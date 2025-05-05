A view of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 11, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 2-4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Starting this week, Zev Shalev and I are taking the Trump Tyranny Tracker to Substack LIVE — every Monday through Thursday at 2 PM ET.

We’ll break down the top stories the media isn’t paying attention to — power grabs, agency purges, surveillance overreach, and the tactics being used to dismantle democracy. Please tune in and spread the word!

🔥 In Corruption News

NASA Proposal Would Shift Agency’s Focus Away From Space Science

What Happened: Trump proposed a 24% cut to NASA’s budget, slashing funding for Earth science, climate monitoring, and robotic missions while allocating $1 billion toward a Mars program aligned with Elon Musk’s goals.

Why It Matters: More corruption—NASA is being hijacked to serve Musk’s Mars obsession, while climate science and education get defunded. Trump is weaponizing the agency to serve a billionaire’s agenda.

Trump White-Collar Criminal Pardons Cost Public $1B, Says Ex-DoJ Official

What Happened: Former Justice Department pardon attorney Liz Oyer revealed that Trump’s recent pardons for white-collar criminals erased over $1 billion in court-ordered restitution owed to the public. Oyer, who was fired in March after refusing to restore Mel Gibson’s gun rights, said the pardons include high-profile cases like Michele Fiore and Trevor Milton.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the pardon power to cancel billion-dollar debts owed to victims and the public, shielding loyalists and elites from accountability. The rule of law is being rewritten for friends and donors.

Trump Family's Net Worth Surges by $2.9 Billion from Crypto Ventures, Watchdog Warns of Conflicts

What Happened: A new report finds that the Trump family's wealth has grown by nearly $3 billion in six months, largely from crypto ventures like $TRUMP and $MELANIA coins and their 60% stake in World Liberty Financial, a decentralized crypto exchange launched during Trump's second term. The boost includes a $2B stablecoin deal with a UAE-backed firm.

Why It Matters: The explosive growth comes as Trump dismantles crypto regulations and pardons convicted crypto executives, highlighting corruption, ethics violations, and self-dealing from the Oval Office. This is corruption in broad daylight.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Says ‘I Don’t Know’ When Asked if He Must Uphold the Constitution

What Happened: In a Meet the Press interview, Trump said he wasn't sure if he’s required to uphold the Constitution and dodged questions about due process for noncitizens, saying he’ll “leave that to the lawyers.” He insisted legal limits won’t stop him from mass deportations, saying he was elected to “get them the hell out.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s refusal to commit to the Constitution and his disregard for due process are textbook authoritarianism. He’s reiterating that the law doesn’t apply to him—and that courts, rights, and legal limits are obstacles to be ignored, not respected. Dictators don’t follow constitutions—they rewrite them to serve their power.

Trump Says Judges He Appoints Won't Demand Deportation 'Trials'

What Happened: Trump said he is appointing judges who won’t require trials for undocumented immigrants, claiming the judicial process is too slow and that mass deportation cannot wait.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on due process and the Constitution—Trump wants to stack the courts with loyalists to bypass constitutional rights, eliminate hearings, and fast-track disappearances.

Trump Officials Explore Ways of Challenging Tax-Exempt Status of Nonprofits

What Happened: Trump officials are exploring how to revoke the tax-exempt status of nonprofits they view as hostile, especially those focused on diversity or critical of Trump. IRS lawyers have been called into weekend meetings to fast-track legal justifications. Trump has already threatened Harvard, and insiders say a broader crackdown is in motion.

Why It Matters: Trump is preparing to weaponize the IRS to punish critics and silence civil society—exactly what authoritarian regimes do. By targeting nonprofits and threatening their tax status, he’s turning federal power into a tool of political retribution and setting a dangerous precedent for using the tax code to crush dissent.

Trump Says He Is Revoking Harvard's Tax-Exempt Status

What Happened: Trump announced that he will strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status, escalating his campaign against elite institutions that reject his demands, including ending DEI programs and turning over data on international students.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attack on Harvard’s tax-exempt status is blatant political retribution. It threatens academic freedom, punishes dissent, and weaponizes federal power to silence institutions that challenge his agenda—an assault on the First Amendment.

Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison

What Happened: Trump announced plans to reopen and expand the infamous Alcatraz prison, stating it will be used to house “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders,” and declaring it a symbol of “Law, Order, and JUSTICE.” The move follows his escalating efforts to bypass due process, including disappearing immigrants without trials and threats to send U.S. citizens to foreign prisons.

