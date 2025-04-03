The floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg News)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 2

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Musk to Keep Pouring Millions Into Politics Despite Wisconsin Defeat

What Happened: Elon Musk’s PAC spent over $20 million on Wisconsin’s judicial race—and lost. But sources say he plans to keep aggressively bankrolling GOP candidates, undeterred by growing backlash and strategic doubts among Republicans.

Why It Matters: Musk’s buying of elections raises urgent alarms about corruption, unchecked power, and the oligarchization of American politics. His entanglement with government policy—while spending millions to sway elections—blurs the line between private interest and public governance.

Source: Washington Post

HUD’s Crypto Plans Under Fire From House Democrats

What Happened: 3 Democratic lawmakers—Reps. Maxine Waters, Stephen Lynch, and Emanuel Cleaver—are demanding the Department of Housing and Urban Development immediately halt any efforts to integrate cryptocurrency or blockchain into its housing programs. Their letter follows a ProPublica investigation revealing internal HUD discussions about using stablecoins and blockchain in federal housing grants, with one official suggesting the idea could expand agency-wide.

Why It Matters: Lawmakers warn this could trigger another 2008-style meltdown by injecting risky crypto into housing aid. HUD insiders call it “Monopoly money,” driven by a pro-blockchain insider with ties to EY. Critics see corruption, conflicts of interest, and zero transparency.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Stock Slide Sparks Insider Selloff Fears

What Happened: Shares in Trump Media and Technology Group dropped about 5% after the company filed paperwork with the SEC that could allow Trump's trust to sell up to 115 million shares, worth more than $2.3 billion. The filing has raised concerns about a potential insider selloff.

Why It Matters: The move spooked investors and triggered a stock slump, as analysts warn any large-scale Trump selloff will tank the stock’s value. This as another example of Trump using his office for personal enrichment and market manipulation.

Source: ABC News

Zuckerberg Lobbies Trump to Avoid Meta Antitrust Trial

What Happened: Mark Zuckerberg is pushing Trump to settle an antitrust case before it goes to trial on April 14. The FTC lawsuit seeks to unwind Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, alleging monopolistic conduct. Zuckerberg has made 3 White House visits since Trump’s return to office.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s aggressive lobbying raises alarm about political interference in antitrust enforcement. Trump’s growing control over independent agencies like the FTC will corrupt legal outcomes—especially as Zuckerberg has donated millions to Trump causes and even funded his presidential library.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Attorney Studied Options for Third Presidential Term

What Happened: In late 2023, Trump attorney Boris Epshteyn reportedly claimed Trump could legally seek a third term. Trump himself recently said he was “not joking” about staying in office after 2029, pointing to unnamed “methods.” His inner circle has floated legal theories and rhetorical trial balloons despite the 22nd Amendment’s clear two-term limit.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push for a third term, backed by legal scheming, signals a direct threat to constitutional limits. Dictators don’t leave office—and this isn’t a joke. It’s a warning.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump moves to more easily fire some agency employees

What Happened: Trump has quietly started reclassifying NOAA and Department of Energy employees into a new category with fewer job protections—part of a broader effort to purge career civil servants deemed unsupportive of Trump’s agenda.

Why It Matters: This is the first concrete step toward politicizing the federal workforce, enabling mass firings of scientists, analysts, and experts. This is designed to force ideological loyalty and dismantle civil service neutrality.

Source: Reuters

Trump Declares Trade Deficits a "National Emergency" to Justify Tariff Blitz

What Happened: From the Rose Garden, Trump declared trade deficits a “national emergency” and unveiled sweeping new tariffs: a 10% baseline on all imports and "kind reciprocal" tariffs of up to 54% on goods from countries like China and the EU. He invoked emergency powers to bypass Congress and fast-track the plan.

Why It Matters: Trump’s abuse of emergency powers to reshape the economy and immigration system without oversight is dangerous and a warning. Trump will eventually turn “emergency” powers against all Americans.

Source: ABC News

Trump Taps Lawyer for Top Aides as Senior Justice Department Official

What Happened: Trump appointed Stanley Woodward, a lawyer who defended multiple Trump aides—including defendants in the Jan. 6 cases and classified documents probe—as Associate Attorney General, the third-highest position at the DOJ.

