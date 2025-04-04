Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick holds a chart as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Resistance Is Futile, Make a Deal: Trump’s Tariff Message to the World

What Happened: Trump is using threats of even harsher tariffs to bully countries into cutting side deals—before new import taxes hit Wednesday. Canada, China, and the EU have threatened countermeasures but are holding back, hoping to strike favorable terms.

Why It Matters: Trump’s strategy isn’t about fair trade—it’s about coercion. He’s trying to shake down allies and trading partners into “deals” while dangling tariff waivers like political favors. This opens the door to corruption and pay-to-play diplomacy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Ronny Jackson Legal Fund Raises Ethics Alarms

What Happened: Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson appears to be operating an unapproved legal expense fund violating House ethics rules. Despite no public record of authorization from the House Ethics Committee, Jackson’s campaign has been referencing a “Ronny Jackson Legal Expense Trust” in fundraising messages since last year, including during a House ethics investigation into his misuse of campaign funds.

Why It Matters: House rules require written, public approval to open legal expense funds—and public disclosure of fundraising. Rep. Ronny Jackson has done neither. If he's using the fund to support Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, experts warn it could be an illegal gift or a misuse of campaign money.

Source: NOTUS

LIV Golf, Saudi Relationships Pull Trump to Florida as Markets Rage

What Happened: Amid global economic turmoil sparked by Trump’s trade war, Trump left Washington to dine with Saudi and LIV Golf officials at his Florida golf club.

Why It Matters: As markets crash and the world reels from Trump tariffs, Trump’s priorities are personal business interests and relationships with authoritarian regimes. His closeness to the Saudis—and use of the presidency to advance their sportswashing operation—highlights corruption and national security concerns.

Source: Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

NSA and Cyber Command Chief Fired Amid White House Purge

What Happened: Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, was fired alongside his deputy Wendy Noble. The reason remains unclear, but the move came just hours after far-right extremist Laura Loomer’s Oval Office meeting prompted a purge of National Security Council staff seen as insufficiently loyal to Trump.

Why It Matters: Haugh was a decorated cyber official who led aggressive U.S. operations to counter Russian interference. His sudden ouster, without explanation, has alarmed officials across the intelligence community and Congress. Given his record, maybe his removal was a concession to Moscow.

Source: Washington Post

Kirkland & Ellis Scrambles to Avoid Trump Executive Order

What Happened: Kirkland & Ellis, the largest U.S. law firm by revenue, is negotiating with the Trump White House to avoid becoming the next target of an executive order.

Why It Matters: Trump is bullying top law firms into submission through threats and coercion. Kirkland is now lobbying to avoid retaliation—proof that legal independence is under siege. This kind of pressure on the legal profession is something typically seen in authoritarian regimes.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Unveils $5 Million 'Gold Card'

What Happened: Trump showed off a flashy “gold card” with his face on it while answering questions to the press on Air Force One, announcing it would go on sale to the public for $5 million in less than two weeks. He claimed to be its “first buyer.”

Why It Matters: This is blatant corruption mixed with a dictator mentality. Trump is using the presidency to hawk a $5 million “gold card” and sell U.S. visas with his face on it—an absurd symbol of power and access. It’s the grotesque blending of public office with personal brand.

Source: ABC News

Trump Loyalist Tapped for D.C. Prosecutor Post Alarms Ex-Federal Prosecutors

What Happened: Ed Martin, a Trump loyalist with no prior prosecutorial experience, was nominated to serve permanently as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia after months as interim chief. Martin previously promoted Trump’s 2020 election lies and defended Jan. 6 criminals. In office, he has threatened Democrats and critics of Musk with politically motivated investigations.

Why It Matters: More than 100 former federal prosecutors say Martin is “unworthy of the position,” warning he threatens the integrity of the justice system. Senate Democrats are demanding a full hearing, and Rep. Adam Schiff has placed a hold on his nomination.

Source: NBC News

US Senate Confirms Trump Loyalist to Lead DOJ Civil Rights Unit

What Happened: The Senate confirmed Harmeet Dhillon, a conservative attorney and vocal Trump loyalist, as head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Dhillon has championed Trump's push to dismantle DEI programs.

