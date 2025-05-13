The lockout at the Library of Congress became the latest flashpoint in a battle over where Congress’s authority ends and the White House’s begins.Credit...Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

A VIP Seat at Trump’s Crypto Dinner Cost at Least $2 Million

What Happened: The top 220 holders of Trump’s $TRUMP memecoin secured dinner invitations with Trump by spending and holding millions of his $TRUMP memecoin, some spending over $19 million. The top 25 will get VIP access and a White House tour. Some dumped their coins right after qualifying.

Why It Matters: Another blatant pay-to-play scheme, letting anonymous investors, including foreign entities, buy access to Trump while posing a national security risk. Meanwhile, Trump deregulates crypto as he and his family profit.

Eric Trump’s American Bitcoin Goes Public in Latest Crypto Move by President’s Family

What Happened: Eric and Donald Trump Jr.’s bitcoin mining company, American Bitcoin, is going public via a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The Trump sons will retain 98% ownership of the new Nasdaq-listed firm, trading under the ticker “ABTC.”

Why It Matters: This deepens the Trump family’s grip on the U.S. crypto sector. As Eric Trump pushes U.S. bitcoin dominance and Trump deregulates the industry, it raises serious red flags about corruption, self-enrichment, and unchecked conflicts of interest.

Foreign Investors May Have Won Access to Trump Gala Through Meme Coin Contest

What Happened: The top 220 holders of Trump’s meme coin secured invitations for a dinner with Trump. Some wallets appear tied to foreign entities, including a Chinese billionaire and Trump ally previously sued by the SEC—a case dropped after Trump took office.

Why It Matters: Trump’s coin is a pay-to-play access scheme. Foreign investors may be buying influence, while Trump’s family stands to profit tens of millions. National security, ethics, and regulatory integrity are all at risk.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company in Talks With Government Over Amtrak Project

What Happened: The Federal Railroad Administration is consulting Musk’s Boring Company to potentially take over parts of Amtrak’s $8.5 billion Frederick Douglass Tunnel project.

Why It Matters: Musk’s dual role as Trump adviser and federal contractor poses a major conflict of interest. As he helps gut agencies that oversee his businesses, his companies continue to cash in on federal contracts.

Trump’s Plan to Accept Luxury Jet From Qatar Strains Bounds of Propriety

What Happened: Trump plans to use a $400 million Boeing 747-8 donated by the Qatari royal family as Air Force One—and later transfer it to his private presidential foundation. Attorney General Pam Bondi, a former Qatar lobbyist, approved the deal.

Why It Matters: This marks another breakdown of ethics in government. Trump is using the presidency as a tool for personal profit, foreign leverage, and corporate extortion—mirroring Putin’s playbook—while tearing down the very safeguards meant to prevent it.

Low-Income Families Would Lose, Wealthier Ones Would Gain Under GOP Tax Proposals

What Happened: A new Urban Institute analysis finds that extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts while slashing Medicaid and SNAP would hurt low-income families the most. The GOP’s proposed budget includes $880 billion in Medicaid cuts and $230 billion in SNAP reductions, while giving the wealthiest Americans thousands in tax breaks.

Why It Matters: This would gut healthcare and food aid for millions to fund tax breaks for the rich—deepening inequality and unraveling the basic safety net for the most vulnerable Americans.

FCC Threatens Charlie Ergen’s Hold on Satellite, 5G Spectrum Licenses

What Happened: The FCC is reviewing EchoStar’s use of 5G and satellite spectrum licenses, amid complaints from SpaceX that EchoStar isn’t fully utilizing them. FCC Chair Brendan Carr questioned EchoStar’s compliance and suggested reallocating the spectrum to Starlink.

Why It Matters: More corruption as Trump’s FCC is tipping the scales in Musk’s favor—reshaping U.S. telecom policy to reward his political ally and biggest donor.

Trump Sends Message to World: He’s Open for Business

What Happened: Trump defended his plan to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One, calling it a “great gesture” that will later go to his presidential library. The gift violates anti-corruption norms and breaches the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly dismantling ethical boundaries, turning the presidency into a vehicle for personal gain. With ongoing business ties in Qatar and the UAE, and billions in crypto and legal settlements tied to him, the message is clear: access and influence are for sale.

State Department Approves Arms Sales to UAE Before Trump’s Visit

What Happened: The State Department approved $1.4 billion in arms sales to the United Arab Emirates ahead of Trump’s Middle East tour. The deal includes six CH-47F Chinook helicopters and F-16 parts and maintenance.

Why It Matters: This arms deal strengthens ties with the UAE just as Trump faces scrutiny for accepting luxury gifts and expanding personal business ties in the UAE and other Gulf states.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

As White House Steers Justice Dept., Bondi Embraces Role of TV Messenger

What Happened: Trump, through Attorney General Pam Bondi, has turned the Justice Department into a partisan weapon—sidelining legal norms to carry out MAGA-aligned stunts, reward loyalists, and enforce Trump’s personal agenda with total obedience.

Why It Matters: The DOJ, once an independent pillar of democracy, now acts as a partisan enforcer. Bondi’s leadership has weaponized the department to punish opponents and protect allies—undermining the rule of law and accelerating the collapse of institutional integrity.

Top Justice Dept. Official Is Now Also Acting Librarian of Congress

What Happened: Trump named Deputy AG Todd Blanche—his former personal attorney—as acting Librarian of Congress after abruptly firing Carla Hayden. The White House accused Hayden of promoting “inappropriate” books for children.

Why It Matters: This consolidates even more power in Trump loyalists and further politicizes institutions. Installing a top DOJ official to oversee the nation’s largest library signals a purge of independent leadership and an effort to control access to knowledge.

Trump Installs Top Justice Dept. Official at Library of Congress, Prompting a Standoff

What Happened: Library of Congress staff blocked access to two DOJ officials whom Blanche tried to install, prompting a standoff and a constitutional clash over control of the legislative branch.

Why It Matters: This power grab targets a core congressional institution and threatens the separation of powers, politicizes nonpartisan research, and escalates Trump’s purge of independent leadership.

Trump Is Trying to Take Control of Congress Through Its Library

What Happened: Trump is attempting to seize control of the Library of Congress—an agency that provides confidential legal and policy advice to lawmakers—by illegally firing Librarian Carla Hayden and installing Todd Blanche. Staff have temporarily resisted the takeover.

Why It Matters: The Library of Congress is not part of the executive branch. Trump’s attempted takeover threatens the independence of Congress by giving his allies potential access to decades of confidential communications and legal analysis from the Congressional Research Service. This is part of a broader strategy by Trump and Musk to seize sensitive institutional data and cripple oversight.

The hidden ways Trump, DOGE are shutting down parts of the U.S. government

What Happened: Under Trump and Musk’s unauthorized DOGE, agencies like the EPA, NOAA, and Social Security are being stalled by new spending restrictions—$1 credit card limits, blocked lab purchases, and political appointee approvals on basic contracts. Operations across multiple agencies are grinding to a halt.

Why It Matters: By choking off basic operations without formally closing agencies, Trump and Musk are crippling government from within and paving the way to dismantle key institutions.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI Ordered to Prioritize Immigration as DOJ Scales Back White Collar Cases

What Happened: FBI agents have been instructed to spend one-third of their time on immigration enforcement, deprioritizing white-collar crime. Simultaneously, the DOJ issued new guidance narrowing white-collar prosecutions and scaling back corporate monitorships.

Why It Matters: Trump is redirecting federal law enforcement to target immigrants instead of prosecuting political and corporate corruption. This shields elites from accountability while weaponizing the system against vulnerable communities—undermining justice.

Trump Officials Investigate California Aid for Undocumented Immigrants

What Happened: DHS has subpoenaed Los Angeles County for records on applicants to California’s Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants, targeting a state-funded aid program for undocumented seniors and disabled individuals.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s attacks on blue states—weaponizing federal power to punish vulnerable immigrants and undermine state-funded support programs. It’s a targeted effort to intimidate, erode state autonomy, and dismantle social safety nets.

Trump Poised to Accept ‘Palace in the Sky’ Jet From Qatar

What Happened: Trump is preparing to accept a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar’s royal family, via the Pentagon, to use as Air Force One. DOJ memos signed by Pam Bondi claim the gift is legal—despite clear constitutional bans on foreign gifts without congressional approval.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ approved a blatantly unconstitutional gift from a foreign government, reiterating how compromised the DOJ has become. Pam Bondi, who signed off on the deal, previously lobbied for Qatar.

Trump Takes Fight With Harvard to University’s Hiring Practices

What Happened: The EEOC opened an investigation into Harvard University for alleged “discrimination” against white, Asian, male, and heterosexual employees. Citing a drop in white male faculty over the past decade, officials claim there may be a “pattern or practice” of illegal hiring bias.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing civil rights law against diversity efforts and attempting to dismantle affirmative action through federal force and reshape education to reflect his extremist political ideology.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Complains the Media Won’t Obey—But Many Already Are

What Happened: Trump continues attacking the press as “radical-left” and “fake news,” even as media executives cave to his influence. Billionaire owners at outlets like The Washington Post, CBS, and ABC have reportedly restructured editorial boards or settled lawsuits to avoid conflict with Trump.

Why It Matters: This erosion of press independence signals a dangerous shift. As media moguls bow to Trump to protect profits or avoid retaliation, critical coverage is chilled and self-censorship rises—undermining one of democracy’s most essential safeguards: a free and independent press.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

“The Children Are Being Used as Bait”

What Happened: New Trump policies are trapping migrant children in custody by making it nearly impossible for undocumented sponsors, including parents, to reunite with them. ICE now has access to ORR data and joins welfare checks, creating fear among potential sponsors. Meanwhile, legal aid funding has been slashed, forcing children as young as 4 to appear in immigration court alone.

Why It Matters: This regime is using children as bait to target immigrant families while stripping them of legal protections. It’s a deliberate, reprehensible strategy to instill fear, block reunifications, and accelerate deportations without due process.

DHS to End Deportation Protections for Afghanistan

What Happened: Kristi Noem announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Afghans in the U.S., effective July 12. The Biden-era protections were granted after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. DHS claims conditions have “notably improved” under the Taliban.

Why It Matters: Over 9,000 Afghans—many of whom risked their lives for U.S. forces—now face deportation to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where they risk imprisonment or death. It’s a cruel betrayal with deadly consequences.

Georgia college student remains in ICE custody after mistaken traffic stop

What Happened: Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old undocumented college student, was wrongly pulled over in Dalton, Georgia. Charges were dropped after dash cam footage cleared her—but she remains in ICE custody and faces deportation.

Why It Matters: Despite being cleared, Arias-Cristobal is now caught in Trump’s deportation dragnet. She’s lived in the U.S. since age 4. Her father was also detained after a separate minor traffic stop.

Pentagon Halts Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Troops

What Happened: The Pentagon has blocked all new hormone treatments and surgeries for transgender troops as part of Trump’s plan to remove them from the military.

Why It Matters: This strips thousands of transgender service members of vital medical care and reflects a broader rollback of LGBTQ+ rights—undermining dignity, equality, and military inclusion.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Republicans Target Federal Anti-Hunger Program as They Prepare Trump Tax Package

What Happened: House Republicans have proposed sharp restrictions to SNAP, including stricter work requirements, limiting aid to citizens and green card holders, and requiring states to co-fund the program—measures aimed at offsetting Trump’s costly tax cuts for the wealthy.

Why It Matters: Millions of low-income families will lose food assistance under this plan. Republicans want to gut a critical anti-hunger program to finance tax breaks for the wealthy while deepening poverty.