Why It Matters: Trump’s move to revive Alcatraz is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s part of a broader push to normalize mass incarceration, eliminate legal protections, and create a parallel prison system for those he deems enemies.

Waltz Ouster Adds to Tumult in Trump’s National Security Team but Consolidates Power in Fewer Hands

What Happened: Trump ousted Mike Waltz and installed Marco Rubio as acting NSA, consolidating power after weeks of leaks, encrypted chat scandals, and loyalty purges. This comes shortly after firing NSA chief Tim Haugh and signals tighter control by Trump and a shrinking circle of loyalists, including extremist influencer Laura Loomer.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting the national security system and replacing oversight with loyalty tests. By handing power to ideologues and far-right media extremists, he’s turning U.S. foreign policy into a tool of personal revenge—at a moment of escalating global instability.

Trump to Cut Thousands of Jobs from CIA and Other Spy Agencies

What Happened: The Trump White House plans to cut over 1,200 CIA jobs and thousands more across the intelligence community, including the NSA, as part of a sweeping purge to realign national security with Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: These purges are part of a sweeping ideological effort to dismantle the professional intelligence apparatus, consolidate loyalty, and redirect U.S. spying efforts to align with Trump’s political agenda. This will weaken U.S. capabilities and endanger U.S. national security amid rising global threats.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department Will Shift Voting Focus to Fraud, Prioritize Trump’s Elections Order, Memo Says

What Happened: A leaked DOJ memo shows the Civil Rights Division is being repurposed to focus on “voter fraud” and enforce Trump’s executive order on elections—dropping its core mission of protecting voting rights, ballot access, and fighting racial gerrymandering.

Why It Matters: This is how democracy gets dismantled—Trump is turning the Civil Rights Division into a voter suppression tool, abandoning its mandate to protect voting access and racial justice in favor of chasing Trump’s fraud lies and enforcing political control over elections.

The Destruction of the Department of Justice

What Happened: Trump has turned the Department of Justice into a weapon of personal power—launching sham investigations into critics like Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, ordering politically motivated probes into Democratic platforms, rewarding loyalists with pardons, and purging civil servants who follow the law. The DOJ is being used to shield allies, punish enemies, and enforce Trump’s political agenda instead of the law.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is no longer independent and is a corrupt enforcement arm. Justice is no longer about facts or fairness, just loyalty. This is authoritarianism in action, and if we don’t push back, the rule of law may never recover.

In Leak Crackdown, Bondi Rolls Back 2013 Protection Stemming From Fox News Case

What Happened: Pam Bondi quietly eliminated a safeguard that had prevented the Justice Department from portraying journalists as criminals to obtain search warrants for their records, reversing reforms implemented after a 2013 case involving Fox News’ James Rosen.

Why It Matters: This guts First Amendment protections for journalists—paving the way for surveillance, intimidation, and prosecution of reporters who expose Trump’s corruption or publish leaks he doesn’t like. It’s a direct attack on press freedom and a hallmark tactic of authoritarian regimes trying to silence dissent and dismantle accountability.

CIA Fires Top Doctor Targeted by Far-Right Activist

What Happened: The C.I.A. dismissed Dr. Terry Adirim, its top medical official, after far-right extremists Ivan Raiklin and Laura Loomer targeted her for supporting the Pentagon’s 2021 COVID vaccine mandate. Her firing came just one month before qualifying for full retirement benefits.

Why It Matters: This is a dangerous escalation of Trump’s political purge inside the intelligence community. Dr. Adirim’s ouster—reportedly driven by a MAGA campaign—shows how national security is being hijacked by extremists, loyalty tests, and conspiracy-fueled retaliation.

Trump DOJ to Settle Ashli Babbitt Lawsuit

What Happened: The Justice Department has agreed in principle to settle a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Ashli Babbitt, a Capitol insurrectionist shot while breaching the Speaker’s Lobby on Jan. 6.

Why It Matters: This gross reversal of the DOJ’s prior decision highlights Trump’s ongoing campaign to rewrite the Capitol insurrection—glorifying violence, pardoning attackers, and casting Ashli Babbitt as a “martyr,” despite her active role in a violent insurrection to overturn the election.

DOGE Is in Its AI Era

What Happened: Elon Musk’s unauthorized FAKE DOGE is fast-tracking AI across federal agencies to gut regulations, replace workers, and reshape government around private tech interests—despite major risks and without oversight.

Why It Matters: This is another dangerous power grab masquerading as “efficiency.” Musk’s AI rollout is stripping away public service, stealing our data, centralizing control in unaccountable algorithms, and handing power to loyal tech elites.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump: GOP Should Start Thinking About Expelling Democrats Pushing Impeachment

What Happened: Trump lashed out on Truth Social, urging Republicans to consider expelling Democrats who support his impeachment, targeting Reps. Shri Thanedar and Jan Schakowsky, after new articles were introduced.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating his rhetoric by calling for the removal of political opponents from Congress—a tactic used by authoritarian regimes to silence dissent—while downplaying legal challenges and framing any opposition as criminal.

Trump Pushes for Massive Military Parade on His Birthday, Army Drafts Plans

What Happened: The Army is drafting plans for a massive military parade on June 14— Trump's birthday—including over 6,600 troops, 150+ vehicles (tanks, Strykers, Bradleys), 50 helicopters, seven Army bands, and a parachute jump. The parade would coincide with the Army’s 250th anniversary, but has been expanded at Trump’s request.

Why It Matters: Trump’s military parade obsession is becoming reality—costing tens of millions and turning D.C. into a stage for an authoritarian spectacle—like in Russia and North Korea.

For more background on this story, I'm including an article I wrote last month…

Trump White House Hosts MAGA Influencers, Conspiracy Theorists at Exclusive Briefings

What Happened: The Trump White House launched a new “influencer briefing” series, giving special access to 25 right-wing content creators, conspiracy theorists, and former Trump officials. Attendees included Pizzagate promoter Jack Posobiec and meme propagandists like Rogan O’Handley. Some guests praised the regime on camera, while others floated questions about Epstein files and investigating Obama.

Why It Matters: The White House is replacing traditional media with a propaganda machine—platforming conspiracy theorists and loyalists to shape public opinion, bypass scrutiny, and flood social media with curated talking points. This is state propaganda and media in the making.

Trump says he'll call CEOs when he disagrees with their business decisions

What Happened: In an interview, Trump said he’ll “always call” CEOs if he disagrees with their business decisions, confirming a recent call to Jeff Bezos after Amazon considered listing tariff charges on its site. Trump claimed Bezos reversed course after their conversation and defended the tactic.

Why It Matters: This is government overreach and happens in authoritarian countries. Trump is strong-arming private companies to hide the real cost of his tariffs from the public—a blatant abuse of power aimed at silencing dissent, manipulating perception, and dodging accountability for his economic chaos.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump's Education Dept Guts Civil Rights Enforcement, Targets Trans Students

What Happened: Trump gutted the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights—shuttering offices, firing attorneys, and rerouting complaints to bypass legal experts. Investigations into racism and disability discrimination have been scrapped in favor of partisan attacks on trans students and diversity programs.

Why It Matters: This is a full-blown assault on civil rights. Trump has turned the Office for Civil Rights into a weapon, dismissing thousands of discrimination cases while using what’s left of it to target trans students and dismantle racial equity. Trump and the GOP continue their ideological warfare.

ATF Takes Down Gun Violence Victim Memorial at Headquarters

What Happened: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives quietly removed its Faces of Gun Violence exhibit, which honored 120 victims of shootings, including mass shootings, suicides, and domestic violence. The Justice Department offered no clear reason, only stating it would now honor “all victims of violent crime.”

Why It Matters: The memorial’s removal is a cruel political statement erasing the faces of gun violence victims while Trump guts firearm regulations. It’s a slap in the face to grieving families and a calculated move to bury the truth of America’s gun crisis.

Visa Crackdown Leads International Students in the US to Reconsider Summer Travel

What Happened: Amid a Trump crackdown, over 4,700 international students have had their visa records terminated since March, many without clear cause, prompting colleges to issue travel warnings and students to cancel summer plans out of fear they won’t be allowed back into the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration regime is turning legal status into a trap—revoking student visas en masse, fueling fear and isolation, and signaling that lawful presence offers no protection. It’s gutting U.S. universities and destroying America’s standing as a global education leader.

