals, concentrate power, and rule through loyalists.

Homeland Chief Suggests Suspending Habeas Corpus Over Immigration

What Happened: Kristi Noem told Congress that current levels of illegal immigration could justify suspending habeas corpus—the constitutional right to challenge detention. Top Trump advisor Stephen Miller confirmed that Trump is actively considering the move to expedite mass deportations.

Why It Matters: This would pave the way for mass civil liberties violations, indefinite detention, and the erasure of due process. This is authoritarian power disguised as national security.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Gabbard Moves to Control President’s Daily Brief as Trump Questions Intel Office’s Role

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard is taking control of the President’s Daily Brief, moving its assembly from CIA headquarters to her own office. She’s also seized authority over the National Intelligence Council, removing its acting leadership and placing it under her direct oversight.

Why It Matters: Gabbard is centralizing power over U.S. intelligence, sidelining career experts, and cutting the CIA out of its traditional role. This marks a dangerous shift—turning a nonpartisan security process into a tool controlled by a Trump loyalist.

Gabbard Fires Intelligence Leaders After Report Contradicts Trump Deportation Claims

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard fired the top 2 leaders of the National Intelligence Council—Mike Collins and Maria Langan-Riekhof—who oversaw key threat assessments. Their removal follows the NIC’s release of a report on Venezuelan gang activity that contradicted Trump’s justification for mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

Why It Matters: Gabbard’s purge targets career professionals seen as obstacles to Trump’s agenda. It’s part of a broader campaign to politicize intelligence, silence dissent, and suppress facts that conflict with Trump’s extremist agenda.

Ed Martin, Ousted D.C. Prosecutor, to Review Biden Pardons in New DOJ Role

What Happened: Ed Martin, a far-right Trump loyalist whose Senate confirmation failed, announced that he will review President Biden’s pardons and Jan. 6 prosecutions from a new post inside the Justice Department.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader weaponization of the DOJ. Ed Martin’s new role will be used to harass political opponents, carry out Trump’s retribution, and intensify crackdowns on D.C. and immigration—all under the false banner of “law and order.”

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Plans D.C. Tank Parade for His Birthday and Army Anniversary

What Happened: Trump will mark his 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th anniversary with a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., featuring 25 Abrams tanks, 6,500 troops, and 50 aircraft. The event could cost up to $45 million, excluding city cleanup and road repair expenses.

Why It Matters: This is a wasteful authoritarian spectacle—using the U.S. military for a political parade mirrors regimes like Russia and North Korea. It’s about glorifying power and propping up Trump’s image.

White House Correspondents Protest Wire Reporters Barred from Air Force One

What Happened: Trump barred AP, Bloomberg, and Reuters from traveling on Air Force One during his Middle East trip, violating long-standing press norms. The move follows AP’s refusal to adopt Trump’s preferred term “Gulf of America” in coverage.

Why It Matters: The exclusion curtails rapid, broad public access to presidential coverage and further escalates Trump’s war on the independent press. It’s part of Trump’s effort to control information and punish outlets that defy propaganda demands.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Turns Child Welfare Agency Into Deportation Tool

What Happened: The Office of Refugee Resettlement, meant to protect immigrant children, is now aiding ICE by sharing sponsor data under Trump’s orders. This shift has led to raids, detentions, and fear among families, with staff warning the agency is being turned into an enforcement arm.

Why It Matters: A safety agency is now a surveillance tool. Vulnerable children are being left in limbo as sponsors fear deportation, endangering lives and breaking a system built to protect them.

Federal appeals court deals major blow to Voting Rights Act

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that private individuals can no longer sue under the Voting Rights Act in 7 states, limiting enforcement to the Department of Justice. The Trump DOJ has already dropped major VRA cases and gutted its civil rights division.

Why It Matters: This decision overturns decades of precedent and effectively blocks voters from challenging racially discriminatory election laws in court. With Trump’s DOJ abandoning voting rights enforcement, civil rights groups warn that the VRA’s power to protect voters of color is being dismantled.

ICE detains dad, teen daughter in same detention center following Georgia traffic stops

What Happened: Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old undocumented college student, was wrongly pulled over in Dalton, Georgia. Charges were dropped after dash cam footage cleared her—but she remains in ICE custody and faces deportation.

Why It Matters: Despite being cleared, Arias-Cristobal is now caught in Trump’s deportation dragnet. She’s lived in the U.S. since age 4. Her father was also detained after a separate minor traffic stop.

Trump Expands Deportations to Third Countries With Grim Human Rights Records

What Happened: Trump is cutting deals with authoritarian regimes like Rwanda and Libya to take in U.S. deportees. Some have already been sent to El Salvador’s CECOT gulag, and others narrowly avoided transfer to Libya before a court stepped in.