Why It Matters: Dhillon will oversee the enforcement of federal civil rights laws in voting, housing, policing, education, and more. The DOJ Civil Rights Division is now aligned with Trump’s extremist ideological agenda and this will lead to a further rollback of protections for minorities, LGBTQ+ Americans, and other marginalized groups—erasing decades of civil rights enforcement.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Boston Judge Holds ICE Agent in Contempt After Defendant Disappears Mid-Trial

What Happened: Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville issued a contempt charge against ICE agent Brian Sullivan for detaining a defendant during a recess and refusing to return him to court, forcing the judge to dismiss the charges.

Why It Matters: Legal experts and prosecutors warn the move undermines the justice system by scaring immigrants from participating in trials. The action reflects Trump’s aggressive new ICE policies, which include targeting people in courthouses after lifting prior restrictions.

Source: USA Today

Trump Gives States 10 Days to End DEI in Schools or Lose Federal Funds

What Happened: The U.S. Department of Education sent a memo to state education leaders giving them 10 days to certify they’ve ended “impermissible” DEI programs in public schools or risk losing federal funding. The memo cites alleged violations of civil rights laws but provides no clear definition of what qualifies as a DEI program.

Why It Matters: Legal experts say the directive is vague, legally dubious, and amounts to regulation by intimidation. It’s another step in Trump’s broader effort to politically weaponize education policy—threatening schools with massive funding cuts unless they conform to his regime’s extremist ideological demands.

Source: USA Today

Navy Relieves CO of Navy Information Operations Command Colorado

What Happened: Cmdr. Christopher Johnson was relieved of command at NIOC Colorado, due to a "loss of confidence in his ability to command," according to the Navy. No additional details were given. Johnson had led the command since May 2023 and has been reassigned to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command.

Why It Matters: Leadership shakeups in cyber and information warfare units threaten operational continuity as we face dangerous global instability.

Source: Military Times

Workers Forced to Leave Foreign Policy Center as Trump Presses Shutdown

What Happened: Nearly all of the Wilson Center’s 130 employees were placed on immediate leave and locked out of their accounts after Musk’s operatives began dismantling the nonpartisan think tank under Trump’s executive order. Only five employees—mandated by charter—will remain.

Why It Matters: This is another brazen move by the Trump-Musk regime to silence independent foreign policy expertise and consolidate ideological control over U.S. institutions. Another authoritarian tactic.

Source: New York Times

Republican-Led States Demand 20 Law Firms Disclose DEI Practices

What Happened: Attorneys general from 12 GOP-controlled states sent letters to 20 major U.S. law firms demanding details about their DEI employment practices. This follows a similar inquiry from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission EEOC.

Why It Matters: This is a coordinated assault on diversity efforts. Republican officials and Trump-appointed regulators are weaponizing the law to intimidate law firms and corporations.

Source: Reuters

Mel Gibson’s Gun Rights to Be Restored by Justice Dept.

What Happened: Trump will restore gun rights to actor Mel Gibson, despite his 2011 misdemeanor domestic violence conviction. Former DOJ pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer resisted the move, only to be fired weeks later. Attorney General Pam Bondi approved the decision, which applies to 10 individuals and will be published in the Federal Register.

Why It Matters: This decision, pushed despite internal objections, highlights the politicization of the Justice Department and highlights favoritism, abuse of power, and the erosion of safeguards.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Sends Harvard List of Demands to Protect $9 Billion in Federal Funds

What Happened: Trump issued Harvard a formal list of conditions it must meet to preserve its $9 billion in federal funding. The move mirrors demands made to Columbia University last month, where $400 million was canceled. The letter mandates strict anti-masking rules, cooperation with DHS deportation efforts, a crackdown on campus protest activity, and reviews of departments deemed “ideologically captured.”

Why It Matters: Trump wants to control universities through political intimidation and funding threats. The demands are an authoritarian encroachment on academic freedom and are part of a broader crackdown targeting dissent and diversity on campuses.

Source: New York Times

Cultural Groups Across U.S. Told Federal Humanities Grants Are Terminated

What Happened: Trump has abruptly terminated millions in federal humanities grants to cultural, educational, and arts institutions across all 50 states. Musk ordered the National Endowment for the Humanities to claw back $175 million in undisbursed funds and halt all upcoming grant awards for fiscal year 2025.