Woman in Florida Deported to Cuba Says She Was Forced to Leave Baby Daughter

What Happened: Heidy Sánchez, a breastfeeding mother with a 17-month-old daughter who has health problems, was deported to Cuba after an ICE check-in in Tampa. She was forced to hand over her child to a lawyer while her U.S. citizen husband stood outside, unable to say goodbye.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is tearing apart families—and separating U.S. citizen children from their parents. This case exposes the regime’s disregard for due process, parental rights, and basic humanitarian standards in pursuit of mass deportations.

Trump Slashes Research Into LGBTQ Health

What Happened: Trump canceled over $800 million in NIH-funded research focused on LGBTQ health, including critical studies on HIV, cancer, and sexually transmitted infections disproportionately affecting sexual and gender minorities. Nearly half of all NIH grants terminated through early May were related to LGBTQ health.

Why It Matters: These cuts represent a deliberate rollback of science-based public health in favor of right-wing ideology. Defunding LGBTQ health research amid rising STI rates risks worsening outcomes for millions and erasing decades of progress.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The Signal Clone Trump Officials Use Was Hacked

What Happened: TeleMessage, an Israeli company that sells cloned versions of Signal and other encrypted apps to U.S. agencies, was hacked, exposing sensitive group and direct messages from users, including Customs and Border Protection and Coinbase. The breach affected modified apps like Signal, WhatsApp, Telegram, and WeChat, used for archiving government and corporate communications.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using a hacked, insecure Signal clone for cabinet-level communications, without true end-to-end encryption. This exposes U.S. government operations to espionage and cyber intrusion, highlighting catastrophic failures in data security and a reckless disregard for national intelligence protocols.

Waltz’s Use of Messaging Platform Raises New Security Questions

What Happened: A Reuters photo revealed Michael Waltz using a modified Signal-like app, TeleMessage, during a White House meeting to communicate with top Trump officials, including Rubio, Vance, and Gabbard, raising more alarms about the security and legality of encrypted backchannels used for sensitive military planning.

Why It Matters: Waltz and Trump’s cabinet continue using an unsecured app, even after the SignalGate scandal. It’s reckless, lawless, and reiterates that they don’t care about protecting U.S. secrets or preserving legally required records.

Funds for K-12 Students Are on the Chopping Block in Trump’s Budget

What Happened: Trump’s budget proposes a $12 billion cut to the Department of Education, including $4.5 billion slashed from K-12 schools.

Why It Matters: The sweeping cuts dismantle federal support for vulnerable students and essential educational services under the guise of “streamlining,” advancing Trump’s broader agenda to abolish the Department of Education and privatize public schooling.

V.A. Mental Health Staff Crushed by Trump’s Return-to-Office Order, Risking Patient Privacy and Care

What Happened: Trump’s forced return-to-office policy has jammed V.A. mental health staff into inappropriate and non-private spaces—like hallways and mailrooms—where confidential therapy sessions with veterans are overheard, violating privacy laws and basic medical ethics.

Why It Matters: This reckless policy is destroying trust, driving clinicians to quit, and putting veterans’ lives at risk. PTSD and suicide care are breaking down, treatment is being cut short, and the regime is pushing ahead with mass purges. Veterans are paying the price for political cruelty.

Trump Seeks to End Permanent Supportive Housing for the Chronically Homeless

What Happened: Trump’s budget proposal would eliminate funding for permanent supportive housing programs, redirecting money toward short-term shelters and limiting assistance to two years. More than 300,000 chronically homeless and disabled people—many of them veterans—currently rely on this long-term housing model.

Why It Matters: This move would throw thousands of vulnerable Americans back onto the streets, gutting decades of bipartisan efforts to reduce chronic homelessness. It’s a cruel policy that will worsen the crisis.

Major Delays at Newark Airport as FAA Cites Air Traffic Control Staffing Issues

What Happened: Newark Liberty International Airport faced over 200 delays and nearly 90 cancellations on Sunday due to severe FAA staffing shortages, with over 20% of controllers reportedly walking off the job. United Airlines slashed 35 daily flights.

Why It Matters: Aviation safety is deteriorating as Trump guts the FAA amid rising flight incidents. With experts warning Newark is no longer safe to fly through, the crisis exposes the real-world consequences of political purges and underfunded infrastructure.

Cuts Have Eliminated More Than a Dozen U.S. Government Health-Tracking Programs

What Happened: In the first 100 days, Trump has gutted over a dozen CDC and HHS programs that tracked vital health data, from abortion and pregnancy to lead poisoning, drug use, and job-related injuries, leaving states without critical tools for monitoring public health.