Why It Matters: With Trump loyalists now in all top DOJ roles, the department is fully under his control. Woodward’s elevation cements Trump’s grip on institutions meant to check his power—and further politicizes American justice.

Source: Reuters

Top Officials to Leave SEC's Anti-Bribery Unit

What Happened: Charles Cain and Tracy Price, the longtime heads of the SEC’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit, are departing amid a broader exodus of officials following Trump’s order to pause anti-bribery enforcement.

Why It Matters: Their exit highlights the Trump’s continued dismantling of U.S. anti-corruption infrastructure. With enforcement frozen and leadership gutted, the U.S. is retreating from its global anti-bribery role, opening the door for corporate misconduct and corruption.

Source: Reuters

US Securities and Exchange Commission shakes up enforcement, exams units

What Happened: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is restructuring its enforcement and examination divisions, consolidating oversight under new deputy directors and slashing senior reporting lines.

Why It Matters: With key anti-bribery officials gone and hundreds of SEC staff exiting, the agency is being hollowed out just as Wall Street's power surges. This deregulation blitz guts corporate accountability and opens the door to political weaponization.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Social Security Chief Under Fire for Retaliatory Move Against Maine

What Happened: Acting Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek is facing calls to resign after emails revealed he ordered the termination of Maine’s newborn Social Security registration contracts as political retaliation against Democratic Governor Janet Mills. The decision—later rescinded—would have forced parents to register newborns at federal offices rather than hospitals.

Why It Matters: This was a blatant abuse of power that endangered families and identity security to punish political dissent. Trump is weaponizing basic government services.

Source: Associated Press

Eric Adams Corruption Case Dismissed

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed the corruption indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams, rejecting the Justice Department’s attempt to drop the case without prejudice. The judge slammed DOJ leadership for its weak and "pretextual" rationale, fueling speculation of a political deal between Adams and Trump over immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: This case highlights alarming concerns about the weaponization of the Justice Department for political gain. Legal experts say the dismissal raises red flags about corruption, selective prosecution, and quid pro quo arrangements between Trump and his allies.

Source: Washington Post

Jeffries Threatens Lawsuit Over Delayed Texas Special Election

What Happened: One month after Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner’s death, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott has still not called a special election to fill the vacant Houston-based seat. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said it’s “very likely” Democrats will sue, calling the delay a deliberate GOP ploy to bolster their narrow House majority.

Why It Matters: Nearly 800,000 residents in a solidly Democratic district are left without representation in Congress as Abbott weaponizes election timing to serve Trump and House Republicans—a move that may violate voting rights and constitutional norms.

Source: NBC News

Trump and DOGE Defund Program That Boosted American Manufacturing for Decades

What Happened: Hours before announcing sweeping new tariffs, Trump cut $12.9 million in funding for the Manufacturing Extension Partnership —a decades-old federal program that helps small U.S. manufacturers compete. The Commerce Department’s NIST claimed the program no longer aligns with its priorities, despite its direct support for domestic industry.

Why It Matters: This undercuts Trump’s own reshoring agenda. Small U.S. manufacturers will be left to navigate his trade war alone, as the regime guts vital federal programs in the name of ideology.

Source: WIRED

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

In Trump’s Fight With Perkins Coie, the Richest Firms Are Staying Quiet

What Happened: Perkins Coie is suing to block Trump’s executive order targeting the firm, but none of the top 10 richest U.S. law firms have signed a legal brief supporting it—despite a widespread signature push. Many fear client losses or political retaliation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s intimidation campaign is working. Big Law’s silence shows a chilling erosion of legal independence—and a growing willingness to bend to authoritarian power. This is how dictatorships take root.

Source: New York Times

Two More Law Firms Reach Deals With Trump to Avoid Executive Orders

What Happened: Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Milbank LLP have both reached $100 million pro bono settlements with Trump to avoid punitive executive orders. The deals come as Trump intensifies his assault against law firms linked to his critics, including those who challenged election lies or supported investigations into January 6.

Why It Matters: This is what happens in authoritarian countries—lawyers are coerced, intimidated, or punished for doing their jobs. These deals are dangerous capitulations that erode the rule of law, embolden Trump’s purge of dissent, and normalize state power being used to punish political rivals.