Why It Matters: The move guts local museums, libraries, archives, and education programs that rely on federal support to preserve history, promote literacy, and fund community initiatives and is a deliberate dismantling of America’s cultural infrastructure.

Source: NPR

Trump Moves to Halt $510M in Federal Funding to Brown University

What Happened: Trump is preparing to suspend more than $510 million in federal research contracts and grants to Brown University, citing the school’s handling of antisemitism and pro-Palestinian protests. Brown would be the fifth Ivy League institution targeted as the regime intensifies its efforts to use federal funds to police campus speech and dissent.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to control universities through political intimidation and funding threats. The demands are an authoritarian encroachment on academic freedom and are part of a broader crackdown targeting dissent and diversity on campuses.

Source: Associated Press

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Doge Gained Access to Sensitive Data of Migrant Children, Including Reports of Abuse

What Happened: Musk’s software engineer accessed the Unaccompanied Alien Children portal—a federal database containing deeply sensitive mental health, abuse, and immigration records of unaccompanied migrant minors. According to a court filing, Kyle Schutt was granted “read-only” access on March 21.

Why It Matters: This marks a serious breach of child privacy protections and raises alarms over political misuse of sensitive data. The UAC portal tracks care for vulnerable, often traumatized children—not fraud or waste.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon Watchdog Probes Hegseth Over Signal Chat Leak

What Happened: The Pentagon Inspector General launched a review into Hegseth for sharing sensitive military strike plans on a Signal group chat, including exact timings and intelligence on U.S. operations in Yemen.

Why It Matters: The review will most likely provoke retaliation from Trump, who has previously purged inspectors general. How long before Trump fires him?

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Fires 6 NSC Officials After Oval Office Meeting With Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer

What Happened: Trump fired six National Security Council officials following a meeting in which far-right extremist Laura Loomer presented a list of staff she claimed were disloyal to his “America First” agenda.

Why It Matters: A conspiracy theorist and far-right extremist with no official role just dictated national security staffing decisions. This purge shows Trump prioritizing blind loyalty over competence, with ideological enforcers like Laura Loomer shaping U.S. policy.

Source: New York Times

Trump Demands Additional Cuts at C.D.C.

What Happened: Trump has ordered the CDC to slash $2.9 billion in contracts—about 35% of its contracting budget—by April 18, alongside mass staff layoffs. The directive follows the firing of 2,400 employees, including scientists working on asthma, lead poisoning, violence prevention, and climate.

Why It Matters: These cuts will cripple the CDC’s ability to respond to disease outbreaks, conduct research, and support urgent public health work. Experts warn the scale and speed of these demands could break the agency—and leave Americans dangerously unprotected.

Source: New York Times

FDA Bird Flu Testing Efforts Disrupted by RFK Jr.'s Layoffs, Officials Say

What Happened: The FDA's bird flu testing response has been disrupted after RFK Jr. ordered purges across federal health agencies. A planned national testing exercise involving 40 labs to detect the virus in milk was suspended after the FDA’s Illinois-based food safety lab was eliminated—along with a key quality assurance officer.

Why It Matters: The canceled FDA exercise was critical to ensuring safe, accurate bird flu testing—and its loss leaves labs uncoordinated as the virus spreads. Experts are already warning of an “immediate and significant impact” on food safety and animal health. RFK Jr.’s dangerous cuts are dismantling core emergency response systems in real time.

Source: CBS News

Trump's VA Ends Rescue Program That Saved 17,000 Veterans' Homes

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs will terminate the Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase Program on May 1, 2025. The program was launched to help veterans avoid foreclosure by restructuring their mortgages. Since its inception, VASP has saved over 17,000 veterans' homes.

Why It Matters: Ending the program without a replacement risks mass foreclosures for vulnerable veterans. Experts say the move prioritizes ideological objections over real-world impact—sacrificing housing stability for political optics and the consequences will be catastrophic.