Newark Airport Had 3 Controllers on Duty When the Goal Is 14

What Happened: Severe air traffic controller shortages at Newark Airport led to flight delays of up to seven hours. Only 1 to 3 fully certified controllers were working instead of the required 14, forcing the FAA to hold incoming flights across the U.S. and Canada.

Why It Matters: Newark, a major U.S. airport, is now a symbol of nationwide aviation breakdowns. Staffing shortfalls, purges, tech failures, and poor planning have created dangerous delays and growing risks for passengers.

Nursing Home and Elder-Care Residents Could Be Hit Hard by Potential Medicaid Cuts

What Happened: House Republicans are pushing a proposal to limit a key Medicaid funding mechanism known as the “provider tax,” which helps states finance long-term care through federal matching funds. The change could drastically reduce Medicaid support for nursing homes.

Why It Matters: Over 60% of nursing home stays are funded by Medicaid. Slashing this funding threatens care for hundreds of thousands of elderly and disabled Americans. Facilities may cut beds or close entirely, leaving vulnerable residents without essential support.

EPA to Dismantle Chemical Health Risk Program

What Happened: Trump is gutting the EPA’s Office of Research and Development, threatening the future of IRIS—the agency’s key program for studying chemical health risks. Staff were told to reapply for fewer roles, and the program’s leader recently stepped down.

Why It Matters: IRIS has long been a target of the chemical industry because its independent research supports environmental protections. Gutting it will cripple the EPA’s ability to assess toxic chemicals—handing a major win to polluters and endangering public health.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Hands Off Greenland, Ex-NATO Chief Defies Trump

What Happened: Former Danish PM and NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen condemned Trump’s renewed threats to seize Greenland, calling them “shameless.” Trump stated he wouldn’t rule out illegally using force, saying the U.S. “needs Greenland very badly” for “security reasons.”

Why It Matters: Denmark is alarmed by U.S. surveillance of Greenland and summoned the ambassador in protest. Trump’s proposed “Compact of Free Association” signals an attempt to seize control against the will of Greenland’s people, mirroring Putin, not a democratic ally.

Poland to Shut Second Russian Consulate Over Sabotage Claims

What Happened: Poland ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate in Krakow, citing evidence that Moscow’s secret services orchestrated a massive fire at a Warsaw shopping mall in 2024. This follows an earlier consulate closure in Poznan over similar sabotage concerns.

Why It Matters: Poland’s shutdown of another Russian consulate underscores how Moscow exploits diplomatic cover to plan sabotage and terror. As hybrid attacks and election interference escalate, NATO’s eastern flank is drawing a hard line—signaling zero tolerance for Russian covert warfare.

European Officials Pledge Support for Ukraine, New Russia Sanctions at London Summit

What Happened: At a May 12 summit, top European powers backed Ukraine with new military and economic pledges. They demanded a 30-day ceasefire from Russia and warned of new sanctions targeting Kremlin oil profits and frozen assets. Zelenskyy confirmed he’ll attend May 15 talks in Turkey, even without Putin.

Why It Matters: As Trump retreats from Ukraine, Europe is stepping up. The expanded Weimar+ group marks a united front to counter Putin—through sanctions, military aid, and a clear commitment to NATO. Europe is filling the void left by the U.S.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Responds to Ceasefire Call With Drone Strikes

What Happened: After Ukraine and its allies called for a 30-day ceasefire, Russia launched over 100 drones at Ukraine, killing at least two and injuring seven. Putin rejected the “ceasefire,” using upcoming talks in Istanbul as a stalling tactic, again, while continuing attacks.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressuring Ukraine to negotiate, and Zelenskyy has agreed—daring Putin to show up. But Russia’s continued strikes reiterate it’s not serious about ending its illegal invasion. This is another delay tactic to prolong its genocidal war against Ukraine.

