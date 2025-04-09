The funding freezes are the latest and largest in a campaign against elite American universities that has resulted in billions in federal funds being suspended or put under review in just over a month.Credit...Heather Ainsworth for The New York Times

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

DOJ to Disband Crypto Enforcement Unit

What Happened: The Justice Department will immediately disband its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, ending efforts to prosecute complex crypto-related crimes involving financial regulations. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche says enforcement will now focus only on fraud or crypto used for crimes like trafficking or terrorism.

Why It Matters: The move is part of Trump’s broader deregulatory push to boost the crypto industry—regardless of rising fraud and money laundering. Trump is gutting accountability as crypto scams are exploding. Meanwhile, Trump and his family continue deepening their own crypto ventures, highlighting conflicts of interest and self-enrichment.

Source: Associated Press

Mar-a-Lago to Get $1.8 Million in Taxpayer-Funded Security Upgrades While Trump Slashes Public Spending

What Happened: Trump approved $1.82 million in taxpayer-funded “security enhancements” at Mar-a-Lago. This is as Musk guts funding for pediatric cancer research, public libraries, and food aid for children and seniors while purging tens of thousands of federal workers.

Why It Matters: The Secret Service claims the upgrades are standard, but it is blatant self-enrichment as Trump dismantles programs that serve Americans. Trump’s weekly trips to Mar-a-Lago already cost taxpayers $3.4 million each.

Source: The Independent

Adams Will Give ICE Space to Operate on Rikers Island

What Happened: Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order allowing ICE to operate office space within Rikers Island jail. The order, issued by First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro, claims ICE and other federal agencies like the FBI and ATF will assist in “criminal”—not immigration—investigations alongside the Department of Correction’s intelligence bureau.

Why It Matters: ICE hasn’t had access to Rikers since New York passed sanctuary laws in 2014. Critics say the move could open the door to civil immigration enforcement, especially after Trump illegally dropped a corruption case against Adams.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump and DOGE Are ‘Trying to Get Around’ Privacy Laws to Gather Your Personal Info

What Happened: Musk’s operatives have accessed massive amounts of sensitive personal data across federal agencies—including Social Security, Treasury, and OPM—despite court rulings, privacy laws, and widespread outrage.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are building a vast surveillance apparatus, violating the Privacy Act to collect data on millions, including judges, immigrants, and political opponents— and using executive orders to crush oversight. A classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: Rolling Stone

Acting IRS Commissioner Resigns After Data-Sharing Deal With DHS

What Happened: Acting IRS Commissioner Melanie Krause resigned after learning the agency finalized a deal with the Department of Homeland Security to share taxpayer data with immigration authorities—an agreement she had not approved in its final form. The deal has triggered multiple resignations and chaos within the IRS.

Why It Matters: This controversial — and likely illegal — data-sharing agreement, coupled with growing internal upheaval and Trump’s push to redirect IRS resources toward immigration enforcement, marks a dramatic shift in the agency’s mission. It undermines taxpayer privacy, chills compliance, and weaponizes the IRS for political purposes. Today it’s immigrants — tomorrow it could be any of us.

Source: CNN

Musk's DOGE Using AI to Monitor Federal Workers for Anti-Trump Sentiment, Sources Say

What Happened: Musk’s operatives are allegedly using artificial intelligence to monitor federal workers’ communications—including at the EPA—for signs of disloyalty to Trump. Unauthorized FAKE DOGE is reportedly deploying Musk's AI chatbot Grok and the encrypted app Signal, raising legal and ethical concerns over surveillance, transparency, and federal record-keeping laws.

Why It Matters: This surveillance marks an unprecedented move to root out “anti-Trump” sentiment inside the federal government. It likely violates federal laws, chills free speech, and reflects an authoritarian push to weaponize tech for political loyalty checks. This is how Russia operates to silence dissent, surveil government employees, and enforce political loyalty to maintain power.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s IRS-ICE Deal Sparks Mass Resignations, Fears of Immigrant Targeting

What Happened: Trump’s regime has finalized a controversial agreement allowing ICE to access confidential IRS taxpayer data to aid in deportations. The deal, disclosed in recent court filings, has sparked backlash within the agency, and top IRS officials, including Acting Commissioner Melanie Krause, are resigning in protest. “ICE officials recently told their I.R.S. counterparts that they would hope to use tax information to help deport as many as 7 million people”

Why It Matters: This controversial — and likely illegal — data-sharing agreement, coupled with growing internal upheaval and Trump’s push to redirect IRS resources toward immigration enforcement, marks a dramatic shift in the agency’s mission. It undermines taxpayer privacy, chills compliance, and weaponizes the IRS for political purposes. Today it’s immigrants — tomorrow it could be any of us.

