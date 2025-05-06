Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
10m

The war against America continues and I worry the people are becoming so accustomed to outrageous news from the battlefront that it takes something truly cataclysmic to break them out of their lethargy. Texas's assault on its university system is one such impossible to ignore fire alarm. Britain readying itself for war another

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture