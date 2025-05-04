Thousands of demonstrators rally in Daley Plaza on April 19. Photo: Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

Starting this week, Zev Shalev and I are taking the Trump Tyranny Tracker to Substack LIVE — every Monday through Thursday at 2 PM ET.

We’ll break down the top stories the media isn’t paying attention to — power grabs, agency purges, surveillance overreach, and the tactics being used to dismantle democracy. Please tune in and spread the word!

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Family Touts $2B Foreign Crypto Deal in Dubai, Deepening Conflict of Interest

What Happened: At a Dubai crypto conference, Eric Trump and Trump ally Zach Witkoff (Steve Witkoff’s son) announced a $2 billion deal involving a Trump stablecoin and a UAE state-backed fund. The deal ties Trump’s private crypto venture to foreign governments and Binance, a firm under U.S. legal scrutiny.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to openly profit from foreign government deals while in office, erasing the line between presidential power and personal enrichment. It’s corruption in broad daylight—with global actors buying influence through his crypto empire.

Trump Company Strikes Qatari Golf Resort Deal in Sign It’s Not Holding Back from Foreign Business

What Happened: The Trump Organization has signed a new deal to build a luxury golf resort in Qatar in partnership with Saudi and Qatari firms, despite Trump’s ongoing presidency.

Why It Matters: Trump is cashing in on foreign policy, ignoring conflict-of-interest rules while cutting deals that benefit Saudi royals and his businesses—more blatant pay-to-play corruption at the highest level.

Coming Soon: MAGA Business Group Offers CEOs Insider Access to Trump Officials

What Happened: A new D.C. group, the American Growth Partnership, is launching as a MAGA-aligned association. Founded by ex-GOP and Trump campaign aides, it will offer exclusive access to Trump appointees like FTC and FCC leaders, with membership fees starting at $50,000.

Why It Matters: This is pay-to-play influence peddling rebranded—Trump allies are building a shadow lobbying network that sells privileged access to regulatory power, deepening the merger of business, politics, and MAGA loyalty. This is what happens in Russia.

Trump-Aligned Club for the Ultra Rich Launches in Washington

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr., Omeed Malik, and other Trump allies are launching “Executive Branch,” a $500K invite-only private club in Georgetown for tech moguls and Trump insiders. Founding members include David Sacks, the Winklevoss twins, and Chamath Palihapitiya.

Why It Matters: Trump allies are building elite spaces to trade access and power behind closed doors. It’s not just a club—it’s a symbol of oligarchic consolidation and corruption in Trump’s second term. Meanwhile, founding member David Sacks serves as Trump’s crypto czar, further blurring the lines between state power and private wealth.

CFPB Moves to Kill Rule Erasing Medical Debt from Credit Reports

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asked a federal court to scrap a Biden-era rule banning medical debt from credit reports. The regulation, set to take effect in June, would have wiped $49 billion in debt from the records of 15 million Americans.

Why It Matters: This protects lenders and punishes patients—reinstating medical debt as a barrier to credit, housing, and financial stability. It’s another Trump rollback targeting Americans in favor of industry.

Democrats Demand Probe into Musk’s Role in Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Defense Deal

What Happened: 42 Democratic lawmakers called for a Pentagon probe into Elon Musk’s influence over the bidding process for Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile shield. Concerns center on Musk’s dual role as a federal adviser and major campaign donor, plus SpaceX’s proposed “subscription model” for missile defense.

Why It Matters: More conflict-of-interest and risks to national security—Trump is channeling billions into a defense scheme that could give Musk dangerous leverage over U.S. security infrastructure.

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Ex-Cybersecurity Chief Chris Krebs

What Happened: Trump officials confirmed Chris Krebs is under federal investigation weeks after Trump personally ordered the probe. Krebs, who did his job and debunked Trump’s 2020 election lies, was also removed from the Global Entry travel program and stripped of his security clearance.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the DOJ to punish former officials for telling the truth—a blatant act of political retribution. It’s a warning shot: speak out, and you’ll be hunted. Like in autocratic regimes, loyalty to the leader is the only qualification that matters, and people who speak truth are the first targets. This is just the beginning.