Why It Matters: Trump is attempting to create a global deportation system outside the reach of U.S. courts—outsourcing detention to brutal regimes known for human rights abuses. This guts due process, violates international law, and endangers lives.

Trump ICE Chief Confirms 9 Detainee Deaths

What Happened: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed 9 detainee deaths in custody since Trump’s second term began.

Why It Matters: People are dying in ICE custody—and the public isn’t being told. Delayed death reports, inhumane overcrowding, and blocked oversight reveal a humanitarian crisis unfolding in the shadows. Trump’s deportation regime is shredding legal safeguards and basic human rights.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

House GOP Advances Medicaid Cuts

What Happened: The House Energy & Commerce Committee approved sweeping Medicaid cuts in a 30–24 party-line vote. The measure now moves to the Budget Committee as part of a broader GOP reconciliation package enacting Trump’s economic agenda.

Why It Matters: The plan could gut Medicaid—kicking millions off coverage, punishing states that support undocumented immigrants, and rewarding the rich with tax breaks. Vulnerable Americans will pay the price.

America, Say Goodbye to a Generation of Scientists, Researchers, and Policy Experts

What Happened: Trump’s gutting of science funding, government research, and federal agencies is driving out young scientists, public servants, and policy experts. Programs like NIH, NSF, and USAID are being gutted, and job offers are vanishing across universities and federal institutions.

Why It Matters: A generational brain drain is underway. Talented Americans trained in science, foreign policy, and public health are moving to other countries. Trump’s assault will cripple U.S. leadership in science and global affairs.

USDA Cancels Global Food Aid Grants Under Trump Spending Cuts

What Happened: The U.S. Department of Agriculture has canceled all existing grants under the Food for Progress program, which sends American farm goods abroad to support agricultural development and food security.

Why It Matters: Slashing food aid hurts hungry nations and American farmers. It’s part of Trump’s isolationist agenda—ceding global influence to Russia and China while cutting off a vital lifeline millions depend on.

Trump Surgeon General Pick Praised Psychedelics, Said Mushrooms Helped Her Find Love

What Happened: Trump’s nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means, has promoted unproven psychedelic therapies—including psilocybin mushrooms, which she credits with helping her find love.

Why It Matters: The surgeon general’s role is to offer credible, science-based guidance. Means’ promotion of banned drugs and lack of medical credentials highlight how Trump and RFK Jr. are destroying public health leadership and undermining trust when it’s needed most.

EPA to Roll Back 'Forever Chemical' Rule, Delay Protections

What Happened: The EPA, led by Lee Zeldin, announced it will roll back most of the Biden-era drinking water standards for toxic PFAS chemicals. While limits on PFOA and PFOS will remain, compliance deadlines are pushed to 2031, and regulations on three other PFAS chemicals will be rescinded.

Why It Matters: Known as "forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment and human body, PFAS are linked to serious health risks. Public health experts warn this rollback endangers vulnerable communities and delays urgently needed protections.

The World Is Wooing U.S. Researchers Shunned by Trump

What Happened: As Trump slashes funding, restricts academic freedom, and drives out immigrants, countries like France, Spain, Canada, and Australia are seizing the opportunity to lure American scientists. Many are offering grants, jobs, and social benefits to researchers.

Why It Matters: As Trump wages war on science—slashing funding, gutting institutions, and purging experts—top researchers are leaving. Foreign governments call it a “once-in-a-century opportunity.” Trump isn’t just undermining science but destroying America’s future.

🔎 Disinformation Watch

Musk’s AI Grok Pushes “White Genocide” Claims Unprompted

What Happened: Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has been inserting claims about “white genocide” in South Africa into unrelated user posts on X. The bot referenced Musk’s views and echoed far-right rhetoric, even when no prompts mentioned South Africa.

Why It Matters: Musk is now using AI to spread disinformation and far-right propaganda on X. It’s a dangerous abuse of technology—and a warning sign of how bad it will get.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Germany Foils Alleged Russian Plot to Mail Explosives

What Happened: German authorities arrested 3 men—two in Germany, one in Switzerland—accused of plotting to send explosive-laden packages in a Russian-backed sabotage campaign targeting logistics operators. The suspects reportedly tested the scheme with GPS-tracked dummy packages.

Why It Matters: The plot highlights Russia’s continued war against the West. It follows a pattern of arson, sabotage, and attempted assassinations tied to Kremlin operatives across Europe.

Poland Detects Foreign-Funded Election Ads Amid Russian Interference Fears

What Happened: Poland’s National Research Institute uncovered foreign-funded Facebook ads ahead of the May 18 election. The ads weren’t linked to any official campaign and outspent all registered candidates while targeting multiple contenders.

