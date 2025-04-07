Demonstrators during a ‘Hands Off’ protest against the US president at the Washington monument in Washington on Saturday. Photograph: José Luis Magaña/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 4-6

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

I apologize for missing the Friday tracker and have included all the important stories in this weekend's tracker.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Just Pardoned … a Corporation?

What Happened: In a highly unusual move, Trump issued a full pardon to HDR Global Trading, the parent company of crypto exchange BitMEX, which had pleaded guilty to violating anti-money laundering laws and was fined $100 million. The pardon came just before the payment deadline and included three of the company's co-founders.

Why It Matters: Legal experts say this could be the first-ever full presidential pardon granted to a corporation, raising alarm over the precedent it sets. This further blurs the line between corporate accountability and political favoritism, especially as Trump rolls back enforcement actions across the crypto sector and he and his family enrich themselves with crypto.

Source: The Intercept

Trump Skips Honoring Soldiers Killed in Lithuania to Watch Golf

What Happened: Trump chose to attend a Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at his Doral resort in Florida rather than receive the remains of 4 American soldiers killed during a training accident in Lithuania. The dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base was attended by senators and military officials, while Trump sent Hegseth in his place so he could golf with the Saudis.

Why It Matters: Trump’s absence reiterates his disrespect for military service and the American people, as markets plunge under his tariff regime. The decision to skip the dignified transfer of four fallen soldiers is reprehensible and disgusting.

Source: Rolling Stone

‘Oligarchy’: Trump Exempts Big Oil Donors from Tariffs Package

What Happened: Trump’s sweeping 10% universal tariffs unveiled Wednesday exempt many fossil fuel products—including LNG imports, Canadian crude, and petrochemical inputs. The carveout came after the fossil fuel industry contributed $96 million to Trump’s re-election effort.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to be loyal to Big Oil amid global economic turmoil triggered by Trump’s erratic policies. Consumer prices are expected to rise, but oil donors benefit—highlighting an “oligarchic” system where political access yields economic protection.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Judge Says Deportation of Maryland Man to Salvadoran Prison Was ‘Wholly Lawless’

What Happened: A federal judge slammed Trump for unlawfully deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident, to a notorious prison in El Salvador despite a 2019 court order explicitly barring his removal due to threats of persecution. Judge Paula Xinis wrote that U.S. officials had “no legal authority” to arrest, detain, or deport him, and described their actions as “wholly lawless.”

Why It Matters: The ruling is a scathing rebuke of Trump's illegal deportation tactics. Judge Xinis warned the government’s defense suggests it can vanish people to foreign prisons without accountability or due process — more dangerous abuse of executive powers from this regime.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Fires National Security Officials After Far-Right Activist’s Loyalty Warning

What Happened: Trump confirmed he purged several National Security Council officials this week, a day after far-right conspiracy extremist Laura Loomer urged him to purge staff she deemed insufficiently loyal during a meeting in the Oval Office. Loomer later boasted about her influence, calling the firings a victory.

Why It Matters: A conspiracy theorist with no official role influenced key national security hires. Trump’s reliance on loyalist extremists over qualified experts highlights deep politicization and poses a grave danger to national security.

Source: Military Times

DOGE Expected to Slash DHS Workforce, Including Secret Service

What Happened: Musk is planning a major purge at the Department of Homeland Security, including at the Secret Service, FEMA, ICE, and CBP. Secretary Kristi Noem is expected to announce early retirements and voluntary separations in the coming days.

Why It Matters: With the Secret Service strained and FEMA facing deep cuts ahead of disaster season, the purge threatens national security and public safety at a time of rising instability and threats.

Source: CNN

DOJ Lawyer Who Criticized Admin Over Maryland Man’s Deportation Placed on Leave

What Happened: Senior DOJ immigration attorney Erez Reuveni was placed on indefinite leave after criticizing Trump’s regime in court for deporting Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to El Salvador despite a judicial order prohibiting it.

Why It Matters: Attorney General Pam Bondi’s removal of a DOJ lawyer for following the law underscores a disturbing authoritarian tactic—where loyalty to Trump trumps legal oversight, and dissent is punished, even when defending constitutional process.

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

🚨DOGE Plans IRS “Hackathon” to Build Mega API, Raising Fears Over Taxpayer Data Access

What Happened: Musk is planning a weeklong hackathon at the IRS to build a “mega API” that would grant sweeping access to all taxpayer data. IRS staff say Musk operatives want to “rip up the old systems” and fast-track a cloud-based interface. Software firm Palantir is being discussed as a likely third-party partner.

Why It Matters: A centralized IRS API would hand Musk and his operatives—and even private firms—unchecked access to Americans’ most sensitive financial data. Experts warn it’s a dangerous consolidation of power, and may create an open backdoor into Social Security numbers, addresses, and tax records with no oversight.

Source: WIRED

DHS Officials Ask IRS to Use Tax Data to Locate Up to 7 Million Immigrants

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security has asked the IRS to share confidential taxpayer data—including names and addresses—to locate up to 7 million undocumented immigrants. The initial request targeted 700,000 people; it has since ballooned to potentially 7 million.

Why It Matters: The IRS is legally bound to protect taxpayer confidentiality, and using tax data for civil immigration enforcement may violate federal law. The request signals a dramatic escalation in Trump’s push to weaponize federal agencies—one IRS officials are alarmed by.

Source: Washington Post

Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Compares Jan. 6 Prosecutions to Japanese Internment

What Happened: Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, currently awaiting Senate confirmation, told staff he’s expanding an internal probe into how the Justice Department handled January 6 cases—comparing the use of felony obstruction charges (Section 1512) to the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII.

Why It Matters: Comparing Jan. 6 prosecutions to Japanese internment is outrageous. Trump sycophants continue actively rewriting the history of their violent insurrection.

Source: ABC News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump’s Third Term Talk Defies Constitution and Tests Democracy

What Happened: Trump has once again floated the idea of staying in office beyond the two-term constitutional limit, telling reporters he’s not joking about a potential third term. His allies are brushing it off, despite this being a calculated move to normalize an authoritarian power grab.

Why It Matters: Trump tried to violently overturn the 2020 election, called for the Constitution’s “termination,” and now continues to consolidate power at lightning speed. His talk of indefinite rule is a warning. This is how authoritarianism creeps in— through repetition, erosion of norms, and public exhaustion.

Source: New York Times

‘Everyone is terrified’: Business and government officials are afraid to cross Trump on tariffs

What Happened: Amid the economic fallout from Trump’s trade war, lobbyists, business leaders, and even GOP lawmakers are too afraid to push back and are worried about retaliation from Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump’s grip on power is stifling dissent and fueling a climate of intimidation. Officials and corporations fear becoming political targets, echoing autocratic tactics seen in places like Russia. The only path forward is coordinated resistance because appeasement only strengthens a dictator.

Source: Politico

Republican Senator Suggests Violence Against Journalists Who Report "Fake News"

What Happened: Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) posted a video on X suggesting reporters might write fewer “false stories” if violence were still used to settle disputes. He referenced an 1890 killing of a former congressman by a journalist, saying, “I bet they would write a lot less false stories — as President Trump says, ‘fake news’ — if we could still handle our differences that way.”

Why It Matters: Mullin’s remarks are reprehensible and echo authoritarian rhetoric, normalizing threats and violence against the press— Putin murders journalists to silence the press.

Source: NBC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Civil Rights-Era Office at DOJ Set for Closure Under Trump

What Happened: Trump plans to shut down the Community Relations Service, a Justice Department agency established under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to mediate racial and ethnic tensions. An internal DOJ memo reveals the agency is marked for elimination as part of Trump’s purge and dismantling of agencies.

Why It Matters: The CRS has been a quiet but essential force for de-escalation during America’s most volatile moments, from Rodney King to George Floyd. Shutting it down strips the DOJ of a trusted tool to prevent unrest, and risks more violent conflict between law enforcement and marginalized communities— which is probably the plan.

Source: CBS News

Trump Accidentally Tells Ukrainian Refugees to Leave U.S., Citing “Error”

What Happened: Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. under the Uniting for Ukraine program received a DHS notice this week falsely stating their legal status was being revoked and that they must leave the country within seven days—or face deportation. The email also warned of work permit terminations and urged self-deportation via a government app. DHS later admitted the message was sent “in error” and retracted it.

Why It Matters: The letter sparked panic among approximately 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. who escaped Russia’s genocidal war. While officials apologized, my question remains: when was that deportation letter prepared, and was it sent prematurely?

Source: CBS News

Venezuelans with Legal Status Illegally Detained in the U.S., Lawyers Say

What Happened: Federal immigration authorities are arresting Venezuelans who hold Temporary Protected Status (TPS), despite laws that explicitly shield them from detention. Individuals are being picked up during check-ins, on the street, and even at home.

Why It Matters: TPS is granted to people who cannot safely return to their home country. Lawyers call the arrests unlawful and say they reflect a breakdown in legal standards by Trump.

Source: The Guardian

Mom, 3 Kids Detained by ICE in NY Operation Gov. Hochul Calls “Just Plain Cruel”

What Happened: A mother and her three children were detained by ICE at a dairy farm near the U.S.-Canada border in New York. They were transferred to a detention facility in Texas.

Why It Matters: New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the arrests “just plain cruel” and demanded the family’s return. Outrage is growing over Trump’s aggressive tactics—especially after reports that young children were handcuffed during the operation. It is reprehensible.

Source: CBS News and Tommy Vietor

DACA Recipient and Kansas City Father of 3 Deported to Mexico Despite Valid Travel Documents

What Happened: Evenezer Cortez-Martinez, a 39-year-old DACA recipient and father of three, was deported last month after returning from a brief trip to Mexico to visit his grandfather’s grave. Despite holding a valid Advance Parole—official permission to travel and reenter the U.S.—Cortez-Martinez was stopped at DFW Airport and removed immediately to Mexico City.

Why It Matters: Cortez-Martinez had renewed his DACA status lawfully since 2014 and was unaware of a 2024 removal order. A federal lawsuit was filed and this case raises serious legal and human rights concerns. Immigration lawyers now warn Dreamers not to travel, citing Trump’s mishandling of protected cases.

Source: CBS News

Black Veterans Sound the Alarm Over Military DEI Purge

What Happened: Black veterans are speaking out after Trump’s ban on “DEI” led to the removal of Pentagon web pages honoring figures like Jackie Robinson, Colin Powell, and the Navajo Code Talkers. The military later restored the pages, calling it a “mistake.”

Why It Matters: The purge sends a chilling message to Black service members. Kyle Bibby of the Black Veterans Project warned it's part of a broader effort to make Black Americans feel “unwelcome or unsafe” in military spaces.

Source: The Hill

Amid anti-DEI push, National Park Service rewrites history of Underground Railroad

What Happened: The National Park Service has revised its web pages on U.S. history, including removing references to slavery from the Underground Railroad section and replacing Harriet Tubman’s photo with stamps emphasizing “Black/White cooperation.”

Why It Matters: The changes highlight a sickening effort to rewrite the history of slavery and racial injustice. Dozens of National Park Service pages have been scrubbed to downplay Black Americans’ struggles and erase systemic racism. It’s a continued, reprehensible whitewashing of one of the nation’s worst injustices by Trump, Republicans, and white nationalist extremists.

Source: Washington Post

Maya Angelou Memoir, Holocaust Book Among Those Pulled from Naval Academy Library in DEI Purge

What Happened: The U.S. Naval Academy removed 381 books, including Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and books on the Holocaust, civil rights, and gender studies.

Why It Matters: The removal targets materials discussing race, gender, and social justice, including histories of feminism, the Ku Klux Klan, and books on racism. This marks another step in Trump's extremist agenda to reshape educational content — a tactic reminiscent of authoritarian regimes like Russia.

Source: Stars and Stripes

Visas Revoked for Dozens of California University Students and Alumni

What Happened: Marco Rubio revoked the visas of more than three dozen students and alumni from California universities, including Stanford and UC Berkeley. Rubio confirmed that at least 300 student visas have been canceled nationwide. Some of those affected have already been detained by ICE.

Why It Matters: The revocations are politically motivated, targeting foreign-born students involved in activism. This move shreds academic freedom and due process, echoing authoritarian tactics to silence dissent. Today it’s pro-Palestinian students—tomorrow it will be all students and the rest of us.

Source: NBC News

UMass Amherst Confirms Visa Revocations for 5 International Students

What Happened: UMass Amherst announced that five international students had their visas revoked by federal authorities. The university was not informed by the government and only discovered the revocations through proactive checks in the ICE SEVIS database.