Elon Musk Says DOGE Should Investigate Federal Reserve Spending

What Happened: Musk told Bloomberg News he wants his operatives to examine the Federal Reserve’s headquarters renovation.

Why It Matters: Musk is expanding to target the Fed—escalating efforts to politicize one of America’s most critical independent institutions.

Trump’s Attack on Federal Unions a ‘Test Case’ for Broader Assault, Warn Lawyers

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order stripping over 1 million federal workers of collective bargaining rights, citing national security. Simultaneously, his officials filed lawsuits against federal unions in friendly courts, prompting legal pushback and a preliminary injunction.

Why It Matters: Legal experts warn this is a trial balloon for gutting labor rights nationwide. Union leaders say Trump is using authoritarian tactics—silencing federal workers, crushing dissent, and dismantling hard-won democratic protections for organized labor.

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department sues Hawaii, Michigan, Vermont and New York over state climate actions

What Happened: The Justice Department sued Hawaii, Michigan, New York, and Vermont, arguing their climate policies—like holding polluters accountable and suing oil companies—violate federal authority and threaten Trump’s agenda of “energy dominance.” The lawsuits aim to shut down state efforts to rein in fossil fuel industry abuses.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the DOJ as a political weapon to shield the oil industry, silence environmental action, and impose a fossil fuel-first agenda, no matter the climate cost or opposition.

Trump DOJ Sues Illinois Over Immigration Law, Citing Federal Overreach

What Happened: The Justice Department filed a legal complaint against Illinois, accusing the state of interfering with federal immigration authority. The lawsuit is part of a broader effort to override state-level protections for immigrants and expand federal control over immigration policy.

Why It Matters: This is the latest salvo in Trump’s war on sanctuary states—part of a broader strategy to centralize immigration enforcement and punish states that resist his extremist and unlawful agenda.

Education Department Guts Oversight of College Accreditors

What Happened: The Education Department announced it will simplify the process for universities to switch accreditors and reopen the pipeline for approving new ones—reversing Biden-era restrictions. The move follows a Trump executive order aimed at dismantling federal oversight of higher education.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling guardrails that protect students from predatory, low-quality institutions. By weakening accreditation standards, he's opening the floodgates for diploma mills to exploit federal student aid as a source of easy profit.

Justice department civil rights division loses 70% of lawyers under Trump

What Happened: More than 250 attorneys have left or been reassigned from the Justice Department’s civil rights division since January, as Trump’s appointees gut its core mission—shifting focus from enforcing civil rights laws to chasing voter fraud myths and dismantling DEI initiatives.

Why It Matters: The exodus effectively guts the federal government’s ability to enforce civil rights law—hollowing out decades of progress on voting rights, racial justice, education, and police accountability. Trump is turning the division into a political weapon to punish his enemies and erase oversight.

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Army Plans for Massive Parade on Trump’s Birthday with 6,600 Troops and Tanks

What Happened: Internal Army documents reveal plans for a large-scale military parade on June 14—Trump’s 79th birthday—featuring 6,600 soldiers, 150+ military vehicles, tanks, helicopters, and bands. Though tied to the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration, the parade's scale and timing reflect Trump’s long-standing desire for a grand military showcase. Final approval is still pending.

Why It Matters: Trump’s renewed demand for a military parade mimics the authoritarian spectacles of Russia, China, and North Korea—using tanks and troops not to honor the military, but to glorify himself and normalize the idea of the armed forces as a weapon of power.

Trump Signs Executive Order Cutting Funding to PBS and NPR

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order to halt federal funding for PBS and NPR, accusing them of spreading “radical, woke propaganda.” The order directs agencies to end direct and indirect subsidies, threatening roughly $500 million in public media support.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader war on independent media and the free press—defunding PBS and NPR while propping up loyalist propaganda outlets. The cuts threaten children’s education and local journalism, especially in rural communities. This is how it started when Putin came to power.

White House Launches State-Run News ‘Wire’ to Promote Trump

What Happened: Trump unveiled White House Wire, a government-hosted site modeled after the Drudge Report that curates pro-Trump headlines, official posts, and press releases—while continuing to bar outlets like the Associated Press from Oval Office access.

