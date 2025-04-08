A camera points at the front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Former clerk for judge who tossed Trump's classified docs case now in senior DOJ position

What Happened: Christopher-James DeLorenz, former law clerk to Judge Aileen Cannon—who controversially dismissed Trump’s classified documents case—has been appointed as Counsel in the office of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former defense lawyer.

Why It Matters: The appointment reiterates a politicized Justice Department, as Trump installs loyalists and former legal defenders in top roles—undermining the independence of federal prosecutions and turning the DOJ into a weapon for personal and political retribution.

Source: ABC News

‘Oligarchy’: Trump Exempts Big Oil Donors from Tariffs Package

What Happened: Trump’s sweeping 10% universal tariffs unveiled Wednesday exempt many fossil fuel products—including LNG imports, Canadian crude, and petrochemical inputs. The carveout came after the fossil fuel industry contributed $96 million to Trump’s re-election effort.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to be loyal to Big Oil amid global economic turmoil triggered by Trump’s erratic policies. Consumer prices are expected to rise, but oil donors benefit—highlighting an “oligarchic” system where political access yields economic protection.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Family’s Cash Registers Ring as Financial Meltdown Plays Out

What Happened: As global markets plummeted—losing over $5 trillion after Trump’s sweeping new tariffs—Trump spent the weekend cashing in and playing golf at his Florida resorts. While the economy buckled, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament rolled on at Trump National Doral while at Mar-a-Lago Trump hosted a $1 million-a-head donor dinner.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s policies trigger market chaos and layoffs, his family resorts thrive with foreign dignitaries and billionaire donors. Trump has turned the presidency into a personal cash machine—fueling democratic decay through pay-to-play politics.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

U.S. Admiral at NATO Fired in Trump’s Expanding National Security Purge

What Happened: Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, the U.S. representative to NATO’s Military Committee, was fired without explanation—part of a widening Trump purge targeting high-ranking military and national security officials.

Why It Matters: Trump's removal of top defense officials signals a dangerous consolidation of power, undermining NATO coordination and weakening U.S. military independence. It’s part of a broader authoritarian shift, as Trump sidelines dissent and centralizes control.

Source: Reuters

🚨DOGE Plans IRS “Hackathon” to Build Mega API, Raising Fears Over Taxpayer Data Access

What Happened: Musk is planning a weeklong hackathon at the IRS to build a “mega API” that would grant sweeping access to all taxpayer data. IRS staff say Musk operatives want to “rip up the old systems” and fast-track a cloud-based interface. Software firm Palantir is being discussed as a likely third-party partner.

Why It Matters: A centralized IRS API would hand Musk and his operatives—and even private firms—unchecked access to Americans’ most sensitive financial data. Experts warn it’s a dangerous consolidation of power, and may create an open backdoor into Social Security numbers, addresses, and tax records with no oversight.

Source: WIRED

In Trump’s Second Term, Retribution Comes in Many Forms

What Happened: Since returning to office, Trump has launched an expansive and aggressive campaign of retribution targeting political opponents, law firms, universities, corporations, and media outlets — often bypassing the courts in favor of executive orders, regulations, and intimidation tactics.

Why It Matters: Trump is consolidating power by bullying institutions into submission, bypassing courts and due process. This marks a dangerous turn toward authoritarianism, where fear and punishment replace legal norms and democratic checks.

Source: New York Times

Trump Threatens to Block Congress From Taking Control of Tariffs

What Happened: Trump vowed to veto bipartisan legislation that would limit his authority over tariffs. The “Trade Review Act of 2025” would require congressional approval for tariffs to become permanent. At least seven Republican senators back the bill, citing concerns over economic impact and executive overreach.

Why It Matters: The fight over tariff power underscores a deeper crisis: Trump increasingly views Congress as irrelevant—expecting rubber-stamp obedience, not oversight.

Source: Rolling Stone

Another Law Firm Braces for Possible Blowback From Trump

What Happened: After previously refusing to represent Trump, Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft is now being strong-armed by the White House to offer tens of millions in pro bono legal work for Trump-approved causes—or face a punishing executive order. Other firms have already capitulated.

