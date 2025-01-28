Jack Smith, the special counsel, announcing the indictment of Donald J. Trump in 2023. Mr. Smith resigned before Mr. Trump’s second inauguration.Credit...Doug Mills/The New York Times

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Jan 27, 2025

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

‘Trump’s grifting tendencies’: how the president’s crypto ties could spur corruption

What Happened: Trump’s regime has embraced the cryptocurrency industry, pledging to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet.” Trump’s recent executive orders aim to foster crypto growth, including exploring a national cryptocurrency stockpile and loosening regulations. The regime appointed pro-crypto figures, such as Paul Atkins to chair the SEC and David Sacks as the first Crypto and AI Czar. At Trump’s inauguration events, industry leaders celebrated his support, while Trump launched his personal meme coin, $Trump, drawing sharp criticism for its ethical implications.

Why It Matters: Trump’s close ties to the crypto industry raise significant ethical and economic concerns. There are conflicts of interest, as Trump’s financial stakes in crypto ventures like $Trump and World Liberty Financial blur the line between policymaking and personal profit. This lax regulatory approach encourages fraud, as demonstrated by the $1.34 billion stolen by North Korean hackers in 2024 and the record $5.6 billion in U.S. crypto-related fraud losses that same year. Experts fear Trump’s pro-crypto stance could undermine consumer protections, enable financial crimes, and create vulnerabilities in the global financial system.

Source: The Guardian

North Dakota Sued the Interior Department Under Gov. Doug Burgum. Now He’s Set to Run It.

What Happened: Doug Burgum, Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Interior, led North Dakota as it sued the agency five times to block federal rules on conservation, methane limits, and public land management. Known for his pro-oil and gas stance, Burgum supported Utah’s failed Supreme Court case challenging federal land authority and criticized conservation-focused policies. His confirmation by the Senate is expected soon.

Why It Matters: Burgum’s ties to the energy industry and litigation history suggest a shift toward prioritizing resource extraction over conservation. This will weaken climate protections, promote privatization of public lands, and strain relationships with tribes advocating for environmental stewardship. As Interior Secretary, he will influence policies affecting millions of acres of U.S. land and tribal sovereignty.

Source: ProPublica

Elon Musk’s Doge Accused of Illegal Job Posting by Federal Workers’ Union

What Happened: The unauthorized Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) posted a vague job application online seeking IT professionals without adhering to federal regulations. The posting lacked key details like pay, security requirements, and job specifics, prompting criticism from Steve Lenkart, head of the National Federation of Federal Employees. Lenkart labeled the initiative “absolutely illegal” and accused Doge of being a cover for corruption and deregulation. While Doge claims to focus on eliminating government inefficiencies, critics argue it lacks transparency and fails to address legitimate governance issues.

Why It Matters: Doge’s ambiguous hiring practices risk violating federal employment laws, undermining trust in public institutions. Also, Doge will prioritize the interests of billionaires like Musk over public accountability by sidelining regulatory oversight and dismantling protections for federal workers. The initiative reflects a shift toward concentrating power in oligarchy hands while marginalizing traditional government systems designed to protect public interests.

Source: The Guardian

Tucker Carlson's son Buckley is joining JD Vance's staff

What Happened: Buckley Carlson, son of conservative propagandist and Kremlin loyalist Tucker Carlson, is joining Vance's staff as deputy press secretary. Buckley has worked on Capitol Hill since 2019, most recently serving as deputy chief of staff to Republican Rep. Jim Banks.

Why It Matters: Tucker Carlson, known for his role as a Kremlin propagandist and staunch defender of Russian interests, has long been accused of undermining American democratic values in his media commentary. His son’s prominent role in Vance’s team raises questions about potential influences on Vance’s messaging and policy priorities.

Carlson’s alignment with Kremlin narratives will result in a deeper normalization of pro-Russia rhetoric by the Trump regime. The staffing decisions also underscore the growing consolidation of power among loyalists, aligning closely with figures who have espoused controversial foreign and domestic policy stances. This mirrors how Russia operates.

Source: ABC News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Executive Order Overrides California Water Laws to Prioritize Southern Firefighting Resources

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order bypassing federal and state water regulations in California to redirect resources to Southern California to combat wildfires. The order authorizes federal agencies to override existing policies, such as those protecting endangered species like the delta smelt, and take control of the Central Valley Project, a critical water infrastructure system. The order also threatens to cut federal funding for California’s land and water management programs, accusing the state of mismanagement.