Why It Matters: The tactic mirrors Russia’s 2024 interference in Romania and raises alarms about a wider Kremlin operation. With Poland central to NATO’s Ukraine support, Moscow is again escalating disinformation to destabilize one of its strongest regional opponents.

Poland Prepares for War

What Happened: Poland is rapidly militarizing, spending nearly 5% of its GDP on defense—more than any other NATO country. It’s deploying Abrams tanks, laying mines and anti-tank barriers along its border, and training civilians for war.

Why It Matters: As Trump weakens NATO and courts Putin, Poland is preparing to defend itself. With Russia rebuilding and eyeing the Baltics, Warsaw sees war as a real possibility.

Trump Bans U.S. Agencies From Participating in G-20 Summit in South Africa

What Happened: Trump has ordered all U.S. agencies to boycott the G-20 summit in South Africa, citing lies that the country’s land reform law is fueling a “genocide” against White farmers.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented U.S. withdrawal disrupts G-20 diplomacy and cedes global influence to Russia and China. Trump is fueling far-right conspiracy theories while escalating tensions with South Africa.

Will Russia Attack NATO? Experts Warn of Possible Invasion by 2027

What Happened: A new report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) warns that Russia could rebuild its military and threaten NATO as early as 2027 if a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine. The report suggests Putin could test NATO’s Article 5 by targeting a Baltic state within two years.

Why It Matters: The warning comes as Trump threatens to withdraw U.S. support for NATO unless European allies vastly increase defense spending. If the U.S. exits the alliance, Europe would need to purchase hundreds of fighter jets and destroyers, and recruit over 100,000 troops to deter Russia alone.

Kim Jong-un Tells North Korean Army to Prepare for War

What Happened: Kim Jong-un has ordered North Korea’s military to make “full preparations for war,” emphasizing readiness for “all levels of modern warfare,” including advanced IT and scientific systems.

Why It Matters: North Korea’s war posture reflects its deepening military alliance with Russia. Kim praised North Korean troops who reportedly fought in Ukraine and called ties with Moscow a “sacred mission.” It’s a dangerous alignment of authoritarian regimes and a growing threat to global security.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. Reportedly Opposes Zelenskyy’s Invitation to NATO Summit

What Happened: The U.S. is reportedly blocking President Zelenskyy from attending the June NATO summit in The Hague. If true, it would be the first time Zelenskyy has been excluded from a NATO summit since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Why It Matters: The decision shocked NATO allies. Trump is deliberately undermining alliance unity and handing Putin another win by sidelining Ukraine when support is most critical.

Trump ‘Weakened’ the West as Russian Threat Rises, Warns Former NATO Chief

What Happened: Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen warned that Trump has significantly undermined Western unity and Ukraine’s defense by offering concessions to Russia and questioning U.S. NATO commitments. Rasmussen criticized Trump for weakening deterrence while Putin refuses to make meaningful compromises.

Why It Matters: Rasmussen backed assessments that Russia could attack the EU within years and called for NATO to double its defense spending goal. He suggested a new alliance of democracies—the “D7”—may be needed as the U.S. retreats from global leadership.

Putin Refuses to Meet Zelenskyy, Sends Junior Team to Peace Talks

What Happened: Putin declined to attend Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, sending low-level officials instead. Zelenskyy, who had pushed for a direct meeting, arrived in Ankara as Trump also backed out.

Why It Matters: The Istanbul talks are a sham. Russia continues its genocidal war on Ukraine, and Trump is enabling it. He was eager to attend—until he found out Putin wouldn’t be there. Meanwhile, Russia continues to kill Ukrainians daily.

Multiple Trump White House officials have ties to antisemitic extremists

What Happened: Multiple Trump officials — including Paul Ingrassia, Rachel Cauley, Ed Martin, Kash Patel, and Kingsley Wilson — have ties to antisemitic figures and rhetoric. Their actions range from attending Nick Fuentes events and supporting Nazi sympathizer Tim Hale-Cusanelli to pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media.

Why It Matters: Trump’s inner circle includes individuals with documented links to antisemitism while claiming to fight it. This isn’t just hypocrisy—it’s normalization of hate and extremism at the highest levels of government.

Afrikaner Granted Refugee Status by Trump Is Linked to Antisemitic Posts

What Happened: Charl Kleinhaus, one of 59 Afrikaner refugees flown into the U.S. under a Trump-administered program, has a history of antisemitic social media posts. Despite Trump’s DHS citing antisemitic speech as grounds for deporting pro-Palestinian students and activists, Kleinhaus was granted safe haven and resettled in New York.

