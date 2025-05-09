Share

Hey everyone,

I want to apologize for the delay in this week’s Trump Tyranny Tracker updates—I needed to take a few days off to reset and will be fully caught up by this weekend!

Also, Trump Tyranny Tracker LIVE with

will

. We just launched this to shine a spotlight on the stories that demand our immediate attention—power grabs, agency purges, surveillance overreach, and the tactics being used to dismantle democracy in real time.

And finally — thank you!!

To paid subscribers, your support makes this work possible. And to everyone who reads, shares, and engages, you help bring these stories into the light. I couldn’t do this without you, and I’m grateful to be in this fight for democracy alongside all of you.

Stay engaged—we’re stronger than their chaos. And as always, thank you to everyone for your support of Ukraine 💙 💛