The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S., November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 6

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

FAA Approves Major Increase in SpaceX Starship Launches

What Happened: The FAA approved SpaceX’s request to boost Starship launches from 5 to 25 per year at its Texas site, despite past environmental violations and ongoing legal challenges.

Why It Matters: With Trump in power and Musk bankrolling the agenda, federal oversight is being gutted. Musk is steering agencies to benefit his empire—handing himself contracts, dismantling safeguards, and turning “Starbase City” into a test case for corporate self-rule, corruption, and environmental harm.

Top Trump Crypto Buyers Vying for Dinner Seats Are Likely Foreign, Data Shows

What Happened: Over half of the top holders of Trump’s meme coin—eligible for a May 22 dinner with Trump—used foreign crypto exchanges that ban U.S. users, raising red flags about foreign influence and pay-to-play corruption.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crypto schemes are drawing shadowy offshore money in exchange for access, bypassing U.S. ethics rules and dismantling crypto oversight to enrich himself, his family, and his allies.

SEC Chief Confirms 15% Staff Loss, Warns of Contract Cuts and Reorganization

What Happened: SEC Chairman Paul Atkins told agency staff this week that 15% of the workforce has already left due to Trump’s purge efforts. He warned that more cuts may follow and said a review of business service contracts would begin immediately. This follows months of pressure from Musk, who has increased his presence at the agency.

Why It Matters: The SEC — a key watchdog protecting investors and market integrity — is being gutted from within. Under Trump and Musk, regulatory enforcement is collapsing, opening the door to unchecked corporate power, self-dealing, and financial instability.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

DOGE Enters Homeland Security’s Biometric Hub, Eyes Overhaul of Massive ID Systems

What Happened: Musk has gained a foothold in the Office of Biometric Identity Management, which oversees one of the world’s largest biometric databases; sources say Musk’s operatives are now influencing decisions about the long-delayed HART program, meant to replace the IDENT system used across federal immigration and security agencies.

Why It Matters: With Musk shaping biometric policy, a vast surveillance infrastructure is being centralized under Trump cronies — raising urgent concerns about privacy, civil liberties, and the potential for political targeting. Everyone should be alarmed.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

RFK Jr. Linked to Acting U.S. Attorney’s Harassment of Medical Journals

What Happened: Acting U.S. Attorney Ed Martin began sending threatening letters to top medical journals questioning their scientific neutrality—shortly after a private meeting with RFK Jr., who has publicly called for legal action against journals like NEJM and JAMA.

Why It Matters: The incident exposes a dangerous alliance between Trump’s weaponized justice system and Kennedy’s anti-science agenda—using federal power to intimidate scientific institutions and signaling a broader attack on public health, academic freedom, the First Amendment, and agency independence.

G.O.P. Targets a Medicaid Loophole Used by 49 States to Grab Federal Money

What Happened: Congressional Republicans are moving to eliminate a long-standing loophole that allows 49 states to use provider taxes to boost Medicaid payments and draw in federal dollars—potentially banning the loophole under Trump’s proposed budget cuts.

Why It Matters: Ending the practice would slash billions from red-state Medicaid budgets, forcing cuts to healthcare, education, and tax hikes.

Trump Kills PBS Kids Grant, Axing $23M in Educational Funding

What Happened: The Department of Education abruptly ended the Ready To Learn grant program, stripping $23 million from PBS children’s shows like Sesame Street and Clifford, calling the content “woke propaganda.”

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader push to defund and dismantle public media, threatening educational access for millions of children and advancing his culture war against trusted public institutions.

DEA Quietly Ends Body Camera Program, Citing Trump Executive Order

What Happened: The Drug Enforcement Administration has quietly ended its body camera program, citing a Trump executive order that reversed a Biden-era mandate for all federal law enforcement to wear the devices. Internal DEA emails confirmed the termination on April 1, and the agency has since removed references to the program from its website.

