Steve Lodge, whose father was a VOA reporter, stands in protest outside the station’s headquarters in Washington after the news emerged. SHAWN THEW/EPA

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

U.S. Pushes Countries to Approve Starlink Amid Tariff Talks, Documents Reveal

What Happened: Internal cables show that Trump is pressuring countries facing new U.S. tariffs to approve Musk’s Starlink satellite service, framing it as a “patriotic” alternative to Chinese telecoms while offering regulatory approval as a tacit bargaining chip in trade negotiations.

Why It Matters: More blatant corruption… Trump is using U.S. trade policy to extort countries and boost Musk’s empire, merging national security with personal profit.

Son of Former New York Mayor to Lead Trump’s FIFA World Cup Task Force

What Happened: Trump appointed Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, to lead the 2026 FIFA World Cup presidential task force, alongside FIFA advisor Carlos Cordeiro and JD Vance.

Why It Matters: Trump is stacking a global event task force with loyalists while using the World Cup as a stage for anti-immigrant policy theatrics.

GOP Medicaid Cuts Would Save Billions But Leave Millions Uninsured, CBO Finds

What Happened: The Congressional Budget Office found GOP plans to slash up to $880 billion from Medicaid would reduce federal spending but leave millions of low-income and disabled Americans uninsured. The proposals include rolling back ACA expansion and imposing strict caps on state funding, shifting costs to states and patients.

Why It Matters: Republicans want to gut healthcare for 72 million to fund tax breaks for the rich, with the CBO confirming the result: fewer benefits and millions left without care.

A ‘Trump Card Visa’ Is Already Showing Up in Immigration Forms

What Happened: Musk’s operatives have begun quietly implementing infrastructure for a “Trump Card Visa”—a $5 million golden visa program for wealthy foreign nationals—despite no formal White House announcement and unclear legal authority.

Why It Matters: The visa, tied to Trump’s “trumpcard.gov” site, is a backdoor —potentially illegal— for the rich to buy U.S. residency. Experts say it violates immigration law and undermines security by skipping vetting and congressional oversight.

DOGE Aide Who Helped Gut CFPB Was Warned About Potential Conflicts of Interest

What Happened: Musk’s operative, Gavin Kliger, embedded in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, was warned by ethics officials about his prohibited financial holdings in companies regulated by the agency, yet participated in mass purges, including of the ethics lawyers who flagged his conflicts.

Why It Matters: Kliger’s actions likely violated federal conflict-of-interest laws amid Trump’s dismantling of ethical norms. The CFPB, a key financial watchdog, was gutted by individuals with direct financial stakes in companies it is supposed to regulate, raising red flags about corruption, self-dealing, and unchecked abuse of power.

Trump to Stop U.S. Research on Space Pollution, in Boon to Elon Musk

What Happened: Trump is shutting down federal research into satellite and rocket pollution, including projects at NOAA that investigated space pollution caused by Musk’s Starlink and SpaceX operations. These studies could have led to new regulations affecting Musk’s business interests.

Why It Matters: This guts critical research into space pollution’s environmental risks while shielding Musk’s business interests. More naked corruption.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

DOGE aims to pool federal data, putting personal information at risk

What Happened: Musk’s operatives are merging sensitive federal databases—spanning Social Security, immigration, tax records, and medical data—into a single system, often bypassing legal safeguards, tracking protocols, and cybersecurity standards.

Why It Matters: This mass data centralization risks massive breaches, abuse of personal information, and political weaponization, echoing authoritarian surveillance models and threatening Americans’ privacy for generations.

Trump Plans Deportations to Libya Despite Court Ban, Human Rights Concerns

What Happened: Trump is preparing to deport migrants to Libya, despite a federal judge’s order banning such removals. Both Libyan governments say they will reject the deportees.

Why It Matters: Libya is notorious for torture and human rights abuses. Trump’s plan would again defy U.S. court orders, endanger lives, and violate basic human rights.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s NIH Axed Research Grants Even After Judge Blocked the Cuts, Internal Records Show

What Happened: Despite a federal court injunction, Trump continued gutting NIH research grants tied to gender identity, vaccine hesitancy, DEI, and climate change. Internal records reveal that NIH staff terminated over 600 grants, many referencing “gender ideology”—in direct violation of the court’s order.

Why It Matters: Whistleblower records show Musk’s operatives issued direct orders to NIH—undermining science, breaking the law, and proving that FAKE DOGE functions as an unauthorized center with no transparency, oversight, or legitimacy.

Texas AG says judge, other officials arrested for ‘vote harvesting’ crimes

What Happened: Texas AG Ken Paxton, an extremist and Trump loyalist, announced the arrest of six people, including a judge and local officials, in a supposed “vote-harvesting” scheme. The charges stem from a controversial voter fraud crackdown under a 2021 law that restricts ballot collection, with limited details made public.