Why It Matters: This is blunt political extortion. Trump is using the power of the presidency to coerce private law firms into compliance, punishing those deemed disloyal. It’s a tactic straight from the authoritarian playbook—undermining the rule of law and echoing legal crackdowns seen in dictatorships.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump DOJ Intimidates Whistleblower Ahead of Testimony

What Happened: Liz Oyer, the former U.S. pardon attorney fired after opposing the restoration of gun rights to Mel Gibson, says the Trump regime sent armed U.S. Marshals to her home—where her teenage child was alone—just days before she was scheduled to testify in a “shadow” congressional hearing. The marshals were directed to hand-deliver a letter warning her not to discuss privileged information.

Why It Matters: This is blatant intimidation of a protected whistleblower. It highlights Trump’s DOJ weaponizing law enforcement to silence internal dissent—turning federal power into a tool of intimidation.

Source: NBC News

Elon Musk’s Secret Weapon: the US Marshals Service

What Happened: Members of Musk’s private security team were quietly deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service in February, granting them federal law enforcement powers. Reports suggest these deputies helped Musk raid a federal agency and, in January, pressured judges to release January 6 insurrectionists and rioters faster.

Why It Matters: Handing policing powers to Musk’s private actors is a dangerous move—collapsing the wall between public authority and private profit. Combined with the U.S. Marshals’ authoritarian tactics, it signals a disturbing shift toward a law enforcement regime answerable not to the public, but to the state.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Cuts $325 Million in FEMA Disaster Aid to New York

What Happened: FEMA has slashed over $300 million in disaster prevention funds to New York State, canceling key flood mitigation projects across NYC—including stormwater infrastructure and coastal protections in areas devastated by Hurricanes Sandy and Ida.

Why It Matters: The cuts eliminate life-saving climate resiliency projects in low-income, flood-prone neighborhoods—many in Democratic-led states. Officials warn the move puts thousands at risk as Trump dismantles FEMA’s BRIC program in what is political retribution.

Source: New York Times

When It Comes to D.E.I. and ICE, Trump Is Using Federal Grants as Leverage

What Happened: Trump is using federal grants as leverage to force cities and states to comply with its extremist anti-immigration and anti-DEI agenda. The Department of Homeland Security is reviewing and rescinding billions in funding to jurisdictions that limit cooperation with ICE or maintain diversity and equity programs.

Why It Matters: Trump is punishing states and localities—especially sanctuary cities—by weaponizing disaster relief, public safety, and anti-terrorism funding. This coercive use of federal power undermines local governance and endangers millions, turning financial lifelines into tools of political enforcement.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

🚨The Shocking Far-Right Agenda Behind the Facial Recognition Tech Used by ICE and the FBI

What Happened: Thousands of internal documents reveal that Clearview AI—used by ICE and the FBI—was created with a far-right agenda to target immigrants, people of color, and left-leaning individuals. Trump has now embedded this surveillance tool into mass deportation efforts, as oversight collapses and extremist allies take key federal posts.

Why It Matters: Clearview’s weaponization of facial recognition represents a dangerous fusion of tech, ideology, and authoritarian power—enabling the Trump regime to pursue political retribution and mass surveillance without legal guardrails— like in Russia and China.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump in early stages of planning a June military parade in Washington, DC

What Happened: Trump is planning a military parade in Washington, DC, on June 14—marking the Army’s 250th anniversary and his birthday. Early plans include a procession from the Pentagon to the White House with armored vehicles, military displays, and the Golden Knights parachute team.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to be like Putin. The planned military parade would mimic authoritarian displays of “power” seen in Russia and North Korea. Meanwhile, D.C. officials warn it could damage city infrastructure and send the wrong message as federal workers face mass layoffs. Trump tried a similar parade in 2018—and was stopped.

Source: CNN

US Student Journalists Go Dark Fearing Trump Crusade Against Pro-Palestinian Speech

What Happened: Student journalists across the country are pulling bylines, quitting publications, and requesting story takedowns as Trump cracks down on pro-Palestinian activism. The fear intensified after the ICE detention of Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk, who had written a pro-Palestinian op-ed. Arrests of nearly a dozen international students since March have triggered panic in college newsrooms.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown is gutting campus free speech. Even U.S. citizens are going silent out of fear, while student journalists self-censor to avoid legal or career blowback. Editors are being forced to choose between truth and safety leading to a full-scale erosion of dissent and journalism. Compliance only strengthens dictators.