Why It Matters: This is state propaganda—Trump is using taxpayer-funded platforms to spread loyalist messaging while freezing out independent journalism. It mirrors authoritarian tactics used in Russia and marks another step toward dismantling a free press.

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Strip Legal Protections from 350,000 Venezuelan Migrants

What Happened: Trump filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans, arguing a lower court ruling interferes with executive power over immigration. The protections were set to expire on April 7 but were extended by a federal judge who cited potential economic disruption and harm to families.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader push to dismantle humanitarian protections. Stripping TPS from Venezuelans—many of whom fled Maduro’s dictatorship—would shatter families and weaponize immigration law as a tool of fear and control, echoing the authoritarian tactics of the regimes they fled.

ICE Arrests at Courthouses Surge Under Trump, Sparking Fear and Legal Battles

What Happened: Immigration enforcement agents have resumed courthouse arrests across the U.S., targeting immigrants during routine legal proceedings—even when charges are dropped or cases are unrelated to immigration. The tactic includes warrantless arrests and agents refusing to identify themselves.

Why It Matters: These arrests weaponize the justice system against immigrants, undermining due process and deterring victims, witnesses, and families from showing up to court. Trump is turning courthouses into hunting grounds.

The Justice Department ended a decades-old school desegregation order. Others are expected to fall

What Happened: The Justice Department ended a 1966 school desegregation order in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, calling it a “historical wrong” and suggesting that other long-standing civil rights-era court orders should also be lifted. Civil rights advocates warn this move could accelerate resegregation, especially in the Deep South, where over 130 school districts remain under similar mandates.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on civil rights—Trump’s DOJ is gutting desegregation orders that kept schools from resegregating. By calling them “outdated,” the regime is opening the door to bring back Jim Crow–era segregation.

Migrants Form SOS Sign in Detention Center Amid Fears of Deportation to El Salvador Prison

What Happened: Detainees at a Texas ICE facility formed a human “SOS” visible to a Reuters drone, pleading for help after being accused—without evidence—of gang ties and targeted for deportation under Trump’s unlawful use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

Why It Matters: The detainees—many with no criminal records—face secretive, fast-tracked deportations and indefinite detention without due process. Rights groups warn that the policy is cruel, unconstitutional, and puts innocent people in deadly danger.

Orders to Investigate Columbia Protesters Raised Alarms in Justice Dept.

What Happened: A top Trump appointee at the DOJ ordered investigations into Columbia students protesting Israel, demanding activist lists and social media data. Prosecutors and a judge pushed back, citing free speech violations.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the DOJ to criminalize dissent and intimidate student protesters—an authoritarian-style crackdown on political opposition and an attack on free speech.

Moldy Food, Used Underwear: Inside the U.S. Prisons Where Trump Is Jailing Immigrants

What Happened: Trump has begun detaining immigrants in some of the nation’s most notorious federal prisons, where they report squalid conditions, isolation, and denial of legal rights. Detainees are cut off from attorneys, fed expired food, and housed in overcrowded, unsanitary facilities like FCI Atlanta and FDC Miami.

Why It Matters: Trump is using criminal penitentiaries, never intended for civil immigration cases, to punish, disappear, and dehumanize immigrants. Legal experts warn it guts due process and this sets the stage for expanding authoritarian detention practices across the U.S.

Trump Exploits Landmark Civil Rights Act to Dismantle Campus Diversity

What Happened: Trump is using Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to launch investigations against universities over diversity and equity programs, including Harvard Law Review and 45 universities partnering with The PhD Project. Officials argue these initiatives are “racially discriminatory.”

Why It Matters: Civil rights lawyers warn that Trump is perverting laws meant to fight segregation and inequality into tools to punish schools promoting diversity. This weaponization of civil rights law threatens decades of progress—and signals a broader war on education, free inquiry, and racial justice.

Republicans Use Full Government Apparatus to Defund Planned Parenthood

What Happened: Trump, congressional Republicans, and the courts are coordinating an unprecedented push to strip Planned Parenthood of all federal funding. Title X grants have already been pulled, and GOP leaders are pressing to include defunding language in this year’s massive budget reconciliation bill.

