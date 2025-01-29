Trump showed in his first week in office that he feels unconstrained about punishing the disloyal and that there will be a price for any opposition to come. Credit: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Jan 28, 2025

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s nominee for Pentagon weapons buyer was a key figure in the Trump’s first impeachment

What Happened: Michael Duffey, Trump’s nominee for Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, previously directed the Pentagon to freeze $391 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2019. The move, intended to pressure Ukrainian President Zelenskyy into announcing a sham investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden, was central to Trump’s first impeachment.

Why It Matters: Duffey’s role in Trump’s Ukraine scandal highlights the regime’s pattern of rewarding loyalists implicated in past abuses of power. His appointment raises concerns over the politicization of Pentagon contracts and potential interference in future Ukraine aid. The nomination signals a continued erosion of accountability and oversight in military spending.

Source: AP News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Fires EEOC and NLRB Members, Undermining Worker Protections

What Happened: Trump fired Democratic members of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), breaking the law that protects independent agencies. This move gives Republicans control over labor and workplace discrimination rulings and leaves both boards unable to function until Trump’s appointees are confirmed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s firings undermine worker protections, weaken union rights, and politicize independent agencies that safeguard against workplace discrimination. This move will dismantle decades of labor protections and allow unchecked corporate power, accelerating efforts to erode regulatory oversight and worker rights.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump's funding freeze creates widespread confusion

What Happened: The Trump regime abruptly froze nearly all federal grants and loans, causing widespread confusion among nonprofits, state programs, and federal agencies. A White House memo directed agencies to halt disbursements and review programs for alignment with Trump’s agenda, including DEI, environmental initiatives, and gender-related funding. Nonprofits and public service providers reported being locked out of federal systems, preventing them from accessing already awarded funds. Medicaid payments also appeared frozen, raising concerns about potential disruptions to health services. Lawsuits followed as organizations and lawmakers scrambled to assess the damage.

Why It Matters: This funding freeze disrupts critical services nationwide, delaying salaries, rent payments, and health care reimbursements. It underscores the Trump regime’s authoritarian push to centralize control over federal spending, sidelining legally appropriated funds to enforce ideological goals. The move mirrors tactics used by autocratic regimes—weaponizing government funding to punish opponents and reshape policy by executive fiat.

Source: NBC News

Trump regime offers roughly 2 million federal workers a buyout to resign

What Happened: The Trump regime offered a buyout program to approximately 2 million federal workers, allowing them to submit a “deferred resignation” in exchange for full pay and benefits until September 2025. This initiative, framed as a cost-saving measure, is expected to eliminate 5%-10% of the federal workforce. Exemptions include military, Postal Service employees, and positions tied to national security and immigration enforcement. The email included a draft resignation letter for them to review. If a person wishes to resign, they reply with the word "resign." The memo sent to government employees this evening offering them buyouts was identical to an email Musk sent to Twitter employees in 2022 — down to the same subject line "A Fork in the Road."

Why It Matters: This mass buyout of federal workers reflects a broader authoritarian strategy to weaken government institutions, purge perceived disloyal employees, and consolidate control over the civil service. By pressuring workers to resign under the threat of job uncertainty, the administration is fostering a climate of fear while eroding institutional expertise and replacing career professionals with political loyalists. The move also signals a shift toward aggressive restructuring, mirroring Russia’s centralization of power, where ideological loyalty is prioritized over institutional stability.

Source: NBC News

OPM’s New Email System Raises Fears of Federal Worker Purge

What Happened: OPM launched a new email system to directly contact all federal employees, bypassing HR oversight. Managed by former Musk employee Amanda Scales, the system coincides with agency orders to submit lists of probationary employees, raising fears of a political purge within the civil service.

Why It Matters: The system centralizes control, enabling ideological enforcement and tracking dissent—a tactic seen in authoritarian regimes. With OPM’s history of data breaches, concerns over worker intimidation, private-sector influence, and suppression of whistleblowing are growing. A lawsuit has been filed by two federal employees.

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The Pentagon will allow undocumented migrants to be detained at a Colorado military base

What Happened: The Pentagon has authorized ICE to use Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, to detain undocumented migrants, deepening military involvement in immigration enforcement under Trump. While military personnel will not process or detain individuals, the base will provide infrastructure and security for deportation officers and federal law enforcement. Defense Secretary Hegseth has signaled unwavering military support for border operations, refusing to rule out invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy troops for domestic law enforcement. Meanwhile, 1,600 Marines and Army soldiers have been sent to the U.S.-Mexico border, joining 2,500 Army reservists already deployed.