Why It Matters: Trump is using immigration policy as a political weapon. Palestinian and Muslim immigrants face detention for speech, while white nationalist sympathizers are fast-tracked.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Stopgap Deals Do Not Mean Donald Trump’s Trade War Is Over

What Happened: The U.S. and China agreed to a temporary 90-day reduction in tariffs, pausing a trade standoff that had threatened to destabilize the global economy. Investors welcomed the reprieve, but the deeper issues fueling the trade war remain unresolved.

Why It Matters: Despite the pause, Trump’s erratic policies have left U.S.–China trade relations more volatile and restrictive than before his presidency. This uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on global markets, supply chains, and business confidence.

White House Eased China Tariffs After Fears of Backlash From Trump’s Base

What Happened: Facing backlash from blue-collar workers hurt by steep China tariffs, Trump scaled back penalties after aides warned it was damaging support among “Trump’s people.”

Why It Matters: The retreat underscores how Trump’s chaotic tariff policies—announced, reversed, and reissued more than 50 times—are driven by political optics, not strategy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Georgetown Student Freed After Judge Rules Detention Violated Rights

What Happened: Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University scholar from India, was released from ICE custody after a federal judge ruled his arrest violated constitutional rights, including the First Amendment. He was detained amid Trump’s crackdown on foreign students involved in pro-Palestine protests and still faces deportation.

Ousted Trump-Appointed D.C. Prosecutor Faces Ethics Investigation

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s controversial pick for U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., revealed he is under investigation by the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel for professional misconduct.

Judge Blocks DOJ from Canceling ABA Grants Amid Trump Retaliation Claim

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked the Justice Department from revoking $3.2 million in grants to the American Bar Association, which were intended to fund legal aid for domestic and sexual violence survivors. The ABA alleged the move was retaliation for its criticism of Trump.

Watchdog Wins Right to Access Musk’s Secretive DOGE Records, Appeals Court Rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Musk must comply with a watchdog group's Freedom of Information Act requests. The court sided with the Center for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which sued to uncover details about DOGE’s structure and operations within the Trump administration.

As Army Plans Massive Parade, Anti-Trump Protesters Mobilize

What Happened: The U.S. Army will celebrate its 250th anniversary on June 14 with a massive parade of 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft, coinciding with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. Protesters, calling the event a glorification of “Trump and the War Machine,” have filed a permit to rally nearby.

Democratic Senators Call for Probe Into Whether Trump Is ‘Intervening’ to Aid Musk’s Starlink

What Happened: Senators Warren, Warner, and Shaheen are demanding a federal investigation into whether Trump is using trade negotiations to promote Elon Musk’s Starlink. Citing Washington Post reporting, they say U.S. embassies and the State Department have repeatedly pushed foreign governments to approve Starlink’s operations, sometimes while discussing tariff relief.

📊 By the Numbers

$2 billion — Gulf state crypto investment tied to Trump’s coin

$1 million — Annual payout to Musk adviser Chris Young while embedded in DOGE dismantling oversight of Musk’s companies

$775 million — Tether’s investment in Rumble, brokered by Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

$134 billion — Tether’s assets, most of which are managed by Lutnick’s firm, Cantor Fitzgerald

$500 million — Value of Trump-Kushner hotel project in Serbia, enabled by forged Serbian government documents

$400 million — Estimated value of the luxury jet Qatar is bribing Trump with

$45 Million — Estimated cost of Trump’s D.C. military parade

50 — Military aircraft scheduled to participate in Trump’s parade

6,600 — Troops expected at Trump’s military parade

9 — Detainee deaths in ICE custody confirmed by the Trump administration

7 — U.S. states where private citizens can no longer sue under the Voting Rights Act following a Trump-aligned court ruling

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s purge of federal science is accelerating — Will the U.S. recover from the “brain drain?”

Foreign regimes are buying Trump’s loyalty with business deals — Will Congress stop Trump from trading U.S. policy for personal profit?

Musk continues using unauthorized DOGE to dismantle regulatory oversight — Will anyone stop this insider-driven assault on federal watchdogs?

Gabbard now controls key U.S. intelligence products — Will this politicization of national security lead to deadly blind spots?

Trump is escalating his war on the free press — With top reporters banned from Air Force One, what’s next in the censorship campaign?

The Voting Rights Act is under siege — Will civil rights groups be able to protect voters?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets.

Foreign Policy for Sale — Trump’s Middle East tour doubled as a family business bonanza, proving once again that his presidency is for sale.

Human Rights Are Under Siege — From ICE deaths to deportation deals with dictators, basic legal protections and human rights are vanishing.

The Disinformation Machine Is Growing — Musk’s AI is now pushing far-right propaganda unprompted. An escalation in information warfare.

The U.S. Brain Drain Is Happening — As Trump attacks science and slashes funding, foreign nations are luring away top U.S. researchers.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