Why It Matters: Paxton’s crackdown has disproportionately targeted Latino and Black communities and echoes Trump’s lies of widespread “voter fraud.” Civil rights groups say this is part of a broader effort to suppress minority turnout, chilling grassroots voter engagement in Texas.

Trump Welcomes World Cup Visitors to Enjoy a Nice, but Brief, Stay

What Happened: During a White House World Cup task force meeting, Vance warned international visitors not to overstay their visas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kristi Noem and Sean Duffy echoed the message, aligning with Trump’s anti-immigration agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cronies are threatening to turn a global celebration into an immigration crackdown. Legal visitors are being treated like suspects, raising fears of racial profiling, civil liberties violations, and sending a clear message: tourists aren’t welcome in Trump’s America.

House Republicans Approve Amendment Authorizing Sale of Federal Lands

What Happened: The House Natural Resources Committee passed an amendment allowing the sale of around 10,000 acres of federal land in Utah and Nevada, largely to enable housing development.

Why It Matters: This is part of a broader far-right push to dismantle federal control of public lands—an agenda long tied to anti-government extremists and paves the way for mass privatization, favoring developers and extractive industries over public access and environmental protection.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Voice of America will carry One America News programming

What Happened: Kari Lake announced Voice of America will air content from far-right network OAN, as over 1,000 VOA staffers were placed on leave amid a Trump executive order dismantling the agency’s independence.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning VOA into a pro-Trump propaganda arm—airing OAN content guts press freedom, violates legal safeguards, and mirrors how authoritarian regimes like Russia use state media to control narratives and spread propaganda.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Kennedy Announces New Database for Research Into ‘Root Causes’ of Autism

What Happened: RFK Jr. announced plans to create a new research database that will use Medicare, Medicaid, and wearable tech data to study autism and chronic illnesses. The move comes after backlash over a previously proposed autism registry, which critics feared would violate privacy and be used to revive debunked vaccine-autism claims.

Why It Matters: Despite promises of privacy, critics warn the platform could be a Trojan horse for Kennedy’s debunked vaccine conspiracies. The project lacks scientific rigor, risks spreading disinformation, and may siphon funding from legitimate autism research.

‘Rolling Thunder’: Anti-Abortion Groups Target Abortion Pills

What Happened: Conservative groups launched “Rolling Thunder,” a campaign urging Trump, the FDA, and Congress to restrict or ban abortion pills like mifepristone. The strategy includes pressuring agencies, suing doctors, defunding Planned Parenthood, and reinstating stricter regulations.

Why It Matters: This is the most coordinated effort yet to eliminate medication abortion nationwide. Activists aim to bypass state protections, criminalize providers, and reshape national abortion policy.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth’s Password Reuse Raises Alarms Over Pentagon Cybersecurity

What Happened: Pete Hegseth reused personal email passwords exposed in past data breaches and used his unsecured personal phone to share classified details about planned U.S. airstrikes in Signal chats, including with individuals lacking security clearance. The revelations come amid broader concerns that Hegseth and other senior officials, like Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Waltz, used compromised credentials and devices vulnerable to foreign hacking.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s lax cybersecurity put U.S. secrets at risk. Reusing a weak password while handling intelligence isn’t just sloppy—it’s reckless, showing she lacks the judgment, discipline, and reliability needed for any national security role.

Trump Shuts Down CDC's Infection Control Committee

What Happened: Trump disbanded the CDC’s Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee, which issued national standards for infection prevention in hospitals. The termination took effect on March 31, but committee members were informed in early May.

Why It Matters: Experts now fear infection control standards will become outdated, leaving hospitals without up-to-date science-based guidance.

Trump White House Fires Biden-Appointed Vice Chair of NTSB

What Happened: Alvin Brown, appointed by President Biden as vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, was fired by Trump, leaving the board with only Trump-appointed or aligned loyalists.

Why It Matters: Brown’s ouster is part of a broader Trump purge of Democrats from independent agencies. It further consolidates Trump's control over bodies that oversee transportation safety, labor, and trade—key levers in crisis response and policy enforcement.

FDA names oncologist Vinay Prasad as its new vaccine chief

What Happened: The FDA named Dr. Vinay Prasad, a COVID vaccine skeptic, as head of its vaccine division.

Why It Matters: Prasad has attacked the FDA’s pandemic response, downplayed vaccine safety, and called for annual placebo trials. His appointment reflects Trump’s effort to replace science-based health policy with anti-establishment ideology and fringe medical rhetoric.

Trump’s EPA to Eliminate Energy Star Program, Sparking Utility Bill Hike Fears

What Happened: Trump plans to shut down the Energy Star program, which for over 30 years has labeled energy-efficient appliances. The move follows Trump’s executive order to “restore shower freedom” and is part of broader EPA cuts dismantling its climate and air quality offices.