Why It Matters: The use of military bases for immigration detention normalizes militarized law enforcement, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. Historically, military involvement in domestic policing erodes democratic norms, expanding executive power with fewer legal checks. Allowing ICE to operate on a military base blurs the line between law enforcement and the military, bypassing traditional oversight. The mention of the Insurrection Act raises alarms—today, this targets undocumented immigrants, but tomorrow, it could be used against American citizens, enabling mass detentions and crackdowns on dissent under the guise of national security.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Regime Purges Senior USAID Officials

What Happened: The Trump regime placed multiple senior USAID officials on administrative leave for allegedly trying to bypass Trump’s foreign aid freeze. A memo from Acting Administrator Jason Gray accused them of actions “antithetical to American values.” Staff were warned of disciplinary action for failing to align with Trump’s “America First” policy.

Why It Matters: This purge undermines the independence of USAID, weaponizing it for political control. Trump’s freeze halts life-saving aid worldwide, while threats against staff signal a shift toward authoritarian governance—where loyalty to Trump is the only objective.

Source: NPR

Carroll Pushes Back on Trump’s Immunity Claim in $83M Defamation Verdict

What Happened: E. Jean Carroll’s attorneys rejected Trump’s claim that presidential immunity shields him from an $83.3 million defamation judgment, likening his argument to seeking “free rein” to defame without consequence. Trump, who waited until the eve of the trial to invoke immunity, argues that a recent Supreme Court ruling now compels the courts to void the verdict.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attempt to retroactively apply immunity to personal defamation sets a dangerous precedent, potentially allowing presidents to use their office to evade accountability for private misconduct. If successful, this argument could redefine the limits of executive power, enabling future leaders to weaponize the presidency for personal attacks with legal impunity.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Jim Acosta Leaves CNN After Clashing Over New Role

What Happened:

CNN anchor Jim Acosta announced his departure from CNN after nearly 20 years, citing disagreements over a proposed move to the midnight time slot. Acosta, known for his rigorous questioning of Trump officials and his defense of press freedoms, resisted the shift, signaling it was part of a broader effort to sideline journalists critical of Trump.

Acosta ended his show by describing his career highlight as questioning Cuban President Raúl Castro about political prisoners and stated: “As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home the lesson … it is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant,” he said. “I have always believed it’s the job of the press to hold power to account. I’ve always tried to do that at CNN and plan to go on doing it in the future.”

Why It Matters: Acosta’s departure further reinforces concerns about political influence in media decisions, particularly as journalists critical of Trump face professional setbacks. This is dangerous and highlights the increasing influence Trump has over the media, which will lead to further erosion of journalistic independence like in Russia.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Official Claims Legal Requirement to Notify Congress Before Firing IGs is “Unconstitutional”

What Happened: In an exchange on CNN, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller defended the Trump regime’s failure to comply with the legal requirement of notifying Congress 30 days prior to firing IGs. When pressed by Jake Tapper about the law, Miller dismissed it, stating, “Absolutely it is [unconstitutional]. I don’t even think it is. I know it is.”

Why It Matters: This blatant defiance of checks and balances and outright violation of the law undermines congressional oversight and weakens accountability. By dismissing inspectors general and declaring oversight laws unconstitutional, Trump is asserting unchecked executive power, signaling his intent to render Congress irrelevant and consolidate control without scrutiny.

Source: CNN- The Lead Jake Tapper

Pentagon to Revoke Milley’s Security Clearance and Security Detail

What Happened: Defense Secretary Hegseth will revoke the security clearance and personal security detail of retired Army General Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to multiple senior administration officials cited by Fox News. The Pentagon is also reviewing whether Milley should be stripped of a star in retirement for allegedly “undermining the chain of command.” Additionally, Milley’s portrait was removed from the Pentagon.

Why It Matters: This move escalates Trump’s ongoing purge of perceived enemies and represents a stark warning to military leaders who refuse absolute loyalty. Revoking security clearances, stripping honors, and erasing historical recognition are hallmark tactics of authoritarian regimes to silence dissent and intimidate officials. Milley, who resisted Trump’s attempts to politicize the military during his first term, is now being publicly punished in a broader effort to reshape the armed forces into a political instrument. The targeting of a retired general sets a dangerous precedent, signaling that even the highest-ranking military officials are not safe from retribution under Trump’s regime.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s ‘Shock and Awe’ Purge of USAID

What Happened: USAID officials describe Trump’s foreign aid freeze as a “shock and awe” strategy, creating chaos over exemptions for life-saving programs. Officials say even office pictures of aid programs were removed, signaling a broader purge.