Why It Matters: The revocations are politically motivated, targeting foreign-born students involved in activism. This move shreds academic freedom and due process, echoing authoritarian tactics to silence dissent. Today it’s pro-Palestinian students—tomorrow it will be all students and the rest of us.

Source: NBC News

Trump Revokes All Visas Held by South Sudanese

What Happened: Rubio announced that Trump is revoking all U.S. visas held by South Sudanese nationals. Rubio accused South Sudan's transitional government of refusing to accept deported nationals from the U.S., prompting the unprecedented move. Visa issuance to South Sudanese passport holders will also be suspended.

Why It Matters: This is the first time Trump has targeted an entire nationality for mass visa revocation, setting a dangerous precedent amid rising global migration crises. South Sudanese already in the U.S.—including 155 people with Temporary Protected Status expiring in May—now face deportation as their home country teeters on the brink of renewed war.

Source: USA Today

Trump Deports Gay Asylum Seeker to Salvadoran Mega-Prison

What Happened: Andry Hernandez Romero, a gay Venezuelan makeup artist seeking asylum in the U.S., was disappeared to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador. Romero, along with 237 others, was sent to the notorious CECOT prison using the Alien Enemies Act.

Why It Matters: Despite being granted a credible fear determination in the U.S. asylum process, Romero was disappeared before his court date and without due process.

Source: CBS News / 60 Minutes

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Second Child Dies of Measles as Texas Outbreak Worsens

What Happened: An unvaccinated 8-year-old girl has died from measles in western Texas amid a rapidly growing outbreak. The child had no underlying health conditions and was hospitalized with complications before her death. The state has reported over 480 measles cases so far this year. RFK Jr. visited Texas following criticism of his response.

Why It Matters: This is the second child to die from measles in the U.S. this year—both were unvaccinated. The outbreak is spreading across the U.S. as RFK Jr. promotes vaccine conspiracies and fringe treatments, fueling hesitancy while doing nothing to contain the growing public health crisis.

Source: BBC News

U.S. Aid Team Fired While in Myanmar Earthquake Zone, Ex-Official Says

What Happened: 3 U.S. aid workers assisting with earthquake relief in Myanmar were informed they were being laid off while still on the ground, according to a former USAID official.

Why It Matters: The terminations have crippled vital U.S. humanitarian efforts, with American aid workers now sleeping on the streets beside earthquake survivors. As over 3,300 have died and China and Russia expand their influence through aid, the U.S. retreat is a moral failure.

Source: NBC News

Social Security Faces Thousands More Job Cuts Even With Service in Tailspin

What Happened: Trump and Musk are preparing to lay off thousands more Social Security workers, even after eliminating 7,000 jobs.

Why It Matters: These cuts come as service at SSA offices is collapsing and wait times are soaring. Offices in rural areas are losing over half their staff, and IT systems are crashing. The Social Security infrastructure that delivers services is being dismantled—putting millions at risk.

Source: Washington Post

IRS Plans to Cut Up to 25% of Workforce, Eliminate Civil Rights Office

What Happened: The IRS has begun a purge, aiming to slash nearly 25% of its workforce—starting with the complete shutdown of its Office of Civil Rights and Compliance. The remaining staff will be moved under the Chief Counsel's office.

Why It Matters: Gutting a quarter of the IRS—especially during tax season—is reckless. Eliminating the civil rights office raises serious concerns about enforcement and oversight. This is another power grab under the guise of reform.

Source: ABC News

Inside DOGE’s AI Push at the Department of Veterans Affairs

What Happened: A Musk operative, startup CEO Sahil Lavingia, attempted to inject AI-generated code into VA.gov systems and gained access to privileged developer platforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Lavingia, one of several Muskoperatives with no public sector experience, is part of a broader effort to “digitize” the VA while purging tens of thousands of staff.

Why It Matters: Musk’s unvetted operatives are embedding themselves in one of the most sensitive federal agencies—responsible for the health, education, and disability benefits of 10 million veterans. Internal alarm is growing over potential vulnerabilities and the risk of untested AI rewriting public-facing code. Musk’s operatives have now infiltrated nearly every critical system in the U.S. government—an extraordinarily dangerous consolidation of power.

Source: WIRED

RFK Jr. Said HHS Would Rehire Thousands of Fired Workers. That Wasn’t True.

What Happened: RFK Jr. claimed he would rehire 20% of staff fired during last week’s purge. Sources told Politico that no such rehiring is planned. HHS had already terminated 10,000 employees, following another 10,000 voluntary departures.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr.'s lies misled the public about the fate of thousands of public health experts from the FDA and NIH. The chaos at HHS under the Trump-Musk regime has gutted critical health functions with no plan for recovery—endangering the lives of all Americans.

Source: Politico

'Decapitated': More Top Vaccine Regulators Out at FDA, Threatening New Approvals

What Happened: Following the forced resignation of Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine official, a wave of high-level departures and firings has hit the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the division responsible for vaccine and gene therapy oversight.

Why It Matters: The loss of institutional knowledge and scientific leadership will paralyze the FDA’s vaccine and biologics review process. The purge will delay approvals of life-saving therapies, just as global health threats are on the rise.

Source: NBC News

DoD Hiring Freeze Leaves Civilians in Limbo, Some Living in Hotels with Belongings Overseas

What Happened: A month into a hiring freeze ordered by Hegseth, civilian employees at the Pentagon are stuck in bureaucratic limbo. Some have had their belongings shipped overseas, are living in hotels, and face unclear guidance on whether their job transfers will proceed. Despite exemptions supposedly allowed for in-progress moves, decisions are bottlenecked at Hegseth’s office, and approvals have been slow or denied with little explanation.

Why It Matters: The freeze is causing real hardship for DoD civilians—financial, logistical, and emotional—without clear policy or support. The chaos created by the Trump regime is a danger to U.S. national security.

Source: Defense One

DOGE Arrives at Peace Corps, Set to Access Internal Systems: Sources

What Happened: Musk’s operatives arrived at the Peace Corps headquarters in Washington, D.C. Staff have been instructed to assist Musk operatives in setting up internal accounts and providing access to agency systems.

Why It Matters: The Peace Corps is the latest federal agency targeted by Musk for dismantling and purging. Staff fear the kind of dismantling seen at USAID could follow, threatening one of America’s most iconic diplomatic and humanitarian institutions.

Source: ABC News

Elon Musk's DOGE Cuts Critical Funding From U.S. Libraries, Officials Say

What Happened: Trump and Musk, abruptly cut off key funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the federal agency that distributes library grants across the country. Dozens of state programs were informed that their grants were terminated, effective immediately.

Why It Matters: The Institute’s “Grants to States” program, worth over $160 million annually, is the largest federal support system for U.S. libraries. Officials say the cuts will devastate rural and underserved communities, which rely on libraries for books, internet access, job searches, and education. The move effectively guts a quiet cornerstone of American civic life.

Source: CBS News

Trump Eviscerates Maternal and Child Health Programs

What Happened: RFK Jr. eliminated multiple maternal and child health programs as part of a sweeping HHS purge. The move cut 10,000 jobs, following a prior 10,000 slashed by Musk, gutting one-quarter of the department’s workforce.

Why It Matters: Pediatricians warn the health of U.S. children is at risk. The cuts hit vital services at the Maternal and Child Health Bureau, with critics accusing the regime of undermining public health while targeting programs linked to abortion and reproductive rights.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Spurned by Trump, Europe and China Weigh Closer Economic Ties

What Happened: After Trump’s tariffs on Europe, E.U. officials turn to Beijing for alternative trade options. European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic visited China and signaled a desire to deepen ties, including restarting talks over tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic aggression is pushing Europe toward closer alignment with China. While China is leveraging the rift to increase its influence, Europe is left navigating the fallout of a fractured transatlantic alliance and the threat of a flood of cheap Chinese goods.

Source: Washington Post

Germany’s Conservatives Sound Alarm Over Gold Reserves Stored in U.S.

What Happened: With over €100 billion in gold reserves stored at the New York Federal Reserve, German conservatives are raising fresh concerns about their security. CDU lawmakers Marco Wanderwitz and Markus Ferber have called for inspections and renewed scrutiny, citing fears over Trump’s hostility toward Germany and increasingly autocratic behavior.

Why It Matters: For decades, Germany trusted the U.S. as a safe custodian of its gold. But with Trump targeting German industries, interfering in elections, and undermining the rule of law, even long-held certainties are now in question. Calls to repatriate the gold signal a growing rift between historic allies.