Why It Matters: This multi-pronged operation marks the closest anti-abortion forces have come to achieving their decades-long goal of stripping all federal funds from Planned Parenthood—threatening access to reproductive and preventative health care for millions. A pending Supreme Court case could further empower states to block Medicaid funds, compounding the crisis.

Lawmakers demand answers after a Haitian woman dies at an ICE detention center

What Happened: Marie Ange Blaise, a 44-year-old Haitian woman, died at the Broward Transitional Center in Florida after two months in ICE custody. Lawmakers say she was denied adequate medical care despite complaining of chest pain for hours before her death.

Why It Matters: Blaise is the seventh person to die in ICE custody since October, the start of fiscal 2025. Her death raises urgent concerns about inhumane conditions in detention centers and the lack of accountability for preventable deaths in U.S. custody.

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Replaces Waltz With Rubio

What Happened: After a security breach and personality clashes, Trump fired Michael Waltz as national security adviser. Rather than face consequences, Waltz was nominated for U.N. ambassador, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio will temporarily hold both roles, among others.

Why It Matters: This chaos exposes deep dysfunction at the heart of Trump’s national security apparatus. Between SignalGate and Laura Loomer whispering in Trump’s ear, chaos now reigns at both the Pentagon and the NSC. Our allies and adversaries are watching—and planning their next moves.

Waltz Caught Using Signal App During Cabinet Meeting

What Happened: Ousted National Security Adviser Michael Waltz was photographed using “TM SGNL,” a modified version of Signal, during a Cabinet meeting. Visible messages showed communications with Rubio, Vance, and NSC staff despite recent controversy over his handling of classified information.

Why It Matters: Waltz and Trump’s cabinet were still using an unsecured app to discuss classified matters, even after the SignalGate scandal. It’s reckless, lawless, and reiterates that they don’t care about protecting U.S. secrets or preserving legally required records.

Pentagon Expands Probe Into Hegseth’s Use of Signal to Share Military Plans

What Happened: The Pentagon Inspector General has widened its investigation into Hegseth’s use of the Signal app, now including a second chat involving his wife and brother. Investigators are trying to identify who manually transferred classified strike details into the unsecured app.

Why It Matters: Sharing war plans on a family Signal thread isn’t just reckless—it’s a dangerous breach of national security. This underscores a staggering lack of discipline, and no allies will trust sharing intelligence with a Pentagon run like this. Hegseth must be fired immediately.

Trump’s Pick for Air Force No. 2 Defends Partisan Attacks, Jan. 6 Comments

What Happened: Matt Lohmeier, Trump’s nominee for Air Force undersecretary, defended past claims that the U.S. military is embracing Marxism, pushed January 6 disinformation about “undercover agents,” and warned of “serious consequences” for military leaders he deems politicized. He refused to disavow these statements during a Senate hearing.

Why It Matters: Trump is embedding loyalists who parrot election lies and far-right ideology into top military roles. Lohmeier’s nomination is another step in dismantling civilian-military boundaries and turning the armed forces into a vehicle for Trump’s political agenda.

Trump EPA Overhaul Threatens Key Wildfire Smoke Research

What Happened: As wildfires surge, EPA scientists warn that Trump’s planned agency overhaul will shut down vital research—including the Kolibri drone project that measures toxic smoke. Internal documents show that up to 75% of the Office of Research and Development staff could be purged.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting climate science during a wildfire crisis. Eliminating EPA research capacity will blind the government to health risks from toxic air and leave frontline communities without protection, just as climate disasters accelerate.

RFK Jr. Revives Debunked Vaccine Claims as Measles Outbreak Spreads

What Happened: RFK Jr. lied that the MMR vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris,” despite scientific consensus debunking the claim. His remarks come amid the worst U.S. measles outbreak in 25 years, with two child deaths and close to 1,000 infected.

Why It Matters: Kennedy’s disinformation fuels vaccine hesitancy during a public health crisis—undermining trust in lifesaving medicine and enabling the return of once-eradicated diseases. It is so dangerous that he is overseeing Americans' health.