Source: NPR

RFK Jr. Is Quietly Dismantling America’s Childhood Vaccine System

What Happened: RFK Jr. has slashed over $2 billion from the federal “Immunization and Vaccines for Children” grants—part of a broader $11.4 billion rollback from state and local public health departments. The result — vaccine clinics shuttered, nurses and outreach staff laid off, and essential immunization data systems stalled or abandoned across the country.

Why It Matters: The cuts are gutting the childhood vaccine system as we grapple with a deadly measles outbreak. Despite promises not to remove vaccines, RFK Jr. is dismantling the infrastructure that delivers them—forcing clinics to cancel appointments and leaving vulnerable kids unprotected. This is dangerous.

Source: NBC News

RFK Jr. Cuts CDC Labs Investigating Outbreaks of STDs and Hepatitis

What Happened: RFK Jr. has shut down the CDC’s laboratories responsible for studying sexually transmitted diseases and hepatitis, as part of his purge across HHS. Scientists were locked out midweek with no time to shut down equipment or safely store hazardous materials. Test samples from around the country are still arriving—but no one is there to process them.

Why It Matters: This abrupt closure is already disrupting a response. With no staff remaining to run tests or even notify state labs to stop shipments, public health leaders warn of wasted samples, delayed diagnoses, and unmonitored disease spread.

Source: CBS News

During a Past Measles Outbreak, RFK Jr. Dismissed Concern as “Hysteria”

What Happened: In 2015, amid a multi-state measles outbreak, RFK Jr. dismissed public concern as “hysteria” and blamed vaccine manufacturers for pushing legislation to end personal belief exemptions. He promoted debunked claims linking vaccines to autism and circulated conspiracy theories about public health groups being controlled by Big Pharma.

Why It Matters: Kennedy is actively worsening the measles outbreak. As head of U.S. public health, he's slashing vaccine programs while spreading conspiracy theories—undermining science-based policy and endangering lives.

Source: Mother Jones

Defense Officials Weigh Cuts to Military Medical Facilities

What Happened: The Defense Health Agency is reviewing all military treatment facilities across the U.S. for potential closures and downgrades from hospitals to clinics.

Why It Matters: Cuts to military hospitals will reduce access to care for service members and families, especially in “medical deserts” where civilian health infrastructure is lacking. This would compromise military readiness.

Source: Military Times

RFK Jr. Announces HHS Will Reinstate Some Programs, Staff Cut by “Mistake”

What Happened: After a mass purge at HHS—including the gutting of key CDC programs—RFK Jr. told ABC News that some programs were wrongly cut and will be reinstated. Among them is the CDC’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Branch, which monitors lead levels in children nationwide.

Why It Matters: This is a glaring admission of incompetence. HHS fired thousands, slashed research and safety programs, and is now scrambling to undo the damage. Experts say there’s been no communication or plan—just chaos. RFK Jr. and Musk’s purge of public health infrastructure continue to put American lives at risk.

Source: ABC News

Trump Fires Staff of Program That Helps Low-Income Homes Pay for Heat

What Happened: Trump has fired the entire staff of the $4.1 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps over 6 million households pay for heat and cooling. The layoffs were part of a sweeping purge at HHS. Staff were locked out without warning, and $378 million in remaining aid is now in limbo.

Why It Matters: With no staff left to administer the program, states may not receive critical funds—leaving seniors and low-income families without heating or cooling support.

Source: ABC News

On top of layoffs, HHS ordered to cut 35% of spending on contracts

What Happened: Trump has ordered HHS to slash 35% of its contract spending across all divisions, including the CDC, NIH, FDA, and CMS. This follows the mass purge of 10,000 staffers—many of them from key public health roles—on top of another 10,000 departures under early retirement and buyout programs.

Why It Matters: This isn’t reform—it’s sabotage. The cuts are dismantling core public health functions as new outbreaks loom. With HIV prevention, tobacco control, and environmental health wiped out, the U.S. is being left dangerously exposed to the next crisis.

Source: NPR

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

E.U. Prepares Major Penalties Against Elon Musk’s X

What Happened: European Union regulators are preparing to fine X over $1 billion for violating the Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to combat illicit content and disinformation. The penalty could also include mandated product changes. A second, broader probe into X’s role in spreading hate speech and undermining democracy is ongoing.