Source: The New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Top spy Tulsi Gabbard launches task force to 'restore transparency' to US intel community

What Happened: DNI Tulsi Gabbard announced the formation of a new “Director’s Initiatives Group” to carry out Trump’s executive orders—focused on declassifying intelligence and investigating alleged “politicization” in the FBI, CIA, and NSA—all LIES Trump continues to promote.

Why It Matters: This task force is not about transparency—it’s about political retribution. It’s a blunt instrument designed to rewrite history, discredit legitimate investigations, and intimidate Trump’s “perceived enemies.” Trump and Gabbard are turning intelligence oversight into a loyalty test, undermining public trust in America’s spy agencies and transforming them into partisan tools.

Source: USA Today

Texas Governor Under Fire for Delaying Special Election to November

What Happened: Gov. Greg Abbott announced the special election to fill the late Rep. Sylvester Turner’s congressional seat won’t happen until Nov. 4 — eight months after Turner’s death. Democrats say Abbott is stalling to protect the GOP’s slim House majority in a solidly blue district.

Why It Matters: The delay leaves over 700,000 Texans without representation in Congress amid major federal decisions. Abbott is manipulating the election calendar for partisan gain—an undemocratic move that undermines fair representation.

Source: ABC News

FBI Creates Multiagent Bodyguard Team to Protect Dan Bongino

What Happened: The FBI has assembled a rotating security detail for Deputy Director Dan Bongino, the first time in bureau history that the No. 2 official receives full-time protection. Bongino, an extremist pro-Trump podcaster, and non-career agent, now requires up to 20 agents for 24/7 protection — a move that deviates from past norms and strains bureau resources.

Why It Matters: This unprecedented security detail is an insane misuse of taxpayer money and FBI manpower. Bongino is pulling agents from real fieldwork to guard him.

Source: NBC News

Bondi: Justice Department cut funding for Maine corrections department over transgender inmate

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Justice Department revoked over $1.5 million in federal funding from the Maine Department of Corrections after discovering a transgender woman was placed in a women’s prison. Bondi claimed the inmate was “a guy,” and the DOJ deemed the funding "nonessential."

Why It Matters: This is political retribution. The funding cuts hit critical programs—substance abuse treatment and support for kids with incarcerated parents—but the real reason is clear: Maine’s governor publicly challenged Trump. Now the regime is punishing the state, weaponizing federal dollars to bully governors who refuse to fall in line.

Source: The Hill

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Republicans Are Stealing a North Carolina Judicial Race. They Won’t Stop There.

What Happened: Republican judges in North Carolina moved to throw out over 60,000 ballots in a state Supreme Court race narrowly won by Democrat Allison Riggs. Despite two recounts confirming her win, GOP candidate Jefferson Griffin—backed by partisan judges—is trying to retroactively change election rules to flip the outcome. The ballots in question overwhelmingly came from Democratic-leaning voters, including overseas military personnel and voters with minor clerical registration issues.

Why It Matters: Legal experts warn this is a blueprint for overturning elections after the fact—without evidence of fraud. It’s the “Big Lie” in action through the courts, and if successful, could mainstream election subversion as a GOP strategy going into 2026 and 2028.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump freezes funding for Cornell, Northwestern University in latest crackdown

What Happened: Trump has frozen $1 billion for Cornell and $790 million for Northwestern over ongoing investigations into alleged civil rights “violations,” citing pro-Palestinian protests, DEI programs, and transgender policies. The move is part of a broader crackdown affecting over 60 schools nationwide.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal funding as a weapon to reshape higher education into a conservative stronghold, threatening academic freedom, free speech, student activism, and research programs. Universities that resist risk losing crucial federal grants and student aid, forcing them into compliance. This is an authoritarian takeover of higher education.