Why It Matters: Ending body camera use at the DEA removes a vital check on abuse and misconduct. Civil rights advocates say it shields law enforcement from accountability. Other agencies, for now, are keeping their cameras underscoring how Trump’s actions are selective, political, and aimed at dismantling oversight.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Kari Lake Replaces VOA Reporting With Far-Right OAN Content

What Happened: Senior Trump adviser Kari Lake announced that Voice of America will begin airing far-right OAN programming to global audiences, sidelining independent journalism while most VOA staff remain on indefinite leave amid ongoing legal battles over their removal.

Why It Matters: Trump is transforming America’s global news outlet into a pro-regime propaganda tool, dismantling its independent mandate and sidelining journalists who promote democratic values. This is exactly what happens in Russia.

Trump’s Return Fuels Rise of Fringe Conspiracies in Government

What Happened: From chemtrails to flat Earth theories, extreme conspiracies once confined to internet forums are now promoted by Trump officials, cabinet members, and GOP lawmakers under the guise of policy.

Why It Matters: Trump’s embrace of extremist conspiracies is transforming fringe propaganda into official policy, corroding democratic norms, inciting violence, and institutionalizing disinformation as a tool of governance.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Targets Harvard, Drops Anti-Semitism Pretext

What Happened: Trump cut off new federal grants to Harvard in a scathing letter attacking the university’s politics and leadership, abandoning its earlier justification of fighting anti-Semitism.

Why It Matters: This confirms that Trump’s true aim is to punish liberal institutions, using federal power to coerce ideological conformity and set a precedent for future attacks on academic independence.

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Transgender Military Ban to Take Effect

What Happened: The Supreme Court lifted a lower court injunction, allowing Trump to temporarily reinstate his ban on transgender military service while legal challenges proceed — despite opposition from liberal justices and Biden-era reversals.

Why It Matters: This decision enables Trump to resume discharging transgender service members, rolling back hard-won LGBTQ rights and military inclusion, and signaling the Court’s growing deference to discriminatory policies under the pretext of military authority.

Trump to Deport Migrants to Libya Using Military Plane

What Happened: Trump is planning to deport migrants to Libya—using a U.S. military aircraft—despite the country’s brutal detention centers, ongoing conflict, and U.S. government warnings against travel due to “crime, terrorism, and armed conflict.”

Why It Matters: Trump is violating international norms by sending vulnerable people into documented torture conditions and continues to weaponize the U.S. military to carry out mass expulsions.

Woman says Boston hotel guard told her to leave bathroom because she ‘was a man’

What Happened: A cisgender woman was forcibly removed from the women’s restroom at Boston’s Liberty Hotel after security wrongly accused her of being a man. Her partner, also cisgender, witnessed the incident, and both were thrown out. The hotel initially defended the action but reversed course following backlash, suspending the guard and pledging retraining and LGBTQ+ support.

Why It Matters: This is outrageous and underscores the dangerous consequences of transphobic panic and gender policing, fueled by Trump culture wars and anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders. Though the couple is cisgender, they endured the same public humiliation and discrimination trans people face daily—revealing how bigoted policies foster a climate of fear and suspicion that harms everyone.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Signal Clone Used by Trump Officials Exposed User Chats in Plaintext

What Happened: Security researcher Micah Lee revealed that TM Signal, a Signal knockoff used by Trump’s former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, transmits chat logs to an archive server without end-to-end encryption, contradicting the company’s security claims and exposing sensitive government communications to potential breaches.

Why It Matters: The app’s glaring security flaws pose a grave national security threat. On top of Trump’s mounting security breaches, high-level officials are using a platform that falsely mimics trusted encryption, leaving sensitive U.S. communications wide open to espionage. Senator Ron Wyden has called for a DOJ investigation, though no one will be held accountable.

White House Removes NTSB Vice Chair Alvin Brown Amid Broader Purge

What Happened: The Trump White House removed National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chair Alvin Brown, a Biden appointee and the first Black mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, continuing a pattern of ousting Democrats from independent federal agencies.

Why It Matters: Brown’s dismissal weakens transportation oversight at a time of rising aviation safety concerns and accidents, and underscores Trump’s effort to purge government watchdogs and consolidate control across all independent regulatory bodies.

