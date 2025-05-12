In this February 15, 2025 a Boeing 747 sits on the tarmac of Palm Beach International airport after US President Donald Trump toured the aircraft on February 15, 2025. Roberto Schmidt | Afp | Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 9-11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨 Announcement

🔥 In Corruption News

Large Investors Pour Hundreds of Millions Into Trump Media

What Happened: SEC filings show that major institutional investors, including Charles Schwab Investment Management and Australia’s Hancock Prospecting, significantly increased their holdings in Trump Media and Technology Group despite the company’s massive losses in 2024.

Why It Matters: These investments reek of political payoffs, not legitimate business decisions. Trump still holds shares in TMTG, which is now pushing a crypto venture advised by Schwab and expanding inside federal agencies. The surge in stock buys lines up with Trump policies that directly benefit these insiders—raising red flags about market manipulation and brazen corruption.

In Mideast, Trump Prioritizes Business Over Geopolitics, Blurs Line with Family Deals

What Happened: Trump’s first major foreign trip centers on business deals in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—deliberately skipping Israel and sidestepping urgent regional crises like Gaza and Iran’s nuclear threat. The visit closely follows new Trump Organization activity in the Gulf, reiterating that diplomacy is being used to chase private profits.

Why It Matters: Trump is using foreign policy as a pay-to-play scheme, putting personal profit ahead of American interests, allies, strategy, and human rights. His Gulf deals—some tied to his and his family’s business—send a clear message: corruption comes first, and authoritarian regimes are welcome partners.

Trump in talks with Qatar over plane gift

What Happened: Trump is negotiating with Qatar for a $400 million aircraft—modeled after his gaudy gold Trump Tower aesthetic—to use as Air Force One, with plans to later transfer it to his presidential library. The gift would violate the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bars foreign gifts without congressional approval.

Why It Matters: Accepting a $400 million gift from a foreign country is blatant corruption. It sets a dangerous precedent, especially with Trump’s business ties to Qatar, and erases any line between public office and personal enrichment — just like in Russia.

Jared Kushner Quietly Advising Trump Administration Ahead of Middle East Trip

What Happened: Jared Kushner is informally advising Trump officials ahead of Trump’s Middle East visit, guiding talks with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. While not part of the official delegation, Kushner is helping shape efforts to secure economic agreements, leveraging his personal ties to Arab leaders.

Why It Matters: Kushner’s role is pure self-dealing—shaping Middle East policy while cashing in on Gulf money. He has billions pouring in from Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and this is more corruption in plain sight.

Trump, Raking In Cash, Expands His Power in the G.O.P. Money World

What Happened: Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., has raised $400 million since the 2024 election, while Trump allies have taken over key Republican congressional super PACs. Formerly independent groups like the Congressional Leadership Fund and Senate Leadership Fund are now closely aligned with the White House, filled with loyalists and Trump campaign veterans.

Why It Matters: Trump has turned the GOP into a loyalty cult, sidelining moderates and taking over key fundraising and strategy. The 2026 midterms won’t be about policy—it will be a Musk-funded purge of anyone who defies him.

SEC Settles with Trump-Linked Crypto Firm, Commissioner Calls It a “Tremendous Disservice”

What Happened: The SEC reached a controversial settlement with Ripple Labs, a crypto firm tied to Trump, allowing it to recover $75 million of a previously imposed $125 million fine. The deal would also lift a prior injunction against the company.

Why It Matters: SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw called the deal a “tremendous disservice,” warning it guts crypto enforcement and puts investors at risk. Ripple, a Trump donor with insider access, is reaping the rewards.

Elon Musk’s Regulatory Woes Are Conveniently Vanishing Under Trump

What Happened: Since Trump’s return, over 40 regulatory cases involving Musk’s companies—SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink—have stalled or been quietly dropped. Investigations into labor abuses, discrimination, and animal cruelty were shut down or gutted after Musk took power and helped dismantle federal oversight across key agencies.

Why It Matters: Musk, once facing over $2.3 billion in fines, now operates with legal impunity while raking in billions in federal contracts. A Senate report says he’s dismantling the government for personal gain, as Trump protects his empire and pushes Musk’s projects.

Trump to Sign Order Discouraging Criminal Enforcement of Regulatory Offenses

What Happened: Trump plans to sign an executive order directing federal agencies to scale back the use of criminal charges for regulatory violations. The order mandates agencies to publish lists of offenses that could trigger prosecution and provide guidance to limit referrals unless clear criminal intent is involved.

Why It Matters: This is part of a long-running conservative effort to gut federal oversight by labeling it “overcriminalization.” This will let corporations off the hook, especially in food, drug, and environmental safety, by making it harder to hold them accountable for breaking the law.

Meet the Top Donors to Trump’s $239 Million Inauguration Fund

What Happened: Trump raised a record-shattering $239 million for his 2025 inauguration, bankrolled by crypto firms, tech giants, and companies under investigation. Donors included Ripple Labs, JPMorgan Chase, Uber, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Over $16 million came from Trump appointees or their spouses—many of whom were rewarded with government positions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s 2025 inauguration haul doubled that of 2017, exposing the growing merger of political power and corporate money. Some major donors hold key government posts, highlighting pay-to-play schemes, regulatory favors, and a system where tech, crypto, and energy giants can buy influence—and immunity.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump "Actively Looking" at Suspending Habeas Corpus to Deport Migrants, Stephen Miller Says

What Happened: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said that Trump is considering suspending habeas corpus to expedite mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, citing the Constitution’s exception for “rebellion or invasion.”

Why It Matters: Suspending habeas corpus would shred a fundamental legal safeguard — the right to challenge unlawful detention — and has only been used in extreme national emergencies (not invented ones). Trump is using students and immigrants as a test case to see how far he can push constitutional limits.

Trump Calls for 20,000 Extra Officers to Help With Deportation Efforts

What Happened: Trump issued an order to expand his deportation force by 20,000 officers, calling for the deputization of state and local law enforcement and other personnel to ramp up mass deportations.

Why It Matters: This would mark a massive escalation of immigration enforcement, blending federal and local powers to carry out deportations and disappearances. The scale, funding, and legality of such a program remain unclear, but it signals Trump’s intention to build a police state answering to his directives.

Despite His Radicalism, Ed Martin Lands Powerful Justice Department Role

What Happened: After his Senate confirmation failed, “Stop the Steal” loyalist Ed Martin was quickly reassigned by Trump to three powerful DOJ roles: director of the new “Weaponization Working Group,” associate deputy attorney general, and pardon attorney.

Why It Matters: Trump is stacking the DOJ with loyalists who will carry out his orders—even illegal ones—while purging anyone who resists. Martin’s appointment reiterates that the DOJ is a weapon for MAGA revenge, where law enforcement and pardon power are used to reward allies and crush opposition.

White House Fires Copyright Chief After AI Report, Escalating Library of Congress Purge

What Happened: The Trump White House fired U.S. Copyright Office head Shira Perlmutter just days after ousting Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. Perlmutter became a target after releasing a report warning that AI training on copyrighted material could be illegal, clashing with Trump and Musk’s drive to rapidly expand AI and centralize federal data.

Why It Matters: The firing shows Trump is politicizing copyright law to clear the way for unchecked AI expansion. Dissenting experts are being purged to remove legal obstacles—proof that loyalty, speed, and control matter more than the law.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Shifts Detainees to Pro-Deportation Texas Court

What Happened: Trump is relocating Venezuelan migrants to a Texas district where a Trump-appointed judge has allowed disappearances under the Alien Enemies Act—sidestepping courts that blocked removals. Some transfers violated court orders, with detainees moved just before legal relief could be filed.