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Threatens Sanctions on Buyers of Iranian Oil After Nuclear Talks Postponed

What Happened: Following the postponement of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, Trump threatened sweeping secondary sanctions on any country or individual buying Iranian oil, declaring such purchases would cut off all access to U.S. markets. The move targets China, Iran’s biggest oil customer, and comes amid rising tensions over Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.

Europe Is Racing to Build Its Own Version of the U.S. Military-Industrial Complex

What Happened: Europe is pushing to rearm and boost domestic weapons production, with Germany urging the EU to exempt defense spending from budget rules. The bloc plans to redirect billions from U.S. defense giants to European firms like Rheinmetall and MBDA, aiming to keep at least 50% of military procurement in Europe.

Why It Matters: Trump’s open hostility to NATO and transatlantic partnerships is accelerating Europe’s recalibration—forcing allies to prepare for a future where they can no longer count on the U.S.

At the Edge of the World, French and Swedish Warplanes Deter Putin

What Happened: France and Sweden are deepening military cooperation through joint air missions, missile projects, and potential nuclear deterrence discussions, amid rising tensions with Russia and growing European uncertainty over Trump’s NATO commitments. France deployed tanker planes and Rafale fighters to Sweden’s Luleå base as part of its new “High North” strategy, while both countries move toward closer defense industry and procurement ties.

Why It Matters: With Trump undermining trust in U.S. security guarantees and cozying up to Russia, Europe is moving faster toward autonomous defense. The deepening Franco-Swedish partnership signals a broader shift toward European-led deterrence, including in the Arctic and potentially under a French nuclear umbrella.

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Tariffs Still Cost Automakers Up to $12,000 Per Car, Report Finds

What Happened: Despite Trump easing some trade levies, a new report finds automakers still face $2,000–$12,000 in tariff impacts per vehicle, with luxury imports and EVs hit hardest. GM expects up to $5 billion in costs, even as Trump allows delayed compliance for U.S.-assembled cars.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are straining the auto industry and threatening jobs, raising costs for consumers, and disrupting supply chains—despite claims of “reshoring” success.

US manufacturing sectors slump deepens in April

What Happened: U.S. manufacturing contracted for the second straight month in April, with the PMI falling to 48.7. Trump’s tariffs have disrupted supply chains and pushed input prices higher, ending hopes of a manufacturing rebound.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are backfiring—hurting American factories, driving up costs, and fueling economic instability. His insane “Liberation Day” trade war is triggering recession warning signs.

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14- Next Day of Action

Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt to Dismantle Library Services Agency

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from shutting down the Institute of Museum and Library Services, after Trump signed an executive order labeling it “unnecessary.” The ruling halts layoffs, terminations, and grant cancellations while the lawsuit brought by the American Library Association and a federal employee union proceeds.

Justice Jackson Warns Attacks on Judges Are Undermining Democracy

What Happened: Speaking at a judicial conference in Puerto Rico, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson condemned rising threats and political attacks against judges, warning they are “designed to intimidate” and risk eroding the Constitution and the rule of law.

Lawyers Nationwide Protest Trump’s Attacks on Judiciary and Legal Profession

What Happened: Thousands of lawyers in over 50 cities, including 1,500 in NYC, protested as part of the National Law Day of Action, condemning Trump’s threats to judges, legal institutions, and law firms. Demonstrators reaffirmed their oath to the Constitution and denounced Trump’s intimidation tactics.

Democrats Call for U.S. Human Rights Review in El Salvador Over Migrant Imprisonment

What Happened: Democratic senators introduced a resolution demanding a State Department review of human rights in El Salvador, citing concerns over disappeared migrants being jailed in harsh conditions.

Judge Rules Trump’s Use of Wartime Powers to Deport Venezuelans Is Unlawful

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to detain and disappear alleged Venezuelan gang members without hearings violated the law. The court found no legal basis for calling their presence an “invasion” under the statute.

May Day Protesters Rally Nationwide Against the 'War on Working People'

What Happened: Thousands marched across the U.S. on May Day, using the international labor holiday to protest Trump’s policies. Demonstrators denounced sweeping federal job cuts, immigration raids, attacks on unions, defunding of public services, and Elon Musk. Rallies spanned major cities and small towns.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.