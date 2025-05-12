Trump Tyranny Tracker

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
2h

Use this spreadsheet to call/email/write any of our representatives as often as possible. Not just your own state reps, reach out to those in other states. Be as loud as you can and share this. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.” 

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit

Crystal Sicotte Bachmann's avatar
Crystal Sicotte Bachmann
8h

So now, DT is on his way to the Middle East Autocracies to play the "pay to play game". Qatar gives, according to DT a gift to the DOD. But...it goes to his private library after he is done with it as acting dictator. Hmm. Well, he did use an EO to temporarily halt anti-bribery rules for the executive branch. Ok. Now all the pseudo -government and government personnel can enrich themselves. Martin is now at DOJ as pardon attorney. He is going to be a very busy guy after this trip. What I'm waiting for is when the DOD says " you said the plane was a gift to us. Not your library." And Martin isn't that good. He will screw up some pardons...some of these people will brag. They can't help it. It's just too good a chance to show off how much they made off the Arab States??? The grift show has only begun. Waiting with bated breath. These people think their families will profit down the road. When DT finds out how much he didn't get. And they did. We will have the greatest fireworks show in 26. Loyal to Trump not likely. Loyalty to $, bet your bottom dollar on it. Sit back and enjoy the show. They will all turn on each other. Greed is envious, insidious and friendless .