Why It Matters: ICE is exploiting jurisdictional tactics to fast-track disappearances without due process, using a wartime law despite no war. Advocates warn this sets a dangerous precedent for mass removals and legal abuse.

Newark Mayor Arrested at ICE Facility During Protest Over Detention Conditions

What Happened: Newark Mayor and New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Ras Baraka was arrested for “trespassing” at an ICE detention facility after federal agents claimed he refused to leave. Baraka had joined members of Congress for an oversight visit and was later released, calling the arrest “targeted.” ICE and DHS allege he remained unlawfully, which Baraka disputes, saying he was initially granted entry.

Why It Matters: The arrest inflames tensions over a reopened ICE facility that local leaders say is operating in violation of state laws. Baraka, a sharp critic of Trump’s immigration crackdown, says his arrest is part of a wider effort to silence dissent and strip power from local governments challenging federal overreach.

After Jailing of Newark Mayor, DHS Warns “More Arrests Coming”

What Happened: After arresting Newark Mayor Ras Baraka outside an ICE facility during an oversight visit, DHS now claims that accompanying lawmakers, Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Rob Menendez could also face arrest, alleging bodycam footage shows them assaulting ICE officers.

Why It Matters: Arresting and threatening sitting members of Congress is a stunning escalation in Trump’s war on oversight and dissent. With DHS now floating the suspension of habeas corpus, the regime is openly embracing authoritarian tactics to silence opposition and consolidate power.

Trump Targets Fired USAID Workers for Speaking to Press

What Happened: At least 6 USAID employees who gave interviews after Musk’s purges are now under internal investigation for “unauthorized media engagement.” They had believed they were already terminated.

Why It Matters: This is a clear attempt to silence dissent and intimidate whistleblowers. Legal experts argue it’s retaliation that undermines free speech protections for federal workers.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Fake pizza orders sent to judges seen as threat to judicial safety

What Happened: Federal judges in at least 7 states have received anonymous pizza deliveries to their homes, seen as an intimidation tactic amid legal battles against Trump’s policies. The deliveries, often tied to recent rulings against Trump, include one sent in the name of a judge’s murdered son. The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate campaign to harass and intimidate judges, echoing Trump’s relentless attacks on the judiciary. Trump and his MAGA base continue putting targets on anyone who stands in his way, clearing the path to seize full power by eliminating all checks and opposition.

New FEMA Head Tells Staff: "Don't Get in My Way… I Will Run Right Over You"

What Happened: Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson, a former Marine appointed by Trump after his predecessor was fired for defending the agency’s existence, told staff in his first meeting that he would "run right over" anyone who resists Trump’s agenda to downsize or dismantle FEMA.

Why It Matters: Richardson’s remarks make clear that Trump plans to gut FEMA right as hurricane season begins. His appointment is part of a broader agenda to install loyalists, purge dissenters, and dismantle agencies.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Seeks to Strip Away Legal Tool Key to Civil Rights Enforcement

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order instructing all federal agencies to eliminate the use of “disparate-impact liability,” a cornerstone of civil rights law used since the 1960s to challenge policies that disproportionately harm protected groups. This includes education, employment, housing, and law enforcement policies that appear neutral but have discriminatory outcomes.

Why It Matters: This sweeping rollback guts one of the strongest tools for enforcing the Civil Rights Act of 1964, revealing the regime’s intent to end the fight against systemic discrimination. It’s a direct assault on civil rights—and a major win for far-right extremists.

Trump’s DOJ Stripped Lifeline Legal Services From the Most Vulnerable Detained Immigrants

What Happened: Trump canceled the National Qualified Representative Program, which provided government-paid lawyers for detained immigrants with serious mental health or cognitive disabilities. Advocates warn this effectively leaves the most vulnerable to face deportation proceedings alone, often without understanding the charges or the system.

Why It Matters: Without legal counsel, many of these detainees—some of whom can't even state their name or age—face indefinite detention or deportation to countries they barely know. This marks a major rollback of basic due process rights, with devastating consequences for hundreds of people.

