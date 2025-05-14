Trump, left, met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, middle, during the first stage of his Middle East trip. As part of the visit, the White House announced American companies secured $600 billion in deals with the Saudi government and firms. Credit...Doug Mills/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

China-Linked Firm Announces $300 Million Investment in Trump’s $TRUMP Coin

What Happened: GD Culture Group, a struggling tech company with ties to China and zero revenue last year, announced plans to purchase up to $300 million worth of Bitcoin and Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin. The funds reportedly come from a mysterious stock sale to an anonymous British Virgin Islands entity. The firm produces TikTok content and operates through a Chinese subsidiary.

Why It Matters: A shady Chinese firm is pumping offshore cash into Trump’s crypto to enrich him while he decides TikTok’s future. This isn’t just corruption—it’s a national security threat. Foreign powers continue buying influence with Trump.

The Mystery of $MELANIA: First Lady’s Memecoin Fuels Insider Windfall

What Happened: Just 43 hours after Trump launched his $TRUMP coin, Melania Trump introduced her own memecoin, $MELANIA. Financial Times reporters found that 24 wallets bought $2.6 million worth of the token before it was even announced—netting an estimated $100 million in profits. The pattern suggests insiders were tipped off and cashed in before the public had a chance.

Why It Matters: This is blatant insider trading. The Trump family is cashing in on political power, running unregulated crypto scams to enrich themselves. $MELANIA isn’t a real currency—it’s a con. They’re fleecing their supporters, dodging scrutiny, and have turned the presidency into a pump-and-dump racket.

Trump Family Bitcoin Firm to Go Public

What Happened: American Bitcoin, co-founded by Eric Trump, announced it is going public through a merger with Nasdaq-listed Gryphon Digital Mining. Launched in March with backing from Donald Trump Jr. and tied to the crypto firm Hut 8, the company aggressively promotes its Trump connection, branding Eric as a “strategic amplifier.”

Why It Matters: Never-ending corruption. Trump’s son is cashing in on a crypto scheme while his father dismantles regulations and rewrites the rules. It’s a pay-to-play pipeline for MAGA loyalists and foreign actors to buy access and influence. The Trumps are so emboldened, they’re not even bothering to hide it.

One of Congress’ Wealthiest Members Made Stock Trades Worth Millions After Trump Announced Tariffs

What Happened: Freshman Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-IN), one of Congress’s richest members, made over 140 stock trades worth up to $9.45 million in just 10 days after Trump’s April 2 tariff announcement shook the markets. Many trades involved companies tied to Shreve’s work on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Why It Matters: More insider trading. Shreve made large sums of bets while overseeing the industries he traded, just as markets were roiled by Trump’s tariffs. It’s a glaring example of why Americans are distrustful of the system and why lawmakers should be banned from trading stocks altogether.

Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Tech CEOs Join Trump, Saudi Royals for Power Lunch

What Happened: At a lunch in Riyadh, Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wined and dined U.S. business titans—Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and execs from Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and BlackRock. The meeting paired Trump officials with CEOs eager to lock in Saudi cash and shape U.S. trade policy as tariffs escalate.

Why It Matters: This was a power auction. Tech moguls and financiers are cozying up to an authoritarian regime to fuel their bottom lines while Trump rewrites global trade rules. It’s a glaring display of how political power, foreign autocracy, and corporate greed are fusing into a new ruling class.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Installs Top Justice Dept. Official at Library of Congress, Prompting a Standoff

What Happened: Library of Congress staff blocked access to two DOJ officials whom Blanche tried to install, prompting a standoff and a constitutional clash over control of the legislative branch.

Why It Matters: This power grab targets a core congressional institution and threatens the separation of powers, politicizes nonpartisan research, and escalates Trump’s purge of independent leadership.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ’s New ‘Weaponization’ Chief Vows to Shame Trump’s Enemies—Even Without Charges

What Happened: Ed Martin, newly appointed to lead the Justice Department’s “Weaponization Working Group,” announced plans to publicly “name and shame” individuals the DOJ cannot prosecute—breaking with long-standing norms against releasing derogatory information without charges. Martin, a Trump loyalist, will also serve as pardon attorney and associate deputy AG, overseeing investigations into Trump’s past investigators, including Jack Smith and Letitia James.

Why It Matters: This is a classic authoritarian tactic. Trump’s DOJ is turning his vengeance into official policy, and due process is out the window. This is what collapsing democracies look like.

License Plate Reader Firm Flock Building Surveillance Tool to Link Cars to People, Leak Reveals

What Happened: Flock, a major U.S. license plate reader company, is developing a new tool—Nova—designed to let law enforcement “jump from LPR to person,” according to leaked internal documents and audio. Nova integrates license plate data with personal info from data brokers, people search tools, and even breached data. It's already in use by some agencies under an early access program.

Why It Matters: This is a blueprint for authoritarian surveillance. Flock is building a system that lets police track anyone, anytime, without a warrant—using hacked data and private info. There’s no oversight, no accountability, and even their staff think it’s unethical.

Gabbard fires 2 senior intelligence officials focused on assessing threats to US

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard fired the top 2 leaders of the National Intelligence Council—Mike Collins and Maria Langan-Riekhof—who oversaw key threat assessments. Their removal follows the NIC’s release of a report on Venezuelan gang activity that contradicted Trump’s justification for mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

Why It Matters: Gabbard’s purge targets career professionals seen as obstacles to Trump’s agenda. It’s part of a broader campaign to politicize intelligence, silence dissent, and suppress facts that conflict with Trump’s extremist agenda.

Trump Deploys FBI, DEA, and ATF Agents to Expand Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: Trump is redirecting 2,000 federal agents, including those from the FBI, DEA, and ATF, to enforce immigration laws in 25 cities. Nearly half of the DOJ agents assigned will be from the FBI, marking an unprecedented shift in the bureau’s focus. The directive sidelines white-collar and corruption investigations to bolster deportation efforts.

Why It Matters: This is militarized immigration enforcement in action. Trump is pulling FBI and DEA agents off serious crimes to chase immigrants, gutting national security. It’s about fear and control—and the system being built to target immigrants will expand to all of us.

The Wild West of Presidential Pardons in Trump’s Second Term

What Happened: Trump’s second-term pardon process has become a marketplace for the rich and connected. Crypto figures, fraudsters, and GOP insiders are shelling out millions in donations and lobbying fees to secure clemency. Pardons have gone to those with ties to Trump allies like Roger Stone and RFK Jr.

Why It Matters: Trump has gutted the traditional justice process, replacing it with a corrupt, loyalty-based system. Pardons are now rewards for donors, insiders, and those who flatter the president.

GOP Rep Moves to Strip Democrats of Committee Seats Over ICE Visit

What Happened: Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) introduced a resolution to remove 3 House Democrats from their committees after a visit to an ICE facility, claiming they “stormed” the building. Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Robert Menendez, and LaMonica McIver deny the accusation, saying they entered peacefully as part of their oversight role.

Why It Matters: Republicans are using committee assignments as weapons to silence oversight—further eroding norms and punishing lawful scrutiny of federal facilities.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Press Freedom 'No Longer a Given' in U.S., Journalism Watchdog Warns

What Happened: The Committee to Protect Journalists issued an early report on the Trump’s first 100 days, warning that press freedom is under threat in the United States. The report cites actions including revoked press access, FCC investigations into major broadcasters, and attempts to defund NPR and PBS.

Why It Matters: CPJ says these moves collectively create a "chilling effect" on journalists and are eroding the public’s access to information. Trump’s actions are setting dangerous precedents not just in the U.S. but also for authoritarian regimes abroad.

Jeffries Warns Trump Administration Over Arrest Threats: ‘Clear Lines They Dare Not Cross’

What Happened: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned Trump officials for threatening to arrest 3 Democratic lawmakers after a confrontation outside a New Jersey ICE facility.

Why It Matters: Jeffries called the threats a red line and a clear case of executive overreach, warning Trump against criminalizing congressional oversight. He accused them of using intimidation tactics to silence opposition—and vowed Democrats will not back down.

