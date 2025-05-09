Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurie Stricks's avatar
Laurie Stricks
4h

Please take time as you need it. Your voice is so valuable. We need you for the long haul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Banaszak's avatar
Nancy Banaszak
4h

Not even sure we can hope for well- being with all the horrific-ness, but your well- being matters. Do what you need to do and know that we care and support you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Olga Lautman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture