Notices about job cuts are going out to some employees at US health agencies. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Rural Internet Program on Hold as Musk’s Satellites Get New Consideration

What Happened: Trump has paused the rollout of the $42 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program, originally launched under Biden to expand high-speed internet access in underserved rural areas via underground fiber-optic cables. The program is now being revamped to prioritize a “tech-neutral” approach, potentially favoring satellite providers like Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Why It Matters: Rural communities may lose reliable internet as years of planning are scrapped in favor of Musk’s satellites—raising red flags of corruption and self-dealing.

Source: Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

The CDC Has Been Gutted

What Happened: Thousands of CDC employees were abruptly laid off under a Trump executive order to “streamline” the federal workforce. The purge hit vital public health programs—HIV prevention, lead poisoning, reproductive health, and environmental safety—leaving buildings inaccessible and operations paralyzed. Entire divisions, including Environmental Health and HIV Prevention, were dismantled.

Why It Matters: Experts warn the cuts will lead to unnecessary deaths, especially in rural and underserved areas. Programs tracking HIV, childhood lead poisoning, and air quality have collapsed overnight. “This is catastrophic,” one doctor said. “This is coming for you.”

Source: WIRED

Republicans Want to Reshape the Courts to Propel Trump’s Agenda — Even If It Could Cost Them

What Happened: GOP lawmakers are pushing legislation to limit federal district courts’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions. Bills introduced by Rep. Darrell Issa and supported by Sen. Chuck Grassley would restrict injunctions to apply only to parties involved in the lawsuit.

Why It Matters: This is an attack on the courts—the last line of defense against authoritarianism. This would weaken judicial oversight and undermine checks on Trump’s executive authority.

Source: NOTUS

Musk Floats Lies About Social Security, Immigrants as DOGE Seeks Changes

What Happened: At a Wisconsin town hall, Musk and his operative Antonio Gracias lied that immigrants are receiving Social Security numbers and benefits improperly, presenting lawful processes as scandalous. They alleged that noncitizens are being issued Social Security numbers too freely and implied that this allows them to vote—despite no legal basis or evidence for such claims.

Why It Matters: This is a calculated disinformation campaign aimed at stoking xenophobia and undermining trust in the Social Security system and electoral integrity—both of which Trump and Musk want to dismantle.

Source: Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

White House Firing of Career Prosecutor Sparks Fears of Political Purge

What Happened: Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Schleifer was fired by a White House official via email—an unprecedented move that bypassed standard Justice Department procedures. The firing came just one hour after far-right influencer Laura Loomer posted a call to remove Schleifer over past comments criticizing Trump. Schleifer, a respected career prosecutor, had previously run for Congress.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling safeguards to bend the Justice Department to his will. It threatens the independence of prosecutions and sends a chilling message to career prosecutors: fall in line or get out.

Source: NBC News

Musk to Fire All USAID Diplomats and Local Staff, Shuttering Foreign Aid Agency

What Happened: Musk is finalizing the complete dismantlement of USAID, ordering the termination of all U.S. diplomats, civil servants, and over 10,000 locally hired staff worldwide. According to a conference call summary, every position at the agency will be eliminated by September, ending more than 60 years of global aid work.

Why It Matters: Trump and Musk are killing off America’s flagship aid agency out of spite and ideology. The move guts lifesaving programs in war zones, abandons allies, and hands power to authoritarian regimes— like Russia and China.

Source: The Guardian

FCC Chair Threatens ABC’s Broadcast License Over Disney DEI Practices

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr announced an investigation into Disney’s hiring practices, warning that ABC’s broadcast license could be at risk. Carr said evidence suggests Disney and ABC may have violated FCC equal employment opportunity rules by basing employment decisions on race and gender under their DEI policies.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal agencies to silence media. Threatening to strip ABC’s license over “DEI” is an attack on the free press—and an authoritarian move.

Source: The Hill

Widespread Layoffs, Purge of Leadership Underway at U.S. Health Agencies

What Happened: Trump launched a sweeping purge of the Department of Health and Human Services, resulting in thousands of layoffs and the removal or reassignment of senior leaders at the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Employees were fired, reassigned to remote posts, or placed on administrative leave, with some discovering they had lost their jobs when their badges stopped working.

Why It Matters: Slashing 20,000 public health jobs guts America’s ability to fight disease, protect drug safety, and respond to crises. The reorganization will cripple national health agencies’ ability to respond to public health crises and violates federal law.