Source: Politico

Canada Warns Travelers of US Border Agents’ Authority to Search Electronic Devices

What Happened: The Canadian government issued a travel advisory warning citizens that US border agents have the authority to search phones, laptops, and other devices without cause. Travelers who refuse to comply risk seizure of devices, entry denial, or lengthy delays.

Why It Matters: This move follows increased electronic searches at US borders. The advisory underscores rising surveillance and risks for international travelers entering the US. There have also been reports of U.S. citizens subject to electronic searches.

Source: CNN

Finland Warns EU Needs Clear Roadmap if U.S. Pulls Troops from Europe

What Happened: Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen urged the U.S. to provide a "clear roadmap" for any troop reductions in Europe, warning that an uncoordinated pullout could create a dangerous window of opportunity for Russia. He called for joint planning between the U.S. and EU to avoid capability gaps.

Why It Matters: Amid Trump’s shift toward Russia, European defense leaders fear weakened deterrence and NATO disunity. Germany’s defense minister echoed the call for clarity, but U.S. officials have yet to respond.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US Neo-Nazi Group with Russia-Based Leader Calls for Targeted Ukraine Attacks

What Happened: The Base, a U.S.-designated neo-Nazi terrorist group led by American Rinaldo Nazzaro from St. Petersburg, Russia, is calling for assassinations and attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure to support Kremlin goals during ceasefire negotiations.

Why It Matters: With Trump halting FBI probes into far-right extremism, The Base is operating unchecked and now openly aligning with Russian hybrid warfare operations. The group is recruiting operatives and offering cash for attacks in Kyiv and other cities, raising alarms about U.S.-born extremist involvement in foreign destabilization and terrorist attacks.

Source: The Guardian

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Stocks Set to Extend Sharp Fall as Trump Tariffs Rattle Markets

What Happened: S&P 500 futures dropped 4% Sunday night, signaling more losses ahead after the index plunged over 10% last week—the worst two-day drop since the 2020 COVID crash. Oil and copper also tumbled, reflecting global investor panic.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are triggering a self-inflicted economic crisis. Over $6 trillion in market value has been wiped out, with CEOs warning of price hikes, production cuts, and layoffs. Economists now expect a recession, while Trump shrugs off the chaos and golfs.

Source: New York Times

Deutsche Bank Warns of U.S. Dollar Confidence Crisis

What Happened: Deutsche Bank cautioned that Trump’s latest tariff actions could trigger a crisis of confidence in the U.S. dollar, warning that capital flows may soon override fundamentals and cause disorderly market moves.

Why It Matters: The dollar’s role as the world’s top reserve currency is under pressure. A sharp decline could create chaos in global markets and hit U.S. credibility. The warning signals rising fears of a broader economic fallout from Trump’s erratic trade policies.

Source: Reuters

EU Seeks Unity in First Strike Back at Trump Tariffs

What Happened: The European Union is preparing to approve retaliatory tariffs on up to $28 billion of U.S. goods in response to Trump’s import duties on steel, aluminum, and autos. A proposal is expected Monday, with a vote by Wednesday.

Why It Matters: This is the EU’s first major countermove in a global trade war triggered by Trump. With China and Canada already retaliating, the EU’s response will further isolate the U.S. economically and drive up prices for consumers worldwide. Trump’s tariffs have hit 70% of EU exports—over $580 billion worth—fueling recession fears across multiple continents.

Source: Reuters

UK wealth managers say American clients are moving money to Britain

What Happened: British wealth management firms report a surge in demand from wealthy Americans transferring assets abroad amid growing concerns over Trump’s instability. Top firms like Rathbones, Schroders, and RBC Brewin Dolphin say U.S. clients are moving 5% to 50% of their wealth to the UK or Channel Islands, often through trusts to shield assets from future legal or political risks.

Why It Matters: The exodus of American capital reflects deepening fears among the U.S. elite about domestic political and economic turbulence. Wealth migration on this scale signals a broader erosion of confidence in the U.S. financial system because of Trump.

Source: Financial Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

A protest in Huntington Beach, California. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Angry Protesters from New York to Alaska Assail Trump and Musk in ‘Hands Off!’ Rallies

What Happened: Thousands of demonstrators flooded streets across all 50 states, and in Europe, on Saturday in the largest protest to date against Trump’s second-term agenda. Over 500,000 participated in these protests. More than 1,200 “Hands Off!” rallies targeted Trump and Musk for their government purges, immigration crackdowns, and rollbacks on civil and LGBTQ+ rights.