USAID to Hire Lawyers to Investigate Press Leaks, Expand Crackdown

What Happened: USAID is recruiting lawyers to investigate employees for “unauthorized communications with the media,” part of a wider crackdown by Trump and Musk on federal workers. Emails reviewed by CBS show USAID threatening disciplinary action—including termination—against employees who spoke to the press after being targeted in mass layoffs.

Why It Matters: This is about political retaliation, intimidation, and the erosion of free speech in government, and an effort to silence dissent as thousands of USAID employees face a purge.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Guts Education Department That Forced Idaho to Support Disabled Students

What Happened: After the U.S. Department of Education forced Idaho to fix illegal practices that denied special education to students with disabilities, Trump slashed the department’s staff—undermining its oversight power. Key staff and attorneys enforcing special education law were purged, raising concerns about states being left unmonitored.

Why It Matters: The federal agency that protects disabled students is being dismantled. Without enforcement, states like Idaho may return to denying services, leaving vulnerable children behind. Oversight now hinges on politics and not the law.

House Democrats Warn LGBTQ Hotline Cuts Could Be Deadly

What Happened: Over 100 House Democrats urged RFK Jr. to halt Trump’s plan to cut funding for the LGBTQ youth service on the 988 suicide hotline. The service has handled 1.3 million crisis contacts since 2022 and currently fields over 2,000 daily.

Why It Matters: Lawmakers say defunding this lifeline for LGBTQ youth, who face higher suicide risks, would be catastrophic. They warn the move is ideologically driven and could have “lethal consequences.”

Trump to End Deportation Protections for Afghans in July

What Happened: Kristi Noem announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Afghans in the U.S., effective July 12. The Biden-era protections were granted after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. DHS claims conditions have “notably improved” under the Taliban.

Why It Matters: Over 9,000 Afghans—many of whom risked their lives for U.S. forces—now face deportation to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where they risk imprisonment or death. It’s a cruel betrayal with deadly consequences.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s Qatar Jet Gift Triggers National Security Alarm

What Happened: Qatar bribed Trump with a lavish Boeing 747, which he claims will serve as a “temporary Air Force One.” Intelligence officials and lawmakers warn that the aircraft could be bugged, impossible to fully secure, and represent a serious foreign influence threat.

Why It Matters: Trump is taking a bribe from a foreign government—and taxpayers will end up footing the bill to strip and secure a jet that could be bugged. Intelligence experts warn it’s a security risk. Even Trump’s allies admit this shatters the “drain the swamp” lie and hands U.S. leverage to a Gulf dictatorship.

Trump Halts Pediatric Heart Pump Research

What Happened: Trump pulled $6.5 million in federal funding from a Cornell University project developing a life-saving heart pump for infants and children with congenital heart defects. The grant termination was part of a broader $1 billion funding freeze at Cornell.

Why It Matters: Critical medical research for vulnerable children is being sacrificed in Trump’s ideological war on universities. Halting a life-saving heart pump project over campus politics shows how federal funding is being weaponized to enforce loyalty—not serve the public.

C.I.A. Dismantles Diversity Programs Under Trump, Sparking National Security Concerns

What Happened: Trump has shut down key CIA diversity recruitment programs and fired officers leading those efforts, following directives to roll back DEI initiatives across the government. CIA Director John Ratcliffe defended the move as a return to “colorblind meritocracy,” but critics—including intelligence veterans and lawmakers—warn it undermines the agency’s effectiveness.

Why It Matters: Diversity in intelligence isn’t about wokeness—it’s about protecting national security. Trump’s purge eliminates officers with critical cultural knowledge, linguistic skills, and global reach.

Measles Cases in Texas Rise to 717, Fueling National Concern

What Happened: Texas health officials reported 717 measles cases, marking an increase of eight since Friday. Gaines County remains the outbreak’s epicenter with 405 cases. Nationally, U.S. measles infections have surpassed 1,000 for the first time in five years, raising alarms across 31 jurisdictions.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is enabling a public health crisis. By spreading vaccine disinformation, gutting health agencies, and weakening immunization policies, he’s giving deadly diseases like measles a comeback.

GOP Medicaid Plan Would Leave 7.6 Million Uninsured, CBO Finds

What Happened: A new CBO estimate shows that the House GOP’s Medicaid overhaul would cause 10.3 million people to lose coverage by 2034, with 7.6 million becoming uninsured. Cuts stem from work requirements, citizenship restrictions, and rule rollbacks projected to save $625 billion over a decade.