Trump Envoy Relied on Kremlin Interpreter in Secret Putin Talks

What Happened: Steve Witkoff met with Putin three times without a U.S. interpreter—relying instead on Kremlin translators, which left Witkoff vulnerable to manipulation. There was no official transcript created by U.S. officials.

Why It Matters: Using Kremlin interpreters gave Putin the upper hand and left the U.S. in the dark. With no American record and no national security staff present, these secretive meetings were most likely about arranging private business deals with Moscow.

Rama Trounces MAGA-Linked Opponents to Win 4th Term in Albania

What Happened: Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama secured a historic fourth term, with his party winning around 82 seats in Albania’s 140-seat parliament. He made EU accession by 2030 a central campaign pledge.

Why It Matters: Rama mocked his opponents for hiring Trump campaign chief Chris LaCivita, saying, “Hiring a Hollywood hairdresser doesn’t make you Brad Pitt.” His victory strengthens Albania’s pro-EU path and precedes a major European summit in Tirana this week.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Tariff Truce With China Demonstrates the Limits of Trump’s Aggression

What Happened: After imposing tariffs on Chinese goods, Trump was forced to roll them back amid economic fallout and backlash from U.S. businesses. A deal reached in Geneva lowers mutual tariffs but yields no major concessions from China beyond continued talks.

Why It Matters: The retreat highlights Trump’s failure to strong-arm Beijing through economic warfare. His trade escalation hurt American companies, disrupted global supply chains, and ultimately exposed the limits of his combative strategy when China didn’t fold.

America Has Given China a Strangely Good Tariff Deal

What Happened: Trump sharply reduced his extreme tariffs on Chinese goods—from 145% to 30%—in a temporary 90-day truce, while China lowered its duties from 125% to 10%. The deal followed weeks of economic disruption and pressure from U.S. businesses.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s aggressive posture, the deal delivers few wins for the U.S. and major relief for Beijing. China made no new concessions, while the U.S. retreated from a trade war it couldn’t sustain—exposing the strategic weakness behind Trump’s economic brinkmanship.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Avelo Airlines Faces Backlash for Aiding Trump’s Deportation Campaign

What Happened: Avelo Airlines has begun operating deportation flights for ICE under a new contract, despite serving mostly liberal-leaning cities. The decision sparked protests, political backlash, and union outrage.

Illinois governor is first in US to block federal access to personal data on autism

What Happened: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies from sharing personally identifiable autism-related health data with the federal government without explicit consent. The order directly rebukes a new Trump initiative—spearheaded by RFK Jr.—to mine Medicaid, Medicare, and NIH data for autism research.

📊 By the Numbers

$2 million — Minimum estimated value of Trump memecoin holdings required to access his VIP crypto dinner

$400 million — Value of the luxury jet Trump is accepting from Qatar’s royal family

98% — Stake Eric and Don Jr. will retain in new publicly traded American Bitcoin company

220 — Total number of Trump coin holders granted gala access

764,000 — Number of crypto wallets that lost money on Trump’s memecoin investments

$75 million — Justin Sun’s investment in Trump-linked crypto firm prior to SEC dropping the suit

$880 billion — Proposed GOP cuts to Medicaid

$230 billion — Proposed GOP cuts to SNAP food aid

60% — Percentage of nursing home stays funded by Medicaid, now at risk

3 — Number of air traffic controllers on duty at Newark Airport when 14 are required

30 days — Duration of ceasefire Europe is demanding from Russia

100+ — Number of drones Russia launched overnight at Ukraine following ceasefire proposal, killing 2

9,000+ — Number of Afghan nationals that will face deportation under DHS orders

4 — Age of some unaccompanied children forced to appear in immigration court alone

$1.4 billion — Value of arms deal approved for UAE ahead of Trump’s Middle East tour

$8.5 billion — Value of Amtrak’s Frederick Douglass Tunnel project, now being eyed by Musk

6/6 — Date of the next nationwide Day of Action against Trump policies