Pentagon orders military to pull all library books on diversity

What Happened: The Pentagon has ordered all military libraries to pull books on diversity, anti-racism, gender identity, and related topics by May 21, per a memo from Pete Hegseth’s office.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented purge targets hundreds of titles, including books on civil rights and the Holocaust. It’s an effort to erase vital history, suppress dissent, and rewrite the past as part of Trump’s broader extremist agenda.

Tribal Communities Risk Losing Local Libraries and the History They Hold Amid DOGE Cuts

What Happened: Trump abruptly terminated federal grants that support more than 100 libraries on tribal lands, jeopardizing essential services like internet access, early literacy programs, and cultural preservation. The cuts came after Trump’s March executive order directing the elimination of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the agency responsible for the funding.

Why It Matters: These cuts threaten to erase vital community institutions in rural tribal areas, where local libraries serve as lifelines to education, technology, and cultural continuity. Tribes and library unions have sued, warning that dismantling IMLS without congressional approval violates the law and undermines tribal sovereignty.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FEMA Cuts Emergency Training Under Trump as Hurricane Season Nears

What Happened: Trump slashed FEMA’s in-person hurricane preparedness training, imposed travel and speech restrictions on staff, and fired a third of the agency’s workforce. Key sessions, including those at the National Hurricane Conference, were canceled or moved online.

Why It Matters: As a busy hurricane season approaches, Trump’s effort to gut FEMA and fire the head is weakening disaster readiness. Local officials may lack critical training and updated tools, risking lives if major storms hit.

State Department Plans Deeper-than-Anticipated Staff Cuts

What Happened: The State Department plans to cut 3,400 positions starting June 2, significantly higher than the previously estimated 2,000. Most foreign service officers won’t be eligible to transfer.

Why It Matters: These cuts will gut key policy areas, wipe out offices like special envoys and cybersecurity units, and force hundreds of diplomats out by July 1. It’s a deliberate move to shrink U.S. influence abroad while giving Trump tighter control over who stays—through Schedule F-style loyalty hires.

DOGE Is Bringing Back a Deadly Disease

What Happened: Trump and Musk have gutted federal workplace safety programs, including the team monitoring silicosis, a deadly but preventable lung disease. Key agencies like NIOSH and MSHA have been hollowed out, with enforcement of updated safety rules paused and major regional offices shut down.

Why It Matters: Silicosis cases are already surging among miners and countertop workers, especially immigrants. Without federal oversight, thousands more workers are likely to suffer or die from this illness.

FDA Stalls in Posting Food Safety Warning Letters Amid Staff Cuts

What Happened: The FDA has not published over a dozen food safety warning letters due to staffing shortages. The purges gutted the team responsible for reviewing and redacting sensitive information before public release, stalling the agency’s ability to flag violations like potential botulism risks and contaminated supplements.

Why It Matters: Warning letters are a crucial FDA tool to expose unsafe food practices and pressure companies to act. By hiding them, Trump officials are shielding violators, weakening enforcement, and keeping the public in the dark.

National Science Foundation eliminates equity division, cancels dozens more grants

What Happened: The National Science Foundation eliminated its Division of Equity for Excellence in STEM and canceled 73 more research grants. Around 70 staff were purged, with 300 more temporary roles to be cut.

Why It Matters: These moves are part of Trump’s purge of “DEI” initiatives and broader cuts to federal science programs. Over 1,400 grants—totaling $1 billion—have been canceled. Leading universities are suing over the sudden changes, warning of long-term damage to U.S. innovation.

FAA Weighs Cutting Newark Flights After Hundreds of Disruptions

What Happened: The FAA is weighing flight reductions at Newark Liberty International Airport after major equipment failures and a severe shortage of air traffic controllers caused over 1,000 flight disruptions. A 90-second outage left planes invisible to controllers, triggering follow-up incidents and forcing several staff onto trauma leave.