Why It Matters: Millions of low-income Americans, including working adults and immigrants, will lose life-saving care.

GOP Tax Bill Would Add $3.7 Trillion to Deficit, JCT Finds

What Happened: The Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the GOP’s proposed tax package would increase the federal deficit by $3.7 trillion over the next decade. The cost comes largely from extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and expanding the standard deduction.

Why It Matters: While Republicans push austerity for programs like Medicaid, their tax plan hands massive breaks to the wealthy—at the cost of ballooning the national debt.

GOP SNAP Cuts Would Leave Millions Hungry, Strain State Budgets

What Happened: House Republicans unveiled a plan to shift 5–25% of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program costs to states, starting in 2028. The move, part of a broader effort to fund Trump’s tax cuts, would also force states to cover 75% of SNAP’s administrative costs.

Why It Matters: SNAP has been federally funded for over 80 years. Forcing states to foot the bill could lead to mass disenrollment, food insecurity, and economic fallout for grocers and farmers. The rich will enjoy tax cuts while millions will go hungry.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Lifts Syria Sanctions in Saudi Speech, Urges Iran to Cut Nuclear Deal

What Happened: Speaking in Riyadh, Trump announced the full removal of U.S. sanctions on Syria and offered Iran an “olive branch” to negotiate over its nuclear program, framing the deals as part of a new, commerce-driven vision for Middle East peace. The speech also included immense worship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and touted a $600 billion Saudi investment.

Why It Matters: Trump is ditching decades of bipartisan U.S. policy to reward autocrats and cash in. Praising Mohammed bin Salman after the CIA concluded he ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder shows how far Trump is willing to go for money and power. It’s a sellout that emboldens tyrants and guts America’s moral authority.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Germany Bans Far-Right 'Kingdom of Germany' Group, Arrests Leaders

What Happened: German authorities banned the extremist “Kingdom of Germany” group and arrested 4 of its leaders, including founder Peter Fitzek, in raids involving 800 police officers across multiple states. The group, part of the Reichsbürger movement, rejects Germany’s democratic government and has built up criminal structures under a self-declared “counter-state.”

Why It Matters: Germany is cracking down hard on far-right threats to its democracy. Officials warn that the group spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories and engages in economic crimes, posing a danger similar to QAnon-linked extremists.

Trump Envoys Head to Turkey for Possible Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks

What Happened: Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg will travel to Istanbul for potential talks on Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to attend only if Russian Putin shows up. Trump may join in person if Putin agrees to meet.

Why It Matters: Moscow has stayed silent, and the Istanbul talks are pure theater. Trump isn’t pressuring Russia—he’s posturing. Once again, he’s pretending to play the dealmaker while giving Putin a free pass.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Foreign Travel Spending in U.S. to Drop 7% Amid Trump-Era Policies

What Happened: A new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council forecasts a 7% decline in international travel spending in the U.S. for 2025—about $12.5 billion—bringing the total to under $169 billion. The drop is blamed on Trump’s policies that deter foreign visitors, including fingerprinting rules and increased border detentions.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is now the only major country seeing an absolute decline in international visitor spending. Trump’s immigration crackdown and aggressive border policies are discouraging tourism, hitting states reliant on foreign travel revenue, and damaging America’s global image.

Xi says ‘bullying’ will backfire, 1 day after tariff truce with US

What Happened: A day after the U.S. and China agreed to major tariff cuts, China’s Xi Jinping warned Trump’s “bullying” trade policies would backfire and isolate the U.S.

Why It Matters: Despite the truce, tensions remain. Xi’s remarks signal China sees the deal as a rebuke of Trump’s aggressive approach.

Nissan to Cut 20,000 Jobs, Close 7 Factories Amid Losses

What Happened: Nissan announced it will cut 15% of its global workforce—about 20,000 jobs—and shut 7 of its 17 factories by 2027 after posting a $4.5 billion loss. The company blamed rising costs, weak performance, and Trump-era tariffs for the shakeup.