Internal VA Emails Reveal How Trump Cuts Jeopardize Veterans’ Care, Including To “Life-Saving Cancer Trials”

What Happened: Trump’s VA is slashing care for veterans, shutting down life-saving clinical trials for cancer, addiction, and brain injuries. Over 1,000 vets have already lost access to treatment. Despite public claims of support, internal emails show chaos, stalled programs, and warnings from staff being ignored.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting the VA while pretending to “put veterans first.” The cuts come despite a congressional mandate under the PACT Act to expand care for veterans exposed to toxic substances. Experts warn this chaos is putting lives at risk and dismantling trust in the VA. Veterans are being sacrificed for budget optics and political theater.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard Reused Weak Passwords Across Multiple Accounts for Years

What Happened: Leaked records reveal Tulsi Gabbard reused the same weak, easily guessable password across multiple personal accounts—including email, Dropbox, and LinkedIn—for years. The breach underscores a reckless disregard for national security, especially given her participation in a Signal group where sensitive U.S. military strike details were shared.

Why It Matters: Gabbard’s lax cybersecurity put U.S. secrets at risk. Reusing a weak password while handling intelligence isn’t just sloppy—it’s reckless, showing she lacks the judgment, discipline, and reliability needed for any national security role.

Kennedy Aide and Vaccine Critic Questions Recent Expert Recommendations

What Happened: Dr. William “Reyn” Archer III, a senior aide to RFK Jr. and vocal vaccine skeptic, is challenging CDC panel recommendations to expand Pfizer and GSK’s RSV vaccines and a meningitis shot, demanding more data on efficacy and safety.

Why It Matters: With RFK Jr. holding final authority in the absence of a CDC director, expert-driven vaccine policy is being overridden by far-right ideology—threatening science-based public health decisions.

Trump Signals Plan to Eliminate FEMA

What Happened: Kristi Noem told lawmakers that Trump wants to abolish FEMA, proposing block grants to states instead. This follows Trump’s January remarks that FEMA “should go away.”

Why It Matters: Dismantling FEMA would gut the federal government’s core disaster response system just as climate disasters intensify, leaving states to manage billion-dollar crises with limited resources and eroding national emergency readiness.

Controllers Briefly Lost Contact With Newark Planes, Triggering Nationwide Flight Disruptions

What Happened: A radar and communications outage on April 28 at Philadelphia’s control center caused air traffic controllers to lose contact with planes en route to Newark Airport. The disruption triggered countrywide delays and cancellations, made worse by staffing shortages.

Why It Matters: The outage exposed serious weaknesses in America’s aviation infrastructure and reignited calls to modernize air traffic control—just as Trump pushes a multibillion-dollar overhaul that critics say prioritizes privatization over safety.

Trump Budget Cuts Trigger Layoffs at Renewable Energy Lab

What Happened: The National Renewable Energy Laboratory laid off 114 staff—3% of its workforce—due to Trump’s cuts, stop work orders, and anti-renewable energy directives.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to gut clean energy research to favor fossil fuel interests, sabotaging climate innovation and green jobs.

Trump to Eliminate Energy Star and Key Climate Divisions at EPA

What Happened: Trump plans to shut down the EPA’s Energy Star program and eliminate divisions focused on climate and energy efficiency, undermining decades of bipartisan work on pollution reduction and consumer savings.

Why It Matters: Cutting Energy Star—praised for saving Americans $40 billion a year—guts climate policy, cripples emissions tracking, and puts corporate polluters ahead of public health and savings for Americans.

Columbia Lays Off Nearly 180 After Trump Pulls $400M in Funding

What Happened: Columbia University announced the layoff of nearly 180 staff after Trump canceled $400 million in federal funding, with research projects and medical studies now paused or scaled back as the university struggles to fill the gap.

Why It Matters: The politically motivated funding cut is already inflicting long-term damage on scientific research and academic freedom, illustrating how Trump is using federal power to punish dissent and force universities into compliance with his ideological agenda.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Carney to Trump: Canada "Won’t Be for Sale, Ever" Amid Tariff Tensions

What Happened: In a tense Oval Office meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected Trump’s repeated propaganda that Canada would become the 51st U.S. state, reaffirming Canadian sovereignty while urging Trump to lift harsh tariffs.