Why It Matters: These cuts dismantle the nation’s health surveillance infrastructure, silencing data that once exposed crises like maternal mortality, vaping in teens, and toxic exposures. Without data, there is no accountability.

Trump Officials Gut 25 Centers That Monitor Flooding and Drought in the U.S.

What Happened: Trump ordered the closure of 25 U.S. Geological Survey water science centers that provide critical data for flood warnings, drought declarations, and drinking water safety, affecting operations from Alaska to Massachusetts.

Why It Matters: Shutting these centers guts the federal government’s ability to respond to climate disasters. As floods, droughts, and toxic spills grow more frequent, slower alerts and weaker monitoring will cost lives, poison water, and leave American communities defenseless.

Mass Resignations at Labor Department Threaten Worker Protections as Trump Plans Deeper Cuts

What Happened: Nearly 2,700 employees—about 20% of the Department of Labor’s workforce—have left in early 2025 amid mass buyouts and fears of Trump’s looming purges. A simultaneous $577 million cut to international labor grants has gutted core functions like wage enforcement and anti-child labor programs.

Why It Matters: Staff warn the department is nearing collapse, with fewer safety inspectors, legal protections, and labor rights enforcement. International programs targeting forced labor are being gutted, threatening U.S. trade compliance and global human rights.

Scientist Who Promoted Hydroxychloroquine Returns to HHS in Senior Role

What Happened: Steven Hatfill, a controversial virologist known for promoting hydroxychloroquine during the COVID-19 pandemic, has rejoined the federal government as a senior adviser at HHS. He will work in the Office of the Director at the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, the agency responsible for coordinating national disaster and pandemic response.

Why It Matters: Trump is reinstalling loyalists who undermined science during the pandemic. Putting him in charge of future biological threat planning is terrifying and politicizes public health at the expense of expertise.

Trump Proposes Eliminating NEA and NEH as Arts Grants Canceled

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 budget proposes shutting down the National Endowment for the Arts and the Humanities, canceling hundreds of grants, and repurposing funds for “patriotic” initiatives like the National Garden of American Heroes.

Why It Matters: This marks Trump’s most aggressive move yet to defund public arts and culture, targeting support for underserved communities and dismantling programs that promote diversity, education, and historical preservation.

Trump education budget hits preschool funding, civil rights, but boosts charter schools

What Happened: Trump’s 2026 education budget proposes major cuts to preschool grants, adult learning programs, and the Office of Civil Rights, while increasing funding for charter schools by $60 million.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting civil rights, killing DEI, defunding federal oversight, and handing public education to private interests and partisan state officials. Working families will pay the price in lost protections, unequal access, and rising costs.

EPA to Slash Staff to 1980s Levels, Eliminate Research Office

What Happened: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $300 million budget cut for FY2026, plans to slash staff to 1980s levels, and the dissolution of its independent Office of Research and Development, shifting scientific oversight to politically controlled offices aligned with Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: The move guts scientific independence at the EPA, replacing evidence-based research with political loyalty. It cripples the agency’s ability to protect air, water, and public health—and clears the path for polluters and deregulation.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Says He ‘Doesn’t Rule Out’ Using Military Force to Control Greenland

What Happened: In an NBC interview, Trump, again, refused to rule out the use of U.S. military force to take control of Greenland, calling the territory vital for “international security.” Trump also reiterated interest in annexing Canada, though he called military action there “highly unlikely.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues to threaten NATO unity and echoes imperialist ambitions reminiscent of Putin. Greenland is part of Denmark—a key NATO ally—and any military move would provoke an international crisis. The threat reinforces Trump’s disregard for international law and democratic alliances.

Germany Hits Back at Marco Rubio After He Panned Labeling of AfD as ‘Extremist’

What Happened: After Marco Rubio criticized Germany for officially designating the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) as a confirmed rightwing extremist group, Germany’s foreign ministry publicly defended the decision as democratic and grounded in constitutional law.

Why It Matters: Instead of minding his own business, Rubio is meddling in Germany’s politics—siding with the far-right, pro-Russian AfD, a party with neo-Nazi ties and open hostility to democracy.

Mexico’s President Says She Rejected Trump’s Offer to Deploy U.S. Troops

What Happened: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed she rejected Trump’s proposal to send U.S. troops into Mexico to combat drug cartels, firmly stating, “Sovereignty cannot be sold.”