Source: Reuters

Trump pulling nearly $4 million in funding from Princeton over climate-related programs

What Happened: Trump has suspended $4 million in climate research grants to Princeton University, citing a misalignment with the regime’s priorities. The Department of Commerce said NOAA-funded programs like CIMES contributed to "climate anxiety" and exaggerated threats related to global warming.

Why It Matters: This is an ideological takeover. Pulling climate research funding from Princeton isn’t about science—it’s about silencing it. Trump is gutting environmental programs that challenge his narrative, replacing evidence-based research with political obedience. This is an authoritarian takeover of higher education.

Source: The Hill

Karoline Leavitt Takes Swipe at Amy Coney Barrett Betrayal

What Happened: After Justice Amy Coney Barrett broke ranks with her conservative peers in a 5–4 Supreme Court decision against Trump’s deportation push, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrated the ruling—but made a pointed, veiled jab at Barrett for her perceived “betrayal.”

Why It Matters: This is about loyalty, not law. Trump and his allies expect the judges they appointed to serve the regime—not the Constitution. Independence is treated like betrayal.

Source: The Daily Beast

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Her Husband Is Trapped in a Salvadoran Prison. She Has No Idea How to Get Him Back

What Happened: Julio Zambrano Perez, a Venezuelan asylum-seeker with no criminal record, was detained by ICE during a routine check-in and secretly disappeared to El Salvador. He now sits in CECOT while his wife Luz, who recently gave birth, struggles for answers.

Why It Matters: This illustrates the cruelty and chaos of Trump’s deportation regime—where asylum seekers are vanished into foreign prisons with no due process, often based on nothing more than tattoos. Families are shattered, legal protections are ignored, even as the regime admits it deported people illegally—yet refuses to bring them back.

Source: Mother Jones

“They Don’t Care About Civil Rights”: Trump’s Shuttering of DHS Oversight Arm Freezes 600 Cases, Imperils Human Rights

What Happened: Trump has eliminated the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, firing nearly all 150 staff and halting 600 ongoing civil rights abuse investigations. The office, long seen as a watchdog against abuses by DHS personnel, was disbanded. CRCL had investigated misconduct ranging from sexual abuse by border agents to FEMA bias and facial recognition overreach by ICE.

Why It Matters: By dismantling DHS’s civil rights office, Trump has eliminated one of its last internal checks on abuse. It sends a clear message: civil liberties don’t matter. As mass deportations ramp up, there’s now no watchdog, no accountability—just unchecked power.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Withdraws 11 ADA Guidance Documents

What Happened: Trump has rescinded 11 federal guidance documents that helped businesses understand how to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. These included COVID-era accommodations and practical tips for hotels, retailers, and hospitals to ensure accessibility.

Why It Matters: Disability rights advocates warn the rollback signals a reduced federal commitment to ADA enforcement. Without clear guidance, compliance will now depend on businesses interpreting the law themselves—raising the risk of lawsuits and inaccessible environments.

Source: Associated Press

Judge Gives Trump 24 Hours to Justify Detention of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

What Happened: An immigration judge has given the Department of Homeland Security just over 24 hours to produce evidence justifying the detention and potential deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and protest leader. Khalil, a legal U.S. resident, has been detained since ICE arrested him last month at his campus housing.

Why It Matters: Khalil’s lawyers say the government has yet to present any proof supporting its removal case, raising due process concerns. With activists and legal observers watching closely, the judge’s ruling on Friday could set a precedent in how Trump handles politically active immigrants.

Source: ABC News

Trump Revokes Legal Status for Migrants Who Entered U.S. via CBP One App

What Happened: Trump has ordered migrants who entered the U.S. through the Biden-era CBP One app to leave the country immediately. Over 900,000 people entered legally since 2023 using the app, which was designed to provide orderly pathways into the U.S. and reduce illegal crossings. Parole status granted under Biden is being revoked, with termination notices urging recipients to self-deport via the rebranded CBP Home app.

Why It Matters: By dismantling CBP One and TPS, the Trump regime is stripping protections from hundreds of thousands of Latin Americans—forcing many into the shadows.