Source: The Guardian

Ex-Doctors Without Borders Head Says NYU Lecture Canceled Because of Fear of Trump

What Happened: Dr. Joanne Liu says NYU Langone canceled her March 19 lecture over fears it could be seen as “anti-government” or “antisemitic” due to mentions of Trump’s foreign aid cuts and casualties among aid workers in Gaza. Liu claims the decision reflects growing pressure and censorship on universities under Trump.

Why It Matters: This underscores the chilling effect Trump’s crackdown on academic freedom is having. Schools facing political and financial retaliation are preemptively silencing voices critical of U.S. policy and humanitarian crises.

Source: Washington Post

Conservative School Board in Texas Cuts Diversity Chapters From Approved Textbooks

What Happened: The Cypress-Fairbanks ISD school board near Houston—Texas’ third-largest district—voted to cut chapters on diversity, climate, and public health from five state-approved textbooks. Board member Natalie Blasingame claimed they pushed “a United Nations agenda” and implied humans were bad. One textbook chapter promoted the idea of making students feel “accepted and valued”—which Blasingame targeted for removal.

Why It Matters: This escalates right-wing censorship in education, as local school boards now override even the conservative state board of education. This mirrors authoritarian information control tactics seen in regimes like Russia—where ideology dictates curriculum and suppresses truths.

Source: ProPublica

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Head of DC’s African American museum on leave as Trump targets Smithsonian

What Happened: Kevin Young, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, has been on leave since March 14—just weeks before Trump issued an executive order demanding the Smithsonian purge “divisive” or “anti-American” content. The order specifically attacked the museum for allegedly associating traits like “hard work” and “individualism” with “White culture.”

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on historical truth and cultural institutions. Trump is attempting to whitewash America’s past and silence Black voices under the guise of patriotism—this is a fascist rewrite of history.

Source: The Guardian

Hochul knocks ICE over ‘just plain cruel’ detention of family

What Happened: New York Governor Kathy Hochul denounced ICE agents for detaining a family, including a third-grade child, from their home in Sackets Harbor, calling the action “just plain cruel.” The family was not part of the original investigation but was swept up during a CBP operation and transferred out of state.

Why It Matters: Hochul's condemnation highlights growing outrage over Trump’s cruel immigration crackdown targeting families and children. The incident signals a return to aggressive, indiscriminate enforcement, and family separations.

Source: The Hill

'We were lied to': Two women Trump tried to send to El Salvador prison speak out

What Happened: 2 women detained by ICE say they were misled by officials and nearly deported to El Salvador’s notorious prison—despite El Salvador refusing to accept female detainees. They were among eight women on a March 15 deportation flight, told they were headed to Venezuela, only to find out too late they were landing in El Salvador. ICE then flew them back to the U.S.

Why It Matters: The incident exposes dangerous failures in Trump’s deportation operations, which rely on flimsy vetting and deception. Critics say the regime’s reliance on flawed gang identifiers and disregard for court orders, due process, or detainee safety mirrors the chaos and cruelty of “rendition” tactics.

Source: NBC News

Wife of man mistakenly sent to El Salvador prison says she fears for his safety: "My husband's not a criminal"

What Happened: Trump deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old man protected by a 2019 immigration court order, to El Salvador in March. U.S. officials have admitted the deportation was an “administrative error” but refuse to repatriate him.

Why It Matters: Abrego Garcia’s wife, a U.S. citizen, confirmed his identity in a photo posted by Salvadoran authorities. He has no criminal record, and the U.S. has not provided evidence supporting gang allegations. His wrongful imprisonment exposes Trump’s chaotic and aggressive deportation practices, which violate due process and international law.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DOGE Official at DOJ Bragged About Hacking, Piracy

What Happened: Christopher Stanley, a top Musk operative embedded at the DOJ, previously ran piracy websites and bragged about hacking rivals. As recently as 2014, Stanley uploaded a video of himself breaching a rival group's customer data.

Why It Matters: Stanley holds active security clearance and works at the heart of DOJ leadership—despite a past involving hacking and pirated software. Former Justice officials call it a massive red flag, especially given the DOJ’s role in handling grand jury secrets and national security cases. This is nuts.