Source: Washington Post

DOGE Demands Deep Cuts at Humanities Endowment

What Happened: Trump and Elon are demanding deep staffing and program cuts at the National Endowment for the Humanities. Up to 80% of the agency’s staff may be let go, and grants issued under the Biden administration are facing cancellation.

Why It Matters: This is an ideological attack on American culture and history. Slashing NEH funding threatens museums, libraries, and local heritage projects in every district. The National Humanities Alliance condemned the move as an assault on a crucial, low-cost agency with a nationwide impact.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US Revokes Visa of Ex-Costa Rican President After Trump Criticism

What Happened: Former Costa Rican President Óscar Arias, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said the U.S. revoked his visa shortly after he criticized Trump for acting like “a Roman emperor” and accused the U.S. of bullying smaller nations.

Why It Matters: This is political retaliation against a foreign leader for criticizing Trump. He is using U.S. immigration power to punish foreign critics and suppress international dissent—further shredding America’s credibility and democratic values on the world stage.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Announces Deal With Law Firm Employing Doug Emhoff

What Happened: Trump announced a White House agreement with Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the firm employing Doug Emhoff, to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal services.

Why It Matters: This marks the third major legal firm deal tied to Trump’s regime, raising red flags over coercion and conflict of interest. Trump is targeting firms that once opposed him—turning law firms into instruments of state power to silence legal dissent.

Source: CNN

With Trump’s crackdown against dissent escalating, some seeking to protest his immigration policies face a difficult choice

What Happened: As Trump expands efforts to suppress dissent, noncitizens — including visa holders, DACA recipients, and legal permanent residents — now face heightened risks for protesting. At immigration town halls, activists warned that exercising constitutional rights could lead to deportation or loss of legal status.

Why It Matters: The regime’s sweeping immigration powers and retaliatory crackdowns on protesters and institutions are a direct assault on democratic freedoms. For millions of immigrants, dissent now carries the risk of detention or deportation—silencing voices through fear.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Admits ‘Administrative Error’ Deported Legal Maryland Resident to El Salvador Prison

What Happened: ICE acknowledged it wrongly deported Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia—a Maryland resident with legal protections—to the notorious prison in El Salvador. He was mistakenly sent to CECOT, a facility known for human rights abuses.

Why It Matters: Trump is refusing to repatriate him, citing his alleged gang ties and claiming it lacks power over El Salvador. Human rights advocates say this is a grave abuse of government power, highlighting the dangers of Trump’s immigration purge and ICE’s unchecked authority.

Source: Associated Press

Immigrant Students Sent to Notorious Louisiana Detention Centers

What Happened: At least three immigrant students—Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Ozturk, and Alireza Doroudi—were detained by ICE and transferred to remote ICE facilities in rural Louisiana, a region flagged by human rights groups for abuse and lack of legal access.

Why It Matters: The facilities have a record of human rights violations and are in a jurisdiction hostile to immigrants. Experts say the transfers are a deliberate tactic to isolate detainees, limit legal aid, and stack the legal odds in Trump’s favor.

Source: NBC News

Naval Academy Removes Nearly 400 Books in DEI Purge Ordered by Hegseth’s Office

What Happened: The U.S. Naval Academy pulled nearly 400 books from its library following a directive from Hegseth’s office to eliminate materials promoting DEI. The purge occurred ahead of Hegseth’s visit and follows a broader Trump regime crackdown on “DEI” across federal agencies.

Why It Matters: This is a racist and misogynistic censorship campaign aimed at whitewashing history and enforcing ideological purity in the military. By gutting inclusive leadership training, Trump is pushing a dangerous agenda of control, fear, and division inside the armed forces.

Source: Associated Press

Inside ICE Air: Deportation Flights Run by Civilian Crews Raise Alarms

What Happened: Civilian flight attendants working for Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX), Trump’s top deportation flight contractor, have raised serious concerns about safety, ethics, and medical emergencies aboard ICE Air charters. In one harrowing case, a shackled child with asthma nearly died mid-flight, with little medical help onboard.

Why It Matters: The use of civilian crews on deportation flights—often misled about the job—has become routine under Trump. Flight staff say they’re untrained to handle detainees in distress and fear a disaster is imminent. Trump’s shift from military to private deportation flights masks humanitarian risks under the guise of efficiency.

Source: ProPublica

U.S. Looks for More Countries to Take Migrants

What Happened: Trump is quietly negotiating with governments in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Eastern Europe to accept deported migrants the U.S. no longer wants—especially when their home countries refuse or delay their return. Among the countries approached were Libya, Rwanda, Benin, Eswatini, Moldova, Mongolia, and Kosovo. Some may receive U.S. funds or political favors in return.

Why It Matters: This controversial plan—led by Stephen Miller—follows February’s Panama deal, where over 100 Middle Eastern migrants were deported with little regard for their asylum status. This offshoring of deportation raises serious human rights concerns.

Source: Wall Street Journal

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Waltz and Staff Used Gmail for Government Communications, Officials Say

What Happened: National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and his staff reportedly used personal Gmail accounts to conduct official government business, including conversations involving sensitive military information. Documents reviewed by The Washington Post show that at least one senior aide used Gmail to discuss weapons systems and military positions during an active conflict. Waltz himself has had schedules and work documents sent to his personal account.

Why It Matters: The use of unsecured email for government business raises serious national security and operational integrity concerns. Signalgate keeps getting worse and worse, yet there is zero accountability or investigation. It underscores the regime’s blatant disregard for U.S. national security and military.

Source: Washington Post

How NORAD Could Be Hurt by U.S.-Canada Tensions

What Happened: Gen. Gregory Guillot, head of NORAD, warned that if Trump’s trade war fractures the U.S.-Canada alliance, the Pentagon would lose key radar coverage over the Arctic—potentially leaving America blind to missile threats. Canada’s PM declared the defense relationship “over” amid growing political strain.

Why It Matters: NORAD depends on Canadian radar sites for early warning. A breakdown could take years and billions of dollars to rebuild, leaving U.S. airspace vulnerable. Trump’s policies are straining critical military alliances and creating national security risks.

Source: Defense One

Doctor Behind Award-Winning Parkinson’s Research Among Scientists Purged From NIH

What Happened: At least 10 top scientists at the National Institutes of Health were abruptly fired. Among them is Dr. Richard Youle, a world-renowned expert on Parkinson’s disease and recipient of the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences. NIH leaders said they were blindsided and confused by the removal of senior researchers in brain, aging, HIV, and infectious disease research.

Why It Matters: These firings gut America’s leading medical research agency and threaten vital progress on diseases like Parkinson’s, HIV, and Alzheimer’s. It’s a political purge of science—and Americans will pay the price.

Source: WIRED

Trump Cuts FDA Staff Handling Bird Flu Outbreaks

What Happened: Around 140 staff were fired from the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, including those overseeing the federal response to the ongoing bird flu outbreaks.

Why It Matters: These layoffs gut the FDA’s ability to manage and contain animal disease outbreaks like bird flu, which has already spread to household pets. This endangers public health, weakens food safety protections, and prioritizes political ideology over science.

Source: USA Today

HHS layoffs hit Meals on Wheels and other services for seniors and disabled

What Happened: The Department of Health and Human Services fired over 40% of staff at the Administration for Community Living, jeopardizing Meals on Wheels and other programs for seniors and disabled Americans. Entire teams, like the Division of Energy Assistance, were eliminated—threatening programs like LIHEAP that help 5.9 million low-income households afford heating and cooling.

Why It Matters: With the ACL gutted and no clear replacement plan, programs supporting tens of millions of vulnerable Americans will collapse. The layoffs will leave seniors, disabled people, and the poor to face rising costs, food insecurity, and health risks without federal aid.

Source: NPR

Transportation Dept Sends New Buyout Offer to Workers

What Happened: The U.S. Transportation Department offered voluntary buyouts to thousands of employees—excluding public safety and cybersecurity personnel. Workers must decide by April 7 to accept the offer.

Why It Matters: This second-round buyout, driven by Musk, accelerates Trump’s federal purge. While safety workers are exempt, critics warn that hollowing out transportation infrastructure staff will impair oversight and weaken regulatory enforcement.

Source: USA Today

‘Chaos’: Trump cuts to Noaa disrupt staffing and weather forecasts

What Happened: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is reeling after Trump cut over 1,000 staff and compromised the agency’s operations. Firings affected critical roles, including hurricane trackers, some of whom were later hastily rehired. NOAA’s switch to an unsecured email server led to staff being flooded with spam. Meanwhile, weather forecasting tools like balloon launches have been scaled back.

Why It Matters: NOAA is vital for public safety during extreme weather events. The cuts and disorganization jeopardize hurricane and tornado warnings, risking lives. The chaos illustrates the dangerous consequences of politicizing science and slashing federal expertise.

Source: The Guardian

Princeton Says Trump Is Halting Research Grant Funding

What Happened: Princeton University became the fourth Ivy League school to have federal research funding suspended by Trump. President Chris Eisgruber said several dozen grants from agencies like the Energy Department, NASA, and the Defense Department were halted.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s war on universities—punishing schools for protests and views he doesn’t like. It’s a blatant attempt to suppress academic freedom and weaponize federal funding to enforce political loyalty and enact Trump’s ideology.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Federal Firings and Office Closures Create Concerns for Miners

What Happened: Nearly 900 staff at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health were fired. The closures include critical offices in Morgantown, WV, and Pittsburgh, PA, which support coal miner health, including black lung screening and silica dust monitoring.

Why It Matters: The United Mine Workers of America says these cuts threaten coal miner safety and health. With offices that handle black lung diagnosis and silica exposure monitoring shut down, miners will lose access to life-saving research, screenings, and benefits.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

White House Studying Cost of Greenland Takeover, Long in Trump’s Sights

What Happened: Trump is preparing a formal cost estimate for turning Greenland into a U.S. territory, exploring how much it would cost to provide services for its 58,000 residents and what revenue could be extracted from its natural resources. This follows Trump’s repeated assertions that the U.S. should “get” Greenland — by purchase or potentially force.

Why It Matters: This is reprehensible—a brazen imperialist move that mirrors Putin. By trying to buy or seize sovereign land from a NATO ally, Trump will destabilize global alliances, undermine international law, and drag the U.S. into a diplomatic crisis.

Source: Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Senior Russian Official to Visit Washington for Trump Talks Despite Sanctions

What Happened: Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and Putin’s wallet, is expected to visit Washington this week for talks with Steve Witkoff. Trump temporarily lifted U.S. sanctions to grant Dmitriev a visa.

Why It Matters: This is an outrageous normalization of a sanctioned Putin operative and war criminal. Trump continues serving Russia—and opens the door for more Russian war criminals to be welcomed in Republican circles.

Source: CNN

Rightwing Groups Push Library Book Bans in Culture War Expansion

What Happened: Conservative groups across the U.S. are backing new state-level legislation to restrict access to school and public library books deemed “obscene” or “sexually explicit,” with a focus on LGBTQ+ themes and racial content. At least 112 such bills are active, and classics like The Color Purple and Slaughterhouse-Five are among the targeted titles.

Why It Matters: The bans would undermine intellectual freedom and aim to impose conservative ideologies on public institutions. The bills censor diverse perspectives, strip librarians of their autonomy, and infringe on parental rights for families who support inclusive education. Some laws have already been ruled unconstitutional—but the censorship push is accelerating.

Source: The Guardian

Top Trump USAID Staffer Accused of Violent Outbursts, Racist Remarks

What Happened: Jeremy Lewin, a 28-year-old Trump and Musk operative serving as deputy administrator of USAID, is under scrutiny for a troubling past—including alleged racist comments, violent behavior, and a police report accusing him of threatening a girl with a knife.

Why It Matters: A man accused of racist outbursts and violent behavior now controls what’s left of America’s foreign aid apparatus. This is in line with many other Trump officials and staff.

Source: Rolling Stone

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

EU Has a ‘Strong Plan’ to Retaliate on Trump Tariffs, Says von der Leyen

What Happened: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that the EU is prepared to impose €26 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods—including jeans and Harley-Davidsons—following Trump’s steel and aluminum tariff hikes. More tariffs could hit semiconductors, pharma, and timber, with options on services and tech also on the table.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war will fracture transatlantic relations and trigger a global economic backlash. The EU says it didn’t start this confrontation but will defend its industries. Retaliation could escalate into a full-blown trade standoff, with tech, agriculture, and auto sectors caught in the crossfire.

Source: The Guardian

Trump’s Tariffs Are Coming, but at a Cost to U.S. Alliances

What Happened: Trump’s upcoming so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have rattled global allies. Germany is preparing to shift away from U.S. defense ties, Canada has declared the military alliance “over,” and Poland is considering acquiring its own nuclear deterrent. Greenland’s prime minister rejected Trump’s attempt to claim the island, saying, “We decide our own future.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s reckless tariffs and fealty toward Moscow are unraveling decades of U.S. alliances. Allies are forging new ties without Washington, while Trump lashes out with threats of massive retaliation. The damage to America’s credibility, trade, and global security leadership will be lasting—and self-inflicted.

Source: New York Times

Tariff Woes Depress US Manufacturing, Erode Labor Demand

What Happened: U.S. manufacturing contracted in March for the first time in three months, according to the Institute for Supply Management. New orders dropped to their lowest level since 2023, factory layoffs increased, and job openings fell by nearly 200,000. A key measure of input prices hit a three-year high.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are driving up costs, shrinking demand, and eroding confidence. Manufacturing is slowing, inflation is rising, and economists warn of stagflation. The Fed is stuck—with fewer tools to stabilize a weakening economy.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Elon Musk Tried to Buy Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. He Lost.