Source: NBC News

Student Visas Are Being Revoked Without Reason or Warning, Colleges Say

What Happened: At least 300 international student visas have been revoked suddenly and without explanation, according to multiple U.S. universities and the State Department. Schools such as Harvard, Columbia, and UC San Diego were not notified and only learned of the revocations through internal monitoring or immigration arrests.

Why It Matters: Trump is revoking student visas without due process, using fear and vague excuses to punish dissent—especially pro-Palestinian voices. It’s authoritarian and puts over a million students’ futures at risk.

Source: Wall Street Journal

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Social Security wrongly told disabled people and some seniors their benefits ended, causing alarm

What Happened: The Social Security Administration mistakenly told some recipients of Supplemental Security Income — including disabled individuals and low-income seniors — that their benefits had been terminated. Benefit histories also disappeared from accounts before the issue was corrected a day later.

Why It Matters: The glitch caused panic among vulnerable recipients who rely on SSI to survive. Lawmakers and experts blame the disruption on Musk, who has slashed SSA staff and systems. Advocates warn that such errors could become more common under current federal cuts.

Source: CBS News

New Social Security Rules Will Create Hurdles for Millions of Seniors, Report Finds

What Happened: Starting April 14, Americans will no longer be able to apply for retirement or survivor benefits by phone. Instead, they must apply online or travel to a Social Security office—posing major burdens for millions, especially rural and elderly Americans. The policy also affects direct deposit changes, though Medicare and disability claims are exempt for now.

Why It Matters: This rule change will burden millions of seniors and disabled Americans. Nearly 6 million could face 45-mile trips just to access benefits. Many lack internet or transportation—and with jammed phone lines, shuttered offices, and month-long appointment delays, it effectively cuts them off from the support they desperately need.

Source: NPR

For Arizona Residents…

Arizona attorney general creates web portal to report Social Security disruptions

What Happened: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes launched a new webpage for residents to report Social Security payment disruptions, citing growing concern over changes to the agency under Elon Musk’s leadership.

Go to azag.gov/socialsecurity.

FDA Guts Training Division That Taught Opioid Safety and Drug Error Prevention

What Happened: The FDA has eliminated its Division of Learning and Organizational Development, which trained staff and healthcare professionals on opioid safety, drug error prevention, and critical regulatory practices. All 30+ employees were laid off.

Why It Matters: This removes the FDA’s only unit authorized to provide continuing education credits—essential for professional licensing—and ends key training on medication safety and emerging public health threats.

Source: CNBC

Scholarships for Child Care Are Drying Up. Now Families Are Paying the Price

What Happened: Federally funded childcare scholarships are disappearing nationwide as pandemic-era funding runs out and Trump purges staff overseeing the program. States like Arizona, Colorado, and Texas face growing waitlists, while others are hiking costs or slashing eligibility. Meanwhile, the Office of Child Care—responsible for safety and accountability—was gutted in recent federal layoffs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts are gutting a lifeline for working families. Parents will be forced to quit jobs or leave kids in unsafe care. Experts warn this is a reckless rollback that makes child care more expensive, more dangerous, and harder to access—hitting working-class families the hardest and threatening the broader economy.

Source: Associated Press

RFK Jr.'s cuts to CDC lead poisoning team bring efforts to help tribes, health departments to a standstill

What Happened: RFK Jr. purged the CDC’s entire Lead Poisoning Prevention and Surveillance Branch. The decision halted ongoing efforts to respond to lead exposure in Milwaukee schools and an American Indian reservation.

Why It Matters: The CDC’s lead poisoning team was the only federal unit equipped for this work. Shuttering it with no replacement plan puts vulnerable children—especially in tribal areas and cities like Milwaukee—at serious risk. All to cut a $150M program that protected kids from permanent harm.

Source: CBS News

Nearly 3 years after launch of 988 suicide lifeline, underfunding threatens call centers' mission

What Happened: The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, launched in 2022, has received 12 million calls from people in crisis. But rising demand, chronic underfunding, and staffing cuts — including purges by Musk threatens the system’s ability to respond effectively.

Why It Matters: Cuts to staff and resources could mean higher suicide rates, more hospitalizations, and a worsening national mental health crisis.