Source: Reuters

SignalGate Expands: Waltz’s NSC Ran 20+ Signal Chats Covering Global Crises

What Happened: National Security Adviser Mike Waltz’s team created at least 20 Signal group chats to coordinate Trump's policy on crises in Ukraine, China, Gaza, Africa, and more. Four officials say the app was used extensively—including by Cabinet members—and included sensitive details about national security work.

Why It Matters: This massive breach gets worse by the day. Waltz built the NSC’s operations on an app meant for private messaging—violating federal recordkeeping laws and potentially exposing U.S. national security. SignalGate is spiraling, and no one is being held accountable.

Source: Politico

'Delay and deny care' to 9/11 survivors. Trump HHS cuts World Trade Center Program staff

What Happened: Trump fired hundreds of staff at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, including key personnel from the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides care for 9/11 first responders and survivors. The program’s longtime director, Dr. John Howard, was also removed.

Why It Matters: Advocates and New York lawmakers say the cuts will delay and deny care to thousands of 9/11 survivors suffering from cancer and respiratory illness. It’s one of the more egregious acts by the regime—punishing heroes under the guise of “efficiency.”

Source: USA Today

Outside a Social Security Office, Fear, Lines and Misinformation

What Happened: In Des Moines and across the U.S., seniors are lining up at Social Security offices amid chaos and confusion. After staffing purges by Trump and Musk, websites have crashed, phone lines are jammed, and disinformation is spreading. Some retirees fear they must re-verify their identities or lose benefits.

Why It Matters: Millions depend on Social Security as their only income. Trump and Musk’s gutting of the agency has sown panic and disruption—while Trump denies any intent to cut benefits. Advocates call it sabotage-by-neglect.

Source: Washington Post

US Health Agency Layoffs Gut Mine Safety, Infertility, and Smoking Programs

What Happened: Thousands of health experts were fired this week as RFK Jr. slashed nearly 25% of the agency’s workforce. Layoffs hit programs on black lung, infertility, and tobacco control, along with entire divisions on environmental health and climate response. Even lawmakers were blindsided by the scale and secrecy.

Why It Matters: These mass layoffs are catastrophic for public health. From coal miner safety to infertility research, lifesaving programs have been dismantled overnight. It’s chaos—and it reiterates Trump’s disregard for science, worker safety, and long-term health.

Source: The Guardian

FDA to Cut Routine Food and Drug Inspections After Mass Layoffs

What Happened: The FDA is preparing to cut routine food and drug inspections following the layoff of around 170 staff from its Office of Inspections and Investigations. The layoffs are causing administrative backlogs that threaten the agency’s ability to conduct regular safety checks.

Why It Matters: Although FDA inspectors were not directly laid off, the loss of key support staff is crippling the agency’s inspection infrastructure. Officials say they will now prioritize only urgent safety inspections, potentially leaving dangerous lapses in food and drug oversight.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Rubio Meets NATO Amidst Quiet Crisis Over Trump’s Foreign Policy Breaks

What Happened: Rubio met NATO foreign ministers in Brussels amid escalating tensions. On the surface, the meeting focused on defense spending and Ukraine, but behind the scenes, allies are rattled by Trump’s threats to annex Greenland, withdraw weapons from Europe, and pressure Ukraine into surrender.

Why It Matters: Rubio’s presence can’t hide the fact that Trump is dismantling decades of U.S.-Europe security ties. With Trump’s trade war and foreign policy chaos widening rifts, NATO faces an existential moment.

Source: Politico EU

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Envoy Steve Witkoff to Meet Russian “Negotiator” at White House

What Happened: Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is meeting Russian “negotiator” Kirill Dmitriev at the White House. The Treasury Department temporarily lifted sanctions on Dmitriev to allow the State Department to issue a visa.

Why It Matters: This is reprehensible. Trump is normalizing talks with sanctioned Russian officials and war criminals—signaling sanctions rollbacks and a push to revive U.S. business ties with Russia, even as Russia continues its genocidal war in Ukraine.

Source: CBS News

U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Wife of Putin’s Childhood Friend Boris Rotenberg

What Happened: The U.S. Treasury Department has quietly removed Karina Rotenberg, wife of Russian oligarch and Putin confidant Boris Rotenberg, from its sanctions list.