Source: The Guardian

Trump on possibility of sending American inmates to El Salvador prison: ‘I love that’

What Happened: Trump said he’d “love” to send violent American inmates to El Salvador’s mega-prison, calling it a cost-saving measure. He floated the idea aboard Air Force One, saying he’d discuss it with Salvadoran President Bukele but needed to “check what the law says.”

Why It Matters: This is the second time Trump has floated sending U.S. prisoners to El Salvador—an unconstitutional idea with authoritarian overtones. Believe him: if unchecked, he will redefine "violent crime" to target dissent and weaponize gulag incarceration against critics.

Source: The Hill

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

U.S. sent 238 migrants to Salvadoran mega-prison; documents indicate most have no apparent criminal records

What Happened: Trump “deported” 238 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador’s infamous CECOT prison. Internal documents reveal most had no criminal convictions or charges, including asylum seekers like Andry Hernandez Romero, a makeup artist who vanished from U.S. custody.

Why It Matters: Legal asylum seekers are being shipped off to a foreign gulag without due process. The regime lied about the nature of the deportations—this is not law enforcement, it’s forced disappearance.

Source: CBS News (60 Minutes)

As Trump cracks down on immigration, U.S. citizens are among those snared

What Happened: At least 7 U.S. citizens — including a 10-year-old girl with a brain tumor — have been wrongfully detained, deported, or threatened with removal under Trump’s immigration crackdown. Cases include citizens seized without probable cause and expelled to Mexico, with immigration officials reportedly bypassing legal safeguards.

Why It Matters: Trump’s lawless operation is ensnaring U.S. citizens, raising alarms about civil liberties and due process as oversight is dismantled and enforcement accelerates without guardrails.

Source: The Washington Post

Feds Are Revoking Student Visas Without Notifying Colleges

What Happened: Dozens of U.S. colleges are discovering that federal authorities have quietly revoked international student visas—often without warning or explanation. Universities only learned of the terminations after checking the SEVIS federal database.

Why It Matters: The sudden, opaque visa revocations are sowing fear across campuses. Students are being detained without warning, while others live in uncertainty. This arbitrary purge undermines trust in the visa system and is already chilling speech—especially among international students. It’s targeted, chaotic, and meant to intimidate.

Source: Washington Post

Trump to Roll Back Array of Gun Control Measures

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi is expected to eliminate key Biden-era gun control policies, including a “zero tolerance” program targeting law-breaking gun dealers. The regime also plans to rescind bans on pistol braces and background checks for private gun sales, amid growing chaos at the ATF.

Why It Matters: This is a dangerous rollback of federal gun safety efforts, that will again open the floodgates for unregulated firearm sales. As gun violence remains a national crisis, this will endanger more Americans and undo years of progress on public safety.

Source: New York Times

Trump Guts Federal Violence Prevention Programs, Experts Warn of Increased Attacks

What Happened: Trump has gutted federal efforts to prevent gun violence, domestic terrorism, and hate crimes. Entire programs at the CDC, DHS, and HHS have been dismantled, including the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships, the T2V database, and the federal school safety clearinghouse.

Why It Matters: Experts warn these cuts will have devastating consequences. Without data or early intervention tools, officials fear rising school and workplace shootings, hate crimes, and even attacks against government leaders. The shutdown of research arms means policymaking will rely on “hunches” instead of science.

Source: The Guardian

US Bishops Halt Aid Partnerships with Government Due to Funding Cuts

What Happened: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops is ending its decades-long partnership with the federal government on refugee and children's services after the Trump administration abruptly halted resettlement funding. A lawsuit by the bishops was dismissed, with a judge ruling it belonged in a separate claims court.

Why It Matters: The abrupt end to a historic church-state partnership means fewer services for vulnerable families—and drew condemnation from Pope Francis over Trump’s lawless mass deportation operation.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DOGE slashes key housing inspection contract, putting some low-income families at risk

What Happened: Trump terminated a federal contract responsible for inspecting thousands of low-income and public housing units for gas leaks, fire hazards, and other life-threatening issues.