Why It Matters: The confrontation underscores a deepening rift with America’s closest ally. Trump’s annexation rhetoric and aggressive trade policies are straining decades of economic partnership and mutual respect, replacing diplomacy with nationalist bullying.

Trump to Rename Persian Gulf in Nod to Arab Allies

What Happened: Trump plans to announce that the U.S. will officially rename the Persian Gulf as the “Arabian Gulf” or “Gulf of Arabia” during his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, aligning with Gulf Arab states that reject the historically recognized term “Persian Gulf.”

Why It Matters: This symbolic but inflammatory move favors Trump’s autocratic allies and reinforces that his foreign policy is shaped by personal profit and political loyalty, not history or U.S. interests, as the Saudis pour billions into Trump’s businesses and projects.

Xi Touts Decline of U.S. Power as Trump Rebuilds Ties with Moscow

What Happened: As Trump restarts U.S.-China trade talks, Xi Jinping traveled to Moscow to deepen the China-Russia “no-limits” alliance and promote a multipolar world order—directly challenging U.S. global leadership.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff policies have opened the door for Xi to rally countries around an anti-U.S. axis, accelerating the decline of American influence and reshaping global power dynamics.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Order by Hegseth to cancel Ukraine weapons caught White House off guard

What Happened: In January, Hegseth abruptly ordered the cancellation of 11 weapons shipments to Ukraine, catching the White House and national security officials off guard. Though Trump discussed halting aid, no formal directive was issued at the time of cancellation.

Why It Matters: This exposes deepening chaos within Trump’s national security team, reiterating that critical military decisions are shaped by MAGA loyalty tests rather than strategic coherence or national security expertise.

Trump Asked Ukraine to Accept U.S. Deportees Amid War

What Happened: Trump quietly urged Ukraine to accept deportees from third countries.

Why It Matters: This is complete insanity—Trump is weaponizing U.S. foreign aid again to bully Ukraine, under Russia’s genocidal assault and dependent on aid, into taking deportees, even as they fight for survival.

How Ohio became a hotbed of white supremacism, spreading its tentacles globally

What Happened: Once a centrist bellwether, Ohio has transformed into a major center of American white supremacist activity—fueling global extremism, grooming minors online, and producing some of the country’s most violent radicals.

Why It Matters: This metastasizing far-right movement has deadly real-world consequences—from the tragic radicalization to a surge in hate crimes, terror plots, and neo-Nazi propaganda across Ohio. The Trump regime’s silence—and alignment with extremists—emboldens white supremacists who now view the federal government not as a check on their violence, but as a partner.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Dismisses Need for Trade Deals as UK and India Strike Pact

What Happened: Trump declared the U.S. doesn't need trade deals during his meeting with Canadian PM Mark Carney, contradicting his ongoing trade talks with China and sparking market declines; meanwhile, the UK and India finalized a bilateral trade agreement to eliminate most tariffs within a decade.

Why It Matters: Trump’s protectionist stance isolates the U.S. from new global trade frameworks, undermines his officials’ negotiations, and risks ceding economic leadership to rising powers forging agreements without American involvement.

Ford Hikes Prices on Mexico-Made Models Due to Trump Tariffs

What Happened: Ford raised prices by up to $2,000 on three popular Mexico-built vehicles—the Mustang Mach-E, Maverick, and Bronco Sport—citing new costs from Trump’s auto tariffs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is driving up car prices, hurting consumers, and fueling industry uncertainty.

UPS and FedEx Once Handled a Deluge of Packages From China. That’s Changing.

What Happened: Trump ended a loophole allowing duty-free imports under $800 from China, triggering a collapse in low-value shipments and threatening billions in revenue for UPS, FedEx, and DHL.

Why It Matters: The move escalates Trump's trade war and drives up consumer costs, while undercutting U.S. delivery giants and disrupting global e-commerce supply chains.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/6- Next National Day of Action

Check out the link for other local events…

Judge Blocks Trump from Shutting Down Three Federal Agencies

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s order to close agencies supporting libraries, minority-owned businesses, and labor mediation, ruling it violated constitutional limits on executive power.

