📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

How RFK Jr. Is Boosting ‘Food Babe’ and Other MAHA Acolytes

What Happened: RFK Jr. is facing scrutiny for publicly elevating wellness influencers and companies aligned with his “Make America Healthy Again” movement. These figures, including Vani Hari (“Food Babe”) and Mark Hyman, have business ties that benefit from RFK Jr.’s policy announcements and public appearances.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is surrounding himself with allies who stand to profit from their proximity to his position. Ethics experts say it skirts legal boundaries while blurring the line between public service and private enrichment.

Democrats Block Stablecoin Bill Over Trump’s Crypto Profits

What Happened: Senate Democrats blocked a stablecoin regulation bill, warning it could help Trump and his allies profit from crypto ventures. The bill aimed to create federal rules for stablecoins but lacked safeguards against political self-enrichment.

Why It Matters: Trump launched a meme coin, promoted pay-for-access crypto events, and backed a family-linked stablecoin tied to a $2 billion UAE deal. Democrats say the bill would legalize corruption unless it bars elected officials from owning or promoting crypto assets.

Trump’s Middle East trip will take him to 3 countries with Trump-branded projects

What Happened: Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar—three countries with Trump-branded properties or active development deals. These include golf courses, luxury residences, and hotel projects tied to powerful state-linked developers like DAMAC Properties and Saudi-based Dar Global. Some of the ventures involve direct partnerships with foreign governments.

Why It Matters: Trump is running U.S. foreign policy like a personal business empire (like in Russia). His deals with foreign governments turn diplomacy into a global bribery scheme, where access and influence go to the highest bidder. It’s blatant corruption and a national security threat.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Jeanine Pirro Named D.C. Interim U.S. Attorney

What Happened: Trump appointed Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for D.C. after Ed Martin’s nomination collapsed amid backlash over his support for January 6 rioters. Martin will now lead Trump’s new “Weaponization Working Group” at the DOJ.

Why It Matters: Trump is stacking the Justice Department with loyalists to protect allies and carry out retribution against opponents. Expertise isn’t a factor—seasoned professionals are being purged and replaced with loyal foot soldiers who will do his bidding without question.

Jeanine Pirro’s Fox Producer Thought She Was “Nuts.” Trump Just Named Her DC’s Top Prosecutor

What Happened: Trump appointed Fox News host and longtime loyalist Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Internal Fox communications show her executive producer describing her as a “reckless maniac” who is “nuts,” promotes “conspiracy theories,” and “should never be on live television.”

Why It Matters: Pirro’s appointment—another conspiracy-peddling loyalist with no recent legal experience—reiterates Trump’s goals of controlling the Justice Department, using it as a political weapon to target his perceived enemies, protect his allies, and criminalize dissent.

Leader of FEMA Is Fired as Trump Pushes to Dismantle Agency

What Happened: Acting FEMA chief Cameron Hamilton was fired one day after telling Congress the agency was vital to disaster response and should not be eliminated, directly contradicting Trump and Kristi Noem, who want to abolish FEMA.

Why It Matters: Hamilton was fired for telling the truth. Now, FEMA is leaderless, understaffed, and underfunded just weeks before hurricane season. Trump demands blind loyalty and, as a result, will put lives at risk.

DOGE-Led Software Revamp to Speed US Job Cuts Even as Musk Steps Back

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management, guided by Elon Musk, has revamped a Pentagon-developed layoff software, now rebranded as the "Workforce Reshaping Tool." It’s designed to rapidly process mass purges of federal employees.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk plan to use Pentagon software to purge thousands of federal workers. It's a blueprint for dismantling the civil service and consolidating control.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Fires Librarian of Congress

What Happened: Dr. Carla D. Hayden, the first African American and first woman to lead the Library of Congress, was abruptly fired via email by Trump officials without explanation. She was appointed by President Obama in 2016 and served throughout Trump’s first term.

Why It Matters: Hayden’s removal marks another aggressive Trump move to reshape American cultural and intellectual institutions, furthering his extremist agenda against diversity, historical truth, and academic independence. Her firing follows book bans and the political purging of U.S. cultural landmarks.

Justice Department Targets Letitia James in Trump-Era Retaliation Probe

What Happened: The DOJ has launched a criminal investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James over alleged “misrepresentations on mortgage paperwork” for a Norfolk, VA property. Trump-appointed housing official William Pulte referred the case, claiming James falsely stated it would be her primary residence.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the DOJ to launch a criminal probe into one of his top adversaries, who led the historic fraud case against him and blocked multiple policies. Her lawyer called the investigation “political retribution,” with clear evidence that the disputed property was intended for her niece. Retaliation begins.

Agency Moves to Fire a Judge Who Rejected a Trump Directive

What Happened: Karen Ortiz, a longtime administrative judge at the EEOC, was placed on leave and is being targeted for termination after criticizing Trump’s order to halt discrimination investigations involving transgender people. In February, Ortiz emailed 1,000 colleagues condemning the directive as “illegal and unethical” and urging the agency’s acting chair to resign.

Why It Matters: Ortiz is being targeted for upholding civil rights and refusing to bow to Trump’s agenda. It’s part of a broader authoritarian crackdown—using executive power to expel anyone who defends the rule of law and erase protections that stand in the regime’s way.

Trump Invokes State Secrets in Abrego Garcia Deportation Case

What Happened: Trump invoked the rarely used state secrets privilege to block the release of documents related to the disappearance of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, defying a court order mandating his return to the U.S.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is using “state secrets” to cover up an illegal disappearance and defy court orders. Trump’s blatant contempt for the judiciary shows a dangerous abuse of power, using secrecy to shield unlawful actions and erase accountability.

RFK Jr. Launches Autism Data Project Using Medicare, Medicaid Info

What Happened: The NIH is creating a “real-world data platform” to research autism causes using Medicare and Medicaid data, electronic medical records, and wearables.

Why It Matters: Privacy advocates and autism researchers are alarmed. Critics fear the project will morph into a national autism registry (which RFK Jr. pitched) and be misused, especially given RFK Jr.’s long-debunked conspiracy theories linking vaccines to autism and promises to “eradicate” the condition.

US Says It Is Probing Foreign Donations at University of Pennsylvania

What Happened: The Department of Education launched an investigation into the University of Pennsylvania over allegedly “inaccurate and untimely disclosures of foreign donations.” The department is demanding tax records, foreign contracts, and details on university personnel tied to foreign governments dating back to 2017.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to punish elite universities—weaponizing investigations to silence dissent and enforce ideological control. This assault on education is part of a broader agenda to crush student activism and preempt resistance.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The Warped Reality of the Elites Shaping Trump’s Administration

What Happened: Trump’s second-term agenda is being driven by a tight circle of far-right ideologues—like JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, and Michael Anton—who view America’s institutions as captured by a “leftist enemy.” Shaped by echo chambers and grievance politics, they see universities, the media, and the government as threats to be dismantled, not reformed.

Why It Matters: These extremists aren’t on the sidelines—they’re running the government. Their paranoia is now policy, driving attacks on universities, politicizing the military, and fueling a broader effort to dismantle democracy from within.

Journalist Sues Trump Over VOA Shutdown, Urges Media to ‘Fight Back’

What Happened: Patsy Widakuswara, White House bureau chief at Voice of America, is leading a lawsuit against Trump after an executive order defunded and dismantled the broadcaster. The order halted operations, placed over 1,000 staff on leave, and terminated 600 contractors. Although a court issued a temporary injunction, VOA remains shut down as the government continues to appeal.

Why It Matters: Trump is silencing independent journalism —shutting down a global media agency to suppress coverage he labels “anti-Trump.” Like any dictator, he knows that controlling the media and the narrative is key to consolidating power. Widakuswara calls it what it is: a direct assault on the First Amendment and a warning to all journalists. Kari Lake recently announced that VOA will air propaganda from far-right outlet OAN.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

The Pentagon’s Culture Wars Hit West Point

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered West Point to purge “divisive” content, resulting in banned books, canceled classes, and a mandate to present a sanitized, pro-American narrative. Works by Black authors like Toni Morrison and Ta-Nehisi Coates were removed, and faculty were pressured to avoid discussing racism and gender. Several professors have since resigned in protest.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Pentagon is forcing military academies to rewrite history and suppress academic freedom, replacing honest education and historical facts with nationalist propaganda.

Up to 1,000 Transgender Troops Being Expelled Under New Pentagon Order

What Happened: Following the Supreme Court’s decision allowing Trump’s transgender military ban to proceed, Hegseth ordered the immediate separation of 1,000 transgender troops who had self-identified, with others given 30 days to come forward. The Pentagon will also review medical records to identify additional individuals for involuntary discharge.

Why It Matters: This is the largest purge of LGBTQ+ service members in decades and a chilling rollback of civil rights. The policy enforces forced outing, strips troops of due process, and reduces their service to a political target—echoing past eras of discrimination.