Why It Matters: The system is cracking—runway work, aging infrastructure, and summer demand are overwhelming air traffic control. United has already cut 35 daily flights at Newark, warning that FAA schedules are unsafe. Without $31 billion in upgrades from Congress, flight cuts and chaos could spread nationwide.

HHS Moves Again to Fire Probationary Employees

What Happened: The Department of Health and Human Services is resuming efforts to terminate thousands of probationary employees, many of whom had previously been put on paid leave following a court-ordered pause in February.

Why It Matters: The Trump and RFK Jr. purges are gutting already understaffed health agencies like the CDC and NIH. Firing top performers signals these are political purges, and they’re destroying the institutions meant to protect public health.

Federal Workplace Safety Workers Warn of Deadly Consequences from Trump Cuts

What Happened: Over 100 current and former employees of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health sent a letter to Congress warning that mass purges are putting American workers at risk. More than 90% of NIOSH staff have received layoff notices, and critical programs like the 9/11 Health Program and black lung screenings have already been disrupted.

Why It Matters: NIOSH’s near-total dismantling isn’t just bureaucratic—it’s a direct assault on worker safety. Programs that protect miners, 9/11 survivors, and factory workers are on the brink of collapse. Without action from Congress, preventable deaths and injuries will rise.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran's Top Diplomat Arrives for Indirect Nuclear Talks With US in Oman

What Happened: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Muscat ahead of the fourth round of indirect nuclear talks with the U.S. The talks come just before Trump’s Middle East visit. Iran reiterated that uranium enrichment is non-negotiable, blaming the U.S. for shifting positions.

Why It Matters: These negotiations could decide whether the U.S. and Iran avoid confrontation. But with Tehran digging in on enrichment and Trump’s reckless, unpredictable diplomacy, the risk of escalation is high.

India and Pakistan Accuse Each Other of Breaking Ceasefire After Trump-Brokered Deal

What Happened: Just hours after Trump and Marco Rubio announced a “full and immediate” U.S.-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan, both countries accused each other of violating the agreement. Explosions were reported in Kashmir, despite commitments by both nations to halt hostilities.

U.S. Spy Agencies Told to Gather Intelligence on Greenland

What Happened: Trump ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to ramp up spying on Greenland, including its independence movement and political sentiment toward U.S. interests. Tulsi Gabbard condemned the leak of the directive and threatened prosecutions of whistleblowers. Denmark, which governs the island, expressed outrage, with Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen saying, “We do not spy on friends.”

Why It Matters: This has strained relations with Denmark, a key NATO ally, and threatens the transatlantic alliance as Trump floats using military force to illegally annex Greenland. He’s fueling distrust, acting more like Putin than a U.S. president—treating allies as obstacles and land as a commodity.

Pentagon Considers Shifting Greenland to US Northern Command, Sparking Concerns Over Trump’s Ambitions for the Territory

What Happened: Trump is considering shifting military oversight of Greenland from U.S. European Command to U.S. Northern Command, claiming it’s more relevant to North American defense. The move would effectively reclassify Greenland under the command responsible for defending the U.S. homeland.

Why It Matters: The proposed shift is fueling fears that Trump is laying the groundwork to seize Greenland. Danish officials are worried, especially as U.S. intelligence activity ramps up on the island.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Zelenskyy challenges Putin to meet him after Trump demands Ukraine-Russia talks

What Happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly invited Putin to meet in Istanbul on Thursday for direct talks to end the war, following Trump’s demand that Ukraine accept Russia’s offer for negotiations. Zelensky added that a ceasefire should begin on Monday as a precondition.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push for talks plays right into Putin’s hands, undercutting Western unity and pressuring Ukraine to negotiate on Russia’s terms. As the West threatens new sanctions, Trump is offering Putin a way out—one that legitimizes a genocidal invasion and rewards aggression.