Source: CBS News

Measles Outbreak Nears 600 Cases, Raising Alarm Over Spread in Day Cares and Cities

What Happened: A measles outbreak that began in rural Texas has spread to over 600 cases across multiple states, with 505 in Texas alone. Health officials are increasingly concerned about the spread into urban areas and day cares, particularly as many young children have not received their second MMR vaccine dose.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the outbreak could stretch beyond a year and jeopardize the U.S.’s measles elimination status. Undercounted cases, low vaccination rates, and gutted public health departments are fueling the crisis.

Source: CNN

RFK Jr. Claims Curve Is Flattening in Texas Measles Outbreak. Does the Data Agree?

What Happened: RFK Jr. lied on social media that the Texas measles outbreak is “flattening” thanks to CDC reinforcements and vaccine distribution. But Texas state data tells a different story — infections are still rising and spreading into new counties.

Why It Matters: Despite Kennedy’s assurances, public health experts say the outbreak is far from under control. Kennedy is gaslighting the public while lives are in danger.

Source: ABC News

Trump to reportedly cut grant for key US steel project in Vance’s hometown

What Happened: Trump plans to cancel a $500 million grant for steel giant Cleveland-Cliffs in Middletown, Ohio—JD Vance’s hometown. The funds, part of a Biden-era clean energy initiative, were meant to modernize furnaces and create over 1,300 jobs.

Why It Matters: The canceled grant was a lifeline for a struggling manufacturing town and a key step toward cleaner steel production. Its removal has sparked outrage from unions and lawmakers, who say it kills jobs to appease coal and oil interests.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

The Canadians and Danes Boycotting American Products

What Happened: In response to Trump’s tariffs and attacks on allies, Canadians—and now Europeans—are organizing consumer boycotts of U.S. goods. Canadian veteran Todd Brayman has replaced every American product in his home, and apps like Maple Scan are helping others do the same by identifying and rejecting U.S.-made items.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is not just tanking markets—it’s destroying decades of alliances. The backlash is growing, and economic nationalism is eroding America’s global partnerships. Our allies are now turning their backs on U.S. products, tourism, and diplomacy.

Source: BBC News

China Calls JD Vance "Ignorant and Impolite" Over "Peasants" Remark

What Happened: China sharply rebuked Vance after he said the U.S. borrows money from “Chinese peasants” to buy their manufactured goods, calling his comment “ignorant and impolite.”

Why It Matters: The remark adds diplomatic tension amid an escalating U.S.-China trade war. Trump's tariff policy is already triggering market volatility, and Vance’s rhetoric risks further strains tensions.

Source: CBS News

What ‘Special Relationship’? U.S. Image Sours in Britain and Europe

What Happened: Recent polls in the U.K. and Germany show a steep decline in trust and support for the U.S. since the start of Trump’s second term. British and European citizens are reacting negatively to Trump’s global tariffs, anti-European rhetoric, alignment with Putin, and deportation policies. Protest actions have included Tesla vandalism and boycotts.

Why It Matters: The collapse of transatlantic trust is a national security threat. Trump’s actions are isolating the U.S., alienating key allies, and weakening decades long partnerships. If this continues, America risks standing alone in a world growing more hostile and unstable.

Source: Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Pentagon Considering Cutting 10,000 Troops From Europe, Alarming NATO Allies

What Happened: Trump is reviewing a proposal to withdraw up to 10,000 U.S. troops from Eastern Europe—about half of those sent by Biden after Russia’s 2022 full-scale genocidal invasion of Ukraine.

Why It Matters: This is another gift to Putin. Pulling troops from Europe sends the message that the U.S. is stepping away from its NATO commitments. It undermines deterrence, weakens the alliance, and gives Moscow exactly what it wants—less resistance on its borders.

Source: NBC News

Top Commander, in Potential Clash with Pentagon, Warns Against Europe Troop Cuts

What Happened: Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command, publicly pushed back on a potential Trump plan to withdraw up to 10,000 troops from Europe. Cavoli told lawmakers he has “consistently recommended” maintaining current force levels since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling the presence vital for deterrence and stability.

Why It Matters: Cavoli’s testimony underscores rising friction between military leadership, congressional Republicans, and Trump. GOP defense hawks like Reps. Mike Rogers and Don Bacon warned the drawdown would empower Putin. Cavoli’s public warning will most likely result in his dismissal.

Source: Politico

Donald Trump Jr. to visit Romania right before contentious election

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. is set to visit Romania just six days before its rescheduled and highly contentious presidential election. Billed as a “Trump Business Vision 2025” event, the trip has raised eyebrows amid heightened fears of foreign interference. Trump Jr. has already weighed in politically—calling Romania’s Constitutional Court “Soros/Marxist” for canceling the original 2024 vote over Russia’s election operations and defending far-right, Kremlin supported candidate Călin Georgescu.

Why It Matters: Trump Jr.’s trip is a clear signal that the Trump orbit is meddling in Eastern Europe to support Kremlin operations. His defense of a pro-Russia candidate and planned visits show Trump is actively undermining democracy and backing authoritarian forces abroad—helping Russia destabilize Europe from within.

Source: Politico

⚖️ Supreme Court Watch

Supreme Court Pauses Rehiring of 16,000 Fired Federal Workers

What Happened: The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that required Trump to reinstate 16,000 probationary federal employees fired under a mass dismissal initiative.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a win for Trump amid legal challenges to its federal purges but another court order requiring reinstatements still stands—potentially keeping the issue alive in other jurisdictions.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Says U.S. Will Impose Major Tariffs on Pharmaceutical Imports

What Happened: At a Republican fundraiser Tuesday, Trump announced the U.S. will soon roll out “major” tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals, claiming the move will push drug manufacturers to relocate operations back to the U.S.

Why It Matters: The proposed tariffs will disrupt global drug supply chains, raise medication costs, and deepen economic tensions—especially as healthcare systems brace for more instability under Trump’s trade war policies.

Source: Reuters

EU Slaps Tariffs on US Trucks, Cigarettes and Ice Cream to Target Trump’s Red States

What Happened: The European Union is hitting back at Trump’s reciprocal tariffs by imposing up to 25% duties on around €22.1 billion ($23.9 billion) worth of U.S. exports — many of them from Republican strongholds. The tariffs, which include items like soybeans, white chocolate, orange juice, ice cream, and cigarettes from Florida, are designed to strike politically and economically at Trump’s base.

Why It Matters: The EU is hitting back hard—and smart. By targeting exports from deep-red states, Brussels is using tariffs to apply political pressure where it hurts Trump most.

Source: Politico

US Expected a Big Travel Year, But Overseas Visitors — Angered by Trump — Are Heading Elsewhere

What Happened: International tourism to the U.S. plunged in March 2025—down 11.6% overall, with a staggering 23% drop in travel from Mexico. Canadian bookings have fallen 40%, prompting Air Canada to slash flights. The downturn is due to Trump’s hostile rhetoric, trade wars, immigration tactics, and diplomatic confrontations, including his public ambush of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.

Why It Matters: This is a direct hit to the U.S. economy. The tourism industry supports millions of jobs, and sharp declines in international travel mean lost revenue for airlines, hotels, restaurants, and local economies. Trump’s hostile posture is driving global visitors away — and businesses will pay the price.

Source: Associated Press

Tiny country of Liechtenstein shocked by 37% tariffs

What Happened: Trump slapped a 37% tariff on all imports from Liechtenstein — including power tools, dental implants, and electronic components — nearly double the rate on neighboring European countries. The move has baffled the tiny Alpine nation of 40,000.

Why It Matters: The unprecedented tariff rate threatens Liechtenstein’s export-heavy economy and local leaders call it irrational and destabilizing, with one saying the impact is worse than the COVID-19 crisis.

Source: CBS News

Trump Slaps 104% Tariffs on China as Markets Plunge

What Happened: Trump confirmed he will impose 104% tariffs on Chinese imports starting April 9, alongside dozens of other targeted levies. The announcement triggered a fourth straight day of market losses, with the S&P 500 nearing bear market territory and $5.8 trillion in value wiped out since last week.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff war is destabilizing global markets and straining U.S. alliances. This escalation with China signals a hardline, go-it-alone trade strategy that will disrupt global supply chains, drive up prices for American consumers, and leave the U.S. economically isolated.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

AP Wins Reinstatement to White House Events After Judge Rules Government Can’t Bar Its Journalists

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to restore The Associated Press’s access to White House events after the outlet was banned for refusing to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” The judge ruled the ban violated the First Amendment, affirming the government can’t retaliate against press outlets over language or viewpoint.