Why It Matters: This sets the stage for a transatlantic tech war. The E.U. sees X as a disinformation threat; Musk and Trump cry censorship. With Trump backing Musk and trade tensions mounting, the clash pits democratic regulation against authoritarian-aligned tech power.

Source: New York Times

Denmark and Greenland Show United Front Against U.S. 'Annexation' Threats

What Happened: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, alongside Greenland’s outgoing and incoming prime ministers, rejected Trump’s repeated calls to annex Greenland. Frederiksen reaffirmed Danish sovereignty and warned the U.S. that “you can’t annex other countries.”

Why It Matters: Trump is acting like Putin—threatening to annex Greenland and bullying a NATO ally. Denmark and Greenland are pushing back hard, exposing the imperial ambitions behind Trump’s foreign policy.

Source: BBC News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Escapes Trump Tariffs, as Envoy Pushes Deals with Washington

What Happened: Russia was excluded from Trump’s new tariffs targeting nearly every country on the planet. The move came just as Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev—still under U.S. sanctions—arrived in Washington to meet Witkoff.

Why It Matters: While U.S. allies are slammed with punishing tariffs, Russia is untouched. Trump’s refusal to penalize Moscow—while hosting a sanctioned Kremlin operative and floating secret deals—highlights his fealty to Putin.

Source: NPR

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Tariffs Send Dow to 1,600-Point Decline, Dollar Slumps

What Happened: U.S. markets suffered their worst single-day loss since the COVID crash, with the Dow falling 1,679 points and over $3.1 trillion in value wiped out after Trump announced new tariffs. Nasdaq fell 6%.

Why It Matters: Wall Street is flashing red. Global investors are rattled by Trump's tariff insanity, fearing it will trigger a worldwide recession. Even the dollar took a hit—its worst day since 2023.

Source: Wall Street Journal

JPMorgan Raises Recession Risk to 60%

What Happened: JPMorgan analysts raised the odds of a U.S. recession this year to 60%, up from 40%, citing the economic shock from Trump’s tariffs. The projected 20-point increase in tariff rates is the largest since 1968—when a recession followed.

Why It Matters: The last time tariffs surged this high, the U.S. economy tanked. JPMorgan warns that retaliatory tariffs, shattered business confidence, and factory shutdowns point to a looming global slowdown—with America likely hit hardest.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Shrugs Off Market Crash: “I Think It’s Going Very Well”

What Happened: After the stock market plunged more than 1,600 points, Trump dismissed concerns, saying the U.S. economy is “going to boom” and likening the market chaos to a necessary “operation.”

Why It Matters: Trump shrugged off the worst market crash since COVID-19 while heading to dine with the Saudis at his golf club, ignoring panic on Wall Street.

Source: Associated Press

Stellantis to Temporarily Lay Off 900 U.S. Workers as Tariffs Bite

What Happened: Stellantis is laying off 900 workers across 5 U.S. plants and pausing production at facilities in Mexico and Canada, citing the fallout from Trump’s tariffs. The auto giant warned employees Thursday that 25% duties on all imported vehicles—plus a new 10% tariff on most other goods—have upended operations.

Why It Matters: Stellantis is especially exposed to Trump’s tariffs, prompting layoffs and production pauses. Trump’s trade war is already hitting U.S. workers and the car industry.

Source: Reuters

Deloitte to Lay Off U.S. Consultants After Government Cost Crackdown

What Happened: Deloitte will begin laying off U.S. consulting staff after the federal government demanded cost reductions on contracts. The move follows a broader push by the General Services Administration to cut billions from government contractor budgets. Deloitte did not specify how many employees would be impacted.

Why It Matters: Trump’s crackdown is squeezing federal contractors. Deloitte is slashing jobs as agencies demand cost cuts—signaling more pain ahead for firms reliant on government deals.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Fed Unlikely to Bail Out Economy Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

What Happened: As Trump’s tariffs shake markets and push the economy toward potential recession, the Federal Reserve is stuck in a policy bind. Facing rising prices and slowing growth, officials say they’re not planning rate cuts anytime soon.

Why It Matters: The Fed’s dual mandate—full employment and price stability—is under threat. With inflation expected to exceed 3% and growth projected to stall, the Fed may be paralyzed and unable to respond swiftly.