Why It Matters: Erasing institutional memory and freezing critical aid mirrors authoritarian tactics, crippling U.S. humanitarian efforts and isolating America globally. Career officials are left uncertain, reinforcing a shift toward politicized foreign assistance.

Source: John Hudson on X.

ICE Raids Filmed and Publicized as “Accountability”

What Happened: Newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the Trump regime’s decision to film and publicize ICE raids, calling it an “accountability measure.” In a theatrical spectacle, Noem joined heavily armed agents during predawn raids in the Bronx, where several arrests were made.

Why It Matters: The publicizing of ICE raids under the guise of “accountability” is a calculated propaganda tool, amplifying fear and normalizing heavy-handed enforcement. These showcasing operations mirror authoritarian tactics where public spectacles are used to reinforce state power and control. The regime’s strategy aligns with broader authoritarian patterns of dehumanizing marginalized groups to consolidate political power.

Source: CBS News

Chaos at Pentagon as Army Misinterprets Trump’s Orders

What Happened: The Army mistakenly froze new weapons contracts after misinterpreting Trump’s executive orders targeting DEI. The confusion caused widespread panic in the defense industry before the Pentagon clarified that no freeze was in place. The mix-up further reinforces that Trump’s rapid executive actions are disrupting agencies, including a broader push to purge personnel deemed insufficiently loyal.

Why It Matters: The chaotic response exposes the dangers of Trump’s impulsive and strategically chaotic governance style, where rushed mandates leave agencies scrambling and defense operations in disarray. The near-pause in Army contracts could have jeopardized critical military programs, particularly as U.S. adversaries ramp up their defense capabilities. And let’s not forget that our adversaries are closely monitoring this chaos.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

White House Labels All Undocumented Immigrants as ‘Criminals’

What Happened: White House press secretary Leavitt confirmed that Trump views all undocumented immigrants as “criminals,” not just those who have committed violent acts. This contradicts U.S. law, which classifies unauthorized presence in the country as a civil violation, not a criminal offense.

Why It Matters: This rhetoric mirrors authoritarian regimes that dehumanize groups to erode their rights and facilitate state-led persecution. By conflating civil violations with criminal acts, the White House is laying the groundwork for broader, more aggressive enforcement, risking mass civil rights violations and stoking public fear.

Source: Axios

Executive Order Restricting Medical Care for Transgender Youth

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order restricting access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors under 19. The order directs federal agencies to withhold funding from institutions providing treatments like puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and certain surgeries. It also excludes these therapies from health insurance for military personnel and their families and calls for Medicare and Medicaid restrictions. The move is part of Trump's broader agenda to roll back transgender rights, building on similar state-level restrictions.

Why It Matters: This order weaponizes federal funding to impose ideological control over healthcare, targeting transgender youth and marginalized groups. Restricting essential treatments exacerbates mental health risks and sets a precedent for broader government interference in personal and medical freedoms—like women’s reproductive rights.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump Doubles Down on Plan to Relocate Palestinians From Gaza

What Happened: Trump is pushing Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza, arguing relocation would provide them with “safer” living conditions. Both countries, along with the Arab League and Palestinian leadership, have rejected the proposal, warning it would only extend the conflict and destabilize the region. Trump’s remarks come as his Middle East team engages in cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with additional talks planned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4. Also worth noting is that last year, Jared Kushner said Gaza’s ‘waterfront property could be very valuable.’

Why It Matters: Trump’s proposal to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza would mark a drastic shift in U.S. policy and permanently displace millions. Forcible population transfers violate international law and could inflame tensions across the region and by pressuring dependent allies like Egypt and Jordan, Trump risks fracturing key regional partnerships while emboldening Israeli hardliners advocating for Palestinian expulsion.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Trump deported 200 Colombians. None were criminals, Colombian officials say

What Happened: Trump forced Colombia to accept deportation flights under threat of sanctions, claiming they carried “illegal criminals.” Colombian officials confirmed none had criminal records—among them were two pregnant women and 20+ children.

Why It Matters: This underscores Trump’s authoritarian tactics, using lies to demonize immigrants. Targeting vulnerable individuals raises human rights concerns, while threats against Colombia risk straining key diplomatic ties.

Source: The Washington Post

Oklahoma schools may begin collecting immigration status of parents

What Happened: The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a proposal requiring parents to report their immigration status when enrolling children in school, aligning with Trump’s push to eliminate “sanctuary schools.” Superintendent Ryan Walters confirmed that data collected could be turned over to ICE, potentially facilitating school raids if ordered by Trump.

Why It Matters: This move threatens constitutional protections established in Plyler v. Doe, which guarantees all children, regardless of immigration status, access to public education.