Why It Matters: The abrupt cancellation threatens legally required safety inspections, especially at high-risk properties, leaving low-income families and vulnerable tenants—including seniors—exposed to hazardous living conditions with no clear plan for replacement oversight.

Source: ABC News

Social Security Website Keeps Crashing, as DOGE Demands Cuts to IT Staff

What Happened: The Social Security website has repeatedly crashed, disrupting access for millions. The outages are tied to Musk-led cuts, which slashed IT staff and rushed out untested software.

Why It Matters: The outages are plunging 73 million Americans—especially SSI recipients—into chaos. False messages about cut-off benefits sparked panic, and Musk’s push to purge SSA’s tech staff risks even more failures. Vulnerable groups are being abandoned as essential systems collapse.

Source: Washington Post

'Wi-Fi Keeps Going Down': Donald Trump's Return-to-Office Mandate Is Going Terribly

What Happened: Trump’s order forcing federal employees back to the office—enforced by Musk has led to widespread dysfunction. Workers report inadequate internet, overcrowded offices, missing supplies, and declining morale. Many now commute long distances just to take Zoom calls in chaotic environments.

Why It Matters: Instead of boosting efficiency, the mandate has crippled agency operations, slashed productivity, and degraded public services—revealing a hollow policy driven more by optics than functionality.

Source: WIRED

Trump Said Cuts Wouldn’t Affect Public Safety. Then He Fired Hundreds of Workers Who Help Fight Wildfires

What Happened: Despite promising to protect public safety roles, Trump’s February purge included hundreds of red-card-certified Forest Service workers—trained staff essential to wildfire support and prevention. Their termination has severely weakened the agency’s firefighting capacity ahead of a potentially catastrophic 2025 fire season.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass firing of red-carded wildfire support staff has gutted U.S. fire preparedness. Training is canceled, hiring is frozen, and key logistics systems are at risk—leaving frontline crews dangerously unsupported ahead of fire season.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Admin Insider Blasts DOGE’s Government-Slashing Operation

What Happened: Merici Vinton, a former U.S. Digital Service official, described Musk and his operatives as a “wrecking ball.” Vinton says Musk’s operatives rapidly gutted her agency—formerly focused on IT and tax reform—replacing collaboration with chaos. DOGE staff— unvetted, unqualified, and operating in secret, conducted brief interviews to decide the fate of longtime federal workers.

Why It Matters: Vinton says Musk isn’t making government more efficient—he’s gutting it. Programs like Direct File and the child tax credit may never recover. The chaos and secrecy of Musk’s infiltration have paralyzed federal agencies, while thousands brace for more layoffs. This isn’t reform—it’s demolition.

Source: CNN

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US in Direct Nuclear Talks With Iran, Trump Says

What Happened: Trump announced the U.S. will hold direct nuclear talks with Iran on Saturday, calling it a “very big meeting” and warning it would be a “very bad day for Iran” if a deal isn’t reached. Iran’s foreign minister confirmed the talks, set to take place in Oman, though he characterized them as “indirect” and warned the ball is “in America’s court.”

Why It Matters: The talks mark a dramatic reversal after years of Trump rhetoric and his 2016 exit from the Obama-era nuclear deal. Now, after threatening military action, Trump is pushing for negotiations—highlighting the GOP’s hypocrisy. Republicans once torched diplomacy with Iran and now Trump seeks a deal even as Iran accelerates uranium enrichment.

Source: BBC News

European and Asian Defense Stocks Surge Amid Global Distrust of U.S. Alliances

What Happened: Defense stocks in Europe and Asia are significantly outperforming their U.S. counterparts in 2025, driven by surging defense budgets and a strategic pivot away from reliance on U.S. weapons. Trump’s alignment with Russia and abandonment of Ukraine have shattered trust among allies, leading countries to boost domestic production or turn to partners like South Korea.

Why It Matters: The shift signals collapsing trust in the U.S. as a reliable ally. With Trump undermining NATO and turning arms support into political leverage, nations are racing to reduce their dependence on Washington. The result: record defense spending, a booming European and Asian weapons industry, and a long-term transformation of the global military landscape.