Why It Matters: The rebuke underscores rising tensions over Trump’s aggressive cross-border policies and militarized agenda, which Sheinbaum says violates Mexico’s sovereignty.

Putin and Xi to Sign ‘Series’ of Deals at Moscow Summit

What Happened: Chinese leader Xi Jinping will join Putin in Moscow from May 7–10 to commemorate World War II’s end and sign multiple bilateral agreements, with both leaders pledging to deepen their strategic partnership.

Why It Matters: The summit symbolizes the tightening Russia-China alliance amid global instability, rising U.S.-China tensions, and Putin’s genocidal war in Ukraine, reinforcing their shared goal of upending Western leadership and imposing a new anti-democratic world order.

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Proud Boys’ Ex-Leader Thanks Trump for Pardon at Mar-a-Lago Encounter

What Happened: Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, personally thanked Trump at Mar-a-Lago for pardoning him and nearly 1,600 others charged over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Tarrio, who had been serving a 22-year sentence for seditious conspiracy, told Trump he “saved [his] life” and received the reply, “I love you guys.”

Why It Matters: Trump is openly embracing sedition—meeting with a convicted January 6 insurrectionist while rewriting history, glorifying political violence, and reiterating that loyalty to him outweighs accountability.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Companies Are Serving Notice: We’re Raising Prices Because of Tariffs

What Happened: As Trump’s sweeping tariffs take effect, major U.S. and international companies are raising prices on goods like strollers, tools, mattresses, and cookware. Consumers are already seeing higher costs, especially after the end of a loophole that exempted low-cost imports from China.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is fueling inflation, shrinking product options, and forcing companies to halt imports or relocate manufacturing—moves many say are unfeasible.

Trump Calls for 100% Tariff on Movies Made Overseas

What Happened: Trump announced a 100% tariff on films produced outside the U.S., claiming foreign tax incentives are a “national security threat” and amount to hostile propaganda. The move caught Hollywood off guard.

Why It Matters: Trump’s 100% tariff on foreign films would cripple the global film industry, trigger retaliatory bans, and collapse international box office profits—devastating an already struggling sector with no clear plan for enforcement.

Temu Halts Direct China Shipments as Trump Ends De Minimis Loophole

What Happened: Chinese retailer Temu halted direct shipments from China to U.S. shoppers after Trump ended the de minimis rule, which allowed duty-free imports under $800. Now, Temu sells only from U.S. warehouses, and China-based listings are marked out of stock.

Why It Matters: This marks a broader disruption in U.S.-China trade and e-commerce, with consumers now facing significantly higher prices, reduced selection, and hidden inflation due to 130–150% import surcharges.

Ports Brace for the Impact of Tariffs as Shipments from China Drop Drastically

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs are triggering a sharp decline in shipping traffic to U.S. ports, with the Port of Long Beach expecting a 20% drop in volume by the second half of 2025. Importers are holding off orders amid uncertainty, causing economic ripples across the supply chain.

Why It Matters: The tariff chaos is gutting U.S. ports, threatening thousands of jobs, and risking a supply chain meltdown. Without urgent clarity, stores could face back-to-school and holiday shortages and empty shelves—echoing the worst disruptions of the COVID era.

Corporate America Is Leaving More Jobs Unfilled

What Happened: Amid economic uncertainty, tariffs, and a government hiring freeze, major U.S. employers are pausing or slowing hiring instead of executing mass layoffs. Companies like JetBlue, Polaris, and top universities are freezing new roles, while others warn they’ll leave positions unfilled as costs rise and trade disruptions grow.

Why It Matters: While April’s job report showed 177,000 new positions, a sharp drop in hiring signals a cooling labor market. Cuts to federal research, the trade war with China, and automation pushes are putting pressure on the job market and the broader economy.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/8- Next National Day of Action

Harvard Signals It Will Resist Trump’s Efforts to Revoke Tax-Exempt Status

What Happened: Trump renewed his threat to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status, declaring online that the school was "getting what they deserve." Harvard responded sharply, stating there is "no legal basis" for such action and warning it would devastate student aid, medical research, and innovation.

Trump’s Order Targeting Law Firm Perkins Coie Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge permanently blocked Trump’s executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie, ruling it unconstitutional. The order had sought to strip the firm of government contracts, security clearances, and access to federal buildings over its past legal work for Trump’s political opponents.

Democrats Target Vulnerable Republicans Over Plan to Cut Social Safety Net

What Happened: The Democratic National Committee launched the "Fight to Save Medicaid," a campaign aimed at pressuring four swing-district Republicans—Don Bacon, Mike Lawler, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Tom Barrett—over their party's plan to slash $1.5 trillion from public programs to fund Trump’s tax cuts for the rich.

These activists are protesting against Trump’s attacks on DEI

What Happened: A coalition of civil rights groups, led by Kimberlé Crenshaw’s African American Policy Forum, launched the “Freedom to Learn” campaign—a week of events, panels, and rallies opposing Trump’s executive orders targeting Black history and DEI programs, including an attempted overhaul of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Trump Orders Defunding of PBS and NPR, Public Media Vows Legal Fight

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order cutting all federal funding to PBS, NPR, and their local affiliates, accusing them of being “biased and partisan.” Legal experts say the move likely violates the First Amendment and exceeds presidential authority. PBS and NPR have vowed to fight back, calling the action unlawful and a threat to public service journalism.

📊 By the Numbers

$3 billion — Increase in Trump family wealth since January, largely from crypto ventures and foreign-backed deals

$1 billion — Public restitution erased by Trump’s white-collar pardons, per former DOJ pardon attorney

1,200+ — CIA jobs on the chopping block in Trump’s national security purge

$300 million — Budget cut to the EPA, with staff slashed to Reagan-era levels

4,700+ — Student visa terminations since March, sparking fear and canceled travel

2,700 — Labor Department employees who’ve left in 2025 amid buyouts and purge fears

25 — Far-right influencers invited to Trump’s White House briefings

24% — Proposed cut to NASA’s budget, defunding Earth and climate science, in favor of Musk projects

20% — Staff loss across the Department of Labor, crippling enforcement and oversight

$12 billion — Cuts proposed to the Department of Education, including K-12 programs

50+ — Government health-tracking programs gutted in Trump’s first 100 days

25 — U.S. Geological Survey flood and drought monitoring centers shut down

200+ — Flight delays at Newark Airport in a single day due to FAA staffing crisis

$800 million — LGBTQ health research defunded by Trump’s NIH cuts

130–150% — Tariff rates now hitting Chinese goods after Trump ended de minimis rule

5/8 — Next nationwide National Day of Action led by civil rights coalitions

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

The DOJ’s voting rights division has been repurposed into a voter suppression unit — Will courts be able to stop Trump before the 2026 midterms?

Trump is purging national security agencies — How long before intelligence failures put lives at risk?

Mass purges at EPA, DOJ, and intelligence agencies are accelerating — How long before the purges cripple essential services and put public safety at risk?

Trump is preparing to weaponize the IRS to punish nonprofits and universities — Will any institutions challenge Trump’s abuse of tax authority before it’s too late?

The SignalGate breach exposed security gaps in cabinet-level communications — Will Congress investigate, or stay silent amid rising cyber vulnerability?

Trump’s DOJ is targeting journalists and gutting First Amendment protections — Will whistleblowers and reporters be silenced through surveillance and prosecution?

Federal courts are being stacked with loyalists — Will the judiciary serve the Constitution or Trump’s agenda in the 2026 election cycle?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Use of Power — Trump is repurposing federal agencies like the DOJ, EPA, and IRS to punish critics, reward allies, and erase civil rights enforcement, transforming the government into a personal tool of control.

Collapse of Government Services — Mass purges and cuts at the Department of Labor, V.A., EPA, and education agencies are triggering service breakdowns that endanger workers, veterans, students, and public health.

Dictator Trump — Trump’s moves to bypass due process, silence opposition, and dismantle civil institutions reiterate that the US is slipping into an authoritarian state.

Civil Rights Rollbacks — Trump is rewriting history and setting back decades of progress by targeting LGBTQ health research, dismantling civil rights offices, and defunding DEI programs—erasing hard-won protections for marginalized communities.

The Rise of State Propaganda — Trump is replacing traditional media with right-wing influencers, attacking public broadcasters, and pushing military spectacles to control the public narrative and suppress dissent.

Trump’s Crypto Grift — The Trump family’s wealth surge from deregulated crypto ventures highlights massive conflicts of interest and open corruption from the Oval Office.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.