Migrants Are Skipping Medical Care, Fearing ICE, Doctors Say

What Happened: Since Trump rescinded protections barring immigration enforcement at hospitals and clinics, a growing number of undocumented immigrants are avoiding or delaying urgent medical care, including for gunshot wounds, diabetes, and high-risk pregnancies, out of fear of deportation.

Why It Matters: Medical professionals warn this will spark a public health crisis—untreated illnesses, rising deaths, and soaring costs from preventable conditions. Clinics report sharp drops in patient visits and interpreter use, as ICE’s presence creates a climate of fear that’s driving immigrants away from life-saving care. Lives are on the line.

Trump Declares High-Speed Internet Program ‘Racist’ and ‘Unconstitutional’

What Happened: Trump attacked the Biden-era Digital Equity Act, calling it “racist” and “woke handouts based on race,” and vowed to end the program. The law, passed under the bipartisan infrastructure bill, aimed to expand broadband access for veterans, the elderly, disabled people, and low-income households.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attack is part of a broader purge of equity programs, using race to divide the country and inflame his base. Despite the law’s nondiscrimination clause, he’s pushing to slash billions in broadband grants to red and blue states—undermining expansion efforts and showing blatant contempt for the communities they’re meant to protect.

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Revoke Legal Status of 500,000 Immigrants

What Happened: Trump asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision blocking his effort to revoke temporary legal status for over 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. These immigrants had been granted status under a Biden-era humanitarian program.

Why It Matters: If the Court sides with Trump, hundreds of thousands of people—many of whom have built lives in the U.S., could face deportation. The case challenges judicial oversight of executive immigration decisions, with broad implications for future humanitarian protections.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Cuts to AmeriCorps Causing “Damage and Chaos,” Groups Say

What Happened: Trump abruptly terminated over 1,000 AmeriCorps grant programs, including projects serving impoverished communities and disaster-prone areas—many in states that voted for Trump. Programs affected include child abuse prevention in Missouri, rural tutoring in Alaska, and flood relief in West Virginia.

Why It Matters: The cuts are gutting vital services in low-income and rural areas, with lawsuits filed over staff layoffs and program disruptions. Groups warn the move is causing “damage and chaos,” particularly in regions with the fewest resources.

Medicaid Payments Barely Keep Hospital Mental Health Units Afloat. Federal Cuts Could Sink Them

What Happened: Spencer Hospital in Iowa is one of the few remaining rural hospitals still operating an inpatient psychiatric unit, despite losing $2 million annually. Hospital leaders warn that proposed Medicaid cuts by Trump and Congress could force closures of already fragile mental health services nationwide.

Why It Matters: Medicaid covers many with serious mental health needs, but pays hospitals less than private insurance. Further cuts could shut down more psych units, worsening a crisis that’s already flooding ERs and jails. In Iowa, where most hospitals lack inpatient care, advocates warn of more untreated crises and preventable deaths.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Intelligence Agencies Increase Focus on Greenland, U.S. Officials Say

What Happened: U.S. intelligence agencies have increased surveillance of Greenland after Trump renewed rhetoric to illegally annex the island, and Vice President JD Vance visited a U.S. base there. A classified memo instructed agencies to gather intelligence on Greenland’s independence movement and local sentiment toward U.S. resource extraction.

Why It Matters: Trump’s obsession with Greenland is straining relations with Denmark and exposing U.S. spying on a NATO ally. It points to broader imperialist ambitions—seizing resources while trampling on sovereignty and international law.

Trump Snubs Traditional Allies, Heads to Saudi Arabia for First Major Foreign Trip

What Happened: Trump will make Saudi Arabia his first major foreign visit of his second term, just as he did in 2017, snubbing traditional allies. He’ll also visit the UAE and Qatar, underscoring his focus on Middle Eastern wealth, personal deals, and transactional diplomacy.

Why It Matters: This marks the second time Trump has broken bipartisan tradition by snubbing U.S. neighbors in favor of Gulf autocracies. His visit prioritizes personal business interests and transactional diplomacy. With Trump Organization deals in the region and alliances frayed, he’s once again choosing authoritarians over long-standing democratic partners.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Once-Fringe Activists Are Fighting to Be the Voice of the Anti-Abortion Movement

What Happened: Radical anti-abortion activists like Jason Storms of Operation Save America—once dismissed as fringe—are gaining influence in GOP circles, pushing extreme “abortion abolition” policies that seek to classify abortion as homicide and prosecute women for murder. These activists are lobbying lawmakers to enshrine personhood at conception and criminalize self-managed abortion.

Why It Matters: These extremist efforts could reshape abortion policy nationwide—criminalizing pregnant women, restricting IVF, and expanding state control over reproductive decisions. Once dismissed as fringe, the movement is embraced by GOP leaders, highlighting the growing grip of religious nationalism on Republican politics.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

How Trump's tariffs are causing pain for some U.S. manufacturers

What Happened: U.S. manufacturers like JLS and Horst Engineering report that Trump’s sweeping tariffs—especially the 10% minimum tariff on most imports and 145% on Chinese goods—are driving up costs for materials and equipment, cutting into profits and stalling expansion plans.

Why It Matters: While Trump claims tariffs will boost U.S. manufacturing, many businesses say they’re facing falling demand, rising input costs, and uncertainty. Some are considering moving operations overseas or delaying investments.

Port of LA Cargo Down 35% Amid Tariffs

What Happened: Cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles has plunged 35% from the same week last year, after Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods and ended the $800 exemption for low-cost imports. The sharp decline is cutting work hours for dockworkers and squeezing local businesses dependent on port traffic.

Why It Matters: As one of America’s key trade hubs, the Port of LA moves goods that reach all 50 states. This slowdown threatens a nationwide ripple effect—supply chain disruptions, rising prices, and job losses across industries dependent on imports. Workers, port-dependent vendors, and shipping firms are already feeling the economic pain.

E.U. Unveils a Plan to Hit Back at the U.S. if Trade Negotiations Fail

What Happened: The European Union warned it may slap retaliatory tariffs on $107 billion in U.S. goods—including meat, soybeans, bourbon, and aircraft parts—if trade talks with the U.S. fail. The tariffs would hit major companies like Boeing and American agribusinesses.

Why It Matters: As Trump ramps up his tariff war, Europe is preparing to hit back hard. Despite Trump’s upbeat rhetoric, Brussels is bracing for failed talks and weighing retaliation beyond goods, targeting U.S. tech and cloud services, core pillars of the American economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Chief justice says courts must be free to check ‘excesses’ of Congress, White House

What Happened: Chief Justice John Roberts warned that the judiciary must remain independent to check the excesses of Congress and the White House, amid growing attacks from Trump and his allies. Roberts rejected calls to impeach judges over legal rulings, saying courts play a vital constitutional role.

West Point Professor Resigns Over Trump-Era Curriculum Censorship

What Happened: West Point philosophy professor Graham Parsons resigned after 13 years, citing ideological censorship under Trump that gutted courses on race, gender, and American history.

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s New Transit and Homelessness Grant Conditions

What Happened: A federal judge issued a 14-day injunction preventing Trump from enforcing new conditions on mass transit and homelessness grants that targeted DEI programs, abortion access, and local noncooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

US Democratic lawmaker asks Pentagon watchdog to probe if deportation flight broke law

What Happened: Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) has requested the Pentagon Inspector General investigate whether a March 30 deportation flight of 17 migrants from Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador—conducted without any DHS personnel—violated federal immigration law. The Pentagon labeled it a "counter-terrorism" mission, raising legal and ethical red flags.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

1,000+ — Voice of America staff placed on leave under Trump executive order

600 — VOA contractors terminated during shutdown

1,000+ — Transgender troops targeted for expulsion under new Pentagon order

35% — Drop in cargo volume at Port of Los Angeles due to tariffs

$107 billion — Value of U.S. goods targeted by potential E.U. retaliatory tariffs

80% — Iowa community hospitals without inpatient psychiatric care

500,000 — Immigrants at risk if SCOTUS revokes temporary legal status

2 billion dollars — Value of Trump-linked UAE stablecoin deal

3 — Gulf countries Trump is visiting with active Trump Organization projects

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Watching the Supreme Court — Will it greenlight Trump’s mass deportation orders and strip protections from half a million immigrants?

Musk is accelerating federal purges — How many agencies will be gutted before Congress takes action against Musk’s software machine?

Transatlantic breakdown — Will European allies retaliate over tariffs and spying, risking a broader trade and security breakdown?

Trump’s DOJ is targeting enemies — How many prosecutors, judges, and attorneys general across the country will be next in line for retaliation?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Censorship Hits West Point — Trump’s Pentagon has replaced honest education with propaganda, driving out professors and banning books to rewrite history.

Civil Service Under Siege — With Musk’s help, Trump is repurposing Pentagon software to accelerate mass purges, dismantling the federal workforce agency by agency.

Weaponizing Retaliation — From Letitia James to Judge Ortiz, Trump’s DOJ is going after anyone who defends civil rights, democratic norms, or accountability.

State Secrets as a Cover-Up — Trump is invoking “state secrets” to hide deportations, block court orders, and erase transparency—shielding illegal operations from public scrutiny.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