Why It Matters: Trump’s order sets a precedent for federal overreach, undermining state authority and long-standing environmental policies. California officials and environmental advocates argue that the measures are based on disinformation and unrelated to firefighting needs. This move is emblematic of Trump’s pattern of consolidating power under the guise of addressing emergencies while punishing blue states.

Source: The Guardian

State Department Urged to Observe ‘Spirit’ of Trump’s Anti-DEI Order During Black History Month

What Happened: The State Department issued guidance instructing public affairs staff to observe the “spirit” of Trump’s executive order eliminating diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives. This directive will likely prevent the agency from publicly commemorating Black History Month in February. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized "strict meritocracy" in hiring and encouraged staff to report DEI programs.

Why It Matters: Sidelining celebrations like Black History Month undermines cultural diplomacy and alienates communities that have historically contributed to America’s legacy. The directive seems to be part of a broader agenda of erasing recognition of marginalized groups in public narratives about American history and an effort to rewrite history.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

More than 50 career civil servants at USAID are placed on administrative leave

What Happened: Trump’s nominee for labor secretary has faced skepticism from Senate Republicans amid growing concerns over recent executive actions. Last week, the regime froze most U.S. foreign assistance, citing a need to align programs with Trump’s foreign policy objectives. This move came alongside sweeping government restructuring efforts, including the dismissal of 18 inspectors general, the removal of dozens of national security officials, and the revocation of 50 security clearances for former intelligence officials.

Why It Matters: The rapid changes reflect Trump’s aggressive approach to consolidating control and reshaping federal priorities and mirror Project 2025. These actions will destabilize government agencies, weaken oversight mechanisms, and politicize traditionally apolitical roles.

Source: NBC News

White House warns of ‘consequences’ for Republicans who don’t support all of Trump’s nominees

What Happened: The White House issued a stark warning to Republican lawmakers who fail to support Trump’s preferred nominees — Kash Patel, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard. Officials emphasized potential political and administrative consequences, intensifying the pressure on GOP members to align with Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: The warning signals an increasingly authoritarian approach, leveraging political loyalty over institutional independence. By framing dissent as a challenge to the regime, the White House risks deepening divisions within the Republican Party and eroding democratic norms. The move raises concerns about the politicization of checks and balances, reminiscent of governance in centralized power systems. This is how Russia operates where there are no checks and balances between the Kremlin and Duma.

Source: NBC News

White House pauses all federal grants, sparking confusion

What Happened: The White House ordered a temporary freeze on all federal grants and loans, impacting programs across agencies, according to an internal memo from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Agencies must review all financial assistance to ensure compliance with Trump’s priorities, such as eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and limiting clean energy spending. Social Security, Medicare, and direct payments to individuals are exempt.

Why It Matters: The freeze threatens to delay billions in funding for universities, nonprofits, and other entities reliant on federal grants, disrupting essential operations, salaries, and housing stability. This action signals an authoritarian drive for tighter executive control over federal spending and ideological alignment, raising significant legal and constitutional concerns alongside potential challenges from Congress.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump fires heads of TSA, Coast Guard and guts key aviation safety advisory committee

What Happened: Trump overhauled the Department of Homeland Security, firing the heads of the TSA and Coast Guard and dissolving key advisory committees, including the Aviation Security Advisory Committee. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan, the first female service chief, was also dismissed.

Why It Matters: The firings and committee eliminations weaken institutional expertise and aviation safety oversight. This move prioritizes political loyalty over effective governance and undermines efforts to address systemic issues like Coast Guard misconduct. There is also chatter that Trump wants to eliminate the TSA, which will endanger the U.S. and leave it exposed to terrorist attacks and drug trafficking.

Source: AP

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump DOJ Removes Online Records of January 6 Insurrectionists and Rioters

What Happened: Following Trump's pardoning of January 6 convicts, the Justice Department has begun deleting online records related to the crimes of those involved in the Capitol attack. A DOJ database previously used to track convictions, plea agreements, and case statuses has been taken offline, erasing public access to information about the insurrection. This move follows Trump’s mass pardons of over 1,500 individuals, many convicted of violent offenses during the insurrection.

Why It Matters: The outrageous erasure of these records not only hinders public accountability but also whitewashes one of the most significant and dangerous attacks on U.S. democracy. This unprecedented move undermines transparency and normalizes political violence by erasing its legal consequences. This tactic further consolidates Trump's efforts to rewrite the narrative of January 6, turning convicted insurrectionists into “political martyrs”—and incentivizes more violence as long as it’s done on Trump’s behalf.

Source: CNN

DOJ Fires Officials Who Investigated Trump

What Happened: Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated over a dozen Justice Department officials who worked on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s theft and mishandling of classified documents and efforts to violently overturn the 2020 election results. In termination letters, McHenry wrote that he did not believe the officials "could be trusted to faithfully implement the President's agenda because of their significant role in prosecuting the president," according to one of the dismissed officials.

Why It Matters: These actions reflect Trump’s aggressive efforts to eliminate perceived opposition within federal agencies, raising alarm about the erosion of institutional independence. The firings politicize the Justice Department and create a chilling effect on future investigations. The move also tests the limits of civil service protections, as many of the terminated individuals are career employees, and sets a precedent for silencing dissent.

Source: The Washington Post

Interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin Launches Probe of Jan. 6 Prosecutions

What Happened: Ed Martin, Trump’s interim U.S. attorney for D.C., launched a review of the office's handling of obstruction of Congress charges against Capitol riot defendants. This follows Trump’s pardons for nearly 1,600 individuals insurrectionists and rioters in the January 6 Capitol attack. Martin disbanded the Capitol breach prosecution unit, reassigned its chief, implemented a hiring freeze, and ended diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In a memo, Martin announced a "special project" to examine the department's prosecutions, specifically instructing prosecutors to provide all materials related to the obstruction charges. He reportedly called the use of the charge a "great failure," according to sources familiar with the memo.

Why It Matters: This review reflects Trump’s broader push to rewrite history, delegitimize the January 6 prosecutions, and bolster his rhetoric of political persecution. This is dangerous and undermines the Justice Department’s independence, demoralizes federal prosecutors, and politicizes legal processes. This is also the beginning of Trump’s promised retribution as he weaponizes U.S. agencies to serve his agenda.

Source: The Washington Post

DOGE subcommittee to investigate Catholic Charities for allegedly using taxpayer funds to aid undocumented immigrants.

What Happened: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced via X that her new DOGE subcommittee will investigate Catholic Charities for allegedly using taxpayer funds to aid undocumented immigrants. Greene accused NGOs like Catholic Charities of facilitating an "invasion" and vowed accountability.

Why It Matters: This marks an escalation in Trump’s crackdown on NGOs involved in immigration and refugee assistance. The move raises concerns about targeting specific religious organizations, potential overreach, and the chilling effect on humanitarian aid groups. Such actions echo dangerous trends seen in authoritarian regimes like Russia, where NGOs that did not align with Kremlin policies were labeled as "foreign agents" and systematically shut down with many of the leaders arrested.

Source: Marjorie Taylor Greene, X

How will federal health ‘black out’ affect bird flu response?

What Happened: Trump ordered a communication “blackout” for federal health agencies, including the CDC, FDA, NIH, and HHS, prohibiting external communications like scientific reports and health advisories until February 1. This comes amid a spreading bird flu outbreak that has affected millions of birds and resulted in one human death in Louisiana.

Why It Matters:

Public Health Risks: The blackout could hinder hospitals and public health efforts to respond to the bird flu as agencies like the CDC can no longer issue vital alerts.

Transparency Concerns: Restricting communication leaves the public and policymakers in the dark during a health crisis.

Politicization: Critics see this as part of Trump’s broader agenda to control federal agencies, adding tension as vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. awaits confirmation as HHS secretary.

Authoritarian Echoes: The move draws parallels to authoritarian practices, limiting information flow during emergencies.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Administration Shakes Up Justice Department Leadership

What Happened: In its first week, Trump launched a sweeping overhaul of the Justice Department, reassigning senior career officials and dismissing others outright. Key figures from divisions like national security, civil rights, and public corruption have been transferred to a newly created task force targeting sanctuary cities, often outside their areas of expertise. The environment division has been paralyzed, with attorneys barred from filing new cases or advancing existing ones. Career staff working on environmental justice and diversity initiatives have been placed on administrative leave. Job offers for the prestigious honors program have been rescinded, and a list of probationary employees has been requested by the White House, raising concerns about mass firings.

Why It Matters: The unprecedented rapid and broad reshuffling signals Trump’s intent to reshape the Justice Department’s priorities and undermine its institutional expertise. This raises alarms about the erosion of the Justice Department’s independence, the potential misuse of legal enforcement, and the demoralization of career professionals that will compromise the department’s ability to uphold the rule of law and protect public interests—exactly the result Trump wants.

Source: The New York Times

In Exacting Retribution, Trump Aims at the Future as Well as the Past

What Happened: In his first week back in office, Trump aggressively pursued retribution against perceived enemies while setting the tone for his second term. High-profile actions included stripping security details from former officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mike Pompeo, and John Bolton, despite credible death threats against them. Trump also revived efforts to dismantle civil service protections, dismissing federal employees he deemed disloyal and replacing them with loyalists. His regime launched a Justice Department and intelligence agency review for alleged political bias.

Why It Matters: These actions reinforce Trump’s intent to punish dissent and intimidate opposition, reshaping the federal government into a loyalty-based structure. Stripping security protections from individuals facing credible threats sends a chilling warning to current and future government employees, discouraging whistleblowing and dissent. This consolidation of power underscores a deliberate strategy of structured retribution, signaling an intent to go beyond previous measures heightening fears of the potential for future violent retribution.

Source: The New York Times

Google Maps to rename ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’

What Happened: Google Maps will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Denali in Alaska to Mount McKinley for U.S. users, aligning with updates in the U.S. Geographic Names System. Users in other countries will see both names displayed. The changes follow Trump’s inauguration day order.

Why It Matters: Google's decision to rename the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" on its U.S. Maps platform, following a directive from Trump, raises significant concerns. This move exemplifies how U.S. businesses are acquiescing to governmental pressures, a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. Such compliance sets a troubling precedent for corporate capitulation to political whims. This trend mirrors tactics employed in countries like Russia, where there is no separation between businesses and the Kremlin. It's crucial to recognize the potential dangers of this path, as it may lead to the suppression of dissenting voices.

Source: The Hill

Trump Continues to Suggest a Third Term

What Happened: At a House Republican dinner in Doral, Florida, Trump remarked that he wasn’t “100% sure” if he could run for a third term, adding a mix of humor and uncertainty. This follows similar comments in Las Vegas, where Trump spoke about the “honor” of serving “twice or three times.” Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee has floated the idea of amending the Constitution to allow Trump to seek another term.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments, paired with discussions of a constitutional amendment, underline a willingness to challenge the two-term limit, a cornerstone of democratic governance. While the legal hurdles for such an amendment are immense, even entertaining this notion signals a broader erosion of democratic norms and raises concerns about consolidating executive power.

Source: KFOR

Federal Agents Directed to Maximize Media Presence During Immigration Sweeps

What Happened: The Trump regime conducted immigration raids over the weekend, leading to nearly 1,000 arrests nationwide. Federal agents were instructed to ensure their insignias were visible for media coverage, creating a made-for-TV spectacle. Photos and videos of agents in tactical gear were released, showing high-profile arrests. In some cases, agents detained individuals at homes, workplaces, and even churches, creating panic among immigrant communities. The raids involved multiple federal agencies, including ICE, FBI, DEA, and ATF.

Why It Matters: This marks an escalation in the regime’s weaponization of federal agencies to push its immigration agenda. The operations prioritize spectacle over due process, creating fear among immigrant communities. The emphasis on "high-profile" arrests and quotas raises concerns about heavy-handed tactics and violations of civil liberties. The use of media as a tool to showcase enforcement actions further normalizes the militarization of policies and undermines public trust in federal agencies. These types of spectacles happen in Russia and other authoritarian regimes.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Brazil outraged after US deportees arrive handcuffed, Colombia to refuse US deportation flights

What Happened: Trump faced international condemnation after deporting 88 Brazilians under controversial conditions. Deportees arrived in Brazil handcuffed, with reports of inhumane treatment, including denial of water and restroom access during the flight. Brazil’s government called the treatment “degrading” and a “flagrant disregard” for its citizens’ rights. In a significant departure from past practices, Trump has also begun using military aircraft for deportations.

Why It Matters: These actions mark an escalation in Trump’s immigration crackdown and risk normalizing the militarization of immigration enforcement and human rights abuses. The spectacle surrounding these deportations has strained diplomatic relations with key U.S. allies, Brazil and Colombia, potentially undermining regional cooperation. The controversial methods reinforce global perceptions of cruelty in U.S. immigration policy and raise serious ethical and humanitarian concerns, isolating the U.S. on the international stage.

Source: France 24

Indigenous People Targeted in Immigration Sweeps

What Happened: At least 15 Indigenous people, primarily from the Navajo Nation, reported being detained or questioned by federal agents during immigration raids in Arizona and New Mexico. Some were asked to prove their citizenship, with instances of agents rejecting tribal identification as valid documentation. Navajo Nation officials and tribal leaders condemned these actions, citing the trauma inflicted on their communities. Trump’s heightened immigration enforcement, including increased raids and deportations, has disproportionately impacted Indigenous populations living near the border.