Why It Matters: This will strip consumers of critical cost-saving guidance, raise household utility bills, and hinder industry efforts to improve energy efficiency. Hundreds of companies and trade groups have urged the EPA to preserve the program.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Denmark to Summon U.S. Envoy Over Trump-Era Greenland Spying Directive

What Happened: Denmark will summon the U.S. ambassador after reports that the Trump regime directed CIA, NSA, and DIA operatives to spy on Greenland's independence movement and local attitudes toward American resource extraction.

Why It Matters: The surveillance directive escalates tensions between close allies amid Trump’s imperialist ambition to illegally annex Greenland. Danish officials, already alarmed by pressure tactics during a U.S. visit in March, called the spying “deeply concerning” and “unacceptable.” This highlights that the U.S. is treating a NATO partner more like a target than a friend and echoes Russia’s tactics.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Pulls Surgeon General Pick Following Laura Loomer Complaints

What Happened: Trump abruptly withdrew Dr. Janette Nesheiwat’s nomination as U.S. Surgeon General a day before her Senate hearing, replacing her with Casey Means after right-wing extremist Laura Loomer criticized the pick.

Why It Matters: Trump is letting far-right conspiracy theorists like Loomer shape federal leadership. Her influence over high-level staffing decisions underscores how extremist voices are steering U.S. policy.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged as it sees risk of higher prices and higher unemployment

What Happened: The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate at 4.3% for the third straight meeting, despite Trump's public pressure to slash rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that Trump’s sweeping tariffs could trigger a dangerous mix of rising inflation and rising unemployment. Powell said the tariffs have dampened confidence and created major uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Why It Matters: Trump’s chaotic tariff policies are fueling inflation and uncertainty, leaving the Fed with few options. Trump is demanding rate cuts while creating the crisis that makes them dangerous.

Global Shipping Is Slowing to a Crawl. Americans Will Feel It Soon.

What Happened: U.S. import volumes have plummeted, down 35% since March and over 40% from China, raising alarm about looming product shortages. Major ports like Los Angeles and New York-New Jersey are seeing steep declines, with Chinese exports of electronics, plastics, vehicles, steel, and textiles all falling sharply. U.S. exports to China have also collapsed, dropping 73% year-over-year in late April.

Why It Matters: A breakdown in global shipping could soon hit American shelves, worsen inflation, and disrupt U.S. manufacturing.

Xi Fortifies China’s Economy Ahead of U.S. Trade Talks

What Happened: Ahead of the first high-level trade talks with the U.S., Chinese President Xi Jinping rolled out sweeping economic stimulus measures to strengthen China’s negotiating position. Beijing’s goal is to counteract the pressure from Trump’s steep tariffs.

Why It Matters: Xi’s pre-talks economic jolt reiterates China is prepared for a prolonged trade battle, potentially undermining U.S. leverage. Meanwhile, Trump is touting the talks as progress.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge warns Trump against Libya deportations

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from deporting immigrants to Libya, Saudi Arabia, and other third countries without due process, following reports of an imminent military-led deportation flight. Judge Brian Murphy condemned the plan as a clear violation of court orders requiring notice and legal recourse before deportation to nations where deportees face harm.

📊 By the Numbers

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

72 million — Americans relying on Medicaid targeted by GOP budget cuts

1,000+ — Voice of America staff placed on leave under Trump executive order

35% — Decline in cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles since tariffs

880 billion — Dollars proposed in GOP Medicaid cuts over 10 years

600+ — NIH research grants terminated after court injunction

10,000 — Acres of federal land approved for sale in GOP amendment

4.3% — Federal Reserve’s current benchmark interest rate, held steady for the third straight meeting

$5 million — Price tag for Trump’s “golden visa” program

73% — Year-over-year collapse in U.S. exports to China as of late April

80,000 — Jobs set to be purged at the Department of Veterans Affairs under Musk’s software

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s mass deportation is testing the courts — Will he defy more rulings to expand mass deportations to places like Libya and El Salvador?

A surveillance state — Will lawmakers or courts rein in the Trump–Musk data centralization before it becomes permanent?

Transatlantic breakdown — Will European allies retaliate over tariffs and spying, risking a broader trade and security breakdown?

VOA is on the brink of becoming state propaganda — Is Voice of America permanently lost after its takeover by far-right media?

Biometric surveillance under Musk’s control is expanding quietly — When will federal agencies start using facial recognition and biometric data to target political opponents?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Power Grab Continues — From gutting media independence to packing agencies with loyalists and extremists, Trump is transforming the federal government into an engine of personal power and repression.

Musk’s Shadow Government — Musk is directing science cuts, financial purges, and mass federal purges—often outside legal channels—while expanding surveillance and silencing oversight.

Health Policy Hijacked — RFK Jr. and Trump cronies continue reshaping public health around fringe conspiracies, sidelining science and putting millions at risk, especially on vaccines and chronic illness.