Judge Blocks Trump from Canceling $1.1B in COVID School Aid

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from rescinding over $1.1 billion in pandemic recovery funds for K-12 schools, siding with a coalition of Democratic-led states suing to protect the aid.

Trump’s Order to Sanitize Black History Meets Institutional Resistance

What Happened: Trump’s executive order to purge “improper ideology” from federally supported cultural institutions triggered the revocation—and quiet reversal—of grants, targeting places like the Whitney Plantation and the Smithsonian’s African American Museum. But the move has met growing resistance from historians, museum officials, and civil rights advocates determined to defend factual accounts of America’s racial past. Pushback works!

N.Y. judge finds Alien Enemies Act use illegal, blocks removals to ‘evil’ jail

What Happened: A federal judge in New York ruled that Trump cannot use the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan immigrants without due process, blocking removals to a Salvadoran gulag known for inhumane conditions.

Judge Rejects GOP Effort to Overturn Democrat’s Supreme Court Win in North Carolina

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Democrat Allison Riggs must be certified as the winner of North Carolina’s Supreme Court race, rejecting Republican Jefferson Griffin’s 6 month attempt to throw out over 60,000 votes post-election.

Top Universities Sue Over National Science Foundation Funding Cuts

What Happened: 13 top universities — including MIT, the University of Chicago, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania — are suing the National Science Foundation over a new policy that caps indirect cost reimbursements at 15% for federally funded research. These costs include infrastructure, lab maintenance, and compliance expenses necessary for running research programs.

📊 By the Numbers

25 — Starship launches per year now approved at SpaceX’s Texas site, up from 5

15% — SEC staff lost under Chairman Paul Atkins as Trump purges regulators

1,000+ — Veterans losing access to cancer and addiction trials due to Trump VA cuts

$23M — Grant funding stripped from PBS children’s programming

2 — Cisgender women thrown out of Boston hotel after false gender accusation

1,100 — Columbia University layoffs expected after Trump cut $400M in research funding

114 — Staff purged at the National Renewable Energy Lab amid Trump climate cuts

70,000 — Planned purge at the VA despite congressional mandates to expand care

11 — Canceled U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine ordered by Pete Hegseth

$2,000 — Ford price hikes on Mexico-built models due to new Trump tariffs

13 — Top U.S. universities suing the National Science Foundation over funding cuts

6/6 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump is laying the groundwork to dismantle FEMA and cut disaster aid — What happens when the next climate catastrophe hits and states are left to fend for themselves?

Biometric surveillance under Musk’s control is expanding quietly — When will federal agencies start using facial recognition and biometric data to target political opponents?

The DOJ under Trump is targeting scientific journals — How far will the regime go in silencing science to push RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine ideology?

The VA faces massive layoffs and hospital closures — How long before the care crisis for veterans becomes a full-blown national scandal?

Trump is flooding the government with crypto-linked foreign donors — Has corruption become so normalized that no one will step in to stop it?

Trump’s purge of independent media continues — How far will the regime go in turning Voice of America into a mouthpiece for authoritarian propaganda?

Trump’s trade war is isolating the U.S. from global deals — Will rising powers like China and India replace the U.S. as leaders of global commerce?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are triggering price hikes, sparking international tension, and isolating the U.S. from key trade alliances. These moves destabilize markets and threaten economic recovery.

Federal Agencies Under Siege — With Musk and Trump allies embedded in key agencies, oversight is collapsing. From the SEC to the EPA, watchdogs are being purged and replaced with loyalists gutting regulations and consolidating control.

Authoritarian Media Overhaul — Trump is converting Voice of America into a propaganda machine while defunding PBS and targeting independent journalism—dismantling media that promote democratic values.

Veterans Betrayed — Despite public promises, Trump is gutting veterans’ healthcare, pausing critical clinical trials, and purging staff—sacrificing those who served for budget optics and privatization schemes.

Weaponized Justice System — From RFK Jr.’s anti-science crusade to Trump’s attacks on universities and scientific institutions, federal power continues to be used to silence dissent and enforce ideological purity.

Surveillance State Expansion — Musk’s growing influence over biometric and federal data systems sets the stage for mass surveillance and political targeting, threatening civil liberties on an unprecedented scale.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.