Why It Matters: Karina Rotenberg’s delisting shows Trump, again, doing Putin’s bidding. As a U.S. citizen suspected of shielding her oligarch husband’s wealth, her removal from the sanctions list signals Trump’s continued fealty to the Kremlin.

Source: The Insider

In first, Hegseth to skip multinational meeting on Ukraine support

What Happened: For the first time, the U.S. will not send its defense secretary—or any senior Pentagon officials—to a 50-nation meeting coordinating military support for Ukraine. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is skipping the April 11 Brussels summit entirely, reiterating a retreat from America’s role in leading the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Why It Matters: Trump is continuing its betrayal of Ukraine and European allies. Trump is once again appeasing Putin at Ukraine’s expense.

Source: Military Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

China, EU, Canada Threaten Countermeasures as Global Trade War Escalates

What Happened: China, the European Union, Canada, and others—have vowed to respond after Trump unveiled new tariffs, including a 10% baseline on all imports and punitive reciprocal rates on dozens of countries.

Why It Matters: This aggressive trade policy has triggered widespread condemnation, fears of a global economic slowdown, and promises of retaliation from U.S. allies and rivals alike. Stock markets tumbled and investors fled to safe havens like gold and the Swiss franc.

Source: Reuters

EU preparing further countermeasures against U.S. tariffs if negotiations fail: EC President von der Leyen

What Happened: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that the EU is ready to impose further countermeasures after Trump slapped 20% tariffs on the bloc. Previously suspended duties will return in mid-April, targeting U.S. goods like bourbon, steel, machinery, medicine, and agricultural products.

Why It Matters: The trade war is escalating fast. If negotiations fail, Europe will retaliate with billions in tariffs—deepening the rift between longtime allies and raising prices for Americans.

Source: CNBC

Trump Launches Trade War With Penguins, Not Putin

What Happened: Trump unveiled tariffs on dozens of U.S. allies—including the EU, Israel, and even remote territories like Australia’s penguin-inhabited Heard and McDonald Islands—while sparing Russia, Belarus, North Korea, and Cuba.

Why It Matters: The tariffs are expected to cost American households up to $5,000/year, crash global markets, and drive allied economies into recession. Yet Russia escapes unscathed—again.

Source: Rolling Stone

Investors Flee U.S. Stocks as Markets Reel from Trump’s Tariffs

What Happened: U.S. and global markets plunged after Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs—10% on all imports and higher "reciprocal" rates targeting key trading partners. S&P 500 futures dropped 3%, Nasdaq 4%, and Dow futures sank 1,000 points. Major stocks like Apple, Amazon, and Nike tumbled amid fears of global economic fallout.

Why It Matters: Investors had expected targeted tariffs—not a full-blown trade war. Analysts now warn the scale of Trump’s tariffs is “worse than the worst-case scenario,” threatening corporate earnings, supply chains, and global stability.

Source: NBC News

Tesla’s Global Vehicle Deliveries Drop Amid Backlash Against Musk

What Happened: Tesla’s Q1 2025 vehicle deliveries fell 13% year-over-year to 336,681, missing Wall Street expectations. Sales in China dropped 49% in February, while German registrations plummeted 76%. U.S. deliveries declined 2%, even as competitors like GM and Hyundai posted strong gains.

Why It Matters: The decline underscores growing consumer backlash against Musk’s far-right politics. Once-loyal Tesla buyers are abandoning the brand. Wall Street is reacting with some analysts downgrading Tesla on political risk.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Dollar Slips as Investors Seek Safe Havens After US Tariffs

What Happened: The U.S. dollar fell sharply after Trump’s sweeping new tariffs rattled global markets. Investors fled to traditional safe havens like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, while the euro gained strength amid growing fears that Trump’s aggressive trade policy will fuel inflation and stall U.S. economic growth.

Why It Matters: The dollar’s drop signals investor panic over Trump’s economic gamble. His tariffs have triggered a global selloff, sending capital fleeing to safer currencies and commodities, and raising fresh concerns about recession.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Senate Rebukes Trump’s Canada Tariffs

What Happened: In a 51–48 vote, the Senate passed a resolution to block Trump’s tariffs on Canadian imports, challenging his emergency declaration on fentanyl used to justify the taxes. Four Republicans joined all Democrats in the rebuke. The measure will stall in the House.