Kremlin Spokesman: Putin Considers Trump ‘A Wise Man, A Brave Man’

What Happened: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised Trump in an ABC News interview, calling him “a wise man, a brave man,” and portrayed Putin as “ready for peace”—on the condition that the West halts weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The Kremlin is praising Trump because it sees him as key to helping Russia in its genocidal war. Putin sees Trump as his tool to shatter Western unity. And Russia can end the war by stopping its genocide and getting out of Ukraine.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Announces 25 Percent Tariffs on Imported Cars

What Happened: Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on all imported cars and auto parts, escalating his trade war and targeting foreign automakers. The White House says more tariffs are coming.

Why It Matters: These tariffs risk inflaming global trade tensions, raising prices for American consumers, and disrupting the auto industry supply chain.

U.S. Could Face Default by August if Congress Doesn't Address Debt Ceiling, Bessent Says

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned lawmakers that the federal government could run out of cash and borrowing power by August if Congress doesn't raise or suspend the debt ceiling by mid-July.

Why It Matters: A failure to act would trigger a catastrophic default, undermining the U.S. financial system, weakening global standing, and damaging business confidence. With Congress set to recess in July, Bessent urged urgent action to avoid an economic crisis.

How Tariffs Are Crushing Small Businesses: ‘Nobody in Power Seems to Care’

What Happened: Small business owners across the U.S. are being devastated by Trump’s tariffs. Companies with limited supply chains and financial buffers are laying off staff, running out of inventory, and dipping into personal savings to stay afloat.

Why It Matters: Unlike large corporations, small businesses lack the resources to absorb the tariffs or pivot to new suppliers. Many face closures, mass layoffs, and liquidation.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Tufts Student Freed After 6 Weeks in ICE Detention Over Pro-Palestinian Speech

What Happened: Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk was released from ICE custody after a federal judge ruled her detention violated her First Amendment and due process rights. Öztürk, who has no criminal charges, was arrested by masked agents and held in Louisiana for six weeks—allegedly in retaliation for co-authoring a pro-Palestinian op-ed.

15 States Sue Over Trump’s Push to Fast-Track Oil and Gas Projects

What Happened: A coalition of 15 Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit Friday Trump’s executive order declaring a “national energy emergency,” accusing him of illegally bypassing environmental laws to fast-track oil and gas development.

Trump Must Halt DOGE Cuts at 20 Federal Agencies, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from implementing mass purges and program eliminations at 20 government agencies, finding that he likely exceeded his legal authority.

Court rules Alabama redistricting intentionally discriminates against Black voters

What Happened: A panel of federal judges ruled that Alabama’s Republican-controlled legislature deliberately drew a 2023 congressional map to dilute Black voting power, violating the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. The court banned the use of the map in future elections.

Quakers March 300 Miles to Protest Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: A group of Quakers is marching from New York City to Washington, DC, in protest of Trump’s crackdown on immigrants. The march, led by young Quaker organizers, aims to show solidarity with migrants and revive historic principles of religious freedom and justice.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

The DOJ is a MAGA Weapon — Trump continues appointing loyalists to enforce revenge, not justice. Dissent is being purged, and the law is now a political tool.

Musk’s Legal Problems Are Vanishing — Over 40 federal cases have been dropped as Musk gains power and rakes in contracts, revealing how corruption and impunity are now features of the system.

Foreign Policy for Sale — Trump’s Middle East trip is all about business deals tied to his family. Diplomacy has been replaced by personal profit.

Civil Rights Rollback Accelerates — From eliminating legal tools to banning books and slashing equity programs, the regime is dismantling decades of progress.

Democratic Oversight Is Under Attack — Arresting mayors and threatening members of Congress shows Trump’s regime is targeting anyone who tries to hold it accountable.

Habeas Corpus and Due Process Are on the Chopping Block — Trump’s push to suspend constitutional rights for immigrants is a test run for broader authoritarian rule.