Source: Associated Press

Hundreds of Law Firms Back Perkins Coie in Fight Against Trump Sanctions

What Happened: Over 500 law firms signed a court filing supporting Perkins Coie’s lawsuit against Trump’s executive order targeting the firm. The brief condemns the regime’s actions as abuses of power meant to intimidate legal opposition.

Source: Washington Post

New York Warns Trump It Will Not Comply With Public School D.E.I. Order

What Happened: The New York State Education Department rejected Trump’s demand to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in public schools, warning that it would not comply with vague or politically motivated directives.

Source: New York Times

16 State Attorneys General Sue Trump Over NIH Grant Cuts

What Happened: Sixteen attorneys general filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging Trump’s cancellation of NIH research grants. The suit alleges the terminations—targeting LGBTQ+ and DEI-related studies—are unlawful and politically motivated and accuses the regime of stalling the grant process.

Source: ABC News

Judge Denies DOJ Attempt to Move Detained Tufts Student’s Case to Louisiana

What Happened: A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department’s bid to dismiss or relocate the case of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish Ph.D. student at Tufts University detained by ICE after her visa was revoked. Instead, the judge ordered the case be transferred to Vermont and blocked her deportation while her petition was pending.

Source: CBS News

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Mass Purges at the CDC, FDA, NIH — With tens of thousands purged or forced into early retirement, key health agencies are operating with skeleton crews. Will the health system collapse?

Global Fallout from Trump’s Trade War — China and Canada have placed retaliatory tariffs while the EU is preparing its own strike back, all as global markets reel from Trump’s global war. Will Trump double down—and how much damage will U.S. consumers and workers endure before the pain hits politically?

Resistance Momentum Building — With 500,000+ marching in “Hands Off” protests and 16 AGs suing the regime, the anti-authoritarian push is gaining steam. Will it translate into a lasting political movement?

Trump’s Growing Grip on Surveillance Tools — From DHS demands for taxpayer data to unvetted AI operatives inside the VA, Trump’s regime is centralizing and weaponizing data systems. How long before these tools are turned against journalists, activists, and political opponents?

Collapse of the Rule of Law at DOJ — With senior DOJ attorneys purged for obeying court orders, and Ed Martin comparing Jan. 6 prosecutions to Japanese internment, the Justice Department is being twisted into a tool for Trump’s political vengeance. Will any internal resistance hold?

Will Federal Judges Step Up—or Fold? — From deportation rulings to detention challenges, some judges are issuing forceful rebukes. How long can the courts hold out against the tide of authoritarianism?

Next Purges in National Security — After the firing of Gen. Haugh and multiple NSC officials, who else will be ousted for “disloyalty?” Trump’s inner circle is tightening—and demanding ideological purity from the intelligence and defense community.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Authoritarian Power Consolidation — From loyalty purges in national security agencies to firing DOJ attorneys who follow the law, Trump’s regime is aggressively replacing professionals with loyalists. The goal is clear: absolute control and zero dissent.

🚨The Weaponization of Data — DOGE’s IRS “hackathon” and DHS’s push to access tax records for immigration enforcement signal a terrifying trend: the regime’s intent to repurpose confidential data for authoritarian ends, with little to no oversight.

Civil Rights in Freefall — The closure of the DOJ’s Community Relations Service, ICE arrests of TPS holders, and detentions of children show a full-scale assault on civil rights protections—especially for immigrants, communities of color, and political dissidents.

Rewriting History — The erasure of slavery and systemic racism from National Park Service pages and the removal of DEI-related books from military libraries reflect an Orwellian push to rewrite American history. This is white nationalist conditioning through censorship.

Erosion of Global Trust — Allies like Germany and Finland are questioning America’s reliability, calling for repatriating gold, and demanding clarity on troop levels. Trump’s foreign policy is not just reckless—it’s driving wedges into the foundation of the global democratic order.

Tech Takeover of Government — Musk’s operatives are seizing control of IRS, VA, and Peace Corps systems. Their goal isn’t modernization—it’s domination. With no public sector experience and opaque motives, their presence poses national security risks.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.