Trump Tyranny Tracker

Julie W
4h

As per Olga's tracker... Adam Schiff addressed the Senate floor today, May 14, illuminating some top 10 Trump corruption creations. So excellent. Pass it along! https://youtu.be/000yxkGXSVM?si=jiygTZFNlmIfLW5P

Crystal Sicotte Bachmann
6h

In too many of these reports, there are no names of people who either stood up or backed down. How can We, The People, make informed decisions without knowing who did what. If the legislator won't have her/his name on the record, it is hearsay. We can all agree, it's now about CHARACTER. Reporters. If you need unnamed sources to fact check, fine. But otherwise, if the story is true, the people giving the information should agree to stand up and be counted. You beg for an informed electorate. We need to know ... whatever our personal beliefs are regarding the state of the union.