Source: Politico

🌐 Imperial Watch

Europe’s leaders plot to stop Trump from taking Greenland

What Happened: Trump has reignited his push to acquire Greenland, this time suggesting potential military action if necessary. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, backed by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is rallying European leaders to block any U.S. move. After tense calls with Trump, Frederiksen held emergency meetings in Berlin, Brussels, and Paris, stressing the need for European unity. EU leaders will discuss the crisis at a February 3 summit, signaling growing concerns over Trump's intentions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push for Greenland threatens international norms on sovereignty and mirrors tactics used by authoritarian regimes of illegal invasions. European leaders warn that allowing border changes by force would set a dangerous precedent, undermining NATO cohesion and global stability. This is part of a broader Trump agenda to withdraw from decades-long key U.S. alliances.

Source: Politico Europe

🌟 Resilience and Resistance

Trump’s Executive Orders May Violate Impoundment Control Act

What Happened: Trump’s executive orders directing federal agencies to “pause” funds appropriated by Congress, including a 90-day halt on foreign aid and withholding federal funds from sanctuary cities, may violate the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) sent a letter to congressional leaders urging them to investigate whether these directives breach the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully execute laws passed by Congress.

Source: CREW Letter to Congress

OPM Lawsuit Filed Over Privacy Violations in New Government-Wide Email System

What Happened: Two federal employees have sued the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) over a new email system designed to directly communicate with all federal workers. The lawsuit alleges the system violates the E-Government Act of 2002 by failing to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment. Reports indicate the system is being managed by Amanda Scales, a former Elon Musk staffer, with agencies directed to submit lists of probationary employees—who can be more easily fired—to her office. Concerns intensified after a Reddit post claimed a career employee refused to install the system, leading to an external server being set up instead.

Source: The Hill

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Federal Aid Freeze

What Happened: A federal judge issued a temporary stay on Trump’s federal funding freeze, preventing him from halting already awarded grants until February 3. The ruling follows a lawsuit from nonprofits, including the National Council of Nonprofits and the American Public Health Association, challenging the regime’s authority to suspend congressionally approved funding.

Source: CNN

📊 By the Numbers

$3 Trillion – Total federal spending impacted by Trump’s funding freeze , disrupting grants and loans across multiple agencies.

250 million – Meals delivered annually by Meals on Wheels , a nonprofit providing food to more than 2 million seniors . The organization relies on federal grant funding and now faces uncertainty about its future operations.

20 Million – People globally rely on PEPFAR’s HIV treatment program, which faces disruption due to USAID’s funding pause.

2 Million – Approximate number of federal workers that received the Elon Musk email offering a buyout to resign.

Over 1 million – Children and families rely on Head Start programs, which provide early childhood education, nutrition, and family support.

50 States – Reported issues accessing federal Medicaid reimbursement portals following Trump’s executive order, sparking fears of delayed payments to providers.

5 Days – Duration of temporary stay issued by a federal judge blocking Trump’s funding freeze from immediately taking effect. Source: CBS News

🔎 What to Watch Next

RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearing: The controversial nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary will face scrutiny over his vaccine skepticism and ability to lead public health agencies.

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmation Hearing: Expected to be contentious as the nominee’s foreign policy stances and prior associations with authoritarian regimes come under examination. She has all the hallmarks of a Russian asset.

Kash Patel Confirmation Hearing: As the nominee for FBI, Patel’s history of partisanship, his retribution list, and unwavering loyalty to Trump will be a central focus.

The Fed’s Pause on Rate Cuts: Will Trump attempt to fire the Federal Reserve Board of Governors or Chair if they resist his push for rate cuts?

💡 Key Takeaways for Today

Federal Funding Chaos – Trump’s sweeping freeze on federal grants and loans has triggered nationwide confusion, blocking access to essential programs like Medicaid, Meals on Wheels, and Head Start. A judge has temporarily halted part of the freeze, but uncertainty remains.

Federal Workforce Purge Underway – Trump’s buyout offer to 2 million federal workers is a thinly veiled attempt to gut the civil service, weakening government institutions and replacing career experts with political loyalists.

Press Under Pressure – CNN’s sidelining of Jim Acosta highlights growing political control over media. His departure signals the dangers of a press increasingly influenced by Trump’s return to power.

Authoritarian Immigration Moves – The Pentagon has authorized ICE to detain undocumented immigrants at a Colorado military base, normalizing military involvement in civilian law enforcement. Today it’s immigrants—tomorrow, it could be American citizens.

Congressional Irrelevance – Trump’s refusal to follow legal requirements in firing inspectors general and withholding federal funds exposes his push for unchecked executive power, sidelining Congress entirely.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Please share and stay tuned for more updates.