Source: CNBC

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian Killing of Ukrainian Children Shows Limits of Trump’s Peace Efforts

What Happened: A Russian missile strike on Kryviy Rih on Friday killed nine children and 11 adults, marking the deadliest single attack on children since the war began in 2022, according to the UN. Funerals were held Monday, as residents grieved at the playground where the missile hit.

Why It Matters: The massacre shows Trump never wanted to negotiate peace and his plan is a sham. While Ukraine upheld a cease-fire, Russia continues its brutal attacks—including the missile strike on a playground that killed nine children. Trump has shown zero concern, refused to condemn Putin, and shielded Russia from new tariffs. His loyalty to Moscow is unwavering—no matter how many Ukrainian children die.

Source: Wall Street Journal

⚖️ Supreme Court Watch

Supreme Court Lifts Order Blocking Deportations to El Salvador

What Happened: In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court allowed Trump to resume deportations of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The decision reversed a lower court’s injunction and greenlit Trump’s controversial use of a wartime law. However, the Court ruled that deportees must receive notice and the chance to challenge their removal in a Texas court.

Source: Wall Street Journal

US Supreme Court temporarily blocks order to return migrant deported to El Salvador in error

What Happened: The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked a lower court’s order requiring Trump to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a legally residing Salvadoran migrant deported in error. The government admitted the mistake.

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Tariffs Escalate Tensions with Beijing as China Vows to 'Fight to the End'

What Happened: China’s Commerce Ministry issued a sharp rebuke to Trump’s threat to raise tariffs by 50% on Chinese imports if Beijing does not roll back its own recently imposed 34% duties on American goods. Calling Trump’s move “a mistake on top of a mistake,” Beijing vowed to retaliate and “fight to the end.”

Why It Matters: This latest escalation comes amid an already collapsing global trade environment, with markets in turmoil and recession fears rising. China’s announcement reiterates it will not back down to Trump, setting the stage for a full-scale trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Source: CNBC

Trump Says EU Must Buy $350B of US Energy to Get Tariff Relief

What Happened: Trump rejected the European Union’s offer of “zero-for-zero” tariffs on cars and industrial goods, insisting that the bloc must commit to purchasing $350 billion in U.S. energy—primarily liquefied natural gas—to close the trade deficit.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff demands are destabilizing global markets and straining U.S. alliances. By tying relief to $350B in EU energy purchases and attacking European safety standards, he’s trying to bully allies into lopsided, politically motivated deals—pushing for a transatlantic economic war.

Source: Politico

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Trump tariffs will boost inflation, slow an already weakening U.S. economy

What Happened: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that Trump’s tariffs will drive up inflation and further slow an already weakening U.S. economy. In his annual shareholder letter, Dimon said rising input costs and pressure on domestic supply could trigger higher prices across the board.

Why It Matters: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is the first major Wall Street figure to break with Trump on tariffs, warning they could spark a recession. Once supportive, Dimon now says the plan adds “one large additional straw on the camel’s back” amid mounting economic uncertainty.

Source: NBC News

Stocks fall after day of wild swings as markets digest Trump's tariff reality

What Happened: U.S. stocks ended lower after a chaotic day triggered by Trump’s tariffs and worries of a global recession. False rumors of a pause briefly buoyed markets before the White House denied them. The Dow fell 350 points, and the S&P dipped into bear market territory after global markets plunged overnight.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariff policy, thuggish bullying, and refusal to back down have shaken investor confidence and erased trillions in market value—marking the steepest early-term losses for any U.S. president since WWII.

Source: NBC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

4/19- Next National Day of Action

Source: 50501

Mother and Three Kids Released by ICE After Protests from US ‘Border Czar’s’ Hometown

What Happened: A mother and her three children were detained by ICE agents during a raid in Sackets Harbor, New York, and also the hometown of Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan. The family, with no criminal ties, was swept up and the young children were handcuffed. Outrage followed, including a protest of about 1,000 people (1,500 population) outside Homan’s home and public pleas from local school officials. Pushing back works!

Source: The Guardian

Appeals Court Blocks Trump From Firing Democrats on Independent Labor Boards

What Happened: A federal appeals court reversed a previous ruling and blocked Trump from removing two Democratic members of federal labor boards, reaffirming legal limits on presidential power over independent agencies like the NLRB and Merit Systems Protection Board.

Source: Reuters

Appeals Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Fast-Track Deportations Without Due Process

What Happened: A federal appeals court denied Trump’s request to lift a block on deporting migrants to countries not listed in their original removal orders. The court upheld a lower ruling that migrants must be given a chance to contest removal to unfamiliar countries on humanitarian grounds.

Source: Reuters

‘I’m going to go down swinging’: Meet the Florida entrepreneur taking on Trump’s tariffs in court

What Happened: Emily Ley, a small business owner from Pensacola, Florida, has filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods. Her company, Simplified—a 10-person stationery brand—has paid over $1.17 million in tariffs since 2017. Now, with Trump’s latest tariff hikes, Ley says she’s facing another $350,000 in costs that threaten her employees’ pay and her business’s survival.

Source: Fast Company

Maine Sues U.S.D.A. Over Funding for School Meals

What Happened: Maine filed a federal lawsuit against the USDA after Trump froze school meal funding, citing the state’s support for transgender athletes as a Title IX violation. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins warned more cuts could follow unless Maine complies with Trump’s ban on trans women in women’s sports.

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

$5 trillion — Total market value erased globally in the days following Trump’s sweeping new tariffs.

238 — Migrants deported to El Salvador’s mega-prison, many without criminal records or due process.

$1 million — Price per head for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago donor dinner held during the market meltdown.

73 million — Americans impacted by Social Security system disruptions amid Musk IT cuts.

$325 million — FEMA disaster aid cut from New York, eliminating critical climate resilience projects.

$350 billion — Amount Trump is demanding the EU spend on U.S. energy to avoid further tariffs.

9 — Ukrainian children killed at a playground by a Russian missile strike, as Trump refuses to condemn Putin.

$96 million — Fossil fuel industry donations to Trump’s campaign, rewarded with tariff exemptions.

7 — U.S. citizens wrongfully caught in Trump’s immigration operations, including a 10-year-old girl.

4/19 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Trump’s IRS Mega API and Taxpayer Data at Risk — Musk operatives plan a “hackathon” to build an IRS API while granting centralized access to all taxpayer data. With firms like Palantir involved, experts warn of a looming privacy nightmare. Will anyone intervene?

Military Parade Power Play — Trump plans a June 14 military parade—from the Pentagon to the White House—mirroring authoritarian shows of force. As officials raise infrastructure and optics concerns, will backlash stop the parade?

Student Visa Revocations Accelerate — Universities are reeling after discovering dozens of student visas terminated without notice, often for unclear reasons. With ICE detaining international students and campuses in fear, will legal challenges halt this crackdown?

China’s Next Move in the Trade War — With Trump escalating tariffs and threatening a 50% hike on Chinese imports, Beijing has vowed to “fight to the end.” Will China hit back with retaliatory tariffs, and tech restrictions, or dump U.S. debt?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

The Presidency for Sale — Trump is openly cashing in on the presidency like never before. His resorts are flooded with billionaires, foreign officials, and MAGA donors, turning the White House into a pay-to-play racket and shredding any line between public service and personal profit.

Weaponized Justice — Trump has turned the DOJ into a blunt political instrument. From firing whistleblowers to threatening law firms and deputizing private allies, the rule of law is under siege.

Surveillance State Creep — Clearview AI, a far-right-linked facial recognition tool, is now central to Trump’s deportation machine. Used by ICE and FBI with no oversight, it enables mass surveillance of immigrants, protesters, and political foes— just like in Russia and China.

Authoritarian Playbook — From DOJ purges to whistleblower intimidation and visa revocations, Trump is bypassing democratic norms and centralizing unchecked power.

Civil Rights in Peril — Immigrants, journalists, and even U.S. citizens are facing government overreach, detention, and being disappeared under a regime driven by vengeance and ideology.

Musk’s Expanding Role — Musk’s grip on federal IT, law enforcement, and data access is eroding transparency, threatening civil liberties, and destabilizing core government functions.

Resistance Is Working — Public outrage and legal action are slowing down Trump’s worst excesses—from ICE family detentions to overreach on labor and trade.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.