Source: Associated Press

National Park Service Restores Original Harriet Tubman, Underground Railroad Webpage

What Happened: After news reports revealed unauthorized edits to the National Park Service’s Harriet Tubman and Underground Railroad webpage—including the removal of Tubman’s photo and whitewashing slavery—the NPS has reversed the changes. The original page has now been restored following public backlash.

Source: Associated Press

Medicaid Recipients Rally on Capitol Hill to Stop GOP Cuts

What Happened: Medicaid recipients from 28 states marched on Capitol Hill Tuesday, urging Congress to protect the healthcare program from proposed Republican cuts under Trump’s agenda.

Source: The Guardian

American Library Association Sues to Stop Trump Cuts

What Happened: The American Library Association and a major union sued Trump to block the dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, arguing the move was illegal and already harming libraries nationwide.

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

$5.8 trillion — Global market value erased since Trump announced new tariffs, including a 104% levy on Chinese goods.

$3.4 million — Cost to taxpayers every weekend Trump spends at Mar-a-Lago.

$1.82 million — Additional taxpayer money now allocated for Mar-a-Lago “security enhancements,” even as funding is cut for food aid, child care, and cancer research.

$1 billion — Federal funding frozen for Cornell University amid Trump’s crackdown on universities.

$790 million — Funding frozen for Northwestern University amid Trump’s crackdown on universities.

$4 million — Climate research funding stripped from Princeton University.

$1.5 million — Federal funding revoked from Maine’s Department of Corrections after a transgender inmate was housed in a women’s facility.

600 — Civil rights abuse cases halted after Trump shut down DHS’s oversight office.

300 — International student visas revoked without explanation, prompting legal action and widespread fear.

900,000+ — Migrants who entered via the CBP One app and are now facing removal after Trump ended their parole status.

1.1 million — Haitians and Venezuelans who could lose Temporary Protected Status under Trump’s immigration crackdown.

11.6% — Decline in international tourism to the U.S. in March 2025.

40% — Drop in Canadian bookings; Air Canada has cut flights to the U.S.

6 million — Seniors who may need to travel 45+ miles to access Social Security due to new restrictions.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

IRS Resistance Fallout — Will Congress investigate the likely illegal IRS-DHS data-sharing deal that sparked top-level resignations? What comes next for taxpayer privacy?

Don Jr.'s Eastern Europe Tour — With a Romanian election looming, will Trump Jr.’s visit spark more questions about U.S.-backed interference in favor of Kremlin candidates?

CDC Collapse Watch — After RFK Jr. gutted lead poisoning and environmental health units, how will the federal government respond to new outbreaks and child health crises?

NATO Under Threat — If Trump proceeds with his 10,000-troop withdrawal from Europe, how will allies respond?

China’s Next Move in the Trade War — With Trump escalating tariffs and threatening a 50% hike on Chinese imports, Beijing has vowed to “fight to the end.” Will China hit back with retaliatory tariffs, and tech restrictions, or dump U.S. debt?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Social Security Is Being Intentionally Collapsed — Trump is making it harder for millions to access benefits by ending phone applications, shuttering field offices, and slashing staff. Musk’s disruptions and new rules are forcing seniors and disabled Americans to travel long distances or navigate crashed online systems. This is intentional sabotage and the dismantling of the Social Security Administration.

Health System Under Siege — Child care subsidies, the suicide hotline, lead poisoning prevention, and public health protections are all collapsing under staffing purges and funding cuts. Vulnerable Americans are being left behind and in danger.

Weaponizing Institutions for Power — From gutting the IRS and DOJ to turning spy agencies into loyalty tests, Trump is reshaping the federal government into a tool of control. Surveillance, purges, funding threats, and legal intimidation are replacing checks, balances, and rule of law.

Authoritarian Education Agenda — With mass funding cuts to universities, libraries, and climate research, Trump is gutting intellectual freedom and remaking American education into a tool of propaganda and obedience.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.