Why It Matters: These actions spotlight the dangerous conflation of Indigenous and undocumented identities, perpetuating stereotypes and violating tribal sovereignty. Indigenous communities, whose ancestral lands predate U.S. borders, face renewed trauma and fears of systemic discrimination. The sweeps also reflect broader authoritarian tactics, eroding trust in federal agencies and threatening civil liberties.

Source: CNN

‘It will kill people’: Chaos, confusion after Trump halts US foreign aid

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order halting nearly all U.S. foreign aid for a 90-day review, immediately disrupting life-saving programs worldwide. The freeze affects healthcare initiatives, landmine removal, counterterrorism efforts, and foreign military financing. Aid workers report confusion and chaos as they are ordered to halt work, with some fearing layoffs and organizational collapse. Programs like PEPFAR, which provides HIV medication, and foreign military aid to allies like Ukraine and Taiwan, are particularly at risk.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented move risks lives by disrupting critical health services and humanitarian efforts globally. U.S. allies, already stretched thin, face uncertainty about their security and stability without guaranteed aid. This freeze will irreparably harm America’s global standing and damage the defense industrial base reliant on foreign military financing. NGOs fear permanent defunding, signaling a broader attempt to dismantle U.S. development and humanitarian efforts.

Source: Politico

ICE Quotas Force Indiscriminate Immigration Arrests

What Happened: Trump has issued arrest quotas for ICE, mandating 1,200–1,500 daily apprehensions. Each field office is required to detain 75 individuals daily, with managers held accountable for meeting these targets. This represents a significant departure from prior practices, where arrests were more targeted, focusing on individuals with criminal records or national security threats. Officers have been instructed to cancel personal leave to ensure round-the-clock operations, with other federal agencies, such as the FBI and DEA, enlisted to assist. ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division, typically focused on combating serious crimes like human trafficking and drug smuggling, has been redirected to prioritize immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: Quotas will result in indiscriminate detentions, targeting non-criminal immigrants and American citizens. This move erodes civil rights while diverting resources from serious crime investigations and undermining national security and public safety. These tactics mirror authoritarian regimes that use mass detentions to instill fear and sow panic.

Source: Washington Post

Trump Signs Executive Orders for Military on Transgender Service Members, COVID, and Diversity

What Happened: Trump signed four executive orders reshaping military policies, including reinstating troops discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations, addressing policies for transgender service members, banning race- and sex-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the armed forces, and developing an "American Iron Dome" missile defense system. The DEI-related order mandates the elimination of race or gender-based preferences in military and academic training curricula.

Why It Matters: Eliminating DEI initiatives threatens equity and representation, risking a less cohesive military. Targeting transgender service members fosters discrimination, undermining readiness and human rights. Reinstating anti-vaccine troops prioritizes politics over public health and discipline. Centralizing control of military policy mirrors authoritarian tactics, politicizing the armed forces and using them for cultural battles.

Source: CBS News

📊 By the Numbers

1,200–1,500 : Daily ICE arrest quota set by the Trump administration, marking a significant increase in immigration enforcement.

8,200 : Service members discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations, eligible for reinstatement under Trump’s executive order.

15 : Indigenous individuals detained during recent immigration raids, spotlighting systemic issues and civil rights violations with federal enforcement practices.

88 : Brazilians deported under controversial and allegedly inhumane conditions, straining U.S.-Brazil relations.

50+: Career civil servants at USAID placed on administrative leave amid the Trump administration’s restructuring efforts.

🔎 What to Watch Next

RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearing : The controversial nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary will face scrutiny over his vaccine skepticism and ability to lead public health agencies.

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmation Hearing : Expected to be contentious as the nominee’s foreign policy stances and prior associations with authoritarian regimes come under examination. She has all the hallmarks of a Russian asset.

Kash Patel Confirmation Hearing : As the nominee for FBI, Patel’s history of partisanship, his retribution list, and unwavering loyalty to Trump will be a central focus.

Impact of Federal Grant Freeze: Monitor potential disruptions to nonprofit, research, and educational institutions, as well as any emerging legal challenges.

💡 Key Takeaways for Today

Escalating Authoritarian Tactics: From mass ICE quotas to rewriting geographic names, Trump continues consolidating power through sweeping and controversial measures. Global Implications: The halt on foreign aid risks not only lives abroad but also U.S. credibility as a global leader in humanitarian efforts. Weaponization of Institutions: The DOJ’s erasure of January 6 records and mass firings signal a troubling trend toward politicizing legal processes and erasing accountability.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Please share and stay tuned for more updates.