Source: CNBC

Trump’s Tariffs Threaten U.S. Weapons Production

What Happened: Trump’s tariffs could disrupt global supply chains critical to U.S. weapons production. The tariffs, which do not exempt the defense sector, may delay or increase costs for military systems and undermine key international security partnerships.

Why It Matters: The tariffs risk fracturing decades-old defense supply chains, raising costs for U.S. weapons, and eroding trust with allies. Experts warn this could lead allies to seek alternatives — weakening U.S. leadership in global defense cooperation.

Source: Politico

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Judge Blocks HHS from Cutting $11 Billion in Public Health Grants

What Happened: A federal judge in Rhode Island temporarily halted Trump’s attempt to terminate $11 billion in pandemic-era public health funding. HHS argued the funds were no longer needed, but 23 states and D.C. sued, citing immediate harm to essential services like vaccinations and opioid treatment.

Source: New York Times

Trump Officials Could Be Held in Contempt for Deportation Flights, Judge Says

What Happened: A federal judge said Trump officials may face contempt proceedings for violating a court order halting deportation flights of alleged Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act. The judge noted Trump acted “in bad faith” by launching the flights before making the proclamation public and before the court could intervene.

Source: Wall Street Journal

📊 By the Numbers

$3.1 trillion — Market value wiped out in a single day as stocks plunged after Trump’s tariff announcement, the worst since March 2020.

1,679 points — Drop in the Dow Jones, marking the sharpest daily fall in five years.

60% — JPMorgan’s updated forecast for a U.S. recession in 2025, up from 40%, citing Trump’s tariffs as the tipping point.

900 — U.S. workers laid off by Stellantis due to tariff fallout, with additional plant shutdowns in Mexico and Canada.

$5 million — Price of Trump’s new “Gold Card” offered to foreigners, flaunted aboard Air Force One as a symbol of access and power.

17,109 — Veterans whose homes were saved by the now-terminated VA mortgage rescue program, which ends May 1.

$2 billion — Funding cut by RFK Jr. from the childhood vaccine delivery system, crippling immunization access nationwide.

6 million — Number of low-income U.S. households at risk after Trump fired the entire staff of the $4.1 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides critical support for heating and cooling.

$378 million — Remaining Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds now in limbo after Trump fired the entire staff.

35% — Mandated cut to HHS contract spending, including at CDC, FDA, and NIH, as part of Trump’s broader war on science.

$1 billion — Potential fine against Musk’s X by the EU for failing to comply with digital disinformation regulations.

130 — Number of Wilson Center employees placed on immediate leave and locked out of their accounts as Musk operatives dismantled the think tank.

12 — Republican-led states sent letters to 20 major U.S. law firms demanding details about their DEI practices.

6 — National Security Council officials fired after Trump’s Oval Office meeting with far-right conspiracy theorist and extremist Laura Loomer.

$510 million — Federal research funding to Brown University that Trump is threatening to suspend.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Mass Purges at the CDC, FDA, NIH — With tens of thousands purged or forced into early retirement, key health agencies are operating with skeleton crews. Will the health system collapse?

University Crackdowns Escalate — After threats to Harvard and Brown, which schools are next on Trump’s hit list? Will courts intervene?

More Legal Retaliation Against Firms — Trump is using executive orders and federal pressure to intimidate, extort, and enforce loyalty among top law firms. Will more cave or fight back?

Next Purges in National Security — After the firing of Gen. Haugh and multiple NSC officials, who else will be ousted for “disloyalty?” Trump’s inner circle is tightening—and demanding ideological purity from the intelligence and defense community.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Collapse of Public Health — From vaccine clinics to disease surveillance, Trump and RFK Jr. are dismantling the systems that keep Americans safe. The measles outbreak is just the beginning of what could become a cascading health crisis and system collapse.

Authoritarian Creep Accelerates — Whether through purges, university threats, or politicized law enforcement, Trump is consolidating power at breakneck speed. Institutions that resist are being dismantled or defunded.

Weaponizing Federal Power — Whether it’s the payroll system, intelligence agencies, or academic grants, Trump and Musk are seizing control of critical levers of government that will reward allies, punish critics, and centralize authority.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.