Why It Matters: U.S. tariffs are accelerating global job cuts and plant closures, as automakers like Nissan scramble to localize production and stay afloat in a volatile trade environment.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Harvard Expands Lawsuit After Trump Cancels Additional $450 Million in Grants

What Happened: Harvard University broadened its federal lawsuit after Trump canceled another $450 million in research grants, bringing the total cuts to $2.65 billion. The funding freeze follows accusations from a federal antisemitism task force claiming Harvard failed to address discrimination and antisemitic harassment on campus.

20 States Sue Trump Over Immigration Funding Threats

What Happened: A coalition of 20 states—led by Democratic attorneys general—filed 2 federal lawsuits against Trump after he threatened to withhold billions in funding unless states enforced Trump’s aggressive immigration policies. The lawsuits challenge executive orders targeting sanctuary jurisdictions and accuse Trump of overstepping congressional spending authority.

Democrat Wins Omaha Mayoral Race, Ending GOP Control

What Happened: Democrat John Ewing Jr. defeated Republican incumbent Jean Stothert in Omaha’s mayoral race, ending over a decade of GOP leadership. Ewing, the Douglas County treasurer, will become the city’s first elected Black mayor.

📊 By the Numbers

$600 billion — Value of U.S.–Saudi business deals announced during Trump’s Riyadh visit

$300 million — Planned investment from China-linked firm into Trump’s $TRUMP coin

$100 million — Estimated profit from insider wallets in Melania Trump’s $MELANIA launch

$9.45 million — Value of Rep. Jefferson Shreve’s stock trades after Trump’s tariff announcement

2,000 agents — Federal personnel redirected from the FBI, DEA, and ATF to immigration enforcement

$3.7 trillion — Projected deficit increase under GOP tax bill

10.3 million — People who would lose Medicaid under GOP plan

20,000 jobs — Global job cuts announced by Nissan

1,000+ — Measles cases nationwide for the first time in 5 years

$2.65 billion — Total research funding cuts to Harvard by Trump

$450 million — Additional grant money pulled from Harvard

20 states — Suing Trump over immigration-related funding threats

2,100+ daily — Average number of LGBTQ youth crisis contacts in February

$12.5 billion — Estimated decline in foreign travel spending

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s Medicaid Cuts Could Gut State Budgets — Will forcing states to fund SNAP and Medicaid leave millions uninsured and local services bankrupt?

DOJ Chief Promises Public Hit List — Is this the end of due process and the beginning of state-sanctioned political retribution?

Trump’s Crypto Empire Becomes a Foreign Influence Pipeline — Will anyone stop foreign actors from using memecoins to buy access as Trump rewrites crypto rules?

Pardons for Profit Are Replacing Rule of Law — Will anyone investigate the clemency-for-cash network rewarding Trump’s donors and loyalists?

Education Oversight is Collapsing Under Trump — What happens to disabled students when the federal watchdogs are purged?

Checks and Balances are Being Dismantled — Will Congress fully surrender its independence as Trump installs loyalists in legislative institutions?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Tax Cuts for the Rich, Hunger for the Poor — Trump’s tax plan adds $3.7 trillion to the deficit while cutting SNAP and Medicaid. States will be forced to drop people from food and healthcare programs just to cover billionaire tax giveaways.

Weaponizing Spending — From canceling grants to top universities to yanking research funds for life-saving medical devices, Trump is using federal dollars as a loyalty test—punishing critics and rewarding cronies.

Foreign Bribes Are Now Normalized — Trump’s acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar shatters precedent and security norms. Even some of his allies are calling it what it is—a bribe.

Crypto Scams as Policy — With Trump’s family launching and profiting off memecoins, and foreign firms buying in, the presidency is now fused with shady crypto ventures, without oversight or consequence.

Authoritarian Surveillance Playbook — Tools like Flock’s Nova system are turning local police into warrantless tracking machines.

Pardons for Sale — Trump’s clemency system is an open market: donate big, flatter him, and walk free. It’s the complete collapse of any impartial justice process.

Diversity Purges Are Security Risks — Dismantling DEI at the CIA strips America’s intelligence community of essential cultural, linguistic, and global insight—weakening national defense to appease far-right ideology.