Source: Associated Press

Md. Judge Expands Order Barring Trump From Firing Federal Workers

What Happened: A federal judge in Maryland expanded an injunction blocking Trump from firing probationary federal employees at 20 agencies unless it follows lawful procedures. The ruling stems from a multistate lawsuit challenging mass firings under Trump’s government purge.

Source: Washington Post

ACLU Sues NIH for ‘Ideological Purge’ of Research Projects

What Happened: The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit accusing the National Institutes of Health of unlawfully canceling over 670 research grants—worth more than $1.1 billion—as part of a political purge targeting studies involving DEI, vaccine hesitancy, and gender identity. The suit says the NIH acted without scientific or legal justification.

Source: NBC News

‘There’s a War on Vets’: Dems Launch Plans to Counter Trump’s VA Moves

What Happened: Democrats are pushing back against Trump’s plan to slash 80,000 jobs at the Department of Veterans Affairs. At a “shadow hearing,” Sen. Tim Kaine accused Trump of waging “a war on veterans” and noted that more than 5,000 veterans have already been fired under Trump’s federal purge.

Source: Military Times

US Judge Blocks Trump Cuts to Legal Aid for Migrant Children

What Happened: A federal judge in San Francisco issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump from slashing funding for legal representation for unaccompanied migrant children.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

$2.3 billion — Value of Trump’s shares that could be sold following the SEC filing, sparking fears of an insider selloff.

$25 million — Amount Musk’s PAC spent on Wisconsin’s judicial race—only to lose.

115 million — Shares Trump’s trust is now positioned to offload from Trump Media and Technology Group.

$100 million — Pro bono work each agreed to by Willkie Farr and Milbank to avoid Trump’s executive orders.

80,000 — VA jobs targeted for elimination under Trump’s federal purge.

25% — Percentage of HHS workforce cut under RFK Jr., totaling nearly 10,000 staff.

13% — Year-over-year drop in Tesla’s global vehicle deliveries for Q1 2025.

$5,000 — Estimated yearly cost to American households from Trump’s tariffs, according to economists.

34% — Reciprocal tariff Trump imposed on China, on top of the existing 20%.

$12.9 million — Federal funding withheld from Manufacturing Extension Partnership centers this week.

$1.1 billion — Value of NIH grants canceled in what ACLU calls an "ideological purge."

670+ — Research projects allegedly scrapped by NIH under new Trump directives.

170 — FDA inspection staff cut this week, threatening food and drug safety oversight.

76.3% — Plunge in Tesla’s German registrations year-over-year for February.

51–48 — Senate vote rebuking Trump’s tariffs on Canadian imports.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Will there be a new executive order to “reform” entitlement programs? Advocates fear a privatization push or eligibility restrictions cloaked in the language of “efficiency.”

Retaliation Against Dissenting Governors and States — From Maine to New York, there are growing signs of Trump using federal agencies to punish Democratic-led states. Watch for further cuts to programs in blue states and selective enforcement of federal laws.

Is a Full-Blown Global Trade War Coming? — We’re already seeing the first shots fired. The real question is whether Trump will instantly strike back if countries retaliate and double down as prices spike and global supply chains unravel.

The DOJ's Next Target — With Trump loyalists now installed in the highest ranks of the Justice Department, who will be prosecuted next? Civil rights groups, journalists, and former officials all fear politically motivated investigations.

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions. This is not economic nationalism—it’s economic destruction.

Corruption Is the New Normal — From insider stock selloffs to lobbying by tech billionaires and sanctioned oligarchs, Trump’s government is a pay-to-play operation.

Weaponizing Federal Power — Whether it’s the payroll system, intelligence agencies, or academic grants, Trump and Musk are seizing control of critical levers of government to reward allies, punish critics, and centralize authority.

The Legal System Is Being Hollowed Out — Mass resignations at the SEC, politicized appointments at the DOJ, and Big Law firms capitulating under pressure show the rule of law is no longer neutral—it’s being bent to serve one man’s power.

Global Isolation Is Setting In — Trump’s tariffs, diplomatic snubs, and defense withdrawals are isolating the U.S. from allies and strengthening adversaries like Russia and China. America’s credibility is collapsing fast on the world stage.