What Happened: Progressive Susan Crawford defeated Musk- and Trump-backed Brad Schimel in Wisconsin’s high-stakes Supreme Court race, despite Musk pouring $25 million into the race and handing out $1 million checks to voters. The liberal majority on the court is now secure through at least 2028.

Source: Mother Jones

Republicans Win Florida Special Elections—but by Narrower Margins

What Happened: Republicans Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine won special House elections in Florida’s deep-red districts, both backed by Trump. Despite the wins, Democrats significantly narrowed margins compared to 2024, fueled by record fundraising and backlash to Trump and Musk.

Source: Associated Press

Civil Rights Groups Sue Trump Over Citizenship Proof Order

What Happened: Civil rights organizations, including the NAACP and ACLU, filed a federal lawsuit against Trump’s March 25 executive order mandating documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. The plaintiffs argue the order will disenfranchise millions—particularly voters of color and low-income Americans—by imposing costly and burdensome ID requirements.

Source: ABC News

Cory Booker Sets Record with 25-Hour Senate Speech Against Trump

What Happened: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) spoke for 25 hours and 5 minutes on the Senate floor to protest Trump’s authoritarian actions, setting the record for the longest continuous Senate speech in U.S. history—surpassing Strom Thurmond’s infamous 1957 filibuster of civil rights legislation.

Source: Associated Press

Over 1,900 Researchers Warn of “Assault on Science” Under Trump

What Happened: Nearly 2,000 scientists and engineers—including elected members of the National Academies of Sciences—issued a public letter condemning Trump’s “wholesale assault” on science. The signatories point to canceled research funding, mass firings at health agencies, deleted government data, and politically motivated shutdowns of scientific studies as a grave threat to public welfare and democratic governance.

Source: ABC News

23 States and D.C. Sue Trump Over $11B Public Health Cuts

What Happened: A coalition of 23 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against Trump and RFK Jr. over the elimination of $11 billion in public health funding. The money—originally allocated by Congress—supports vaccination access, disease tracking, mental health care, and pandemic preparedness.

Source: CBS News

📊 By the Numbers

$42 billion — Total funding for Biden’s rural broadband program now on hold as Musk’s Starlink gains favor.

80% — Projected staff cuts at the National Endowment for the Humanities under Musk’s plan.

10,000+ — USAID staff worldwide set to be terminated as Musk shutters the agency.

$100 million — Pro bono legal work Willkie Farr & Gallagher agreed to provide after Trump pressure.

$25 million — Amount Musk spent to try and buy the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

$1 million — Size of individual checks Musk gave to voters during Wisconsin’s judicial race.

$11 billion — Public health funding slashed by Trump and RFK Jr., prompting lawsuits from 23 states.

25 hours, 5 minutes — Duration of Sen. Cory Booker’s record-breaking speech opposing Trump.

$211 million — NEH’s annual budget—now at risk of being gutted.

1,200 — Number of NIH layoffs under RFK Jr.’s health agency purge.

$4.5 billion — Value of retaliatory tariffs the EU plans to impose on U.S. goods.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

More Retaliatory Visa Cancellations? — After revoking the visa of Nobel Peace Prize winner Óscar Arias, will Trump escalate the use of U.S. agencies to silence other international leaders and critics?

A Full Court Press on the Judiciary — With GOP bills to limit federal court powers gaining traction, will Trump move to ignore legal challenges to his executive orders?

Greenland Takeover Plan Details — Will the White House formally present its illegal annexation plan, and how will Denmark and NATO allies respond to this imperialist move?

April 2 Tariff Announcement — Will Trump impose a blanket 20% tariff or target specific nations and industries?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Weaponizing Federal Power — Whether it’s the payroll system, intelligence agencies, or academic grants, Trump and Musk are seizing control of critical levers of government to reward allies, punish critics, and centralize authority.

Weaponized Immigration — Trump’s immigration crackdown is no longer just about border enforcement—it’s being used to punish dissent, gut humanitarian programs, and silence political opposition at home and abroad.

Censorship as Policy — From purging DEI books at military academies to threatening media licenses, Trump is using the full weight of the federal government to enforce ideological purity.

The Courts Are Under Siege — Republican efforts to limit injunctions and judicial review mark a dangerous power grab that could remove the judiciary as the only check on executive overreach and power grab.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.